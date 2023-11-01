Princess Kate wore jeans & boots to a ‘Dadvengers’ pub visit in London

When these photos came up, I was truly in the middle of thinking “William and Kate really said that their post-holiday work week starts on Thursday, huh.” The Prince and Princess of Wales are due to make a day trip (?) to Scotland tomorrow, but it looks like Kate had some time to do an event today in London. The event was about the importance of fathers in early childhood development. I know the “early years” are Kate’s thing, but surely this would have been a good event for William to attend? Then again, William’s whole brand is “Kate raises the children, that’s why I keep her around.”
The Princess of Wales has visited a pub in north London to discuss the importance of early childhood with a group of fathers. The Princess, 41, met the Dadvengers community at the Arnos Arms in Arnos Grove, where they discussed parental well-being and building communities of support around fathers.
The Dadvengers group was started by CBeebies presenter Nigel Clarke in 2019 to provide resources for new fathers and support positive mental health for men, primarily online. The Princess met with the group at the family-friendly independent pub, before walking to a local playpark with their children in tow.
At the Arnos Arms, she spoke about the important role that fathers play in a child’s development, including in the months before they are born. On their walk to the local park, the mother-of-three heard about the support the fathers give to one another through the Dadvengers network, which helps them to look after their own well-being while also supporting their families.
[From The Telegraph]
Yeah, this is the whole reason why “early years” was seen as such a “safe” issue for Kate – nothing too strenuous, just carefully stage-managed photo-ops with children. And now their dads. I would suggest that Kate was trying to flirt with some of the dads, but I doubt it. The only time she ever really lights up and puts on a show is when she’s around athletes like Roger Federer and Ben Ainslie.
As for her outfit… she has a million horizontal-striped sweaters in blue-and-white and black-and-white, but this looks new to me. I’m also shocked that she didn’t wear jeggings! She’s wearing jeans with a little flare! The inseam on those jeans is f–ked too, but Kate never gets her pants’ length right. She didn’t need to tuck in the sweater either. What a goober.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
The Princess of Wales meets Grayson Stevenson (centre), 5, and his dad, Mark Stevenson (left), in the Arnos Arms during a visit to “Dadvengers”, a community for dads and their children, in Arnos Grove, north London, to highlight the important role that Dads play in their children’s earliest years as part of her Shaping Us campaign on early childhood.
The Princess of Wales meets Grayson Stevenson (centre), 5, and his dad, Mark Stevenson (left), in the Arnos Arms during a visit to “Dadvengers”, a community for dads and their children, in Arnos Grove, north London, to highlight the important role that Dads play in their children’s earliest years as part of her Shaping Us campaign on early childhood.
The Princess of Wales takes part in a Dad Walk in the local park during a visit to “Dadvengers”, a community for dads and their children, in Arnos Grove, north London, to highlight the important role that Dads play in their children’s earliest years as part of her Shaping Us campaign on early childhood.
The Princess of Wales takes part in a Dad Walk in the local park during a visit to “Dadvengers”, a community for dads and their children, in Arnos Grove, north London, to highlight the important role that Dads play in their children’s earliest years as part of her Shaping Us campaign on early childhood.
The Princess of Wales meets group members in the Arnos Arms during a visit to “Dadvengers”, a community for dads and their children, in Arnos Grove, north London, to highlight the important role that Dads play in their children’s earliest years as part of her Shaping Us campaign on early childhood.
The Princess of Wales meets group members in the Arnos Arms during a visit to “Dadvengers”, a community for dads and their children, in Arnos Grove, north London, to highlight the important role that Dads play in their children’s earliest years as part of her Shaping Us campaign on early childhood.
Well, this sounds like a good organization/network and while this visit is pretty “soft” so to speak, these seem to be the kinds of visits she can do with minimal preparation etc so she seems to like them, the issue again is that she should be doing MORE of them.
the outfit…..I dont know, I’m torn. I feel like its so close yet so far. The length of the pants? The tucked in sweater? I can’t figure it out. Overall I should like it, I wear similar outfits often enough, but……something is off.
