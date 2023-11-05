Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker welcomed their first child together, a boy

Kourtney Kardashian gave birth to her fourth child! This is some kind of miracle baby – Kourtney and Travis Barker wanted to start trying to get pregnant before their wedding. Kourtney did fertility treatments and all kinds of fertility diets. Nothing happened. Then she decided to hit pause on all of the medical stuff and she got pregnant right away. At least, that’s the version I read in a recent profile of Travis. Anyway, People has the confirmation:

Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker are parents again! The Lemme founder, 44, and the Blink-182 drummer, 47, have welcomed their first baby together, sources confirm exclusively to PEOPLE. Kardashian Barker and Barker — who wed in 2022 — revealed that they would be welcoming a baby boy during a sex reveal party in June. The rocker then spoke about his son on the One Life One Chance with Toby Morse podcast late last month. The couple is already parents to six children between them. Kardashian Barker shares Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, plus daughter Penelope Scotland, 11, with ex Scott Disick. Barker is already a father to son Landon, 20, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

[From People]

Just FYI, I like that People Magazine counts Atiana De La Hoya as one of Barker’s kids too. He raised her, he was the father who stepped up, and they’re still in each other’s lives. I’ve said this before, but I watched his old reality show with Shanna and he always came across as an attentive father who loved his kids. I’m sure he’s over the moon right now that he gets to start over with a new wife and baby. It’s crazy that it’s been seventeen years since he’s done this! Anyway, I hope Kourtney’s kids love their new half-brother and I hope Scott isn’t a huge f–king nuisance.