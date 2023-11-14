DHS once again rejects Heritage’s attempts to get Prince Harry’s visa records

For much of this year, the lunatics at the Heritage Foundation have been waging a public and legal campaign to get their hands on Prince Harry’s visa application in the US. Heritage is overrun with British right-wing politicos, and they’ve aligned themselves with the larger right-wing, anti-woke, anti-Sussex factions in British and American political culture. Meaning, there’s a high-level transatlantic effort to “get” Harry, to destroy the Sussexes, to find some way to “strip” Harry and Meghan of their home, their money, their safety, their lives. I feel sorry for the Department of Homeland Security officials who have had to deal with all of these nuisance lawsuits, hearings and threats from Heritage. DHS has repeatedly affirmed Harry’s right to privacy and they have rejected every (dumbf–k) argument that Harry’s visa application must be publicly released because Harry… wrote about his drug use in Spare. Well, here’s the latest:
The Duke of Sussex’s visa application answers regarding past drug use should not be disclosed because it is “private personal information”, lawyers on behalf of the US Department of Homeland Security have said.
Harry’s reference to taking cocaine, marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms in his memoir Spare prompted a conservative Washington DC think tank to question why he was allowed into the US in 2020. The Heritage Foundation brought the lawsuit against the Department for Homeland Security (DHS) after a Freedom of Information Act request was rejected – claiming it was of “immense public interest”.
In response to the think tank’s submissions that Harry’s US visa application should be released, lawyers on behalf of DHS said the Heritage Foundation “have not demonstrated possible government misconduct or any other public interest that would overcome Prince Harry’s privacy interest in these records”. The DHS also said despite the Duke being a “public official” in the UK, he is “not a public official in the United States”.
Their submissions to the court said DHS had “provided the maximum amount of information that it can provide regarding the records it possesses” without revealing Harry’s immigration status.
In his controversial memoir, the Duke said cocaine “didn’t do anything for me”, adding: “Marijuana is different, that actually really did help me.” The Heritage Foundation’s lawsuit argues that US law “generally renders such a person inadmissible for entry” to the country.
In the DHS’s response to the legal claim, they said: “Much like health, financial, or employment information, a person’s immigration information is private personal information. “If the court accepts Plaintiffs’ arguments, the Government would need to reveal confidential immigration information about Prince Harry, a result the court should not adopt.”
The submissions made by lawyer John Bardo on behalf of DHS also said no “publicly available information, shows that Prince Harry was ever convicted for a drug-related offence.” Mr Bardo added that any suggestion from the Heritage Foundation of wrongdoing on behalf of the US Government was “purely speculative”.
How many times is Heritage going to sue over Harry’s records? Again, as we’ve discussed repeatedly for months now, Harry has not been charged or convicted of any crime in the US or UK. He’s not running for public office. He’s not applying for a federal job. There is absolutely no reason why his records should be released to Heritage or anyone else. The purpose of all of this was to make Harry feel unsafe and on guard, to put an even bigger target on his back and “punish” him for writing a bestselling memoir. I’m glad DHS keeps saying “lol, nope” to Heritage, but someone needs to put a stop to Heritage’s lunatic campaign.
Wow I thought after their last attempt it was over. They really are harassing him. The lengths the cultloids will go to get whoever involved to make him unsafe.
Look. People may cluth their pearls about these drugs – but weed and shrooms are widely being legalized and also finding niche homes in the medical community.
As for cocaine ….. I mean 🤷🏻♀️ so? I haven’t done it. My partner hasn’t done it. And that’s about where I stop caring.
It’s almost as if the Heritage Foundation is after some other information or just attention. For a “think tank”, they don’t seem to be doing a lot of thinking, just a lot of vexatious litigation. The visa app ? isn’t about whether you used drugs or not, it’s about whether you were convicted of a crime with drugs. If I’m not mistaken.
Like we’ve all discussed before, there are countless celebs here in the states, from the UK alone, that are admitted/known/past users of drugs. I remembered the Kate Moss coke scandal. The images of her snorting coke were in a London? studio. She then went to an Arizona rehab. All over the media. Where was the outcry about visa applications and the need to know? Nowhere.
This was interesting read from back then. And I’ll say, yes, please, to any British “journalist” visa apps to be thoroughly scrutinized, along with any other British public figure if the Heritage Foundation believes Harry is fair game in the realms of “public interest”.
https://www.theguardian.com/uk/2005/oct/08/pressandpublishing.arts
The foundation, much like Samantha are trying to be nuisances. The issue is that they’re trying British media tactics in the states. It doesn’t work like that. They knew weren’t getting access to that information from the beginning and were begging Harry to give them access to it. The establishment wants Harry back and they did not expect him to be gone for four years. This is desperation.
It’s obvious who is bankrolling Scammy’s lawyers and lawsuits in the US as well: the same Heritage Foundation (US ánd UK legs), sponsored by the UK right-wing press (GB News, The Sun, The Telegraph, The Fail, allegedly).