On the outfit, I think the boots are throwing it off, because they just don’t seem organic to Kate, or her image, at all … if they had been less shiny, with less involved chunky soles or not black, it would have been better.
On second thought, maybe the jeans are just way too short for them
It’s the pant length with the boot. That length of flares can work in the summer with sandals or even heels but not with the boots. They need to be 2-3 inches longer.
I am disappointed with this outfit. Usually princess buttons does well with weekend wear. This looks outdated and boring. The boot leg is too short. Of course the crotch is fcked. The coat color should’ve been a darker green instead of dark mustard? She has a gazillion traditional barbour coats better than this one. The summer stripe for november is WHY?
This screams that she had to come out for this event at the last minute and put this together at the last minute too without the stylist. That mini fold on the sweater sleeves gives it all away. that’s what I think.
I literally wore an outfit just like Kate’s this week lol, striped top, jeans, black boots lol. Except I wore black skinnies (I know this site dislikes skinny jeans but I will keep wearing them).
I still wear skinnies! I don’t think we dislike skinnies here, we dislike Kate’s obsessed with jeggings, lolol.
but for you, your outfit was different because your jeans were different, so I’m assuming it looked better. Like I said I wear some variation of this – sweater, jeans, boots (either chunky or slim boots) as my winter uniform. But this looks off.
I’ve just ordered two pairs of skinny jeans. I’m still there!
I actually don’t mind the jeans, but they need to be a little longer with those boots (even if that length is trendy, it doesn’t look right here, imo).
I really dislike the boots, and Kate actually has a ton of boots that I LOVE, so of course she had to buy a new pair. That don’t even go well with the rest of her outfit.
The shirt is classic and fine, I guess, but as Kaiser said, we’ve seen Kate in sooooo many iterations of this style that it’s just boring at this point. But for Kate, let’s call this outfit basically a success, lol.
I think it’s the jacket – it’s a bit too utilitarian for the rest of the look. I’ve seen the striped top/cropped flare/ chunky boot look on a lot of fashion sites, but the top is more casually tucked in and the jackets (if worn) are either cropped to show the length of the leg or more like a blazer.
All of you have a more discerning eye than me. I think she just looks sloppy.
The jeans are actually on trend – cropped are still in and cropped with boots is in, people! Tucked in tops, even sweaters, also in. The boots themselves are off though – too chunky for what she’s going for. A slimmer boot would work better here. Not necessarily a stiletto heel but these just aren’t quite right. She’s so close here but yeah, never quite gets it right!
ETA – tucked in tops on higher waist pants looks better. I’m thinking if she got a good tailored pair of high-waist jeans/pants it would also be better.
Most tucks I’m seeing are the French tuck, particularly with something like a bulky sweater. But as for the rest, yes, you & Eurydice nailed it; I’m seeing this look all over the place (and wear it myself!).
LOL no one is arguing that this isn’t a trend! We’re saying the look doesn’t work. Just throwing on pieces that are “on trend” doesnt mean its a good outfit.
I think you’re right that it may be the boots. A different boot would make a difference. Maybe slightly more of a flare to the jeans?
I think the problem is the boots. These are too clunky. A more understated boot with a lug sole that isn’t as platformy would have been a better choice for the look. I don’t hate the jeans on her. The sweater could have been more autumnal in my opinion.
Who are her stylists? Seems like no matter what her outfits always look terrible. Maybe she needs new stylists.
Seems to me these fellows have figured things out for themselves. They organized the group & they joined in supporting each other. That’s great. Kate’s getting her photo taken & basically praised for the work that other people are doing.
My question is–they going to a family-friendly pub & there’s no snacks or drinks for the kids? I see some cups on one table, maybe they had hot chocolate. They couldn’t break out some cookies or something?
You could drive a truck through her big mouth.
could put a hanger in there, it’d be too big for the space
Someone please remove those jeans from her wardrobe and burn them! I’ve seen her in some horrible clothes but this is made me loose my tea I laughed so hard.
Does she have a stylist? She could hire one for a day to get some au Courant outfits. This outfit is very meh…
Every fk’n picture her mouth is agape or all teeth. Why can’t she just smile like a normal person?
