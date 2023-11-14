People: Taylor Swift thinks her relationship with Travis Kelce is ‘very special’

When Taylor Swift is touring in North America, she times out the concert dates to have four or five-day blocs where she returns to one of her homes and chills out. I thought it would be different when she’s touring internationally, that Taylor would have a lot to do and a lot to manage, and it would be a giant time-suck to constantly fly back and forth to the US in-between tour dates. I was wrong – Taylor flew back to New York after her Argentina concerts, and then she’ll fly down to Brazil in a few days. She was out last night in NYC like jet-lag doesn’t even affect her. After South America, she has a touring break in December and January. After that, it’s Asia and Australia in February-March, then Europe in May through August. A European summer next year! I wonder if Travis Kelce will still be around by then. I also wonder if Taylor’s fans are more invested in Traylor than Taylor herself is invested in the relationship. “A source” went to People Mag to talk about what it meant to Taylor that Travis flew down to Argentina to see her shows.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s love story is nothing short of “special.” After spending lots of time with the 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end during her recent break from the stage, Swift, 33, has resumed her Eras Tour — and sparks are still flying between the new couple.
“Taylor was excited to kick off her international tour. She’s had a great break,” a source tells PEOPLE.
The insider says that during her break, the 1989 songstress “loved catching up with girlfriends” and “had fun spending time with Travis.“
“He is a gentleman,” the source says of the NFL star. “He is very focused on his career. He has a great relationship with his family. He has an amazing energy and approach to life.”
“It all feels very special,” the insider adds.
[From People]
“He is a gentleman. He is very focused on his career. He has a great relationship with his family. He has an amazing energy and approach to life.” It feels like she’s marking things off of a checklist. And I agree, Travis is great on paper. If we were creating a perfect man for Taylor, we would have written down all of those qualities – secure in himself, has his own career, has his own money, he’s respectful, he’s family-oriented, he’s funny and dorky. But sometimes the good-on-paper guys aren’t the ones you end up marrying. Maybe I’m totally off-base here, but what I’ve predicted all along is that Taylor is gonna end up fighting her own urge to sabotage this relationship. As someone with a strong contrarian streak, I understand that completely – sometimes when everyone around you is pressuring you or trying to convince you of something, you just want to walk away from it completely.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
I don’t know. I think they are in their 30s and because they both are family oriented maybe these two will settle down together. He’s got money she’s got lots of money. They have their work. Seems like a nice fit to me. Guess we will see but I hope it works out for them.
I’m rooting for these 2 so bad!!!! Team Traylor!
I feel like everyone who assumes this will end badly (i.e. “sabotaging the relationship”) are judging her based on her teenage years and early 20s, since that’s when her relationship reputation was built in the public eye. I think we sometimes forget that Taylor has been in the public eye for almost 20 years now. People change in 20 years! Since then she’s spent years in a serious relationship that she clearly hoped would go all the way. Based on a number of things this year I’m guessing at least part of the reason that finally ended was that they couldn’t find balance with her wanting to reclaim her full stardom again. Now she’s found a guy who is comfortable with it, and not embarrassed by it or upset that she is upstaging him, and with whom she can let loose her full dorky excited cheerleading qualities and who does the same right back.
+1 to all of that. I also think they’re in that different space you get to when you’re in your 30s. I’m really rooting for them. Plus (ok, please don’t judge) they’re both done with their Saturn return. Different energy.
I’m stealing that white dress, blue coat, dark brown shoes combo. Such simple neutrals but it looks so fresh.
About the jet lag – I bet she has a concierge doctor in her travel retinue. A quick drip to adjust sleep, rejuvenate, etc on the private plane and voila! Good as new.
I find most ppl a) forget how incredibly rich she is and, b) don’t fully grasp just how much that wealth can buy/what it means to live in a billionaire bracket.
