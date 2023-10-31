Prince William & Kate will be in Scotland on Thursday for a grim return to ‘work’

The Prince and Princess of Wales have not worked in weeks, because they believe they deserve a break whenever their children’s school is on holiday. But the kids’ school is back in session this week (Lambrook started up again on Monday), which means William and Kate are expected to “go back to work.” They’re apparently going to hold off on doing f–k all until Thursday, when they’ll fly to Scotland and do some busywork:
Kate Middleton and Prince William are heading back to work after some time off with their kids. On Monday, Kensington Palace announced that the Prince and Princess of Wales, both 41, will step out in Scotland on Thursday to meet organizations that support rural communities in Moray and Inverness. The couple will learn more about how the causes support the mental health of young people through access to the great outdoors and practical learning opportunities.
William and Kate — who are known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay while in Scotland — are set to stop at Outfit Moray in Burghead and check out the charity dedicated to transformative outdoor learning and adventure activity programs for young people. The royals will then spend time with members of the Lower Speyside Young Farmers and reps from Farmstrong Scotland at Brodieshill Farm and hear about how the groups promote positive mental wellness in rural Scottish communities and support farmers.
[From People]
I imagine this will be the first time William and Kate see each other in three weeks as well – the invisible contract with the British media is wearing a bit thin, and the fact that Kate won’t travel to Singapore next week for the Earthshot Awards (which are being held on a Tuesday!) is some kind of breaking point. Anyway, Scotland should be fun for them – William always looks absolutely miserable in Scotland and Kate goes out of her way to try to flirt with him and grope him. Good times.
Meanwhile, remember how William’s people claimed that he couldn’t travel to Australia for the Women’s World Cup final because King Charles hadn’t been to Australia yet as monarch? Well, the king hasn’t gone to Canada yet either, but that isn’t stopping the Duchess of Edinburgh from doing a Canadian tour next week during Mr. I Wanna Be A Global Statesman’s Singapore trip. Curious.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Edinburgh, UK, 05 July 2023: The Prince and Princess of Wales, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay while in Scotland, leaving the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh, ahead of the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for King Charles III and Queen Camilla, and the presentation of the Honours of Scotland.
Edinburgh, UK, 05 July 2023: Catherine, Duchess of Rothesay and Prince William, Duke of Rothesay departing after a national service of thanksgiving and dedication to the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at St Giles' Cathedral on July 05, 2023 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Edinburgh, UK, 05 July 2023: King Charles III, Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay while in Scotland, at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh, after the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for King Charles III and Queen Camilla, and the presentation of the Honours of Scotland.
Edinburgh, UK, 05 July 2023: Prince and Princess of Wales, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay while in Scotland, during the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for King Charles III and Queen Camilla, and the presentation of the Honours of Scotland, at St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh.
National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for King Charles III and Queen Camilla, and the presentation of the Honours of Scotland.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William
Where: Edinburgh, United Kingdom
When: 05 Jul 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for King Charles III and Queen Camilla, and the presentation of the Honours of Scotland.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Edinburgh, United Kingdom
When: 05 Jul 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for King Charles III and Queen Camilla, and the presentation of the Honours of Scotland.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William
Where: Edinburgh, United Kingdom
When: 05 Jul 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for King Charles III and Queen Camilla, and the presentation of the Honours of Scotland.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William
Where: Edinburgh, United Kingdom
When: 05 Jul 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for King Charles III and Queen Camilla, and the presentation of the Honours of Scotland.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William
Where: Edinburgh, United Kingdom
When: 05 Jul 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Great, Sophie will be in Toronto. Guess who will pay for her short stay here?!? Considering we already have a cost of living issue here….
I’m in Vancouver, so thankfully we won’t have to pay her way. Sorry Toronto is stuck with her, Andy!
The photo choice! Priceless!
How can these two be so BAD at this after years and years where “showing up and sitting through stuff” has been their ONLY job?
