Prince William told a group of children to guess his age. They guessed ’57’.

Prince William actually was handsome at one point, many years ago. People used to talk all the time about how much he looked like Diana. He seemed blessed with Spencer genes. Then something shifted in his 20s and the Windsor genes began to consume the Spencer genes. Nothing has ever been the same. I also think that William’s inner evil seeps out onto his looks – that man is ashy, awkward and full of rage. He does not carry himself like a man who is comfortable in his own skin. Well, during William and Kate’s day-trip to Scotland on Thursday, William told a group of primary-schoolers to guess his age. Their response was amazing.

The Prince of Wales has protested he is “not that old” after a child said he looked as though he was 57.

During a tour of the north of Scotland, the Prince and the Princess visited Burghead, Moray.
While speaking to pupils at Burghead primary school, the Prince answered questions from pupils, including from one pupil who asked if he had brought any soldiers of the King’s Guard with him, while the Princess of Wales volunteered to time a bike race between some of the other children.

One child asked the Prince how old he was and when he prompted the child to guess his age, they said they thought he was 57.

The 41-year-old Prince, feigning shock, said, “I’m not that old.”

[From The Telegraph]

Two things, in all honesty – William does look much older, and if you didn’t know who he was, most people would peg him (heh) at “late 40s,” very easily. Secondly, kids are just terrible at guessing ages and kids tend to think anyone over 25 is “really old.” It doesn’t matter if William is 41 or 57 or 33. He’s still an old man to kids that age. Last thing: never set yourself up like that. Never ask a kid to guess your age, weight, job, marital status or anything else. That child will absolutely brutalize you and your self-worth and then go play with their Legos like nothing happened.

PS… I really hope he didn’t try to sound hip and tell those kids about his favorite emoji.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

95 Responses to “Prince William told a group of children to guess his age. They guessed ’57’.”

  1. Amy Bee says:
    November 3, 2023 at 7:31 am

    If he wasn’t such a bad person I’d feel sorry for him.

    Reply
    • Taytanish says:
      November 3, 2023 at 8:06 am

      TBH, even if you ask an adult that doesn’t know anything about the royals, that adult person would easily peg William at 48-50 years old. William has aged really badly, same with his wife. The wife looks 48-50 herself, they both have aged so so badly.

      Reply
      • WHAT says:
        November 3, 2023 at 10:39 am

        Sadly he does look like he’s at least 46-48 minimum

        Catherine is starting to look like her mom and her skin without photo 😯 shop is so sad to see. Especially when she can get it worked on

        She looks like she’s 48-50 minimum if she’d pickup just a bit of weight and cut her hair shoulder length it would take ten years 📴 her look

        She looked good when she was pregnant with Louis and sad that it was only five years ago

      • Campbell says:
        November 3, 2023 at 12:36 pm

        Completely agree. They have a huge staff, endless help, barely work and still they both look really rough. Bitterness and extreme dieting maybe?

      • teecee says:
        November 3, 2023 at 2:37 pm

        Some people just don’t age as “well” as others. (Whatever “well” means.)

        I’m only mentioning this because looking “old” seems to be a common criticism lobbied at whoever the poster doesn’t like, but generous, wonderful, kind people (NOT these two, to be clear) look and become “old” or don’t age “well” all the time.

        I don’t know, I guess I’m just sensitive today.

      • BeanieBean says:
        November 3, 2023 at 4:46 pm

        I agree with you, @teecee. As someone who is on the far side of the late 50s, neither one of these look older than their true ages. They’re simply aging. Time, and gravity, catches up with everyone, I used to look ‘young for my age’, easily passing for ten years younger than what I actually was, until sometime in my 50s, when gravity came for me. And collagen loss. 😉

      • Red says:
        November 3, 2023 at 8:02 pm

        Both #WorkShyWilly &#LazyKate were binge drinkers for a decade before they married. I doubt that habit changed. Too much alcohol ages you fast.

    • theRobinsons says:
      November 3, 2023 at 11:29 am

      Yeah, emoji eggplant 🍆

      Reply
  2. Lauren Too says:
    November 3, 2023 at 7:31 am

    I love this for him.

    Reply
  3. Rapunzel says:
    November 3, 2023 at 7:33 am

    “Last thing: never set yourself up like that. Never ask a kid to guess your age, weight, job, marital status or anything else. That child will absolutely brutalize you and your self-worth and then go play with their Legos like nothing happened.”

