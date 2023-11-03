Princess Kate’s janky doll wig situation is an international distraction

Here are more photos from the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay’s big day-trip to Scotland on Thursday. They visited Burghead, Inverness and Moray. Their events were centered on youth mental health and agricultural life. Per usual, Kate and William were asked to perform some skits – helmets and bikes were provided, and they dutifully biked through some kind of light obstacle course. You can read more about all of it here at People.
Obviously, biking and youth mental health is all very well and good, but the biggest discussion online is Kate’s increasingly distracting wigs. Even LaineyGossip wrote about the dysfunction happening on Kate’s head, although Lainey’s hair professional thinks this situation is just a case of really bad weaves. I honestly don’t think so. Someone, somewhere thinks Kate looks fine and I want to know who that person is because they clearly hate her. She looks like she just plopped a cheap 1970s wig on her head and no one double-checked it. One of these photos is angled so you can see the mess happening in the back – you can easily see what her real hair looks like underneath that ridiculous hairpiece.
More thoughts about the jeans – literally, all she needs is like two more inches on the inseam and these jeans would be super-cute and flattering. Don’t give me any arguments about this being the trend – the highwater look might be “trendy” in the UK this season, Kate’s execution is so bad, it effectively killed the attempted trend. It’s a shame because I’ve been praying for a return to dark-wash bootcut jean styles. Just two more inches, I swear! The jeans would have been close to perfect! (She still would have needed a better boot though.)
Those wigs look like she just sits them atop her head. Someone needs to show her how to put them on and cover her own hairline. This particular wig looks like it’s from the Raquel Welch wig collection. I know she is dead but her wig business still lives and it looks to be living on Can’ts head.
Two words. Wig cap.
Yeah, even I can see that there’s something wrong with her hairline, and I usually can’t spot the wiglet. It looks like her real hair is pulled back and then this Charlie’s angel wig is just plopped on top like a hat.
What I don’t get is why not just pull back the hair and attach a fake pony instead – she’s outdoors! She’s mountain biking! This… creature on her head is not made for outdoor activities.
She used to do ponytails frequently so I think the speculation is right that this style is to hide around her ears where there are fresh scars or other indications of work, particularly from cameras. There is no other excuse. Why she isn’t traveling with a competent hairdresser/wig wrangler is my question.
I hadn’t considered the possibility of plastic surgery scars, Pinkosaurus. But that’s a good one.
My working theory is that either Chuck & Bill have cut her budget and she can no longer afford a good hairdresser, or her hair is thinning due to health issues and so she has no clue what to do with it.
I’ve been wondering if something went wrong at the hairdresser. Like the color came out wrong, or was over processed to the point her hair breaks at the slightest touch. This woman loves her hair. She wouldn’t go out in a shake and go wig without a serious reason.
I think you’ve got it, Pinkosaurus.
@Jay — oh, oh, right! I had been wracking my brain, trying to figure out what that wig looked like, and you’re right: it’s Jacklyn Smith! But BAD Jacklyn Smith …
LOL @Pinkosaurus, you had me at ‘wig wrangler’. Dying. One of these days, one of her hair pieces will release theirself from her head and hit an innocent in the eye. It won’t be an international distraction but an international incident that will be covered up and Sophie will be blamed. Or, more likely, Meghan, who has been minding her own business 5000 miles away and sleeping peacefully underneath a tree.
A very bad Jaclyn Smith during her Aarly years. JS has messed with her face and it makes me sad.
People with eating disorders lose their hair.
Monica, That’s a very astute comment, and possibly the basis for the wiglets. When she and Peg first married, I thought she had stunning hair. Maybe it was wiglets even back then, but I think maybe it was hers? She often looked like an ad for clairol. But combine that with three pregnancies’, aging, and the eating disorder, and its no suprise that she lost her once one shining cap and refuses to accept it.
Monica that is my thoughts exactly. Some are suggesting that she pull her hair back and use a fake ponytail. I think she can’t try that because her biggest issue is her hair loss in the front. I can’t help but think about the photo of her at Rose’s party and how her hairline started so far back. I think these bangs (either from a wig or extensions) are to frame her face and mask her disappearing hairline.
