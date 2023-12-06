Taylor Swift is Time’s Person of the Year & People’s Most Intriguing POTY

It’s weird to reconcile Taylor Swift the Savvy Billionaire with Taylor Swift the Woman With So Much Personal Drama. I’ve been thinking about that a lot this year – Taylor is so accessible to her fans and accessible as a celebrity, going about her life, hanging out with her football player boyfriend. going to dinner with friends and writing blind-item lyrics. And she’s also one of the canniest marketers of the modern era, a self-made billionaire with a Midas Touch. Taylor covers People Magazine’s 2023 Most Intriguing People issue this week. This is sort of People’s annual wrap-up, a who’s who of “fascinating” or “intriguing” celebrities in 2023. It had to be Tay-Tay.
Taylor Swift is on top of the world and more in control than ever as she closes out her biggest year yet — which is why she’s on the cover of PEOPLE’s 2023 Most Intriguing People of the Year issue.
Her record-shattering Eras Tour (a 3.5-hour spectacle that draws from her 10 albums and spawned a history-making concert film) helped boost Swift to billionaire status, Forbes reported in October. Rerecordings of her early albums (which she began to release after her original label head sold them to music manager Scooter Braun) have even made vinyl records popular with Gen Z: 1989 (Taylor’s Version) broke the record for the largest vinyl sales week ever in October with at least 580,000 copies sold.
And the 12-time Grammy winner remains a force in pop culture, defining friendship goals with her tightknit group of girlfriends and causing Taylor-mania in the NFL amid her new romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
“She never really stops writing songs,” says the National frontman Aaron Dessner, 47, who first began working with the star on her 2020 pandemic projects Folklore and Evermore. “I’ve spent a lot of time with her, and I’ve never seen anyone wait on her. When I have stayed at her house, Taylor herself was cooking everyone breakfast and dinner. She’s legitimately just a very down to earth and hard-working person.”
While she’s accomplished more in a year than anyone in the game, Swift may be even busier in 2024. Touring through next December, she has two more albums to re-release and has frequently been spotted at an N.Y.C. recording studio with longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff; she’s up for six more Grammys in February; and her feature film directorial debut based on an original script she’s written is still in the works.
“Taylor has so many stories to tell,” says Dessner. “I think she’ll keep inventing new ways and methods of writing and keep expanding this enchanted universe of her own making that we all get to enjoy.”
Swift’s longtime friend, Paramore rocker Hayley Williams, 34, agrees.
“I’m almost afraid to say it,” Williams ponders, “but I kind of think she’s just getting started.”
“When I have stayed at her house, Taylor herself was cooking everyone breakfast and dinner. She’s legitimately just a very down to earth and hard-working person.” True or false? I sort of believe that Taylor likes to play hostess and all of that, but surely she has domestic staff?? Doesn’t she have a maid or a cook or both? How can you be a whole-ass billionaire and not have household staff??? A question for the ages: does Taylor clean the kitty litter all by herself?
As I was writing this up, guess who was named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year? Jesus, it really was The Year of Taylor Swift. You can see Taylor’s POTY package here. I actually love that Time chose an entertainer for POTY – all too often, Time chooses a politician. Taylor has the power to bring governments to their knees. Update: I will have more coverage on Swift’s Time interview tomorrow, it’s a good one!
Can’t fault her work ethic one bit.
ITA. I am the same age as her but am not a Swifty. Her music has never appealed to me. But she is a good role model and a very hard worker. I hope that 2024 is a great year for her.
I’m pretty sure she deserves this honor. Way to leave your mark Ms. Swift.
I agree.
I also do think that she cooks for people. I’m sure she has a cleaning staff, and she might have a chef sometimes, but I think she’s more interested in having it feel normal when she hangs out with her friends – and that would be cooking breakfast while everyone hangs out, etc. we saw it when she’s in the football suite – she’s picking up after herself.
she came from upper middle class, so it’s not really the same as the Kardashians who were always very wealthy. I don’t think her family probably had any staff until she was an adult.
Yes to all of the above.
I’m never going to experience the life of the ultra-wealthy but there’s something about having people around you all the time that would get to me, especially people you pay to be there. I want my home to myself!
I’m sure she’s not worrying about find time to go food shopping but I totally buy that she’s then the one cooking it.
I’m still not the biggest fan but I do think this was well deserved. I can’t knock the hustle.
I think she has earned these honors.
This is well-earned; good for her! I also totally believe the cooking thing. I’m sure she has people come in and clean, and she obviously has drivers + security, but I think she’s does as much of the normal every day stuff as her schedule allows for.
Agree–I think she probably has drivers, security, people who come in to clean and care for her home (since she travels so much), but it sounds like she doesn’t have a live-in staff.
I am sure she likes to cook and host, but has help with cleaning, maybe shopping, some prep if there’s a big crowd. Even famous, rich people like to have privacy and normalcy at times. I could see her cooking by herself for just a few friends.
