DHS once again rejects Heritage’s attempts to get Prince Harry’s visa records

For much of this year, the lunatics at the Heritage Foundation have been waging a public and legal campaign to get their hands on Prince Harry’s visa application in the US. Heritage is overrun with British right-wing politicos, and they’ve aligned themselves with the larger right-wing, anti-woke, anti-Sussex factions in British and American political culture. Meaning, there’s a high-level transatlantic effort to “get” Harry, to destroy the Sussexes, to find some way to “strip” Harry and Meghan of their home, their money, their safety, their lives. I feel sorry for the Department of Homeland Security officials who have had to deal with all of these nuisance lawsuits, hearings and threats from Heritage. DHS has repeatedly affirmed Harry’s right to privacy and they have rejected every (dumbf–k) argument that Harry’s visa application must be publicly released because Harry… wrote about his drug use in Spare. Well, here’s the latest:

The Duke of Sussex’s visa application answers regarding past drug use should not be disclosed because it is “private personal information”, lawyers on behalf of the US Department of Homeland Security have said. Harry’s reference to taking cocaine, marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms in his memoir Spare prompted a conservative Washington DC think tank to question why he was allowed into the US in 2020. The Heritage Foundation brought the lawsuit against the Department for Homeland Security (DHS) after a Freedom of Information Act request was rejected – claiming it was of “immense public interest”. In response to the think tank’s submissions that Harry’s US visa application should be released, lawyers on behalf of DHS said the Heritage Foundation “have not demonstrated possible government misconduct or any other public interest that would overcome Prince Harry’s privacy interest in these records”. The DHS also said despite the Duke being a “public official” in the UK, he is “not a public official in the United States”. Their submissions to the court said DHS had “provided the maximum amount of information that it can provide regarding the records it possesses” without revealing Harry’s immigration status. In his controversial memoir, the Duke said cocaine “didn’t do anything for me”, adding: “Marijuana is different, that actually really did help me.” The Heritage Foundation’s lawsuit argues that US law “generally renders such a person inadmissible for entry” to the country. In the DHS’s response to the legal claim, they said: “Much like health, financial, or employment information, a person’s immigration information is private personal information. “If the court accepts Plaintiffs’ arguments, the Government would need to reveal confidential immigration information about Prince Harry, a result the court should not adopt.” The submissions made by lawyer John Bardo on behalf of DHS also said no “publicly available information, shows that Prince Harry was ever convicted for a drug-related offence.” Mr Bardo added that any suggestion from the Heritage Foundation of wrongdoing on behalf of the US Government was “purely speculative”.

How many times is Heritage going to sue over Harry’s records? Again, as we’ve discussed repeatedly for months now, Harry has not been charged or convicted of any crime in the US or UK. He’s not running for public office. He’s not applying for a federal job. There is absolutely no reason why his records should be released to Heritage or anyone else. The purpose of all of this was to make Harry feel unsafe and on guard, to put an even bigger target on his back and “punish” him for writing a bestselling memoir. I’m glad DHS keeps saying “lol, nope” to Heritage, but someone needs to put a stop to Heritage’s lunatic campaign.