Prince Harry’s office: ‘There has been no contact’ about King Charles’s b-day party

As a way to deflect from the after-action reporting of their dumb, colonialist tour of Kenya, King Charles and Queen Camilla authorized their courtiers to go on a briefing spree about the king’s relationship with Prince Harry. It was as obvious as it was stupid, but Roya Nikkhah and Camilla Tominey both got briefed that poor Charles invited Harry (and seemingly Harry alone, not his wife or children) to his birthday party and Harry refused! I guess we were supposed to think that the poor king has only light and goodness in his heart and he’s just so desperate to mend fences with Harry (alone), except the palace sadists couldn’t help but remind their audience that the rest of the family loathes Harry. Anyhoodle, funny story: it was all palace make-believe. No invitation was extended to Harry.
King Charles is celebrating his upcoming 75th birthday with a party filled with family and friends and reports stated that Prince Harry would not be in attendance despite being invited. However, the Duke of Sussex’s spokesperson said those stories are inaccurate and “disappointing.”
“In response to UK media headlines, there has been no contact regarding an invitation to His Majesty’s upcoming birthday,” the spokesperson tells the Messenger. “It is disappointing the Sunday Times has misreported this story.”
While the Sunday Times reported that Prince Harry was invited and turned down an invitation to the Clarence House event on Nov.14, a source with knowledge of the situation clarified to the Messenger that The Palace had “never reached out.”
When reached by The Messenger, a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace declined to comment.
[From The Messenger]
LMAO. It really is amateur hour over there. While Kensington Palace is a well-known clownshow, usually Charles’s people are more prepared than this. I find it interesting to watch as Charles completely abandons “never complain, never explain” as well – Charles and his people have gone on clear, obvious and detailed briefing sprees with regards to the Sussexes since Day 1. Literally, one of Charles’s first acts as king was banning Meghan from Balmoral, bitching out Harry for wanting his wife by his side after QEII’s passing, then briefing the media about all of it. Charles did the same about Harry’s coronation attendance – for months, the palace spoke of little else besides Harry’s possible attendance. Then there was the bullsh-t about Harry staying one night in Windsor in September. I wonder why Harry decided to clap back on this one. And why did the palace lie so blatantly to Nikkhah and Tominey?
Prince Harry, King Charles III, Camilla Queen Consort, and Princess Anne
(left to right) The Duke of Sussex, King Charles III and the Princess Royal follow the State Hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II
Prince Harry arrives for the coronation of King Charles at Westminster Abbey, London
Prince Harry leaves Westminster Abbey after the Coronation of King Charles III in London, United Kingdom, on 06 May 2023.
Prince Harry departs The Coronation Service of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in London, England, UK on Saturday 6 May, 2023.
Prince Harry Duke of Sussex at The Coronation of King Charles III at London"s Westminster Abbey 06 May 2023
State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II held at Westminster Abbey in London.
Prince Harry leaving Westminster following the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in central London, UK on May 6, 2023.
They should know by now that is what the palace does, lie that is. And the BM is probably not bothered because they got a response from PH. Now the spin will be that KC won’t invite PH, because….(fill in many blanks of lies they will create).
Yep the palace & media were trying to create another circus about Harry attending this bday just like they did for the coronation, Jubbly, Betty’s 1 yr death anniversary, Phillips 1 year death anniversary and every other family occasion.
What’s worse is that this time around that crap family & firm weren’t even inviting the Sussexes and still tried to use them to drum up interest in Chuck’s bday and paint Chuck as the loving father & grandfather while painting the Sussexes as the bad guys. These disgusting people really think they can still use Harry & Meghan however they want with no pushback.
I’m glad the Sussex spokesperson nipped this nonsense in the bud or this would have gone on for weeks and then later the press & firm would have used this lie as an example of how Chuck keeps extending olive branches to his “beloved son Harry” & cruel Meghan.
Charles was going to used this supposed “invite” to drum up interest in his birthday party. It was another round of “will he or won’t he” again. The BM was going to write about this until the day of and then continue to write about how awful Harry was for days after. Then they would’ve thrown in how relieved the rest of the family is that he’s not going, especially Meg, with this fake invite. The rota needed a story after the forgettable Kenya tour, BP gave it to them and this was it. Harry knew the game and he nipped it in the bud.
