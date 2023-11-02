Princess Kate wore a tartan jacket & bootcut jeans in Scotland

Prince William and Kate are now known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when they’re in Scotland. Those are their Scottish titles. Charles used to love his Rothesay title, and he would use it often. So far, the new Rothesays haven’t been too keen on spending much time in Scotland or using their new titles. Well, the Rothesays are in Scotland today. It took them forever to get up there too – they do not like to “start” their work day before noon. They will visit rural communities today and some kind of youth mental health thing.
William and Kate announced their visit to Burghead, Moray and Inverness a few days ago, and this is the first time William has been seen or heard from since October 14th, when he took George to a Rugby World Cup match in France. Kate was in France on October 15th (solo) and then she wasn’t seen at all until yesterday, November 1st.
As for Kate and William’s fashion here is… eh. I’m not going to blast them for dressing warmly, but that must be William’s “Scottish jacket” because he pulls it out every time he has an outdoor event in Scotland. He’s not wandering around the Balmoral estate – it would be appropriate for him to actually make more of an effort. What is his new dresser doing? Kate, meanwhile, wore regular non-jegging jeans for the second day in a row. I’m not going to yell at anyone about her jeans… even though they’re the wrong inseam again. I love a “dark bootcut jeans and a navy turtleneck sweater” combo. I lived in variations of that outfit in college, as I’m sure Kate did as well. The “tartan jacket” looks kind of off – once again, Kate has difficulties putting together a full look, even though the separates are actually okay. Also: the wig is out of control.
PS… At least Kate’s lingering “trampoline injury” has finally healed – no finger bandages today or yesterday.
PPS… I updated this post with more photos and holy hell, that wig is JANKY.
The Prince and Princess of Wales, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, visit Outfit Moray, an award-winning charity delivering life-changing outdoor learning and adventure activity programmes to young people in Moray, Scotland.
The Princess of Wales, known as the Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, visits Outfit Moray, an award-winning charity delivering life-changing outdoor learning and adventure activity programmes to young people in Moray, Scotland.
The Prince and Princess of Wales, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, visit Outfit Moray, an award-winning charity delivering life-changing outdoor learning and adventure activity programmes to young people in Moray, Scotland.
The Prince and Princess of Wales, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, visit Outfit Moray, an award-winning charity delivering life-changing outdoor learning and adventure activity programmes to young people in Moray, Scotland.
The Prince and Princess of Wales, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, visit Outfit Moray, an award-winning charity delivering life-changing outdoor learning and adventure activity programmes to young people in Moray, Scotland.
The Princess of Wales, known as the Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, visits Outfit Moray, an award-winning charity delivering life-changing outdoor learning and adventure activity programmes to young people in Moray, Scotland.
Her hair game is so weird.
Looks like a wig from the Raquel Welch collection. Yes Raquel has a wig business. I don’t think she is still alive but the business is. Not very expensive wigs.
I call that piece the “Melania topper”…I do not know if Melania wore a topper, but those front wings on her hair always looked fake to me…and yet much better integrated into her hair overall than whatever it is that Kate does to style hers. It doesn’t bother me that women wear hairpieces at all – I’ve know many women who have, and I’ve got my own hair struggles (just started oral minoxidil), but what bothers me about Kate is that she has all the money to have something very nice, and to find a hairstylist who specializes in toppers and wigs, but doesn’t.
@ncboudicca — Haha! Came here to says the same thing! She’s definitely straying into Melania Trump territory with the topper. Doesn’t she realize that with all that hair shading her face it accentuates her bags and sags? And don’t get me started on those jeans and clumpy boots…
It looks so different from yesterday! is it a false front? (is that a term?) is it a completely different wig/ What is going on??
@Becks I’ve finally given up completely on even trying to understand her whole hair…situation
Worst hair I think I’ve ever seen on her.My college age daughter wore a green wig last week for Halloween parties and I swear it was less distracting than Kate’s.Seriously.
Halloween is right. Ever since she has the curtain bangs style, I see someone dressed in a funny dog costume for halloween. It looks so ridiculous. Especially because you can barely see her face.
The volume of the bangs (do doggy ears in my mind) changes every time. It should not be this thick, and the length should be to her shoulder. Even as a wig it qould look so much more youthful and natural.
I legitimately burst out laughing when I scrolled down. I’m convinced she’s trolling Will at this point.
She has to be, it’s the only thing that makes sense. “Oh, did you go bald? Look at ALLLLLL OF MY HAIR!!!!”
It looks like she taunting him because he has nothing left on his head so she juste get the biggest wig she can get her hands on when they do an appearance together.