My fave is the one where she appears to be groping his bum, and he is looking down as though to say what the heck are you doing with your hand.
I’ve noticed that they’ve been doing a lot of engagements involving young people recently. Does KP think that this will make William and Kate popular with young people?
Yes, they’re trying court Gen Z because they realize this generation don’t care for them. Will and Kate aren’t going to succeed in that because they’re lazy and they look like two middle aged hallmark card, conservative puppets. They aren’t fooling gen z at all.
Exactly. Gen Z doesn’t care for entitled people esp who hasn’t moved on from the 19th century.
Gen Z is also the most diverse out of all generations which the BRF hasn’t embraced within their own family. I’ve been following some of the popular Gen Z celebs on SM (whom my niece introduces me to) and I have to say with many of them I’m impressed- They make WK look like idiots.
I think that’s exactly it.
Toronto Western is grim indeed! Shabby neighbourhood, old hospital, out of date and falling apart. Perfect patron!
Also, those sites are within a few blocks of each other. She could meet with nurses at all three in an afternoon. Why does she need 3 days?
It’s called padding the numbers. December is coming quick.
Yet even the article says that they’re going to Scotland to do some more “learning.” They’re always listening and learning, and never actually DOING anything to help anyone.
@Lorelei: Yep, they’re going up to Scotland to listen. Zowie.
The hospital itself is fine, at least it is comparable to any other hospital in Doug Ford’s underfunded hospital system in Ontario. The dumpy empty building on the corner of Dundas and Bathurst should be removed or at least used for something. And there is ongoing construction work to the south that doesn’t add to the view.
I will stand up for the neighbourhood though, especially on the west side of Bathurst, because there are a lot of good restaurants on Dundas, west of Bathurst.
Also I do agree that Toronto Western and Toronto General are close enough that this could be a single meeting.
100%
The Scotts don’t like the royals do they? Why do they keep going to places where no one likes the royals. No one wants to see Will scowling at Kate and Kate grabbing Wills boney ass.
Plenty of people in Scotland love the royals actually.
The invisible contract is wearing thin because they didn’t hold their end of the bargain and it’s clear that the Middletons are now on the chopping block since Harry and Meghan left and told their story. I think the media is fed up of these two because they aren’t seeing a return on the constant sycophancy.
Sophie’s trip will be no competition for attention. Probably not even Ed pays attention to where Sophie goes.
MTE, no one pays the least bit of attention to Sophie, so whatever. But it is still funny that they keep proving over and over again that Will’s bs excuse for not attending the match was a lie.
I like how they call it the Duchess of Edinburgh competition & say it’s annual, but that she hands out the Countess of Wessex trophy. Cracks me up. They’re re-name the competition but not the trophy!
It may be a few days before Edward even realizes she’s gone.
Oh goody another learning (photo op) visit for youth mental awareness. So much learning for the two who don’t have two brain cells between them. What wig shall she wear? How many buttons? Will they be shiny? Jazz hands or claw hands or both? How many side eye miserable looks will her husband give her? Will they do the obligatory photo with some people of color? These two have so much to prepare for(not).
That sounds like a Bingo card waiting to be designed haha. I’ve been wanting to create one for a while with all the Rota phrases (olive branch, truth bomb, etc.) Maybe this will be just the motivation I need LOL.
Every time these two go out it’s just cringeworthy. They are good at that 🤷🏻♀️
I live in Toronto and work downtown (near various hospitals) and can’t wait to go boo!
wonder how much tartan Kate will wear over this visit. Also, its just one day? So they’re flying back and forth to Scotland for one day? I mean I know they’ll use a private plane or helicopter, but that just makes it worse. It seems like a big waste of time and fuel.
I think you’re very generous with one day. A couple oh hours at best and that includes travel time.
She believed “Outfit” meant fashion.
Pegs will probably ask if they grow aubergines, because he’s a global statesman.
