Travis Kelce’s publicist reposted a photo with a clown emoji over Taylor Swift’s face

Taylor Swift wasn’t in Denver on Sunday for the Broncos-Chiefs game, which the Broncos won. This was Kansas City’s second loss of the season and their first since Taylor and Travis Kelce went public with their romance, I think. Reportedly, Taylor didn’t go to Denver because she’s back in rehearsals ahead of the South American swing of her Eras tour. But rehearsals be damned, apparently Taylor is already back in Kansas City to be by Travis’s side after the loss. Plus, she wanted to spend Halloween with him. I wonder what her costume will be. “Cheerleader” is my guess. Meanwhile, there’s a stupid amount of drama over Travis’s publicist Pia Malihi.
Since late September, all eyes have been on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, and it’s no different for their inner circles too. In the latest drama, fans thought Travis Kelce’s publicist Pia Malihi shaded Swift on Instagram — a move that quickly went viral, thanks to Swifties’ investigative skills.
It all started when Malihi re-posted a friend’s birthday shoutout on Instagram on Oct. 29. In a screenshot of the IG Story, fans noticed that there was a clown emoji strategically placed over Swift’s face. “Happy birthday to our Roman Empire,” her friend wrote as a caption, alongside a confusing collection of pictures: four of the two friends together and one of a clown-ified Swift at Kelce’s game. The Swift photo was actually a repost from Us Weekly, captioned, “This is our Roman Empire.”
Swifties weren’t happy and went directly to Kelce’s comments section to slam Malihi’s post. “Hey bestie… you might want to talk to your publicist about that post,” one wrote to Kelce. Another wrote, “Your publicist needs a publicist.” Plenty of others suggested Kelce fire Malihi over the incident. Meanwhile, Malihi put her profile on private.
But according to the original poster of the IG Story in question, the “bday clown” wasn’t meant to be shady. Malihi’s friend Amanda responded to the drama on Instagram, “It’s me, hi. Was completely innocent to keep attention on Pia’s bday. Wrong choice of bday clown emoji (by me, not Pia!). Nothing but love for Taylor!” Other birthday-related emoji options include: balloons, confetti, a cake, and a gift. And when you search “birthday” on the emoji keyboard, the clown doesn’t come up.
Meanwhile, celeb gossip account Deuxmoi defended the situation on Instagram: “The post was a repost. Pia did not put the clown emoji over TS’s face. It was a birthday post that was reposted by accident by someone who works for Pia. All parties involved realize it was an accident. IDK why the clown emoji was used originally.” She also seemed to defend Malihi on Twitter, writing, “Who gives a sh*t. I’m sure a Taylor has 100 other things to worry about.”
ICYMI, Malihi has previously interacted with Deuxmoi on Instagram. Back in September, Malihi clarified a rumor about Swift bringing notes to a Chiefs game on Deuxmoi’s post: “Not true … I’m TK’s publicist and that’s not hers,” she wrote at the time, per Us Weekly.
That comment is not the only thing fans have dug up about Malihi, though. As one of the founders of Full Scope Public Relations, she has a full bio on the company’s “What We Do” page. Apparently, before launching Full Scope, she worked on Scooter Braun’s PR account at Jonesworks. Braun is enemy no. 1 for Swifties after he bought Swift’s masters in 2019. The Braun connection definitely adds another layer of mess to the clown emoji debacle.
OMG, the last part! I was entirely on the side of “wow, the snake fam is utterly deranged to make this into a five-alarm controversy,” but the addition of Scooter Braun to the equation is fascinating. Don’t get me wrong, the snake fam is still deranged, but they may be onto something about all of this not being such an innocent mistake. Also: the excuse of “the BIRTHDAY clown” is hilariously bad. Like, think of a better cover story, omfg, you work in PR. Anyway, it sounds like Pia once again contacted Deuxmoi yesterday and she (“a source”) told them that Travis isn’t firing her over this mess. Yeah, we’ll see. No matter what, I feel sorry for Pia. I remember when Desus Nice and The Kid Mero got death threats from Swifties after they said she had “a long back.” They truly had to get the FBI involved. Now imagine you’re a publicist and you reposted a clown emoji over Taylor’s face.
Football players have publicists now? And do all the Swifties call TS Mother? This is all getting too weird for me. 🫣
no – just the ones that get overly invested in this bullshit lol. I always find the whole mommy/Daddy thing creepy.
some football players make more money from endorsements and other deals than from their salaries. tom brady is the best example — took a lower salary to enable his team to put the best players around him, made waaaay more money from being a champion. super saavy move. and travis has the charm and good image to make tons of money outside of football.
Yeah, I cackled at Mother. Get a life!
The “Mother” stopped me cold. Holy hell.
At the risk of defending Swifties, referring to female celebrities you love as “mother” is pretty typical current slang. The New York Times did a story about it: https://www.nytimes.com/2023/05/13/style/mother-internet-slang-lgbtq.html.
I think the people flooding Travis comments telling him to fire her are deranged, but I also think maybe she’s not great at her job if she’s the one creating PR issues lol.
