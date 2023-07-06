Blake Lively’s sad ‘mocktail’ business is now offering alcoholic beverages

In December 2021, Blake Lively launched her latest side-hustle, a line of mocktails and mixers called Betty Buzz. The idea behind it was that Blake doesn’t drink, but she still likes to party and she wanted some non-alcoholic “mocktail” choices. Basically, she thought she could find a niche market of wealthy non-drinkers just itching to spend money on juice. Well, it looks like she could not find that niche market, because Betty Buzz is now doing a line of alcoholic “spritzers” and Blake’s fans are not happy about it.
Drinking might not be Blake Lively’s “thing,” but the Betty Buzz founder is expanding her lineup of non-alcoholic mixers to include spiked seltzer too. Only, not everyone is thrilled with the launch. On Thursday, Lively took to Instagram with the news of her latest venture, telling fans, “Drinking isn’t my thing. But for f* sake, flavor is. Homemade recipe. Real fruit. Real ingredients. Quality booze. No crap. Also a real time saver. Which is why I really did it.”
The Simple Favor star has long been an advocate for sober living—despite her own husband Ryan Reynolds’ half a billion dollar gin business. However, Betty Buzz has long been branded as a mixer, be it for non-alcoholic mocktails or Aviation Gin cocktails.
“When it comes to quality, we’re absolutely uncompromising. Whether it’s Buzz or Booze, everything we make is real and delicious,” Co-Founder and Chairman of Betty B Holdings Andrew T. Chrisomalis said in a press release. “The early success of Betty Buzz proved people expect more from what they drink. And we’re going to be the beverage company to serve it to them.”
Fans were quick to call out Lively for her foray into the liquor aisle.
“How can you market/create a product you don’t openly consume yourself? 😂 come the f on now..” one user wrote. Another chimed in, writing, “If drinking really isn’t your thing (which you’re very vocal about) how about some NA options? Otherwise you’re just in it for the money.”
A third Instagrammer said, “What a confusing way to promote your alcohol, by saying drinking isn’t your thing…”
I just… this whole thing seems so inauthentic to me, but that’s probably because I find Blake to be pretty inauthentic. She’s not a drinker, okay, but she does think that she’s some kind of businesswoman and she was desperate to cash in on some kind of non-alcoholic beverage market. When that market did not embrace her, she then turned to booze… which is probably what she should have been doing the whole time. THAT is the market, which her husband knows. People will spend money to drink a nice cocktail or spritzer, but they won’t spend the money to just drink a fancy juice. Her marketing is a disaster too – this was probably meant as a side-hustle she could just promote herself and base on her own public persona, but obviously… that wasn’t successful. I don’t know, I don’t drink anymore but I was not tempted in any way to try Blake’s fancy juices. Other people were unimpressed as well, which is why she had to change the fundamental strategy. It’s the “Allure of Antebellum” all over again.
I’ve said this about so many celeb side-hustles, how much money do you need? Just stop already. You do not have to grind every additional penny that you can from “the market” (which is just normal people). You are already unbelievably, fantastically wealthy.
There is a really good canned mocktail called Unspiked that I found on imperfect foods (or another of those box grocery companies) and it was really good! Lemon lavendar, blood orange thyme (I think), and grapefruit with rosemary (again, I think). I’ve never seen them in stores, and when I went to order some on line, the price WAS a little prohibitive. I had never ever heard of Blake’s. I think there is a market for this stuff, but it’s not super big, and if you can’t buy it at the grocery store, then no one will buy it
I quit drinking 6 months ago and found that there is in fact a robust little mocktail market. It’s great, I enjoy trying new drinks periodically and being able to indulge without alcohol. Some are surprisingly delicious. Some have CBD. Blake’s mixers just aren’t that good and don’t stand on their own. I get that they are marketed as mixers but they really do taste like weak juice. And I can get that a lot cheaper elsewhere.
I also choose not to drink very often annd instead enjoy mocktails a lot.
I really love the Clever brand Mojito and Moscow Mule, pricey though for a can, but it tastes like the real drink minus the alcohol. So nice in the summer when I want more than a soda/flavoured water.
Never heard of her brand and the drinks don’t sound appealing or interesting except maybe the ginger beer but for the cost there are alternatives cheaper.
I will say her Betty Booze mixes sound good! I’d be interested in trying the Sparkling Bourbon if the price is at or around some of the other canned cocktails that I sometimes buy but if she prices it high I can see them tanking.
ETA: I don’t care for either of them. I find them both inauthentic, he gives me major creep vibes, untrustworthy. She’s a plantation scarlett o’hara wanna be so that’s that.
Just like that website she had failed this will too. She’s not working on it wholeheartedly and putting in that elbow grease work ethic. She doesn’t have to bake it work because she’s a wealthy actor married to a wealthy man so she’s got a cushy landing spot. She’s not like the other privileged Gen X blondes actress like Reese and Gwen who really worked. These millennial privileged blonde actresses better get it together.
I don’t get her appeal. She still has a fanbase? Is she even acting anymore? I know her only from Gossip Girl. Her movie career never…well just never. Then come to find out I read that she’s a popular figure during the Met Gala. I’m asking because you need to be significant, influential figure to pull off a side venture like this, especially if you’re using yourself as the brand to upsell the product. I don’t follow her on social, so maybe that’s where she’s gets her following and popularity? I will say this: her husband is an awful actor. She doesn’t act anymore and Ryan is bad at it, so they both need other ventures to keep the money flowing. Apparently, he just sold off his wireless phone company for a billion dollars. That will keep them going for awhile. And I know he’s got the Deadpool franchise, but his other movies don’t fare well.
Blake’s too late to get my attention. It’s been, what, six months or a year since my Facebook feed became inundated with ads for alcohol replacements. And those ones offer things like adaptogens or mood-lifting herbs, which makes you think you’re getting something other than empty calories. So my non-alcohol bucks are already going to wine-like tinctures.