Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ exes, Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig, are dating



In early November, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes went Instagram official and announced that they would be releasing a podcast together, promising that nothing would be off limits. Well, the first episode of that podcast, titled “Amy & T.J.” finally dropped yesterday. I’ll talk about that a little more in a minute, though, because their attempt to set the record straight and deny that they had an affair got eclipsed by some juicier news. Page Six got a conveniently-timed scoop that their exes, Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig, are now dating. How very Shania Twain of them.

This is the happy ending we didn’t see coming. The ex-spouses of scandalous news couple T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have gotten closer, Page Six has exclusively learned. Marilee Fiebig and Andrew Shue are dating, according to multiple sources. We’re told the couple have been dating for about six months after bonding over the traumatic experience of being cheated on. “It turned into something else, and they’re connected over their values. It’s bigger than the affair now,” one source said. We’re told the hurt is over, and the duo “has moved on.” “They’re not heartbroken and sad,” said a source of Shue, 56, and Fiebig, 46. “Everyone has moved on.”

[From Page Six]

I love this for them. And even more so, I love how this news, which includes the tidbit that they still believe they were cheated on, dropped just as T.J. and Amy were making headlines for their “tell all” about just how much they weren’t cheating. During the first episode, in what they probably thought would give them headlines for a few days, Amy and T.J. provided more details about their relationship, including a denial that they were even cheating in the first place. They even timed the show to be released on the one-year anniversary of the day they were “told not to come into work.”

“To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn’t the case because the odd thing is, the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released that outed us, we both at that point were in divorce proceedings,” T.J. said. Amy added that they “had attorneys, mediators, we were in the middle of divorces.” When photos of her and T.J. were first taken, Amy’s ex-husband, Andrew Shue, had moved out of their house “three months earlier.” T.J. noted that he was already living separately from his now ex-wife Marilee Fiebig. Amy acknowledged that “relationships are hard, they’re messy, they’re not perfect. We have fought for love, and I can say I have never been happier. I am with my best friend.” T.J. gushed that he’s the “happiest and healthiest that I’ve been in my life.” He continued, “Bottom line we have not said this. I’m in love with this woman and she’s in love with me and we are planning a life together.”

[From Hollywood Life]

Sure, Jan. This is starting to sound like a “thou dost protest too much” situation. But really, it feels like they’re trying to reset the timeline here. Here’s where they tell on themselves: “When photos of her and T.J. were first taken, Amy’s ex-husband had moved out of their house ‘three months earlier.’ T.J. noted that he was already living separately from his now ex-wife Marilee Fiebig.”

I’m going to go out on a limb here and presume that their relationship did not start the day the pictures were taken. It’s entirely possible that their spouses found out at least three months prior and that’s why they were all in the process of divorcing. But, okay, guys. Your official story is out there. If we all agree to just say we believe them, maybe they’ll stop talking about it. But really, let’s get back to Andrew and Marilee. A+ timing with this one. And wheeew, Marilee knows how to get it. She definitely got the better deal here.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images