Regarding why Prince Harry did not respond to other probable lies put out by Chuck and the palace, clearly, the Duke of Sussex is a busy man. He has no intention of wasting his or his staff’s time responding to every rota lie. They would be over-tasked by having to release denials every single day.
When Harry was in London, pre-Invictus, he likely made plans for his accommodations without contacting the palace. That’s my take, anyway. Harry was too focused on Invictus business at hand, and on paying his respects to his grandmother. Thus, he didn’t waste any time responding to game-playing by Chuck and the palace.
In this particular instance, the lies are too blatant and pile-on. Harry picks his spots. This is letting his ‘Pa,’ the palace minions, and the ratchet carnival rota know that Harry will not allow them to get away with every nasty knock and inflammatory lie.
I think it’s just right.
For the most part, H&M pay them dust and they have NOTHING to say and it’s so clear how little the RR and the BRF know and how far they reach to make anything a Sussex story.
This simply response shut down potentially hundreds of negative stories while still giving the press nothing.
Those are win – win and what they tend to respond to.
Also anything printed in reputable newspapers as opposed to British media toilet paper publications. 1
Harry and Meghan are in a no win situation with the tabloids. Mainly British tabloids like daily mail, mirror, telegraph, and then page six, Ny post, sometimes daily beast in the US.
They’ve said they’re not moving, they’re not getting divorced, they’re not demanding to stand on the balcony, friends will lots of celebrities, they’ve moved on and making their life in America, but what happens every other week from these same publications?
They find different ways to speculate about how H&M are desperate to come back, desperate to be famous, shunned by Hollywood, desperate to move.
No matter how many statements they make the tabloids will continue to speculate. They can’t correct every single article and it won’t matter when they do from these same tabloids.
These same tabloids keep claiming Ben affleck hates Jennifer and they are arguing in their car every other day in pictures when they are driving or on the red carpet when it’s clear that’s not happening. They’ve put out so many PR stories but it hasn’t stopped the speculation from the tabloids.
Some of you need to accept that there will be nothing Harry and Meghan can do to stop this. It’s will only change when people stop clicking on the stories.
Well done Harry for putting out a statement about the lies and telling the truth of the matter.
I too wonder why Harry decided to respond to this. It’s meaningless to anyone but him and his family, and yet, this is the thing he wants to respond to? Doing so makes it seem that all the rest of the trash that gets printed IS accurate since he just responded to something so trivial. Better comms team is needed. Because no one in his/her right mind really cares if he visits his dad on his birthday, and yet this is making US news.
Maybe because it was the Sunday Times? The statement specifically says he’s “disappointed” with the Sunday Times – like a warning to the more legitimate media to not behave like tabloids? Or maybe he’s just fed up with all the “will he, won’t he” whenever a royal event comes up.
Seriously @That’sNotOkay, none of us on the outside get to tell Prince Harry how to handle these internecine warfare attacks against him, Meghan, and their children. Harry has lived this fakakta shizz from relatives and from the firm for his entire life. He knows all the tactics, all the players, and where all the bodies have been buried! Harry is a bada$$ soldier! 🫡
It is truly tiresome to see these unnecessary criticisms and second-guessing lodged against the Sussexes. They clearly do not need advice from overwrought spectators. 🙄 Anyone who is not in possession of all the details can speculate all they want, of course. But if you ain’t in the actual line of this incessant flame-throwing ruckus, you are not qualified to tell Prince Harry what’s ‘meaningless’ or NOT!
I don’t think this makes the other nonsense printed about them sound any more realistic. There’s a big difference between responding to Harry and Meghan are feuding with the Beckhams, or Meghan buried the hatchet with Katy Perry. Versus Harry was invited by the palace to his father 75th birthday party and he turned it down. I think most people see the difference between silly tittle tattle that either celebrity could ignore or deny versus something that seems like an official invite to an event that you turn down basically lying about a large scale event. I would expect the same if someone lied and said that they were not invited to a White House event when they were or vice versa.
ITA, Dee(2).
Because his father was preparing to act like a victim and throw Harry under the bus. It’s a good thing he spoke up instead of allowing the media to blame him for something that never even happened. They do need a better team but in this case they were right to respond to squash the lie.
