Prince William brought Prince George to the Rugby World Cup in Marseille

Prince William was in France on Saturday with a special guest: his eldest child, Prince George. George has become a regular at sporting events in the UK, but George’s appearance at the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal was his first overseas sporting event. William and George watched Wales vs. Argentina. Argentina won, which made me think back… has George ever attended a sporting event where his team or the national team won? He went to the Euros final and Britain lost. He went to the Ashes and it was a draw (with Australia retaining the Ashes).
Anyway, I have no idea what to say here. I feel bad for George. This was the first day of his autumn school vacation and the poor kid had to wear a tie and a suit jacket. Let the kid wear a sweater and some chinos! Let him wear a team jersey! The purpose of George and Will both wearing red ties was because red is the color of the Welsh team. They weren’t doing some kind of father-and-son twinning thing.
I assume that William and George flew private to Marseille, just as William and Kate flew separately and privately to the previous Rugby World Cup matches last month. Of course that’s not mentioned in any reporting though! They’re also not mentioning William’s refusal to support the Lionesses when they made it to the Women’s World Cup final.
Update: I’ve added a tweet with the “scolding” photos below. I think Page Six is just trying to create a story, honestly. William just waves his finger around at everyone.
Omg, they’ve gone full windsor on him. Blue chinos, dark blue sports jacket, please tell me he wasn’t wearing blue or suede shoes lol.
I’m torn on appearances like this. Do I think most 10 year old boys would enjoy it? Probably, even if they weren’t the biggest rugby fans. Do I feel like George went so it wasn’t as obvious that Kate and William didn’t attend together? Also yes.
(Is she going to bring charlotte to the game today??)
Definitely seems overdressed for watching a sports event. A tie???! I question how much he would have enjoyed himself when he is paraded around like a show pony and no doubt being scrutinized by the press and everyone else. I don’t like the way the parents use their children like this.
Hopefully this is a box with a dresscode… Peggers is so irrelevant without Khate that he can’t go alone and risk being invisible and uninteresting. He prefers to push out poor georgie for some press attention
I don’t understand why they don’t let George wear a jersey for these types of events. He’s a kid and he can cheer for Wales. Wearing a suit to a sports event is out of touch doing it as an adult but even more so for a kid. They are distancing George from “regular” kids and they didn’t need to. There are enough other events where he will be wearing a suit.
Making him wear a suit and tie to sporting events is THE WORST. It’s so unnecessary! Everyone knows exactly who he is, he doesn’t need to dress like a tiny diplomat to prove anything, ffs. I was too little to remember for sure, but I don’t recall Diana making her sons dress up in freaking suits and ties for events like this. Poor kid.
Maybe it’s just me but I don’t see “scolding” in those photos— it looks from their expressions like William is excitedly explaining something to George? One thing that’s obvious is that Bill certainly looks a lot happier and more relaxed without Kate there.
Has not PW demonstrated over and over again that his concept of being a statesman is showing up, poorly and oddly dressed, having pictures, and having a constipated face?
So of course that is what he will groom George to do. PW probably thinks the day was a great success and G is doing an excellent job of being a mini-me.
Except he isn’t most 10 year old boys.
George should have Charlotte with him or a friend from school at where games.
He dresses in a suit and he greets adults with his father with no other children in sight. William should have been bringing Charlotte to some games for father daughter time. He just had Charlotte with him on a video wishing the women’s finalist team well. But could not be bothered to take her to a game.
I think he should be allowed to bring a friend. And whilst I appreciate he is not going to look scruffy I think chinos and a nice jumper would look a lot better on a 9 year old than a suit. Most kids who play rugby at school would give their eye teeth to attend this, but it is a lot of private air miles to go to a match, given Willi couldn’t go to the women’s football FINAL… I appreciate France is nearer, but between them there will have been 4 private return flights, and if England progress no doubt there will be more. Oh… sorry… this is men’s sport isn’t it so that’s ok? LRB
That is hysterical. Of course he can’t bring a friend.
Certain types of parents will subtly interfere with the kid having true peer friends because it’s all the easier to keep the kid on the psychological / dysfunctional island if there aren’t any meaningful peer relationships to distract them or provide a normal relationship comparison point to the dysfunctional parent child one. Besides, to the (cough) certain type of parent, why would the child need friends? After all, the child has the parent to gaze at and absorb from!
