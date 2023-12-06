Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ exes, Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig, are dating

In early November, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes went Instagram official and announced that they would be releasing a podcast together, promising that nothing would be off limits. Well, the first episode of that podcast, titled “Amy & T.J.” finally dropped yesterday. I’ll talk about that a little more in a minute, though, because their attempt to set the record straight and deny that they had an affair got eclipsed by some juicier news. Page Six got a conveniently-timed scoop that their exes, Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig, are now dating. How very Shania Twain of them.
This is the happy ending we didn’t see coming. The ex-spouses of scandalous news couple T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have gotten closer, Page Six has exclusively learned.
Marilee Fiebig and Andrew Shue are dating, according to multiple sources. We’re told the couple have been dating for about six months after bonding over the traumatic experience of being cheated on.
“It turned into something else, and they’re connected over their values. It’s bigger than the affair now,” one source said.
We’re told the hurt is over, and the duo “has moved on.”
“They’re not heartbroken and sad,” said a source of Shue, 56, and Fiebig, 46. “Everyone has moved on.”
I love this for them. And even more so, I love how this news, which includes the tidbit that they still believe they were cheated on, dropped just as T.J. and Amy were making headlines for their “tell all” about just how much they weren’t cheating. During the first episode, in what they probably thought would give them headlines for a few days, Amy and T.J. provided more details about their relationship, including a denial that they were even cheating in the first place. They even timed the show to be released on the one-year anniversary of the day they were “told not to come into work.”
“To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn’t the case because the odd thing is, the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released that outed us, we both at that point were in divorce proceedings,” T.J. said.
Amy added that they “had attorneys, mediators, we were in the middle of divorces.” When photos of her and T.J. were first taken, Amy’s ex-husband, Andrew Shue, had moved out of their house “three months earlier.” T.J. noted that he was already living separately from his now ex-wife Marilee Fiebig.
Amy acknowledged that “relationships are hard, they’re messy, they’re not perfect. We have fought for love, and I can say I have never been happier. I am with my best friend.” T.J. gushed that he’s the “happiest and healthiest that I’ve been in my life.” He continued, “Bottom line we have not said this. I’m in love with this woman and she’s in love with me and we are planning a life together.”
Sure, Jan. This is starting to sound like a “thou dost protest too much” situation. But really, it feels like they’re trying to reset the timeline here. Here’s where they tell on themselves: “When photos of her and T.J. were first taken, Amy’s ex-husband had moved out of their house ‘three months earlier.’ T.J. noted that he was already living separately from his now ex-wife Marilee Fiebig.”
I’m going to go out on a limb here and presume that their relationship did not start the day the pictures were taken. It’s entirely possible that their spouses found out at least three months prior and that’s why they were all in the process of divorcing. But, okay, guys. Your official story is out there. If we all agree to just say we believe them, maybe they’ll stop talking about it. But really, let’s get back to Andrew and Marilee. A+ timing with this one. And wheeew, Marilee knows how to get it. She definitely got the better deal here.
Photos credit: Walter McBride/INFphoto.com, Ivan Nikolov/Wenn/Avalon, Udo Salters/startraksphoto.com, Getty
This will end well.
Narrator: it did not, in fact, end well
😹😹😹
Being in divorce proceedings isn’t being divorced. You’re still married so you are cheating. I ran into this all the time when I was still doing online dating- men mark “divorced” but then it comes up in conversation that they’re separated or “taking some time apart.” Sure Jan, you’re just seeing what you can get before you do anything you can’t take back. Anyway, it would be wonderful if their respective exes could come out of this with a happy ending despite them.
Exactly, and the liaison didn’t start that exact same day. The divorce was a consequence of them being found out.
I would definitely side eye someone on a dating website that said they were in process of getting divorced. However, Divorces can take a long time. My parents broke up almost 10 years ago and are still in divorce proceedings. I don’t think that means any relationship that starts now is cheating; the relationship is long over even if the legal contract hasn’t been dissolved.
Very much yes to this. My friend left her husband a year ago (after finding out he cheated on her) and they are completely separated in every sense but the legal one as she can’t afford to do the divorce paperwork right now and it’s not a priority for her (he’s completely broke so there’s no chance of him paying for it). She is technically still married but going on dates and seeing guys is in no way cheating.
@SarahCS I trust women to be accurate and forthcoming about this type of thing sooooo much more than men.
Probably because if the divorce proceedings have begun and the wife is living and separately and dating, then there is also a 99% chance she tried to save the marriage, mourned and lost hope, and then mentally moved on years ago and she is READY to be gone gone. Men move on only when something else is lined up.
As a divorce attorney, I don’t really agree with this; I think you can still be “technically” married but very much not together. Whether or not its cheating is very fact-specific, IMO. Some divorces just take time so the parties may sort through assets and agree on a possession schedule and decision-making rights if children are involved. It was pretty customary for me to have clients who had moved on to a new boyfriend or girlfriend during the pendency of the suit before the divorce was finalized. Oftentimes, the soon-to-be ex-spouse had done the same. Honestly, this was rarely a bad thing because (in my experience, at least) once the parties were involved with someone else, things tended to be less acrimonious and more amicable because both sides were incentivized to finalize and move onto the next chapter in their life–not always though!