Her hair is just truly awful. She would look (and probably feel) so much better with a blunt cut to her clavicle or even shorter. I don’t know why she insists on maintaining this messy, mopey mop. It’s so depressing.
And that jacket is truly awful as well. It’s cute in theory but does not work for her in either color or style.
The jacket (someone said Burberry ,how do you make Burberry look this cheap)??But yeah I adore plaid but the jacket looks terrible with this outfit-and I have no idea how a jacket atop navy turtleneck and datrk denim could go wrong,but it looks wrong.She has managed to make this jacket look like something I could find at a craft store In Amish country for 45 about dollars.
The jacket looks incredibly stiff and cheap. The jeans need to be longer. The sweater looks dumb tucked into the jeans. The boots are nope. Finally, the hair. Oooof…
She used to look reasonable in casual clothing.
I’m wondering now if that jacket is reversible and she’s wearing the lining side out.
It looks dreadful in photo 4, where it is obviously different in the way it falls forwards over her forehead. I think at this point it’s become not only her signature (however fake) but also something of a comfort blanket. I think she looks utterly miserable here.
It’s a really ugly jacket, imo. Kate has SO MANY nice Barbour jackets (and ones from other random brands but that look Barbour-esque) but she buys this mess? It’s so busy.
SMH
@ PONCHORELLA you pretty much summed up all I wanted to say. It’s all awful.
When your Medusa curls are cascading over (around) your shoulder your hair is too much.
I believe this is a topper and it’s too far back from her hairline. I wear mine pulled almost all the to the hairline, even though that can cause the hair to swing forward quite a bit and look heavy. They can slide back during the day, so maybe that’s what happened. There’s often a comb in front to keep it secure, but you can also use clips, velcro tape, glue, or even get a lace front topper and glue that b—- down.
It’s not easy to plop something on your head and make it look real. This lady needs a better hair person on tap. Future queen, photographed daily? Come on. This looks like amateur hour.
Her hair and that fake smile are so distracting. How does she not know the kind of jeans that look good on her at her age???
Man. This looks like me in high school. After my pants shrank in the wash but I didn’t have anything else to wear. High waters. Not tragic but ugh. It’s either cropped or regular length. And don’t do s cropped flare or bootcut unless you know what you are doing!!! Wearing cropped with those Frankenstein esque boots could be such a look. But she always looks so awkward so her fashion choices never look like choices. They look like mistakes.
This is why I bring a tape measure and measure the inseam of pants before even trying them on
31 maybe 31.5. I also buy men’s or ranch jeans that sell women’s jeans by waist and inseam.
I love that a lot of websites give full measurements on clothes. Although having a 33 inside leg means I often have to get a 34 and have them taken up but it’s worth it.
Exactly. This is 5’11 me in the 90s because back then, no one made jeans for tall people. Even then I’d let out the hem so they were longer.
With all of your money and access, no excuses for getting clothes this wrong all the time!
I had the opposite problem. Being short, I couldn’t wear any jeans with leg shaping. The “knee” area would land around my calves and if I tried to shorten the jeans. I’d have to cut off all the flare at the bottom. It was a great day when ankle length jeans became popular.
Eurydice – I have the same problem. I usually only wear straight jeans, sometimes with a slight flare at the bottom. Also, thank God for Petite sizes! Now my knees land where they should lol
It looks like she just pulled on the same exact jeans and boots that she wore yesterday. Which, fine, I guess, but the jeans are too short and I personally really dislike those boots. They’re very…clunky? Not sure how to describe what it is I don’t like about them, but ugh. They would look marginally better if her jeans were longer. I guess we should be grateful they’re not jeggings?
The jacket looks too small, and the jeans are tragic. Like someone else posted, I would feel sorry 4 her too if she hadn’t treated Meghan so bad.
It’s a cute jacket, but not meant to be worn over a bulky sweater; I think that’s the issue.
These jeans, in proper length, would look nice with some chunky heeled boots. I’d pair the boots she is wearing with straight jeans. None of them with this tartan jacket though, which seems out of proportion somehow.
Of course they don’t work before noon because you have to deal with the morning hangovers that they both got because they knew they would be together for the photo op. Her Frankenstein chunky boots are horrible.
Like. These boots are def in. But not like this. Omg.
Like I know Pinterest is full of beach wave blondes in hats, plaids, skinny jeans and heeled booties. But there is a ton of other shit on there!
It’s good that she’s trying new looks. But for the love of god – go shopping with a stylist and a highly regarded and skilled one at that.
I go with my friends and they come out and I’m like no. These do nothing for you and the length makes you look somehow really tall and really short at the same time.