Physically, it keeps her face up so her jowls don’t sink, but it has had the counter effect of creasing her under eye area. Psychologically, I think she has made it into an emotional go to because she has little to say to people and just gurns instead. There are so few photos with her mouth shut and smiling normally. It is indeed very, very odd when you think about it.
And what’s more, no one else in the photograph appears to be that giddy. This is just not normal behavior. It’s as if she’s attempting to disguise something really bad; as if a normal smile, or a resting face, would unmask something she doesn’t want the public to see. For all their alleged dislike of all things Hollywood, what could be more Hollywood than a glue-gun smile? Who’s advising her to do this???
Honestly she looks high to me. What would have this effect, cocaine?
No need for her to say anything, just keep her gob permanently open in utter amazement!
Her exaggerated facial expressions are her shorthand to “Whaow! Really? Awesome! No way! You’re sooo funny! You’re soooo interesting!”
In all the photos Kate looks like the Cheshire cat from Alice in Wonderland. Who told her that she should grin like that?
She’s grinning because she has been starving for male attention for YEARS and finally got some. Pegs wasn’t welcome to join in today.
Kate either needs to visit a tailor or purchase pants from companies that stock her size. My husband is very, very tall and my daughter has now grown taller than me and has long legs. She needs at least a 32” inseam, she she either purchases from companies that have her measurements or checks out if she can let out the seams and re-hem the pants. For whatever reason, my son has less problems finding pants that fit.
34″ inseam girl over here. The struggle is very real. And expensive.
Kate just doesn’t wear clothes that fit properly. Never has. She has a long torso and short legs, but for some reason always wears the opposite proportions. I will admit here the entire outfit just doesn’t suit or fit her, like she reached into her closet in the dark.
I will take the sweater though. I have no objections over a good Breton stripe.
I’m not criticizing her today-this seems like a great organization and something that should be highlighted. I don’t care if she’s not able to do big initiatives: she should just be out there every day doing events like this, the “bread and butter” that the Queen was known for.
Yep. B&Bs should be her wheelhouse. Not everyone can be a big thinker and work on projects like IG or Sentebale. Now if she would do about 300-500 of these a year, she would be ok for royal work.
Agreed.
Small organizations, activities like this all the year and her PR image will be a total win.
Wasn’t there a new Archewell initiative announcement over the summer about working with an organization about ‘Fathers, men, and boys’ or something?
So she found a charity serving the needs of dads? CarolE is thinking ahead! Kate is definitely going to be visiting this one more than once every eight years.
LOL! I think you’re on to something.
Hmmm, an unannounced visit right? Feels like a surprise visit almost. Surely it wasn’t to upstage the Kenya visit. And yeah this would be a good org for William to be involved in. But why do I get the feeling this visit could be a pointed dig at William though. As in a message from Kate to hang out with his kids more. Feel like I might be overarching on that idk. The org seems nice though so yay it’s being highlighted.
All Kate has to do is remind Willie that it will be his kids writing the books one day. Knowing how very, very paranoid he is about his reputation, a suggestion like that is bound to keep him in line.
Maybe the children will write about Kate. Also.
To be fair to Kate, I think a cropped flare jean is what’s in right now. I see it all the time where I live. Weird proportions are in style, particularly with regard to pants.
This is true. The sweater is classic and on-trend as well, as are her boots. The jacket? I don’t think so? Not sure.
Cropped flares and booties are everywhere right now. The rest of the proportions are off but everyone here acting as though her pants are just too short is…silly.
Comments not silly, the pants do not fit her. They look silly. Girl does not know how to dress……after all these years of trying. js imo
Cropped flares may be in style but that does not make this a good look.
Yeah, just because something is on trend does not mean that every body type can pull it off!
Cropped flares work if the waist/rise balances the body’s proportions. She’s very long waisted with proportionally much shorter legs. Cropped pants chop off leg length she doesn’t have, make her look top heavy with, like, Mario Bros boots.
All she had to do was wear a very high rise pair of cropped flares and the boots and sweater would work.
I can’t get over Kate looking so aggressive, threatening, condescending at times.
When she’s not guffawing, that is, or displaying her trademark rictus grin.