The affords at length, to get Harry and Meghan ‘on their knees’- via the two lawsuits in the US (by the HF and Scammy) – is solely pushed by the UK right-wing press/media.
They still haven’t figured out. That even in the off chance they do manage to run Harry & Meghan out of the U.S. That doesn’t mean they will move back to England. The two of them can move anywhere they want.
Lawyer here — completely agree with DHS’ assessment. But I have to think that if Trump wins again (lord help us), all of Prince Harry’s information will be disclosed. Yet another reason anyone who cares about privacy, the rule of law, etc. needs to work to avoid him winning . . .
Crossing my fingers Trump has to run for office from a prison cell.
If Trump were to do that (not sure a president would have that kind of power over courts) he might want to think about the implications of setting a precedent. That would mean Melania might be subject to the same sort of scrutiny, as well as, some high-power right-wingers.
Oh, great idea re Melania’s visa application!
We’d finally be able to find out what it is exactly that warranted her getting an Einstein visa – her being gifted with extraordinary abilities in the sciences, arts, education, business, or athletics – or whatever else they put on her application…
😁
Guys. Do you remember what it was like under trump?
He would release Harry’s info via Twitter. And then refuse any and all information requests about his current wife.
He doesn’t care what the laws are or the implications are or setting precedent. He’s a power crazed maniac who followed no rules or expectations or laws that didn’t suit hi.
I’ve been thinking the same. The HF hasn’t thought this through. If they were to release Harry’s application they’d set precedence for a release of Melania’s and her family’s applications. They’d actually have a far stronger case with a former president’s wife than a private person (in the US).
Harry is just about the most privileged immigrant: rich, white, English-speaking… and they’re going after him. If enough Rs win, and it doesn’t just need to be TFG, they are going to go after all sorts of immigrants and flood the courts. Depending, it might be tricky to go after the Knavs in those circumstances.
I agree with MoxyLady007, trump doesn’t give a rat’s *ss about setting precedent; Harry’s details would be released, Melania’s wouldn’t, and god knows how many immigrants would be kicked out to who knows where.
Trump wouldn’t care about that, he couldn’t care less if Melania got sent back to Czech, even if she took Barron with her.
Amy – could he countersue for harassment or something? Anything to get them to f-off?
Yeah, it’s worrisome if Trump wins a 2nd term. Just exactly what Hillary and Cohen have been warning. I’m hoping with the successful elections that happened last week, the Blue Wave will extend to 2024 and majority of Americans still reject MAGA extremism.
@sussexwatcher, I was wondering if it could be deemed a form of vexatious litigation (Sam’s lawsuit as well) and further action barred and/or a hefty fine levied by way of sanction.
Waiting for the BM to find out that Prince Harry has quietly been a US dual citizen for a while now. You know he’s trying and it will happen sooner rather than later.
It isn’t just Prince Harry that DHS is protecting. That’s what the Heritage people aren’t getting. DHS are protecting the right to privacy for everyone who has submitted personal information to the US government, including these Heritage people. Because if they retroactively change the rules for even one person, they may have to do it for everyone.
Exactly! Here’s hoping my fellow Americans at DHS have created a shorthand ready-go file to respond to these malevolent nincompoops that incorporates references to all prior dates on which they’ve said “No.” Because these contemptible nitwits will keep asking. Thank you UK for abusing American civil servants !!!
Right! Everyone. Piers Morgan owns a mansion in Beverly Hills/Los Angeles? Interested in his visa app are you Heritage Foundation? He’s admitted drug use.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dE14NOIQfC0
(LBC – Ruth Davidson asks Piers Morgan if he’s ever taken cocaine), he doesn’t get into specifics but it’s there in his reaction.
The Heritage trolls are only driven by racism and Harry being a believer in abortion and women’s rights. This has nothing to do with drug use. He’s married to a black woman so we will be fucking weirdo’s and obsess over him because it bring us attention to harass a British prince.
When did Harry make a comment on abortion? saying Harry is a believer in abortion is a false statement and not factual.
When Harry was asked to speak at the U.N. he condemned the Supreme courts radical decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. So yes. Harry believes in abortion and women’s health care, as does Meghan. Have a great day.
Here’s the proof — https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=42jiKQ4d0D4 — make sure you have the facts straight before rebutting a comment.
Heritage is like the 11 people responsible for the majority of the thousands of book ban requests in the US.
They are insistent that their narrow-minded, spiteful, fascist, right-wing agenda-driven voices and views crowd override every other, and determined to obliterate the law and the basic rights of others to be safe, have a voice or even freely exist on the planet.
While ALSO tying up public resources on garbage and unnecessary posturing drama, trying to gum up government channels and slowing work on something productive (which is also a consistent feature of right-wing operatives ie in the US House and elsewhere)
Yes, it’s lunatic now, but if any right wing lunatic wins next year, it could get serious for Harry. There’s also the possibility that some nutjob currently working at DHS with access to Harry’s records could leak them. Stranger things have happened in our current nightmare.