It’s not mean. They always ask and then I give my opinion.
You need another set of eyes to name the things you are feeling and to help you steer clear of later … why do I feel so awkward in this …. Oh right. It’s cuz super high rise makes me feel like an 80’s mom. Ok.
Just know what you like and what looks good on you and what you feel good in!!!!! Ans go from there.
If it weren’t for how horrible she has proven to be, I would feel sorry for her because she seems so totally uncomfortable in her own skin and life.
Hard agree.
Wearing pants should not be this angst ridden.
I totally agree. Posted lower down pretty much the same thing: if this isn’t “sad woman” I don’t know what is. She looks totally lost and unhappy; her hair is literally shouting “I’ve given up”!! I hope her mum feels guilty for helping (positively steering) her daughter to this point. Kate Middleton doesn’t love her husband, so why does she bother and what did she fight for.
Is there no one in her life, like a girlfriend, who could give her objective advice about her wardrobe issues? She rarely looks stylish and usually she looks either clownish, clearly copying someone (either Meghan, Diana or Carole) or matronly like a Dowager Duchess. All the money in the world and access to stylists from the fashion world, and here she looks like a granny on the top and a teenager with the flared jeans on the bottom and the ridiculous Farrah Fawcett wig to cap it off. So embarrassingly bad!
After the divorce, she can go back to wearing what she likes, instead of what she thinks she should wear.
It’s the boots, right? those are the same boots as yesterday and they dont work with these jeans either. That’s what’s off about this look. Dark jeans, a dark sweater….I mean I will probably wear that this weekend, lol. the tartan jacket looks like scottish cosplay but thats pretty on brand for her in Scotland.
William’s new dresser needs to start earning his salary…….
The tartan jacket is a miss for me. And I’m starting to think bootcut jeans might not be for kate. Which is strange because bootcut jeans flatter just about anyone. These are just too short.
The jeans look horrible with those jeans. And her hair and the jacket are also distracting. It’s like, where can I rest my eyes to avoid the sad state of her style choices.
I meant to write: Those jeans look awful with those boots. The cut of teh jeans is just a complete eyesore.
Oh my gooooood!! My eyes are bleeding!! It all looks so horrible together!
First of all, the jacket: what a horrible thing that is! Terrible shape, terrible pattern, and those buttons!! My grandma would wear something like that, if at all.
About jeans: this type of jeans now seems to be fashionable again. Among young people! These trousers only work if you style them in a modern and bold way! Not as old-fashioned as Karen. On her, it looks like she’s in the 70s (or whenever these jeans were in).
In addition, the pants look exactly like the ones from yesterday, but they are different because they are longer. What’s wrong with these people!?!
I can’t quite say what bothers me so much about the shoes? Old-fashioned? Or is it the jeans that destroy everything? I would never step outside the door like that, otherwise I would be ashamed to death. Maybe it’s because I’m in my mid-twenties, but I would advise against it to ANYONE!
I think his new dresser is just a gay dude whose style he likes. But William has child bearing hips so that’s a whole ass thing.
I lived through the 90’s once, please don’t make me do it again.
These jeans look AWFUL. I’ve been there (sadly) but my excuse is that I was a broke teenager with long legs so trousers were regularly a bit short on me and sometimes I just went with it anyway. She has NO excuse (even if her budget has clearly been cut).
I feel the same. I always associate these trousers with the 90s Sandra Bullock.
It is so, so tragic that there seems to be nobody at hand to help this poor woman. To maybe scatter a few fashion magazines around? Or have some full length mirrors installed? Or just burst out into tears before she steps out of the house as a pointer that something is not quite right, fashion-wise? Millions & millions of females manage to put a/their look together on a shoestring budget and with the help of friends who more or less gently point out dos and don’ts. In this case – with all that money – mishaps are not the exception, they are sadly the rule.
I think outfit wise, someone cooler than Kate could pull this off with a different cut to that jacket and a ponytail/bun/casual twist instead of whatever hair curtain Kate’s got going on. For Kate it’s a miss at every level because her hair looks crazy, the jacket is a terrible boxy cut, and then the jeans look short (if trendy) against the boots.
I wish Kate could do something else with her hands besides always holding onto her finger tips. It looks so odd.
The fingertips together thing bugs me beyond belief.
She doesn’t know how else to hold her hands in public, imo. I think it must be strange (taxing) to be continually photographed at every move, esp for someone as socially awkward and self aware as she is. I bet she holds her phone or a cigarette to keep her hands busy in company. My partner has a habit of tapping his fingertips together like this when he’s talking and it drives me mad – he isn’t awkward, just annoying sometimes!
