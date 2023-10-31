Rebecca Loos gave yet another tacky interview about the Netflix ‘Beckham’ series

Having watched the way the British media has operated for years when it comes to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, it’s not really surprising to watch them use the same exact methods with the Beckham family. While it’s unsurprising, it’s still wild to watch in real time. The same kind of selective outrage, the willful lunacy of taking everything out of context, the need to aggregate the most lurid headlines. The British media would have their readership believe that Netflix’s Beckham docuseries devoted an entire episode to David Beckham regaling the viewer to his extramarital sexual exploits and that he showed zero remorse, and in fact named names and dates. He did none of those things – when it got to the section about his time playing for Real Madrid, he and Victoria spoke (separately) about how that was the most difficult period of their marriage, and David wept on camera and expressed a great deal of remorse for how he behaved. He never named Rebecca Loos or anyone else. Loos has taken it upon herself to give several (paid) interviews in retaliation for… not being named by David.

Rebecca Loos has said she has been made to “look like the bad person” in Netflix’s David Beckham documentary. Loos, who is now a yoga instructor living in Norway, made headline news in 2004 when she claimed in a kiss-and-tell interview that Beckham had cheated on his wife Victoria with her. In his docuseries, the ex-footballer discusses how hard it was for him to go to work at that time and Victoria Beckham labels it as “the hardest period” for the couple, describing how it “felt like the world was against us”. Discussing how it felt to be thrust into the spotlight again, Loos told ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Monday: “I had left it all behind me. I would rather not have had to talk about it again … I had moved very much on with my life. When the documentary came out I tried very hard to let it go and get on with my life but it really bothered me how he played the narrative. It’s making me look like the bad person. Of course I am also guilty, it takes two to tango. It’s not all his fault, but it’s both of us.” Beckham has always maintained Loos’s allegations of an affair are “ludicrous”. Yet, Loos said since the documentary aired she has been the subject of a barrage of abuse. “I woke up to all these horrific messages on Instagram; being called horrible names,” she said. “I had heard about trolling before but never experienced it because 20 years ago we didn’t have social media.” Asked if there is anything she wants to say to the Beckhams, Loos said: “I don’t really want to say anything to them. But what I would like to say is, I think by him not acknowledging responsibility, he is giving a message that it’s OK to behave like this and I think that is a wrong message to give. You make mistakes, own up to them, say sorry and move on – that’s what I’m teaching my kids.” Loos is now a mother to two sons, aged 14 and 11, and she explained how she asked her children for their blessing before she went public with her criticism. “I told them about the documentary, what had been said and how it made mummy feel,” she said. “I said how I feel that it’s very unfair, because of the way I’m being treated now, and I want to say something. My youngest son said: ‘Good for you, mummy. Yes, I would say something too,’ and my oldest son said: ‘Well I don’t really know anything about Beckham. It’s not like it’s Messi.’”

There were a lot of Loos defenders on the last post I wrote about her and I still don’t understand how this tacky woman has anyone on her side. She already sold her story nineteen years ago and tried to launch a career for herself at that time, showing up the opening of an envelope and attending whatever premiere would have her. She wore out her welcome as “look at me, I’m famous for briefly being a footballer’s mistress,” she then left the country and started a new life. She’s the one giving multiple interviews to the Mail and now Good Morning Britain all about how she wants David to “own up to his mistakes.” Which he did in the series. What the f–k does she want him to do? Don’t answer that, I know what she wants – she wants David to acknowledge her in any way.

'He's not denied it. He's never denied it.' @rebecca_loos Rebecca Loos speaks exclusively about her claimed affair with David Beckham, which resurfaced following the release of the 'Beckham' documentary on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/5T4lFCuvwl — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) October 30, 2023