William has friends that have families. It’s odd that he doesn’t go with a friend who has a son about George’s age and the four could watch sports. George should be able to have friends go with him
Why do people keep dragging the spare into this? Have we not seen for decades how Harry was used to prop up William, and all he got was abused for it and used as the scapegoat?
Why should Charlotte, who *should not* end up a working royal, have to be dragged around to support her older brother or to prop up her idiot father’s PR? William can have father/daughter time with CC out of the public eye.
With George showing up I was wondering if the entire family went to Marseille for the weekend? But these are not normal people.
They will certainly pretend they went over together.
Someone managed to confirm the private flights from the airbase near Windsor for the last time they did this. Of course the British media stays quiet on whether or not private jets are used to watch rugby games.
Master Middleton Jr.
George gets treated more special. Why not take george and school friends to amusement parks to have fun and not have to wear.suits and be on display with cameras around
Photo op with George and watching rugby match ✔️✔️. So George could spend a day of vacation watching a rugby game but his jackass father couldn’t take a day or two from his vacation to go watch the women in Australia? I know George will be on vacation but shouldn’t he be at home with Can’t studying for his upcoming test lol?
Well, clearly it must be Will’s “weekend” with George. I wonder if visitation terms were hammered out and are in writing somewhere, or if William just does whateverTF he wants with the kids whenever he wants to? Given who we’re talking about here, I’m guessing it’s the latter. No way does he consider Kate as an equal when it comes to parenting (or anything, for that matter).
I saw a story yesterday (in the DM?) about how William was scolding George and a photo of him in George’s face and shaking his finger at him. I don’t know if Will was actually scolding George, but that was the interpretation and the piece went on to talk about how Louis has misbehaved. It seemed weird to me (when is the DM not weird) – were they trying to show William as a good dad or a bad dad?
Saw it repeated on MSN. The picture could look like scolding or it could look like PW is pointing something out to George. Either way, PW needs to learn to keep his fingers out of someone else’s face. Apparently he didn’t learn from Meghan. George looked like he was rolling his eyes, whatever PW was saying. He probably learned that move from Kate.
Honestly, it’s not clear at all that William was scolding George. It’s this kind of stuff that makes me feel bad for George. He’s the only kid sitting with a bunch of adults and his interactions will all be dissected. Either way though, the bigger issue is that the image evokes other moments. So many people have read spare and know that Meghan asked William to kindly remove his finger from her face while scolding her for saying the word hormones. Meanwhile his favorite emoji is the eggplant. So whatever.
Yes, it didn’t seem clear to me, either, but I thought it was strange because the kids should be off-limits. Instead of a nice father/son outing they turned it into a commentary on parenting – Will scolding George, Kate not being able to control Louis.
A couple in love would book a nice hotel in Marseilles for the weekend and then attend the separate matches and come back to each other. Not William and Kate are though, they’d rather make two separate round trips
Where is the photo of William scolding George with his finger pointing at his face ?
He seems to have a habit of putting his finger in his family’s face .
It was in the dm yesterday.
The story is in Page Six and the “incriminating” photos are not that persuasive.
His finger is not pointing in child’s face; it’s off to the side as if he’s calling his attention to something on the field, imo.
@Libra, that’s what I’m seeing, too. William’s expression doesn’t look like he’s angry (for once), imo it seems like he was just explaining something to George. Maybe they tried to turn it into a “scolding” in an attempt to show that William isn’t just some Disneyland Dad, he’s a hands-on disciplinarian 🙄
Poor George.
For all the crap we hear about the Wailses trying to give their kids a “normal”, down-to-earth, middle class upbringing, the way they dress them contradicts that. Who makes a little boy dress up to go to a sporting event? Even if the adults around him are expected to do so (which is also weird to me, but whatever), most people would consider it acceptable for a kid to wear a team jersey, or at the most “formal”, a sweater and pants in team colors or something similar. And we only ever see Charlotte in dresses, and Louis is usually in that aristo-kid uniform of a sweater with short pants. I honestly wonder if any of the kids even owns a pair of jeans.