I think she does it so Big Blue is always showing. I mean, she worked hard for that ring, may as well show it off *eyeroll*.
I still can’t believe that there’s a god damn tailor on staff and she can’t her jeans right. I have jeans that are tailored to the correct length and I feel like a rock star and it was $15. I’m just boggled.
And that coat looks like J Crew Factory, in not a good way. There’s tons of gorgeous warm wool coats for sale that are Scottish, tartan or not, because they get advertised to me on Facebook.
Anyway, I’m clearly cranky so time for coffee.
According to the Royal fashion bloggers, her jacket is Burberry.
It looks stiff and cheap which isn’t what Burberry should mean. I give her half a point for wearing an actual British brand. I deduct it back for wearing a British brand in Scotland.
And, there’s nothing wrong with J Crew Factory, plenty of people can wear those pieces and they look good. She manages to dull what she’s wearing, it’s a skill at this point.
A Barbour jacket like Will is wearing would’ve been better, if boring. I have one and it’s held up for almost 20 years already and the pockets are fantastic, although I guess she’s not trying to carry stuff.
Burberry or not, the scale of the plaid is all wrong.
Somebody spent hours of their irreplaceable life precisely placing and matching it. Makes me sad.
Yes @Lucy I mean I buy TJ Maxx clearance and take it to the taylor.It’s like 12 bucks to hem jeans or anything-add new zipper,enforce seams ,and I feel like a million bucks in a 16 dollar pair of jeans or trousers or whatever .How is it that the future queen consort (who had an apparent hissy fit over little girl tights in another woman’s wedding no less)get it this wrong on a regular basis.
@Lucy, I have a similar body shape— long torso, short-ish legs (obviously I’m not nearly as thin as Kate is!) and so I often need to get my jeans hemmed.
If I buy them at Nordstrom or Bloomingdales on my store credit card, the alterations are often free. But it’s usually easier and quicker to just take them to a local tailor or dry-cleaner, and I can get the original hem done for like $25 or $30.
There is NO REASON that Kate should be wearing anything ill-fitting, considering the resources she has (not to mention the amount of time on her hands to deal with this sort of thing 🙄).
I like the jeans. The jacket is fine but it’s too boxy to pair with the silhouette of the pants. She needs something a little more fitted and maybe longer.
Those bootcut jeans seem a tad too short and it’s throwing the whole look off.
I’ve actually been shopping for a pair of jeans that length, the ankle bootcut trend is really in right now. But with a cute pair of pumps or flats or sneakers. Not boots, in my opinion.
YES. the length is in but the execution is wrong.
Also that length almost completely makes me twitch. It reminds me of shrunken pants on early high school mornings in the 90’s.
That said the boots ruin the whole dang thing. If you want the boots, go longer. If you want the crop, wear smaller shoes – hell loafers. Wear loafers.
Those would look good with a stack heel short boot or bootie too. I mean really short, like with a shaft that’s only an inch or two long. I actually like the jeans but it’s true that her shoes don’t go with them at all.
With those boots, I think the jeans should be just a little longer. It’s not terrible but longer would have looked better.
These boots don’t go with these jeans. Moreover, these boots don’t go well with her.
@Jais, yes, I just said something similar…I hate these boots, so it would at least be a little better if the jeans covered up some more of them!
Kate used to have an excellent boot game. There was a pair she wore back in the girlfriend days that I still covet and will check resale sites for every once in a while when it occurs to me. But between the clunky Chloe (I think they were Chloe?) boots she started wearing a year or two ago, and now these, her boots never look quite right with the rest of her outfit. I don’t think these type of boots, the chunkier styles, suit her as well.
I really wonder if she does most of her shopping herself online, or if Natasha is still involved in any capacity as her “stylist.” It used to be that having a stylist seemed to be more important when W&K were going on tours, because the “stylist” would go ahead of time and scout out local designers, as well as go to all of the sites that Kate planned to visit and pick appropriate colors/outfits for each backdrop so that the photos would look good (I’m pretty sure I read that on WKW, not positive).
But since they’re evidently not doing those long tours anymore (“The Cambridge Way!”), maybe Kate’s just been doing most of her shopping herself?
Who knows, but as most of you guys have already said, something about her outfits always look a bit “off.” There’s always at least one element that doesn’t work. The fact that her hair has gotten so completely ridiculous doesn’t help matters, either.
ETA: @Mrsh, I didn’t see your comment at first, but ITA: “the boots don’t go with her” was the perfect way to word it. They’re just not her style. I guess these boots are trendy right now (?) so that’s why she’s wearing them, but IMO she’s reached an age where she should know by now what she likes and what works with her body type and personal style, instead of just following trends.
