Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker welcomed their first child together, a boy

Kourtney Kardashian gave birth to her fourth child! This is some kind of miracle baby – Kourtney and Travis Barker wanted to start trying to get pregnant before their wedding. Kourtney did fertility treatments and all kinds of fertility diets. Nothing happened. Then she decided to hit pause on all of the medical stuff and she got pregnant right away. At least, that’s the version I read in a recent profile of Travis. Anyway, People has the confirmation:
Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker are parents again! The Lemme founder, 44, and the Blink-182 drummer, 47, have welcomed their first baby together, sources confirm exclusively to PEOPLE.
Kardashian Barker and Barker — who wed in 2022 — revealed that they would be welcoming a baby boy during a sex reveal party in June. The rocker then spoke about his son on the One Life One Chance with Toby Morse podcast late last month.
The couple is already parents to six children between them. Kardashian Barker shares Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, plus daughter Penelope Scotland, 11, with ex Scott Disick.
Barker is already a father to son Landon, 20, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.
[From People]
Just FYI, I like that People Magazine counts Atiana De La Hoya as one of Barker’s kids too. He raised her, he was the father who stepped up, and they’re still in each other’s lives. I’ve said this before, but I watched his old reality show with Shanna and he always came across as an attentive father who loved his kids. I’m sure he’s over the moon right now that he gets to start over with a new wife and baby. It’s crazy that it’s been seventeen years since he’s done this! Anyway, I hope Kourtney’s kids love their new half-brother and I hope Scott isn’t a huge f–king nuisance.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Instagram and Avalon Red.
MANHATTAN, NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA – SEPTEMBER 13: American media personality Kourtney Kardashian and husband/American musician Travis Barker attend the Boohoo X Kourtney Kardashian Barker Fashion Show during New York Fashion Week (NYFW) held at The High Line on September 13, 2022 in Manhattan, New York City, New York, United States.
New York, NY – Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker hold hands as they arrive for dinner at Zero Bond social club in New York City.
Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker
Portofino, ITALY – Close Family and friends are all in Portofino for a weekend of celebrations for the wedding of Kourtney Kardashian to Travis Barker.
Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian
New York, NY – Happy couple Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker walk hand in hand while stepping out in rainy New York City. Kourtney is currently following Travis around during his Blink 182 Tour.
Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker
New York, NY – Kourtney Kardashian steps out this evening and heads to Blink 182's show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Kourtney shows her support for hubby Travis in a white Blink 182 T-shirt paired with black overalls.
Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian
Los Angeles, CA – The 44-year-old reality TV star revealed the news to the public as the Blink-182 drummer performed on stage at his concert by holding up a sign that read: 'Travis, I'm Pregnant.'
Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian
“Anyway, I hope Kourtney’s kids love their new half-brother and I hope Scott isn’t a huge f–king nuisance.”
Ditto, Kaiser, especially the part about Scott. He is such a toolbag.
I would bet that they think of their new brother as their new brother.
🍼 💕 🎉
Congratulations on the new baby.
I would be puzzled if I had to go through this all over again in my 40’s, but it seems they wanted it very much. So, enjoy!
my only thought was thank goodness not a girl since they have to start shilling at 8 to 10 years old apparently.
I hope all went well and all are healthy. It felt like a really long pregnancy but that baby was very wanted.
Congratulations!
On another news: did Kurtney really dressed as Kim trolled by Riccardo Tisci at the Met gala ? lol 😂
She did!! So funny!! And you know Kim was in on the joke too, Kim keeps all her clothes, so Kim had to lend it to her.
Children as accessories.
Congrats to both of them. On another note, I really love them together and hope this marriage stands the test of time. She always looks so happy and lit up inside with Travis in a way that she never looked with Scott. With Scott, she seemed miserable most of the time, and tired that she constantly had to “mother” him through all his issues. And despite how supportive she was in standing by him, he really didn’t treat her very well. I’m glad she’s found happiness with Travis and I hope Scott butts out it.
I’m so happy for them. (You can always tell in the comments who watches the show still, who used to watch it, and who just follows them on SM and reads about them on gossip sites.)
His stepdaughter is always referred to as his daughter. I think his team probably insists on it.
Also, if he wants to punch Scott in the face, I’m ok with that.
Yes and yes. Also why I commented above how the youngest three kids probably think of this new baby as their brother, not half-brother.
well her bio dad says Travis raised her
I guess I always thought Scott and Kourtney would end up together. But nope.