    Truth. I’ll be 44 in a couple weeks and my 4 year old niece said I was an “old lady.” I said, “But sweetie, I’m younger than your mommy.” She said, “Mommy’s an old lady!” And laughed like it was tglhe funniest thing ever.

    Reply
    • North of Boston says:
      November 3, 2023 at 7:46 am

      So true!

      Plus, in my experience this…,
      “…. then go play with their Legos like nothing happened.” is often followed by ‘and then leave at least some Legos scattered on the floor where you’re destined to step on them later … when barefoot.

      Reply
    • ML says:
      November 3, 2023 at 7:55 am

      I’m crying tears of laughter, because this is so true, relatable and hilarious! Generally anyone 9 and younger is at a great risk of defining people as of 30 as ancient and they only slightly pay attention to stuff like wrinkles/ clothing style, grey hair, or baldness. It’s like there’s old as in teenage-20s, and then there’s really, really old. As for PW, ask a stupid question, get a stupid answer…

      Reply
    • Debbie says:
      November 3, 2023 at 9:50 am

      How does he not know how to relate to kids after having 3 of them? Everyone knows how brutally honest children can be. I wouldn’t even ask that question to my own son.

      Reply
      • Kay says:
        November 3, 2023 at 11:33 am

        On my birthday last week, my 4 year old asked how old I was (38), then how old her dad was. Took her a few hours to digest, then she suddenly yelled: YOU ARE BOTH OVER TEN!!!

      • ArtHistorian says:
        November 3, 2023 at 12:09 pm

        @Kay,
        That is so damn cute!

        I remember sitting in front of a pair of teenagers in the bus one time – and they were talking a lot about how 30 was old and how they just couldn’t image being 30. I couldn’t help a smile. Those sweet summer children.

    • Deering24 says:
      November 3, 2023 at 4:41 pm

      Why would William feel the need to ask kids that? For children, baldness is an instant “This guy is ancient” signifyer. 🤣

      Reply
    • Christine says:
      November 3, 2023 at 7:56 pm

      My son regularly guessed my age was 2 years younger than my Mom, when he was little. My Mom, as any sane person would, used it for gigantic laughs for years. I can’t wait to bait my son’s kids, for inappropriately guessing their father is 85.

      Reply
  4. seaflower says:
    November 3, 2023 at 7:34 am

    Out of the mouth of babes hehe.

    Reply
  5. Cel2495 says:
    November 3, 2023 at 7:35 am

    Hahahaha! The kids are right !

    Reply
  6. SueBarbri33 says:
    November 3, 2023 at 7:35 am

    He and Kate seem to be at least 10 years older than Harry and Meghan. It’s ridiculous.

    Reply
    • LaraK says:
      November 3, 2023 at 11:22 am

      1. They don’t know how to dress. Meg and Harry have style, Kate has no sense of fashion and is too dim to hire someone who does. William dresses like my grandpa. It’s awful

      2. Their hair is tragic. I know William is bald, but Harry is too. There are ways to elevate it.

      3. How you carry yourself matters. Meg is warm and open and comfortable. Harry has swagger. These two always look like they have something in their shoe, and like they are constipated. It makes me uncomfortable just to look at them.

      4. A genuine smile goes a long way. Meg and Harry always have a smile to give. These two always look like the vet is checking their horse teeth.

      My point is, of course they look way older! Such a waste of money!

      Reply
    • Mrs.Krabapple says:
      November 3, 2023 at 2:25 pm

      When Kate was photographed with Crown Princess Mary, Kate stans were gushing about how they could be twins! Except, Mary is 10 years older and still looks more youthful than Kate. Smoking, tanning, ED, drinking, and other bad habits can take their toll on your skin and features — I can only guess which if those has Kate done.

      Reply
      • Christine says:
        November 3, 2023 at 8:00 pm

        It boggles my mind that so many celebrities still smoke. There are so many really good aides to quit now, and I say that as someone who smoked for two decades.

  7. Moira's Rose's Garden says:
    November 3, 2023 at 7:37 am

    No lies detected.

    Also, that’s what happens when the evil seeps outside for all to see. No amount of moisturizer and prayer can help that.