Yeah-her international flights on HER OWN PLANE are a little different from the rest of us when we fly international on coach (melatonin , fuzzy socks, sweats and a neck pillow 😆)
Argentina is also only an hour ahead of the East Coast, I believe. The hard part about flying there is that most of the flights are overnight. Not a problem when your plane has a bed.
That’s what I wondered about, she’s flying up and down, not across. And yes, very different from how most of us fly!
My daughter is in nursing school and has been telling me how some nurses do the drips as a side gig (or even full time). People in high-stress and/or physically demanding careers use them all the time to rejuvenate. So do people who are just really hung over. There are places doing them all over NYC now, at least in certain areas. She’s had a couple herself to combat fatigue after long clinicals training sessions.
I mean, it must be a nice change of pace for her to be with someone who doesn’t act like they’re ashamed of dating her and actually wants to show them off as a couple. It’s certainly been a fun relationship to follow so far, for some reason, they’re very easy to root for.
@Anna
Have you forgotten that she told us herself she wanted to be more private with her relationship with Joe. He didn’t want the white hot spotlight following their every move and given the fact of her superstardom, he wanted to give their relationship some normalcy. She agreed to staying in the shadows with him. Somewhere over the next six years together, she changed her mind. Her right, her choice. Don’t put it on Joe that he was ashamed of dating her. I find that narrative really unfair to the time they spent together.
I can’t help but think Joe would have become less neurotic about privacy as the years went by if his career had taken off
I hate that people keep bashing Joe. He was never ashamed of her. He was PRIVATE and so was she. He protected his relationship with Taylor and will probably never breathe a word of his side of what went wrong. If he had been doing pap walks and talking non stop about her, you would have been accusing him of using her for fame. Joe can’t win.
It’s nice that they seem to really enjoy each other and enjoy spending time together. He seems to really want to sweep her off her feet and I wonder if she’s ever had that type of attention/courting?
I still like Hilarie Burton think that they’ll be engaged by May or maybe even June.
There’s only a 2h difference between Argentina and NYC – it’s really far south, but not that far east of NY, so it’s easier to go back and forth to South America vs going to LA.
Yeah, came to say that. No jet lag going from Brazil to NYC.
Hilarious that anyone thinks this is a real relationship or that he is the least bit interested in her romantically. He’s loving the attention and notoriety but he’s in over his head with this one. It’s going to be delicious watching this implode.
@Mimi: A very interesting theory. Time will tell.
Oh it would just work out fine for them..stop being a hater . And I bet you wouldn’t like it if someone was wishing you unhappiness so to satisfy whatever they want to see.
No matter how ” awful ” you think someone is , it’s wrong to wish them bad
It concerns me that the world is full of so many people that enjoy other people’s suffering and even root for it. I think those people likely are limited on the love they receive. I hope they find some sort of love and kindness in their life. More love and kindness is what the world needs.
I hope whatever is going wrong in your life that makes this your knee-jerk reaction gets better. This is a very sad way to look at the world.
OK, I can buy that he might be in over his head. It’s hard to wrap your mind around her kind of fame, even for a guy who is pretty famous and in the spotlight himself. I can also buy that he is a little infatuated with her super-stardom, watching people scream and cheer when she performs, etc. But that’s not necessarily a bad thing, if it comes from a place of admiration and respect.
That said, I hope things work out for them. And I certainly would relish watching it fall apart. Why wish that kind of pain on people?
Well, however long it lasts, or however it turns out, I love this for her and I am enjoying what they’ve been serving us. It’s a nice break from the overall insanity of the world. I’ve also caught myself basically channeling the dad from My Big Fat Greek Wedding (“Get married! Have babies!” ) about the two of them and then I creep myself out and knock it off. I do feel like she’s barreling through her remaining re-records and putting them out without the same fanfare that we saw with Red TV because she’s now DONE with her previous eras and is itching to get on with the Joe breakup/Matty wtf/Travis laying some pipe music.
I just want to point out that jet lag to/from South America is not as big a deal as when you’re flying to/from Europe or Asia because the time zones are similar to those in North America. 😉
Being on a plane so much is still draining, but you don’t need to constantly reset your sleep schedule in the same way.
Especially if you have a private jet, your own jet, and it has a bedroom!
Even though it’s only 2 hrs time zone difference but it’s still over 10hr flights. I fly long distances soo much it’s exhausting. She sure has a lot of energy, prob using the plane rides as her other home base. She left in her blue suits she wore for her last song straight to the airport. It’s good to be young.
I agree Kaiser. I mean…this was the woman who was dating Matt Healy like two seconds ago. Taylor has always struck me as someone who likes drama in relationships. This thing with Travis seems to be moving really fast and I can see her throwing a monkey wrench in it because it doesn’t have any drama attached to it. But maybe she has finally grown up. We will see.
I don’t get how people still blame her for the Haley stuff. When she learned more about him she dumped him. I don’t doubt Haley was manipulative and lied to her, but she figured it out and ended things. He seemed like a jump off and maybe she was in denial about yet another failed relationship but wised up. I doubt Taylor is pro abuse of anyone.
I am only now starting to follow Taylor’s relationship news, but she doesn’t strike me as a bad person. Just unlucky in-love. She reminds me a lot of my sister that way.
I don’t get self sabotage feelings from her? The Argentina concert with him was over the top, she could’ve played it cool or just like smiled in his direction and people would’ve been excited, she didn’t have to do any of the over the top stuff. She’s publicly doing the most, compared to her recent relationships, he seems like a demonstrative guy.
Anyway, I saw something that called them orange tabby cat girl friend and golden retriever boyfriend, and I have to agree 😂. I do think they’re getting married, don’t know or care about scheduling, and this is giving me the dopamine to get through the news.
“She’s publicly doing the most, compared to her recent relationships”
Ummm. She was dancing and saying “I love you” to racist, misogynist Matt Healy from the tour stage just few months ago. I see that her PR did wonders giving people amnesia. She was only calm and private with Joe.
@sevenblue Let me give you an Amen on all that!
Man! people here do the most to cape for provably awful people. Had there not been a huge backlash to Healy and his doubling down on his racism and misogynoir, she’d still be with him.
Jesus, don’t make me defend a billionaire! She broke up with an a hole that she had a stupid rebound with for like a month. Does every woman who’s dated an asshole automatically go in the trash with him? I hope not, as someone who’s dated guys for months only to find out they’re misogynist garbage that are good at love bombing. And that was my pattern until I met my husband.
I’m not a swiftie, all the content associated with this relationship has taught me that just about every generic sounding song that I don’t know who’s singing is actually her. And swifties seem to ascribe God like levels of planning to her. Like someone made a video trying to find out the meaning of the colors of the shirt that Kelce was wearing. Just let folks live.
@Lucy, I am sure some women date men like Matty without knowing what kind of man he is, but you know that she knew, right? She got her PR team to clean up his sh*t with leaks, glow-up articles about him. Am I getting crazy pills, didn’t you see hundreds of articles from Taylor’s PR team to bury negative articles about him, what he said about black women? I only brought up Matty, because the commenter said she didn’t do this kind of thing publicly in recent relationships. I am pretty sure there was a video from her tour just a few months ago, she was shaking her ass and saying I love you to Matty to the camera with the same words he said in his concert. Isn’t this public? Like I didn’t bring it up just to be mean, just correcting the record since some people seem to get amnesia so easily.