Supporters used to get upset that Harry and Meghan couldn’t defend themselves and correct false stories and now the same supporters get upset when they defend themselves and correct false stories. They can’t win. The squad is celebrating their freedom anniversary on twitter but want them to NOT correct false stories. The original story made Charles look like he was reaching out and Harry was awful for not coming to his party, now we know it never happened and Charles looks cold. I’m okay with that. If H&M want to defend themselves, I’m ALL for that.
I think they responded to this because it was in the Times which is going to give it more credibility than a tabloid.
I also think if you look at the stories they respond to, what they are not going to do is allow the palace to lie to make Charles look like a victim while Harry is the villain. And this story was all about charles the victim reaching out to his lost wandering son and trying to pull him back home to his family where he belongs (okay maybe not in those words but generally) and harry was like, NOPE, not today.
And this story was also very specific so they could respond to it. the paper was saying there was an invitation, Harry said there wasn’t. If the story is about how William is incandescent with rage and Kate is the peacemaker, there’s still not a clear thing there to respond to. What is harry going to say, well he’s always incandescent with rage and he and Kate are on the verge of divorce? There’s nothing to rebut there.
This was a very clear story that was repeated in two different papers and there was something very clear his team could rebut.
@ThatsNotOkay
Agreed. I side eye Harry on this.😕😕 Same way I did on the Ngozi/Hussey farrago.
In the past year, Nikhhah has written often how Harry wants to reconcile with his family, desperately misses them , tries to contact Willy etc.
But this story is the one he denies? The one that implies his family have reached out to him?
The inference is that the other Nikkhah briefings were accurate
I don’t think it has anything to do with any of that and everything to do with Harry sending a message to CHARLES specifically. It’s clear they are NOT on speaking terms. And with this Harry is sending a clear message to Charles and BP that he won’t be used to make Charles look like a loving father OR to distract from Charles’ fails.
Over the past few years though, Harry and Meghan have always responded to select stories. They don’t respond to every lie, but they do respond to some. So i’m not sure why people are acting like because they responded to this one all the other stories must be true.
As i said above, this was a very specific story, carried in two fairly reputable newspapers as UK papers go. It wasn’t just “the palace isn’t sure about Harry’s attendance” or “harry might not attend the party” or whatever. It was a very specific story that Charles had invited harry and harry had said no. And Harry’s team clapped back with “nah.”
If we think about other stories they have responded to, its usually very specific ones that aren’t just “palace sources are saying that William might think……” So this fits with that pattern.
Agree to disagree.
Earlier stories in the Sunday Times quoted friends of Harry requesting a meeting with his family.
Quoting Harry’s old friends about how he’s reached out to them blah, blah to have a sit down with his family.
Translation is that Harry WANTS to reach out to his father and brother .
Only THEY shut him out.
Harry never went on record to deny these claims, even though they put words and intentions in his mouth.
Even this recent and rare spokesperson’s response reads to me hurt at invite snub, rather then angry at father’s manipulation.
Well it reads to me like getting ahead of an entire cycle of “will he, won’t he” stories that the press used for the coronation.
@Jegede honestly I think you are just reading too much into this. Harry’s team does not and frankly cannot respond to every lie in the british press. Over the past few years they HAVE responded to some lies but not every single one, even though Spare made it clear how much of the stories are, in fact, lies.
so this is just one that they responded to. It’s not giving credibility to any other story out there, especially because we know the Sussexes speak for themselves and Harry’s old friends are not going to the Sunday Times (unless they are no longer his friends.)
People are overreacting to this response. This response does not make the other stories true. False equivalence.
Comments made by “friends” we know don’t really exist is not the same as his father/fathers office in a reputable newspaper.
Meghan pushed back when Charles leaked the news about the letter she sent him. Does that mean all stories about her before were true-no. This fits what they have done and will continue to do.
Harry’s “old” friends. Friends that are not in his life anymore, for a reason. You are reading way too much into this.
Meghan also picks and chooses which story to respond to and no one freaks out like they do with Harry.
Ridiculous. If your inference is that the other briefings were true the only thing that says is that you keep believing people who have been proved liars again and again.
I did question why Harry responded on this story too because i don’t think turning down an invite after all Charles has done would even look bad in Harry.
