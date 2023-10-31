King Charles & Queen Camilla arrived in Kenya to face ‘bleak colonial past’

Here are some photos of King Charles and Queen (Consort) Camilla’s arrival in Nairobi, Kenya today, Halloween. I wonder if there was any concern about these two colonizers making their big arrival on Halloween specifically? No one has said anything, so I guess it wasn’t an issue. Both Charles and Camilla looked a little worse for wear at the arrival ceremony. Charles is usually so dapper – say what you will about what a garbage person he is, but the man is usually elegantly turned out – but his suit was wrinkled and baggy at the ceremony. Camilla is going for “blousy boozehound,” per usual.
As we previewed, this is Charles’s first trip, as monarch, to an African country and a Commonwealth country. While Kenya is a republic now, they’re still part of the British commonwealth and British troops are still stationed in Kenya. Britain has yet to substantively address the brutal British rule over Kenya, which lasted into the 1960s. From the New York Times:
Kenya’s bleak colonial past loomed large as King Charles III officially began a four-day tour of the East African nation on Tuesday. It is his first state visit to any member of the Commonwealth group of nations since he became king last year, and the first to an African country.
Charles and Queen Camilla arrived in a Kenya where many communities are still grappling with the pain and loss they or their families endured over decades of British colonial rule, which lasted from 1895 to 1963. The king is under pressure from human rights groups, elders and activists to redress historical injustices, apologize and pay reparations to those who were tortured and removed from their ancestral lands.
There are still about 400 British military personnel stationed in Kenya for training. King Charles is also being asked to address abuses that some of those troops have been accused of committing over the years. The issue is so touchy that on Monday, Kenyan police blocked a news conference aimed at raising awareness about the accusations.
Yeah, I saw that on Monday, that Kenyans blocked a news conference planned by activists and protestors. Can’t have that ahead of Chuck and Cam’s visit! Meanwhile, the palace social media people are trying to act cutesy about the royal visit to Kenya. Both Charles and Camilla look like hell in this video, so it’s not doing what the palace thinks it’s doing.
Can’t have any protesters or activists spoiling the colonizer visit. Why do they give him this courtesy? After all his ancestors did to and took from them without even an apology? Come on Kenyans get out there protest let them know what you really think of this. Take a chance get out there do your thing.
I don’t think they could refuse, because Chuck is still head of state of a partner country, particularly economically speaking.
It’s us Brits who should be ashamed we haven’t got rid of this relic of the past (the monarchy, not just Chuck) and consign him and the rest of the BRF to the past.
There must be some agreement between the UK and Kenyan governments. Charles travels as the request of the government and the host country has to issue an invitation. So, it’s not like Charles can just decide on his own to arrive in a country for a state visit. Of course, the question is if Kenya could actually withhold an invitation to the president of the Commonwealth.
@Eurydice
Like you, I understand C travels at the request of the UK government. I question whether the host country HAS to issue an invitation? Did Canada issue an invitation to Sophie of Edenborough (sp?).
If so, I gonna have to have words w/my Prime Minister, cause WTF ???
@Surly Gale – I can’t be positive, but I’ve read a few articles that say the host country has to issue an invitation. Now, that might just be a formality like “I’m coming so you’d better get on with that invitation,” I don’t know.
Before I say what I’m about to say, please know that I’m Black. I’m not Kenyan though. Could somebody school me as to why the Kenyans allow this? I realize they’re part of the commonwealth, but do they have to be so welcoming? Why on earth would they block a news conference? What benefit is there to the Kenyans in power to keep kissing the ass of their abusers? Please be kind. I honestly want to know.
Money. The UK is the largest foreign investor in Kenya.
Same as always: money.
That’s how the Kenyan government is. Always thinking of lining their pockets. No thought to the ordinary Kenyans. They have plundered the state coffers for their own benefit. They will sell out to anyone who flashes a check book. Ordinary Kenyans are kind and welcoming, but they know that they have a shyte ruling class.
From 1948 – 1994, the Kenyan government were given $800 mil per year for the upkeep of infrastructure in their country because most UN African head offices were based there. Go to their country and see what that money has brought. Nothing.
Then they had the nerve to get offended when the UN moved their head offices to South Africa after apartheid ended, because of the better infrastructure.
I hope they get fired on live television while they are there.
They won’t. Kenya is not leaving the Commonwealth.
The optics of this visit are so bad that I would have refused to go if I were him.