This is also my take. She’s a PUBLICIST. If she can’t manage to not rile up the swifties with something so incredibly easy to avoid, she’s probably not up to managing his publicity as Taylor’s boyfriend. If she were Travis’s chef, I’d say to leave her alone but this is a stupid self-own for someone who should know better.
This. She’s not up to it if she’s making these mistakes.
Honestly, that does seem like a stupid move from a publicist.
But if Swifties want Taylor to have a drama-free relationship, they need to stop being so bonkers. Based on the People stories I’ve read, his family would probably be put out if Swift comes into his life and then heads start to roll.
Career Limiting Move.
Very unprofessional. This is your business know better.
She’s a publicist. Of course it was deliberate. Her client is on a much bigger stage now, though. No one cared about Kelce like they do now, so she thought it would remain an inside joke that she doesn’t care for her client’s new girlfriend. Swift is a public figure, so lots of people will criticize her, but the publicist is an insider. For a publicist, this is a major fail. The publicist will be gone eventually for someone more professional. Not today, but they will part ways because Swift has a publicity machine. Taking the Kelce publicist to the wood shed now would look bad on Swift. Now is too soon, lol.
Yeah I agree with this take. For a publicist who should know better, this was a super bad error if it was even a mistake.
Also the Scooter Braun connection does make me side-eye.
If swifties dug up her employment history with scooter before, I wouldn’t agree with them. But, after clown emoji, they looked for it. There is definitely some mean-girl thing going on with his publicist, maybe because her time with Scooter or extra workload caused by this very public relationship. Taylor said that Scooter has been bullying her for quite some time behind the scenes. So, I wouldn’t be surprised if she was involved in some way or got bad feelings for Taylor ruining Scooter’s reputation.
It sounds like a stupid move on her part but I also can’t believe she would be so stupid as to publicly drag Taylor, so I do believe that it was just something she didn’t overthink and reposted from her friend.
That said, the Swifties need to calm down. Even saying that this is because his publicist used to work with Scooter so therefore this is some big conspiracy where she has been biding her time for years to get revenge on taylor by…..posting a clown emoji?
Like, if Travis decides she was disrespecting Taylor, based on his relationship with his publicist and his knowledge of her as a person and a professional, I figure he’ll take care of it. If he decides she wasn’t, then she wasn’t.
Drama drama drama.
If you’re a good publicist, you vet everything you and your client’s post online. So either she’s a shitty publicist and somehow overlooked this or she’s a shitty publicist and did this on purpose for some insane reason. Either way, I’d fire her.
If my friends were posting a birthday message for me, the central photo wouldn’t be someone who was NOT ME in, with me in the background. That’s odd from the start.
Taylor Swift’s fans do seem unhinged, though. They do not know her (despite her skillful branding convincing them otherwise). She could be a complete pill for employees to deal with. Given the fact that she’s been famous and the focus of an increasingly powerful business machine since she was a young teenager, it’s hard to imagine her actually being enjoyable to be around, let alone be thrust into working for/with because your employer started spending time with her.
she could be a nightmare, but I have never ever seen anyone say that. instead employees, other celebrities, workers at restaurants, etc all talk about how polite and friendly she is. I don’t think just because you’re crazy famous means you need to be a jerk. I don’t think Beyonce is a jerk either.
Taylor has a good reputation as an employer. Most of the people on her team have been working for her for a long time and they always said they have been compensated & treated really well. If she was mistreating people, there would be at least some rumours, like Ellen.
I usually agree with all your comments Becks but from whatever angle you want to approach this, she’s in the wrong job because that’s sh**ty work coming from a publicist.
Her profile is public and given her association with a famous footballer (not even mentioning his gf) there’s no excuse to post that stuff. She would have come across better if she said that was a drunk post lol
I think the publicist and her friends could’ve used a different picture instead of one with Taylor Swift in it. They knew what they were doing. This was a childish and immature move on their part. *eye roll*
And THAT’S why the publicist’s contract won’t be renewed. It’s pretty clear that she talks crap about her client’s girlfriend with her friends. Bad form if you want to keep growing your business regardless of previously working for Scooter Braun.
Everyone lets off steam. Her friend made a poor choice based on her words in private. She endorsed it by reposting. Just dumb. Swift is too famous to move so stupidly when your client is dating her.
I’m sorry, a PUBLICIST didn’t look at a pic of a high profile celebrity covered by a clown emoji and think “gee, that’s problematic”? The whole job is to hyper focus on details and curate/maintain an image. What publicist worth their salary blindly reposts anything, or shrugs and doesn’t consider possible ramifications when obvious alterations are made to said photo? Responsible for the photo or not, she clearly doesn’t know how to do her job. This was obvious shade, somewhere down the road by some person, but she allowed it to enter the greater public space. She should get fired, simply for failing to do her job and being so unaware (or apathetic). This is that prime example of “you had one job to do”. Literally…..this is her job.
lolol…long back.
Someone’s getting a pink slip
Oh my god this is so obviously shade. There is NO WAY this was an innocent emoji mishap. It’s idiotic and I kind of hope she’s fired because it’s such a self own.
Birthday clown lol ok