    Reply
    • Teagirl says:
      November 3, 2023 at 10:01 am

      The trouble is that William’s Dorian Grey portrait in the attic doesn’t move with him as he goes from place to place, and the supernatural link that ages the painting rather than him has been broken, and the true William is being seen. That’s the trouble when you have multiple homes, you lose track of where things are.

      Reply
  8. Miranda says:
    November 3, 2023 at 7:37 am

    OMG, that photo of him on the bike. He looks straight out of Upper Class Twit of the Year. 🤣🤣🤣

    Reply
  9. Becks1 says:
    November 3, 2023 at 7:37 am

    Well, both your points are right Kaiser – kids are bad at guessing age, so anyone over 25 is “old” to them (I mean if you’re talking to 6 year olds, that’s almost a 20 year age gap, that’s not insignificant, you know? between 6 and 25) – so don’t set yourself up and ask, you’ll just be disappointed, lol.

    But this is still hilarious because its William. Did he think they were going to say he looked 30?

    Reply
  10. CL says:
    November 3, 2023 at 7:38 am

    He does look older than he is, and his personality doesn’t help. He’s on his way to becoming a grumpy old man.

    Reply
    • Brassy Rebel says:
      November 3, 2023 at 8:35 am

      He’s already a grumpy old man. In another setting, he’d he yelling at the kids, “Get off my lawn!”

      Reply
    • anotherlily says:
      November 3, 2023 at 9:52 am

      He has a lot in common with Diana’s father John Spencer. He was good looking in his younger days, according to the standards of the time, but as he aged he developed the heavy-jawed look that William now has.

      Reply
  11. Susan Collins says:
    November 3, 2023 at 7:40 am

    Kids can be brutally honest. I think the kid is right he looks older than 41. I also think he looks like Mr.Burns from the Simpsons lol.

    Reply
  12. Kingston says:
    November 3, 2023 at 7:41 am

    LMFAO
    You hv to wonder how this rageaholic, incompetent, pathetic excuse for a man manages to stay upright and keep putting one foot in front of the other without being visibly held up by his sycophantic serfs on the daily.

    He’s such an over-privileged waste of space.

    Reply
  13. Alexandria says:
    November 3, 2023 at 7:43 am

    He shouldn’t have asked kids 🤣😭 I know I wouldn’t haha.

    Ok but he looks older than his age and we’ve even made comparisons to Edward. Agree with the Mr Burns comparison too lol.

    Reply
  14. Jay says:
    November 3, 2023 at 7:44 am

    Yup, kids are brutal! Never set yourself up like this. I imagine this must feel particularly terrible for William, who seems to be surrounded by fawning yes men and press who celebrate his every mediocre move. “Wonderful job, sir! You’re still a heartthrob, sir!”

    Reply
  15. Avonan says:
    November 3, 2023 at 7:46 am

    It looks like the training wheels were just removed by the way he’s balancing on that bike. His awkwardness and immaturity never cease to puzzle me. He’s like a 12-year-old boy in a 57-year-old body. After a lifetime in the public eye and a future as king, you’d think William would have more ease and polish in the public eye. A case of arrested development after the death of Diana?

    Reply
    • SueBarbri33 says:
      November 3, 2023 at 8:02 am

      I really do think this is part of his problem. In the 90s, his gestures and awkwardness were endearing because he was still a teenager. And an extremely good looking teenager, at that. But he should be smoother by now. Harry really improved his public persona, even before Meghan entered the picture.

      Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      November 3, 2023 at 8:11 am

      Also he was placed on a pedestal by almost everyone but Diana and so the balance she provided was removed. So he was always told how wonderful he was without ever knowing it wasn’t the truth.

      Reply
      • AMTC says:
        November 3, 2023 at 8:31 am

        Like the John Hamn character in 30 Rock who was so good looking no one had ever told him he was terrible at tennis etc.

      • MipMip says:
        November 3, 2023 at 3:08 pm

        I love the “The Bubble”! It might be my favorite 30 rock episode. “I’d like a catfish po boy and a diet raspberry Fanta.” 😆

        Though Jon Hamm’s character was really just dumb. William is dumb AND mean.

    • Cairidh says:
      November 3, 2023 at 12:53 pm

      When he was 12 people who met him commented that he talked like he was 40, and he seemed much older than his years. They said he was “an extraordinary boy.”
      When Michael Jackson was a child people said similar things and he ended up feeling like a child in an adult body.

