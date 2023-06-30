Prince Harry plans to go solo to Africa to make a Netflix documentary?

Page Six has a “scoop” on a future project for Prince Harry. Page Six is part of the NY Post, which is part of Rupert Murdoch’s print empire. Still, Page Six has had scoops on some of Prince Harry and Meghan’s business moves, mostly because Page Six has an inside track on New York media, publishing and entertainment. They pretend to have an inside track on streamers, but I’m not sure they do. In any case, their sources claim that Harry plans to “return to Africa” to make a Netflix documentary.

Prince Harry is making plans to return to Africa solo for a new Netflix documentary, Page Six can reveal. Despite questions over the future of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s $100 million Netflix deal, the renegade royal is planning a new doc, we’re told. The Sussexes are under pressure to come up with winning content for Netflix after it was revealed their Spotify deal had imploded. Harry’s potential African journey will inevitably be seen as following in the footsteps of his mother, Princess Diana, who traveled to Africa to campaign against landmines shortly before her death. It’s not yet known what the documentary will be about. However, the ongoing Hollywood writers’ strike means the prince cannot move forward with his plans yet, we are told. A source said: “Obviously, Harry has a lot of roots in Africa and he feels at home there,” while a Netflix insider confirmed it was one of a number of ideas that the royal had been discussing. Harry, 38, has a long-standing passion for Africa and took Markle, 41, camping there on one of their first dates. The British royal is also president of conservation group African Parks. Sources said that he could well delve into the continent’s national parks and efforts at wildlife conservation for his planned documentary.

This reminds me of the fact that Harry flew to Mozambique last summer and the British media thought he was “on vacation” at a “luxury hotel,” but it turned out that he was leading a congressional delegation through a multi-country tour of various conservation and environmental programs. Were the “Netflix cameras” along for the ride? I wonder! Probably not, but I would bet that Harry has planned on doing documentaries about conservation projects in Africa for a while. The pandemic messed things up, and now the writers’ strike is adding to the delay.