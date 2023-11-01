Target is limiting self checkout to 10 items or less

Because I apparently fulfill every stereotype of my millennial generation, I’m a fan of Target. I’d rather go there than Wal-Mart. But recently, every time I go in there, only two cashiers are on duty and the lines are long. Sometimes I use self checkout if I’m in a hurry, though I don’t like to. Self checkouts, as you might imagine, make it easier for people to shoplift, both intentionally and on accident if they ring something in wrong or it doesn’t scan properly. I did that once with a bag of apples, and I had no idea it didn’t scan until I looked at my receipt later. I’m sure companies like Target and Kroeger thought self checkout would save them so much money because they could hire fewer cashiers. But they must be losing enough revenue through theft and error-prone shoppers like me, that they are having to make some changes to self-checkout. Target has started limiting self checkout to 10 items or less in Maine. People on social media are not happy. Target now has to have an employee stationed at the self checkout lane to check if people only have 10 items or less. So much for reducing labor costs, my corporate dudes.
Maine is the first place where this change has taken effect: As WCYY reported on Oct. 9, Target stores in Maine are now limiting the amount of items you can purchase in the self-checkout line. As the outlet reported, they now have signs that read: “Self-checkout is now 10 items or fewer.”
Allegedly it’s supposed to reduce wait times: Target did give an official reason, telling the outlet that this change is to reduce wait times for both the self-checkout and cashier lanes. The company also said that they’re just testing it out in select locations at the moment to also “better understand guest preferences.” And as The Daily Mail reported, there is no news from Target on whether this will be rolled out nationwide, and if so, when.
People on social media hate it: And even though long wait times have seemingly been a major complaint from Target customers online (allegedly leading to this shift), Target’s new self-checkout item limit policy has users on X (formerly Twitter) just as upset. On Oct. 24, X user @codyrodriguez wrote, “@AskTarget Disappointed with Target’s new self-checkout item limit. Only 1-2 regular registers open with long lines regularly. Why limit efficiency and convenience? Target, please prioritize customer experience. #ShoppingFrustration #CustomerExperience”
Truly what bothers me more than anything about Target self checkout is how heinous the security camera makfteches me look. I always look like a 14th century peasant who is not going to survive the winter. Please tell me I am not the only person who experiences this with the cameras. In all seriousness, I know that being a cashier at a grocery store or big box store like Target is probably a terrible job. But I don’t think self-checkout works well enough to be a good enough replacement for a real person. The machines are glitchy, and I don’t know what the code is for avocados if the sticker doesn’t scan. No matter where you put your stuff, the machine always yells at you about an “unidentified item in bagging area!” Even if there is no item in the bagging area. It is not a pleasant experience. And yeah, it makes shoplifting easy. People do it all the time. People have always shoplifted and they’re always going to, sometimes out of necessity, sometimes not. Self checkout just made it more seamless for them. The most unreasonable thing about the 10 item limit is this: it is physically impossible for millennial women to exit a Target with fewer than 23 things, and everyone knows it.
Target and this 10 items or less at self checkout is GARBAGE!!!
Open more lanes then!! Me and my 20 items in self checkout right now!!
Target self-checkout (at least at the Saint Paul Midway location) is now 10 items or less, and let me tell you how much bullshit that is.
As of yet my Target in Maine hasn’t enforced this. Cause I for sure had more than ten items the other day.
Mind you what’s funny is my Target just did a whole renovation and more than doubled their self check out.
I’m also in Maine and took a rare trip to target last week. There were only self checkouts available and people were struggling! The customer ahead of me asked one of the Target staff to open a register to help elderly, disabled folks, and shoppers with children. The employee said they couldn’t because there weren’t enough staff working.
Any chance you’re talking about the Biddeford Target?
Most of the time when I go in there ONLY the self checkouts are open.
self check-out is an experiment gone wrong. besides ticking everyone off it has lead to an explosion of tech to track people and so much controversy. i don’t know who keeps pushing it. in my mid-size town, the one grocery store that doesn’t have self check-out has seen a huge increase in customers despite having always been the more expensive store.
Corporate greed monsters push it because they’re always trying to eliminate jobs and replace costly employees with something mechanical or digital – more profits for the top! Keep the boards happy! I find it hilarious when it backfires.
I like self-checkout being an introvert who avoids human contact as a default but I LOVE Targets buy online-pickup in person. They have a good app and my local Target is so fast at assembling orders and bringing them to my car. It never takes more than a minute or two for the employee to bring out my order from when I park, and half the time they are waiting for me to pull into the lot. I haven’t seen a Target checkout line in a couple years.
