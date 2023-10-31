David Wiseman: Prince Harry was a ‘visionary’ for creating the Invictus Games

David Wiseman is one of Prince Harry’s hottest friends and colleagues. I think Wiseman is a total smokeshow, if I’m being honest. Wiseman and Harry were friends for a while, and Wiseman was part of the Royal Foundation (back when Harry was part of it too) and then the Endeavor Fund and Invictus. I honestly don’t know all of the positions Wiseman has held over the years, but I know he’s still very involved with the Invictus Games and he was there in Colorado in 2013 when Harry began brainstorming Invictus after watching the Warrior Games.
Chatting on HELLO!’s A Right Royal Podcast, David Wiseman spoke about how they were inspired after visiting the Warrior Games, a US-based event for injured service personnel and veterans, with Harry wanting to “internationalise” the games.
He explained: “The morning after, we were sitting in a hotel in Colorado, reflecting on what we’d just seen. We were sitting down at breakfast, it wasn’t a meeting or anything like that, and Harry said, ‘Look, this is absolutely brilliant, what we’ve seen here is absolutely brilliant. What we need to do is internationalise this. We need to invite allies and nations from all over the world, we’re going to put it in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, it needs to be on the BBC, this is going to be massive, we’ll have a closing concert. He could see it before anyone else could.”
He added: “Anyone who sits back and is a bit disparaging… from my personal experience he has been the visionary from the very beginning and has been incredibly involved and incredibly proud of his involvement in it.”
Speaking about how his royal pal went “rogue”, he continued: “We didn’t realise the time frame that he made in mind. Bearing in mind that was May 2013, we went back to the Warrior Games that afternoon, and he stood on stage at the podium, and I think it had been written in his speech, that vision to say, ’Look, we’d like to do this,’ I think he’d added his own note that said ‘next year’. He went rogue! We were like, ‘What? Next year?’ For a long time, there were three or four of us at the Royal Foundation managing this project. September 2014, we were there, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, it might have been by the skin of our teeth but we were there! It was massive and we pulled that all together from May 2013 to September 2014.”
Harry is such an executive, truly. I mean that as a compliment – Harry understands that if he says something needs to get done in a year, people will manage it accordingly. He didn’t want to be vague or leave anything open-ended, he set the goal and then made everyone work towards it. And I agree with Wiseman, Harry is a visionary. I mentioned this when we covered the Heart of Invictus series too – you could see how much the Invictus team values Harry’s input, and how important he is to the organization as a sort of global Invictus ambassador. I remember the Ukrainian team leader asking the organization directly if the Sussexes had confirmed their appearance, and her relief that they had.
.@WeAreInvictus director David Wiseman details how Invictus was born: "Anyone who sits back & is a bit disparaging…from my personal experience [Prince Harry’s] been the visionary from the very beginning & has been incredibly involved & incredibly proud of his involvement in it." pic.twitter.com/ZMqAkEXvph
Yes Harry is a visionary. I’m so happy with this story giving all the credit to Harry from someone who was there from the beginning and making clear that this was Harry’s idea and his royal cult family had zero to do with it.
Harry is a credit to Virgos around the world – so organized and goal-oriented.
YES. And he’s like that while being charming and fun as can be. A lot of Virgos have the poor “stuck up, judgy” label and he’s showing they can be task oriented, organized, AND a ball to be around. Love it for them.
@Kelsey I have never understood that. Every Virgo I’ve known was the complete package of intelligent, organized, get it done, as well as funny and charming.
Haha I scrolled down to comment that Harry is SUCH a Virgo. Just completely and totally a Virgo. I love this for him.
Very happy to be a Virgo like Harry.
I…uh…no. Harry should be commended for setting up a successful, worthwhile project. It’s a success. He should be proud of it.
One successful, worthwhile project does not make someone a visionary, at least not unless it’s a much bigger deal than the Invictus games are. And certainly not because someone’s friend who works for them says so.
It’s possible to respect Harry for creating a life that’s independent of his awful family without blowing him up into some sort of great leader.
But, he’s only saying Harry was a visionary *with respect to the IG*, which is true…?
He’s saying it in the context of the invictus games, which seems to be true, and it seems that the IG community does look up to him as a great leader, soooo….. 🤷♀️
(I mean not a global statesman, lol, but for IG, yes, he is a leader.)