Yesterday I was thinking boot cut would have saved the outfit but she still can’t get them to fit/fall right. I see the sausage curls are starting to return. Does she have a staff member that is in charge of her wiglets? If not she needs one.
OMG, she looks like a muppet landed on her head.
…and that Muppet is trying to swallow her
Her outfit and wig look terrible. That tartan jacket is just bad. As I said earlier her fashion sense is non-existent.
Here’s the thing. I usually love how Meghan puts together her casual outfits. The shoes, the jewelry, the way she wears it. Even if I wouldn’t necessarily wear it, it works for her. And there’s usually at least one piece or more that I would really want for myself. It’s just a skill that she has. Another commenter mentioned something princess Mary wore on Monday and it also looked so so good. When I see Kate, it’s usually just eh. It’s fine whatever. There is nothing that she is wearing here that I’m excited about. Not the jacket, the jeans, or the boots. Maybe my style vibe just doesn’t mesh with Kate’s idk. Or the pieces could be styled differently. I could see someone else wearing those boots differently maybe? Hmmm, I’d probably like the turtleneck sweater. That’s all I got.
Imho, it’s because Meghan and CP Mary “wear” their clothes, their clothes don’t “wear” them. To me that’s frequently the issue with Kate’s style, she doesn’t appear comfortable or confident with what she’s wearing and it shows.
Here’s a link to princess Mary. The jeans are very long, might be too long and baggy for some, but I think it works with the long jacket.
https://www.womanandhome.com/life/royal-news/crown-princess-marys-checked-coat-flared-jeans-and-white-rollneck-was-the-perfect-warm-winter-look/
Eh, this whole outfit looks like something right out of madewell. Personally, I like the inseam of the pants. I feel like it’s one of those outfits that looks cute on the models on the website, but if I bought it and put it on, I would feel awkward. I’m like you, individually, I like the pieces, but they just don’t work on her as a whole.
Maybe if the jacket was three inches shorter with these jeans and her boots had less of a lug sole.
Her hair is bigger than her waist at this point. It’s got a mind of its own!
OMG…I’m almost 80 years old and I wear bootcut jeans at the correct length with footwear that works. How can she (or her stylist???) not get it? There are times when I read this blog that I feel for her (not often, though) but so many, many times she gets almost everything she puts on her back so wrong. If she ever manages to get that crown over her wiglets, what are the bets she will not improve…at all? It’s almost painful to watch the other European royal get it while Khate just carries on, oblivious (or not) to her many awkward looks and mannerisms.
I deeply dislike Kate.
But having survived an abusive relationship, and knowing how they destroy you and every choice you make and every thing li like – I wonder if that’s part of this.
But also she was never her own person. So maybe it’s a reckoning. When she needs to find out who she is – besides cruel and conniving – and wear what works for her and not for a random Royal or for Meghan.
Her hair has its own postal code. It’s not a good look at all. She’s not a college student, she’s a 41 year old mother of 3 and the Princess of Wales. She really has to update her look as she has nothing else going for her.
“Her hair has its own postal code”
🤣☠️
Yikes, her hair looks like it fell on her head from a great height. And that jacket is so ugly that I can’t even speak to the inseam issue. But, it matches William’s and makes them a “couple.”
The hairline is tucked under the wig and we are supposed to believe her bangs sprung from behind? They aren’t even trying.
All I can think of while looking at these photos are how the royals treat Scotland like their “own tartan Disneyland”.
Honestly I just find the Scottish cosplay so patronising. Hello peasants, I just love Scotland soooo much I bought a new tartan jacket!
Well they might find a few fans for a photo op, but support for the monarchy in Scotland is not high, and appearances like this are not going to change that.
William can’t dress as per usual. No comment on her jeans – much better than jeggings despite the length – but that hair is out of control. I would laugh so much if it blew off in a gust of wind.
Her hair 😂😂😂😂😂🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴😂😂😂😂😂😂
Her outfit, her hair… what a mess!
Kate’s wig is obvious here. And if you’re going to tartan, use the pattern that represents your title https://www.kinlochanderson.com/tartan/rothesay
Back in the beginning when they’d go to Scotland, she would wear a normal outfit and carry a scarf/wrap in that pattern. A few times she might have actually worn it as a scarf, but I distinctly recall her carrying it along with her clutch a few times, as a nod to its meaning.
But now she’s gone totally off the rails and this jacket is WAY too busy. Between the jacket and her batshit insane hair, your eye doesn’t even know where to go first.
