Queen Camilla waited in the car while King Charles visited Uhuru Gardens

Here are more photos from King Charles and Queen Camilla’s Kenyan tour this week. Most of these photos are from today, as Camilla visited the Brooke Donkey Sanctuary. Camilla wore a dress which looks like it was made of canvas sack cloth, and the dress has some kind of giraffe motif on the skirt. Kind of a weird choice for a donkey sanctuary? Did she think she was doing something with giraffes, or am I being way too literal?
Anyway, the photos from the donkey sanctuary was hilariously bad. The donkeys didn’t want to know her and the one dog – a poodle or poodle mix – actually broke the fourth wall and made a disgusted face to the cameras when Camilla tried to touch his face.
Reportedly, Camilla did not want to make this trip with her husband. The official reason why is because “Camilla hates to fly,” but really, she just didn’t want to go to Kenya or any African country. This photo was published by Nation Africa – Camilla waited in the car while Charles visited Uhuru Gardens. Yiiikes. Guess she didn’t want to mingle with “the natives” anymore than she absolutely had to.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Britain’s Queen Camilla (C), wearing a red shawl which she received from Masai women, departs after a visit to the Brooke Donkey Sanctuary in Nairobi on November 1, 2023. The equine welfare charity Brooke is working with the Kenya Society for the Protection and Care of Animals (KSPCA) to rescue donkeys at risk, and promote their welfare.,Image: 818677665, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: BEN STANSALL / Avalon
The look on her face while she’s in the car is priceless. That image should be a meme for villains everywhere.
It certainly it. Evil, conniving look.
She looks like an aging villainess who’s exhausted by a lifetime of conniving.
Girl never worked a day in her life -she tired – and it is known that mistresses are used to waiting in the car?
Just awkward and uncomfortable to watch! Somebody told her ass… get out there smile, hold hands with the natives, and stand yo ass there for a pic!
Tired! I agree, whether in the UK or not at these events she does not give me the impression that she actually wants to be there. She’s not rude about it, and usually has ok expressions, but I think she’s at the very least tired. Maybe due to age, or some unknown health issue
She’s 76 years old and notoriously lazy. Yes, she’s tired and bored and ready to go home. Plus, the gardens commemorate Kenya’s independence from England. Maybe she’s still mad about that.
Do we think Charles is pissed at her for this embarrassing situation or does he think everything she does is unicorn farts?
She’s angry she got caught and her lazy rudeness will be exposed.
Do you see in the last picture how she doesn’t want to touch the women next to her and doesn’t actually hold her hand?
Disgusting, racist cow
That what he gets for trading in a beautiful energetic race horse for a mule. A mule will refuse to work, show its ass at the most inopportune moments and then eat your prized flowers for good measure.
@Sam: the woman on her other side has her hand as well, over the cape. It appears that holding hands for whatever it is they’re doing (I imagine some sort of dance/procession, to music) is traditional. And she canNOT stand it! They dared to touch the queen (sidechick)! 🤮
@Sam I hate to hold hands with anyone, especially strangers. I would look awkward as hell in this situation, too.
@Megan I bet if it was a part of your official duties you’d find a way to get over it.
I want to know what kind of deal has been made to protect her. She does absolutely nothing and every picture makes her look like she’s in the sauce. Just what did that tampon-aspirer bargain away to protect his side-piece?
They gave the press Harry in exchange for her protection.
The funniest part to me is that this picture of her looking like an evil villain witch is that the date at the top is literally Halloween, October 31st, 2023.
Is she Dehydrating? She looks shriveled.
“”Camilla visited the Brooke Donkey Sanctuary””
So many quips, so little time.
“Welcome home, my sister, to the Broke Donkey Sanctuary! Your grazing spot is to the left.”
lol
Yes!
Now all I can think about is shrek and donkey.
Lolololol.. whoever said that event up is trolling her ass for sure!
Whoever booked this stop has a wicked sense of humor. If I were Camilla, I’d be so pissed.
