Travis Kelce’s family is freaked out by Taylor Swift’s fame & her obsessive fans

It’s so funny to think back at the start of Traylor, and how all of those football bros were so mad whenever anyone suggested that Taylor Swift is a million times more famous than Travis Kelce. While Travis is a star in his sport, Taylor Swift is a global superstar at every level and she’s had that spotlight on her for fifteen years. She knows how to handle it, she knows how to manage and maintain her fame, she knows how to play these games and win. The Kelce family is like “wait, what is even happening?” It probably doesn’t help matters that Travis’s superstar girlfriend has a fanbase which moonlights as the largest investigative body in the world, and the snake fam has already done all of the research on the Kelces. Long story short, the Kelces are freaked out.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship remains the apple of the media’s collective eye — and after more than a month of the spotlight, it’s starting to take a toll on his loved ones.
Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … the frenzy in the press over TayTay and Travis has become incredibly overwhelming for his immediate family members — including his mom, Donna, his dad, Ed, and even his fellow NFLer and older brother, Jason. We’re told all the attention the couple’s getting isn’t the fam’s favorite thing in the world — seeing how it ends up spilling over on them — but, by the same token, they’re happy Travis is happy … so they’re dealing.
Our sources tell us the whole family’s been under a microscope since the initial dating rumblings way back in September … and they’ve all been getting blown up nonstop on their personal phones and on social media since Trav and Tay went public as a couple.
One other interesting tidbit relayed to us … Travis’s flesh and blood are a bit startled by Swifties and their intense, to put it mildly, love for her. We’re told their fierce passion actually makes them a little worried for her BF’s safety — even with him being a 6’5″, 250 lb. NFL superstar.
All that being said, the Kelces keep smiling for cameras — they’re fully aware how many are on them, especially when they interact with Taylor face-to-face.
Fortunately for them, there might be a break in the near future, as Taylor’s about to go back on tour again, and this time she’ll be overseas. Of course, he’ll be here playing football … probably into February, as his Chiefs remain a favorite to reach the Super Bowl. However, some reports suggest Trav might actually join her for some of those international dates in 2024 — after his season’s done — so, we’ll see if there’s a breather for the Kelces or not.
Considering the fact that the Swifties are Instagram-stalking Travis’s publicist AND obsessively commenting on Travis’s Instagram about how he needs to fire said publicist, I would also assume that everyone in Kelce World is probably freaked out, not just Travis’s family. The snake fam can be intense and they have zero chill. They will send death threats, they will make bomb threats, they will harass anyone associated with a Snake Enemy. If “Traylor” goes belly up and Taylor tells people that it’s Travis’s fault, the Kelces will never know another day of peace. Good luck to everyone involved, because it feels like someone is trying to soften the ground for “Travis and Taylor are over, it was just a fling.”
Kansas City, KS – Pop star Taylor Swift is spotted on TV cheering for her rumored new boyfriend Travis Kelce at the Kansas City Chiefs vs Chicago Bears game in Kansas City.
New York, NY – Hollywood's latest power couple, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, set the night aglow as they arrived hand in hand at the SNL after party at Catch Steak in New York.
New York, NY – Hollywood's latest power couple, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, set the night aglow as they exit hand in hand from the SNL after party at Catch Steak in New York.
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelse
BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY – Hollywood's latest power couple, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, set the night aglow as they exit hand in hand from the SNL after party at Catch Steak in New York.
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelse
BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY – Taylor Swift and Travis Kelly surprise the Saturday night live afterparty at Catch Steak, joining host Pete Davisson and musical guest Ice Spice for an unforgettable night.
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY – Lovebirds Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all smiles while exiting The Waverly Inn in New York City. The hot new couple attracted the attention of a small group of 'Swifties' who were so very excited to catch a glimpse of their favorite pop star!
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY – Lovebirds Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all smiles while exiting The Waverly Inn in New York City. The hot new couple attracted the attention of a small group of 'Swifties' who were so very excited to catch a glimpse of their favorite pop star!
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY – Lovebirds Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all smiles while exiting The Waverly Inn in New York City. The hot new couple attracted the attention of a small group of 'Swifties' who were so very excited to catch a glimpse of their favorite pop star!
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
“Good luck to everyone involved, because it feels like someone is trying to soften the ground for ‘Travis and Taylor are over, it was just a fling.’ ”
IDK, i don’t get that vibe.