My sister had eating disorders that eventually caused her demise and her hair was very thin for the last couple of years of her life. Kate may have stress-related alocpecia as well, a good friend of mine went through a long and contentious divorce and she developed bald patches due to the stress.
Monica, I’ve seen a lot of people here speculate that Kate has an eating disorder, but what is it based on? The fact that Kate is thin? So is Meghan. To be clear, there is plenty to criticize Kate about, for which there is actual evidence. And if being thin alone is evidence of an eating disorder, then Queen Letizia of Spain has a raging one. As does Meghan.
Her Again-
The difference between Kate and Meghan is that Meghan has always looked the way she appears now – outside of pregnancy of course.
Prior to her engagement, Kate had more meat on her bones and was fit and healthy. Currently, she is frail and emaciated and this is really obvious when she is pictured beside other “normal” people at engagements, etc. Her hairloss is the least of her concerns – inadequate nutrition and maintaining an unnaturally low weight is detrimental to her health as a whole — at this point she probably is well on her way to osteoporosis
Caitlyn, I don’t see the frailness that you’re talking about. Especially considering that she has always seemed eager to do these “sporty” skits, especially when she is up against Will. I would think that if she had an active ED, she wouldnt have the energy. So we might just have to agree to disagree. And im not saying she definitely doesnt, ive just noticed that a lot of people here (not you necessarily) seem to accept as fact that Kate has an ED. As if there are no other possible explanations. Now, when Kate first married Will, I do recall her being worryingly thin. But she definitely is not still that weight. I actually think that monstrosity on her head is doing more to cast shadows on her face, than any weight loss. She’s just a couple locks short of being Cousin It.
And I hope I don’t get piled on for saying this, but Meghan looked quite quite thin at Invictus, the thinnest I’ve ever seen her look. And yes, I thought she looked a bit frail. I have no theories as to why, if I’m right. Or rather, there are too many possible theories. I simply don’t know. I don’t think anyone here mentioned that Meghan looked thinner, yet people are quick to jump on Kate, who has looked the same for quite a while. And this is in no way, shape or form, an attack on Meghan. I’m merely trying to encourage people to be fair and equitable in their assessments.
I have no idea if she has an ED. She’s a lot thinner than she used to be.
Meghan also carried some baby weight for probably a year after Lili was born. She took her time losing it. Meghan’s always been thin, and she wears a lot of over-sized style clothes which emphasise her petite frame. That plus you barely ever see her says it all. She’s clearly very healthy, hair and skin tell the story. She’s also much shorter than Kate who is 5 11 or something. Kate clearly has a larger frame.
I don’t know what you’re speculating about Meghan for, she’s not the topic of the post.
The eating disorder speculation is bc she is out of proportion and does not look healthy. For example, her hands are “too big” for her wrists. This is not her natural weight, she has lost a lot since the dating days, despite three pregnancies. People on here have seen her in person and have commented on how shockingly thin she is in person.
She has gotten thinner and thinner as she has gotten older. That’s not just bc she’s a naturally thin person.
For the last time, people, it’s a childhood scar!
LOL!
That style makes her look much older
Just the right age for William.
@Diletantte, ☠️☠️
I read once that Charles adored her long hair, and I can’t get that out of my head. If she’s indeed on the verge of being cut out, this could be a ploy to endear herself to him.
I love how Chuck was trolling Willnot the other day, with his nonsense about his beloved daughter in law.
Harry said in “Spare” that Charles loved to see women with long, loose tresses, and that he told Meghan to wear her hair like that upon their first meeting for that reason, but it’s somewhat baffling if you look through his dating history. Neither his public girlfriends nor his known mistresses appear to have had had that type of hair. Most had hair that was either short or not much longer than shoulder length.
I wondered where that information had come from. Did Harry’s father actually tell him that, or was it some myth passed down by courtiers that Harry heard? Or perhaps Harry just heard Charles give Kate a compliment about hers once because he was being his faux-charming self, and it was embedded in his memory. Who knows? I got the feeling Harry didn’t know all that much about his father as a person.
I have been deeply skeptical of the “Kate wears wigs” theory up until these photos. Yesterday’s pictures convinced me – the wig (wiglet?) seemed to have slided during the day, and was positioned too far back from her hairline, which was quite visible.
