Prince Harry plans to go solo to Africa to make a Netflix documentary?

Page Six has a “scoop” on a future project for Prince Harry. Page Six is part of the NY Post, which is part of Rupert Murdoch’s print empire. Still, Page Six has had scoops on some of Prince Harry and Meghan’s business moves, mostly because Page Six has an inside track on New York media, publishing and entertainment. They pretend to have an inside track on streamers, but I’m not sure they do. In any case, their sources claim that Harry plans to “return to Africa” to make a Netflix documentary.
Prince Harry is making plans to return to Africa solo for a new Netflix documentary, Page Six can reveal. Despite questions over the future of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s $100 million Netflix deal, the renegade royal is planning a new doc, we’re told.
The Sussexes are under pressure to come up with winning content for Netflix after it was revealed their Spotify deal had imploded. Harry’s potential African journey will inevitably be seen as following in the footsteps of his mother, Princess Diana, who traveled to Africa to campaign against landmines shortly before her death. It’s not yet known what the documentary will be about. However, the ongoing Hollywood writers’ strike means the prince cannot move forward with his plans yet, we are told.
A source said: “Obviously, Harry has a lot of roots in Africa and he feels at home there,” while a Netflix insider confirmed it was one of a number of ideas that the royal had been discussing.
Harry, 38, has a long-standing passion for Africa and took Markle, 41, camping there on one of their first dates. The British royal is also president of conservation group African Parks. Sources said that he could well delve into the continent’s national parks and efforts at wildlife conservation for his planned documentary.
This reminds me of the fact that Harry flew to Mozambique last summer and the British media thought he was “on vacation” at a “luxury hotel,” but it turned out that he was leading a congressional delegation through a multi-country tour of various conservation and environmental programs. Were the “Netflix cameras” along for the ride? I wonder! Probably not, but I would bet that Harry has planned on doing documentaries about conservation projects in Africa for a while. The pandemic messed things up, and now the writers’ strike is adding to the delay.
23-09-2019 Africa Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry on the 1st day of the visit to South Africa.
Visiting a workshop that teaches children about their rights, self-awareness and safety and provides self-defence classes and female empowerment training to young girls in the community in Cape Town.
I would love to see this documentary, going off what he wrote in spare he has had some unique experiences. i hope he takes the Meghan and the kids but keeps them off camera, Can you imagine the experience of the kids seeing Elephants and giraffes, that would be so cool for them
Why keep them off camera? They have already appeared in their docu series.
They didn’t really. Backs of heads and already published pictures.
@Lili, that would be really awesome. Even though I miss Meg, Archie and Lili (we haven’t seen those babies in a very long time), I completely support their little ones being protected from the BM vultures. Don’t give them any pictures to make money from; these horrible people deserve nothing other than bad things happening to them.
Good for Harry!!
He has spent so much time in Africa, I would love to see it through his eyes.
Where in Africa?
I’d guess Botswana and Lesotho
Page Six, like the British rota rats, can’t really distinguish among the various, numerous countries of Africa. It’s all one place to them. I think @Smices’ guess would probably be close, but I really have no idea. Nor does Page Six.
There are no “questions over the future of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s $100 million Netflix deal” and H&M are “not under pressure to come up with winning content for Netflix” after their Spotify deal ended. These tabloids are sickening in their desperate need to constantly disparage the Sussexes. There ‘s no scoop here because any of else could have made the association of Harry doing an African based documentary for Netflix. Duh
THANK! YOU! @ Midnight@TheOasis
As M said, these ‘churnalists’ [credit to OmidScobie] don’t report the news, they “create” it.
Exactly. All the chaos reporting about H & M’s Netflix & Spotify deals was precisely so that any subsequent projects they come out with can be spun as “Harry and Meghan desperately throw together their latest project in a last minute bid to save their deals! Will it be enough? If only they had come out with this earlier instead of being so lazy, Hollywood wouldn’t hate them!” This hate campaign intentionally established false and/or exaggerated conditions so that the tabloids can then breathlessly analyze an imaginary playbook for why whatever Harry and Meghan are doing now is bad and wrong and too late and misguided. Because otherwise they’d have to focus on the substance, which history shows us Harry and Meghan have in spades, and they certainly can’t have that.
Netflix came out and said how happy they were with Archewell’s projects. Can’t believe the lying in that article!
@Shawna … Thank you! I can’t believe media outlets, here and in Britain, are continuing to state this crud about Netflix ‘forcing’ the Sussexes to produce content ‘after’ Netflix made a formal statement saying they are currently working on many projects with Harry and Meghan and have a wonderful working relationship with them.