Also the fact that one of the lies that those guys who got reaction clips and quotes from the rota before the H/M Oprah interview even aired….. was about how Meghan and Harry had invested in/were very interested in charitably promoting a donkey sanctuary…..
A jackal motif for Camilla’s skirt would have been more fitting.
Wow, it seems pretty dang rude to just sit in the car rather than visit the site. Meghan would never.
Appalling rudeness. Some queen.
Meghan literally would NEVER
Duchess of Sussex is a woman of the people
Couple of things. I just love the expression on the dogs face as she tries to touch it, it’s like the poor pooch is saying “woman what the fk you doing? Remove that finger from my face or I will bite the fkr right of”! The donkey is looking at her as if to say “, mum, is that you, and what’s with your hair”?) then she looks like she thinks she’s being contaminated by having to be touched by people of colour, hey cam, are you going to ask them about their children’s skin colour! And finally it’s the car scene, where you know she is muttering “wheres my gin, where’s my gin, WHERE’S MY FKNG GIN you plebs?”
Dogs always know. Apparently donkeys, too.
Lol. That dog did not look happy to see Camilla
I don’t even think Kitty would!
@Jais, right? Staying at the hotel (or wherever they’re based) and saying she didn’t feel well or something would have been so much less insulting. Refusing to get out of the car sounds like something I would have done as a sullen teenager.
I’m also curious to know if Charles gets angry about stuff like this, or if Cams walks on water at all times as far as he’s concerned. Because this reflects poorly not only on her but on HIM. (During a visit where they were *already* worrying about the optics!)
But absolutely everything that Wicked Witch of the Devil does reflects poorly on Charles, he doesn’t care! He’ll just have someone write 200 articles about Meghan’s naked shoulders showing, so that we can forget about Cruella The Mattress Queen. And in their articles about Meghan’s naked shoulders, they will be sure to say that it doesn’t follow protocol, how she’s a horrible person and how Kate is the wonderful English Rose and that Kate the Fem-bot is no longer giving out anymore olive branches for Meghan and Harry to come back, blah blah blah. That William is the new hunk and that Harry & Meghan are irrelevant. Even though H&M are no longer working Royals, living their best lives in California and have been away from Salty Island for three years.
She should have stayed in the hotel. Or better yet, stayed home. The contempt on her face couldn’t be clearer.
She waited in the car? You wait in the car while your husband pops into the convenient store to get you a bag of Pizzeria Pretzel Combos and a Diet Coke, not while you’re visiting a Commonwealth country as the Queen of the UK. Liz, Mary, and Victoria are all rolling over in their graves.
Someone needs to make at shirt saying “Hail Queen of the UK” with that picture under it.
Hell, I’d buy one and wear it often.
She. Waited. In. The. Car.
Who does that on a state visit? A visit that would be costing thousands.
As L84Tea said, you wait in the car when another passenger or the driver has to pop into a shop.
A state visit? Would she have done this anywhere else?
Would Jill Biden have sat in the car on a visit to London?
Victoria, Mary, and Liz’s ghosts are definitely screeching about royal protocol, but Camzilla can’t hear them. How long before we get a bunch of stories about QCC feeling ill and waiting in the car after trying to attend but unable to?
I think she’s very unwell. But goodness me, what a photo.
She does that on a state visit? Their FIRST visit as “queen,” “queen consort” or whatever the hell she is? At great expense spent to send her there, I’m sure. Damn. All I can say is that I appreciate the way the dog (the 4-legged one, that is) is angling is head and body away from herself. And the donkey seems unimpressed too.
I know! The only excuse is if she were feeling really ill, but still. The optics are terrible. Even if you have the worst ever hangover, have a super spicy Bloody Mary and a couple of Advil and stagger out there!
Man, she is SO bad at this.
Yes, if you’re feeling poorly, you get out of the fricking car and go somewhere off-camera to recover, because by now you must be aware that your public life is being recorded. The optics are at a minimum terrible and this is rude. However, they are going to have to explain the optics being terrible, so I expect that Camz will have been “ill.”