Such a missed opportunity- the modern tartan red would have popped as a wrap or scarf! Seriously, how does she manage to get her outfit wrong every time? Invest in a good stylist, find a good tailor and listen to them!
Forgive my ignorance, as I’ve never actually been to Scotland (yet! Planning a trip there for my husband’s birthday next Oct.), but question about kilts: are they actually worn by any Scottish men on a regular basis? I’ve seen them worn for weddings and other formal events, of course, but it seems like the BRF (and maybe various aristos and/or their employees and other hangers-on?) are the only ones who wear them as wandering-around-the-estate clothes. Is it an affectation, like how late-era German and Austro-Hungarian nobles would throw parties where they’d all dress up in stylized peasant clothes?
I also would like an answer to this question. Because whenever Charles wears kilts it looks…wrong. I don’t particularly like the style anyway, but I definitely don’t like it on him.
I thought that WAS Charles with them in the top photo when I first saw it, then remembered he was in Kenya (looking wrinkled and sloppyAF, btw).
I’m Scottish and can try and help with this!
People wear kilts here either because:
1.They are forced to because it’s their school uniform (that was me)
2. They are off to a wedding/ceilidh/hogmanay. Usually an occasion full of English people who want to be Scottish
3. They’re off to the rugby or to watch Scotland play football (maybe)
4. They’re shooting an Ad for their new tourism venture/merch
Good kilts are kept and passed down. My brother got married in my great uncles kilt and my husband had to apply for special dispensation from St Andrews Univ to give kinloch Anderson (who make them all) to be allowed to buy his graduate tartan.
I absolutely love tartan, it’s absolutely fascinating – along with tweeds.
The pre-separation-announcement contract must state that one joint trip to Scotland/Wales/Northern Ireland shall be completed each work term. Because it seems their pattern is vacation, vacation, vacation, then return to work with a very special appearance together in a remote country setting with animals and muddy patches. With that obligation filed in the press pool, they don’t have to see each other again for the immediate future. I do tend to enjoy these appearances because they always yield some uncomfortable bids for attention on Kate’s part while William pretends he doesn’t know her.
Kate’s too thin to fill out that jacket; hence it looks so stiff and uncomfortable. But she has to act Scottish today. By the way, I love the lady in the wrinkled blue hoodie who didn’t dress up for the visit.
If either were my child and they confided in me that they felt miserable and trapped in their marriage, I would advise them to be completely honest with themselves and if the marriage is not saveable then to split. Flogging a dead horse and or keeping up appearances is harming both themselves and their children. No one wants to divorce but sometimes it is the best to be honest that things haven’t worked out and just focus on co parenting the children.
Outdoor + jeans + padded country jacket + Scottish winter usually means you don’t do a big-night-out wavy blow-dry. A ponytail, chignon, even a hair claw would have been fine.
With hairpieces, updos, ponytails and half-up styles can look awkward and obvious. I haven’t succeeded much with them and I don’t think we’re going to see Kate with her hair up much from this point on.
@Tarte Au Citron, agreed, and this is something that she very often gets right!
For some reason I remember thinking she actually looked pretty good when she and William visited the “Lake District” last year, and I just googled it — idk if the link will post, but omg she looked SO much better that day then she does today!
I actually love the Troy London jacket she wore then, and I think her hair looked really cute. (I still don’t like the boots she wore that day, but overall I think it was a much better look, more pulled-together.)
Compared to how she looks today? Yikes on bikes
https://whatkatewore.com/2019/06/11/kate-keeps-it-casual-for-lake-district-engagements/
Her coat is atrocious it looks like an old car blanket. I seriously do not understand how she manages to get worse at this. She has a body that seemingly can wear fashion – she’d be amazing in a big locally made Shetland sweater or merino poncho, pony tale, and tall boots. I just do not get it.
I am aghast.
Omg yesssss.
Straight jeans, wooly sweater that’s beautiful and soft and local and not too bulky, boots worn under with a bit of a heel or longer boots worn over the jeans. Pony tail with a little height on top. No jacket. Cross body purse.
I think the problem is that she has no figure and whoever dresses her doesn’t know what to do with someone who is extremely thin, no curve, and tall. They don’t know how to mimic dimension which is why they always throw her into dress coats. They try to dress her based on Meghan who has experience with dressing. Kate doesn’t know how to edit herself. She throws in all the trends thinking that it will work. This outfit looks like she’s wearing highwater bootleg pants with frankenstein boots.
Fashion caters to people specifically with her build. This is not hard.