Same. I enjoy the wig jokes (and I 100% do believe she does wear hair pieces/wiglets for added volume), but most times to me her hair looks like a jacked-up blow-out styled badly. But this. This doesn’t look right at all. This looks like a mop plopped right on top of her head. Also, in that second photo of her…wow. She does not look well nor right at all. Something is going on with her. The lights are on but nobody is home.
She has a weave, just like Lainey’s expert says. It’s not a wig.
Oh I’m even more confused now. You’re saying the part that’s not hers (so to speak) is the underlayer? For me it looked like the “upper layers” (the fringe and sort of sausage curls hanging across both sides of her face) were part of the same “hair accessory” unit (for lack of a better word) and had just been positioned on the top of her head. The plot thickens…
Generally, I think Kate manages to look great on her outdoor stints — the Barbour look is flattering on her.
That doesn’t change the fact that she wastes every opportunity to do meaningful work, AND her hair seriously exasperates me. That effing hair. In what world does any outdoorsy type person wear their freshly blown and overdone hair down? It’s so impractical and distracting. I cannot for a second suspend disbelief and buy her schtick when her hair looks like that.
What is wrong with a g-d ponytail??!!
This line from Lainey is cracking me up –
“I don’t know that her hair knows that it was supposed to be mountain biking today though”
restyling wigs isn’t easy. besides, she’s supposed to be a pretty pretty princess, and this is how pretty pretty princess hair is supposed to look!
But she can afford so many. This isn’t a case of someone who bought one nice wig needing to change it up and setting it herself.
So. We know Meghan and Harry experienced severe financial abuse. Andrew and Edward potentially but it’s hard to say.
We know that William hates her and she’s pulled some shady shit on C&C.
Is she cut off? Her little cottage – the insides are decorated from the salvaged remains of a random yacht so I can’t imagine it isn’t a shit show – no staff? Like there is a nanny.
Is her parents maintenance $ coming from her funds?
What is going on and when will someone step in? It’s not as if going to a high end inpatient retreat with intensive therapy for s month or two wouldnt be 200% doable. Aaahhhhhh but why. The people around her prefer her suffering and mentally ill. Abusers always do.
For real. What the hell is going on here. She’s an awful human but she’s sending up flares at this point.
@MoxyLady007, she’s been rewearing a lot of looks and the new stuff she’s been wearing is low-to-mid range. I don’t recall seeing her recently in clothes that are new and high-end luxury. I do think it’s possible her budget was cut or there’s some kind of financial abuse.
It’s definitely looking more and more likely that her budget has been seriously cut, and I wonder how long she is going to put up with it. Where are the perks for her? What is she getting these days, a “tiny” cottage with no live-in staff and no new clothes?
Well, the overall execution of this look IS bad, but at least for once she’s not copying Meghan, Diana or the Queen.
I guess we’re now truly seeing her style which is… I mean, DAMN! And not in a good way!
I’m in chemo right now and your comment made laugh out so loud I scared my chemo buddies.
Your points are well made. She does not know how to be stylish. I think she has no clue what her personal style is because she’s spent so long copying others.
Best wishes, Helen!
I wish you a speedy recovery, Helen!
@ Helen, Wishing you a speedy recovery 😊
Thank you for the well wishes… thread jacking:
Big laughs like this are wonderful. Life is wonderful. Last year I was palliative, no treatment, my then doc decided. I refused to accept that and found a great new medical team, now I’m back on the curative path. Brutal treatment but I’m getting there. My team are amazing scientists and doctors rolled in a giant ball of care. Thanks to them, the cancer is inactive now in 2/3rds of the area affected. Just need to get rid of the pesky last 1/3. Then surgery. Then remission.
Helen, you go girl! Taking charge, yes!
Helen sending prayers for full recovery and remission 🙏
Wishing you all the best in your recovery Helen!
Best wishes!
Yeah, this time she is copying Camilla, bang department around her face is copy-paste from her mother in law. Not a good look to have, it barely suits Cam and ages Kate awfully
I think the biggest problem is that she’s wearing the wig too far forward. It gives her a heavy brow and makes her look almost Cro-Magnon, especially in that second photo. Very “Unfrozen Cave(wo)man Princess”.
ohhhhhhhhmg the wig is so bad in that one picture. So she’s not even controlling her hair underneath it in a bun or something, she’s plopping a wig on top of her hair like the ultimate wiglet and then someone is blending it (poorly) with her real hair?