Due to her schedule, I’m sure she has a house manager at each property who does most of the actual cleaning or maintaining the house as she tours, but Taylor did once admit to cleaning the litter boxes because how else was she going to get the cats to respect her. A joke answer, but I can see her wanting to have some privacy and quiet when she is home by limiting the number of staff.
She’s also talked a lot about cooking over the years and about how much she likes hosting people, so it seems like something she really enjoys doing.
I love the comment about vinyl records. My 21 year old and her friends FLOVE them and it’s totally because of Taylor’s releasing on vinyl. They love her period—the real life drama, the concert, the merch, everything. There’s a few TS items on her Xmas list.
It has been true of Taylor for a long-time that has never really has visible staff. Certainly not a private chef. Obviously she has cleaning crews come in when she isn’t home and she is not doing her own laundry, but it has been consistent throughout her career that there isn’t staff in her home when she is there.
I’m pretty sure there is staff, or someone, living full time in her Rhode Island home. There’s the same car parked regularly in the drive but not always in the same spot. No, not a Swifty, but am often at the hotel that is a few houses down. You can see the Swift property from the restaurant and decks.
I’m not American, but I really cannot understand how she is as famous as she is.
I’m with you. And America actually has talented, intriguing, deserving figures that they could be highlighting instead. But white mediocrity prevails!
I am not a Taylor Swift but to call someone who has achieved as much as her and to reduce her to “white mediocrity” reeks of plain right asshole-ness. You cannot deny that 2023 was her year. You don’t have to like her but don’t be petty to the point where you comment has no real substance.
AS,
You obviously don’t have a clue what white mediocrity is, and I’ll point out that for somebody who claims NOT to be a Taylor Swift fan, you’re calling a total stranger on the internet an asshole – why so emotionally riled up on behalf of someone you don’t like? She has achieved nothing – what she has done as a rich white person, is game the system designed for her. Achievement is what happens when you are an outsider besting the system that was never designed for you, and works against you – Beyonce is an example of someone who is accomplished. The comment that lacks substance here is yours, because it is a shallow knee jerk reaction to my post. Go read a book or two about white women and white supremacy before you comment next time.
I know what white mediocrity and I have seen it. I have seen mediocrity across all.
I point out your comment because she has clearly worked hard and her music resonates with billions of fans around the world. And that’s more than just having some comfortable social economic background. Beyonce is also extremely accomplished. Taylor’s success doesn’t take away anything from Beyonce. It’s not mutually exclusive. I am pointing it out to you so that people across all skins colors can feel proud of their accomplishments, and not just be defined by their race. But if you want to do that, then that’s your prerogative.
And when I say I am not a Taylor Swift fan, it doesn’t mean I should attack her personally or call demeaning things. It just means I don’t exactly listen to her type of music.
There are people all around the world who feel she’s a talented and relatable song writer. Taylor may not be your personal cup of tea, but her success is deserved.
I agree that in the long run there are better artists, however Taylor was a global phenomenon this year, I can’t think of any other American artist that is currently selling out multiple stadiums worldwide and creating the same buzz as her (and that includes Beyonce, who, as we all agree, is more accomplished).
There was no Taylor Swift sized hole in the entertainment ecosystem that she just was lucky enough to slot into and occupy. She’s very hard-working and savvy. She made herself as big as she is in a male-dominated industry that would have had her stay in the Country lane and not re-release her own music. It really is unnecessarily demeaning and IMO flat out wrong to say that she has “achieved nothing.”
Whether or not you care for her music or think it’s anything special is beside the point. She has millions of fans who love it, not just in the the US but in Europe, East and South Asia, Australia, etc. I’m really not here for a woman as successful as Taylor Swift to be dismissed because she happens to be white. It’s not like her music only speaks to white fans, either. See above.
I am not her fan but my students from several other countries are. I love to see their faces when they talk about her. She has worked her butt off to be where she is today. I just think your comment is a little unfair. She is a great performer.
I think as an artist, being non-controversial benefited her immensely. She is of course doing the work, especially through writing all of her songs. However, a lot of artists do take a political stance about something they care about. She was a country singer first, so in her words, she was always advised not to say anything political (“Don’t be like Dixie Chicks”). And, I know a lot of people will disagree, but she is a white woman, which brings some privileges. Up until this year, I enjoyed her albums, the live performances were bad, but albums and songs are mostly good. She is successful, she has numbers on her side, she is not as good as being the number one as a singer / entertainer, imo.
There is also usually an unspoken disadvantage for female entertainers. When they start a family, they instinctively take a break from public life for their family’s benefit (unlike men, who get more successful after having a family). If Taylor chooses to get married / have children, I wonder if she will have a different path from other artists. She has so long proved herself unique to her peers, maybe she will navigate this differently too.