However it’s clear that this story was part of a palace briefing & I think the fake invite was going to be used to push Charles as the sad benevolent King trying to repair his family at Harry’s expense & I don’t think Harry wants to be used as part of that palace propaganda. Plus remember when Meghan didn’t attend the coronation & rota reporters were claiming it was her refusal to attend which was why the balcony didn’t reflect the ‘diversity’ of the ceremony? Perhaps Harry doesn’t want to be blamed for refusing to attend if there’s a family portrait & the press comment on his/his family’s absence.
There is a specific fact that can be easily denied- did Harry get an invite or not. In this case he didnt. However in relation to previous stories by Roya etc – some may not be worth commenting on or denying. If Roya has reported that Harry misses his family- well Harry himself said during Spare interviews & the docuseries that he missed his dad & brother & doesn’t recognise them right now. He also said he missed the odd family gatherings & would miss Britain in the docuseries & im sure like most ex pats there’s things about Britain he misses. He also said in the Bradby interview that he had tried to resolve issues with his family but they kept leaking & also what would be required to reconcile but that he& Meghan were moving forward. So is it even worth denying reports eg that he wants better relationships with his family that is probably just spinning things he himself has said?
In relation to marriage reports, they’ve denied reports like Harry staying in hotels & remember Nacho calling split rumours bs. Despite videos of Harry & Meghan looking loved up & laughing & dancing at beyonce they still focus on one picture where Harry isn’t smiling to say he was bored & unhappy so what’s the point of constantly responding on things like that when the press have set narrative. Harry said in his court papers he knows the press like to break up his relationships & prefer him single
Harry is not going to reply to all stories he is selective. This was the right one to respond to.
Agree. Glad Harry shut this down because the palace and a national paper of record printed a blatant lie to smear him. Someone pointed out that other international papers would have picked it up and carried it forward that it was Harrys fault he wasn’t there, and Harry said no to this. I hear so much criticism that the Sussexes don’t communicate enough but in this case, Harry did the right thing to shut this down at the source and call them out. Charles not inviting him is not Harry’s problem and any excuse made will be hateful and bitter and makes him look like the lousy vindictive father he really is.
With the holiday season starting I wonder if Team Sussex isn’t trying to get out in front of a potential two month cycle of nonsense stories about different family events he’s not been invited to, snubbed from and/or terribly wasteful and generally impractical for him travel across a continent and an ocean to attend.
I’m sorry but reading about this rebuttal just does not leave me thinking Harry needs a better comms team. But it absolutely does leave me thinking that Charles needs a better one. What an amateur. Lying and leaking to journalists that you invited your son to a birthday. What a fool and good on Harry for calling it out.
Have to disagree. This was in the Times, not a tabloid. And it was very specific. Good on them for setting the record straight. Maybe BP will think twice about putting out false garbage now that they know Harry will respond to their lies.
This is Harry slamming Roya Nikkhah and the Sunday Times, which technically isn’t a tabloid but acts like one. Harry’s rebuttal roulette may make some journalists wary of reflexively printing the palace’s lies under their byline, because it’s their names that then get dragged through the social media mud when the Sussexes say uh, no, that’s untrue. Baby steps.
Also, if an outlet like The Messenger can elicit a rebuttal, then hopefully more mainstream outlets will have an incentive to fact check the nonsense. Getting a real live statement from the Sussexes can raise a platform’s profile. I mean, who has ever heard of The Messenger? But it was all over social media yesterday.
He responded to this because it only has to have the one statement. Done. Most of the other things would require back and forth. To actually answer them. Because when you answer one that makes three more questions that need to be answered. And once you start that it never ends. And that is what the press wants.
Of course he needs to respond to lies and slurs against him and his family which seem to be coming from Palace insiders.
BP lied to get the publicity it is currently getting from Harry’s denial. At this point any Sussex glow will suit these despicable folks. For Harry I think it was a bridge too far. Why now after all the lies we have witnessed? No clue but this particular lie opened the door for Charles to be dragged and rightfully so.
I don’t think Sussex supporters are doing H&M any favors by over-obsessing and over-analyzing every choice, every move, every response and non-response. By doing so, Sussex supporters are only adding to the carnival frenzy. In my opinion, sideline observers need to stand down and accept that Harry and Meghan are not our personal friends or family members. We are not in their lives. Take a step back and chill. Allow events to play out and tone down the obsessive outrage, critiques, clamoring, and naysaying.
The Sussexes are thriving and succeeding. I doubt that I, nor many others, would be doing as well if we were facing the same level of ongoing attacks, smears, gaslighting, character assassinations, and daily provocations!