It’s not even a flattering hairstyle on her which I think might be what offends me the most here. If she’s going to have a bad wig, at least have it be one that looks good on her.
I think this style is to hide scars from a few facial tweaks maybe.
If she wants bad wigs now is the time, she could save a bundle with post Halloween sales.
🤣🤣
“ Per usual, Kate and William were asked to perform some skits”
LOL I never thought of it like this but it’s true.
Dance for your millions of taxpayer funding, DANCE.
I wonder if her hair is thinning to the point where she’s trying to overcompensate. Thinning hair is stressful and emotional. I feel bad for her if that’s the case but with all the people around her to help with styling, why isn’t anyone helping her fix her wig? They are getting progressively worse.
No, Kate’s a full-time wig wearer now. I still believe she was wearing wigs on the Caribbean tour. There’s nothing wrong with wearing wigs btw but her wigs are just terrible. As for the jeans, she just hasn’t found the cut that suits her. Her Meghan lookbook has all these good looks of Meghan wearing jeans and she wants to copy that but the execution is all wrong.
Agree, her stylist hates her; jeans too short, jacket too small. Who tucks in a sweater? That hair is ridiculous, you can see her natural hair line.
I really wonder if she even has a stylist at this point. There is something very full circle about this. It was pretty early on as a duchess that Kate’s people put out a statement saying she absolutely did not wear a hair piece. And now this is where we’ve arrived.
@Jais I agree. I think Wills has completely cut off her budget/allowance. Food and gas money only. Maybe he gives her prepaid credit cards so it’s impossible for her to spend more. Doesn’t look like she’s been salting away some funds for a rainy day. For her to go out looking this way means she is hitting rock bottom.
Actually, I would respectfully argue that (in part) due to the wig situation, Kate’s NOT an international distraction. I see her a lot less in the news than I did years ago. If she were more put together, and I think her hair is part of this, people would pay a bit more attention to her. I would argue that she needs to get a decent haircut, get rid of the yellow tones, and go a bit darker. And keep her hair out of her face. And stop fiddling with it.
ML, I so so agree that Kate’s hair has way too much blonde in it, and it’s clashing something fierce with her skin tone. About 9 months ago, Kate showed up to an event in one of Meghan’s outfits (turquoise blazer, black slacks, iirc) with her hair a much deeper chocolate brown, parted in the middle, and freshly blown out. Meghan’s hair, in other words. Despite the creepiness of copying Meghan, her hair looked the best it’s ever looked. The color looked so so much better with her skin tone, and made her green eyes pop. Even Lainey commented on how happy she was that Kate had finally updated her extremely dated hair style.
And what happened? Within a few days Kate was right back to that horrible mess of bronde split ends…..
She looks a lot more at ease on the bike than Will did.
Agree.
And she’s always seemed more at ease at these sporting-type events, which is why I don’t understand why they haven’t just made that her ‘thing’ instead of forcing poor babies and children to interact with her. Did William decide it would be “emasculating” if his wife’s events were more sports-oriented than his?
The wig is so big, it’s making her head look like an actual willy. Sorry to be crass, but I can only say what I’m seeing infront of me.
I agree. If all that hair was growing out of her head she would have an odd shaped head. From the side angle it looks as if thick hair is sprouting from her neck.
My question about the jeans. Did she wear the same pair of jeans 2 days in a row? Bc they look the same. The boots are clearly the same but are the jeans too?
I think the jeans from Wednesday were a more straight leg,and this pair obviously bootcut.I wondered too and just went back and looked at pics.still not 100 percent sure. I thought the id on at least one of the pairs is mother denim.
No, these are different jeans. these are darker and more of a flare.
But how funny that she found two pairs of cropped flares that both look awful on her with the same damn boots.
Huh, they look so similar but I believe y’all. It’s still weird to me just bc the jeans were similar enough and then paired with the same boots 2 days in a row, it reads as dull. Technically, the Barbour jacket changed the look up but still.
I’m a woman with thick hair that gets asked regularly if I wear a wig (I get asked at least 3 times a year or so). I find wig and wiglet watch to be generally annoying and think most people are not as good at identifying fake hair as they think. My own personal experience proves this.