Am I the only one who thinks that WanK and Chuck&Cow are posing more with Black people since the “We are very much not a racist family” claim?
God! I cringe when I see them using Black people for props. I wish every Black person would shun them.
I wonder how many black people have turned and walked the other way when she headed towards them or just shepherded their children away? Oh to be able to see all the pics the RR’s took. They probably pre-screen their captive audience.
The length of those jeans is pretty in right now (see Madewell)
I know a lot of people on this site are older, but this is pretty much the only age-appropriate thing she’s worn in a while.
I’m kate’s age almost exactly (she’s exactly one month older than me) and like I said above, this outfit is still off to me. I have jeans very similar to that so its not the length.
I’m two years younger than Kate and I find this Trend difficult. You need really long, skinny legs to make it work and a different pair of shoes.
By forty you should now which trends are fitting for your body type, which you can adapt and which you should skip.
As someone who has the same weird proportions with short legs and long torso (only about 30 pounds heavier), I know, that cropped trousers are more than difficult for this bodytype.
This is true, these are the kinds of pants available everywhere right now. Gen Z has embraced these kinds of pants. I don’t get it and I’ve only bought a few pants over the last few years simply because I don’t like the current pant trend.
As my grandmother said, not every fashion trend is made for every BODY.. the secret is figuring that out. This is not her fashion trend. A long torso woman with short legs should never cut herself off above the ankle like that, ever.
Why the huge, gaping mouth? Why does no one who loves her tell her to stop with the ridiculous facial expressions?
With all those dads around? You’re lucky she isn’t drooling.
No talk of overshadowing Charles or anything but if Meghan breathes publicly during one of any royal engagement all hell breaks loose
I was just coming here to post this. So, she can appear in public while C&C are on a visit to Kenya and…crickets? That’s so ridiculous. The longer I’ve royal watched, the more aware I am of how much of this coverage depends on readers having short memories. Do they think we’ve forgotten that none of the RF are supposed to have overlapping engagements?
@SueBarbri33 & EM – he’s probably capitalising consolidating KC3’s reference to her being his beloved daughter in-law in the speech he gave yesterday/ today .
In the speech he referred to the links the RF has with Kenya , and specifically mentioned the place where PoW proposed to his wife , his beloved daughter in- law .
So I’m thinking given the negative headlines Kate has faced in the last week, this outing is a way to confirm what KC3 has said and to say that she has nothing to hide from / or not in hiding despite what has been said in the press
If she doesn’t tuck in her sweaters will anyone acknowledge how gosh darn slim she is?! With an enviable flat tummy even after three children?! /100% sarcasm
Why does she always look so maniacal in photos? I understand it’s one freeze frame in what’s likely a hundred clicks, and Kizer blesses us all by choosing the best (worst) for the posts, but if I was a kid and this lady was looking at me like that, I would cry.
I think doing more small events like this will serve her better in the long run, rather than the big flops they’re known for. She’s less likely to make a fool of herself if she sticks close to home.
Agree. I think this is a good event. It doesn’t ask much of her (phew!) and is for a worthwhile cause. It hammers home that she really should have stuck to being a home county mum with some charity work on the go to fill her days.
My! What big ass feet you have.
(In my Big Bad Wolf voice)
Zoom in on 5th pic
I think the clothes is so they can airbrush her bigger. You can see her real size in some of the photos.
I’m started to think that it’s not just her attitude that makes people uncomfortable. To see her thinness in real life must be something. I think the people around her are concerned. I really saw it with the flower show children.
I don’t see her as overly thin here, which means you may indeed be right and they’re airbrushing her bigger/using bigger outfits. It could be she’s eating better, but I can’t believe she’d turn it around this quickly. (The worst recent event, imo, was the blue chanel jacket she wore a few months ago at a joint engagement with W; she looked very ill.) It may also be that we’re simply used to seeing her far thinner than she once was before they got engaged, and it doesn’t hit home with the viewer until it really is scarily obvious (mainly thru the photoshopping being a bit less).
The visit where she was in a wheelchair a few weeks ago had a back shot that made her look very thin. It’s unlikely she’s changed in that short of a time.