I don’t get that vibe either. Although I do think there are some people who would rather them not be together as the attention is more on her, not on the game.
I do think Taylor’s pr do need to tone it down, and Travis’ PR person just committed a CLM.
I don’t get that vibe either. Didn’t Taylor just fly to KC? I think she’s having fun. Watching her at the football game, I almost wondered if this is a little bit of a “normal” experience for her that she didn’t get to have – college, football games, cheering on your boyfriend – all seem like things a regular non-famous Taylor would have lived for growing up in Tennessee.
I’m sure by now the Kelces are aware of the pitfalls of fame and won’t be too traumatized. Yes especially Taylor’s rabid fans. If they haven’t experienced them yet they’ve certainly heard the Taylor haters since they’ve been having a field day. They just can’t let a post go by without negativity. The only place I hear about her rabid fans is places talking about how awful they are is blogs repeating whatever.
You have got to be joking.
Taylor fans are constantly hating everyone and everything they see as competition to their fave.
Beyonce, Ariana, Gaga are favorite targets, but it can be anyone with strong chart numbers who releases music near her release dates (and that includes people who did it in the past).
You can see a tweet about an upcoming star and Swifties comments are about how Beyonce tour flopped (yes, they actually say that) or far more toxic things.
Not a day goes by on Twitter when they’re not hating someone. I am not even looking for it and see it all the time, because they love doing it under unrelated posts that have nothing to do with their ‘queen’.
That is absolutely not the content I get on X or IG. So no, I’m not joking.
The vibe this week is different. I’m rooting for them, but i think something someone is starting something
“Travis and Taylor are over, it was just a fling,” is on my Hanukkah list this year. The wall to wall coverage is a complete turn off.
Same. Fervently waving 🏳️ 🏳️
I don’t think it’s helped by Taylor’s team briefing every little detail of every date to the press. I think anyone would find that a bit much.
Travis is the one talking about it on his podcast every single week. Let’s not just blame her, they’re obviously both in on this. Ed Kelce could also stand to take about ten steps back from the press but nobody’s complaining about him.
Ever listen to call-ins on sports talk shows? Fans will say that a player deserves to be fired if he misses a game for a death in the family, and they don’t think a wife’s miscarriage is worth missing a single offseason practice. And ask any kicker who’s ever missed a crucial field goal about death threats. Sports fans are every bit as deranged as the most unhinged Swifties. If the relationship isn’t meant to be, well, that’s unfortunate, but I don’t think Swifties are gonna scare off a guy who’s been in the spotlight in his own field since college (or longer, if he’s from one of those areas that cares way too much about high school football).
This is 100% true. And I say this as someone who lives and dies with her baseball team (the Phillies — *sob* — who should be playing in the World Series right now).
Seriously. A friend has a twitter account that follows and comments on a few baseball teams-some of the tweets in response are unhinged. They good give the Swifties a run for their money in craziness.
In this case it is mostly the result of what Kelce and his family and surrounding team have done. He and his brother talked about her in interviews. His parents both did interviews talking about her. His publicist fumbled. He was the one that clearly wanted her at his games.
This is a common situation where the attention is intoxicating at first and then you start seeing the downsides. You see normal people posting photos with Taylor and loving the attention from it at first and then it gets overwhelming and they end up deleting their account.
His family is better positioned than most. They are attention hungry and are used to sports fans where they have talked about getting booed and yelled at in parkings lots etc by opposing fans. I had a similar thought about Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra. A family that has its flows and is attention seeking, but has dealt with boy band fame which is about the one thing that could help prepare you for being in India and her Bollywood style fame where situations like what happened with Taylor at that Jersey Shore wedding are common. You step out of the Mumbai airport to a crush of paparazzi and it is relentless from there.
Great post. I think Donna may not like the attention shift from momma Kielce and her two Super Bowl sons to OMG Taylor and Travis. Donna has made several endorsement deals of her own riding off the coattails of her sons. She even complained that the NFL is making money off of the Taylor/Travis coupling. Pretty funny when you consider she is making money off of her sons with her own endorsement deals. I don’t know much about the dad because I really don’t read anything much about him, but Donna, yeah she is (or was) front and center. LOL maybe she’s the one tipping off the press it may be coming to an end.
