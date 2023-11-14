DM: Meg Bellamy – Kate in ‘The Crown’ – is a Dior ambassador and not Meghan Markle

While Claire Foy and Vanessa Kirby were working actors before The Crown’s Season 1 and 2, the show really made them stars and they’ve both been working nonstop ever since. Now the British media is trying to convince people that the same thing will happen with the young actors playing Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Prince William. Meg Bellamy plays Kate, and apparently Meg is getting all kinds of fashion deals, A-list invitations and exposure. Thus, this Mail headline: “Meghan Markle gets pipped to be a new face for Dior by The Crown’s Kate Middleton, Meg Bellamy, who went to Berkshire private school and loves hockey and tennis – just like the Princess.” What they’re trying to say in that awkward Daily Mail way is that there was a rumor that the Duchess of Sussex would get a Dior contract but she hasn’t, and Meg Bellamy is one of Dior’s latest brand ambassadors.
We can reveal that, in a case of life truly imitating art, Meg has something else in common with the Princess of Wales. Before she has even been seen on screen, 21-year-old Meg has become a firm favourite of the fashion world. She has already pulled off a deal that would be the envy of Kate’s nemesis Meghan Markle: becoming a face of French fashion house Dior, with all the perks that entails.
That’s not all: Cartier, Valentino and Jaguar are all deeply enamoured with Meg Bellamy. In further signs that her lifestyle has become fit for a princess, she’s been a guest at some of society’s most glittering events. One Netflix insider tells me: ‘They have been queuing up for Meg, she is playing the most famous woman in the world in a globally famous television drama, so many labels and brands want some of that. She is a total unknown, but she is being treated like Kate, an A-list princess.’
And it’s not just privately educated Meg who has been catapulted to celebrity before even hitting our screens. The actors who will play William and Harry alongside her – Ed McVey, 22, and Luther Ford, 21 – are being similarly garlanded with front rows, red carpets and freebies galore. Indeed, the trio have been attending high-profile parties together in what appears to be an attempt to visually recreate the once strong bond between their royal characters.
This is no accident, I can reveal. Sources tell me Netflix bosses have been devising what appears to be a carefully orchestrated glitzy campaign for their new series – an attempt to package series six as the Kate, Wills and Harry years, and deflect from the controversial recreation of Diana’s death. So keen have they been to move the focus of the sixth and final series of the royal drama – which will show Princess Diana’s death in Paris in 1997 and end in the early 2000s when Kate and William started their romance – that executives at the streaming giant have determined to raise the profile of the trio off-screen, too.
A source close to the show said bosses are all too aware that the days when William, Kate and Harry regularly joshed each other affectionately in public are beloved by fans of the Royal Family – and so could be lucrative catnip, not just for The Crown’s viewers, but for big brands. The source said: ‘It is a time the British public loved to watch, the three of them looked so close and so happy. Kate shared such a lovely bond with Harry and they were seen as the future of the royal family. And it isn’t just Netflix making the most of those happy and popular times, but the fashion world too.’
Bellamy’s work is likely to have already earned her hundreds of thousands of pounds. That the ‘fake Kate’ has developed such close links to Dior is likely to be galling for the real-life Meghan, who was not signed up as an ambassador for the label early this year, despite claims both sides wanted to work together.
Meg – an unknown who won her role after sending a video audition tape into Netflix – has also been lured by Cartier and regularly posts about the brand. Valentino also wants to work with her, and she has also found herself working with luxury car brand Jaguar. Add to this that she was dressed by Prada for a recent magazine interview, while she wore Gucci for another promotional campaign – all documented on her Instagram account – and you can see how striking her rise to the top is.
Other than the big-name celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence, I don’t actually think Dior pays their brand ambassadors all that well. I mean, it’s not nothing, but mostly people are getting an appearance fee, some free clothes and a lot of exposure. It’s similar with the other brands being mentioned – Bellamy isn’t being handed $500K to be a pretty ingenue at a Cartier event, let’s be real. Basically, the Mail is so invested in the deranger “war” between the Duchess of Sussex and the Princess of Wales that they’re now trying to score points by using Meg Bellamy, who by all accounts is just an up-and-coming actress on a prestige Netflix show.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Am I becoming a prude, or is there way too much skin in these photos? All I see is boob and ginger underarm. Ewww.
