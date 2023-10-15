Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce were out and about last night in NYC, they held hands

Oh, here we go. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were out in New York last night – they made surprise appearances on SNL (which I’ll cover tomorrow) and then they went to the SNL afterparty at Catch Steak, where they held hands, etc. The Swifties are calling this Traylor’s “hard launch.” Like, it’s been a hard launch for weeks! But I appreciate that we now have photos of them together. He seemed very protective of her! Apparently, they plan to attend the Eagles game tonight (to see Travis’s brother play).
Meanwhile, in the first weekend in October, Travis Kelce was in New York ahead of the Chiefs playing the Jets. He came to New York a few days ahead of the game, and he was seen going into Taylor Swift’s apartment building that Saturday night (the night before his game) and leaving the next morning. We can also sort of assume that when Taylor went to Kansas City to see her first Chiefs game, she spent some time with Travis in his surroundings, although we don’t know if she went to his house that weekend. I mean, maybe she stayed at a hotel? Who knows though. Well, Tay was back in Kansas City on Thursday and she went to the Chiefs game. She decided not to stay at a hotel, I guess. The Kansas City paparazzi claim that Taylor spent the night with Travis at his mansion.
Taylor Swift appears to have crashed at Travis Kelce’s home in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday night after cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs star in his game against the Denver Broncos earlier in the evening.
Photos obtained by the Daily Mail show the pop superstar’s security vehicle parked outside of the NFL star’s $1 million property early Friday morning.
According to the outlet, the white SUV is the same car that was spotted picking up Swift, 33, from the airport.
Reps did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.
Swift arrived in Kansas City early Thursday to make her way to Arrowhead Stadium for Thursday Night Football.
If you go to that Page Six link, you can see Travis’s $1 million Kansas City home, which is honestly lovely. It has great curb appeal and I bet the interior is really nice too. That home would probably be $8-10 million in LA. One of the photo agencies had photos of Taylor’s security in Travis’s neighborhood, which brings up something weird – I guess he doesn’t live in a gated community? I mean, yes, it’s Kansas City, but it’s amazing that people really don’t bother him or come up to his house.
Anyway, it’s sort of like “two 30-somethings spend the night together, news at seven.” I get that. But Taylor’s parasocial relationship with her fans means that I’m sure there are Swifty Puriteens crying about how Taylor would never have sex with a jock. To those Puriteens, let me say this: I bet it was really good too. That man looks like he knows how to lay some pipe. Taylor wouldn’t be hard-launching this thing if the pipe wasn’t good as hell.
As for not living in a gated community, in Chicago a number of pro athletes just live in neighborhoods like normal people. Out in the suburbs they may live in more secluded spots. Neighbors are generally respectful and protective. I hope it’s the same for him in KC.
They do here in Green Bay, as well. Steve Mariucci lived on my street (before I lived here). Don Driver lived in the neighborhood. It’s the midwest, lol.
I’m in Houston and Craig Biggio lived in my neighborhood when he was one of the biggest players for the Astros. I think most of the pro athletes live in the suburbs where you can get a huge house and more land, plus privacy. But no one bothered him as far as I remember. He was part of the community, coached Little League, etc.
Snorted coffee! He does indeed look like he can lay some pipe. Instant flashback to a college make out session with a linebacker. Easy to feel dainty when the man you’re kissing can also carry you out of burning building
He had me at hello. And, ‘lay down some pipe’ is awesome. Taylor Swift became more interesting to me when Travis was interested in her. This is the fun relationship I didn;t know I needed to enjoy. For giggles, look up his Campbell’s soup commercials.
He’s not my usual type, nor had I heard of him before this, but honestly with all the coverage and the insistence he’s just a big goofball, plus the absolute burn of Aaron Rodgers, I’d hit it.
😂 This whole thing has been my favorite thing in a while. My favorite Insta/TikTok about it is a woman saying, I feel like Taylor’s always made love, with like candles and crying afterwards. She’s about to effff 😂.
I hope they are together forever, this is bringing me so much joy and I’m not a Swiftie or a KC fan. The Kelce boys remind me of my brother and some of his (football) friends.
Lucy, you said EXACTLY what I feel as well. I’m not sure why I feel so much weird happiness about this relationship. I previously DGAS about one & didn’t even KNOW of the other until she came along and I DEFINITELY still DGAS about football.
Travis Kelce looks like sporty-Diplo. I see you Kaiser!
I’m too old and married, but if I were Taylor, I’d climb that like a stripper pole. He’s not super handsome in my eyes, and I would not enjoy his sartorial style, but to have someone who is that physically big and strong, who could- well, I’ll just see myself out.
Well the NFL should be very happy about them both attending the Eagles game. More cameras taking in the box they are in and less time watching the game. Glad they are happy in whatever this relationship is but for gods sake I’m sick of hearing the commentary from the sidelines of the football game talking about them.
Do the Kelce brothers always attend each other’s games, if they have an off week with their own team?
I might have a bigger crush on the Kelce family than this OTP!
@Christine: I think Travis does because he is single and his brother is married with children and probably does family time. Am watching game and they announced Taylor wasn’t there they didn’t say anything about Travis. They showed Aaron Rodgers on the sidelines to makeup for it lol.
See pix of Swift in public with previous boyfriends. First time I’ve seen a guy whose body language is so protective, confident and caring. Yes, she comes with her fleet of bodyguards. Still. I love this guy. Glad Joe Biden brought this job (swift bf) back home to America.
Yea they are gorgeous together. The more I hear of him the more normal and nice he seems. The fact he’s willing to be all in the PR side has got to be a huge bonus. Kind of hoping it works out for them.
She’s probably also loving dating a muscular tall guy. I still think he dresses oddly but they’re hot together.
@barbara I work in fashion and I actually like that he takes risks! It doesn’t always work but he’s definitely more into fashion than she is lol. I love the jacket he’s wearing, not as keen on the trousers (but I think his legs might be better in shorts 😏)
This is the best physical match and chemistry i have ever seen with her. Some of her exes looked odd with her,from looking like siblings,to her looking to mature for them.if this dude manages to dickmatize her,her next songs are going to be something else.
Yes! She’s a tall woman and she doesn’t need to slouch or adjust to be with a shorter-ish man. Travis is definitely a full-grown man! I was in a similar situation..tall woman finally meets TALL man = married 18 years (heart).
Omg if he knows how to lay his pipe, her next songs are gonna be something lol
It about time Taylor gets an all about the sex era.
Ok I’ve resisted getting into this story but I’m sold. He looks hot the way he is protective of her in these photos. I’m rooting for you two crazy kid!!
they are 2 attention seekers so they are well matched with their combined thirstiness and need to publicize everything. her fans will turn on him the second this relationship goes south in max 6 months.
she really wants every to forget that she dated a racist who got off on black women being brutalized 3 months ago despite her giving daily updates how in love she was with matty.
No one could convince me that pipe was anything but rancid!
Obviously, neither you nor I knows either one of them, @Devina. I do, however, have a close friend of 25+ years who knows the Kelce family well and is from Cleveland Heights. That family is the real deal. You assume that a star football player who is already the best at his position and has huge endorsement deals and contracts, needs publicity. He doesn’t. Neither does Taylor, TBH, but she goes for it anyway.
I really hope this goes the distance. It must be hard as hell to build a relationship when you’re one of the most famous women in the world. Plus I love the Kelces:
https://youtu.be/xYYtXFdBkcg?si=ImBJq0g4ICBfhEav
Travis is a big, funny, loveable doofus, but is also the last person on earth to feel threatened or “emasculated” by Taylor’s success. He’s also had 10+ years’ experience dealing with media and public attention, as he showed by laughing off Aaron Rodgers’ nonsense the other week.
I love this skit 😂
This is the first time I’ve watched it, and OMG. Yes. To all of it.
My swiftie teenager told me that Travis is bf #13 so “they have to get married and have babies bc 13 is Taylor’s lucky number” 💀
Taylor is so shrewd and calculating about every little detail (and I don’t mean that in a negative way!) that this actually wouldn’t surprise me, lol
@phyllis the girls know first! ☺️
There are videos on TikTok comparing this to a clip of her and Joe sprinting into a car. Joe is almost dragging her along, and he gets into the car first.
This is no shade to Joe because I too would *hate* the paparazzi and the cameras and would want to get out of the scrum as quickly as possible… But there’s something so sexy about Travis’s confidence. He’s like, I’m 6’5, I’m your bodyguard now 🥵
I also think Taylor needs someone who is able to cope with all that noise because a) it’s not going away, she’s too huge of a star and b) she’s shown us that she enjoys it!
I’ve said this before but I genuinely think she’s going to marry this guy.
I think she is going to marry him too. He fits her life in a way her other boyfriends haven’t. And the video from last night was just really sweet, the way he subtly moved the bodyguard out of the way to get her out of the car and how he didn’t want to let her go for a second. He is famous in his own right, confident and successful and as he siad, he enjoys the chaos. I think he is her perfect match.
I’m not even the biggest Taylor fan but they look hot together and he looks like he knows how to throw it down. I hope they have lots of fun together!
Oh they’re going to the Jets game together? Aaron Rodgers is gonna have a fit! 😂
AR needs to do himself a favor and stay home and suck peyote
If Aaron was smart he’d keep his mouth shut, which means we’ll definitely be hearing from him about it shortly
Lol since we are talking about ‘laying the pipe’, honestly some guys look like they may be good in bed cause they are ‘hot stuff’ but a lot of times they are really the laziest and most selfish.
His vibe seems the exact opposite of lazy. I bet he’s a good time.
Kansas City here.. People love Travis, he’s a goofy nice guy who has done a ton for the city. IMO, Even with the stache he’s hot. If you want to see why T adores him watch any clip with Travis and Jason’s daughters. Here’s one where the girls crash their podcast.
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CyRTViGP6Kg/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==
Doesn’t get anymore sweet and genuine as that! The girls clearly adore their uncle Trav.
So cute, thanks for sharing. His brother is pretty hot, too! Sweet guys.
Another Kansas Citian here — cosigning on our love of Travis. He’s incredibly entertaining as a player and in his interviews. He (and many other Chiefs) do a lot for the city and community. As a general rule, we leave our sports figures and celebrities alone when they are out living their lives, so no need to live in a gated community.
Agree completely. KC fans leave celebs alone. But I can’t believe how excited I am to learn that Travis and Taylor are going to go to the Jets-Eagles game. My SIL and I have been texting about it lol
Michelle – same!! My counterpart at work is a big Swiftie and she and I have been texting as well. I guess he went to the game without Taylor. They showed him in his Eagles gear on the sidelines. I’m here for it!!
Yeah, he’s probably too thirsty, but ultimately to be with her, you have to accept all that surrounds her – it’s A LOT. If he can do it, and she likes being around him, sounds like a win for her.
This gossip is getting fun. Thanks, Taylor! The world really needs some distraction right now.
@Shawna, MTE! The coverage is definitely over the top, but we need something like this to counterbalance everything happening in the real world, so we should be thanking Taylor for her service, lol.
I don’t find this dude physically attractive in the least, but his response to that moron Aaron Rodgers was so good and if that’s any indication of the type of person he is, he’s growing on me.
Interesting that you haven’t covered Kayla Nicole’s response to being racially abused by Taylor Swift’s fans. Or the fact that Travis has still not condemned the abuse.
Because it’s just a pr move. Swifties don’t care about her and if you look at her comments you can’t even find any of them saying a bad word about her
That’s not true at all Swifties were the first one who started harassing her when Kayla was silence. After her post they still continue to racial abuse her while Taylor and Travis both stay silent. Swifties have been racist abusing Kayla since the moment the found out Travis ex girlfriend was a beautiful black woman .
THAT’S the PR move??!! 🤣🤣
No doubt, some swifties are toxic, immature young idiots who live their whole lives online.