If she gets really lucky, they will give her a positive on a Covid test.
I can’t believe she did this. Why not have someone take you back to the hotel or whatever, if you didn’t want to go? Why wait in the car? Its rude, its bad optics – you wanted to be queen, you’re queen now, so suck it up and make the visits that are scheduled for you.
This. It is so wierd. Either go back to the hotel or visit the park! i doubt they only have one car to their disposal or one room key LOL
I am surprised too. If she said she felt ill and went back to the hotel then it wouldn’t look so bad. She is at an age where she just might be tired from the travel and the events. After all there are more things packed in a few days for them than what W and K do in a week. And they are 30 years younger.
Their aides are not doing their job here by letting this photo happen.
Is it so unbelievable @Becks1? These people want the title and the attention but they don’t want to do the “job”. This is just another example of how unfit Camilla, Kate and William are for their “jobs”. Charles has done a better job in Kenya than William and Kate did on the Caribbean but every time Camilla is involved you have a racial moment. Whether is Ngozi Fulani at her tea, blackamoor looking lamps in her coronation photo, looking uncomfortable around Kenyan kids, or just sitting in the car looking demonic instead of taking part in the state visit activities. She’s just as inept as William and Kate when it comes to dealing with people are not white.
The firm needed more people who could do these international tours and were equipped to navigate historical tensions with sensitivity and adeptness. It still boggles my mind that they allowed the petty jealousies of people who were incapable in doing the “job” at a high level run out 2 people who could.
Cowmilla always looks like she’s drunk, tired from having to do stuff while drunk, or desperately wanting to get drunk. I hope Chuck is enjoying life with a lush who spends most of her time being drunk. I’m betting her buzz was wearing off, so she stayed in the car
It’s unbelievably offensive
Who is surprised by this? It was all fun and games when you’re sneaking around and putting something over on his wife who gets to do all the work while you get the “fringe benefit”. She likes being Queen for the title, but truthfully, Cams does NOT want to do any of that work and I believe she was pressured into marriage. I think she was fine with the way things were and didn’t want to to be bothered with him or the stuff that comes with him if she didn’t have to. She wants to be with her horses and seems to actually like her kids( not his). Did he lecture her like he lectured pregnant Diana about “letting the side down”. They deserve each other, a just punishment for Chuckles would be finding out that wanting isn’t as fun as having.
Camilla I doubt was pressured into marriage. She undermined Diana every step of the way
This really takes the prize, they’re not even trying anymore and don’t care who sees it. And that’s some face on her too.
She’s not even trying now that she’s got the gig she stampeded over Diana for.
Yup, poor Cowmila hustled all these years to get the crown, I guess she has no energy left.
Trick pig. Ugh.
Well that’s strange because horses and donkeys usually get along. They must know that Horsilla is an evil horse and they want nothing to do with her. As for the picture of her waiting I’m sure she was uncomfortable in the car rather than in her nice comfortable horse trailer with her oats and hay.
The donkeys decided she was one ass too many.
Ok Bisynaptic I’m howling over here
I’m howling too, that’s perfect!
@ Susan Collins: Charles screwed up as a “jusband” (Jockey + Husband). He left his horse in the car when he should have left her in her trailer since she (Camilla) is so anti-social. The horse was probably pissed that Charles forgot to feed her the oats, carrots and gin that he promised her that morning… 🤣😂😆
This is what happens when your stuck with a bad horse and a useless trainer…😄😁😂
@nicole+fallon😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Absolutely no manners! 😔
Looks like she’s hiding her flask.
Yep. She also looks drunk as a skunk in the balcony pics after Liz’s funeral. She looks drunk most of the time. Anyone who has lived with a long time drinker knows how it shows in the face. Chuck’s prize for the UK is an old, mean, racist, lush.
