Queen Camilla ‘went shopping’ in Kenya but neither she nor her staff had enough cash

Here are more photos of Queen Camilla in Kenya on Day 2 of this royal tour. The most-published photos are of Camilla visiting that donkey sanctuary, but later in the day, she also fed a baby elephant (a calf) with a bottle, and that photo made the front pages of some British newspapers. As far as I’ve seen, the British media totally buried the story and the photo of Camilla sulking in the car as she waited while King Charles visited Uhuru Gardens. I noticed a sudden surge of Camilla-defenders in the comments yesterday, claiming that she travels poorly or she was feeling unwell or whatever. Like, what’s the point of defending her when the media doesn’t even make an issue of her rudeness and racism, and the palace isn’t even trying to do damage control?
As for Camilla’s racism and rudeness, please – she was extremely uncomfortable with being around so many Black people. There are several photos and videos where you can see her completely disassociating because she’s so uncomfortable. But hey, the British media got a “cute story” about Camilla shopping:
The Queen bought so many gifts at a donkey sanctuary in Nairobi that her aides ran out of cash. Camilla, 76, indulged in a spot of Christmas shopping, snapping up a bag, a blanket, three bracelets, a pair of earrings and some cashew butter from the array of craft stalls set up at the site. At the first stall, the Queen was taken by a sisal basket bag, made by Grace Maina, for which a member of her team was able to produce 4,000 Kenyan shillings. “It’s beautiful!” she said. “I think I should buy one.”
But when it came to purchasing a blanket at the next stall, there was only enough cash to pay for half. For the rest of her shopping spree, staff chased around behind her taking the stallholders’ bank details so they could pay them later. But the shortage of cash was only “temporary”, one insisted.
Shininah Dajom, who sold Camilla a jar of cashew butter, did not mind being owed a debt of 3,000 shillings by the royal visitor. “What that means is that the money is in the bank, not in the hand,” she laughed. “Her Majesty’s credit is very good!” She joked: “Perhaps they should pay me 3,000 sterling pounds.”
As aides lugged her wares, the Queen said: “Beautiful things,” before adding: “I’ve got a rather large haul.”
Sam Semat, who ran the jewellery stall, said afterwards that she had asked him what his goods were made from. “She also asked what impact it would have on me if she buys. I told her it is good for employment. She said she was doing her Christmas shopping,” he said.
The sanctuary is run by the Kenya Society for the Protection and Care for Animals (KSPCA) in partnership with the equine charity Brooke East Africa, of which the Queen is president.
I’m glad that none of the vendors “gave” her those items for free – they were all charging for their items and it’s kind of ridiculous that no one thought to bring enough cash. Like, maybe I could excuse Camilla for not bringing cash, but what horrible staff work. I hope all of these people get paid, and if they don’t, I hope they give tons of interviews about broke-ass Camilla stealing their sh-t. Anyway, Camilla was in desperate need of a very large gin and tonic in literally all of these photos.
Britain's Queen Camilla (C), wearing a red shawl which she received from Masai women, departs after a visit to the Brooke Donkey Sanctuary in Nairobi on November 1, 2023.
Britain's Queen Camilla (R) meets Bobby, a rescue dog from Kenya who is also wearing a bowtie, during a visit to the Brooke Donkey Sanctuary in Nairobi on November 1, 2023.
Nairobi, Kenya, 01 November 2023: Britain's Queen Camilla (center) is presented with Masai traditional regalia, by Masai women during a visit to the Brooke Donkey Sanctuary in Nairobi, Kenya.
Nairobi, Kenya, 01 November 2023: Britain's Queen Camilla (center) is presented with Masai traditional regalia, by Masai women during a visit to the Brooke Donkey Sanctuary in Nairobi, Kenya.
Queen Camilla feeds milk to a baby elephant during a visit to Sheldrick Wildlife Trust Elephant Orphanage in Nairobi National Park, to hear about the trust's work in the conservation and preservation of wildlife and protected areas across Kenya, on day two of the state visit to Kenya.
Featuring: Camilla Queen Consort
Where: Nairobi, Kenya
When: 01 Nov 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Queen Camilla feeds milk to a baby elephant during a visit to Sheldrick Wildlife Trust Elephant Orphanage in Nairobi National Park, to hear about the trust's work in the conservation and preservation of wildlife and protected areas across Kenya, on day two of the state visit to Kenya.
Featuring: Camilla Queen Consort
Where: Nairobi, Kenya
When: 01 Nov 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Queen Camilla feeds milk to a baby elephant during a visit to Sheldrick Wildlife Trust Elephant Orphanage in Nairobi National Park, to hear about the trust's work in the conservation and preservation of wildlife and protected areas across Kenya, on day two of the state visit to Kenya.
Featuring: Camilla Queen Consort
Where: Nairobi, Kenya
When: 01 Nov 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Queen Camilla during a visit to Sheldrick Wildlife Trust Elephant Orphanage in Nairobi National Park, to hear about the trust's work in the conservation and preservation of wildlife and protected areas across Kenya, on day two of the state visit to Kenya.
Featuring: Camilla Queen Consort
Where: Nairobi, Kenya
When: 01 Nov 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Queen Camilla during a visit to Sheldrick Wildlife Trust Elephant Orphanage in Nairobi National Park, to hear about the trust's work in the conservation and preservation of wildlife and protected areas across Kenya, on day two of the state visit to Kenya.
Featuring: Camilla Queen Consort
Where: Nairobi, Kenya
When: 01 Nov 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
I’m no Camilla fan, but good for her in this instance. The fact that they ran out of cash, while definitely not a good look for her/her staff, makes me think that her browsing and taking a fancy to certain products was genuine and not just planned for PR purposes. Or maybe she had planned to buy one thing for the PR of it all but then saw more things that made her think of people she could gift to for Christmas, and it snowballed from there, to her staff’s surprise… And ditto Kaiser, I’m glad she paid (or at least will pay?!) rather than being handed all this stuff for free from these hard-working vendors.
I don’t think Camilla is genuine. She looked uncomfortable
She did look uncomfortable. I just meant I could believe her genuinely tacking on some Christmas shopping and seeing items that made her think of people in her life 🙂
In every single photo, it is clear that she wishes she was anywhere else but where she was — and she doesn’t even try to hide it (if she is trying to hide it, she’s doing a very poor job).
Charles should be embarrassed.
I’m sorry, but oh please. If you don’t think those items are going straight in the Buck House trash when she returns to Salty Isle, I’ve got a bridge to sell you.
IMO what happened is they probably thought the items would have been going for a fraction of their actual value so she wasn’t prepared. Or, that like in years past (was it the queen mum?) when a royal only had to admire an item in someone’s home, for it to be wrapped and delivered as a “gift,” Camzilla probably thought they’d be falling all over themselves to just give her whatever she pretended to admire.
Plus, how tacky is it to KEEP SHOPPING after you’ve run out of money?! Entitlement all day long. She’s gross and should have just stayed home.
I also go back to the SEO thing that someone here mentioned once. You notice that the article made a point to say this shopping took place at the same location as the corpse in a car photo. So now when people search, this story is what will come up.
Nah, they love black folks sh*t! Just not black folks LOL!
It was Queen Mary, Charles’ great grandmother who people had to hide things from.
lol. “good for her”? Who buys something before checking if they have enough money? Probably, someone who has never worked in their life. I can’t even begin the imagine the abuse Meghan would get if she bought things without paying for them.
My God she does look uncomfortable with the black lady touching her. I feel like in her head she is screaming in a Joffrey voice. “Don’t touch me!!! Iam the queen!!!!”
This is 100% because the staff thought everything in Africa would cost a max 10 pence…
Excellent point.
I checked the currency rates & if she had just enough for that bag that means she only brough 20£
Speaking of her — is Camilla losing weight? She looks unhealthily thinner. Maybe it’s just the travel, but her house dresses are hanging on her a bit.
She is definitely looking thinner in these photos.
I know it’s wrong to wish her ill……I am a bad person.
I don’t know that I would have extended her credit. Her stepdaughter in law’s family are the biggest deadbeats in Britain. The news probably hasn’t made it as far as Kenya.
I was thinking of CarolE and credit as well. They have heard about the issues in Kenya, there are a lot of comments about K’s parents from Kenyans on twitter.
I can’t believe she had the audacity to ask for it in the first place.
She looks uncomfortable. I can’t think of her as the queen. She is no elizabeth ii.
What a wretched human. Those making excuses for her “travelling poorly” are just as bad. She’s the flippin’ queen consort, has never worked hard for anything a day in her life, has every advantage and access to everything one could need. There are no excuses, full-stop. She barely does a single thing so she could put in a tiny bit of effort for her one trip every few years. She’s entitled, lazy and useless.
Imagine what would have been said if Meghan sat in the car or ran out of money but kept shopping. I totally agree, no excuses for Queen Side Chick. The double standard is atrocious.
💯 to everything you said, Josephine. She’s vile, offensive, and lazy. I’ve never understood how people couldn’t see this years ago and would write thing about how fun she’d be to drink and gossip with. This is who she is now and who she’s always been.
Well, I imagine that she’s still a lot of fun to drink and gossip with, if you’re one of her crowd. As for why people haven’t seen before what a mess she is, maybe they have – but she hasn’t been very visible before.
Her crowd includes Clarkson and piers which says a lot about camilla.
@Eurydice, “fun” if you share her gross, racist, juvenile sense of humor. I…do not think I would have fun spending time with her in any circumstance.
It’s odd: I don’t remember Camilla having problems “traveling poorly” when she and Chucklemuck went to Germany and France.
Good point! But I’m sure the poor dear travels with plenty of restorative gin for when she has to momentarily mingle with the common folk.
So the traveling poorly defenses aren’t coming from the palace, they’re coming from posters on here lol – but the flight to kenya is going to be longer than the flight to Germany or France.
I said yesterday that usually for longer flights she flies a day or two earlier than Charles so she has time to recover, so I’m surprised she did not do that here.
That said, I also don’t think her vertigo is why she waited in a car at the gardens or why she looks so uncomfortable around the Kenyans she is meeting. The palace hasn’t said anything to indicate she is not feeling well so she’s not getting that excuse from me.
@giddy while I think these comments are very ableist I too assumed she was probably also shit faced. 😆
Everything you just said Josephine!
Yes! We always used to hear that she’d fly to…wherever a few days in advance in order to give her body some time to adjust. She doesn’t seem to have bothered to do that this time. I’m sorry but waiting in the car while Charles attended an engagement was INEXCUSABLE.
I don’t know, the staff should have anticipated that Camilla would have wanted to buy some items and had enough cash on them. Allegedly a team does a pre-tour visit to all the proposed sites so they would have known the prices of items and could have made a calculation of how much they would have needed for shopping. Did they assume that the vendors would have given Camilla the items for free? Embarrassing.
Do you really think the staff has access to the royal cash? My bet is they brought their own money and Cam took theirs.
Of course, they have access to cash. This is a state visit and part of the itinerary was to visit a market and buy some things. Now, maybe Camilla’s staff miscalculated or maybe Camilla bought more things than they anticipated, but it’s not such a crisis that can’t be fixed. There’s no way the vendors won’t be paid – it’s a small amount of money to insure good PR.
I agree with you @Equality. I’m sure most of that money was the staff’s own funds. They probably thought they could buy a souvenir or two but had to use it pay for Camilla’s purchases.
@Eurydice The most I could picture is it being one staff member who carries any funds for Cam. Why would treasury type stuff be the job of all the staff?
@equality – sure, for this particular appearance, I imagine there’d be only one person in charge of the cash. I haven’t seen Camilla carrying a purse in any of the photos, so where would she be stashing her cash? It’s not like she’d pull it out of her bra or something. My guess is that the aides underestimated how much Camilla would buy and/or she expected some of the items would be given to her as gifts.
Cam looks pained in every photo. I hope some indie outlet breaks thru and her photo in the car is seen in the UK. QE2 would never ever wait in the car, Cam is a horror show. And WTH not bringing enough cash? Its amateur hour with her staffers.
She looks pained, confused and miserable in every photo. It looks like the combination of being uncomfortable around black people and being unwell. She’s been looking unwell since the India wellness trip. I hope the vendors are paid, and if not then someone makes it known. Maybe the original plan was just stroll through the market and she went off script. Anyway, amateur hour.
I sincerely hope the vendors get paid. I hope the mistress doesn’t pull a Middleton.
“pull a middleton” is pure genius. let’s make that a common phrase
She was always a plain woman but my god she has deteriorated badly .
I was going to say she belongs with donkeys and so does Chuck, but that is an insult to the poor donkeys. And they never harmed anyone.
I wonder if they thought they would be gifted items and that is why they didn’t have enough money.
And I refuse to call her queen. She is despicable.
Well it is said that Queen Mary was notorious for expecting freebies. Princess Michael is like that too.
That’s actually an false rumor. There are plenty of receipts and invoices showing the queen paid promptly and often above market. Including for jewelry. The only thing true is that she leaned on people for items that had royal provenance. They then went into places like Holyrodhouse where they’re still seen. Basically what Jackie Kennedy did with prior White House furnishings. Queen Mary donated far more to museums such as the then-fledgling Museum of London and the V&A and many items from various tours (she went around the world) were also donated to form the bedrock of a British institution whose name escapes me. She also frequently donated items, including jewelry, for charity auction.
She and her mother, the Duchess of teck, and other royal women of the day would always patronize local stalls, charity bazaars, etc and buy something. Especially ones showcasing home industries. But also on tours. They always had money on hand.
Queen Mary was known for asking her hosts for things she liked and taking them right then and there. Before Queen Mary came to visit, hosts were known to hide their valuables in anticipation of Queen Mary’s avariciousness. It’s highly unlikely that she always paid full price for what she bought–she got bare-bones prices for the Russian jewels she bought from an impoverished former Tsaritsa Maria Federovna–Queen Elizabeth didn’t feel comfortable wearing them in Russia for that reason. And even the Downton Abbey film hinted at Mary’s kleptomania by creating a storyline where her maid was a thief, and having it said, “we wouldn’t want anyone to theink the Queen was a thief!!”
So, no. Royals are notorious cheapskates and low-bidders. The “honor” is that they gave you attention at all.
So on the one hand, good. this is something royals should be doing when they visit these kinds of places. Remember when Kate refused to even buy flowers at that indoor market or someplace similar last year? now these vendors can say that they sold something to the queen, even if people dislike her. and it does sound like she genuinely liked the items she bought.
On the other hand – running out of cash is a bad look. Her staff should have (and likely did) scout these vendors beforehand and should have known if they took credit cards or cash only and should have planned accordingly. Maybe she was only going to buy one thing but ended up buying more, but even so – its better to plan ahead and if you have too much, oh well, I’m sure you can find something to use it for. This feels like a staff failure.
Seriously, it could have been such a good move. They just had to fcuk it up with amateur execution.
As the other article today touches on, shopping in local markets on tours is something Charles routinely does and his staff is prepared (see articles on his visit to Vanuatu in 2018). How could Camilla’s team not be ready for this, when his example is right there? Amateurs is right.
whenever i see any member of the royal family go to any country in africa and call it “africa” rather than the country and how much they love it, i just think oh hey it’s the colonizers going to check out their loot.
Ok yesterday I was in Horsilla snarcastic mode but yes she is uncomfortable around black people. I see in her haul she managed to get a blanket and a basket. Apparently it’s cold in her stall so the blanket will be good to keep her warm and she probably needed that basket to hold her oats and to spruce up her stall. Sorry couldn’t help myself ☺️☺️
Too 😁 funny. Well done.
Naw, no way are those vendors being paid. This is plundering 2023 style.
This old hag has the same mentality of the Gov. (Trash) Abbott’s wife who defended not tipping a server by saying it was an honor to to serve him. 🤡
Counting down until the story turns to “the vendors should have paid her for taking their goods.”
Grifters gonna grift.
Edit: Seriously wish one of the vendors gave her a pie styled after the on in “The Help.” 💩
Those vendors are never going to see a dime of the money they are owed. Camilla didn’t have enough cash because her and her team most likely assumed the vendors should be thrilled and honored to give the “Queen” their goods.
What a mess of a person. Of course, the BM wouldn’t dare criticize her, but I can imagine that she won’t be doing much traveling after this.
Camilla is much more comfortable scheming behind the scenes in the comfort of her own home.
Good, I hope she does stay home. At least for travel to predominately black countries (and even towns/cities in the UK). Better to stay home than take your ‘racists are gonna racist’ show on the road. I’d rather she just visit Little Britain pubs and fetes where she can smile and be relaxed instead of looking like she’d rather literally be dead than have a black person near or touching her.
We know who you are, Leftover Royals, there’s no need to try to pretend anymore. Just stay home.
Here’s the thing though, who doesn’t know by now how racist this family is, so why bother create these situations where a black person is touching Camilla or Kate or any of them. These countries need to stop doing native dance for the colonizers, they don’t appreciate it
Every time I think I can’t dislike Camilla any more than I already do, she proves me wrong. She knew what came along with being married to Charles. She should have put some effort into learning how to do these public events – even if she had to fake it- at least fake it well. But she can’t be bothered. So pathetic. May karma bring her back threefold the energy she gives to the world.
Just pathetic.
I hope they get paid. At least she buys! Not like kate when she refused to buy flowers from a stall florist. Hummm encourage your people el cheapo
Any links? Your the second comment I’ve seen about this. I want more p details. It sounds so tacky.
@Steph I think it was last January or February, she was doing an event as part of the Shaping Us “thing”…I want to say she was in Birmingham but I could be completely wrong about that…….and she was at an indoor market and made a comment about how she couldnt buy any flowers. I think this is when the vendor said well maybe william will buy you roses and she was like probably not. Was it around valentines day?
Lordy I finally found it, lol.
https://www.celebitchy.com/802690/princess_kates_early_years_awareness_campaign_slammed_by_credible_experts/
The President of Germany was in Africa apologizing for its history of colonialism at the same time the monarch of GB shows up and just can’t get the word Sorry out. Outdone by the Germans. Oof, that’s gotta hurt.
Congratulations, Charles! This is the sorry consort you wanted. Good luck with that mess.
Bank details? Most people in East Africa have mobile money apps,that is way easier for them then Bank transactions.
Right. Like no one had a credit card or an e-card or something. Why only cash?
The staff took the vendors bank details? Of course they are not jumping in the car and going to the cash station and coming right back; the royal itinerary is packed and that is not in the schedule. I bet the cost for these items is going to be added to the extraneous incurred expenses column for the 2023 CRex Trip to Kenya. The royal accountants will tally it all up at the end of the 2023 fiscal year, and the vendors will be lucky to get a paper check sent in the mail that should reach them by Christmas 2024. What a rip-off.
They don’t have some aide or assistant who could have ran off and figured out a way to access some cash? Give me a break.
They just don’t care. It’s gross and she’s reflecting so poorly on Charles. He got the POS consort he wanted, and she sucks. Congrats, Chuck.
Being “uncomfortable around Black people” is racism, plain and simple. Say it and don’t make excuses for her behaviour. I feel for the ordinary folk forced into these interactions. Wretched like others have said.
💯. The photo evidence is clear that Camilla is no different from Kate. Neither can stand to be near or touched by black people. The racism is glaringly apparent.
Thank you Eowyn! A little louder for the people in the back please!
Is she trying to be a walking metaphor? The Queen of England going to an African country and taking what she wants without compensation?
Thoughtless and rude and par for the course for the colonialist royal family.
The British media may have buried the story about her sulking in the car but it’s all over Twitter so it’s not going to stay buried for long.
That photo is going to end up being the most-referenced photo that will define this entire trip, IMO. That’s how bad it is.
It’s Camilla’s version of W&K’s chain link fence/standing up in the Range Rover photos which have come to be the definitive photos of their shitshow of a tour.
Princess Michael is well known for seeing something in the window of an expensive shop and asking for the same. My Grandmother was a dressmaker (she learnt in a charity school for) for all the ladies at court). The refrain was ‘my name is enough’. My take on this : if she has bone problems, it is tiring and painful and being ‘Royal’ doesn’t exclude disease. QE11’s sister was very unwell in later years and QE11’s view was that Margaret shouldn’t make a fuss. Deplorable not an ideal
The fact that the BM plastered photos of Camilla feeding an elephant on the front page rather than her sulking in a car tells you everything you need to know. She is protected. We’ve known, of course, but it’s still something to witness it in real time.
Ughh…they went to my beloved Sheldrick Trust. I’m hoping they made a donation at least, but I’m not holding my breath.
She really is next level grimy. What a gross duo she and her husband are.
