Who shouted ‘so handsome’ at Prince William when he arrived in Singapore?

Here are some photos of Prince William’s first event in Singapore. On Sunday, he did what amounted to a general photocall with Sim Ann, the Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Singapore. They posed together at “the world’s tallest indoor waterfall, the Rain Vortex, as he arrived at Jewel Changi Airport.” Backlighting is not his friend! But he did get a decent turnout. I’ve always wondered why the Windsors don’t spend more time in Asian countries because they actually do get a good reception there. The Mail’s coverage made sure to lean into the narrative that William is a “rock star” (lol) and that people think he’s “handsome” (lmao).
Prince William was given a rock star welcome being greeted by hundreds of adoring fans in Singapore as he arrived on the island for the the third annual Earthshot Prize. The heir was all smiles as he arrived the Jewel Changi Airport with cheering crowds holding up homemade signs, waving Union Jack flags and clutching photos of his late mother Princess Diana.
At one point the royal was seen chuckling to himself and blushing as a person in the crowd shouted out ‘so handsome’ as he shook hands with those waiting.
The Prince of Wales chatted with children and took selfies with those eagerly lining the airport, as he walked through with Sim Ann, the country’s senior minister of state for foreign affairs minister.
During his four-day trip around the Asian island, he will announce the next batch of companies and inventors to be handed £1million at the prestigious awards, as well as speak with previous winners.
Unlike in previous years when William and Kate attended ceremonies in Boston and London hand in hand, this year the Princess of Wales will stay at home with her children, helping George study for important exams. The ten-year-old Prince, who is in Year 6 at Lambrook prep school in Berkshire, will likely be sitting entrance exams to his future private school, being tested in mathematics, English and verbal reasoning.
William took a 13-hour commercial flights from the UK to arrive at the nature-themed complex at Changi Airport around 5.30pm local time.
I assume that some embassy official was tasked with shouting “so handsome” at “57-year-old” William. Maybe it was someone on William’s staff – his new dresser, perhaps, or maybe that mysterious CEO he was looking for? You can tell that the British media is still mad that Kate didn’t come with him. Honestly, I’m mad that she didn’t go with him – we would have had stories for days about her Singapore wigs and her ridiculous fashion. Now we have to talk about dull William trying to be a global statesman.
He’s been working on ventriloquism.
😹 I wouldn’t be surprised
He’s always so PINCHED. Ugh.
This should be SpecSavers next moment for a ‘Should’ve gone to SpecSavers’ ad.
Hahahahahaha! After all, beauty is in the eye of the beerholder.
Does anyone really care about this man? With or without his wife he looks like a fool. Trying to make fetch happen with this nonsense is simply a waste of time. If that gutter rag had not reported where he was I would not have known he had left the UK.
Probably Jason Knaufe.
This boy was a teen hearthrob. I really just don’t get it.
I really think it was all the hair. He had that fluffy blonde mop and it invoked very Diana’esque feelings in people. But once the hair thinned, all that could be seen were huge jowels and lackluster personality. It went downhill very quickly for him.
His ugly nature also imo took away his looks.
Same withEdward. Some men wear the bald look well but not the Windsors.
He got a decent turnout because he went to a public part of the airport, the same way he got a decent turnout because he went to a public place in NY. These visits are carefully choreographed and flags are usually handed out by embassy staff
I assume the waterfall is a “must-see” when at the airport so Burger King inserted himself into the scene. What rich or fancy person hangs around at an airport for a photo shoot after a 13 hour flight when he could hop into his private car and be in his luxury suite instead? His desperation to be liked is so bad.
The waterfall is a new feature, it just opened less than a week and is getting a lot of online buzz. I’m also not surprised if the British club and school distributed some flags.
I’m sure she won’t b/c as we know he’s a rage monster. But it would be funny if she got “caught” by friendly photographers doing something adorable with one of her kids in an outfit meant to be photographed and deprived him of the few headlines he’ll get on his big boy power player trip.