@lunchcoma. Are you new here? Harry is a visionary he has created and brought to fruition Invictus, Sentabal, Archewell and a few others.
No. I’m old here, from the time when Harry was only occasionally discussed.
@Lunchcoma. Sure sure. Seems discussions of Harry are bothersome to you oh well.
Er…I think something’s been lost in translation. All Wiseman is saying that Harry was the one who came up with the idea and that he had the vision as to how he wanted the games to be. Why aren’t people be allowed to acknowledge that?
John Wordin created the Warrior Games and had already begun to internationalize the event by inviting a British team in 2013, which is why Harry was there. The Warrior Games were hosted at the US Olympic and Paralympic training center in Colorado from 2010 – 2014.
No one has a monopoly on veterans events, but Harry didn’t conceive the core idea of Invictus and the model for success already existed when he launched it.
Harry has always acknowledged where he got the idea from.
Clearly stated in article. In 2024, 5 countries will compete in Warrior Games (UK, Australia, Canada, Netherlands, Denmark). In 2023, 21 countries competed in IG.
Uhhh…….that’s literally what the article is about, Harry and Dave having a conversation at the Warrior Games in Colorado.
@AmyBee, Harry has acknowledged that from day one and it is IN THIS article, so I genuinely don’t understand what your point is here?
Everything you’ve said is valid, no one has a monopoly on veterans. The same could be said for royalty and charities . True the model for Invictus did already exist. The same could be said about the British royals . I had never heard of Invictus until Prince Harry, he had that special something that not everyone had to move it forward . I felt the same about the British RF, nothing about them excited me until Diana, and when she died I left, and only returned when Harry married Meghan. A brand means nothing without the right people or persons to give it life. Harry & Meghan or the moment. Like them or hate them, they or those people.
All modern sports relays are derived from the original Greek olympic games. The Warrior Games are literally based on modern olympics at a much smaller level.
Secondly, Harry has always acknowledged where he got the idea for Invictus and he still shows up and supports Warrior.
This isn’t a competition among competitions. They support each other.
@Megan … As I understand it, the U.S. Warrior Games does not travel outside of this country. I believe that was Harry’s point when he said “we need to take this International.”
They’re both worthy causes, but in my opinion there ‘is’ a little something, something extra to Invictus Games as it travels to different countries around the world, sparking national pride for a country’s veterans as well as involvement from their governments. That’s freaking awesome. 🙂
Why are you so exercised about this? Of course, PH was also involved with creating Sentebale and Travalyst. Is that enough for a visionary? Dictionary definition: (especially of a person) thinking about or planning the future with imagination or wisdom:
“a visionary leader”
And Endeavour Fund, now part of IG.
Of course one thing can make you a visionary. Eunice Kennedy is a visionary for the special olympics, despite its relative smallness. How much bigger could invictus get for what it is? Sounds a little salty to me
What makes a person a visionary?
You might be a visionary leader if you are persistent and bold, strategic, risk-taking, inspirational, optimistic, and innovative. Visionary leaders can help companies grow. They unite teams, the overall company, and improve outdated technologies or practices.
(Source: Indeed website : 14 Traits of Visionary Leadership to Develop)
If you take a look at some of his other projects namely Sentebale, WellChild, African Parks, Travelist… I believe Harry is a visionary leader.
There is more than one definition of what a visionary person is. MLK, for example, was a visionary for his hope in a future better world.
Not sure what the nitpicking is about. Harry has a friend (imagine that) and that friend has said something good about him. Why not enjoy that instead of picking it apart to find something negative? That’s the DM’s tactics.
I do believe from reading posts re Harry, he has visualized and been a visionary for several projects. 1. Endeavor. 2. Travalyst, 3. Archewell 4. Invictus. 5. Sentabale with his friend Prince Seioso. Invictus falls under the category of visionary because he thought of take in global rather than centralize it to his home country. Pretty sure I may have missed some but this young man is following his passions while trying to make our world just a little bit better.
That is an insane timeline! But I’m not shocked that Harry wanted to make it happen, so he did whatever was necessary to make it a reality. The other royals, especially William, must have had whiplash from seeing Harry work that quickly to get a project from start to finish. Kate literally took about a decade to produce a pie chart, lol.
