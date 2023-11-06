Tominey: The Sussexes were cut off because the Windsors were ‘rather fed up’

Buckingham Palace gave Roya Nikkhah and Camilla Tominey the same post-Kenya-tour briefing and told each woman to fill out their stories however they wanted. For Nikkhah at the Times, it meant “Prince Harry isn’t coming to his father’s birthday party which is good because the rest of the family hates Harry, and also Charles is a diplomatic heavyweight even though he can’t show a modicum of intrafamily diplomacy.” Tominey’s version is “The King turns 75 – with just one son by his side.” Half of it is the same as the Times piece (Harry isn’t coming to the king’s birthday part) but the other half is Tominey and Buckingham Palace trying to do some cleanup on the Byline Times cover story, about how Charles removed the Sussexes’ security and funding to “bring them to heel.” Some highlights from Tominey’s piece in the Telegraph:
The king’s birthday. Insisting any celebrations would be “minimal” and “family orientated”, one palace insider joked: “This is not Netflix, you know!” Another added: “His Majesty is not given to fuss over such things as it is, but he is [also] acutely conscious there have been many set-piece royal events of late and his firm thinking is that events to mark his birthday will be minimal.” The consensus behind palace gates is that there have been “enough fly-pasts and marches”.
Harry didn’t receive any birthday wishes: The Sussexes were unable to join their nearest and dearest at Balmoral for the first anniversary of the late Queen’s death in September, and although Harry popped into Windsor Castle to pay his respects, he had to stay in a nearby hotel because he had not given due notice of his intention to visit the royal residence in Berkshire. Then, when he turned 39 a few days later, during the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany, he did not receive any official royal acknowledgment of his birthday. The Telegraph understands that the Duke did not receive any personal well-wishes from his father or brother, either.
Incommunicado: According to one well-placed insider: “Communications between the King and Prince Harry remain pretty poor. They don’t speak much, if at all.” It perhaps doesn’t help that the “workaholic” King hasn’t ever been an easy man to pin down. Unlike most families, who communicate by text and WhatsApp, senior royals such as Charles III are rather more “old school”, preferring to communicate by telephone or letter. Traditionally, he would always schedule a call with both of his sons on a Sunday – but while he still converses weekly with William, there is remarkably little contact with his other “darling boy”.
Sources will say this with a straight face & not realize that Harry feels this way about his wife as well: “If there’s one thing that winds that man up, then it’s attacks on his wife. He’s very defensive of Camilla,” said one source. William has been similarly enraged by Harry’s depiction of his sister-in-law, Kate, as cold and unfeeling in Spare. “Both know that they’ve brought their wives into an institution that has required them to make huge sacrifices. Negative press coverage is one thing, but they don’t expect members of their own family to stick the boot in.”
Worried about Endgame by Omid Scobie: The Royal family will also be wary of the imminent publication of Endgame, the second book by Omid Scobie, who wrote Finding Freedom, a 2020 hagiography of the Sussexes, which Meghan has admitted she has contributed to, via a friend. Although the couple appear to have distanced themselves from Mr Scobie in recent months, not inconveniently, his latest literary offering promises to reveal moments the Royal family should be “ashamed of”, and “take an accurate look at whether” the royals are still models of “civility and decorum”. As one palace insider pointed out: “As Omid doesn’t actually have any royal contacts beyond Team Sussex, it’s likely to be a rather one-sided affair.”
ITV’s coverage of the Byline Times cover story: The ITV News package, which featured prominently on the News at Ten on October 26, despite unfolding events in the Middle East, repeated the claim that the couple had their annual allowance stopped when they refused to remove from legal papers the name of a palace aide they claimed had leaked a story about them moving to Canada to The Sun newspaper on January 7 2020… ITV News claimed it had “learnt of an ultimatum, issued by the royal household that may have precipitated the final rift between Charles and Harry and Meghan”, adding “it was the leaking of Harry and Meghan’s decision to leave for Canada that we understand led to a complete collapse of trust”. Yet two days after the alleged “leak”, the couple announced their royal departure on a slick new Archewell website containing well-prepared content that showed a huge amount of forward planning had gone into the move.