But Kate’s hair has changed at times in ways that cannot be explained by nature (ie, she went bangs to no bangs in like two weeks one time, iirc). So I have no problem believing this is fake. The question is … why?
I suspect stress and a possible ED have cause hair loss. Oh…. or maybe she’s on a medication that causes hair loss? Something like Lithium can do that…and it’s still perscribed for psychiatric reasons.
There are so many reasons people lose hair. post Covid hair loss is super real and super shit.
There is so much here I don’t understand.
For the amount of “staff” that they have – Kate gets no one? Not a stylist? Makeup artist? Hair stylist?
It’s not even a full time gig! She just needs some intensive lessons and then a catch up class every 3/6 months until she has enough of a foundation to get this shit right.
Everyone shit on Diana for her hair, fashion, makeup etc. (don’t @me I was alive snd reading the headlines/ fashion section)
Is she trying to draw parallels that way????
Or is she just so deep into her mental illness and/ or so deeply abused (including financially) that this is what remains.
I’d say she ‘wears’ the hairpieces to give serious volume which always always flatters a gaunt face. She’s got quite a hard face and lots of hair volume softens things.
That’s why.
There are certainly lots of valid reasons to wear a wig, from hair loss to convenience/ consistency. But this particular iteration is distractingly bad, in a way that pulls focus from what sounds like a worthy cause.
Like it or not, the Windsors are essentially celebrity influencers, no different from an actor or model promoting a product. Just imagine for a moment if Natalie Portman wore this mop on her head to promote a new film? It would be distracting from the work, to say the least, and people might even think that she was tanking the project on purpose.
The why is because she’s trying (and failing) to copy Meghan’s long hair style.
For flattering volume, and copying Meghan too
She is giving me Karen Carpenter vibes with that sad 70s wig.
Karen Carpenter is an apt comparison. I think because Kate is so thin her huge hair looks even stranger.
I genuinely wonder if she even has a stylist? If she ever did, she probably lost it with the “soft” divorce. I could see the palace giving her a stylist for big state events, but these smaller things they would scrimp on.
She might not have a stylist or someone to do her hair daily. She hasn’t had a PA for a long time and her wardrobe budget seems to have been slashed since her separation.
I just don’t understand not HIRING PEOPLE TO TEACH YOU.
12 YEARS AGO!!!! Not knowing her marriage would fall apart but because it’s flipping important in her front facing work to have a flipping foundation of knowledge on how to dress.
Those pics of her and rose together – she looked so good. Just actually 100% on point.
How do the royals think her regression fashion wise is in any way good for them or a positive reflection on them?
I’m sure they think they are just humiliating her but for the “world” wank are still married. And her styling is causing lots of questions and concerns that W would like to avoid.
Charles used to provide an allowance to meet her expenses. Now William holds the purse strings to the Duchy of Cornwall income.
I wonder if it is just that simple. Chuck was more generous with her, and now that they are obviously separated and he has the duchy money, Willnot has cut her off almost entirely.
I can’t help but think of the endless coat dresses that are nearly identical. There is absolutely none of that happening now.
I agree, MoxyLady, this reflects really poorly on him. Oh well, it’s not like this wasn’t easy to see coming from miles away.
For years she used her former assistant as her stylist. The woman is married to Kate’s favorite photographer, Chris Jackson. Not sure if she still uses her. Her style has never been good so I could believe she’s still works with her, and they’re both still clueless, or she’s doing her own (bad) styling.
So this confirms the ongoing speculation: Kate really doesn’t have any friends. Or even decent aides. No one, not even her mother or her sister told her to wear longer jeans that fit and to pull her sweater out instead of stuffing it inside the waistband. No one has taken her in hand to help her with her hair. Or maybe someone did tell her, but she refused to listen.
I think her clothes now, might reflect who she is, and how things are going within that family. Tragic. Even Charles has looked less than dapper recently. Ill-fitting wrinkled clothes for a family and a monarchy in disarray, who have outlived any usefulness that they once may have had.
