“Tom Hiddleston looked handsome in London this week” links

Tom Hiddleston went to see Kenneth Branagh in King Lear in London on Halloween. Tom looks good in these pics but I wish his hair was longer. [Go Fug Yourself]
Gerard Butler has blonde hair now! [Just Jared]
Marjorie Taylor Greene & Lauren Boebart are fighting. [Jezebel]
Should I start caring about Jacob Elordi? [RCFA]
Kirsten Dunst went to a CBD shop. I like CBD gummies and they absolutely help me sleep, although I rarely use them. [LaineyGossip]
HBO has a big 2024 slate. [Pajiba]
Hugh Jackman enjoys a single-guy Manhattan (cocktail). [OMG Blog]
Did a 90 Day Fiance couple break up? [Starcasm]
Michael Weatherly made an album? [Seriously OMG]
Friends’ director reveals the cast’s texts after Matthew Perry’s passing. [Hollywood Life]
Gen Z is learning about the Coppola family. [Buzzfeed]
Tom does look handsome. I wonder how he and his sweet family are doing?
Marjorie Taylor Greene & Lauren Boebart are TRASH. It’s funny to see how they’re trying to out trash each other. Gremlins.
I suspect that they are using the reality trash playbook and fake fighting for more attention. Paste eaters.
Tom remains one of my top celeb crushes. I can’t resist smart-sexy!
Hey, I just bought a Coppola pinot noir to take to an event tonight where I need a moderately priced wine that says I put some thought into it. 😉
I have issues with Hiddles, because he’s the absolute spitting image of my first college boyfriend. I know that sounds like a brag, but if you knew this guy, you’d see that his looks couldn’t make up for his obnoxious, pretentious personality. He was the kind of horribly cliche English major who tried to shoehorn Shakespeare quotes and the like into every social interaction (I think every girl who attended college is probably familiar with the type, no?). So anyway, I look at Tom, who seems like a perfectly decent guy, but I can’t help thinking he’d be the same way. I know it’s not fair, but it’s just my kneejerk response! 😂
LOLZ! I’m obsessed with redheads, which I think started with a redhead I dated in college, and I’ve now been partnered with one for more than 20 years. Hiddles to me, though, is only smokin’ hot as Loki. In real life, I’d be crushing so hard on Hiddles, but in images it’s only Loki I’m into. Are you genx by any chance? If so, did Eric Stoltz ever steal your heart?
Not Miranda, but I loved Eric Stoltz! He probably started me on my obsession with redheads!
I’m Gen X and Eric Stoltz was my first celebrity crush!
Off topic entirely, but can we PRETTY PLEASE talk about the potential amazingness of Simone Biles & Taylor Swift at the same football game?! PLEASE.
IMO He was the best match for Taylor Swift- She was dumb to let him go.
I wouldn’t have let him go either, but I don’t think they were the best match. He was too old for her .. not saying he’s OLD, but he’s settled down now with a child and has a calm existence compared to hers. She needs someone who can keep up with her super famous celebrity lifestyle. They sure looked good together though.
My beloved Hiddles!!! <3
Hiddles in new sweater and jacket and pants! Well, he’s British so actually trousers. Probably doubled his wardrobe right there.
My hubby uses CBD gummies every night. He has had a very bad back injury that has caused arthritis as well as numerous other old injuries that cause him pain now. The CBD has done wonders to help with that. No THC in his as he has to have clean tests for client worksites, so we call them No Fun Gummies.
There’s something about this man that dilutes any good looks he has. He always looks a bit childish, but not in a fun way, or too much into himself. I don’t know.
There is a great article this week in the independent about motherhood and hiddles.
She is also in the new marks and Spencer holiday ad.
I need them to get married and someone to leak that dress!!! For realz!!!
I mean..zawe…these articles reference zawe. Not sure why that didn’t come up in the first comment