Travis Kelce’s family is freaked out by Taylor Swift’s fame & her obsessive fans

It’s so funny to think back at the start of Traylor, and how all of those football bros were so mad whenever anyone suggested that Taylor Swift is a million times more famous than Travis Kelce. While Travis is a star in his sport, Taylor Swift is a global superstar at every level and she’s had that spotlight on her for fifteen years. She knows how to handle it, she knows how to manage and maintain her fame, she knows how to play these games and win. The Kelce family is like “wait, what is even happening?” It probably doesn’t help matters that Travis’s superstar girlfriend has a fanbase which moonlights as the largest investigative body in the world, and the snake fam has already done all of the research on the Kelces. Long story short, the Kelces are freaked out.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship remains the apple of the media’s collective eye — and after more than a month of the spotlight, it’s starting to take a toll on his loved ones. Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … the frenzy in the press over TayTay and Travis has become incredibly overwhelming for his immediate family members — including his mom, Donna, his dad, Ed, and even his fellow NFLer and older brother, Jason. We’re told all the attention the couple’s getting isn’t the fam’s favorite thing in the world — seeing how it ends up spilling over on them — but, by the same token, they’re happy Travis is happy … so they’re dealing. Our sources tell us the whole family’s been under a microscope since the initial dating rumblings way back in September … and they’ve all been getting blown up nonstop on their personal phones and on social media since Trav and Tay went public as a couple. One other interesting tidbit relayed to us … Travis’s flesh and blood are a bit startled by Swifties and their intense, to put it mildly, love for her. We’re told their fierce passion actually makes them a little worried for her BF’s safety — even with him being a 6’5″, 250 lb. NFL superstar. All that being said, the Kelces keep smiling for cameras — they’re fully aware how many are on them, especially when they interact with Taylor face-to-face. Fortunately for them, there might be a break in the near future, as Taylor’s about to go back on tour again, and this time she’ll be overseas. Of course, he’ll be here playing football … probably into February, as his Chiefs remain a favorite to reach the Super Bowl. However, some reports suggest Trav might actually join her for some of those international dates in 2024 — after his season’s done — so, we’ll see if there’s a breather for the Kelces or not.

Considering the fact that the Swifties are Instagram-stalking Travis’s publicist AND obsessively commenting on Travis’s Instagram about how he needs to fire said publicist, I would also assume that everyone in Kelce World is probably freaked out, not just Travis’s family. The snake fam can be intense and they have zero chill. They will send death threats, they will make bomb threats, they will harass anyone associated with a Snake Enemy. If “Traylor” goes belly up and Taylor tells people that it’s Travis’s fault, the Kelces will never know another day of peace. Good luck to everyone involved, because it feels like someone is trying to soften the ground for “Travis and Taylor are over, it was just a fling.”