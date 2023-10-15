Prince William brought Prince George to the Rugby World Cup in Marseille

Prince William was in France on Saturday with a special guest: his eldest child, Prince George. George has become a regular at sporting events in the UK, but George’s appearance at the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal was his first overseas sporting event. William and George watched Wales vs. Argentina. Argentina won, which made me think back… has George ever attended a sporting event where his team or the national team won? He went to the Euros final and Britain lost. He went to the Ashes and it was a draw (with Australia retaining the Ashes).

Anyway, I have no idea what to say here. I feel bad for George. This was the first day of his autumn school vacation and the poor kid had to wear a tie and a suit jacket. Let the kid wear a sweater and some chinos! Let him wear a team jersey! The purpose of George and Will both wearing red ties was because red is the color of the Welsh team. They weren’t doing some kind of father-and-son twinning thing.

I assume that William and George flew private to Marseille, just as William and Kate flew separately and privately to the previous Rugby World Cup matches last month. Of course that’s not mentioned in any reporting though! They’re also not mentioning William’s refusal to support the Lionesses when they made it to the Women’s World Cup final.

Update: I’ve added a tweet with the “scolding” photos below. I think Page Six is just trying to create a story, honestly. William just waves his finger around at everyone.

Prince William appears to scold Prince George, 10, at Rugby World Cup 2023 https://t.co/cQN0rP6xqH pic.twitter.com/kDtbHec4Qr — Page Six (@PageSix) October 14, 2023