Every time I think Prince Harry & the MAGNIFICENT InvictusGames ❤️ I think of his Mama walking through those minefields left after wars…how they BOTH highlight the human cost of these horrors in a humane & respectful way….So proud of Harry❣️
The Invictus Games is a great accomplishment ❤ So proud of Prince Harry ❤
According to the royalists and some in the press, Harry had nothing to do with the games and all credit must go to the Royal staff. I’m reminded of the story in his book where he talks about coming up with the idea and making his pitch to the Royal Foundation board behind William’s back.
I will laugh forever over William saying, “They’ll never approve it.” And Harry replying, “They already did.”
Wonder if those board members that approved IG are still around. Or has William excised them yet? Bc you know he rues the day it was was approved😂
It’s really never going to stop being funny, Anna.
Lol at the person quibbling over calling Harry a visionary. It’s something I’ve noticed with this couple, people get so exact and precise with language and definitions when it comes to them (although on the other hand, they also misinterpret clear words they say in very nasty ways). I won’t get into a treatise re how it’s one of the ways racism rears its head but suffice it to say that it is.
Well said.
Harry is a man with a plan. And he executes it. Unlike other royals who are continually “learning.”
💯
The learning tour per Kaiser will continue this Thursday in Scotland. Only those two can get away with the line “still learning”, over 40. When do they graduate 💁🏻♀️.
“When do they graduate”
🤣🤣🤣
Ooooohhhhh Sick. Burn! LOL
One of the things Harry brought to the table here was knowing who he could call
and the resources they had a available.
Both H&M have convening skills in spades and I even recall H acknowledging his. Theyre both good at building and maintaining/nurturing both personal and business relationships and are excellent at creating synergies.
This is why everything they do is successful.
And because these skills and abilities are not built overnight, theyll ALWAYS be miles ahead of the copykat leftovers grifting in dilapidated palaces on the backs of impoverished taxpayers on Shidthole Isle.
Brilliant. “,,,excellent at creating synergies” describes their gift exactly.
Longtime reader of Celebitchy. Just recently decided to become apart of the conversation . Just wanted to say KINGSTON, I ❤️ reading your comment’s. You take no prisoners 😂 and there always well thought out. As the SS would say. You don’t come to play, you bring receipts.
Harry has always said that he “stole” the idea of Invictus from attending the Warrior Games. By envisioning the Games with the concept of Invictus was Harry’s idea and expanded the idea. I remember an interview with the CEO of the Invictus Foundation, Dominic (?) who said that there is an excellent staff executing the Invictus Games (and now the host countries under the guidance of the foundation does the work) but Harry is the visionary and behind it all. They all worked to execute his vision. The Netherlands discussed some enhancement to the Games at a meeting, and he said that it was a wonderful idea and very much in line with “the Duke’s vision.”
Harry seems to see a need, creates a plan, and gets it executed. Obviously, he doesn’t personally do all the work. Sentebale has been expanded to other countries beyond Lesotho, Travelyst keeps acquiring more participants. You don’t have to call Harry a visionary, but he is definitely a guy who sees where he can help, and finds a way to do that. At the end of the day, he is someone who did good and helpful things for his fellow humans. But does calling Harry a visionary take anything away from someone else? Makes other visionary visions less?
I can’t think of any. I do acknowledge that some “visions” are greater, or broader, but visions nevertheless.
If any of you don’t like the word “visionary” try LEADER with a capital L. Because that also describes him to a T. Harry has an idea and leads the way to it’s FULL fruition. Harry praised warrior games, and thanked it for it’s inspiration!. He took the idea and used it to help grow the magnificent I. G. Just like as a teenager, he took the idea for Sentebale and along with prince Seeso helped it grow, travelist and his work in Africa has all grown under his stewardship
So while others, sit in their palaces or fly in to “listen”, Harry gets of his arse, rounds you all the necessary people, drums up the support and GETS THINGS DONE
Harry saw the Warrior Games in the U.S. and wanted to re-create it in the UK. He had his father’s, the Royal Foundations funding & logistical assistance.
What funding did he have from his father?
According to Spare the funding was from the Royal Foundation (of which he was a part at the time) and most of the help was from Sir Keith Mills.
The “Royal Foundation” funding was actually money which HARRY had raised for the Endeavour Fund, his arm of the foundation which dealt with helping wounded veterans.
In other words, it was HIS work and his funding and his alone, despite the leftover royals at Kensington palace trying to lay claim to its initiation.
It seems reasonable that the first Invictus Games in London would have both Royal Foundation and government funding? Government funding would be through the military.