Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker welcomed their first child together, a boy

Kourtney Kardashian gave birth to her fourth child! This is some kind of miracle baby – Kourtney and Travis Barker wanted to start trying to get pregnant before their wedding. Kourtney did fertility treatments and all kinds of fertility diets. Nothing happened. Then she decided to hit pause on all of the medical stuff and she got pregnant right away. At least, that’s the version I read in a recent profile of Travis. Anyway, People has the confirmation:

Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker are parents again! The Lemme founder, 44, and the Blink-182 drummer, 47, have welcomed their first baby together, sources confirm exclusively to PEOPLE.

Kardashian Barker and Barker — who wed in 2022 — revealed that they would be welcoming a baby boy during a sex reveal party in June. The rocker then spoke about his son on the One Life One Chance with Toby Morse podcast late last month.

The couple is already parents to six children between them. Kardashian Barker shares Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, plus daughter Penelope Scotland, 11, with ex Scott Disick.

Barker is already a father to son Landon, 20, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Just FYI, I like that People Magazine counts Atiana De La Hoya as one of Barker’s kids too. He raised her, he was the father who stepped up, and they’re still in each other’s lives. I’ve said this before, but I watched his old reality show with Shanna and he always came across as an attentive father who loved his kids. I’m sure he’s over the moon right now that he gets to start over with a new wife and baby. It’s crazy that it’s been seventeen years since he’s done this! Anyway, I hope Kourtney’s kids love their new half-brother and I hope Scott isn’t a huge f–king nuisance.

15 Responses to “Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker welcomed their first child together, a boy”

  1. Persephone says:
    November 5, 2023 at 8:22 am

    “Anyway, I hope Kourtney’s kids love their new half-brother and I hope Scott isn’t a huge f–king nuisance.”

    Ditto, Kaiser, especially the part about Scott. He is such a toolbag.

    Reply
  2. LocaLady says:
    November 5, 2023 at 8:22 am

    🍼 💕 🎉

    Reply
  3. BB says:
    November 5, 2023 at 8:25 am

    Congratulations on the new baby.
    I would be puzzled if I had to go through this all over again in my 40’s, but it seems they wanted it very much. So, enjoy!

    Reply
  4. Josephine says:
    November 5, 2023 at 8:45 am

    my only thought was thank goodness not a girl since they have to start shilling at 8 to 10 years old apparently.

    Reply
  5. LBB says:
    November 5, 2023 at 9:15 am

    I hope all went well and all are healthy. It felt like a really long pregnancy but that baby was very wanted.

    Reply
  6. Eleonor says:
    November 5, 2023 at 9:35 am

    Congratulations!
    On another news: did Kurtney really dressed as Kim trolled by Riccardo Tisci at the Met gala ? lol 😂

    Reply
    • Bibliomommy96 says:
      November 5, 2023 at 10:34 am

      She did!! So funny!! And you know Kim was in on the joke too, Kim keeps all her clothes, so Kim had to lend it to her.

      Reply
  7. Eowyn says:
    November 5, 2023 at 9:43 am

    Children as accessories.

    Reply
  8. Kristin says:
    November 5, 2023 at 10:12 am

    Congrats to both of them. On another note, I really love them together and hope this marriage stands the test of time. She always looks so happy and lit up inside with Travis in a way that she never looked with Scott. With Scott, she seemed miserable most of the time, and tired that she constantly had to “mother” him through all his issues. And despite how supportive she was in standing by him, he really didn’t treat her very well. I’m glad she’s found happiness with Travis and I hope Scott butts out it.

    Reply
  9. Bibliomommy96 says:
    November 5, 2023 at 10:33 am

    I’m so happy for them. (You can always tell in the comments who watches the show still, who used to watch it, and who just follows them on SM and reads about them on gossip sites.)

    Reply
  10. PixiePaperdoll says:
    November 5, 2023 at 10:55 am

    His stepdaughter is always referred to as his daughter. I think his team probably insists on it.

    Also, if he wants to punch Scott in the face, I’m ok with that.

    Reply
  11. Scout says:
    November 5, 2023 at 11:54 am

    I guess I always thought Scott and Kourtney would end up together. But nope.

    Reply