Wide legged wool or cotton pants. Casual fit but still elevated. Thin but slouchy sweater. Pony tail. Cross body purse. Very very simple accessories if any. Like a silver bracelet and maybe silver dot studs. Thats it.
Also she needs to get her colors done. Dear god.
The boot cut jeans are not working here due to the fact she is long waisted and short legged. This cut of Jean highlights this…issue. For me, it explains why she has tended to wear skinny jeans.
Kate has worn bootcut jeans in the past and they looked good (imo), but the issue here, and yesterday, is that she’s wearing the ankle-length ones. If she’d just buy the correct size for her body type, and ditch the “cropped” length, I think she’d look really good— definitely far better than the dreaded jeggings that we’ve had to look at for the past decade+.
She wears everything too small & too close fitting, she wants you to know she’s still skinny. She knows zip about proportions. Or patterns, or color combinations, you get the idea. I think, too, most of her staff are quite a bit younger, and she’s either dressing like them or they’re dressing her in clothing they like.
Kate’s entire problem is proportion. these to me are still jeggings just with a little kick flare at the end. it’s like she’s so committed to displaying her thigh gap that she whiffs on all other fit issues.
a cropped jean is cute. a cropped jean with a lug soled boot is cute. but not on a long torso/short legged body with a high rise. and the jacket hits at the wrong place on her hip as well as sleeve.
these are simple fixes that a decent stylist should point out to her. girl get on instagram and scroll for your seasonal color palette and your kibbe type even!?! like what is she doing with all her spare time?
the “hair” omg.
Honestly the absolute best wigs and hair pieces I’ve ever seen are done by black women. It’s such a part of their lives and culture here in the USA. They have SKILLS.
I wonder if that’s why her wigs suck. She won’t go to the truly talented talent in her area. Or they won’t help her.
Are we thinking she might have Covid hair loss or some such? She’s gone from adding hair to substituting her whole head.
I hope the lack of nutrition hasn’t caused her to lose her hair.
Unfortunately I think it’s the starvation diet she’s been on that’s causing hair loss. Her hair was wonderful when she was pregnant and carrying some extra weight — thick and shiny. My sister died of EDs and lost a lot of hair in her final years.
Jaded – you and I know personally the horror of EDs, altho I know your sister had it far worse than I, and she sadly paid the ultimate price. Yes, your hair does get weak and fall out. Mine did. It has grown back to pre ED days, thank heavens. I try not to comment on Kate’s size these days. Sometimes she looks painfully thin; some days not. I think generally we are all so used to her post wedding size that it’s no longer shocking.
She started getting super thin (not THIS thin, but much smaller than she’d ever been before) just before the wedding, but her natural hair still managed to look good at the same time— and she must have been consuming very few calories.
So maybe it’s just that time has taken a toll? That after eating so little for so many years, her hair finally started showing the stress it’s taken on her body? I really don’t know, but the fact that her hair is such an insane, out of control, inexplicable mess at this point is sad because IMO her natural hair is (was?) genuinely gorgeous for a time.
These are definitely not jeggings. You can tell the jeans are much looser on her legs with the creases on the knee/calf area of the pants. I used to wear jeans like this in elementary/middle/high school before skinnies became all the rage. 100% not skinnies or jeggings.
I rarely say this (see never) but William’s fashion outshines Kate’s for once. His outfit isn’t anything out of the ordinary, just normal William. But Kate’s outfit looks so haphazard like she got dressed in the dark. That tartan coat, black jeans, black boots combo is just not it that it makes William’s outfit looks miles better.
The boots are fine for the weather, but the jeans needed to be straight leg. If you’re dealing with mud, a cut with less fabric is smarter anyway. These are too long to be cropped flares and too short to be proper boot cut. Strange design choice.
Whenever she wears regular pants, they’re too long and they puddle at her feet and drag along the ground. And now whenever she wears jeans, they’re too short. It’s so bizarre that with all of the time, money, and resources *in the world*, she can’t seem to get this very simple thing right!!
The front pieces of that wig give the same silhouette as the top of a muffin.
Their style is so boring. They look like they just threw anything on and dress like Scotland is some wild hinterland, even when they’re in an urban area. This looks so Black Friday mall shopping. The hair/wig looks very 70s Charlie’s Angels and a bit askew. They look frumpy.
ANNNNND, Starting from the top,
Kate your wig is bigger than your waist (epic fail) it’s mesh front looks like your wearing a sweat band and the centre parting isn’t!
Your jacket looks like it’s 2 sizes to small and has spent the last year shoved in the back of your wardrobe and needs a good dry clean.
Your jumper, not to bad
Your jeans, I’m so sorry but 😂😂😂😂😂. Your boots? Yeah, coco the clown wants them back.