Does everyone have a non-profit in England? Is their money attached to these things or is it just mainly a fun time? Everything in England is an Association.
Kate, please reference photos of Crown Princess Mary at her outdoor engagement from Monday to see how to do a proper casual look.
Looked it up and yes that was a very good look.
Hanger’s whole thing is to show off how thin her waist is, no matter how emancipated she looks.
I think this is totally fine for a stroll to the park, and honestly I think this is the one area where her “style” is effective: outdoor casual. Breton stripe sweater, jeans, booties and a waxed cotton jacket…I personally don’t love the fit/cut of the jeans, but it’s not terrible. Even the wiglet looks brushed and less doll- like than usual. I wonder if this visit was inspired by the article from yesterday about how the Wales should do more everyday charitable events instead of showing up at glitzy European royal parties. I agree, and I would add that the “everyday” would be the most important part of that description. One brief visit on a Thursday ain’t gonna cut it.
I feel like awarding Kate a gold star is too much, because this really is the bare minimum, but, Keen? Congrats, I award you a “participant” sticker.
What is it with this woman and clothes that just don’t fit. Both the lengths of the jeans and the sleeves of her jacket are, as usual to short. You would think with the money at her disposal she could get decently fitting casual wear. Looking at those pictures it’s asif she is ignoring most of the children (which one little girl looks pleased about at least) and concentrating on the dads. This is Kates life’s work???? Latch onto a group that has been set up for years just to try and take their shine!!! Sounds about right
That was my take on it, too. These guys figure things out for themselves & Kate gets to attach her name & face to the work they’re doing.
In her pic with the black dad and his kid, she does look aggressive, almost as if she’s pointing her finger at him (which is in her husband’s wheelhouse) and scolding him. He won’t meet her eye, either. That’s how relatable she is, how much she puts people at their ease (not).
None of the people in photos with her seem to be looking at her while she is speaking.
She gives the impression of mumbling nonsense and jazz handing like a maniac so the average person is nonplussed around her. Has she always been so socially awkward and out of her depth or have things worsened since her big promotion and people starting expecting more of her?
She looks like she’s saying to that beautiful child, “I’ll get you, my pretty …”
Eee gads – that outfit! The jacket with the boots with the jeans with the sweater – JUST NO!! Each piece stands on its own beautifully put them all together and you got yourself a SH!T SHOW! It is a miss.
It is becoming more and more obvious that children do not feel comfortable around her. No matter how many posed photos are organised it is impossibe to fake the childrens reactions. There is absolutely no happiness, her own children look very rigid and wary around her, but reaxed with W. The open mouth, the claws and the mumbling, unintelligible voice, are all gross, as an adult I would try to get away from her too. She repeats the same behavior over and over again, dont think she cares about anything other than having another photo of herself published.
This seems like a good organization and a valuable cause. That said, where is the action? Dadvengers has like 6k followers on the gram—why didn’t Wales account encourage people to follow them? Or share their website? Tell people how to start a similar dad’s group in their community?
What were the top three takeaways from Kate’s visit? What are barriers to fathers’ mental health in the UK, and what helps them?
Even an inconsequential marketing meeting at a small company requires organizers to show what was discussed, what decisions got made, next action steps—otherwise there’s no reason to hold the damn meeting.
The headline is “Kate had a drink with a dad’s group.” No one ever asks how her presence helped, or why didn’t even fulfill their basic “awareness raising” by telling their social media followers how to join a group or start their own. It’s beyond embarrassing that she is just allowed to show up looking pretty and that’s considered valuable effort. Talk about the bigotry of low expectations!!
What do you mean, “Where’s the action?” She took pictures with them, didn’t she? Well, what more do you want, a wave and a smile too? Honestly, you guys ask for too much. As far as Kate is concerned, she came, she posed, and she left. That’s it. That’s all she has to give.
WTF are those boots?! And the length of the jeans?! Waitherine is giving us straight 90s realness and if it were anyone else, I would be here for it, but my God, her taste is in the shitter. Does she look in the mirror anymore?
Hammercy!
This is the same outfit Meghan wore when she was 7 months pregnant. Green jacket, stripped sweater, boots.
K is doing her single-white female thing again.