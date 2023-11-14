King Charles celebrated his 75th b-day with Camilla & a social media video

I don’t know if there’s a name for these kinds of videos, but they’re really cool and I would imagine they’re very time-consuming to make. I’m referring to videos where all of these similar photos of one person are spliced over each other – I’ve seen it with tennis videos a lot. It shows that King Charles is spending money like crazy on his social media team as well. The Buckingham Palace elves put together this very well-done video to celebrate the king’s 75th birthday:

Of course, it’s notable to see how Diana and Harry are barely in this photo collection. Probably because Charles doesn’t give a sh-t about Diana or her sons, nor does he care about his sons’ wives. Speaking of, Kensington Palace posted their birthday tribute to the king, and wouldn’t you know, Prince William’s office chose photos which did not include Harry either. The NY Post called it a “savage snub” by William. Please, he doesn’t give a sh-t about his father, this was entirely directed AT Harry. What’s also funny is that Charles’s staffers apparently did that special briefing about how the king expects a call from Harry, meanwhile it’s crickets about what William will do for his father’s birthday. Charles and William are too similar – both are weak men, abusive a–holes and both are obsessively clout-chasing Harry.

The photos in this post are from the big launch event today for the king’s Coronation Food Project. Queen Camilla made the choice of keeping her gloves on while she was around so many Black folks.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

37 Responses to “King Charles celebrated his 75th b-day with Camilla & a social media video”

  1. CatMum says:
    November 14, 2023 at 11:13 am

    Charles looks like a sad clown. hopefully his pathetic “reign” will be brief and we can get on to the real shiteshow.

    Reply
  2. Roo says:
    November 14, 2023 at 11:15 am

    Could someone please buy him some lip balm and some heavy-duty moisturizer? Why are his lips so chapped?

    Reply
  3. Becks1 says:
    November 14, 2023 at 11:17 am

    See, what stood out to me about William’s post was that the picture of William with Charles wasn’t new or recent by any means. Then they used a Trooping picture that everyone has seen and just a random pic of Charles?

    There’s not a picture of Charles and William from the coronation, a BTS picture from the rehearsals, nothing? They had to use an old skiing picture from 20 years ago?

    Reply
    • ML says:
      November 14, 2023 at 11:24 am

      Thank you, this stood out to me, too! If I were PW and there wasn’t any animosity between my brother and myself, but my father had issues with my brother, I would avoid pictures with my brother for my father’s birthday as well. However, the man is now the king, and it’s really weird not to include any pictures of PW and KC from the past year! I keep saying that they’re in a sort of war with each other, but this is tacky.

      Reply
      • MrsCope says:
        November 14, 2023 at 11:48 am

        This also would have been a nice one to have the “W+C” on to show it came directly from them and not just their minions.

    • Eurydice says:
      November 14, 2023 at 11:31 am

      The old skiing picture is to show that, even back then, Charles loved William best.

      Reply
    • Chica says:
      November 14, 2023 at 11:35 am

      The pics of kids in KCIII videos were also from Will and Harry’s Childhood. He checked out from parenting a long time ago. No personal moments with either kid.

      Reply
      • Amy Bee says:
        November 14, 2023 at 11:43 am

        Harry did say that Charles wasn’t cut out to be a single-parent.

      • SURE says:
        November 14, 2023 at 11:56 am

        @amy bee KFC wasn’t cut out to be a parent full stop. He outsourced parenting to D when she was alive and then to various nannies and equerries when they divorced and after she died.

    • Truthiness says:
      November 14, 2023 at 12:56 pm

      The old skiing photo was highlighted because William looked attractive back then. “Hey everybody, remember when I was considered hot! I still am, right? Right? Anybody…? ”

      My boss kept a family photo on his desk where his wife looked terrible but it was a good picture of him. Similar energy except my boss wasn’t an ass.

      Reply
  4. Susan Collins says:
    November 14, 2023 at 11:22 am

    Dear Chuckles on this birthday I wish for you a short reign. As much misery to you as you have caused others. More protests that you are not their king and last but not least that Karma will end you and your horse in a tunnel somewhere and that it is painful and that the rest of your family is out mushroom hunting. Happy F ing Birthday Chuckles🖕🖕.

    Reply
  5. Soapboxpudding says:
    November 14, 2023 at 11:25 am

    That video went too fast. You don’t even really get to the vintage kid pictures, which would humanize him just a teeny, teeny tiny bit.

    Reply
    • ML says:
      November 14, 2023 at 11:33 am

      I do agree with Kaiser that the video is well done. Compare the choice of music here with that Coral Vita video of PW and K. What stands out in the video is the lack of PW (K and the grandkids as well)and Camzilla. Especially because QE2 featured a lot.