I don’t mind the skin, but neither outfit is very flattering IMO. Her dress waistline being so high makes her breasts look like they’re sagging down to her waist.
I was going to say that too. That the dress makes her boobs look like the are sagging. She is young and perky but this dress is a bad look for her.
Yes, the dress really isn’t doing her any favours.
Oh man, ita! I don’t think any of them look like their counterparts but I’m side-eying Meg and the guy playing Harry and whatever it is they’re wearing.
I agree but some Can pull it off with a better design and dress – this is just plain unflattering regardless of the amount of skin
I’m with you, Michelle.
Yes, there’s a lot of skin and some of us have the urge to hand her a wrap (me included).
However…
A) if I was that young and had that body type, I’d probably make some spicy clothing decisions too, and
B) notice there is no hideous denim poncho combined with shoes that look like clearance pleather at Ross and a Dior (possibly fake?) bag, none of which match in style
C) she does not look like she got dressed in the dark immediately after having sustained a serious concussion
But isn’t it funny that Kate is played by someone named Meg?
That’s too funny, that must be haunting her.
They absolutely cast her for that for the accompanying press narrative, just like they’ve manufactured wielding Dior as a weapon. Dior didn’t seek out this actress specifically, The Crown is partnering with fashion brands for marketing purposes, and what a coincidence, they just so happen to stumble on the perfect opportunity to continue punishing Meghan for having the unmitigated gall to look incredible when she wore Dior a few times.
None of this stuff is an accident.
They want Meghan to care about them and their opinions so badly and hate that she doesn’t, lol. Now they’re dragging show actors into a one sided beef with a woman who lives in another country. Meghan and Harry leaving has really driven these papers and grifters nuts.
^^ For sure @Brit. This disjointed, OTT, convoluted nonsense reporting is psychotic. @Kaiser is exactly right in her assessment. This is breathless, mindless P.R. claptrap. Meg Bellamy will need to back up all the noise and high visibility with actual talent. If she succeeds in gaining lasting attention, consistent job offers, and a modicum of sustained notoriety, she will need help avoiding pitfalls of the fame monster.
Hopefully, Meg Bellamy has supportive relatives, and a top-notch career management team. Success in life is about dealing effectively with brass-tacks realities, while staving off the ills of societal illusions/ fantasies, and tabloid grifting fictions.
Psst… Duchess of Success Meg DGAF about fictitious Dior contract gossip. Nor does our one-and-only Meg need such a contract. 🙄
I cannot fathom that any woman would have a beef with an actress playing the part of her sister-in-law–even if that SIL treated her so horribly; that’s just nutzo. I’m mean seriously, dangerously, psycho stuff.
I imagine that they pay Charlize a pretty penny for being a brand ambassador for Dior as well. Good for Meg, it’s a nice start to her career I guess.
Charlize isn’t a brand ambassador, she is “the face” of J’adore perfume, which is entirely another level of working with and for the brand. Those contracts are generally huge. Models fight to get them.
Honestly, Meghan probably doesn’t want a brand ambassadorship. None of these brands seem to have enough suitable dresses to have these women who have to wear them all the time looking good at every outing.
I’m surprised at what a poisoned chalice being a fashion brand ambassador can be. Said actresses and models wind up wearing more awful looks than good ones–and apparently they can’t opt to pose with jewelry or suitcases or anything else instead.
Their “Netflix source” is so obviously Carole Middleton in a trenchcoat and fake mustache. “She is playing the most famous woman in the world” – which is why a child asked her who she was and all she could say was “William’s wife”? Real famous!
lol. truth.
This is some pathetic shite! The tabs know that Kkkhate cannot compete with Meghan in any way whatsoever, so they are trying to force a comparison between Meghan and the actress who plays Kkkhate? Is this all they got?
#Lame
#AbolishTheMonarchy
There’s literally no evidence that Meghan wanted to be or is upset not to be a Dior ambassador. They have to pretend they know how Meghan feels so badly. They did it with South Park, they did it with family guy, the Obama party, everything. I doubt Meghan, one of the most famous women on earth, even knows who this actress is. They need to calm down.
She isn’t a Dior ambassador, she was just invited to one of their fashion shows.
That article is so embarassing.
All I’m getting is that the BM and the RF were shook when Meghan showed up to the jubilee looking like an absolute boss in dior. They haven’t recovered since.