      Often when children are expected to behave like adults, either because they are childstars or because they have neglectful or abusive parents, they then don’t quite grow up up properly. They end up feeling like children when they’re adults.

      Reply
      • Lorelei says:
        November 3, 2023 at 2:00 pm

        I sincerely hope the same thing doesn’t happen with George.

      • Deering24 says:
        November 3, 2023 at 4:47 pm

        I forget where I read it, but some psychologists theorize that inheriting great wealth or getting stardom as a child has the same effect serious trauma does on a kid’s personality. It essentially freezes them at that particular age and unless they get a reality check or have good parents, they’ll spend their lives being split down the middle–adult on the outside, kid inside.

    • Grace Yancy says:
      November 3, 2023 at 6:00 pm

      GET REAL! WHEN HE WAS YOUNG, HE LOOKED LIKE HIS MAMA(DIANA)!
      NOW! HE LOOKS LIKE THE DUKE OF KENT!
      HE NEEDS TO GO BALD!
      😅😁🤣😁😂

      Reply
  16. Belli says:
    November 3, 2023 at 7:48 am

    This is another piece of evidence that William took losing his looks and the ‘heartthrob’ status he had in his late teens and twenties very badly.

    I’m actually not surprised. Having good looks be part of your identity at a young age and then losing them so quickly would be difficult for anyone. If he weren’t such an unpleasant person I’d have sympathy for him.

    Reply
    • ÎLady Digby says:
      November 3, 2023 at 9:52 am

      I seem to remember Joan Rivers commenting on Robert Redford receiving adulation at some Awards party dinner. He just had to turn up as a gorgeous, famous film star and everyone was throwing themselves at his feet. Whereas she felt as an average looking lady that she had to work hard to be gain acceptance, she had to earn it. Will is a nepo son of a famously beloved mother and there was much sympathy for both sons when Diana died so young. Good, bad, lazy or racist he is going to King so he knows that he does not have to make an effort for anyone or anything. The client media continue to speak of him warmly as the future of the monarchy Yes he has lost his good looks but more importantly his inner ugliness shows in how he treats family badly, cheats on his wife and is lazy and undisciplined at his PoWship.

      Reply
    • Lorelei says:
      November 3, 2023 at 2:13 pm

      @Belli I have ALWAYS wondered why W didn’t nip it in the bud and start getting…some sort of treatments, or plugs, or whatever it is that men use— as soon as he started losing his hair. It’s not like he didn’t have the resources to have professionals to come to one of his palaces to do it privately and to hire some of the best so that it would look natural. The only explanation I could come up with is that he doesn’t mind it, that it wasn’t an issue for him, and that he didn’t care. But the more we learn about him, the harder it is to believe he doesn’t care, IMO.

      Harry has definitely been doing some sort of hair replacement over the past year, and he looks good. Of course his detractors are ragging on him for it, but whatever, they criticize him for breathing. He has the money to do something about it, and if I were as wealthy as Harry or William I’d be out getting some sort of procedure done right now and typing this from a waiting room!

      And this is no shade whatsoever to bald men. Many bald men look awesome and it suits them and they’re clearly comfortable with how they look. But William does not seem like the type to be cool with it, which brings me back to wondering why he didn’t address it years ago before it got noticeable enough that people wouldn’t necessarily have even realized that he was …supplementing his natural hair ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

      Maybe he was in denial about it for so long that by the time he realized how dire the situation was, he was afraid to address it because he knew people would talk about it? That seems like the most on-brand explanation to me at this point.

      Reply
  17. Chantal says:
    November 3, 2023 at 7:49 am

    Haha. Kids can be the toughest critics and often see thru phony people. He and Special K look much older than their ages yet still act so juvenile.

    Reply
  18. SIde Eye says:
    November 3, 2023 at 7:52 am

    Payback for how rude he was to the lady who made him cupcakes and how he bullied a child at that same school for having red hair. So yes I love this for him also.