She did it to Charles at the garden that one time. It does feel like he’s trying to get as big of a reception 🤯 like Harry when he went to Japan
Plus it speaks volumes that Meghan and Harry can be seen the day that you’re seen without Catherine. When are exams taken on a Sunday when everyone knows George is get into Eaton regardless
Sidenote Williams a Windsor. Even a baby can’t tell the difference between his 🤌 and a 🍼. Them 🤌 definitely 😁 didn’t fall far from the Charles 🌲
Mostly I’m impressed by the airport. A waterfall! And you know his team carries those little flags around to give out to people😂
If hundreds were there, they would have posted a wide shot of the crowd. It was probably a few dozen, most of which were probably staff from the Singapore government.
Oh yeah George’s exams why keen cannot go.
It looks like he got himself a new suit. Never any wide shots of the ‘crowds’ is there?
He is tall and slim so suits should look good on him, he needs to look comfortable in a suit. Could use better tailoring, I’ve learned so much about men’s tailoring from Derek Guy. His post on King Felipe at Wimbledon explains how men’s suits should be tailored.
Whoever shouted that he was handsome is blind. Note that global statesman William didn’t meet with Minister of Foreign Affairs. That says a lot.
Yeah they definitely planted someone to yell the “so handsome” comment.” They really are leaning hard into the idea that he’s a hunk, aren’t they?
he can fly to Singapore for 4 days but couldn’t go to Australia to support the Lionesses in the world cup?
Yeah, a ‘hunk’ that’s going to be single sometime soon on the hunt for a 2nd wife that can compete with his SIL.
The keens attended hand in hand . Not so. William would move his hand away when she wanted to hold hands.
I’m sure they were a plant. Gotta keep up the sexy hunk global statesman fantasy.
had to have been the “new dresser.”
Using the mathematics of embiggening – when they say hundreds, they mean dozens. And I love that people were holding up photos of Diana – they don’t care that he’s PoW, they care that he’s Diana’s son.
He really is not diana s son anymore except biologically. He is like his father now and worse in many ways.
I don’t know why people give him such a hard time about his looks. I think he looks great for a 57 yr old. #goals!
I’m Singaporean. There is a big expat crowd here from the UK and Aus so don’t be surprised they love the imperialists and neoliberalists. Some of the older locals and ladies love to deify and put westerners on a pedestal. This is an orchestration and critical thought is not encouraged. We have been taught that Singapore is a simple village before Raffles but this is not true.
Point is Singapore is a friendly country to the royals and Western powers. There won’t be demonstrations or calls for reparations. Someone here said it before – they will go to places like Singapore. I don’t follow local news but I saw some online comments and the locals did ask what he was doing here and what was the point. Some also called him privileged. So I would say there’s a mix of thoughts. We are more excited about Taylor Swift hahah.
His team is leaning HARD on the “heart throb” thing whenever he travels alone and it’s…odd. Like, it’s a talking point they are actively pushing instead of, say, “he’s showing he’s ready to be king” or “he’s making a difference for the environment”. But, no, his team decided they want this man and his clenched jaw to try to compete with, like, BTS or Timothee Chalomet. Why would they set him up like that?
Is TOB jealous that Harry got a real glow up once he left for California and wants to hear that he’s still “got it”? Or is it just a way to broadcast his possible availability?
So what’s the going rate to shout out “so handsome” to someone butt ugly? Asking for a friend if this could be a career….🤣
He really should have gotten hair plugs before it was too late. The ugliness of his soul would still shine through, but at least he’d look slightly better!
Bahahaha sure, Jan.
Well I guess we know for sure that his lover is on the trip with him because no one else on plant earth would shout that out to that man. He’s the xenomorph from Alien from the top and Mr Burns from the side. His lips are as dry as the Sahara and his smile is frightening enough to haunt a child’s (and my) nightmares. He’s ugly inside and out. No way, no how was some unpaid, non-lovered random person shouting out anything with the word handsome in it while looking at that man.