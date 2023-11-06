King Charles invited Prince Harry to his 75th b-day party, Harry isn’t going

Roya Nikkhah at the Sunday Times had a somewhat interesting exclusive this weekend: “King Charles relishes global role — but still won’t see Harry.” My take, after reading through a lot of after-action coverage of King Charles and Camilla’s Kenya tour, is that Buckingham Palace decided to go on a big briefing spree. The palace wants to declare the Kenya tour an unqualified success, but the palace also acknowledges that they need to spice up any royal story with details about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which shows you that “the Kenyan tour was such a success” isn’t the truth. Some highlights from this very curious piece:
Charles is happy with the tour & his plans to go to COP28: A source close to the King said: “He’s putting into practice the theory he always hoped would be possible: that as monarch you can play a role on the global stage and still champion the causes you care about, without upsetting the constitutional red lines. He’s enjoying it.”
The king’s birthday plans: It will be a mostly contented King who celebrates his 75th birthday on November 14 with a party with his closest family and friends at Clarence House. Yet one key guest will be missing. Although it is understood Charles invited his second son to the family gathering, the Duke of Sussex is not making the trip from California. In September, Prince Harry also turned down the offer to spend some time with his father at Balmoral while he was visiting the UK for a charity event at the time of the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death.
Charles & Harry haven’t spoken since September 2022: Five years ago, in a BBC documentary to mark Charles’s 70th birthday, Harry joined Prince William to heap praise on his father for doing an “amazing job” as a role model, expressing his gratitude for his “support” for him and Meghan. How times change. The distance between them continues to widen: it is thought father and son have not seen or spoken to each other in person since last September, during the mourning period and funeral of the late Queen.
Harry left the UK right after the coronation: Harry briefly came to the UK in May for his father’s coronation but did not return to Buckingham Palace with the rest of the family after the service at Westminster Abbey. He spent less than 24 hours on British soil before returning to California for his son Archie’s fourth birthday. Sources close to Harry say he has no plans to return to the UK any time soon. His next overseas visit is expected to be a trip to Canada to promote the Invictus Games, which will be held there in 2025. “He is just focused on getting on with his life over there,” said a friend.
The family feel: But despite a smooth run so far as head of state, head of nation and head of the Commonwealth, maintaining a “family feel” across the House of Windsor continues to be tricky. The King will miss his second son at his birthday party — though the same cannot be said for the rest of the family. Some of them initially sympathised with Harry and Meghan’s struggles with royal life. But the couple’s tell-all Netflix series last year and Harry’s explosive memoir Spare, published in January, were the last straw for most. A source who recently spent time with the royal family in Scotland said: “The family has firmly shut the door on them for the time being, because of the documentary and the book. Before those, there was always the hope that some things might be mended. The King will be faster to forgive than the family because Harry is his son, but the door is still more shut than ajar at the moment.”
The cooling off period: A friend of Charles described his mood on the matter: “When he gets to the end of another successful work day and thinks of his family, there will always be a twinge in his heart about a problem that he hasn’t been able to solve yet, but he will be taking the long-term view. The current act is a challenging one, there are issues that aren’t resolved and there won’t be a rapprochement any time soon. There is the sense of a cooling-off period from the family that is under way after the aftershocks of the book and the interviews. But that doesn’t change the King’s love for his son. He’ll never not invite his son to a family gathering, because that’s not who he is.”
Shifts in tone in Kenya: There were also subtle shifts in tone for the Kenya trip compared with recent state visits to Germany and France, where white tie, black tie and tiaras were deployed and where Charles and Camilla travelled in the state Bentley, which was transported from the UK. On Tuesday night’s state banquet in Nairobi, Ruto wore black tie but Charles opted for a suit and tie, Camilla a flowing blue trouser suit. The Bentley did not join them in Kenya; the King and Queen travelled instead in a Land Rover and Toyota Land Cruiser provided by their hosts. It all felt less grand, a nod to the sensitivities still felt in a country where the history of empire casts a long shadow.