@aftershocks! Amen amen!!
Sometimes I don’t think the palace lies to these commentators. I think they take it upon themselves to create whatever narrative they please, with the safety net that they usually don;t respond or contradict what they lie about. This time, H & M had time.
Selene, I’m also not sure if the palace lied here, since it wouldn’t be surprising if Tominey and Nikkah just came up with these stories themselves. What is clear though is that the BRF has no issue ignoring these stories, so they become unofficially officially sanctioned. When the palace has an issue with what’s written, the BM either pulls the story, clarifies or apologizes and the didn’t here. I’m curious as to H specifically calling this narrative out at this time. I’m sure KC doesn’t appreciate H being so public and transparent about the invitation!
Nikkah was in Kenya with Chuck’s tour. I think she was briefed by the palace and they all knew it was a lie. They also thought the Sussexes wouldn’t push back.
I love that their spokesperson has cleared this up. I doubt the stories will change on salt isle. It will continue with the he was invited, he wasn’t invited, olive branch, he isn’t coming, he demands an invitation. This clearly is Harry showing what fools his family are and clearly shows the contract between press and the cult.
I think Harry clapped back because this was in the Times and Telegraph, and those are generally going to be more respected publications than the Sun or Mirror. Clapping back makes it clear that they all lie when it comes to the royals. And they haven’t cut off contact with the Times the way they have with the Sun.
The fact that both Tominey and Roya had this story makes it clear it was part of a briefing. Sometimes I do think the RRs (especially Tominey and Eden) just make things up for the sake of clicks, but we also know they do get a lot of briefings from the palaces. And here I think its clear BP was setting up a “poor Charles, neglected by his younger son despite his efforts to reach out” narrative and Harry just blew that out of the water.
Also, I think he clapped because I think there is an element of surprise here. They publish lie and after lie, and H&M can’t correct every single one, it would just be too much. but once in a while they correct something and I think it always throws the RRs off guard, like they don’t know what is going to be corrected or when.
Co-sign! This is a really good assessment.
The Times & especially The Torygraph have been briefed far worse palace machinations about Harry, – and especially Meghan – via Camilla Tominey & Allison Pearson that have never been denied.
They have absolutely denied some stories from the Times and Telegraph. they don’t respond to every one because who has time??
And as I said above, I think they responded to this because it was very specific and it was something they could respond to very succintly and clearly.
And like I also said, there is an element of surprise here. If the RRs don’t know when the Sussexes are going to respond, they’re going to be caught off guard and have egg on their face when they do respond.
I just think it is a very weird response from people that “they denied this which means all the other stories are true.” Um, no?
I didn’t say they never did, I said they rarely do.
Torygraph’s Victoria Ward for one seems to be in contact with Archwell spokespersons.
And these same actors have this year alone written specific briefings on familal relations – about specific events, Coronation, Queen memorial, Windsor placements e.t.c, damaging to Harry & especially Meghan, that were never denied.
If one as laughable as this can warrant a hurt response while other more egregious briefings were ignored, it’s a WTF for me.
You seem really attached to the idea that this was a “hurt response” when there’s no indication of that. The only thing that he expresses disappointment about is The Sunday Times reporting a made up story.
I think you’re right about the element of surprise @becks1. By not correcting everything, bc honestly they are living their lives and not spending all of their time correcting every tiny nonsense, it lulls the RF into a false sense of security. And makes it even more impactful when he does choose to correct something. All I’m getting is that Charles is the one with a poor comms team.
Hmm @ameerah m, do you think Harry believes the times made this up? I feel like he likely knows his father’s team leaked it. But he has no exact evidence so he’s sending a message by calling out the times story.
@Jais – oh I think he KNOWS this is from his father. Which is why he responded. I think he is sending a message that he is not going to be used as a shield t cover for his father’s unpopularity.
@Ameerah.
Because it reads to me that way simple as that.
Hurt rather then indignant.
Focusing on the Times for mis-reporting, than father mis-briefing.
Especially as the original story gave short shift to a wife & 2 children.
I don’t know why you’re insisting this is a hurt response. It’s not. It’s a factual response and a specific clapback to the Times. Nothing about this says to me that the other lies spouted by the Times are in fact truthful. Harry made that clear both in Spare and in their docuseries.