What a bloody disgrace this old lush is. She will NEVER be queen in the majority of peoples eyes. She is just a freeloader who was determined to snag the future king, and was willing to destroy anyone and anything that got in her way. She can’t stand to be anywhere near people of colour and it shows!! To go shopping without the funds needed and expect others to pay is the height of bloody entitlement that eminates from her. The British press are a disgrace, they never mentioned her sulking in the car, they just went on and on about the elephant, without mentioning the one in the room.
She is so shabby. And this is shabby staff work, for sure.
I mean, she never was going to be able to compete with Diana, but Camilla can’t even pretend to be comfortable around Black people. As Eowyn says above, her discomfort is racism. And it’s gross.
“Perhaps they should pay me 3,000 sterling pounds.” – Shininah Dajom, icon and TRUE queen!
Like they don’t already owe Kenyans billions of dollars. Plan ahead and bring some cash.
I love how miserable these two royal racist asswipes look on this tour. The only thing that could top it is if Pegs were to evict them from Highgrove and change the locks before they return.
If she “travels poorly” why don’t they schedule a buffer day or two between arrival and the start of official events? that’s like business travel 101
She doesn’t plan on working. She has what she wants, and she’s going to do what she wants, with Chuckie’s protection.
LOL it seems that the Consort forgot that the British now have to pay for stuff that they want in Kenya and not just commandeer them for their own use. #Kikuyusland
Except for sleeping with the king and nefarious machination, the Consort is so bad at this queen thing it’s astonishing. There was a video of her ‘dancing’ with Kenyans where it looks as if it was a continuation of her laughing at the throat singers, but someone had forced her to get up and join the presentation. I swear, I saw her do a version of a white British eye roll.
Charles really F-up. Except for him, Anne, and Sophie there is no one left, who can cut ribbons, especially overseas. The Wails and the Consort are disasters. Wherever they show up, people are going to run away from the commonwealth.
I Hope the the left behind live long and be perpetually forced to show up on these tours in places where they’re not wanted and be asked to do things that they have no talent for.
I don’t think it was necessarily defending Camilla. Your comments come off as ableist. Her mobility issues aren’t speculation. We know she has at least a foot problem that caused her to miss events at the funeral. Saying she’s just sulking (even though she is probably also doing that) seems dismissive of all ppl who might be dealing with that.
As for everything else? The rudeness, racism, etc? F her.
Hey Steff, Can I ask how we know for sure she has a foot problem? See my problem is, I don’t believe one single word that comes out of any of the palaces. I believe she has a foot problem like I believe she was a unicorn in her past life.
I think I’m sensitive bc of a situation in late August. We had just gotten off our cruise. I asked someone who worked at the port where we needed to return the rental scooter we had for my sis who has recent very painful back issues. The lady said “scooters, like for old people? In shock I said she isn’t old (she’s 40). She then said “oh, for lazy people.” If you’ve ever been through the madness of disembarking a huge cruise then you know there was no time for a proper response. This feels like the same kind of comment.
Will people never learn? Royalty never pays for things!
Cammie, why spend decades demanding a “job” that you’re not qualified for or willing to do? Chuck, why hire someone for a “job” that they are not qualified for or willing to do? Travel is required for the job of the Queen of the UK and Commonwealth. It’s awfully expensive maintaining the “Queen”, her sycophants and leeching children. Since becoming Queen, Cammie won’t travel (doesn’t like it), won’t live with Chuck (doesn’t like it) and won’t attend most events (doesn’t like it). Remind me again how much is spent to keep her in the job!
She and Kate are two birds of a racist feather
My one nice comment for the day: I’m glad she actual bought things, and quite a few things apparently. That next in line couple never bother. Oops, lost the niceness at the end there.
Nice is a hard battle, BeanieBean. We all struggle at times.
Honestly, I commend you for being able to come up with *anything* nice to say about Camilla. Couldn’t be me! 😂
If Camilla travels poorly, she should stay home.
Not buying it. She wanted their stuff for free, the old “oh I ran out of cash oops” scam is pretty common trope. Good for the merchants standing strong, and not caving to the obvious ploy to “gift” their merchandise to this poor excuse of a “queen”.
The thought of them trying to scam merchants is sickening. More and more the word appalling applies to them and most of what they do.
Of course Camilla expected the Kenyan vendors to gift her those items. She is the great white queen of their land and the peasants should be sufficiently impressed by the mere presence of their overlords. The Kenyans got some nerve, expecting payment!