Lessons learned from the Caribbean Flop Tour: Lessons were learnt last year after William and Catherine’s trip to Belize and the Caribbean, which was beset with diplomatic glitches and controversy. The couple faced criticism when they were photographed greeting Jamaican children through a wire fence. A royal source said they would still be “scarred” by the couple’s trip to the Caribbean last year, adding: “That imagery will be at the forefront of their minds in every set piece.”
Just so we’re clear, “Charles invited his second son to the family gathering, the Duke of Sussex is not making the trip from California” becomes “King Charles relishes global role — but still won’t see Harry.” More like Harry won’t see his dogsh-t father. More like Harry is the one who has distanced himself from his colonizer family while they run around telling reporters that they’re not ready to make peace with him. I bet you anything that the palace only invited Harry – as in, “you can come to your father’s birthday party but Meghan and the children are not welcome.” Anyway, this piece says more about Charles and Camilla’s Kenyan tour than anything else – they know it didn’t actually go that well, which is why they immediately deflected to Harry. It used to be a winning strategy. After four years, the play is as obvious as it is sad. But hey, at least the palace got a good cut in there about William and Kate’s idiotic Caribbean tour.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Is it just me or does anyone else think it’s really rude for someone (who owns the right clothes) to show up in a normal suit and tie at an event the hosts have said is black tie?
It is indeed rude. The Windsors have no home training. Zero manners.
It’s not just you, Talia! They were rude.
What exactly does this mean, “Although it is understood Charles invited his second son…” Did he or did he not invite his son? Weird use of the English language there.
This article is a great example of hurry up and write something to deflect. It’s so sloppy. The crown con was in May. They saw each other in person. Maybe didn’t talk. ‘it is understood Charles invited his second son..’ if they haven’t spoken since Sept. 2022, when did Charles invite him? During QE2’s funeral?
When did Canada move? “His next overseas visit is expected to be a trip to Canada to promote the Invictus Games..”. They have no idea when and where Harry is going next.
Not wearing a black tie is rude. Charles will always do what he wants to do.
Yes that’s actually really demeaning and disrespectful. They have to have known that too. Every time I’ve been to Kenya, when meeting with high level people (including government officials) through work, dressing up has always been key. It shows that you respect the person you’re meeting, and that you respect yourself as well. The fact that they dressed down for this is all kinds of wrong.
Yes, extremely rude. Just another example of Chuckles and his mistress queen showing how they really feel about the hosts and the host country. I really wish my fellow Black people across the globe would stop inviting this family for visits (and even on a local level, stop participating in any event/photograph with them). Enough is enough.
It’s very rude. It’s not like Charles doesn’t have a tux or wouldn’t have been informed of the dress code.
Yep, that was my thought. If your host is doing black tie you do the same. It’s manners.
If your host wears black tie, so do you. Periodt
Harry is focused on building his legacy, caring for his family and living the life he has always dreamed of. His birth family is failing one disastrous event after the other while continuing to use Harry and Meghan’s name as a distraction. The global community is following the Sussexes.
My guess is that the dog sh!t “king” doesn’t even know Harry’s mobile number. Remember what happened when Phillip died?
No mention of Meghan or their children being invited. Maybe Harry said ‘call me when you want to return my house and security’.
I don’t believe they were invited or there’s any line of communication with the Sussexes and Charles. The next brief will be that they were snubbed from the party. I understand the Sussexes wanting to move on but petty me wishes they deny every article stating they were invited
How is it less offensive to show up to a black tie event dressed more casually than everyone else when you knew it was black tie in advance? 🤔
Dressing up for Black people is a violation of royal protocol!
(In Charles’s voice) “oh but don’t you see we wanted to put the locals at their ease and we know that we’re so grand that it can be intimidating for the poor folk.”