The official announcement misspelled the name of St. Catharines (a city in Niagara region). Why are these people so bad at their jobs? The monument is called the “St. Catharines Cenotaph” (not St. Catherine’s…unless they’ve sainted Khate and gifted her with the monument).
This is somewhat local for me. If I’m in the area on the weekend, I might make a WE *HEART* HARRY & MEGHAN sign.
Because they are conservative members or donors idiot children, who were too stupid and lazy to get a real job.
Sophie’s royal press office misspelled “St. Catharines.” I guess they think they know better than the locals.
Funnily enough there are endless Catharines in my family tree and various spellings. I’ve always wished I was a K. By the way misspelling a place on an itinerary is terrible.
Looks like it was a punctuation issue.
That photo! Poor Kate, that electric blue is wearing her. She really needs to have her colors done professionally, because she isn’t getting it right and it makes her look haggard. If she wasn’t so mean I’d almost feel sorry for her, friendless and despised by her husband, living a meaningless life of endless dress up. What a prize she’s won, married to the Incandescent One. I really wonder if she’s had her own “broke the dog bowl” moments. Hard to believe she hasn’t, which I don’t wish on anyone.
There is a color analysis service in the UK, Red Leopard, and they analyzed her and concluded that she is a Summer. Kate definitely needs their help.
I feel like her hat is on cockeyed.
Princess Anne was in Canada last spring (she is the Colonel in Chief to some regiment here) … Charles knows that no one really cares about him here. He can save us a trip.
This is their 3rd visit to Canada – guess its preferable to them than Australia.
As for Scotland – booooooooooooooooooooooooooooo!
Why are you booing Scotland. Not perfect but I live there near where they will be visiting on Thursday.
My sister is a nurse at UHN and they got asked to put their names into a lottery if they wanted to meet Sophie. It does not sound like anyone is super enthusiastic about this.
One of them should ask if she’s spoken to Meghan lately.
I love how when they use the children as an excuse why Kate cannot travel (or work) it’s never extended to William.
LOL at waiting until THURSDAY to start your work week.
I’m sure they were instructed not to overshadow the Kenya visit.
As if they need to be “instructed” not to work.
So resting bitch face and Mr emoji are of to Scotland. Mmm, flying to Scotland and back, flying to Singapore and back??? Will Mr emoji be wearing his emoji festooned y fronts on top of his trousers to spin the world on its axis to protect the atmosphere from all his emissions? Will they ever WORK, will they ever stop listening, and actually DO, will resting bitch face ever stop doing his peg adjustment in public and will we ever, ever get rid of this bloody useless ineffective family????!!
Yikes! Gonna take some time to scrub that visual from my mind!!
LOL! I may need to bleach my brain!
Oooh, maybe there’ll be festive glances and more butt grabbing. The Waleses are sooooo in love! #relationshipgoals
Nah. There’ll be adoring looks from her and withering glares from him. And so much s p a c e between them. Stealth mode as they modernize the monarchy, you see.
Sophie will be visiting hospitals in Toronto??? That’s insane! Or maybe if a film crew comes, they can show all the ambulances that are backed up, the hundreds in corridors… Toronto hospitals are currently on a “Code Red”, meaning no ambulances are available.
Cool.
Oh, no, really? That’s scary.
Our conservative premier is trying to starve out the public healthcare system so that people start asking for more private care but of course only people with money will benefit.
Is she going to wear that gaudy vulva necklace?
What necklace is that?
They hate the royals in Scotland.
Duchess ?who? is going to Canada, never heard of her.
In the photos of KM in the gaudy cobalt (?) blue outfit, isn’t she wearing the same neck jewellery that her debtor mother wore at The Queen’s funeral?
If yes, who loaned to who?
Sorry folks, ignore my comment above should have checked before I typed. They’re different chokers
Gosh those pictures are terrible! William looks so unattractive! He looks worse than Edward !