That said, I actually went looking for anyone abusing Kayla – who I really like – but all I found was video after toxic video of men talking about both women in the most degrading terms.
I was especially disgusted by the number of podcasts of black men talking trash about a black woman dating a white guy, when it’s fine and dandy when it’s the other way around.
@Kath: I haven’t seen any swifties harassing Kayla on IG. I see a bunch of men commenting that Kelce upgraded to a billionaire and others saying he downgraded to someone with a body like a board, and a bunch of women telling both groups of men to eff off with their opinions. Don’t have twitter so can’t speak to that.
Why would it be Travis’ responsibility to condemn the behavior of Taylor’s fans? Why would he even be paying attention to them? She’s the biggest pop star on the planet – she should be able to deal with her own fans.
So I live in Central Florida and I immediately recognized the condo he has in Orlando. It’s a mile down the road, I bike there every weekend. I so want a Traylor sighting over here, but I doubt they’ll come here because I think it would be very difficult to secure that location.
He looks really good in these pics now that his facial hair is different.
He’s demeanor and overall protectiveness of her gives me Prince Harry vibes with Meghan!! Love it
Always revamping and redoing her image.
I, too, am rooting for this relationship to go to the altar. Iirc, he pursued her, correct? I think that bodes well. Him seeking her out now, in 2023, at her level of gonzo bananas hyperfame, means he can handle the circus. And her life partner will need to be able to handle her circus and not think it’s crazy-making, invasive, or too much. It probably helps he has been dealing w his smaller circus for years. And it’s nuts to think of the NFL as the smaller circus but it’s true.
I saw these photos and almost screamed with delight. He is wearing a jacket with blue birds on it. Go look at her new 1989 album cover. BIRDS. I love how he’s supporting her work with his fashion choices.
The more I learn about him, the more I actually think they’re really well-suited to be with each other. It’s fascinating to watch this play out. I am enjoying what they’re serving up to the media. I hope they’re having fun and honestly hope they make it for the long haul.
I hope with all my being that she did not give him this bluebird jacket. Shades of Hiddleston. No ooooooo Taylor.
The last time they were photographed he wore a blue and white outfit that was also the same colors as her 1989 outfit.
I kind of doubt she gave him clothes. He’s already a clotheshorse.
He has no need to be thirsty and his brother Jason would tease him if he exhibited any of that behavior. He’s a very secure guy and the Kelce brothers, by all accounts, are genuinely good guys.
He’s at the top in his arena — and she’s at the top in hers. And plus this relationship is a fun distraction from this hellscape we’re living in, so I also hope it lasts.
Also Fly Eagles fly.
I love all of this and I too hope they make it down the aisle and beyond.
If Travis knows his own good he’ll propose next summer.
From what I’ve seen, the Swifties are on board with this relationship. Some of them don’t think he’s very attractive, but they like his personality. They like that he pursued her, is protective of her and seems not only undaunted by her fame but kind of proud of it. She seems happy and if she’s happy, so are they. They think of her as their friend.
I’m really enjoying all of this. It’s a welcome distraction. I can’t remember the last time we had a celebrity couple quite like this. It would be nice if it lasted.
This man has got it and he knows exactly what to do with it. Here endeth the lesson.
So having sex with a Nazi is okay, but a science believing athlete is a bridge too far for her fans. Got it.
I’ve said it before, but maybe I’m in the wrong swiftie circles but I know not a single swift fan who was supportive of her being with Matty. And every single one of us is happy she’s with Travis. Not sure where people are saying otherwise, but I haven’t see. It.
This guy had a reality tv show where he spoke about women screwing him by the 3rd date and women expecting to give blowj*bs. She also dated John “David Duke” Mayer, and that racist idiots from that crappy band she dated and was FRIENDS with for YEARS. She is just like them or an idiot who continues to attract and bed trash. Her fans are the most gullible silly people on earth. 🤦🏽♀️
It was on Watch What Happens Live in 2016 and he was asked a direct question about bjs and third dates.
I’m rolling my eyes so hard at the generalization. Like 99% of the Swifties approve of him (the 1% would be the weird Kaylor stans).