This article is a perfect example of spin “won’t see Harry” but the article not only reveals that previous claims Harry and Charles communicated since the death of the queen are untrue, but also claims Harry both turned down the party and balmoral and that Charles will always invite Harry to events so it’s actually HARRY who won’t see Charles.
As long Charles invites Harry, and only Harry, to events, he definitely won’t see his father.
Yes. He should have invited Meghan and the children too.
I don’t even believe them when they try to spin it as Harry turning down king Chuckles. We already had so many articles previously saying how it was really Chuckles trying to punish Harry by not inviting him (and only him 🙄) to various events. However when that backfired and made Chuckles look like the abusive a$$hole he is, only then did they change their narrative to it being Harry who keeps turning down the invitations and olive branches etc. The whole machine and their RR minions are a bunch of clowns.
“Every other member of the family” is code for Kitty and Peggy. The Royal press doesn’t care about the opinions of the actual “other members.” And, where are the stories about how Will and Chuck are on the same page and are closer than ever before (now that Harry is gone)? I believe they have done two events together recently and we usually get a least one story about Billy and his father. Something is up. They are not even pretending to like each other anymore.
The new measure of success? As long as it’s not quite as bad as the Caribbean flop tour then they consider it a successful tour. The bar is low.
I expect there will be a lot of declined invitations in Chucks future.
This is my conclusion as well. If the tour was successful there would be no mention of Harry. The tour didn’t deliver as the press would have wanted and so the Palace has once again reverted briefing against Harry. I’ve noticed in recent months that the Palace is very careful to not say anything about Meghan. They better keep that up because Meghan’s not remaining silent when the Palace briefs against her.
“…there will always be a twinge in his heart about a problem that he hasn’t been able to solve yet”
Love how they frame it as some sort of tricky situation for which Chuck just hasn’t worked out a solution, when Harry gave his father the extremely simple solution ages ago.
But then again, maybe it has changed. If I were Harry, after all this time and numerous missed opportunities to show some f–king humility on Chuck’s part, and the incident in which they were terrorized in NYC, and the confirmation that The Firm considered him and his family expendable while going out of their way to protect an employee who knew *something* about William…yeah, I think I’d tell my father to go f–k himself forever.
Charles didn’t even acknowledge Harry’s birthday with a BP tweet and now he’s invited Harry to his birthday party? I don’t believe it.
It sounds like their hosts went all out to welcome Chuck & the sidepiece. And they repaid them by not dressing in black tie when required. Oh, and Chuck had to lower himself by traveling in a land rover instead of his special Bentley. But hey, the Bentley & the fancy jewels went to France & Germany, what does that tell you?
This article is such an example of FAFO for both Chuckles and the RRs. Both are still desperately talking about the Sussexes at every turn because they know no one cares about them otherwise. It’s the only way they can get clicks or get any attention. Haha, losers.
How can they write with a straight face that Harry and his shit father haven’t spoken in a year but his father misses and wants to see him? The whole begging vibe of the article is desperate and hilarious. Chuckles is an abusive, trash human being and he’s reaping what he’s sown.
Also…errr, Harry’s next overseas trip will be to Canada to prepare for IG? Ummm, flying to Canada is not an overseas trip from the continental US. We are literally attached to Canada! Why are these people so stupid?
How would they even know what or when Harry’s next trip will be? They don’t know Harry’s life or what he has going on. They need to stop pretending that they have access.
These are the same people who believe Montecito and Los Angeles county are within minutes of each other or are the same.
Bull💩. I’m sure no invitation was offered but yes let’s start early with this 💩. He was invited, he wasn’t invited, he desperately wants an invitation and he is not coming. Stay tuned.
It seems that Meghan Archie and Lily were not included in the invite.
This narrative has gone stretched too far, Charles. Really thin. Prolonging it so long is getting pathetic.
at least this article lays out that Harry is the one turning down Charles, he’s the one doing the “snubbing” – while Charles (and the RRs) want him there.
I thought Charles wants to cuddle his grandchildren. Yet he does not invite Meghan and two of his grandchildren.