Almost every country would be happy to have him, so he wouldn’t return to the uk.
But yes. It’s worrisome. No person should continuously be exiled. It’s so flipping sadistic and feudal.
“Controversial memoir” lol
Oh, you mean the best selling record shattering memoir, that one? No sense hiding the Telegraph’s bias.
We’re lucky to have immigrants like him that come here and make a real difference
Maybe they consider the UK as one of the a “shithole” country Trump complained about. /s
Same rules that are applied to Harry applies to every citizen of the United States, the right to privacy.
They allowed that druggie Brit Ozzy to live here for decades but Harry talking about smoking weed which is legal where he currently lives is causing all this ruckus. If they want to keep wasting money and time on this so be it. Nothing will happen. America has let too many druggies and criminals in to suddenly be all upset of a weed smoking prince.
I mean. Ffs. The Rolling Stones live here. How so many of them are alive is a testament to science and modern medicine.
So so so many drugs so many.
Eventually the US gov’t and/or the judge will have to shut this down. Part of me wants DHS to drag it out, drain their coffers and distract them from meddling with our elections and prepping more incompetent would-be judges. But…our tax dollars are being wasted on this bs. Another thing that the heritage lunatics also don’t seen to understand – Prince Harry is the son of the current King and Head of State of the UK and the RRs love to talk about the special relationship between our two countries. No one’s gonna rock the boat over this nonsense. Plus, the govt usually takes the privacy of private individuals seriously. These clowns really think that they can bully the DHS like they bully people in the UK.
I was wondering when the US government would say enough and save us the money being wasted on stupid BS as this.
It seems they still have a subtle claim here and bully a US Govt agency. I think Kaiser has mentioned before the Britsplaining of America-And it’s very much alive(and their claim on a lot of things).
I don’t think the American revolution is really taught in schools there and I’ve heard comments from SM before they would call it more like the American Rebellion.
@A : well, it wasn’t really a revolution, it was more a War of Independence.
Question: Who is financing all of these lawsuits? Lawyers aren’t cheap.
Check my comment above.
While “the public “ might have “immense “ “interest” in Harry’s drug use and/or immigration status, it’s not the same as “immense public interest” and the nuts at the Heritage Foundation know that and are just twisting words around to suit their British overlords.
Do they imagine Harry doesn’t have the tea on Prince William’s drug use? He could seriously cramp William’s access to the US market. They’d better quit while they are ahead.
As long as the British press is paying the Heritage Foundation to pursue this in the US courts the Heritage Foundation will continue this nonsense.
EFUCKINGNOUGH, it’s about time the heritage fkwits were told by the courts “NO MORE”, we will not entertain anymore motions by you with regards to Harry’s private immigration papers, but, what we will entertain, is a freedom of information request into your finances, And you had better pray that you are not trying to subvert the American right to privacy at the behest of a British rag or family. If its proven you are, there will be severe repercussions! Or Harry needs to take out a cease and desist order
I just know Harry & Meghan smoke the best doobies.
That’s all I got. Cheers! Lmaoooooo
Given Meghan’s penchant for cooking, my bet is some sort really excellent baked good.
I read that some people worry that his application may be leaked or released if Trump gets elected. What I don’t get is why it is assumed there is something illegal in there. Harry got great lawyers, came to USA with the help of Tyler Perry. Why would be something in there to put his status in jeopardy? He is not stupid, people working for him, filling these documents are not stupid. He is not a right-wing public official, who can lie so nonchalantly in legal documents and get away with it after getting caught.
If they hope to find something embarrassing, hello, it is Prince Harry. His whole life has been about the tabloids writing his most embarrassing moments. He doesn’t deserve it, but I don’t think any bad headlines, words can faze him anymore, the damage has been done to him since he was a child.
The Heritage Foundation is what nightmares are made of.
Lookup Project 2025.
Ginni Thomas is deeply involved with the Heritage Foundation. They’ve bank-rolled her far right-wing work for decades and she is her husband’s “power behind the throne”. It is an evil organization hellbent on turning the US into a fascist and racist dictatorship.
I don’t know if this is getting many headlines here (except the Murdoch papers), but we’ve been there and done that. The result at this point is already known. I don’t think this is going to get much traction in the US media.
I don’t think anyone believes the information will be released. This is harassment. I think the last lawsuit was filed because the gov said that it would take months before a response to the request was sent. They sued to get a quicker answer, and the Judge gave DHS a couple of weeks to do so. This lawsuit is probably to sue because they didn’t get the document(s). I’m glad that the HF has money to throw down the drain, because they know they are not going to get what they want. I wonder if all of their donors agree with money being used in this manner.
I’m starting a list of people I want information for if (in an alternate universe) this information is released. Melania, Murdoch, Musk is just to start.
With these people, it’s never over.