Well a hairpiece is a weave essentially so Lainey’s hair expert wasn’t wrong on that front (I have worn both wigs and weaves/extensions before). What’s funny to me is that whoever is doing her hair is doing such a terrible job, but also that Kate sees the final product and is okay leaving the house like that. Like girl – did you not look in a mirror??
Also the trend she is attempting is actually CUTE. Her jeans are actually too long for the trend. So she is wearing jeans that are too short for a normal jean look and too long for the trend. It’s almost like she is too scared to actually try the trend and so she hedged.
Yes, I have definitely seen this trend and I agree with you. Her jeans have an “in-between” look that doesn’t work, especially with those shoes.
As for the hair, she reminds me of Kerri Russell in “The Americans” in one of her early 80s Big Hair wig looks. Like the one she used to play an Avon rep named Patty.
That wig makes her look more dated. But I also wonder if she’s losing a lot of hair from “lack of eating” and any underlying stress hence the wigs.
I’1m beginning to see why Kate smiles a lot https://twitter.com/blackapinay/status/1720417405829091838?t=XcIf7s7zHigyT9YM8kp-vg&s=19
That can’t be real.
The same picture is in this post, where William is fixing his helmet. She doesnt look as bad as the twitter pic but you can see her face looks a little lumpy, like something didnt settle. Maybe its just the angle/expression?
Yep, Becks1 is right. It’s the same photo. If you zoom in to the photo on this post, you’ll see that the Twitter photo above didn’t exaggerate. Kkkhate truly does look that rough! Photoshop isn’t doing her any favors, because then her actual appearance is more surprising.
That’s exactly why. She is aging like sushi left in a hot car. Incessant running, smoking, drinking, and zero body fat.
It is getting so bad that I started to think if this is her way to get into spotlight. Certainly, when she is put together, no one seems to pay attention outside royal watchers, even some of them got bored without H&M. It is like, there is no bad publicity. If the blogs are talking about her bad wig, she is getting more attention as a result. Lainey stopped writing about royals for some time now and the bad wig got an article. I am turning into a conspirator, I fear. Let me go and touch grass.
Well don’t feel too bad about yourself because I actually agree with you. I also thought that was why she was wearing all the suits. Some of the fashion sites I look at starting watching just to see if the next outfit would be a suit as well. It got people talking about her and her next outing. I also think that’s why she does the Meghan cosplay too because it gets the Sussex squad riled up and talking about her. Ok well now I’m going for a walk and will touch some grass as well.
Her hair has always been fine but I think that its become brittle which is why the wiglets look janky – not really strong enough to hold the weight of them. Getting a decent hair cut would go a long way to helping her real hair.
The sausage curls are their to to hide a lot of things as well as try and make her hair look like it has some life to it.
Kate is generally good at sporty events. I never could see what everyone seemed to be going on about when talking about Kate’s wigs and hairpieces, but even I can finally see that she has hair on her head that doesn’t seem to be growing out of her scalp. A straighter cut hem on the jeans would be better for bike-riding.
Love the old lady (in the picture above) doing her Kate imitation and I see that Kate herself is amused by it.
Yeah, the hair is bad, but we don’t know what is happening underneath… Also inseam is the inside leg from the crotch to the ankle on a pair of trousers. However, if you mean the (missing) length of them I could not agree more as a 90-s kid, who knew how to wear a flare.
60’s kid here who wore flare when they were bell bottoms. I have some jeans that say flare and they are surely bells.
I have said for years that whoever styles KKKATE hates her. I wouldn’t let someone I did not know go out like she does without trying to help.
Shoesies–thank you! I was thinking this was a hippie/boho look. 😂 Flares look better with clogs, long boots, even sandals if they are the right type.
This tells me, that a woman who went from spending a full work day once a week because her hair was her best feature, is now wearing wigs and not even trying to hide it. You know, the same woman who went to the press and said a scar was from childhood.
Something is going on and she is losing her hair as a result. That is a feature with eating disorders, stress, drug abuse, etc. So is it all of it at once for Can’t.
It’s starting to give Katie Holmes before she escaped Tom Cruise vibes.
Not as far gone as Katie yet but it truly looks like she pulled on the same pants and shoes in the dark, threw that thing on top of her head and said – fuck it close enough – and left.