Why the Sussexes were cut off: Harry and Meghan were still receiving £700,000 a year from the King after they released their Megxit statement. The Telegraph understands that the late Queen was reimbursing their rent for Frogmore Cottage, their former Windsor home, where £2.4 million in renovations were paid for with taxpayers’ money out of the Sovereign Grant. Royal sources suggest that there were several reasons why they were financially cut off. Foremost was the fact that they would no longer be undertaking any official engagements after their planned departure to the US in March 2020, when they themselves had expressed a desire to become “financially independent”. As it became clear behind the scenes that they were doing commercial deals, the late Queen, and the King, reportedly became “rather fed up” that the couple “seemed to want to have their cake and eat it”.
This makes zero sense: Both were already independently wealthy, with Harry’s inheritance from his mother and the Queen Mother thought to top £10 million, and Meghan having allegedly boasted of having “several million” in the bank, thanks to her role in the US legal drama Suits. The multimillionaires’ repeated gripes about paying for their own security – which was funded by the public purse when they were working royals – understandably raised eyebrows among the royals and their staff. Little wonder, then, that royal relations remain so frosty. If the King were to make one birthday wish on November 14, it would undoubtedly be for a sustained period of silence from the Sussexes and their supporters.
It’s very strange that there was radio silence from the palace for two weeks about the Byline Times story, and now the palace has authorized Tominey (of all people) to try to fudge the timeline and facts at hand of the Sussexit. I mean, the woman excels at lying, she lies constantly and she even lies about Prince George’s eye color. But even her “throwing bullsh-t at the wall to see what sticks” method seems particularly strained. Anyway, Tominey is previewing the strategy for several royal stories all at once. The palace plans to blame the Sussexes for Omid Scobie’s Endgame; the palace blames Harry for their emotional and financial abuse; the king can’t be blamed for being a dogsh-t father and never speaking to his son.
Photos courtesy of Instar, Backgrid.
THIS IS WHAT YOU DO WHEN YOUR TOUR HAS FLOPPED, YOU TALK ABOUT THE SPARE 🙄🙄🙄
ITA, Swaz. This is also what you do when your sources are unable or unwilling to leak inside information to you anymore due to their company’s going bust or different living situations or lack of access.
How convenient of camel toe to forget that the financial support was part of that Sandringham Summit. Otherwise Harry and Meghan would have had no reason to be shocked when the support ended. She’s a liar and a bad journalist. No wonder she supports Charles who is a bad human being.
Yep and reneging on an agreement bc you’re fed up? Which still doesn’t make sense bc the commercial contracts came about after they were cut off. And it still doesn’t make sense bc Harry and Meghan had already been cut loose as working royals, not allowed to be half-in, so of course they were going to be making commercial deals. So they could make money. As they said they wanted to be financially independent. But thanks for confirming that yes the Sussexes were cut off when beforehand they were accused of lying about that.
This is the best she’s got? It doesn’t even make sense. Just because the Sussexes had a website that they had clearly put work and time into creating doesn’t mean they can’t be angry that the family leaked their plans before they were able to launch the site? Like what? The logic isn’t logical, Camilla.
Tominey lies so much that she doesn’t realize that she exposes the truth. The website and the Queen’s own statement confirms that there had been talks previous to them stepping down.
Lies lies and more lies to cover their lying asses. What they fail to understand is you can’t polish the turd that is Chuckles. He is an evil vindictive POS. He is a poor excuse for a human being in every way possible but sure you go ahead with these lies trying to re-write history but people have eyes and ears and they know the truth. I like to believe truth will always win.
Ah, dear Cameltoe, you really are Queen of the Liars. Your report is so far from reality as to be completely and totally unreliable, but that shouldn’t surprise us, all of you including the RF wouldn’t know the truth if it came up and hit you on the head.
The end is coming for the monarchy, it’s slow, we all just need to have patience. Did you not see how rumpled and flustered Charles and his horse faced honey looked. It is a real joy watching them getting the karmic payback for what they did to Diana, Harry and the unfortunate Willie.
I’ve said it before but it bears repeating “Karma never forgets an address.”
” The ITV News package, which featured prominently on the News at Ten on October 26, despite unfolding events in the Middle East” they are shameless I swear. As if news organizations can’t and don’t regularly report on multiple stories at once. It really bugs the crap out of them that the time where people took their word for events unequivocally are done. They are just spinning their wheels trying to operate in a world where they still totally shape and control the narrative.
Actually, those world events are still ongoing, yet CT wrote this article. Good point on reporting news still leaves room for other news, Dee(2).
Yet here she is writing this as an attack when she herself is focusing on attacking Harry and Meghan instead of focusing on the violence that is still happening in the Middle East. She never sees her own hypocrisy and lies.
Would love to see this woman exiled to a cabin in Scotland next door to her friend, Wootton. Maybe someday soon.
Except for the Kiwis (I’m sorry), weren’t most people hoping DW would be exiled to New Zealand? She could join him in the middle of nowhere there (again I’m apologizing to the Kiwis for mentioning this).
The Windsors are still fighting battles from Diana’s time, and they’ll be battling H&M for the next 25 years, too. In the meantime, H&M will do their work.
Apparently, some people in the palace were really unhappy that itv even covered byline’s reporting. And I don’t think they revealed their plans on archwell’s website. Did archwell even exist then?
No Archewell didn’t exist then. Camilla Tominey is lying again.
It didn’t. It was a different website, I want to say something like sussexroyal dot com and it obviusly only contained their statement.
I seem to remember the Palace denying that Charles had cut Harry off financially. Now they’re finally admitting it was true. This is the other example that the Kenya tour was a flop.
They’ve got silence from the Sussexes. There is no 24/7 briefing against the royal family from them. They said their piece and now they want peace from all this BS.
Now silence from their supporters, oh that will not happen Chucky. Not on your life or your heir’s life. You will continue to be called out, rightfully.
And yes, #CamillaTomineyIsALiar will continue to periodically trend because that’s what happens when you’re a liar for pay.
I love the RR’s repeated requests to Sussex Squad to please lay off the royals. I think it’s flipping great that they are such a thorn in the Royals and their butt kissing reporters lives. Long may they harass the king.
It’s always so fascinating that the head of the Church of England never seems to actually practice Christian principles with regards to how he treats his son, daughter in law, and two grandchildren.
yeah her timing is way off here, but are we surprised?
The Sussexes signed commercial deals because charles cut them off. I mean they were always going to do something for money, but Harry was very clear that the timing of the Netflix and Spotify deals was bc Charles cut them off and they needed to pay for their security.
The Kenya tour was a flop so Charles and company go to bashing Harry and Meghan having their minions lies again and again trying to rewrite history. Thank goodness Harry and Meghan were able to tell their own truth and people on here were able to witness everything going down in real time . Because the palace and the tabloids goal is try to re write what happen to Meghan and Harry . This royal reporters are nothing but liars doing the palace dirty work for them what they don’t understand this not the 1950 or the 90s were they could brainwashed the massive into buying their version of the story. No one outfit of the racist Karen’s believe their lies .
Charles didn’t even wish Harry a happy birthday privately???? Does Tominey think this makes Charles look good — that an arena filled with courageous wounded veterans was singing “Happy Birthday” to Harry, while Charles was ignoring his younger son’s birthday???
And again with the renovations to Frogmore being paid for by taxpayers’ money … H&M repaid that money. And should have gotten a refund when they were booted from that place.
I cannot abide the rota and the British royals.
The birthday thing caught my attention, too. It’s amazing how Camel Toe and the rest of them have no concept of what looks good to the public and what doesn’t.
But Harry probably barely noticed the lack of recognition from the RF on his birthday. He spent the day with his chosen family and people who love and respect him.
One one side of the pond there is a Circus of Liars and on the other side..in CA there is nothing but the Sound of a silence. SPACE if you will. It is driving the Tabloids mad.
Sustained period of silence from the Sussexes….while the same person is receiving briefings from the same people against them,make it make sense.the ridiculousness of it all.
“If the King were to make one birthday wish on November 14, it would undoubtedly be for a sustained period of silence from the Sussexes and their supporters.” Not bloody likely. They clearly want this story of their betrayal of Harry to go away, but the leakage keeps flowing. Turn about is fair play: they were constantly leaking about H&M when they had the upper hand using him (and later Meghan) as their scapegoat, but the tide has turned and now they want the leakage about their hateful behavior to stop. They know there are more truths to be told and they are terrified. Notice how the palace stated if Endgame mentions who the racist is they will pushback heavily, or words to that effect. They are terrified, in the meantime, Harry is making them sweat.
I have never used the term odious woman before but I bet if there was a picture in the dictionary under the word, it would definitely be Camilla the lying toe tommily
Oh and I do believe that chuck and the rest of the Windsors and their media bff truly wish that the rest of the world who aren’t stupid and believe Meghan and Harry would stop talking about the truth and let them lie is peace and stop contradicting their constant lies. Too bad that’s never going to happen camel toe
That’s a lie the archwell website didn’t launch until October 2020
This is so untrue. Re March 2020 timeline. It’s practically libellous. After Harry offered half in half out and was turned down, they were then given 12 months with pay and security. I know they are trying to rewrite history but this is ridiculous Charles doesn’t help himself with these briefings. He should take his own advice and keep quiet Also the fact that they were independently wealthy is immaterial. You work for a firm they pay you and if you leave you get severance
Tominey is a straight face gas lighter and a pathological liar.
She’s the worst of all the disgusting royal propagandists. I mean, she’s even lying about the debunked and proven facts IN COURT! reg. the matters of Meghan’s Fail courtcase win, and the non-exiting relationship between Meghan and Scobie, and his book about Harry AND Meghan’s exit, not only about Meghan, which by the way is neither a biography nor a hagiography. Facts don’t matter to her at all.
An till this day Tominey can’t seem to admit that she lied a hundred times about the ‘Meghan made Kate cry’ story. What a A horrible woman.
Why would Harry come to Charles’s birthday? We’ve been told time and time again that they don’t trust him and he’s “out” of the fold. In fact, couldn’t we all say Charles is playing the victim?
She seems frosty about the Sussexes and their supporters. I guess liars don’t like their lies being revealed #CamillaTomineyIsALiar. Meghan admitted that her new employer (RF and KP via JK) instructed her to communicate with him for his and the invisible ladies book. She also admitted that there were mistakes in the book. His one-sided book is no different than the monthly one-sided books that the media write about Harry and Meghan, one of whom they have never met. The rest is just one sentence of lies after another. The commercial deals happened after they were cutoff and in response to them being cut off. They initially went to Canada (a commonwealth country) and only went to the US because the border was closing due to Covid and their location was leaked by the palace. If they were being cutoff because they were no longer undertaking official engagements, what was the Summit about and why was funding and security removed after they had already left the UK and it was a surprise to both them and the security that had returned to Canada with them?
They didn’t plan their move to the US in March they were emergency evacuated after Meghan’s tearful call for help to a stranger. Im so glad their version of events exists
Even Cameltoe is bowing to the Sussex Squad, she wants attention for Chucky on his birthday.
They’re not even making her trend with #camilla tominey is a liar, and she knows they can do that at the drop of a hat.
“Both were already independently wealthy, with Harry’s inheritance from his mother and the Queen Mother thought to top £10 million . . .”
I thought Prince Harry explained that the only money he had was from his mother, Princess Diana. The myth that his great grandmother left him money, and more than she left William is nonsense meant to make Queen Mother Elizabeth look less awful than she was. This is something I keep reading, even though I thought, Prince Harry, put that myth to rest.
If Camilla mouth is moving she is lying, the late Queen had to pay off her mother’s debt, 3 or 4 million £s.