I think he’s following the same example for invictus. Basically getting his patronages millions of eyes by doing documentaries for Netflix. It makes sense . An African Parks documentary would be awesome. Also an Okavango Delta documentary makes sense considering the letter Harry wrote about the drilling there. Looking forward to what materialises.
I truly hate the way everyone in the press, including Harry, refers to his love of “Africa”. It’s reeks of white colonist/white savior complex. I understand he has deep bonds in Lesotho, Botswana and South Africa and has spent some time in all of these locations. But Africa is a CONTINENT. It is made up of diverse groups of people, places, cultures, governments, ideals etc. Even sub-saharan Africa is vastly diverse. Please stop lumping your experiences with select areas to the whole of the continent and all the people.
I agree. Harry and those writing about his trips and passions should name the countries.
I was also so turned off when media were reporting about Harry and Bill fighting over Africa— as if it’s one place that can be owned by a colonist royal.
What was William’s comment, that he let Harry have veterans so harry should let him “have Africa”?? Talk about a problematic view of a continent.
Agreed, I understand this is RR reporting but if he wants to shine a light on these wonderful places he’s working, I hope his own press releases are going to avoid using “Africa” in promo.
Yeah, his “deep roots in Africa” is colonialism and these neocolonial conservation schemes. But Harry also talks about the continent this way in Spare. Like it’s just one big outdoor vacation spot that’s his healing place. Nothing about the suffering wrought by colonialism. And it took him forever in Spare to name a city in an African country.
Agreed. Referring to the massive continent which is home to many nations, all with their separate cultures, geographical diversity, politics, and languages seems condescending to me. Even the tiny European nations are identified by their individual names, but the nations – many of which are huge – that comprise the African continent are just “Africa”? It feels like condescension, like brushing the countless different people and cultures with one big black brush.
Oh well, colonists gonna colonize. 🤷🏾♀️
This is another reason why the non-stop vitriol against H&M is so damaging: it prevents reasonable objections from being made, reasonable conversations about where he/they can improve. Surely he’d listen to this criticism if there were a safe pathway for communication.
I would love to see this, and I think it would make sense for him. Maybe there were some cameras along last year, at the very least I’m sure Harry was documenting the trip himself. I think a documentary from him about African Parks would be very good.
Last week Page Six was saying that Netflix was going to dump Harry and Meghan, now they know what shows they plan produce? Nah, I’ll believe this story when it’s announced by Archewell or Netflix.
@AMYBEE, exactly when Harry announces it I will believe it, but I think Harry will go and make the documentary without naming the places he is visiting until after he has made it. That way he can keep the journalist hoard away from places with a delicate eco system. I also hope he employs local people to help
Lol, I commented last week that I’d love to see an African Parks documentary. I’m torn about the “solo” part – of course, I’ll watch Harry in anything, but it would be interesting to see him introduce Archie and Lili to African Parks.
Eurydice, I think the rr’s get ideas from this site all of the time. Just the way that article is worded makes me believe this is all made up.
I would like to see something about Sentabale. They’ve expanded that program from where it began, and I would like to know how they’re benefiting children. I think it would quite interesting.
Hint: here you go, rrs, another idea for you.
Page Six described Prince Harry wrongly and maliciously as a “renegade prince”.
Meaning of renegade ,
“a person who deserts and betrays an organization, country, or set of principles.”
Prince Harry step back from royal work for very good and well documented reasons.
Good for him, specify the country though, Africa is a continent. Thanks
This is all speculation – Harry hasn’t said anything. If and when he announces a project, I’m sure he’ll be more specific.
Look at President Obama s national parks documentary on Netflix. All he did was narrate. Harry can send a crew. Add in old picks and video. However He and Meghan aren’t going to cross the picket line.
So we already heard about a project exploring nature in Africa when the Sussexes’ Netflix deal was originally announced. It was one of the pitches they gave not only Netflix but the other streamers they talked to; i think COVID and other factors might’ve delayed it so it’s nice to see it’s coming down the pike now.
Reading Spare it was interesting hearing how Harry took small jobs on his friends Teej and Mike’s nature documentaries when he was younger in Botswana and how he wanted to learn more about what goes into making those and enjoyed the work. I have a feeling this won’t be the last doc he does on this subject.
I think that a documentary somewhere in Africa has always been part of the tabloid media talking points. I’ll wait to see what Archewell announces.
Page 6 is a Rupert Murdoch owned / UTA representative that just doesn’t know what the heck is going on with HM. Then we get a rebuttal/response later from Variety on the true facts, and pretty much undermined what Page 6 just said.
Thanks.
A rhetorical question – Why do they care what Harry and Meghan does? It is none of their business……