I insist cause that’s how I read it – hurt response focusing on the Times than the story’s source- ‘Pa’.
As opinions do defer on forums.
And as most other Times so-called ‘lies’ from the same outlet and exact reporter were rarely corrected, I deduce Harry was happy for those interpretations to be out there.
@jegede I don’t get your point at all. Harry is not going to engage in verbal ping pong with his father and brother and the press over everything. Just what’s important. And thisis not about a party imo this is about impugning Harry reputation, especially as a mental health advocate. Just like they try and do with Meghan and her sperm donor. Although Toxic makes the job harder because of his behavior. But you can believe the Rota was all reved upped to write about how Harry is so cold to his poor elderly father, not even going to his biiiirrrrttthdaaay paaaarty!!!!! When the opposite is true that Charles is and always will be a manipulative A-hole. The place flipped a coin on what would look like the biggest snub and they lost.
Absolutely agree with this take! He would expect the Times to hold themselves to a higher standard than the tabloids. Nothing wrong with Harry making that statement at all.
Completely agree. Also, while the pattern of what Meghan or Harry respond to may seem random to us, it’s possible they’re only responding to briefings from specific people. I think they ignore (or have their lawyers threaten where applicable) anything coming from the KP smear campaign, but I do think they respond to Charles.
LMAO, f–king LIARRRRS! 🤣🤣 So pleased to see that Harry is finally fed up with the twisted “Charles as devoted, but cruelly rejected dad” fanfic, and I hope we see more “well, actually-ing” in the future.
Frankly, it’s sad in a way, because anyone who has read Spare will know that Harry clearly still loves his father, but the man can only take so much. A person with a conscience might be shamed into acting right, but Chuck is as self-absorbed as they come.
There was no reason to say anything in the first place. Harry wasn’t talking about this at all, let the newspaper speculate and write articles about whether or not he was coming they’re going to do that anyway. And when he wasn’t there speculate why he didn’t come, because they’re going to do that anyway. But instead they decided to operate in this mid-90s playbook yet again and lie as if no one can rebut them. This is why they are losing and will eternally lose the PR side.
The Times was a reputable Newspaper before Murdock bought it, so many people still think it’s a reputable, so Harry nip it in the bud.
Harry knew that leak was from Clarence House, Times is Chucky run to paper, that is why Harry called out the paper.
Why he didn’t respond about being turned down at Windsor Castle, because he going to be selective on which lies he respond to.
Next month it will be the same thing for Xmas.
I love that he responded to this lie. This one may be trivial but all of the others are obvious lies that are proven wrong by what we know from their interviews, Spare, the documentary or just using common sense. They keep using different variations of this lie and now it has been shut down and after the Byline article it even shows how horrible Charles Windsor really is. I don’t think they were expecting a response to this article which is why this is so great. It’s letting them know that Harry and Meghan can’t be predictable and can expose their lies whenever they want and the world will notice.
That’s an excellent point about this being a demonstration of Harry and Meghan being less predictable going forward. They’ve always been armed with both the truth and the receipts, and I don’t think the RF or the RR have respected that. They’re so used to dictating their own storylines and inventing their own “truth” that they’ve been so incredibly unprepared on the few occasions when H & M have chosen to clap back, that their response is always either silence that speaks volumes, or something that boils down to “NUH-UH!”
This was the most stupid story to date. The Palace insider said no one reached out [to Harry] for the invite. BP just threw Camilla and Royal under the bus, making it look like they cooked up that birthday story. The BM continues to validate Spare, the Netflix docuseries and Oprah interview with stunts like this. Harry’s rebutal made to People Magazine, an US outlet the BRF relies on for American exposure. Camilla and Royal also provided free adverting for Omid Scobie’s book Endgame and Byline Times’ series on the Dan Wooton scandal. Interest will grow thanks to this. Way to go ladies.
I think Harry’s tired of being used as a distraction by the Palace. I said yesterday that the Palace has seemed to have stopped briefing against Meghan because everytime they try to malign her she claps back. I think Harry has decided to do the same. It’s interesting that the press is never upset when the Palace lies to them and I have no doubt the Palace lied about Harry asking to stay at a Royal residence in September.
I thought Charles was not going to have a large party. And now he is.
Oh, that was last week, Tessa!