Sorry I forgot your neurotic finger fiddling, maybe get some help with that. Now back over the border for you, because we all know William has to drop you of for the children’s t time whilst he slopes of home to his bachelor pad
Fvck me that jacket really is something else. Yeech. But then I saw they were visiting Scotland so it’s a freaking tartan Burberry coat. Cringe 😬
Grateful to see K out of her too tight jeggings into a bootcut
I see a lot of my Gen Z friends wearing their boots like this, chunky with this length jean but it is not working on 42 year old K, who already has short legs and who has previously always dressed like a 45 year old 80’s Girl Friday
Her pants are too short, her hair is too long, and, frankly, she looks like shit.
That’s one way of getting the meat off the bone! She does look spectacularly awful.
x1000
I’m sorry to all those who like and wear a boot cut trouser, but the shape is horrible imo! The top photo shows why she gurns – without the facial scaffolding her face falls. And, is she doing a half grapple hand even with her husband?! The entire look is horrible. I don’t mind at all that she wears tartan in Scotland, this kind of thing does not bother me one jot, but I wish she’d cut her hair/sort out the fake stuff, if only to prevent her from looking so Karen Carpenter-esque. I kind of feel sorry for her here; she looks miserable and lost. I know she isn’t the nicest of people but my instinctive reaction to these photos is “how sad she looks and I pity her”.
Just add my 2 cents – the other problem with the pants/boot is that the boots are actually brown, which is part of the reason they look so strange with the black pants. They aren’t making a nice line, they are literally black jeans with brown boots.
You’re right. She really doesn’t understand line. And it always gets to me with everyone – wear a darker shoe than the rest of your ensemble, or be prepared for the viewer’s eye to be dragged down to your feet rather than up to your face. A lighter shoe can make a great statement, but it’s often the wrong one when thrown on because you like the shoes in and of themselves, rather than as part of the whole look.
I think the jeans are blue jeans, not black? I think? But yes, something is off either way.
I thought they were dark blue, too (aren’t they the same ones from yesterday?), but yeah, either way, it still looks all wrong because of the wonky length.
She has all that money and still can’t afford to get a stylist who can install a wig correctly?
There is such a diverse range of posters on here, with so many different professional skill sets – is anyone a hair stylist or wig specialist? If so, please help! What the hell is with her hair? How fake is it and why is it so awful? Thanks in advance.
It looks like a dog is sitting on top of her head.
I don’t know how to describe Kate’s appearance today, and I don’t know how those boots and jeans should be styled, but I must say the word that comes to mind about Kate’s look is Frumpy.
Kate seems unhappy which seems to be reflected in the choice of her outfits – it’s almost like she doesn’t care.
She used to at least look polished more often than not, regardless of whether I liked what she was wearing. Recently, though (and especially today! yikes) she looks sloppy. Like she just threw on whatever she grabbed first.
New here and loving it! Can someone explain the wig thing? I’m super bad a spotting them personally. How long has she been doing this?
I am far from an expert, but I think the full on wig is fairly new. Maybe August or Septemberish? i have been able to spot the wiglet for a while but I can’t fully tell what makes this a wig, but others on here have given more detailed rundowns lol. For me one of the big tells is that when you look at the front of her hair, it just doesnt seem to sit in a way that “real” hair would lol.
@HopeSays, welcome! I’ve been here forever, and I still cannot for the life of me what’s going on with her hair…situation, so you’re not alone!
1. Who wears bootcut jeans!?
2. Why are they at her ankle?
1. People who don’t remember how bad they were the first time round (sorry to the posters who love them, just jesting!)
2. Because I suspect she’s become totally reliant on her “stylists”. You have to wonder how much they get paid. Is this their revenge, best served up in cold cloth?
I think they were actually described as “straight leg” on the website? But they look more flared (I guess that’s the word?) on her, because they’re too short.
I swear to god there are some days where I genuinely wonder if she took any time in front of a mirror before stepping out the door.
Sorry y’all – I’m with Tom and Lorenzo and think Princess Cathy looks her best when she’s doing these kinds of events where she can wear sporty, outdoorsy clothes. She is clearly at her most comfortable in such settings. I really like her plaid jacket. That hair is a nightmare, though. The curtain bangs look just awful.
Maybe her jacket would look better if it weren’t quilted. Also the shiny buttons look cheap. Has no one told her that metal buttons can look cheap in photos?
As for her hair, it looks like her bewigged gopher has perched itself on her head. I swear KKKhate’s “stylist” must hold a grudge against her. 🤷🏾♀️