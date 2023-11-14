Adam Driver to audience member calling Ferrari crash scenes cheesy: F you



Adam Driver is one of my celebrity crushes so I’m pretty biased when it comes to him. But he is occasionally short-tempered at press events. Most famously, he walked out on Terry Gross a couple of years ago because he didn’t want to listen to a clip of himself from Marriage Story. I think Terry Gross is a manipulative interviewer who likes to push people’s buttons (hot take!) but I also find it mortifying to watch myself on video, so I get where he’s coming from to a degree. But also, my guy, you are a movie actor! You aren’t going to be able to avoid seeing or listening to your performances! Anyway, Adam was at a screening of his movie Ferrari at a film festival in Poland when an audience member asked him a rather backhanded question during a Q&A. They said, “What do you think about [the] crash scenes? They looked pretty harsh, drastic and, I must say, cheesy for me.” Adam took a beat and responded, “F–k you, I don’t know. Next question.” Honestly? It’s kind of iconic.

Adam Driver shut down an audience member’s question at the screening of “Ferrari” at Poland’s Camerimage Film Festival. “What do you think about [the] crash scenes? They looked pretty harsh, drastic and, I must say, cheesy for me,” the audience member asked Driver during the post-screening Q&A on Sunday. “What do you think?” Driver simply replied, “Fuck you, I don’t know. Next question.” Driver attended the cinematography-oriented film festival to accept the Special EnergaCamerimage Award for an Actor, as well as introduce “Ferrari,” one of the entries in the Camerimage Main Competition. Driver portrays Enzo Ferrari in Michael Mann‘s biographical drama, which follows the life of the legendary sports-car magnate in 1957 as his company prepares to enter the Mille Miglia, a 100-mile, open-road motorsport race. Penelope Cruz, Shailene Woodley, Gabriel Leone, Sarah Gadon and Patrick Dempsey also star.

Perhaps the language barrier was to blame, but if you are watching a movie called Ferrari about Ferrari racing…the crash scenes are going to be harsh and over-the-top (and perhaps cheesy). That’s how it’s supposed to be. Racing is an over-the-top, flashy, dramatic sport. It’s not golf. If someone asked me that kind of a question, I’d be tempted to respond the exact same way. This audience member clearly wasn’t asking a question in good faith and just wanted to insult the movie and heckle Adam. Granted, Adam can only get away with responding like this because he is Hollywood’s Golden Boy. He’s worked with Scorsese, Spielberg, Soderbergh, and Spike Lee and they all adore him. He was in Star Wars. He’s been nominated for two Oscars and a bunch of other awards, too. He’s untouchable–although his Disney media training clearly didn’t stick. I’m here for it as long as he only aims his rudeness at snot-nosed hecklers. Go off, Scorpio King.

Adam Driver reacts to someone asking about & criticizing the crash scenes in ‘FERRARI’ as “pretty harsh, drastic and cheesy.” “Fuck you, I don’t know?” pic.twitter.com/MtmehVa6D3 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 12, 2023