That free order pick up was life-changing for me. I will compile my giant grocery order in my pj’s while sipping coffee, go about my day, and when it’s time to head home, swing by and pull into a parking space while the nice employee puts all my groceries in my trunk for me. It saves me a good hour and a half every weekend. Love it!
The Drive-up ordering not only saves me time, but also keeps me from browsing and making impulse purchases when I’m on a budget.
I am philosophically opposed to self-checkout. If stores want me to do self-checkout, they can PAY me to do it. If I wanted to do self-checkout, I would buy it online.
Exactly. It’s taking jobs away from people who need them. Corps just dont want to pay workers. Also, if you want me to check-out my own stuff then you can let me walk out without checking my receipt and bags.
I hate self checkout. Like I loathe it. I will wait in line any day for an actual person to check me out. Unfortunately when I go to Target now in CO where I just moved there’s always only one cashier. And the Safeway will sometimes operate with zero actual cashiers
I hate self checkout with a passion. I am not trained to scan barcodes or pack bags because I have never been a checker, so self checkout takes me longer. If I have more than a couple of items I’d rather go to a person. Actually all the time I’d rather go to a person, but it’s more and more not an option. It makes me really mad when there’s 12 people in line at the two open registers and I have a full on grocery haul to check out and then I have to go to a self checker.
They better staff up the registers if they’re going to do this!
I’m more mad about it at the grocery store than target. I don’t go inside target as much – the target pickup option is pretty great.
I will only do self-checkout if I have a few things only. But the minute I have a bunch of bananas in my hand or a bag of apples, nope, heading for the normal checkout line. I find the weighing part flustering, especially when people are standing right behind you breathing down your neck to get finished.
Whenever possible I try to check out with a real person, because I prefer people to have actual jobs instead of being replaced by scanners.
Also, the machines are glitchy, 75% of the time require human employee intervention, I don’t know the codes for avocados either so it winds up taking as much time to check out as with a cashier but with bonus aggravation.
Plus, last I checked I don’t work for Target, so being their unpaid cashier is not my thing.
PS, does anyone else get confused when approaching Target checkouts. I always wind up going into a lane and realizing the cashier I thought was going to be checking me out is one lane over, or I’m standing with them in their cubby. Every time I learn the layout, Target does another redesign… it’s like a maze of red panels fortressed with bins of candy and videos every time I go there.
I hate self checkout for exactly those reasons – I don’t know the code for produce, you’re not paying me to be your cashier, and I, too have accidentally stolen something. And then if I catch it in time I have to go back into your store to the customer service desk to pay for it. I always try to go to the cashier because I also don’t like that it’s taking people’s jobs away.
And I do know friends who have purposefully scammed self checkout when they were desperate (during Covid) and broke. Especially during the holiday season when there are 25 people crammed in that small area and one employee trying to resolve “unidentified item in bagging area” – it’s supposedly quite easy to do.
Corporations could just listen to customers who hate them and hire more people but that’s apparently too hard. Can’t eat into those profit margins and the CEO’s bonus.
As someone who used to be a manager at Target, this is all about theft. A lot of stores will intentionally redirect part of the cashier budget to the truck unload and the sales floor departments, as those departments never seemed to get enough resources to actually handle all of their incoming freight. So then you’d have stocked shelves and a lack of cashiers. So then they instituted a policy of “backup” where the sales floor would get called to jump on registers during surge times. Inevitably, that led to sales floor employees running back and forth like crazy with piles of junk left everywhere. There’s no way Target is going to re-staff their cashiers back to a level where wait times are adequately reduced – overall, self-check handles 30 percent of shopper volume with a single attendant – so get ready for lots of Karens just in time for Christmas!
I love Tarzhay but this will drive me to almost exclusively utilize their Order Pickup/Drive Up and online ordering services. And, honestly, that’s where their staffing is best and where they find their efficiencies. Maybe they don’t care about damaging their in-store experience because they want to keep expanding their fulfillment services – who knows.
I go to walmart more frequently because my town does not have a Target (the nearest one is 20 minute away, Walmart is a mile away) and honestly the quality of the items is pretty much the same. I prefer Target because of their employment practices but I used to think Target had nicer items, and now when I’m in there it just seems like the same things as Walmart, but more expensive.
Limiting self checkout to 10 items doesn’t bother me as long as they increase the number of cashiers accordingly. People go through self checkout with carts full of items and can’t figure out how to scan items and it takes forever sometimes. I think limiting to 10 items makes sense, but again, they need to bring back more cashiers.