    Reply
  19. Jan says:
    November 3, 2023 at 7:52 am

    Kids are real, shows how much time Cain spends with his children, to asked a question like that.
    He is going to get the BM to do another poll saying he is the most handsome 41 year old, they gave him the sexiest bald head title already.
    Poor Meghan and Harry will be getting more attacks from KP and CH, because their tours were boring.
    BM are calling for Beatrice and Eugenie to do Royal tours, because they realize that Chucky and Cowmilla look worn out. Notice they’re not saying send the Wails, and no one pays attention to Sofiesta and her new clothes budget.

    Reply
  20. ThatsNotOkay says:
    November 3, 2023 at 7:53 am

    Those kids aren’t that young, so they knew what they were guessing. This wasn’t some seven-year-old who hasn’t quite processed the concept of time and age. Those kids look eleven, twelve. They understand and have been exposed to people in their fifties, sixties, and seventies. It wasn’t some innocent, wide-eyed guess, that kid really wanted to know because he couldn’t tell. He thought William was that old because he doesn’t get any sun, his teeth don’t fit his mouth–they’re like dentures–he doesn’t have much hair left, and those that are clinging to his scalp look wispy and grey (since they’re dirty blond). That was just one harsh, yet honest assessment from a tween.

    Reply
  21. Allison says:
    November 3, 2023 at 7:54 am

    If someone told me he was actually 57, I’d believe them

    Reply
  22. Tessa says:
    November 3, 2023 at 7:56 am

    Big mistake for him to ask how old do you think I am. Does not end well. Maybe adult sycophants would say 21 years old.

    Reply
  23. Mslove says:
    November 3, 2023 at 7:58 am

    Oh dear, this might send Peg spiraling right into a mid-life crisis.

    Reply
  24. Jais says:
    November 3, 2023 at 8:14 am

    He never should have asked that question. What a fool.

    Reply
    • First comment says:
      November 3, 2023 at 8:59 am

      True. It makes me wonder how much real interaction he has with his own children….I mean, anyone with a basic knowledge of children would know that you don’t ask them things like that because they could be unpredictable..

      Reply
  25. jemmy says:
    November 3, 2023 at 8:15 am

    Well, maybe look to those who should have provided the care and nature after his mothers death. Boys do not just mature into men. They need the loving care and guidance into maturity. This is more so for men who need both the presence of both parents.

    If he is lacking in maturity then blame his father / adults who should have stepped in after Diana’s death

    As for his looks, I don’t think he is actually bad looking. However no amount of good / bad looks can compensate for an awful personality/ character traits.

    Given the possibility of unaddressed issues of grief, neglect and emotional abandonment during his teenage years, I think he needs to get some help re his mental state & behavioural issues. It’s never too late to learn and change.

    Reply
  26. Tessa says:
    November 3, 2023 at 8:18 am

    William has the Windsor genes dominating and has some features of his hanoverian ancestors. Makes him look older.

    Reply
  27. Harper says:
    November 3, 2023 at 8:24 am

    Cue the opposite day headlines: A rapidly aging Harry seeks plastic surgeon’s help to roll back the time as he fears he looks twice his age as Megxit and the California sun takes a toll on his looks.

    Reply
  28. TIFFANY says:
    November 3, 2023 at 9:19 am

    Maybe the kids thought they were speaking with Prince Edward.

    Reply
  29. Eurydice says:
    November 3, 2023 at 9:26 am

    Lol, yes – and then they’d find a “Hollywood ” plastic surgeon nearby and guess that Harry is going there.

    Reply
  30. Tarte au Citron says:
    November 3, 2023 at 9:36 am

    He has grown to strongly resemble Uncle Edward, or even the Duke of Kent, IMO.

    Reply
    • Blithe says:
      November 3, 2023 at 10:19 am

      I think he looks a lot like the Queen Mum. Edward was quite good looking as a teen and young adult. The transformations must be startling for them, although perhaps as royals, there are fewer differences in how they’re viewed and treated when they’re physically attractive vs when they’re not?

      Reply
    • Gabby says:
      November 3, 2023 at 4:27 pm

      It is shocking to see pictures of Edward when he was young. He was actually quite the looker. Now he is a rattling old dude and Pegs is fast approaching him on the downhill slide.

      Reply
  31. Beverley says:
    November 3, 2023 at 9:43 am

    TOB = The Old Brother

    Pegs is aging at a rapid, breakneck speed. In 5 years, he’ll look like he’s in his early 60s, retirement age. No amount of prayer, repentance, water, or plastic surgery will restore his youthful good looks. His ugly goes straight to the bone, and as the elders say, God don’t love ugly.

