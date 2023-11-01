Target is limiting self checkout to 10 items or less

Because I apparently fulfill every stereotype of my millennial generation, I’m a fan of Target. I’d rather go there than Wal-Mart. But recently, every time I go in there, only two cashiers are on duty and the lines are long. Sometimes I use self checkout if I’m in a hurry, though I don’t like to. Self checkouts, as you might imagine, make it easier for people to shoplift, both intentionally and on accident if they ring something in wrong or it doesn’t scan properly. I did that once with a bag of apples, and I had no idea it didn’t scan until I looked at my receipt later. I’m sure companies like Target and Kroeger thought self checkout would save them so much money because they could hire fewer cashiers. But they must be losing enough revenue through theft and error-prone shoppers like me, that they are having to make some changes to self-checkout. Target has started limiting self checkout to 10 items or less in Maine. People on social media are not happy. Target now has to have an employee stationed at the self checkout lane to check if people only have 10 items or less. So much for reducing labor costs, my corporate dudes.

Maine is the first place where this change has taken effect: As WCYY reported on Oct. 9, Target stores in Maine are now limiting the amount of items you can purchase in the self-checkout line. As the outlet reported, they now have signs that read: “Self-checkout is now 10 items or fewer.” Allegedly it’s supposed to reduce wait times: Target did give an official reason, telling the outlet that this change is to reduce wait times for both the self-checkout and cashier lanes. The company also said that they’re just testing it out in select locations at the moment to also “better understand guest preferences.” And as The Daily Mail reported, there is no news from Target on whether this will be rolled out nationwide, and if so, when. People on social media hate it: And even though long wait times have seemingly been a major complaint from Target customers online (allegedly leading to this shift), Target’s new self-checkout item limit policy has users on X (formerly Twitter) just as upset. On Oct. 24, X user @codyrodriguez wrote, “@AskTarget Disappointed with Target’s new self-checkout item limit. Only 1-2 regular registers open with long lines regularly. Why limit efficiency and convenience? Target, please prioritize customer experience. #ShoppingFrustration #CustomerExperience”

[From Parade]

Truly what bothers me more than anything about Target self checkout is how heinous the security camera makfteches me look. I always look like a 14th century peasant who is not going to survive the winter. Please tell me I am not the only person who experiences this with the cameras. In all seriousness, I know that being a cashier at a grocery store or big box store like Target is probably a terrible job. But I don’t think self-checkout works well enough to be a good enough replacement for a real person. The machines are glitchy, and I don’t know what the code is for avocados if the sticker doesn’t scan. No matter where you put your stuff, the machine always yells at you about an “unidentified item in bagging area!” Even if there is no item in the bagging area. It is not a pleasant experience. And yeah, it makes shoplifting easy. People do it all the time. People have always shoplifted and they’re always going to, sometimes out of necessity, sometimes not. Self checkout just made it more seamless for them. The most unreasonable thing about the 10 item limit is this: it is physically impossible for millennial women to exit a Target with fewer than 23 things, and everyone knows it.

Target and this 10 items or less at self checkout is GARBAGE!!! Open more lanes then!! Me and my 20 items in self checkout right now!! — From Oakland With ❤️ (@Monique510) October 29, 2023