The dm is reverting back to harry looks miserable at concerts spin. Tiresome and tedious
Like clockwork.🙄🙄
And the next time the Torygraph & Times klan kabal of P Wyatt, Tominey, Nikkhah, Shipman, etc are again briefed that they’ve been told Harry is miserable, there won’t be any spokesperson clapback.
There doesn’t have to be a response to the stories that Harry is miserable at concerts bc the videos speak for themselves and we can see that he is not, in fact, miserable. They ran a few stories about how bored he was at Beyonce and then the videos came out of him dancing with Meghan and those stories stopped very quickly.
Those Beyonce stories haven’t stopped here in Blighty.
They are BS and were well ignored.
But even yesterday, selected shot were still been used to push a narrative.
You seem strangely invested in how bad their comms team is working. Maybe you should send them your CV?
I mean people like Petronella Wyatt, Allison Pearson are blatant bigots who mainly do opinion pieces. Not sure it’s worth it or even possible to issue denials on opinion pieces that are essentially Meghan is a “gold digger who has used dark arts to seduce our beloved Prince for money & titles”. And Camilla tominey is a habitual liar. Her big lie that Meghan made Kate cry was exposed on Oprah but she still tried to spin the incident to suggest they both cried etc after Oprah interview. What’s the point of going back & forth with that type of reporter when because of her political coverage too she doesn’t even have much credibility.
There’s so much rubbish out there & the press (and in some ways the palace) want H&M constantly going back & forth with them rather than getting on with their work & their lives. So I think H&M have guard rails on what they will respond to.
The invite story mentioned one guest. Harry and Harry alone.
Cruel Chucky again makes it clear he doesn’t acknowledge his daughter-in-law, nor his grandchildren.
This clapback seems more hurt at the implication Harry snubbed the King.
To me it’s factual. I haven’t received communication or an invite. Period.
@truth As someone not following royal news everyday this is how it read to me when I saw it on People.
I was quite surprised that they would so blatantly lie like that.
Sounded to me like Harrys team saying there’s no snubbing happening when there hasn’t been any communication in the first place.
@Jegede Ok maybe Harry is hurt. Understandable. But I think he’s pissed bc not only is there no communication or invite for him and his wife and kids but his own father lies to the press about it, knowing the type of negative bs stories this lie will fuel? Not only would I have clapped back, I would have gone off! This was just a straightforward response correcting this stupid lie. There are many things one can and should ignore for one’s mental health but sometimes, when people go too far, you have to say something. Esp disrespect at this level. C-Rex is lucky the Sussexes don’t refute more of his lies. But theyre too busy with their own businesses and endeavors to constantly obsess over the pathological Lying King and his lying minions.
I’m always amused when these same people are shocked when they get their asses handed to them after blatantly and unashamedly printing such libelous lies. Harry keeps letting them know he’s not playing by suing the hell out of them and they still won’t stop bc bashing the Sussexes is still lucrative. That Bylines Times expose is still being covered and is damaging so FAFO BRF and BM, bc karma is waiting…
Charles always briefs media as if Harry is keeping him from his mixed grandkids while he has made no attempt to reach out and try to make them part of his life. I think Harry is simply fed up and disgusted with it. This birthday story was like a, enough of this, nonsense moment.
Maybe KC told aides to invite him and they did not (as Camilla runs the show and she said no) and Harry is making sure his father knows that no invitation was received. I can imagine Camilla being that sneaky…
Who knows, but I’m glad he clapped back.
Good point. Camilla is indeed running the show at PB, as the rags/RRs/royal mouthpieces have told their audiences many times already.
That’s how I saw it as well Laura C. Harry knows that family better than any of us and probably suspected Camilla had “something” to do with the invite. As you said this is Harry letting his father know that his devious wife is up to her old tricks again!
If you hire a tabloid executive to do your PR & Comms, that’s what is going to happen; your whole communication strategy will become one of lies, gaslighting, planting and twisting of stories to deflect from and to burry misconducts and scandals.
Reminder: since June last year, as the then Prince of Wales, Charles hired Tobyn Andreea – who was the deputy editor of the Daily Fail – as his Communications Secretary (we know now that at that time QE2 was already suffering from severe illnesses, most prob. cancer).
It’s now as clear as daylight that Charles’ Private Secretary Alderton and Andreea together, have transformed C&C’s Court and the Buckingham palace’s Comms Team, into the second headquarter of the Daily Fail’s head editors’ room.