    Reply
  32. Amy says:
    November 3, 2023 at 9:59 am

    “Never ask a kid to guess your age, weight, job, marital status or anything else. That child will absolutely brutalize you and your self-worth and then go play with their Legos like nothing happened.” I Lol’d. It’s funny because it is true.

    Reply
  33. Lucky Charm says:
    November 3, 2023 at 10:08 am

    My then 4 year old granddaughter told me she thought 17 was when someone was officially old, hahaha. I’ve been old for a really long time then!

    Reply
    • Blithe says:
      November 3, 2023 at 11:58 am

      I was once told by an 11 year old: “When you’re old, like 25, why even go outdoors!” I think I was about 26 at the time, so that one hit me hard! Lol.

      Reply
  34. QuiteContrary says:
    November 3, 2023 at 10:11 am

    That question really does capture his utter cluelessness. He got BODIED by those tweens and it’s hilarious.

    Reply
  35. Cam says:
    November 3, 2023 at 10:12 am

    On a sort of serious note. I saw a documentary on Queen Victoria and her husband Prince Albert. Anyway, Prince Albert died at 42. In the documentary, they mentioned how he always looked much older for his age — and if you look at old photos of Albert, by 42 he was very bald like William, and he could easily pass for 50s. I wonder if William inherited that from him.

    Reply
  36. EveV says:
    November 3, 2023 at 10:34 am

    I asked my 15 year old son the other day how old he thought Kate was. I showed him a fairly photoshopped picture of her and he still guessed 45. While only a few years older than her actual age, it’s pretty surprising when she has access to all of the best skin care and has no worries when it comes to work or finances,

    Reply
  37. Mary Pester says:
    November 3, 2023 at 10:38 am

    Let’s face it, at the age of 25, he fell out of the ugly tree and hit every branch on the way down!
    Billy, children aren’t programmed to lie to make you feel good, maybe the children thought they were being kind 😂😂😂😂but I hope “NO PILLOWS WERE HURT AFTER THIS EXCHANGE LOL. All hail prince fugly

    Reply
  38. Puppy1 says:
    November 3, 2023 at 10:40 am

    Oh dear, there goes the “hunk” status 😂

    Reply
    • MsIam says:
      November 3, 2023 at 11:42 am

      Ikr, William must be crushed. Should we still refer to him as the “sex god” though? Just so we don’t hurt his widdle feelings more? God bless the children, they pull no punches. 😂

      Reply
    • Deering24 says:
      November 3, 2023 at 4:51 pm

      What–he’s not the second coming of Mr. Darcy!?! The horror…😂😂😈

      Reply
  39. lucy2 says:
    November 3, 2023 at 10:57 am

    Kids always say stuff like that, but I got a little chuckle out of it for him, picturing him “incandescent with rage” about it later.

    Reply
  40. LadyBreenie says:
    November 3, 2023 at 12:46 pm

    Hate and jealousy are ageing. Oh dear 🤣🤣🤣 he gets no sympathies from me.

    Reply
  41. J.Ferber says:
    November 3, 2023 at 1:13 pm

    I’d have guessed 59. The kids were being generous. Did Will really think they’d flatter him and say 25? Ha!

    Reply
  42. MAX says:
    November 3, 2023 at 1:13 pm

    Cocaine is a helluva drug

    Reply
  43. Chantale says:
    November 3, 2023 at 1:22 pm

    His inner darkness took over his former handsome self.

    Reply
  44. Cathy says:
    November 3, 2023 at 1:56 pm

    So the activity for the day was not just the bike ride for Katie there was also “guess ma age” too? Will these 2 ever do an engagement together like grown ups?

    Reply
  45. Freddy says:
    November 3, 2023 at 3:40 pm

    Never ever ask anyone to guess your age or weight. Period.

    Reply
  46. Her Again says:
    November 3, 2023 at 8:20 pm

    In the pic where Will is taking the selfy with the elderly woman, it looks like if literally hurts him to smile. He can’t even smile, he always looks like he’s grimacing. I think I’m going to call him Grimace from now on

    Reply
  47. Agreatreckoning says:
    November 3, 2023 at 10:30 pm

    57 seems like a very kind guess.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment