Royalists: Prince Harry wanted to be snubbed & it’s his fault the palace lied to the press!

In August, the Windsors were trying to make a big deal about how they would do some kind of family tribute for QEII’s death-anniversary but they were making a point of snubbing Prince Harry. We only found out, weeks after the fact, that Harry possibly contacted his father’s office about staying at Windsor Castle for a night while he was in town, only to be refused a room and yet invited to come up to Balmoral. What I found especially curious about that was the simple fact that Buckingham Palace fed lies to the press about snubbing Harry, only it turned out Harry had been in contact and had even been invited to Balmoral (and Harry “snubbed” the invitation). The same pattern held with King Charles’s birthday – the palace fed lies to the Times and Telegraph about Charles inviting Harry to his birthday party, only this time, Harry called out the lie. Now the press is mad that Harry… corrected the lie, instead of being mad that the palace now regularly lies to them about all things Sussex. The royal reporters simply cannot believe that Harry would be so rude as to call out his father’s perfectly ridiculous, lie-filled campaign right before one of the king’s big events!
Prince Harry simply “doesn’t care” about not being invited to his dad King Charles’ birthday celebration, according to a royal expert. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly didn’t make it on to the guest list for His Majesty’s upcoming 75th birthday gathering at Clarence House on November 14. But according to Buckingham Palace expert and commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, Harry won’t be losing sleep over the apparent snub.
“I really don’t think Harry cares about not being invited to his father’s 75th. The rift runs deep,” Fitzwilliams told the Daily Express. “The Sussexes reportedly still want an apology from the royal family. What the future holds is uncertain. It is not a pleasant prospect for King Charles to deal with.”
Fitzwilliams said it would “take years” for Harry and the royals to reconcile, hinting that the Firm no longer trusts the Sussexes and their intentions.
“Who would trust Harry and Meghan, especially after their timing releasing the news about not hearing anything about an invite to King Charles’ 75th birthday celebrations hours before the King’s first speech opening Parliament as Monarch,” he added. Fitzwilliams this week slammed the couple over their “inappropriate timing” in speaking out about the monarch’s upcoming birthday on the same day he made the first King’s Speech in over 70 years.
“Especially after their timing releasing the news about not hearing anything about an invite to King Charles’ 75th birthday celebrations hours before the King’s first speech…” The palace briefed the Times with the birthday invitation lie over the weekend, and by Monday, Harry called it out. Charles’s timing here is suspect – why was his office briefing about Harry right after a flop tour and right before the King’s Speech? Was it because the Windsors are addicted to using the Sussexes as deflections no matter what? But the funniest “take” on this whole-ass birthday party saga absolutely came from Ingrid C-word and the GB News clownshow this week:
Ingrid Seward said Meghan and Harry have a ‘reluctance’ to do anything in the UKGB News. Speaking to host Mark Dolan on GB News Tonight, Seward said Prince Harry “should be there”. She added: “He’s shown a great reluctance to do anything in this country. And Meghan has shown an even greater reluctance. Even when he went to the Invictus Games fairly recently, she touched down in London Airport briefly and then flew on to Germany. But I think probably the King feels that Harry’s presence probably wouldn’t be very welcome amongst the rest of the family. I feel in my heart that Charles would invite his son just out of politeness, knowing that he will probably refuse. And praying that he refuses.”
Mark agreed, fuming: “Well, indeed. If it was my dad, I wouldn’t wait for an invitation. I’d be on a plane. I’d be blinking going there with a lovely gift. Poor old Charles, right? He’s 75. He’s not going to be around forever. What the hell is Harry thinking?”
Journalist Kara Kennedy suggested: “I think most people would take the initiative to say, oh this is my father, he is the King and he’s hosting a birthday party, I will come. But also this gives them the an excuse. Of course this is going to be a chapter in the next book, the story of the next documentary saying, oh well look, I wasn’t even invited to a party. This is why they put in their names to it, and they are getting in front of the story with an official statement saying, oh, look, we are so hard done by, we weren’t invited.”
Don’t you see, it’s Meghan and Harry’s fault that the king snubbed them for a birthday invite, and it’s also their fault that they aren’t jumping on a plane and crashing the king’s party without an invite, but at least now that they’ve been snubbed, they can act aggrieved about it! These people are f–king lunatics who twist themselves in knots to blame the Sussexes for every single thing under the sun.
Ok a new twist to will he, won’t he, he wasn’t, he is, game. It’s Harry’s fault he wanted to be snubbed. Sure I would just get on a plane to see the father who allowed me to be brutalized in the press. The father who took away my protection when it was needed most. The father that took away a gift that was given to him by his grandmother but sure he should just get on a plane and see good old dad. What a new load of horse💩.
THE MONTECITOS HAVE MOVED ON BUT THE WINDORS ARE STUCK 🤣🤣🤣
It’s the British Press. They are the ones who can’t move on. I will admit I didn’t read spare. I only keep up with them on this site. But wasn’t Harry’s biggest problem the press? Yes the Windsor are horrible. But isn’t the press worse. Yet I hardly ever hear anyone say they are the big problem.
I lived outside of the state my father lived in for a good, let’s see, 13 years before he died. Did I get on a plane every year for his birthday? No I did not. Did he get on a plane every year for my birthday? No he did not. Cards & phone calls suffice.
Everything is always H and M’s fault, but only the bad things. Has anyone noticed how ugly all of these gossip writers are to look at, the vileness that they constantly spew out of their mouths and through their pens must add to it. I cannot imagine any of them tolerating their own families being stalked, lied about, harrassed, defamed and humiliated, yet they constantly justify their attacking others. Noticed that the peacemaker “K” has changed her tactics to criticism now, she is getting more publicity doing this.
They need to stop,what self respecting man would willingly go to a place or event where his Wife and Kids arent welcome. FOH!!!
@Nubia this is so obvious but it never crosses the mind of these dummies. The split is caused by Charles failure to accept Harry is married to Meghan and they have two children who are his grandchildren. Instead of PR nonsense Charles need to reflect on his duty as a father, FIL and grandfather as well as Head of the CE !
I thought the latest palace line was that the other royals are “so relieved” that Harry isn’t coming. I guess these GB bozos didn’t get that memo.
They are not relieved he isn’t coming. They wanted him to come so they could have the satisfaction of snubbing him. These people are insane. This goes way beyond family dysfunction. It’s an actual sickness.
So PH should fly all the way to the UK to crash a BD party? At an estate where security could turn him away and the courtiers could tell him he isn’t on the list and refuse him entry? Who in their right mind would do that?
Thr Rota Rats dream of Harry trying to crash the party and either beeing turned away with Headlines for days about him beeing snubed, or beeing allowed in with headlinesabout him crawling back.
theydon’t realise they can’t bait him to do anything stupid.
I believe Harry’s rebuttal to this fake invitation was just a reminder to the gutter gossiper’s that he will call them out if he feels he needs to and they are all pissed that he has that autonomy now.
This is exactly it. And those m0r0ns over on Shidthole Isle are mad because Prince Harry wont allow them abuse him in peace.
Man. Thank goodness for my normal ass family.
My very-far-from-normal-ass family still doesn’t even approach the horror that is the Royal family.
Hah! Ditto!
The funning thing about this whole ”Harry is subbed/Harry snubs” thing is, that Charles’ own two siblings are ‘snubbing’ this family & friends dinner thingy. Anne is in Scotland and Edward went to Singapore for a Commonwealth Games meeting today. Can’t see W&K go either. It looks like Chucky will have his family represented at his birthday dinner by Camilla and maybe Andrew and the old Kents, lol. How festive.
The duke of kent was too ill for the remembrance day he would be too ill for this. I don’t think charles gets on with prince and princess Michael. He calls them the renta Kent’s. …..he doesn’t get on with anyone really. Awful man.
Pretty sure they actually want Harry to get on a plane, with no invitation, and be told at the door he’s not allowed in as he wasn’t invited.
That’s exactly what they want. The articles will write themselves for the next six weeks.
Who the hell would ever want to go somewhere they’re not invited? The royalists are still insane as ever I see. Also, Meghan is so effortlessly beautiful in that Invictus phioto. No wonder they keep frothing for her and Harry to come back.
The one where she is sitting in the stands with Harry? She looks stunningly beautiful in that oh so casual picture. I think it’s one of the best in a virtual sea of her looking gorgeous in pictures.
“I feel in my heart that Charles would”
— any adult who opines on other people’s behavior based on what they feel in their own heart is an utterly useless source for anything.
Particularly when there is a mountain of evidence in Charles’ behavior to the contrary.
This level of desperation because they know they about to be out of a made up job is embarrassing. I’m embarrassed for them. And that says a lot.
Yep. Harry and Meghan made them a lot of money and the money train has fully stopped. These losers see their jobs becoming redundant. Newspapers are losing readership and those Fox wannabe channels over there don’t get views at all. When you have to go on YouTube and make videos and compete with psycho deranged stalkers for money, you’ve hit rock bottom.
It seems like nobody wants to have birthday dinner with the king, and who can blame them. Enjoy your lonely birthday supper, Chuck.
Kara Kennedy?
So we know that Harry won’t be going but what about the other son? What are William, Kate and their children doing to celebrate Charles’s 75th birthday? Surely, it’s more important that the two heirs are seen to celebrate the king’s birthday? Come to think of it what is Camilla doing? Deflect, deflect and deflect some more!
OK let’s get this straight, the Palace lied to the press, they thought they could get away with it again. Harry said fk that for a game of soldiers, I’m putting them straight. Harry puts them straight, the Palace backpedal saying they never said Harry was invited, and no they aren’t going to invite him. The papers then think “hold on, we were lied to by the Palace. We can’t call the Palace out on it because they will cut us of from their briefings, what can we do?”. Some dim dork says “I know, let’s Blame Harry, he had no rights calling his dad out on the lies, because now it looks like we lied, but we didn’t lie and the Palace can lie if it wants cos it’s the king, so ha ha, got him, it’s all Harry’s fault”.
Yep, the UK pretzel press and it’s minions is at it again. By the way, I don’t think it should be called GB news anymore, because they talk about NOTHING but Harry and Megan. And if they didn’t like the date Harry replied, they shouldn’t have printed the lie then
Mary Pester, I think I’m mostly amused by the fact that the bm are working soooooo hard not to take any responsibility for what they printed. They are always quoting ‘sources’ without a qualm. Perhaps if they cared whether what they printed was fact, they would double check the source.
I really love this for them. They are making themselves a joke with this article.
@anonymous, yep, seems like that secret contract isn’t doing the bm a lot of good anymore lol, wonder if they are having to buy a shed load of extra tissues to mop all that egg of their faces 🥚😂
Mary Pester ; “…Harry said fk that for a game of soldiers,” 😂😂 Is that a British saying, or…? Thanks!
Don’t forget, Fitzwilliams and Seward are people with unique intuition (/s). They knew what Meghan said to Oprah in her interview before it even aired!
“These people are f–king lunatics who twist themselves in knots to blame the Sussexes for every single thing under the sun.”
^^^ this part. The commentators sound absolutely unhinged and contradict themselves every few minutes. Harry better come back here and genuflect to his father…Harry better not step foot in the UK ever again…Chuckles issued a loving invitation to Harry…Chuckles will NEVER invite Harry into his home again. Unhinged and desperate.
They are just soooo salty that Harry took his family and left for good. They really believed no matter what they said, no matter how much abuse, no matter how many lies they printed that they’d have the Sussexes to beat up for the rest of their lives. They cannot fathom someone peacing-out of being a “working royal.”
It’s like they’re stuck in a denial-anger-bargaining stages of grief loop. They sound like utter lunatics.
I really think they deluded themselves into thinking that bullying, abusing and tormenting the Sussexes was going to work like it did for the others. I mean, all they have to do is gently criticize William and Kate, and they jump through hoops for the press. I think they are traumatized because Meghan and Harry are surviving and thriving and they can’t disturb it. It’s a lot of hubris and fragile egos that have taken a humbling because they can’t control this couple.
Has any Windsor gone on their social media page to wish Chuck a Happy Birthday? Is the focus on Harry is to cover that? The Swedish and Danish royals have put out family pictures recently. Charles can’t do that now.
These people are crazy. They’re mad that Harry won’t allow them to push the narrative that he was snubbed and they’re pissed off that Harry and Meghan have no interest in being invited to Charles’ birthday party. This is what happens when people decide to cut off toxic relatives, they don’t seek them out.
I think they’re pissed about many things. They’re pissed because they have no access and make no mistake, they want that desperately. They’re mad because Harry and Meghan exposed them to the world, so many are hip to the game. They’re mad because they believed the palace and are stuck with boring, bland and insipid royals. Harry and Meghan leaving really disrupted the entire eco system. They have nothing to hold over them. These people are desperate and at a loss.
“Let us bully you in public, god damnit !”
“The beatings will continue until you come back for more beatings…”
The way they’re still trying to get oxygen out of this storyline. They lied about an invitation, Harry called it out and they went about their business, but they still have to bring it up again because they just can’t move on.
It’s funny because it’s the other way around, isn’t it. It’s Harry and Meghan who can’t trust the Royal Family. The RF is disloyal to H&M. Every phone call, every plan leaked to the toxic British press so that they can abuse H&M.
Until Charles and Co wise up and stop leaking H&M stories to the rabid press, there will be no mending of fences. The RF’s toxic relationship with the press is literally the problem. I know they know that. They are just not willing to do anything about it.
This vid is making its way around SussexSquad at the moment. Anyone who knows anything about the windsors know how brutally wicked they have been throughout their history, but you will still find this info chilling.
https://twitterDOTcom/i/status/1724147496954323241
The Twitter link does not work @Kingston. Can you at least explain what it’s about? Thank you.
Sorry. I’m just seeing y our post.
Chk the twitter Replies timeline of [@]DrDobberstein (you hv to scroll a bit)…….she seems to be German but she has a thread in english in which various vids of “royal reporters/correspondents”…..etc: are shown talking about the historic, cold-blooded viciousness of the windsors.
In one of the vids in particular, one J. Whittaker[I believe he is deceased] is quoted as saying:
“Unless you are born into that family/you are a royal blood….you are always totally expendable in their eyes. The windsors are utterly ruthless. They will get rid of people and this include people who marry into them. [Snaps fingers] like that!”
This whole thing had me laughing; it is truly head-shakingly stupid!
The f-ck? Make it make sense.
I wonder if these people think through these things before saying them ? How dare Harry not sit there and let his family and the press sh—t all over him and Meghan. How dare he not let their narrative be the truth that they decide the world should believe. How dare he tell his dog sh-it father that he won’t be his scapegoat anymore. How dare he tell the British media to f all the way off . How dare harry demand respect for him and his wife and children. How dare he .
I am beyond proud of the way Harry and Meghan are done with the nonsense that is the Windsors and their media clan and are just living happy, free , unbothered and with SPACE
Funny how we’ve never heard of half of these so-called ‘royal experts’ until fairly recently. If that.
I’m just amazed at how many ‘experts’ there are. Who knew one could make a nice living writing Tory/royalist propaganda and utter garbage?
Well after all is said and done, that’s his father, I wouldn’t want to have permanent rift with my parents, we should be cordial even if we are not close. I hope at some point they will be on speaking terms at the very least. Harry certainly doesn’t have to move anywhere near the UK but he doesn’t have to be completely estranged from his only living parent either.
The problem is is that Charles isn’t exactly acting like a father. If you want love/respect, you have to give it, and Charles has made it plain he can’t and won’t.
Oh there are lot of reasons to be permanently estranged, never speak to parents, family, etc again. I know this personally from learning about the very traumatizing and abusive way my mom was treated by her family. She cut them all out of her life and is so much better for it, and so am I.