George is not a normal boy. He is the only child in the world who is heir to the throne of England. His parents can try all they want but nothing changes that fact. Charlotte already knows this and has been seen giving him hints and behavior cues at public functions. Charlotte may be turn out to be the only adult in the family who can read the room. She “gets” it.
Kids with that ability tend to get it from having to be hyper vigilant at home and to read entire emotional potential possibilities from body language and micro expressions.
Charlotte hopefully got it another way. But both spares having it …. That says a LOT.
I don’t follow sports at all, but does anyone dress like this for sporting events in the US, except for maybe (?) a team’s owner or something? Either way, even if it’s expected of certain adults for some strange reason, George should be exempt and be allowed to dress like a regular kid.
George always looking like some assistant bank manager in some backwater branch, poor kid.
The Danes let their kids wear team sweaters and scarves, same for the Spanish girls. Even the adults wear comfortable clothes like jeans and sweaters. Little Oscar of Sweden wore a complete team kit the other day for the reception of the Swedish Women’s Football (soccer) team at the palace, while Estelle wore a cute dress.
It’s only the Brits who do these stuffy, formal clothes for events like this.
What’s wrong with them? Do they really believe they need to be kinging at all times, or the peasants wouldn’t be suitably impressed?
I truly think your last sentence is probably the closest to the reason why they do this. Although I’d expect it more from Kate…William doesn’t feel the same need to constantly be asserting his place in the class system like she does. But maybe Kate was the one who got him dressed today before William picked him up?
No matter what the reason is, it’s insane. I can’t imagine the British public would freak out if their FFK dressed like a normal child to attend a sporting event.
I think this is a photo op but I also think it’s William’s lazy way to prepare George for the throne. Meet and greets with adults but George still looks ill at ease. That prep work should have been done sooner like in other monarchies where the crown heir/heiress starts young as in as soon they are out of diapers. Princees Leonor of Spain and Princess Elizabeth of Belguim are in the military. Princess Cathralina Amalia of the Netherlands attended the opening of the Dutch parliament along with her young sister Princess Ariane. I don’t see George being prepared for such events in the UK.
This is so true. None of their events meeting people seems to be done in a way that ushers the kids into the spotlight in a healthy way. George has never been able to dress normal and meet these people as “Dad’s son” as if it were “Bring your kids to work” day. He always meets people as “the heir,” and thus is himself working. This is why he’s always dressed up and can’t bring a friend…because he has to be presented as the future king. It’s weird. Are they being prepared to speak in other languages? George should be fluent by now and can make some small talk on visits. But the bar is already in hell for his parents, so I’m not expecting the bare minimum for his education either.
Except for the occasional sightings, we really don’t know anything about George. According to his school website, when it comes to languages, he should be studying French and Latin. But there are many other subjects that would make him a well-rounded person, too. Maybe he’s a good student, maybe he isn’t – but it looks like the opportunities are there.
Is that a bunch of snotty sour pusses or what? Poor George. Being forced to wear a suit & tie and hang out with those creeps is child abuse.
Sorry to be pedantic but it was England in the Euros they went to watch not Britain…there is no way on gods green earth that William would ever got to support a Scotland team in any sporting comp (thankfully for us!)
William has a Muppett face. Anyone else see that? Uptight like Sam the Eagle!
I see Mr. Burns from the Simpsons.
@Susan–lol, yes!
If they’re all in Marseille together, then why wouldn’t Keen just tag along to this game and then go and watch the England match on her lonesome? These people are so not normal.
Hmmm, maybe he took George to sit in Kate’s place?
I thought that! I’m watching the England match now and it appears Keen hasn’t brought Charlotte, which proves my point. He can’t stand her.
Look at Page Six stirring up controversy, lol. It looks like Peg is saying something inappropriate, probably about eggplants.
That valet/stylist is clearly failing at the job unless, Peg is refusing to take his sartorial advice
That kid never looks happy in these situations, it sucks that he’s going to be put into them more and more often.
I always think back to the joke that George looked like the monopoly banker. I agree he should not be in a suit
I see shades of Diana in George’s face, I hope Charles and Camilla see it too.