I wonder if Harry saying that she really like fashion/ clothes in spare actually made William realize after all these years of not paying any attention to who she is as a person that she likes clothes. Therefore she will suffer if they take all her clothes away and make her shop at maxx or whatever the f.
“It’s starting to give Katie Holmes before she escaped Tom Cruise vibes.”
I commented the same about her sometime in the last couple of weeks. Like you, I wasn’t being sarcastic either. She is putting in less and less effort. The same pantsuit and blouse style over and over, now the same bad jeans fug boots combo two days in a raw. I have nothing to add about the hair situation. She is reverting back to her old makeup style of dated eyeliner, too. Like she can’t find the energy to give a shit anymore. The last time she tried was the Jordan wedding and Will treated her like dogshit on his velvet shoe.
The headline for this article made me laugh, thanks for that! Did she recently change hairdressers? Her hair has mostly always been presentable until now. I know she changed hairdressers shortly after her marriage to William, she used to use a guy named James Pryce? For years it’s been Amanda Cook Tucker? Or did she change? For the most part, Amanda’s done a fine job with Kate’s hair, I know not everyone may agree but I was always fine with it. This weave/extension/whatever is going on situation is pretty bad though.
I know Kate is a true villain – she was raised to be a villain / bully and it has gotten her to where she is. It’s all she knows and the only way she knows how to live and be.
But Jesus Christ- watching someone slowly collapse inwards on themselves in the depths of some sort of illness – mental or physical or addiction – THIS IS SO FLIPPING SAD AND SCARY.
I wonder if we’ll ever get a properly researched and honest take on her life.
Carole might sell her out for a US book deal if things go further south financially.
I’ve no problem with her (or anyone) wearing wigs – but the ones she wears are just so terrible. I don’t get it – she must have access to the best products and stylists so why is she persisting with these awful heavy monstrosities. Just so unflattering – they drag her face down. The curtains over her face. The fact there been no attempt to blend it with her real hair. And there’s just so much of it – it looks like it would smell of carpet.
It’s quite simple really (just like her). She’s in Scotland, it’s a hairy hagis looking for a mate!!
🤪😝😄
LOL!
The wig is covering a world of ill on the left side of her face. Kkkhate’s left eyebrow has been wonky since the Caribbean Flop Tour. Bad botox, I suspect. She’s been trying to draw attention away from that effed up brow for a long minute now. Unsuccessfully.
Wasn’t there a story where it was mentioned that Charles likes women to wear their hair long? If I am remembering that correctly, perhaps this is Kate’s misguided way of trying to get Charles’ support. No one would look in the mirror and think that wig is a good look, and I can’t believe no one is steering her away from it.
Harry wrote that Charles likes when women wear their hair long and down.
Which always struck me as funny because he married two women with short blond hair.
This wig is from the Melanie (sic, her husband) renegotiates her pre nup IV collection.
No one told Kate that Melania wears her hair forward like that to hide her “big” forehead (her husband is a real jerk) and to imitate her husbands swirl of three hairs doing a lot of work.
I would be so creeped out if my FIL expressed any sort of preference for my hairstyle 😟
Lorelei–seriously. Ugh.
“working”
I just love how nobody can figure what’s on her head : is it weaves ? Is it a wig ? Either way it’s bad and everybody agrees on that.
Her wig or whatever hairpiece she is wearing ages her and makes her facial features more manly. It could be the color, but the bangs make it even worse against her thick dark eyebrows. I love the color of the jeans but the length and style is horrible on her body frame. The boots are okay but don’t go with the style of jeans. I just don’t understand how she always gets it wrong.
Hair loss is common with anorexia….
This is what I’m thinking as well. I feel terrible for her. Instead of cosplaying Diana’s looks, she should try and take a page from her MIL and rid herself of any possible ED. Diana beat her bulimia, and Kate has 3 beautiful children to live for. Who cares about William? She can move on with her life if they were to divorce. She’d have to get some kind of settlement. Her brother and sister seem to love her. If it really came down to it and she showed some remorse for everything, I think Harry and Meghan (with the kind of hearts they have) would even help her. She’s not alone, but she just seems stuck, when she doesn’t have to be.