🎯 I cannot imagine what it must be like to know your father’s team is headed up a former editor of the DF.
@Advisor2U Excellent point. I’d forgotten about that! The contract is not so invisible anymore.
The Times did not “misreport” the story, Harry. Pa is a liar.
Sometimes it’s a matter of simply being fed up with the bullsh_t.
If I were Harry my response would have been if the likes of camel toe the liar and roya the other liar want to continue to play act at being journalist, the least they could do is print the truth or at least fact check their stories before hitting print .
They lied about the invite because they keep forgetting Harry is his own man. He doesn’t take marching orders from the palace, Williams people or anyone else. They lie he calls them on it. They have learned nothing. The smart thing would be to invite the entire family, put on a show and pretend. To let his racism and resentment of losing a punching bag and pretend that all is well. His mistreatment of Harry might please William and fed his pettiness, and it might make him feel shitty that Harry, the most popular person besides Diana and the queen, left their sorry racist ass when they tried to kill his wife
Oh no! They’re gonna have to come up with a different storyline for Chuck’s birthday! I give them a few days until there’s another “source” talking about how inviting the Sussexes was considered but they decided not to because they would make everything about themselves. They’re not very original, we know this.
I wonder if BP will try this again for the innevitably will they/won’t they Christmas visit or will be now worried that Harry would confirm again there’s no invite.
Yup the new storyline will come from Tom Sykes and the daily beast then they’ll bring out Richard Kay again. Most likely this weekend if not earlier we’ll get a new version.
Well, they tried to throw Harry under the bus but that didn’t work. So who’s next? Poor Kate. We’re about to hear that she refused to take George to the birthday party unless Harry was definitely not invited.
I’m glad Harry’s people responded to this lie and shut it down. The palace can make all sorts of excuses but the fact is Charles didn’t invite him, hadn’t spoken to him in months ( which makes me skeptical of those stories about invitations to Balmoral) and then lied that Harry turned them down. Harry and Meghan put up with a lot of lies and insults from the royals and UK press but glad he very firmly stated this didn’t happened and called out the times. Then suddenly it’s no comment from those buffoons. I just wished Harry had said he wishes Charles well on his bday to end that statement.
So one of the things that I think is smart about this response is that it also is kind of a response to so many other stories.
If Charles didn’t invite Harry to his bday party/celebration/whatever, do we think he invited harry to balmoral? do we think he invited him there for a night before Wellchild? Do we think he’s going to invite Harry for Christmas?
this one statement killed a lot of those other stories.
I can only imagine what it must feel like to have to publicly refute a lie, worldwide no less, from one’s own father.
It’s heartbreaking to see.
I’m so impressed with Harry and Meghan for taking the lies on, and facing the lies head on, with their heads held high.
Didn’t Harry and Meghan say they would not use anonymous sources to speak for them? The article refers to Harry’s “spokesperson” but doesn’t actually name who allegedly gave the comment. Why is everyone assuming this is actually an official statement from Harry’s office?
One of the publications maybe oriole did have their publicists name listed out. This is an official statement from their spokesperson.
Also Charles (and William) want the Ecology King crown but keeps on b*tching about putting Harry in a plane to attend his stupid birthday ?
Oh how I REALLY REALLY hope this is harry doing what I said yesterday, and saying “fk of pa”.
Everyone has A breaking point, where they will say “enough and no more”.
And I think that because it was “The Times” that printed the lie, that was what Harry decided was “enough”. He saw a decent (until recently) newspaper resort to gutter tactics and wasn’t having it. Harry was a soldier, you pick your battles and arm for them. Harry knew that in calling out this lie, and the Palace having to ADMIT it was a lie, will make it harder for papers to print bullsht and get away with it, because they never, ever know when stealth Harry will clap back. The Palace have been embarrassed, the Times has been embarrassed, and how I would have loved to have been a fly on the wall when the times asked WHY they were given bullsht to print
I’m honestly so exhausted for Harry and Meghan and it’s not even my life. I’m truly tired! How they manage to deal with this is beyond me but I would never want to be in their shoes. I hope they continue to find joy no matter the situation and I truly hope there comes a time where the royal family truly gets called out by the press for their horrible treatment of Harry and especially Meghan.