This is awesomeness. My youngest is home from school today, and this made us very happy lol. It’s a good thing. I actually hoped it’d be one of the concert ladies.
Jus here to say that I think the black leotard photos are not great. She looks like Nicole Kidman in the cover photo!
She’s not intriguing to me but I can see Person of the Year.
At least, we get a female poty.
My thoughts exactly, we get a female POTY. I read somewhere that the Barbie/Beyonce/Swift combination helped the US avoid a recession, I would’ve loved to see that trio awarded together.
Taylor needs to invest in significant climate offsets to make up for her plane usage, it’s a problem.
SO not into Taylor Swift. Never have been. Don’t get it
But here’s the thing. You don’t have to. I am not into Beyonce, but I can appreciate her talent and the way she has run her career. I also wasn’t ‘into’ Taylor Swift except for the few songs my son loved that were in some of the animated movies. But her newer songs are really quite good. I really appreciate her lyricism and songwriting (as a singer/songwriter myself) and the production from Jack Antonoff. She’s really experimented with many different genres and styles of music and that’s so fun. But that doesn’t mean you have to like it.
I think she definitely deserves these accolades, she has been in the news every day, all year. She also works really hard to reinvent herself. Even if we can’t relate, she has had some struggles being so famous and the whole Kanye/Kim/Scooter/etc stuff took a toll on her but she rose out of it and came back stronger. I appreciate that. (I also do really enjoy listening to a song that is about the situation I read about in the gossip blogs – it’s like a real life soap opera but with music!) (For context, I’m a 49 year old woman who usually listens to the alternative pop genre)
Maybe Taylor should run for president. With Biden losing altitude in the polls and Trump waiting in the wings, we could certainly do worse. Admittedly, it would be a significant step down for her, but we need saving.
(I’m only semi-serious so don’t @ me!)
I’m not 100% sure she’s eligible – she wouldn’t be 35 until after election day but before inauguration. Does the Constitution address this?
Hadn’t even thought of that, but Trump has broken so many norms it shouldn’t be a problem. I mean, he could become president again after inciting a mob to attack the Capitol. Are we going to be picky about TS’s age? Besides, it counters the narrative that Biden is too old! She’ll clean up with the youth vote.
I love Taylor and love her with Travis. This has been her year!!!
I love that she got this honor instead of a politician or another infamous, horrible person, however I was disappointed when she played two victim cards in the article (Kim Kardashian and Scooter Braun). Clearly she hasn’t learned from either incident, which is sad, because girlfriend is on top of the world. It’s too bad she can’t just let those things go and embrace her billionaire status and cute boyfriend.
I think we forgot how messy she gets in interviews. After Kanye mess, she just stopped giving interviews and I am guessing for Joe, she stopped talking about her private life. Before all that, she was always talking sh*t in interviews. Old Taylor came back, I guess.
She’s everywhere this year and deserves this.
Well, good for her, but intriguing means “arousing one’s curiosity” and I already know more than I want to about Taylor Swift. For me, Beyoncé is intriguing.
I still can’t name one of her songs.
LOL I bet you can.
I mean I think this was predicted and once she flew to NYC we all knew she was being named. I’m actually quite sad that a focus of the article is about her relationship. I mean common: she’s rerecorder her own music to take back her rights as an artist, created a $1billion!! tour that runs like a machine, and is one of the few superstars who can bring in this kind of brand loyalty to her projects. I’m not even a fan, but it’s impressive! But the headlines going out on most websites are about how she now thinks football is actually cool, and shh we dated for longer than you know. Sigh!
This person worked her ass off this year.Also the way she dismantled Scooter….this woman cooks and her best dish is revenge served cold.
Whatever. I have nothing against her but I think there are others who deserve that more.
It’s crazy what money and good PR will get. She has done absolutely nothing orginal or innovative to deserve this award beside being a rich blonde white popstar with sycophanic fans. The writer strikers literally shut down Hollywood, Mackenzie Scott has given more to charity and Narges Mohammadi won a Nobel Peace prize for her fight for human rights, fight against women oppression, freedom and democracy. There people with twice as better work ethic who don’t have a full staff and a private jet. Her music is generic and prossessed. There is reason why Macdonald out sells Health Food Restaurants.
There is still a level of brattiness that she has that I cannot abide by. When she called out Netflix for a joke about her dating life made on the Ginny & Georgia series, she caused a lot of trouble for Antonia Gentry. Her rabid fans attacked her with racist, vile and all around disgusting . She talks about how Kim Kardashian’s call out “took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before.”
Does she think that Antonia (who doesn’t have nearly the level of protection that Swift does) faired well during those disgusting attacks? She can really be selfish and sloppy. She really needs to work on that part of her character.
I’m not a Taylor Swift stan — I like some of her music but don’t have any strong feelings about her one way or the other. But I do stan cats so that Time cover is giving me LIFE!