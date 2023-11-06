Why is the Mail suddenly talking about all of Prince William’s exes & side chicks?

Here are some photos of Prince William on Day 2 of his solo Singapore trip. I realize that the Sussex Squad is doing another “mute challenge” on this trip, which is funny. In case you weren’t aware, whenever Prince William and/or Kate try to do some solo project, the squad has started going radio silent on social media. Like, they don’t even drag Will and Kate or give them negative attention. It’s funny because it actually works in a weird way – William’s Singapore trip is receiving very little attention, and the British papers were full of all kinds of exclusive reports from Buckingham Palace briefings on… Prince Harry. It feels like BP is actively attempting to distract from William’s trip too. Hilarious.
Anyway, William was “busy” on his second day in Singapore. He did some dragon boat racing, he did a photocall in front of a giant globe (because “Earthshot,” get it?) and he met the Prime Minister of Singapore, Lee Hsien Loong (in front of the globe). He also wore a baseball cap, because he’s seen Harry wear a baseball cap a lot and so now William can wear one too!
Meanwhile, one of the biggest stories in the Mail in recent days was “She turned down the Prince! So who WAS the woman William tried to date when he and Kate were on a ‘break’? A look back at the royal romances before Wills married Kate – and there are more than you might think!” That’s truly the headline!! The Mail did a deep dive into all of the women Peg allegedly dated or fooled around with before and during his relationship with Kate. What a very strange article to come out while William is doing his second solo international trip after having his staff brief reporters that he wants to be seen as a hot single guy. It’s been clear this whole time that William ordered Kate to stay home during his New York trip and the Singapore trip. It’s been clear that he’s shopping for a new girlfriend/mistress/wife too. Wonder when his hunt will be reported openly.
The Prince of Wales takes part in dragon boating on the Kallang River in Singapore, with locals, British expats living in Singapore and representatives from across the Commonwealth, on day two of his visit to the island ahead of the third annual Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony on Novemebr 7.
The Prince of Wales meets the President of Singapore, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, during an audience at the Istana in Singapore, the official office of the President of the Republic of Singapore, on day two of his visit to the island ahead of the third annual Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony on Novemebr 7.
The Prince of Wales meets the President of Singapore, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, during an audience at the Istana in Singapore, the official office of the President of the Republic of Singapore, on day two of his visit to the island ahead of the third annual Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony on Novemebr 7.
The Prince of Wales speaks to members of the British Dragons dragon boating club on the Kallang River in Singapore on day two of his visit to the island ahead of the third annual Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony on November 7.
The Prince of Wales speaks to members of the British Dragons dragon boating club on the Kallang River in Singapore on day two of his visit to the island ahead of the third annual Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony on November 7.
They are trying to keep the sexy hunk global statesman fantasy going. He had so many exes and side pieces just like Pa. So I have money on he is out looking for a side piece and Can’t will be divorced/removed from his life. She served her purpose by giving him children. He is going to move on after all look how well that worked for Chuckles.
Sexy is not happening. The side piece might already be there though.
Yeah, I’m confused. Does he have a side-piece or is he advertising for one?
Agree, he brought someone to NY and on this trip. He knows the rr are afraid of his lawyers so won’t tell.
😁😊😅🤣😂🤣😅😆😁😁😆😅🤣🤣😂😂😂🤣😅😅😆😆😆😆😅😅🤣🤣😂😂😂😂😂🤣😅😅😆😆😁😁😆😂🤣😅😅😆😁😁😆😅🤣😂😂🤣😅😆😆😁😄😁😆😅🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂🤣😅😆😆😅🤣😂😂😂🤣😅😆😆😁😁😁😁😆😆😅🤣😂!
Totally agree that they’re trying to make him sexy (as Harry) but it’s not really working. The cap to hide the humpty dumpty egg head is not working and they’re paying always these same ladies/people person to shout how great they are or “I love you” and “so handsome” LOL so obvious. The list is missing a branch to Rose Hanbury: Willie can be happy that he had numerous girlfriends before Kate becuase he’s so handsome, but deep down, he’s nervous about what they could report next about who’s missing on the list.
I said this a few weeks ago – they are setting him up for as a ‘hot single dad’ post divorce announcement. My money is on him finding himself an American wife so he can compete with Harry in a ‘see I have an American wife too and she’s the best’. He is beyond desperate to compete and be better than Harry to the extend he will look for someone who he thinks can compete with Meghan. He knows Mumbles can’t no matter how hard she tries.
I’ve been wondering… it seemed like not a single aristo wanted anything to do with Willy when he was in the ‘finding a first wife’ stage of life. Which is why I believe he settled for Kate, no one else would have anything to do with him or the firm.
Can you imagine how bad his reputation (and the firm’s, for that matter) was among aristos of England if all of them said ‘nope, not a chance’?
He might be looking at younger women who didn’t witness what Waity went through. He also has a lot of money now, which is a factor for the social climbers
William is wearing black and white during his Earthsh!t break. Did his dresser fly over with him?
He is trying so hard 😏but he’s going to have to try harder because his fingers are starting to get fat 🤣🤣🤣
Is this the press’ revenge for Kate not going to Singapore?
That’s a great theory! They are annoyed he didn’t do as he was told and now they’re going to print all kinds of things BESIDES his trip in Singapore.
Huh. What a weird article. Like….its just so random to have this article with pictures of anyone he might have dated – like its reminding people that William DID have options besides Kate and look at these beautiful and well connected girls who he dated.
Is this part of the divorce rollout?