I’m getting starter marriage vibes. Prediction: Spring/summer proposal and fall wedding. I don’t think the marriage will last though and don’t foresee kids
I agree with you on most points but the last one. To me, this relationship seems very strange and forced upon us by her PR machine, just like the one with Healey. But this one is the most bizarre. All her exes are artsy people which I think she vibes with. Almost one year before she and Joe broke up, I had read some piece on some magazine that she really wanted to marry, but Joe didn’t feel like it yet, and some month later in July 2022 The Sun quoted sources that Joe proposed to her. This blog actually reported it at the time. And we know that there has been a track record that her PR had run to The Sun several times over the years (the Tiddlesbang, Joe’s rollout, Joe’s break up, Healey’s rollout, etc). Then when she and Joe had broken up, out of all contradicting reasons that have been put out by her PR, one of them is that Joe didn’t want to commit and stand out and proud.
It seems to me that her clocking is ticking and she is feeling it, and all her besties are married with children or divorced with children already. She must have felt huge pressure from herself, despite her girlboss/womanboss public persona. I once read from someone’s writing on reddit that for her status and wealth and her penchant for writing songs on her boyfriends and her vapid fans, she might find it extremely difficult to find a suitable partner of comparable status from those eligible in the entertainment industry, as they might not think its worth the hassle with huge amount of risk on their image, brand, and career.
That only now leaves the sports stars for the eligibility.
I agree with you but also with Zhu. I think, barring some unforeseen glitch or happening, she will barrel ahead with this relationship. They’re at the same stage of life, more or less. He checks her boxes, she checks his (based on what he’s said in interviews anyway), there seems to be a mutual attraction, and the stars are aligning. If they do get married, I actually think they will have a kid or two, if they can.
I feel like they have both knowingly activated the launch sequence on this rocket and might just decide to test it. People are watching now and rooting for them. I heard one fan (of both) say she thinks this is the “one” that is going to stick…..which means last for 8-10 years, the celebrity measure of success, lol. I tend to agree. If they make it further, bless them.
As cute as they seem to be together, I’m not drinking the Taylorade on this one.
Following along as I have been for the last few weeks (and really trying to go along with the seeming perfection of this union) I haven’t been able to get on board. My thoughts?
I think Travis is much deeper “into” her than she is to him. I think she is gleefully playing along because she loves the over-the-top attention this relationship brings her – as well as distancing everyone from her very recent relationship with the turdstain that is/was Matty Healy. Has everyone forgotten her declaration that “I’ve never been happier” when she was all in for him? Yikes! Taylor doesn’t like to misstep so publicly and in TK’s adoration she’s found the perfect solution to inducing collective amnesia. Her running off the stage after her concert in Argentina, honing in for a rom-com worthy kiss was hella performative and meant to send the appropriate message to all her fans hanging on to the fantasy she’s been creating since she acquired TK as her latest trophy. Do we not recall she did the very same thing running to Joe after a concert in her Miss Americana documentary? That sent off signals that this is, at least in part, a pretend romance for her, a way to wipe the slate clean and start all over with a football playing, fairytale prince.
And yet, who knows? Maybe she is truly falling in love and will end up with Travis in the end. I wish them both well but I also think it’s quite all right to hold back with a bit of cynicism in recognition of her history. No shame intended but I’m just saying…the possibility of sabotage is real.
Don’t understand why people keep harping on about Matty Healy. It was a fling that lasted three (3) weeks from beginning to end! She was acting out with a leftist edgelord after a bad break up, it happens to non-famous girls too! It’s like people enjoy holding that moral failing over her. Guaranteed cool girls like FKA Twigs and Charli XCX aren’t being held to the same standard, despite their longer, much deeper connections to him
Matty is a clown but the painting of him is public enemy number one is overblown. His politics are way to the left of Taylor and most celebrities. That podcast was dumb, dumb, dumb but the racist comments that described Ice Spice as an Inuit tribe member because of her stage name weren’t made by him. Ice Spice says he apologised in person and that they’re cool, and that she didn’t get what the problem was.
Wow, really wow. Taylor did declare her love publicly in front of the cameras to Matty and when her fans were still not happy, she said she has never been happier in her life, her life made sense now. When Matty’s sexual fantasies about black women getting abuse started to get media attention, Taylor’s team purposefully gave quotes for online articles to replace bad Matty articles. She even made People magazine write a glow-up article about Matty. She knew who he was, what he said about black women and tried to clean up his sh*t. It wasn’t just what he said about Ice Spice. Also, may I add, before he and other man making fun of Ice Spice’s race, Ice Spice said nice things about his music. That’s what kind of a man he is. He made comments about how he slid her DM’s and mocked her with the podcast guy after Ice Spice publicly said how much she loves his music.
Taylor made a pissed off tweet after a netflix show made fun of number of her boyfriends. And here we are, swifties are trying to downplay a racist, misogynist man’s disgusting comments about black women. I bet you a million dollars if Matty said the same disgusting things about Taylor (getting off black women getting abuse), swifties would start a war. That’s the beauty of white women feminism, I guess.
Worth repeating that Taylor hung out with Matty for less than three (3) weeks!! It’s a total reach to say that “never happier” comment was because of him, it was in reference to “all aspects of my life.” And she’s been living life very differently since April as is clear to anyone who follows pop culture. She’s feeling herself and her power.
I don’t consider myself a Swiftie, I’m a not a stan lol. I just think that for many the Healy outrage is a stick to beat Taylor with, rather than genuine moral outrage about his conduct. Again, where’s the outrage for Chris Martin who sent Matty a message of support during the backlash and attended his LA show last month? Or Bono who attended his Dublin show and also sent him support?
If you really have made the decision to discount all public figures who continue to associate with him, good for you!
Here is the thing @A, Taylor tried to clear up his reputation. She didn’t get shocked about his character. She actively led a PR campaign to make his racist boyfriend seem like a good guy. I have been following media manipulation tactics for years now. I watched her PR team acting like it wasn’t big deal, here look at Ice Spice being okay with it. It may work with general public, but it doesn’t with people like me who are following pop culture for a long time.
Also, you keep saying they dated for 3 weeks. You don’t know that. Matty and Taylor have been friends for years, they met up for Midnight album and it is reported that they had made songs for the album, which didn’t made the cut. Taylor herself admits she is a cheater. I am pretty sure their relationship started well before it became public knowledge. Taylor doesn’t date a guy without getting enough info on any liability to her image. She weighed the positive & negative and thought that “yeah, I can get with a guy who gets off another woman’s abuse”. As a consumer, I don’t support man like Matty and woman who tries to clean up a man like Matty.
One last thing I noticed, Taylor as a white woman can declare herself “mastermind”, “best marketer” in the business and yet, when she dates a racist man, suddenly she is an innocent girly who just dated him for 3 weeks, didn’t know anything about him. That contradiction only works with white woman feminism. It really hurt me reading her WOC fans realizing that she doesn’t care about them or their pain while pretending to be a girl’s girl. Honestly, it just simply disgusts me, watching a woman helping a disgusting man to clear his rep. She is just forever ugly to me as the man who said those terrible things.
When it was domestic it bothered me much less but this is really rubbing me the wrong way. I know, I know – money is no object and there is very little timezone issues with Argentina/Brazil and NYC BUT that’s 11 hours on a plane. Add the return flight and I’m like what the hell is the point? Its four days between shows and you’ve just lost an entire one with flying. Why not just, I dunno – see the sights??? Yes, yes – security, 100% but that’s why she hires people. No god damn wonder how she has the top spot in carbon footprint.
It seems insane. She had a full blown police escort when moving by car in Argentina so it’s not like she could travel freely. But I’d hole up in a hotel if I were her.
You know, she doesnt have the same escort when in NYC – was Argentina a special concern or was it somehow obvious it would be her? You know what she could do that could be fun? Helicopter tours.
She doesn’t stay at hotels when on tour, I don’t think. She rents a private residence.
I’m hugely enjoying the whole spectacle, however it turns out~keep giving off those rom com vibes, I personally am eating it all the way up!! Faux/show I don’t care, this is escapist fantasy giving me joy.