^^ Exactly! 💯 🎯
oh please. Meghan is beyond being a “brand ambassador” at this point. or having a “lifestyle blog.” those are tabloid pipe dreams, just like getting DHS to release Harry’s private information. literally none of that is going to happen. they just keep banging on about it because they’ve got nothing.
the daily fail is not a credible source on anything!
and none of those actors look a thing like the people they are supposed to be portraying. I’ve mostly enjoyed most of the crown so far. we will see what happens in this season. I don’t have very high hopes based on how much they have sucked up to Charles so far.
^^ 💯 re your first paragraph @Catmum! All facts. 🎯 No lies.
The guy playing William sort of looks like Justing Bieber.
That’s who they chose to play Harry? All the other royals get a glow up except him? We see you.
^^ Well, it is difficult to find competent actors in the right age range with somewhat of a passing resemblance to the one-and-only Prince Harry. No one else has Harry’s charm or his smile. Murray Fraser, the actor who played Harry in the first H&M Lifetime movie did a great job simulating Harry’s voice, even though he has a slimmer overall frame than Harry. Plus, they had to dye his naturally brown hair.
The younger actor who plays Harry in The Crown, season 6, of course looks nothing like Harry in his pre-teen years. And they had to dye his hair too, apparently. I will pass on overly judging the older actor, Luther Ford, who portrays late teens, early 20s Harry. Ford appears to be a natural ginger. The question is, whether or not his portrayal of Harry is good, passable, or believable. The same goes for the rest of these young actors too.
I am 100% sure if Meghan wanted to be a brand ambassador for Dior, she would have been one already. I think she certainly likes Dior but at this point is not about a brand ambassadorship. Maybe that will change down the road, but right now I think its not where she’s headed.
Good for this actress for getting her ambassadorships though.
Meghan mixes up her pieces/looks so often that one gets the feeling she wouldn’t want to be locked down to one particular designer. Finding new/off-the-radar labels is probably part of the fun for her…
This piece is unhinged.
^^ Mind-numbingly unhinged! 😵💫🤪
Its unfair to this actress for the mail to do this to her. Unless her pr people asked for this. The mail are inviting people to be mean to bellamy. First off she won’t be a good Kate middleton. No way she switches accents and talks in mumbles.
Secondly dior is hit or miss. Everytime she wears something that’s not perfect she will be horrible criticized.
The mail doesn’t care about people. Being in the mail use to bring a little money. Now the mail doesn’t try to help their targets at all. Just throw them out to the wolves.
This observation has already been made no doubt, but didn’t this woman say she’d been working as a red lego brick at legoland before landing the part? Ahhh, work experience only Kate could aspire to before getting near the crown, and so fitting for her personality.
I think (the real) Meghan prefers Carolina Herrera over Dior anyway. So there! Anyway, this is just more foolishness from the bottom feeders at the Daily Fail.
Duchess Meghan didn’t have ANYTHING to do with this article, not even remotely, yet they still managed to try to drag her into this. 😂😂 My Dog, they are so pathetic and transparent
If Meg Bellamy is now repping Dior, I hope they can give her a dress that doesn’t make her boobs look sad, squished, and droopy. Her stylist should be fired for this one.
“A source close to the show said bosses are all too aware that the days when William, Kate and Harry regularly joshed each other affectionately in public are beloved by fans of the Royal Family – and so could be lucrative catnip, not just for The Crown’s viewers, but for big brands.”
Yeesh. So all of this is just wishful thinking? In addition to trying to be a guilt-trip for Harry (who most likely avoids the DM like it’s poison.)?
‘Joshed each other’ = William insulting Harry & Kate in front of everyone.
Hee. William’s idea of joshing is normal people’s reasons for calling for pistols at dawn.
Majority of Americans don’t even know who Meg Bellamy is 🙄. I didn’t even know until this blog 😊.
All I got from this is that Kate considers Meghan to be her nemesis. There was never any truth to that rumor that Meghan was in talks to be a Dior brand ambassador. There were a lot of false Dior rumors floating around lately. Anyway, of the royal wives, it’s not Meghan fake Kate needs to worry about. Good luck to this young lady but her life is her own and this is a breakout role for her, not her real persona.
And we got that Kate is the most famous woman in the world! 🙄
That dress is hideous on her. Tape to boobs or tighten up the straps!