Wow. WOW. The AUDACITY! Rather than the explicitive-filled rant I just let out at the photo of that ghoul, I’d just like to point out that a certain keen future queen gets to sit home instead of subjecting herself to the commoners on the Earthsh*t trip. Wonder how Camilla feels that Kate gets spared this particular humiliation while Camilla gets the starring role in the pap shot that will sink this entire trip everywhere globally except Britain. If I know Camilla, that seems like a recipe for some tabloid punishment for ole keenie.
If she hates flying so much how did she get to that spa in India? Why didn’t she go back to the hotel if she didn’t want to visit the Uhuru Gardens? Everytime she goes on tour she exposes just how much she’s not suited for this role.
That face in the car is her true face: Evil Horse
As my Sicilian grandmother would say, che brutta!
My Mexican grandmother: ¡Desgraciada!
Maybe too red faced and tipsy to get out of the car?
Let’s not blame the alcohol. After all, it only exposes who you are, it doesn’t create the persona and that “B” is rude.
OK, so its not the alcohol’s fault she’s a nasty, mean spirited, manipulative racist lush
This women really is the patron saint of side chicks everywhere.
“I’m going to sleep with the husband, gaslight wife, smear her reputation, get them divorced, move in and turf out the kids, get the title I was never supposed to get, hoard ALL the jewels, not do any work. #goals”
Also, funny that they (the courtiers? Kenyans?) picked a donkey sanctuary, since that was the fake place the YouTubers got the royal rota to babble on about. The “Bellhem Donkey Sanctuary”…
this was my first thought when I read “donkey sanctuary” too! lol! the donkey’s not having it. she’s lucky she didn’t get bitten or kicked.
It’s Halloween.
Hmmm, a black hearted witch wearing white…she really is in disguise!
That’s offensive to witches everywhere!!
But I notice that she’s wearing white everywhere she goes. Colonial cosplay round 2. Absolutely intentional.
I’ll be glad when this dog and pony show leaves Kenya. The blatant disrespect is staggering and this b isn’t even trying to hide her disdain. Abolish the monarchy.
I put some of the blame on fawning kenyans, especially the shameless leaders who fool themselves into believing that this visit will be good for Kenyan tourism. Pathetic.
Their saving grace is those brave anti-monachist Kenyans who hv been protesting the visit even tho theyre being cracked down on by the fawning craven so-called leaders/govt.
For me, she’s the worst of them all. She absolutely can’t hide how much she hates black people.
What reason would Camilla give for not accompanying Charles? I don’t understand this at all. How are Kenyans reacting to this? Why did she even accompany him at all? The picture of her looking uncomfortable with all the Kenyan ladies is really telling. She is really uncomfortable around poc?
But, but … she can’t be racist, she’s touching a POC /s
Perhaps the red cape is there to tie her arms down so she can’t move her arms away from the lady’s grasp!
The donkeys decided she was one ass too many.
This is utterly disrespectful of Camilla. The Kenyan government must have spent a fortune to facilitate this colonial-looking tour, money they could have spent on the wellbeing of their people, and she refuses to show up! All the preperations the people must have made to meeting her.
Why does Charles keep dragging her around the world if she is so aghast to perform the consort’s foreign duties part of the job? Neither the real Queen, QEII, nor Princess Diana would be so disrespectful. Camilla is low class. She has no manners.
I’m waiting for the excuses from the RRs and the British media/rags to justify her behaviour (Oh, she was overwhelmed by the heat, blah blah blah🙄. No, you knew you were going to a fk African country).
The “Out of Africa” costuming is very colonialist.
As a Kenyan and an African, it is many times exhausting navigating Western media, even those deemed friendly or ‘woke’ (for a lack of a better word).
@Advisor2u, you seem to call out Camilla for clearly poor behavior, but what does it mean to say that she knew she was going to an African country? Are they desperately hot all the time or what? Anyway, it’s the rainy season at the moment, not that hot so…
I don’t want to speak for another poster, but I think that poster was criticizing what the British media would say, not what was true. To the British media, the Country of Africa is a hot place full of “uncivilized people.” The British media, need I say, is made up of a bunch of racists and royalists (and royalist equals racist in this situation). They will make their terrible excuses for Camilla, just like they tried to say that the royal who commented about how dark Archie’s skin would be was “just curious.”
They are evil, horrible people.
Her waiting in the car is CRAZY! At least Katie has never done some bs like that. At least go back to the hotel. To actually sit in the car shows intentional lack of engagement and disrespect.
Yeah, that’s really poor behaviour. Guess she had a flask of gin and tonic in the car to calm her overworked nerves.
That’s exactly what I was thinking! I never thought I’d be in the position of defending Kate when it came to anything regarding her “work,” but even she’s never pulled anything this rude. She’s been late, which is also incredibly rude, but this new one with Camilla is much worse.
She just doesn’t care. If she did, she’d have faked being dizzy and called a car to take her back somewhere private. But nope, this is the original brazen hussy who camps out in full view and doesn’t care if royal security is so lax that a photographer is allowed to get the money shot of her skipping out. She knows the mainstream British press will spin this as some kind of folksy, positive, break in the jam-packed festivities.
Yeah, she must be pretty confident in her friendship with the press. She knows they’ll have her back and spin this as something other than what it really is, which is a shockingly rude and disrespectful move.
The disrespect is just incredible. That racist old b*tch couldn’t be bothered to drag her ass out of the car to visit with the other asses?
Unreal.
I just traveled internationally on Sunday to a time zone six hours ahead. I can’t sleep on planes and lack of sleep makes me nauseous and overall I feel sick and crappy until I can get my nap in. I also got a migraine the day of my arrival because I was probably dehydrated, I slept badly my first two nights, it’s been fun. Last night I finally slept a six hour stretch and only woke up at 6 am this morning.
All this to say I would need at least 48 hours to acclimate if I were forced to do any royal tours like Camilla (I’m also way younger than her but I still travel badly on planes that are long haul flights). She has my sympathy there… but why couldn’t she rest somewhere out of sight? Staying in the car just makes her seem disinterested and bored. I don’t know what their schedule was like but if she felt dizzy, maybe have her rest outside of the car on a chair somewhere in privacy?
I was surprised she traveled with Charles; her vertigo from flying is pretty well documented and usually she flies a day or two ahead of him so she has time to recover. I’m not sure why she didn’t this time.
But i dont think she stayed in the car bc she was sick. I think she stayed in the car because she didn’t want to go.
VilleRose, You have my sympathy for needing to adjust to the time change and the migraine, lack of sleep, etc… Hugs!
Here, the seasonal turning back of the clocks was on Sunday, so I rhink the Royals chose this trip now so that it would feel like “2” hours time difference during a less hot time of year. Camz doesn’t travel well, but it considering that’s how she and KC met up while he was cheating on Diana, I honestly think there must be something she can do about it. As the India trip showed, she’s not completely adverse to flying. I have no idea if she were ill here, but I find it very strange that no one has immediately said anything about it. I agree that she should have gotten out of the car and it makes it seem like she didn’t want to be there because she stayed in it.
Thank you! I’m just not a great traveler across time zones. Today is Day 3 and I’m feeling way better. 🙂
I wonder if Camilla will soon announce she will no longer travel internationally for tours. I wouldn’t hold it against her, she’s 70+ and you gotta do what’s best for her health. But not sure what she thought she would do once she was Queen. Sit pretty and hang out with her dogs and horses?
I remember when a pregnant Meghan was concerned about the crowds & conditions inside of an indoor market during one of the visits on a royal tour and had her security cut the visit short. She was eviscerated in the press, especially by ugly Emu (can’t remember her real name) and basically accused of exaggerating the dangers just so she could leave early. Watch all kinds of excuses be made for Camila by the rota rats for this blatantly disrespectful behavior. As a Black person, it’s very triggering to see how Charles and his relatives treat the Blacks they meet as if they are lepers spreading disease.
I’ll be very curious to see what the hell kind of *valid* excuse they’ll come up with Camilla STAYING IN THE CAR. This is beyond rude. There just isn’t an excuse. If she can’t walk that much then you get in, smile graciously, have your team brief the press what’s happening, and sit your ass down and speak to a representative of the gardens. The way the ‘Firm’ is so bad at this is mindboggling. I’m having a hard time believing what I’m reading right now.
Fully expect excuses to be made and for Camilla to be protected by the BM but now I’m wondering who took this pic. Was it a rota photographer or a local one?
Okay, just looked it up and it was a Kenyan photographer who snapped this pic! The rota would never. They likely saw it too but wouldn’t dream of taking a pic and exposing Camilla’s rudeness. They would have gotten away with it too. If only it wasn’t for those pesky local photographers.
Now i want to see someone juxtapose the picture of Camilla in the car against a picture of Diana in Angola, maybe the one where she’s cuddling the little girl who lost her legs.
“when a pregnant Meghan was concerned about the crowds & conditions inside of an indoor market during one of the visits on a royal tour and had her security cut the visit short.”
Meghan said after fire at the baby room, her team refused to take a break from schedule because of optics, why would they listen to her in another occasion? I am sure that it was the security’s decision there, but they put the blame on her.
I remember that visit during their first official royal tour. Meghan was doing a phenomenal job of interacting and talking to the women of the market and the crowd just continued to grow and grow to the point that it became overcrowded, people were pushing and some were even climbing into the tables of produce and other local goods. Her new head of security for that event decided to shorten that visit because as they were going further into the enclosed market it was becoming an uncontrolled space for her security. Yes, Meghan was attacked by the media for something that was a wise decision that left no one disrespected and everyone safe. There is no excuse for Camilla staying in a car because even if it was a health issue, she should have stayed at the hotel or wherever they are staying at and released a statement of regret. Camilla was just absolutely rude and disrespectful.
I’m sorry, but I think you’re mistaken. I recall that trip to the South Pacific; I watched every moment of it–Australia, New Zealand, Tonga. From my recollection, Meghan actually wanted to continue the tour. It was the SECURITY that chose to remove her from the market, for safety reasons.
At the time, the senic in me felt that the security scare was a ruse. That the palace had ordered an end to the outing because the crowd proved that Meghan was very popular, which made the palace very uncomfortable.
I just googled. Staying in the car is particularly offensive because Uhuru Gardens commemorates Kenya’s independence. It’s called ‘the birthplace of Kenya’. Really bad look for a British queen.
Also, Charles was there to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior.
Just when you thought the Caribbean Flop couldn’t be outdone for bad optics. Can looked like she wanted to make a run for it during the dancing. The death glare in the car says it all.
Was the car locked while she was sitting in it? I notice she’s not dripped out in the Queen’s jewels.
Soon a statement will be released blaming security for advising she stay in the car to selflessly avoid upstaging the king. Deflect. Blame others.
A big congratulations 🎊 to the photographer for truly capturing the soul of the subject in his photography🙌🏼👏🏼
Poor Camilla is sick and tired…sick and tired of being around Black people.
It defies explanation, these people’s disdain for Black people. Of course they couldn’t stomach Meghan joining their family if they cannot pretend to tolerate Black people while on an official tour. It’s inexplicable why QE2 gave her permission for the Sussex marriage. In retrospect, it seems sadistic, as though they agreed so as to torment them afterward.
They despise Black people. They don’t see us as human. This trip is so violently misguided. Glad the photographer got this picture, it says so much.
The windows look closed, so would the car have to be left running with the AC on? So good for the environment.
They could have taken THE QUEEN 🤬😬 back to the hotel to AVOID these HORRIFIC optics…but when you have a GAGGLE OF IDIOTS working for a GAGGLE OF IDIOTS…this is what you get.