Instead they’re so oblivious (or want to appear so) to all the damage they’ve caused due to the Empire that they’ve even demanded to stamp out the protests, like they do in their home country.
It’s so pathetic and offensive on so many levels, this is behaviour that makes me ashamed to be British.
That photo of Charles “inspecting the troops” or whatever they call it is so gross.
They just don’t learn, do they? They seem to prefer stagnation, despite Willie’s drive to ‘modernize’ the monarchy.
I’m not sure what the Royal Family social media team was trying to do either but that video on the plane is terrible. Camilla couldn’t even pretend to be reading her brief. Plus I seem to remember Meghan was attacked by royalists and press for just carrying her brief when she got off the plane.
Reading briefs on a private plane is to relatable. 🙄
Right there with you, @Megan. I was just saying to my third nanny that my driver got us to the private airstrip so quickly that the *only* time that I had to read the briefs prepared my second assistant was on the plane!
On paper. Printed out, double-spaced, font size–what are we thinking? 18? 20? In color-coded notebooks. Empty seats all around (private, natch).
But really, on the plane there? They can’t be bothered to read anything until they’re on the way? I guess procrastination can be relatable.
9 hour flight and you are only now reading what appears to be pretty long document. How long have they known about this visit? All show with these people.
My son was hurt on the job last year and ended up in emergency. I had time to read 223 pages of Stephen King’s The Dead Zone while I waited for him to be seen. A little over 8 hours in the ER waiting room.
I had the same thought & just commented above. They don’t bother to prepare until they’re on the plane??? And I agree with @Lady D–they’ll still have plenty of time to bring out their beach reads. Those printouts are probably double-spaced & font sized 18 or 20.
Ugh, again with the image of the white colonialist king inspecting the troops.
There is a way to do these kinds of state visits without seeming like the colonialist king coming to inspect his colonies. Other countries do it all the time, have state vistis that dont reek of colonialism, imperialism, etc. The British royals somehow cannot figure out how to do it and all I can say is they need to hire better people.
My guess is that some PR genius at the palace suggested to him that it would be okay if he wore a business suit rather than a uniform. Ugh is right!
@Becks I just said the same thing, I should have kept reading first because you said it before me. But yeah, that photo is awful, and completely avoidable, but of course these idiots had to go ahead and do it anyway.
Both of them look old and knackered. I wonder if FK is dreading the day he takes over if it happens much quicker than expected?? I mean as King won’t he have a lot more official duties that he can no longer shirk? I mean granted he wants all the loot and power but does he want to do a 3 day week forever as King?
It’s scary to think about. In this scenario I see the red boxes piling up, a bunch of courtiers screeching and running in circles, and legislation at a standstill. All because King Bulliam ran away to pout over Harry’s latest headline. For real.
Colonialism isn’t over, anywhere. Thing is, they aren’t even clever about how they do these dog and pony (horsemilla) shows.
Disgusting & Deplorable…PERIOD!😠
I do wonder how many more people – global citizens and Britons alike – are paying more attention to these issues, now, thanks to the way the Sussexes have been mistreated.
I think it would have happened anyway – the Black British population has doubled every ten years for decades and racial issues have been discussed a lot more as of late – but, I’m sure between Windrush and Meghan, it became obvious to the Black Commonwealth countries that this is the time to make a move.
Are there going to UK tabloid articles focused on them flying private to Kenya? And how that contradicts Charles’s environmental advocacy? I’m guessing they reserve that treatment for H&M.
May their reign be very brief.
If you understand emotional abuse, what it does to the brain, and how some people will continue to seek out abusive dynamics because they are predictable and well-known to them, you will understand why colonizers are welcomed , and won’t blame former colonies for self-destructive practices.
Regardless, it’s painful to witness.
The plane pic is terrible. Looks like first class and yet all the seats behind them are empty??? This is such a fake set-up photo-op, but at the same time, I’m sure they do have that whole cabin to themselves.
If nothing untoward happens, such as demonstrations, the palace will declare the whole thing a “huge” success. They will be careful, if there is a lack of crowds, to show only close-up photos of the royals meeting officials or “looking at” something. There will be no discussion of how Kenya feels about the royals at the moment or the colonial past. There is a close-up shot of Camilla’s face (not air-brushed at all) with its scores of wrinkes, but she looks fine and doesn’t make her look terrible. Her wrinkles makes her look less harsh, and a testament to hard living.
There are degrees of airbrushing Camilla. She is unattractive inside and outside. Her treatment of harry and Meghan is appalling
