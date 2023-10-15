Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce were out and about last night in NYC, they held hands

Oh, here we go. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were out in New York last night – they made surprise appearances on SNL (which I’ll cover tomorrow) and then they went to the SNL afterparty at Catch Steak, where they held hands, etc. The Swifties are calling this Traylor’s “hard launch.” Like, it’s been a hard launch for weeks! But I appreciate that we now have photos of them together. He seemed very protective of her! Apparently, they plan to attend the Eagles game tonight (to see Travis’s brother play).

Meanwhile, in the first weekend in October, Travis Kelce was in New York ahead of the Chiefs playing the Jets. He came to New York a few days ahead of the game, and he was seen going into Taylor Swift’s apartment building that Saturday night (the night before his game) and leaving the next morning. We can also sort of assume that when Taylor went to Kansas City to see her first Chiefs game, she spent some time with Travis in his surroundings, although we don’t know if she went to his house that weekend. I mean, maybe she stayed at a hotel? Who knows though. Well, Tay was back in Kansas City on Thursday and she went to the Chiefs game. She decided not to stay at a hotel, I guess. The Kansas City paparazzi claim that Taylor spent the night with Travis at his mansion.

Taylor Swift appears to have crashed at Travis Kelce’s home in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday night after cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs star in his game against the Denver Broncos earlier in the evening. Photos obtained by the Daily Mail show the pop superstar’s security vehicle parked outside of the NFL star’s $1 million property early Friday morning. According to the outlet, the white SUV is the same car that was spotted picking up Swift, 33, from the airport. Reps did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. Swift arrived in Kansas City early Thursday to make her way to Arrowhead Stadium for Thursday Night Football.

[From Page Six]

If you go to that Page Six link, you can see Travis’s $1 million Kansas City home, which is honestly lovely. It has great curb appeal and I bet the interior is really nice too. That home would probably be $8-10 million in LA. One of the photo agencies had photos of Taylor’s security in Travis’s neighborhood, which brings up something weird – I guess he doesn’t live in a gated community? I mean, yes, it’s Kansas City, but it’s amazing that people really don’t bother him or come up to his house.

Anyway, it’s sort of like “two 30-somethings spend the night together, news at seven.” I get that. But Taylor’s parasocial relationship with her fans means that I’m sure there are Swifty Puriteens crying about how Taylor would never have sex with a jock. To those Puriteens, let me say this: I bet it was really good too. That man looks like he knows how to lay some pipe. Taylor wouldn’t be hard-launching this thing if the pipe wasn’t good as hell.