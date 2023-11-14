King Charles celebrated his 75th b-day with Camilla & a social media video

I don’t know if there’s a name for these kinds of videos, but they’re really cool and I would imagine they’re very time-consuming to make. I’m referring to videos where all of these similar photos of one person are spliced over each other – I’ve seen it with tennis videos a lot. It shows that King Charles is spending money like crazy on his social media team as well. The Buckingham Palace elves put together this very well-done video to celebrate the king’s 75th birthday:
Of course, it’s notable to see how Diana and Harry are barely in this photo collection. Probably because Charles doesn’t give a sh-t about Diana or her sons, nor does he care about his sons’ wives. Speaking of, Kensington Palace posted their birthday tribute to the king, and wouldn’t you know, Prince William’s office chose photos which did not include Harry either. The NY Post called it a “savage snub” by William. Please, he doesn’t give a sh-t about his father, this was entirely directed AT Harry. What’s also funny is that Charles’s staffers apparently did that special briefing about how the king expects a call from Harry, meanwhile it’s crickets about what William will do for his father’s birthday. Charles and William are too similar – both are weak men, abusive a–holes and both are obsessively clout-chasing Harry.
The photos in this post are from the big launch event today for the king’s Coronation Food Project. Queen Camilla made the choice of keeping her gloves on while she was around so many Black folks.