I ❤️ THIS FOR THEM!
royal tours are a joke. They are so last century. No one is overwhelmed by being in the royal presence. No children will be giving up their lunch money to buy a royal a jewel (Princess Margaret got a sapphire jewel in South Africa paid for by poor black children). It’s clear that the royals only see black people, or POC period, as accessories to their photographs. They need to stay their asses at home and not inflict themselves on the world. This is abominable. Even the dog looks pissed.
To stay in the car on a state visit? Imagine another spouse of a Head of State doing that. It’s embarrassing. Now who’s going to call it out in the British media? No one. The British media is making Soviet Pravda look fair and balanced.
OMG that photo of her stewing in the car is just perfect. This is the expression of a petulant teen who gets left waiting in the car on the family road trip while everyone else stops to take a cute photo. I should know! I was totally that teen, lol.
But I was on a family vacation, not a taxpayer- sponsored tour meant to cement a troubled diplomatic and economic relationship. As others have said, if she was feeling ill, why accompany Charles? Why not head back to the hotel to nap or seek medical care? Literally anything other than what’s happening here.
They’d not a good look for her but this tour is just not registering anywhere. Too many big world events happening.
Camilla is mad!!! She is pissed! Yeah the camera caught her but EVERYBODY is being nice to her. They MADE her wait in the car and you all know it. Lol. Of course she wanted to go in. They didn’t know how she would be recieved and they didn’t know how she would behave. So they made her stay in the car.
CHUCK WAS LIKE ” you aren’t embarrassing me today.”. Remember when they said she won’t be traveling much. That was code for you can invite chuck without worrying about Camilla.
Of course she could be protesting but she is mad not smug.
Of course Meghan, who is all courtesy and class, would never do this, but can you imagine the incandescence if she sat in the car while Harry did an engagement?
It would be headlines for days and she would never fucking live it down. She would be crucified for being lazy, entitled, workshy and an embarrassment to her husband As for Cam’s not feeling well, Diana was vomiting w/morning, sickness as a 20-year-old newlywed, and begged Charles to let her out of doing a walkabout in Scotland, and they just shoved her out of the car and made her keep going. Mercy and understanding will always be dealt out very selectively in that family.
I wonder if Charles has buyer’s remorse with her as his Queen? If she had taken the Princess Consort title as originally intended Cami could have legitimately bowed out of foreign tours.
It’s not like her fear of flying is something new. Or the need for RF to travel far and wide was a surprise . She has little common sense for not assessing the situation realistically.
Even if Charles feels that way he won’t admit it. He invested in spin doctors for her for years and Charles will never admit he did anything wrong or made a mistake.
I want the giraffe dress but in a different colour, maybe dark chambray. What is wrong with me?
There is a very slight chance that there was a legitimate reason she couldn’t leave the car – diarrhea, she was dizzy, she was nauseous, etc. HOWEVER. No one seems to give the slightest thought to the optics of how it looks. If there was a health reason, she should have been quietly returned to her hotel, not stuck in the car with a bored look on her face.
Sadly, the most likely explanation is that she just didn’t want to do it. And that’s shitty.
No, she just a lazy moppet
There is no way Camilla was too sick to exit the car. If she was THAT sick, and at her age, and her being the oh-so-important Queen, she would have been taken to a doctor immediately.
I bet Chuck throws a hissy fit about this. Do y’all remember reading about Chuck being sick of Cams complaining about Harry’s presence at the Chubbly back in May? I bet Chuck & Cam hate each other.
Wouldn’t that be delicious! All that plotting, conniving, and lying, all to end up resenting each other.
My mother is in her mid seventies and wouldn’t be able to complete a royal tour. My mother is lazy like Camilla and has zero zip because of years of being lazy. You lose muscle tone and stamina as you age so you need to get off of your backside to fight off the losses. My mother and Camilla didn’t. So maybe Camilla needed to go home for a nap and Charles told her to stay in the car like my father tells my mother. Such a decision makes my father’s day go easier. Maybe it is the same for Charles.
Camilla.s face in the car will launch thousands of memes and jokes-she looks evil and mad as hell about something-to thine own self be true.