“How very Shania Twain of them.”
Nailed it! And I hope they’ll be as happy as Shania & Frédéric.
I hope they’re happy, but it’ an “eww” for me. LOL Just why? There are so many other people in the world.
If they were in the middle of divorce proceedings when the pictures came out it means they were still married and thus cheating on their spouses. I don’t get why they’re lying about this. As for the exes, all the best to them if it’s true they’re together now.
What an absolute load of horseshit. If they weren’t cheating, or at least acting extremely inappropriate, then why were they both essentially fired from the network? And Marilee definitely got the better deal. Smoking hot Andrew Shue or T.J., the serial cheater? Yeah, that’s a no-brainer.
Serial. Serial. SERIAL cheater. This cannot be emphasized enough. But cool, Amy. You might be the one.
It went well for Shania! I’m here for it, even if it isn’t forever and just ends up being a comfort fling that steps all over TJ and Amy’s news cycle for a while, I’m here for it. If TJ and Amy want to rewrite the narrative and spin this as the greatest and purest American love story of all time, cool. But their exes don’t have to fade away quietly into the night. Have a good time, Marilee and Andrew. No notes, LOL.
I was skeptical, until I remembered that Andrew Shue graduated from Dartmouth and played soccer internationally, so he’s presumably smart and worldly – a good match for smart attorney Marilee. Maybe it will work out 🤷🏻♀️
Um wow. So he’s smart, very very handsome and athletic? Get it girly seriously.
AND he was on the original Melrose Place, I loved him in that. I hope he grew up into a nice man.
I had such a big crush on Andrew Shue back in the day – he was so cute and a soccer star and Elisabeth Shue’s little brother (Adventure’s in Babysitting was a favourite in our house).
Same! I love him and was happy to see this headline, he definitely traded up
This would be fun news without the podcast attempt to rewrite the timeline and sanitize the cheating, but the combination with Amy and TJ being so shameless trying to purify and sell their love story is hilarious.
Yes it’s like why start your roll out with something you know everyone will read as lying to their face? How does that get listeners? I know everyone is different, but for me the emotional part of an affair is way more upsetting than the sex part. So if my spouse fell in love with their closest coworker and abandoned me and our children to move on with that person, whether they first had sex before or after telling me would not matter at all? I know it’s more honorable to wait, but that would be like 20th on the list of betrayals I felt. They blew up their families!
Amy and TJ won’t last IMO. Just statistically, one or both will likely cheat again. Now Marilee and Andrew might actually make it long term. They’re both intellectuals and he’s made a ton of money as an entrepreneur, philanthropist and businessman. She’s a lawyer. They’re far more interesting as a couple.
That would be beautiful. The love story we didn’t know we wanted 💗 lol.
Love this ! Because on a superficial note, I believe the physically more attractive spouse in each relationship got together (Amy/TJ). Glad to see that the ones with better character and brains do as well (Marilee/Andrew).
Marilee and Andrew are MUCH more physically attractive to my eye. Crappy character leaves a slimy film all over a person.
It seems to have worked out for the best for them, so good luck to all actually involved parties! I will happily forget I ever knew their names.
The Andrew and Marilee news sounds like a rom-com. Best of luck to them and their newfound happiness!
Oh yes, I do declare Marilee as the winner here. Andrew Shue is all kinds of smokin’ hot and adorable.
Right? I love it so much
Omg, I did not have this on my bingo card! 2023,going down as the messiest year, at least for relationships. Is this due to that Mercury thing again?
He’ll always be Billy from Melrose Place to me and this is an appropriately soap operatic development
Same lol. It’s predictable storyline.
Me too!
I’m guessing this will be the more secure relationship of the two.
My ex and his affair partner just announced their engagement yesterday with a huge photoshoot. They broke up two families with kids. So, I am so happy for Andrew and Marilee. I hope they get the happy ending they deserve after being put through what I am sure was so painful for them both.
I’m sorry. That’s so hard.
Thank you. It’s better for the rest of the world that two cheaters marry each other. And I’ve done a lot of therapy and am really happy in my life now.
Marilee is beautiful. They got together and compared notes, and from there a spark grew. good for them. When I think of Amy and TJ I always remember how she let him “win” the marathon cause his big fat ego couldn’t stomach her finishing ahead of him – and that my friends is the tell tale giveaway it won’t last. That was the first sign. Well, that and the fact they are cheaters who cheated on their spouse.
I hope their exes go the distance!
Looks like all the adults involved have moved on – hope they all find happiness 🙂
Being in the middle of divorce proceedings means they started dating while both were still married. They tried it. Congrats to Andrew and Marilee – the Shania Twain of it all!
I’m currently doing a full watch of Melrose Place for the first time. What timing for these headlines. Andrew Shue is fine.