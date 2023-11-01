Princess Kate wore jeans & boots to a ‘Dadvengers’ pub visit in London

When these photos came up, I was truly in the middle of thinking “William and Kate really said that their post-holiday work week starts on Thursday, huh.” The Prince and Princess of Wales are due to make a day trip (?) to Scotland tomorrow, but it looks like Kate had some time to do an event today in London. The event was about the importance of fathers in early childhood development. I know the “early years” are Kate’s thing, but surely this would have been a good event for William to attend? Then again, William’s whole brand is “Kate raises the children, that’s why I keep her around.”

The Princess of Wales has visited a pub in north London to discuss the importance of early childhood with a group of fathers. The Princess, 41, met the Dadvengers community at the Arnos Arms in Arnos Grove, where they discussed parental well-being and building communities of support around fathers. The Dadvengers group was started by CBeebies presenter Nigel Clarke in 2019 to provide resources for new fathers and support positive mental health for men, primarily online. The Princess met with the group at the family-friendly independent pub, before walking to a local playpark with their children in tow. At the Arnos Arms, she spoke about the important role that fathers play in a child’s development, including in the months before they are born. On their walk to the local park, the mother-of-three heard about the support the fathers give to one another through the Dadvengers network, which helps them to look after their own well-being while also supporting their families.

[From The Telegraph]

Yeah, this is the whole reason why “early years” was seen as such a “safe” issue for Kate – nothing too strenuous, just carefully stage-managed photo-ops with children. And now their dads. I would suggest that Kate was trying to flirt with some of the dads, but I doubt it. The only time she ever really lights up and puts on a show is when she’s around athletes like Roger Federer and Ben Ainslie.

As for her outfit… she has a million horizontal-striped sweaters in blue-and-white and black-and-white, but this looks new to me. I’m also shocked that she didn’t wear jeggings! She’s wearing jeans with a little flare! The inseam on those jeans is f–ked too, but Kate never gets her pants’ length right. She didn’t need to tuck in the sweater either. What a goober.