The ground softening is to go underground to protect his fam & her for the first time getting ready to tell her fans to settle down, that she’s a grown woman & these are real ppl, as she is. At least, I hope she takes the next step to growing up fully.
Taylor would never do that the only time Taylor told her fans to settle down is when she re release speak now and that only because She got a email from John . Taylor has never spoken out when her fans go on all Karen on black woman or any of her another exes .
Taylor Swift fanbase is completely unhinged and ruthless they will go after anyone They send deaths threats to scooter Braun ex wife she had to issue a statement . They have racial abuse and harass Antonia Gentry from Ginny and Georgia they went after the creators of the show try to get the show canceled over a joke . Then once they found out about two woman writers used to work on degrassi they started to harass former degrassi actors after they just loss one of the costars to suicide. They have spend decades trolling Camille belle from
The better than revenge song and also continue to harass Kayla . They always still send Jake horrible messages online they even went as far being anti Semitic. God help Travis and his family if this Relationship doesn’t work out because Taylor Swift fans will never stop harassing him .
They are so scary and the fact that she’s never done anything to calm her own fans when they do sh*t like this is really telling.
honestly the BeyHive is very similar. as are Selena Gomez’s fans. I do wish app celebrities whose fanbases act like this would call them out more frequently, but often they just turn on the celeb when they do (look at how the “Gaylors” reacted recently for example).
I think, she only spoke up about her ex john mayer when speak now re-record was about to get published, because she knows he won’t keep silent and he will speak publicly about her. She said he sent him an angry letter in the past. I guess, she didn’t want to get another one.
Idk how anyone could assume he was more famous than her. Regardless though, as far as dating someone that big, it’s probably one of those things you can’t imagine until you’re in it.
I’m kind of surprised to see this posted without reference to the clarification that was published to Entertainment Tonight and clearly came from one/both of their camps. It basically said that the family IS worried about safety but think Travis is on the way to finding ‘his person’ in Taylor, is still getting used to the excess attention, and that while they appreciate their fans, they would like to keep some aspects of their relationship private going forward. ET then published an article about how they were spending Halloween together and he would join her for a few shows on her November tour. Anyway, to me, it actually seemed like they are trying to politely chastise the overzealous fans *BECAUSE* it’s not a fling and they all want some breathing room 🤷🏻♀️ Whereas TMZ seemed like it was stirring the pot and trying to cause more drama.
Unpopular opinion. I’m a Swiftie and I’ve never interacted with another fan in real life who was completely unhinged. Taylor has a massive fan base, but I feel like a small percentage of that base are trolling online and acting vile. Most fans think that group is unhinged and don’t support that behavior. I also don’t know that it helps for Taylor to tell those people to calm down, necessarily. She specifically told her fans not to bother JM and the trolls did it anyway. I think her speaking on it may just make it worse in the long wrong. The trolls and conspiracy theorists will think she’s being forced to say something and it will backfire.
As for the Kelce’s, yes the attention is intense, but they’ve always enjoyed the spotlight. It is probably annoying them, Donna especially, that the attention is focused more on Taylor and not them.
This feels to me like nudging the Swifties to back off. The family says they’re happy Travis is happy, and he does seem to be. As others pointed out, the brothers do talk about it on their podcast. It’s kind of wink-wink and all in gentle fun, but they’re not putting up a firewall. He’s handled the scrutiny very well so far. Then the craziness about the publicist happened and things got real.
For a few weeks there it was nuts because she was going to his home games and to the one in her own back yard, against the Jets. Now things are moving overseas so they will go a little more underground. I’m getting an “Everybody Simmer Down Now” feeling.
Who knows if they’ll last? Long distance is tough, especially when you haven’t been together long. But things seem solid for now. Apparently she was in KC for a Halloween dinner/party with him. The guy just bought a larger, much more secure house in part because of Taylor. I know it makes sense for him to move regardless, but still. He had bought land by Mahones’ place and was planning to build there, then he went ahead and bought another house on the quick.
For the record, I have definitely seen some hyper-intense, intrusive fans among the Swifties. But the vast majority don’t seem to be like that. Most just want to watch clips of her, make friendship bracelets, consume and talk about her music. A lot are even wanting to not talk about her romantic life at all. Leave it to her songs to cover that.