Maybe she’s trolling her husband’s love of the eggplant emoji by making herself look like the poop emoji.
re: the jeans–I feel like it hasn’t really been stated that, even if that IS the current style, right now the styles of jeans and pants that are in are terribly unflattering on most bodies and just look bad. Even 90s mom jeans weren’t as bad as some of the stuff I see these days. Same with those boots, I don’t care how much that are “in”, they are hideous
re: the hair–it just looks so dry and unhealthy, which I guess is how people know it’s a wig? I can’t tell but I’m not an expert at things like that
There are so many other things we can criticize Kate Middleton for, I think her hair situation should not be one them. I am thinking that this woman is in an abusive and stressfull mariage. I think Billy Boy wants to get rid of her just like they did Diana to have his wild sexual life alledgedly, whatever that entails. That is the reason we are seeing her family business in the tabloid. She served her purpose. Too bad she was mean to Meghan they could have been a good ally, different set of values between Americans and the forever submissive royalists. She might be pulling her hairs or loosing them due the conumdrum she finds herself in. If my theory is correct, I have a .0001% sympathy for her.
I was a Diana and I know you do not like here, but I liked the Queen to a certain extent. She was better than this lot in my honest opinion. History will take it course for their future, whatever it may be. I really tuned them out most of the time.
It was reported for many years even before Harry confirmed it in Spare that both the Queen and Charles had and have extremely judgmental, conservative takes on women’s looks, and part of it is nothing less than an obsession with long hair. Harry quotes the queen as always talking about “Kate’s beautiful mane.”
But has the Queen herself ever had long hair? I can’t think of a single photo where she had an elegant updo.
What on earth else could the Queen comment on positively about Kate?
Still not a single pic of William looking at Kate. Only Kate making sure she’s looking at William … of course the cameras want those adoring gazes, right?
What the hell is going on with her?! You’d think she’d have so many people who could dress her and suggest updated looks. A BLUNT BOB for example, would look great on her. God those jeans are so sad. All the money and still looks dated and tired. A BLUNT BOB! Picture it! ☺️
She looks like Louis the 14th. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with hair pieces, weaves, extensions, etc. What’s odd here is the AMOUNT of hair being used which is just insane, to be frank. Plus the style is waves, mullet bangs and curls combined. Just FTW is going on there?
But that’s been true for a decade, I remember one wind blown event and everyone pointed it out even back then and that was like 10 years ago.
I do not understand why a woman with so much money at her disposal and so many advisors thinks that wearing a wig that looks like Jaclyn Smith’s hair from Charlie’s Angels in 1980 is a good idea. Or why she’d wear boot-cut jeans that are too short. There are so many things about Kate that mystify me.
Your time’s better spent not being mystified by her.
All I know for sure is that, like Kaiser, I too have been praying to the God of jeans to bring back dark wash boots cut (my favorite were actually the ‘baby boot’, which was a cross between straight leg and boot cut. And was so long ago I don’t even remember the brand) I’m 5’2 and would describe my figure as ” somewhat voluptuous” or “used to be an hourglass but have been getting thick in the waist in the last few years”, and so dark wash boot cut were very flattering and hid the 2 inch wedges on my shoes to add much needed height….
I think she is without a stylist and hairdresser etc because she doesn’t want to be observed in private . Especially at home in Windsor where it would be obvious William is living elsewhere.
I just wanted to compliment the excellent title of this piece. Worthy of Michael K. xxx
Long time lurker/first time commenter here: Have we possible considered that KCIII (under the influence of Cowmilla?) may have cut her clothing and beauty allowance? Hasn’t the recurring theme been that they’re separated so why would KCIII need to keep financing someone who won’t be around much once this part of their contract and/or arrangement ends? That’s got to be the only logical solution because (I’m no Kate fan but) she’s been looking extremely unkempt lately. Almost as if she’s the one picking out her clothes, dressing herself, doing her hair, and putting on her makeup. It’s funny everyone accused her sister-in-law of having this huge entourage only for us to find out that she was actually doing everything (including paying for her clothes!!!) herself.
@PatsPower27 When she was the Duchess of Cambridge, KC3 held the purse strings and she dressed much more expensively (although not stylish) and rarely repeated. It’s only been since becoming POW and Bully has the duchy of Lancaster (?) purse strings that she now seems to be cut off. He really seems to be one cruel MF.
I believe she is financed under Wills duchy not Chuck.