This is the first time he has worn that baseball cap (so stiff & new) & it is just perched on his head making his head look even more like a giant egg. Not hot.
Hate to say it but I think the hat takes 10 years off of him.
The hat is a vast improvement. I don’t think he’s allowed to wear it in England
He is really unattractive.
He needs a caseload of Marvis Whitening Toothpaste. That might help that massive tooth barring, snarly “smile”. CB turned me onto it in one of her posts and it DOES work!
I read this article for what it is, shade on Kate while her husband is on the other side of the world 🤣
Peg keeps thinking that if he wears a casual shirt and dons a baseball cap just like Harry, folks will adore him, just like Harry. If he poses with diplomats and state officials, some of their gravitas will reflect on him. He is so stilted and uncomfortable in his own skin and you can smell the desperation to “be somebody”. Being heir isn’t enough, he wants to be loved. Harry’s effortless charm and swagger don’t come easily to Peg, no matter how he copykeens.
Poor deluded man-child. The Windsors did wrong by telling him how perfect and wonderful he is. His arrested development screams volumes whenever he’s around normally adjusted adults.
there is nothing at all hot about that man. not even his money, because he seems like a selfish tightwad. I don’t understand how he finds affair partners, much less anyone who would be willing to become official. I think Kate’s position is actually pretty secure, as I can’t imagine William going through all the hassle of a divorce without someone else lined up.
A sign William is looking for a new partner?
Kate: I’m married to William
He is a deeply unattractive man.
Word in the streets is, the separation between the Wales couple is inching towards becoming legal on pen and paper and it is only a matter of time. There’s a tiny story of divorce being filed in secret on the magazine private eye. There’s enough hints there that points towards Kate and William. Now, I don’t know but William trying to detach Kate from his legacy project seems to indicate that he doesn’t want her shadow hovering over it when their marriage collapses publicly. Mail’s been hinting at it too. They had another story about how Queen’s named Catherine historically had a bad run. Everyone in media knows Kate doesn’t have to do jack shit for George, he has private tutors and a nanny. They tried to harass Harry into benching Meghan for Invictus so they could spin divorce tales from it. But are quiet on the actual divorce that might happen. Isn’t that funny!
💯
I think is exactly what is happening.
Where r u getting your info from? I don’t understand divorce rumors? Why would they continue doing events together if they’re getting divorced?
@jeanne
I pretty much wrote where….in private eye….people in media break stories there that have embargo on them in there but give heavy hints.
I can absolutely see a divorce being done and dusted before any announcement is made – Chuck is not going to want a repeat of his own very public divorce. She will be silenced just as her family has been – she will get to stay in AC with a nice pay off and pension, living as a kept woman who is the mother of the future King. A nice life that if she wants to continue to live in, keeps her gob shut esp if William gets married again. I wonder if she will get to keep a title i.e. Dowager Duchess of Cambridge or something – given that status is important to her she will def want a title that is hers.
Why would they get divorced? Kate ia discrete and let’s him do whatever he wants. She’s perfect for him. He won’t find another women willing to be such a doormat. He groomed her to be this way since she was 18. From his point of view, a divorce would be stupid.
Will can’t tolerate her anymore and quietly separated in August 2022. In UK a couple has to be separate for 2 years prior to filing for a divorce so I suspect official announcement prior to next Summer holidays. He thinks he deserves someone like Jacqueline Bouvier so he conquer US!
Oh look I’m wearing a baseball cap, now that I’m not bald I don’t look 57 right?
Yeah the only stuff I’ve seen about this Singapore trip was a blurb about the Changi airport and why its better than Heathrow >shrug<
Gosh he is so unattractive! That cap is not it for sure! He is not Harry.. eww.
“He also wore a baseball cap, because he’s seen Harry wear a baseball cap a lot and so now William can wear one too!”
And even with something as simple as this he ends up looking like the creepy dad every one knows to avoid 🤷🏻♀️
Although that hat looks brand new and seems to be sitting awkwardly on his head, he does look younger with it on. It’s weird to wear it to an official engagement though. Was the engagement outdoors or about sports?
I agree with a commenter further up that the article is shady because he didn’t listen about bringing katie and everyone knows he’s shopping for a new side-piece/wife.
Never seen someone look so unattractive even in a basic polo and face cap.
My favorite quote from the DM article: “Too serious and clever to have been a princess, the Bristol University graduate has worked as a security consultant in Iraq for a London-based company.” (re Natalie Hicks-Lobbecke; so very shady)
So true!
Wow. I can’t bring myself to give them a click but I really want to read this!
Will’s grimming photos: his smile doesn’t reach his eyes.
I’m saying it now, William is going to grow a beard and dye it red any day now. Hell probably claim that its red due to “latent Spencer genes” or something. He’s truly a weirdo, just like Charles and he’s equally abusive.
Looking at these photos he has a type – a type that you can see Mumbles has spent years trying to be. Also interesting that this article pretty much (in a passive aggressive way) confirms the rumour that William and Kate were, allegedly, hooking up when he was already seeing someone (Carley).
Kate was always the ‘go to’ girl who clung on long enough to get the ring. There has long been stories that he was pressured by his family to get married and Kate was the only one who wanted him.
It’s crazy to look at him now and see how utterly unattractive he has become. Diana snatched those Spencer genes back and the Windsor genes are dancing all over his face.
That hat on that man just adds to the height of his head to me.
Did not even know it was going on. little media attention
Okay, I viewed the article and 2 things:
1. Carely (?) is beautiful, WOW!
2. The photo is Jecca with the hat….Kate was cosplaying HARD with that one shoot (you all know which one)