I think in some cases the stuff at Target and Walmart is absolutely the same, just sold under different brand names. A couple months ago I bought a five pack of “Auden” underwear only to find the exact same underwear (just different prints) at Wal-mart under the “Joyspun” brand. I bought both, and they are absolutely the same thing. The manufacturer even put them in the same structural packaging, just branded differently.
In a lot of cases, the stuff is also the same as name brand and made by the same companies, at least in the case of food items. I don’t know so much about clothing.
Target has cuter useless things (like holiday decor and cutesy tchotckes) than walmart, and I feel like it’s brighter in there than walmart, but yeah, otherwise same stuff with walmart being a tad cheaper
Yes the holiday decor is one area where I think Target does have better quality generally, seasonal items at Walmart are about as junky as you’d expect.
and I guess Target has Starbucks, lol.
This is just something I noticed bc I go to Walmart all the time (again, mile from my house lol), and then sometimes I’ll be excited to go to Target and I get in there and I’m like…..this stuff is all the same!
It sounds like I’m in the minority but I’m happy to see the new policy. Once self-checkout became a big thing, there was often only one cashier available for everyone else. That line would be long so people would be using self-checkout for a full cart of groceries, tying up the self checkout lines for those of us who had quickly come in to grab a couple of things, may be on our lunch break etc. The new policy is in effect at the Target I frequent and I’ve noticed they now regularly have at least 2-3 cashier lanes open for those with over 10 items. Personally I would bump it up to 15 items but I’m ok with 10.
I like self checkout. In my smallish town you will see the self checkout lanes full and the cashiers are twiddling their thumbs. My store has recently made the bagging area larger so you aren’t stacking things like Jenga. Sebastian Maniscalco has a funny bit about self checkout. What I hate that is every place I go to wants to start with my phone number or end with my postal code. Never!!
@Uralmom ~ this is one of the reasons I keep my land line!! I won’t give my cell phone number out to stores. There are enough people living in my postal code that I care less about giving that out. But my phone number (land line) has been mine for 37+ years, so it’s already in the public domain (remember white paged phone books?!). Very few people have my cell phone number though, and it doesn’t ring at all if it doesn’t recognized the number.
I detest self check out. I have never, ever, not even once, managed to get through w/o having to have someone come over and sort something out and that wait just pisses me off. I’ve walked away in frustration before. Now I just don’t use them.
Whenever I can, I stand in line for a cashier no matter the store to hopefully support those jobs.
Great. Then hire more people.
I hate self-checkout. I hate it even more when I go into target and the line for self-checkout stretches to the back of the store. I have wait ten minutes just to do it myself? There have been times when I have gone into my local target and self-checkouts are the only option! They really need to figure out their staffing. I’ve walked in, looked at the lines, and walked back out. I don’t have time for that nonsense.
The Whole Foods store where I often shop ripped out their row of express lanes with cashiers — and replaced them with self-checkout machines that don’t take cash. They also sharply reduced the number of cashiers available at the registers. So the lines at the registers often extend throughout the store while multiple “cashiers” supervise the people doing self checkout. As someone who prefers to pay cash for small purchases, it sucks to be in line for the one open register just to grab a couple of items.
I spent many of my formative years behind a cash register in my dad’s grocery store, so I love self checkout. I wish more stores had it. I can scan and bag faster and better than the kids at the register and it’s super helpful when I only have 1-2 things. I like the limit cause I feel like self checkout should be for the people with small purchases, like the express lane, not someone doing their weekly shop.
Self checkout is fun for places where 9 times out of 10 you leave with just a fee items like at the pharmacy. But in some other places, 20 items is base minimum. Like grocery stores. My grocery store is 20 items or less to be able to go self check out and they only have 2 lines open. Wft
Stores should know better their customers habits. Doesnt make sense
Looks like I’m in the minority, but I love self checkout. I love not having to make small talk to the cashier. I love not having the cashier ask me about my purchases, or what a certain vegetable is. I especially like bagging for myself, which sometimes doesn’t happen unless you’re at a self checkout. I also agree that self check out should be for a smaller number of items…some stores have fewer self check out spots, and then you get behind someone with a very full cart…
I like it too. My cart is full and I still want to go self check out. I want to bag everything myself and it was great during the pandemic. Now they turn me around becuase I have more than 20 items in my cart, They limit it to 20. I can’t wait for coupon lady, the peopke who want to have price-match for eveyrhting in the cart, lotery tickets take forever, people contesting prices, or whatever. it’s always longer than what you thought at the cashier’s.
The grocery store closest to my house is about 2/3 self-checkout of some kind (either the little ones or full lanes with the belts on both sides for big hauls), and it’s a nightmare – scanning issues, we customers are way slower than the pros at checking and bagging, etc. At certain time of the day, like 8-close, there are no humans available so you have to use them.
The most enraging thing is that the front of the store is where older women really held down the fort and kept things moving, and they were really, really good at what they did. And some chuckleheads decided their skills and expertise were worthless (“unskilled labor” is a big fat lie). Half of those women are gone now. I hope they found places that value them.
I would love to see the geniuses who came up with this try to check out with a full cart the night before Thanksgiving. Bet that would make them reconsider in a hurry…
I guess I like self-checkout, because the Target near my house is a really small one, so people only buy a couple things at a time. Like someone mentioned above, the thing I hate most is the camera that makes you look like the cryptkeeper.
The Whole Foods nearest me also just recently ripped out a bunch of cashier lanes and replaced with self checkout stations. I guess we’ll see how that affects things. Also, the self-checkout machines at Whole Foods seem a lot easier and less prone to error than the Target ones. It’s faster to self checkout than go to the cashier, but then I never have a cart full of stuff at WF either.
I only stand in line for Trader Joe’s now, and that is the place where I actually buy carts full of stuff. I like most TJ cashiers, bc they get so personally excited by your groceries (ooh, that’s my favorite! have your tried it this way? etc). I wonder if they get trained to do that to connect with the customer? My only peeve with TJ cashiers are the ones who don’t help you bag and just start chatting with a nearby cashier as soon as they are done ringing up, and they leave me to bag everything.
Last year we went to Target because my kids’ cousins hyped up certain brands of cookies and candy that you could get there. Plus, it’s a lot larger than stores in Europe where we live. We were told to go to the self checkout and our cards didn’t work there, but they did by the cash register. Unfortunately, this isn’t limited to Target (cards sometimes work, but not always), but that would be lovely if they could fix that!
I have been a Target customer for years 30+ years and they use to have a “more than 3 people in line open another register “ policy. It was an experience to go there.
They will find out the problem with drive thru is that you only buy what you need. Target is the land if impulse buys.
Goodby “You don’t tell Target what you need – Target tells you what you need.”
As a woc I’m not a fan of self checkout. It’s just another way to face hostile bias. The supervising attendant at whole foods was an older white woman who profiled me yesterday thinking I was going to somehow not pay for my 2 items. She then jabbed buttons making bag or no bag decisions for me and when I told her to back off after she hit the pay with card button for me instead of letting me use the pay with the prime app option she screeched at me how I can’t use cash. I told her there are other options and she immediately called for help to back her up. Her co worker repeated what I had just said and she dismissed it with oh I didn’t know. I watched her hover after I was done over a father and son who were also poc. No white people were bothered or harmed. I’ve been over policed at Costco self checkout and am suspicious when the attendants have offered and without my permission said they’ve scanned big item number 1,2 and 3 only to find out at the exit where they check your reciept that the item an attendant said was scanned was in fact not scanned. I’ve had that happen twice now so I double check the check out screen and don’t trust the attendant to be acting in good faith especially when it’s a white woman smiling incessantly at me. I’ve learned the hard way they do that when they’re about to do something incredibly harmful to me. Short of it is in the area I live I visibly carry the receipt after checking it even if I’m in a cashier check out lane because their incompetence and willful neglect will cost me and have no consequences for them. it’s still exhausting because I’ve had experiences where the fancy grocery store has filed a complaint with the police over theft weeks after a shopping trip. And if it wasn’t for me photographing my purchases to split costs with my partner and taking pictures of reciepts for my taxes I’d probably be in legal trouble. If it wasnt for me liking to grocery shop or wanting to personally pick out produce I would probably go for online shopping and curb side pick up only. Ulta’s curbside pick up BTW is in store pick up in my area and defeats the purpose. A lot of the covid era services are getting watered down.
Ugh, I’m sorry that is a lot to deal with just trying to go about your day
WAL*MART used to own ASDA in the UK. This chain was founded by the Asquith brothers in 1965 and has recently been sold on to the Issa brothers. They have three forms of self-service tills for the basket, the trolley, and the ‘scan and go’ customers plus the usual manned checkouts.
Our late Queen used one in Sainsbury’s back in 2019 and even she could see how a dumb machine could easily be cheated, which is why video recording has been added to the machines to try and stop this.
However, even normal usage can be difficult. I’ve had lots of problems with badly printed / applied discount labels and unrecognised vouchers which all need manual correction from staff.
The ten or less limit is used in some stores here but generally not I would say.
I’m someone who likes to go to the store as early in the morning as possible on weekends (I work in an office M-F). There are NEVER cashiers at that time at Kroger and I dislike doing it myself so much! If I go to Meijer, they have 1-2 cashiers starting at 7am so I’ve been going there more often.