      Reply
      • BeanieBean says:
        November 14, 2023 at 2:27 pm

        It was well-done. I couldn’t help but notice Charles’ face was front & center the whole time.

  6. ML says:
    November 14, 2023 at 11:26 am

    How often does Camzilla wear gloves inside with white British people? That’s unusual, right?

    Reply
  7. RoRo says:
    November 14, 2023 at 11:32 am

    I was actually surprised when I saw Diana there! I’m shocked that he allowed any evidence of her at all!

    Reply
  8. Eurydice says:
    November 14, 2023 at 11:35 am

    It’s a good video which doesn’t say much about him as a person, but leaves an impression of continuity.

    Reply
  9. sparrow says:
    November 14, 2023 at 11:39 am

    Quick but nice. Seeing Diana was a shock, but also nice. No claymation. Relief.

    Reply
  10. Lady Digby says:
    November 14, 2023 at 11:39 am

    Has Cam just given him a big smooch hence the red lipped imprint or is he channeling John Wayne Gacy scary clown makeup?? Either way he looks very foolish like Harry Enfield’s idiotic impression of him!

    Reply
  11. Amy Bee says:
    November 14, 2023 at 11:41 am

    Where’s his beloved daughter’-in-law, Kate? She’s missing from the video montage.

    Reply
  12. Beverley says:
    November 14, 2023 at 11:48 am

    Dear Dogsh*t Charlie, you really haven’t changed much in 75 years – still awkward, insecure, homely and desperately jealous. Here’s wishing you all the joy you heaped upon Diana, Harry, and Meghan. I wish for you a long, unhealthy, and unhappy reign of 20 years or more (the longer the better, to deny Pegs the throne for as long as possible). I hope the evil you visited on Diana, causing her death, continues to haunt you daily and you begin to fear for your immortal soul. I hope you grow to despise Camilla, your cruel consort who grows uglier by the minute. I hope you eventually leave this earth utterly alone, harboring deep regrets, and crying for the love of your indifferent children and grandchildren.
    Happy birthday, to the Head Clown of the Royal Circus. 🤡 I’m so grateful you’re #NotMyKing

    Reply
    • jemmy says:
      November 14, 2023 at 1:42 pm

      @Shannon79053723 on twitter wrote
      “In 2019, HRH Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex met Tessa Clarke, the co-founder of OLIO, an app which aims at cutting food waste at home and connects neighbours to share food rather than throw it away.” So whatever is being done by KC3seems to have been ‘adopted” from MM. According to the twit , MM had invited Tessa Clarke and her group over to KP in 2019 to discuss this initiative. I guess it was buried when H&M left and is now been resurrected.

      https://x.com/Shannon79053723/status/1724430617545162872?s=20

      Reply
  13. Tessa says:
    November 14, 2023 at 11:57 am

    It is hypocritical for Charles to even show a photo of Diana. Charles should stop making those faces. Did he cuddle any grandchildren today. I doubt it

    Reply
  14. tamsin says:
    November 14, 2023 at 12:09 pm

    Does anyone know that this Food project is about or provide a link to any information?

    The sight of Camilla wearing heavy leather gloves is really offensive. I know the Queen shook hands with gloves on, but I think she was in evening gloves, or outdoors. Friends of mine who have met the Queen said that her gloves are padded, to protect her hands. Camilla is not shaking hands with hundreds of people here, though. And indoors, and not evening, and standing in front of people of colour. Just very bad optics.

    Reply
  15. Brassy Rebel says:
    November 14, 2023 at 12:24 pm

    Yes, those heavy gloves say a lot about Camilla. None of it good. It’s been decades since it was fashionable for women to wear gloves at indoor events. And then it was usually white gloves for daytime. In 2023, these gloves are a big racist insult. I know she’s a garbage bin, but still I’m shocked she would do anything so inappropriate just to avoid touching Black people.

    Reply
    • Lady D says:
      November 14, 2023 at 12:46 pm

      She thinks she’s untouchable. They all do.

      Reply
    • Lauren says:
      November 14, 2023 at 1:10 pm

      Personally, I think post pandemic we should bring back the style of wearing gloves when out. It’s a much more hygienic option, also I have cold hands and don’t want to seem weird if I wear gloves indoors.
      Not saying that’s why Camilla is wearing gloves

      Reply
  16. equality says:
    November 14, 2023 at 12:37 pm

    Charles’ video focusses around himself (and not supposed loved ones) and PW’s pictures focus on himself and his family. Is it so much a snub to anyone or just the egos of both that everything is about them?

    Reply
  17. Lauren says:
    November 14, 2023 at 1:15 pm

    Everyone should wear gloves again it’s much more hygienic, studies have shown that door handles are some of the dirtiest surfaces. Mostly joking I just have cold hands and think wearing gloves would be a solution, the germ thing is to convince others to join me.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment