Rebecca Loos gave yet another tacky interview about the Netflix ‘Beckham’ series

Having watched the way the British media has operated for years when it comes to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, it’s not really surprising to watch them use the same exact methods with the Beckham family. While it’s unsurprising, it’s still wild to watch in real time. The same kind of selective outrage, the willful lunacy of taking everything out of context, the need to aggregate the most lurid headlines. The British media would have their readership believe that Netflix’s Beckham docuseries devoted an entire episode to David Beckham regaling the viewer to his extramarital sexual exploits and that he showed zero remorse, and in fact named names and dates. He did none of those things – when it got to the section about his time playing for Real Madrid, he and Victoria spoke (separately) about how that was the most difficult period of their marriage, and David wept on camera and expressed a great deal of remorse for how he behaved. He never named Rebecca Loos or anyone else. Loos has taken it upon herself to give several (paid) interviews in retaliation for… not being named by David.
Rebecca Loos has said she has been made to “look like the bad person” in Netflix’s David Beckham documentary. Loos, who is now a yoga instructor living in Norway, made headline news in 2004 when she claimed in a kiss-and-tell interview that Beckham had cheated on his wife Victoria with her.
In his docuseries, the ex-footballer discusses how hard it was for him to go to work at that time and Victoria Beckham labels it as “the hardest period” for the couple, describing how it “felt like the world was against us”.
Discussing how it felt to be thrust into the spotlight again, Loos told ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Monday: “I had left it all behind me. I would rather not have had to talk about it again … I had moved very much on with my life. When the documentary came out I tried very hard to let it go and get on with my life but it really bothered me how he played the narrative. It’s making me look like the bad person. Of course I am also guilty, it takes two to tango. It’s not all his fault, but it’s both of us.”
Beckham has always maintained Loos’s allegations of an affair are “ludicrous”. Yet, Loos said since the documentary aired she has been the subject of a barrage of abuse.
“I woke up to all these horrific messages on Instagram; being called horrible names,” she said. “I had heard about trolling before but never experienced it because 20 years ago we didn’t have social media.”
Asked if there is anything she wants to say to the Beckhams, Loos said: “I don’t really want to say anything to them. But what I would like to say is, I think by him not acknowledging responsibility, he is giving a message that it’s OK to behave like this and I think that is a wrong message to give. You make mistakes, own up to them, say sorry and move on – that’s what I’m teaching my kids.”
Loos is now a mother to two sons, aged 14 and 11, and she explained how she asked her children for their blessing before she went public with her criticism. “I told them about the documentary, what had been said and how it made mummy feel,” she said. “I said how I feel that it’s very unfair, because of the way I’m being treated now, and I want to say something. My youngest son said: ‘Good for you, mummy. Yes, I would say something too,’ and my oldest son said: ‘Well I don’t really know anything about Beckham. It’s not like it’s Messi.’”
There were a lot of Loos defenders on the last post I wrote about her and I still don’t understand how this tacky woman has anyone on her side. She already sold her story nineteen years ago and tried to launch a career for herself at that time, showing up the opening of an envelope and attending whatever premiere would have her. She wore out her welcome as “look at me, I’m famous for briefly being a footballer’s mistress,” she then left the country and started a new life. She’s the one giving multiple interviews to the Mail and now Good Morning Britain all about how she wants David to “own up to his mistakes.” Which he did in the series. What the f–k does she want him to do? Don’t answer that, I know what she wants – she wants David to acknowledge her in any way.
'He's not denied it. He's never denied it.' @rebecca_loos
Rebecca Loos speaks exclusively about her claimed affair with David Beckham, which resurfaced following the release of the 'Beckham' documentary on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/5T4lFCuvwl
— Good Morning Britain (@GMB) October 30, 2023
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
I also don’t get defending her.
‘yes, but he is most to blame’ does not actually remove all blame from her or make her a victim.
And she sure seems to love talking about it.
You wouldn’t understand the support for her because your only frame of reference is the Beckham documentary. (Highly polished and controlled documentary).
I was posh spice’s biggest fan and when Rebecca came out about the affair I hated her, then I watched in real time how she was treated by the entire British establishment, especially the friends of Beckham/posh. The Beckhams played happy families and never let on there was any trouble and completely denied everything then threw their weight behind the public tear down of loos. He got away with everything then and he’s getting away with it again. She lost her job and was infamous so unemployable. She was a young single woman getting battered day in day out by the British press in the same way Meg and Harry are and in the same way Beckham was treated after his red card. He had been through so much shit and then sanctioned the very same treatment of her. I like the beckhams and I love everything you write, but you don’t have all the information. Good for her I say, they brought it up and brought the trolls to her and she has every right to speak up and even make some money. The documentary wasn’t a good will endeavor by the Beckhams they were paid a LOT for it. DB gaslighting has worked on you and that’s disappointing!
Oh please it’s her that made herself known as the other woman it’s not like she was outed
She’s the one who sold her story originally and is now drawing attention back to herself.
“Oh, but she lost her job!” She was his personal assistant. That was never going to be a long term job, especially not after an affair.
I mean she has the right to make that money if people are willing to pay her but it’s also pretty gross if that’s her motivation.
This^^^
But……..wasn’t she the one who outed herself to begin with as David’s mistress/girlfriend/affair hookup? And now she is the one going to the press to talk after a documentary that didn’t mention her name?
she should have thought about that before getting with a married man! good heavens.
How is her telling on herself his fault? Why does he owe her anything , NOW? No one called her by name and yet, here she is again inserting herself into it. She’s thirsty and is playing the victim to put herself in the spotlight. I don’t care about the Beckhams at all, but this is just ridiculous. Some of you are to used to cheering on women who exhibit problematic behavior at times. She messed up, he messed up, they both get to own it but if she was so worried, she wouldn’t be calling attention to herself over this…..AGAIN.
She was a young girl who fell for a gorgeous guy. He was married, she wasn’t. The blame should be on him. 2 decades later she can make some money on the one who betrayed her. I cannot blame her. Especially after the docu that was like David is still super into Vicky
I don’t care for the Beckams but maybe David is really into his wife? I don’t know, but it’s a possibility. And this loos woman needs to stop talking and then turn around and act like she’s the victim, she wasn’t mentioned in the documentary and she shouldn’t really put it upon herself to mention herself. Not her docuseries, not her marriage, stay the heck out of the Beckams’ business. And now that she’s decided to insert herself yet again into someone else’s business, she needs to quit pulling the victim card.
Eve, that’s just gross
It’s not defending Rebecca to say that David is pretty scuzzy and is at fault for stepping out on Posh with Rebecca, Danielle Heath, Irma Nici, Sarah Marbeck, Esther Canadas, etc, etc, and so forth….
It’s also not defending David or excusing him, saying she is wrong for talking, she has no moral right to come at him the way she is.
It’s her experience also. How does he have the right to comment but she doesn’t?
Sure she has the right to speak on it but why is she speaking like she is on a moral high ground, every single person has the right to shame David for being a cheater except her. She slept with a married man she lost the right to lecture him specifically about anything.
“every single person has the right to shame David for being a cheater except her”
Yes thank you and THIS is why it feels so gross. She seems hellbent on bringing the affair up out of some obsessive need for recognition from Beckham but doesn’t exhibit the level of discomfort or embarrassment that you would expect from someone who had an affair with a married man. She wants everyone to shame Beckham but doesn’t appear to feel any shame herself. You’d think that she’d want to move on and forget what was a really gross part of her life but nah, she’s reveling in it 20 years later. It’s just scummy and weird.
Please Justnotokay – She was a grown woman and made her horrible choices and should own th le consequences too. Takes two to tango and she knew what she was doing to his wife and family. As did he. But doesn’t take away her agency or blame
I would defend her if she were getting dragged still after NOT talking about it like this.
I guess her 15 minutes of fame aren’t over yet. She wants more and Good Morning Britain is more than will to give it to her. Or since David is so horny for a knighthood is this the royal cults way of saying drop Harry or there will be more of this?
For someone who is claiming to want to protect her sons from hearing about this, it’s kind of bizarre that she’s the one that keeps talking.
Make it make sense. And they’re of the age where I’m sure they’d rather NOT know or think about this.
I was going to say the same thing she wants Beckham to acknowledge her. Btw, Beckham and Victoria were always smeared by the press. This is not a new thing and over the years the Beckhams have struck deals with the press to get them to stop attacking them.
David had affairs with more than one woman during his time in Spain, Rebecca was the one that sold her bit to News of The World. See, he can’t acknowledge her because then he has to own up about if memory serves me right at least 4 others. So, technically speaking….grovelling to Victoria is a better path for him. Look, Rebecca is doing a full press tour at this point. At this point, nobody is buying her shit. She wants her 15 minutes and money….she’ll get it. Then she’ll fade back into her life in Norway unless ITV gives her a spot in their reality tv show, I’m a Celebrity.
I don’t know about you, but me personally– I have ex’s from just 10 years ago, and I dont give a flying fart what they do or don’t say about me by now.
20 whole years ago?? Wow let it go–
I can understand it being different in the public eye– BUT, when you listen to what David says, he neither conforms NOR denies the “stories”. He isn’t making her look like a liar, and you have to do a bit of mental gymnastics to interpret his neutral words in that negative way. The show focused on their point of view, not Rebecca’s and sidestepped the “what actually happened” question- and as many have pointed out, it is that couples right to determine what is or isnt shared to the public.
In a way, this is like, you play with fire, you get burned. But likely its more headline or payout motivated.
Sorry, but I did get a chuckle out of the burn line “it’s not like it’s Messi.”
And yet here she is begging for attention.
@Equality yes I had a laugh about that line
Why is this woman talking? Is she mad David didn’t dump Victoria for her? She’s no different than that woman who claimed she’s was Harry’s unnamed first time (the hook up Harry mentioned in Spare). Women wanting bagging and bragging rights for hooking up with a famous man.
I’m pretty sure she’s mad that he walked away with his career and family unscathed while she got branded a gold digging slut in the press, lost her job and ended up having to move *countries* to live down the scandal.
She is absolutely no saint but she didn’t do anything David B didn’t do and somehow he isn’t blamed at all and the affair is never mentioned in the press in regard to him while it’s the first thing mentioned when she is in the papers.
They aren’t the same. David is a famous sports star and is married to Posh Spice, and this lady only seems to be known for having an affair. I mean, what else would she be in the papers for?
YES @Thalia! Spot on!
As soon as we get to the affair reference in the docu series, you bet your sweet a** I’m googling it all and heading down that rabbit hole. I had no idea who she was prior to the series and I’m a big pop culture junkie. She’s talking because still PISSED, and she’s not letting him live in peace with his cryptic responses and comfort in denials. Fair.
He initiated this affair, he used her as his main side piece in Spain, then let her take the fall. She also had to cover for him while she watched him mess around with other side pieces. He remains golden balls with his “deny deny deny”, plus lawyers.
Also, no way would I have said no to that man in 2003. Not a chance.
I don’t see how he “let her take the fall”? Does he control the media? Was he supposed to put her and her needs ahead of his humiliated wife?
TBC Beckham is a complete scumbag but realistically, this affair was never going to play out any differently in the press. The Beckhams are extremely famous and beloved and she was a virtual nobody and The Other Woman–that sets the narrative in the press. Maybe she should have talked to Monica Lewinsky before she decided to get with Beckham–she could have told her exactly what would happen.
@Jbones nobody, absolutely nobody forced Rebecca Loos into the life of infamy. David cheated on his wife with her but chose his wife at the end. He is not the first man or footballer to have done that. Is he a saint, no? But he absolutely didn’t make Rebecca do jack shit. You want to tell me, he made her go pleasure an actual pig on live TV by controlling her using telepathy? She wanted her 15 minutes back then and tried every degrading, humiliating thing imaginable herself in hopes of extending it. She still wants the same thing. Call out David all you want but Rebecca is not a victim. She is messed up and wants fame by hook or by crook.
Beckham wants a knighthood so bad he cant get involved in any messiness. I think thats why they didnt out right name her. He has been restoring his little doting hubby routine for a while now. And i am sure Victoria is dying to be officially called a Lady.
I think what sucks for her is by Beckham doing a documentary, she’s going to be trolled whether she says something or not. I barely paid attention to the Beckhams but I can recall this story blowing up. I think she’s damned if she does, damned if she doesn’t. David “got away with it” (as men often do). He kept his image, his happy family (or at least the appearance of). She’s the Homewrecker. That’s the role she was cast in whether she liked it or not. It sounds like she tried to cash in on it then, then she went away to live her life.
I kind of get why she’s talking now. Because people would be giving her grief over it even if she had been silent–that’s the nature of social media. David deosn’t owe her anything–he doesn’t owe her acknowledgement. A better framework for her would have been–a mistake from 20 years ago has come back to infringe on my life. I’m not going to revisit that time. I have moved on with my life. I’m getting harassed on social media for something that’s two decades in the past and that’s wrong. Perhaps a statement along those lines would have gone down better, rather than an interview? I think it’s fine for her to talk about the social media trolls–that’s a thing we should contend with as a society–the fact that we have the ability to harass strangers in a public forum.
But the Other Woman is easier to blame than the cheating jerk. I’d never want to have an affair with a famous man (or any man–don’t want to do to another woman what I wouldn’t want done to me)–or even a relationship of any kind with a famous man–for that reason.
You are getting pushback bc you keep saying this “how she wants David to “own up to his mistakes.” Which he did in the series.” He at no point admitted to having an affair. He just cried about how hard the tabloids made his life.
And I’ll say like I said before, even though he never admitted it, he is making money off it. Why shouldn’t she?
Totally. He is asked how they coped with the horrible tabloid stories from that time. And he admits they hurt Victoria. Hello? It’s HIS behaviour that hurt Victoria, and which was then reported by the papers. The tabloids didn’t make this up, he is the one who cheated. Plus Rebecca is the tip of the iceberg.
LOL Then she should just get on with cashing in on her new infamy, then. And stop sounding so sour-grapes because he didnt acknowledge her.
She should NOT mention his name since he didnt mention hers and she should STOP demanding that he “own up” to having an affair with her.
I mean, WTF!
This is EXACTLY what the shidtmedia did in the case of H mentioning the behind-a-pub shagging that he did as a young man. He never mentioned a name, but there came a heifer to say “Its me! Its me he shagged” then rush to the shidtmedia to get her shillings. Wheres that biich now, huh? Most likely back to eking out a living in obscurity which, of course, seems to be all she can manage to do on her own.
@Kingston okay, you cracked me up with your comment I am cackling!
I don’t understand how you would willingly inflict that on yourself and your family, all of that money cannot be worth it. It’s especially weird because she has her own life now and yet she keeps coming back. It’s so humiliating for her and for her family.
OMG. This is so dumb. People have affairs and sometimes it breaks marriages, and sometimes it doesn’t.
I’m not saying it was a nice thing to do, but, the documentary made it clear that David has a touch of…. something slightly not typical that makes him a bit emotionally vulnerable. And somethings get worse when you’re in a period of emotional unheavel, and you do stupid things. I’m not excusing having an affair by ANY stretch of the imagination, but, I also believe context matters and good people can do bad things.
It is gross that David slept with her and cheated on his wife. It’s also gross that this lady slept with a married man and is still thirsty and in need of so much attention.
She really needs to chill on that bronzer.
This situation is really frustrating to me because it causes me to want to defend the cheating husband and I HATE that.
There is a phenomenon that has always grossed me out, the idea of X woman sleeps with famous/taken man, then goes to the media and tells them everything for their 15 minutes of fame. On the one hand, the wives deserve to know. But it never seems like that is the mistresses motivation. And finding out your husband was cheating by seeing it all over the web and tabloids is extra painful.
It sounds like Rebecca was one of those women who did this, so my level of sympathy for her is already low.
I think this particular situation is complicated because it sounds like Beckham has never fully admitted to the cheating in the media ? Is that true? I can understand her taking issue with that, except it is not like people are accusing her of lying, it seems like everyone gets it, he cheated on his wife with her, if people didn’t believe it, they wouldn’t be calling her a homewrecker.
And obviously, he is an absolute ass for cheating on is wife. Ultimately, he doesn’t owe the public or the media anything. He owes his WIFE an explanation. And we have no idea what they have talked about privately. But I think it is a fair guess to assume that his wife doesn’t want him talking about the affair(s) publicly. I know *I* wouldn’t.
I am sick of cheating spouses, and I’m sick of affair partners getting a payout for their bad behavior.
“Rebecca Loos has said she has been made to “look like the bad person” in Netflix’s David Beckham documentary.”
Made to look like a bad person? You ARE a bad person for dining off this story for the last 20 years. You had an affair with a famous married man then blabbed all over the place about it. You are not the victim here Rebecca, both you and DB are despicable people and you were just the tip of the iceberg as far as his philandering goes. Your 15 minutes of fame were over a long time ago so just sit down and shut up.
She is as guilty as David as she knew that he’s Married. And tried to capitalize it back then as she is trying to do now.
And she’s wondering why she’s getting a lot of push back in SM. It’s not doing her or her family(inc her children) any favors. People have started to look at her more negatively now than David.
Why is she dragging her kids into this? As soon as I read that, I knew that these interviews are all about her getting attention. Those poor boys. I hope their Dad is stepping to stop her from talking about them again.
One thing to remember, is even if he didn’t name her in the documentary, her name will be brought up by news articles, etc. For younger generations, this is all new gossip, so it will revive everything. So even if she doesn’t say a word, she will still be getting renewed attention, horrible DMs, etc. So she is basically screwed no matter what, even without her name being mentioned by Beckham. If she can at least make a little bit of money in addition with having to deal with all of that, which she didn’t ask for, and automatically has to deal with because she was associated with someone famous 20 years ago, then what else can she really do? Articles were already being written about her to introduce the story to the people who weren’t even alive when this all happened before she said a word.
She was also on this weird reality tv show called the farm- it’s worth looking it up to see what happened on that show.
I’ve always believed that she is the person who leaked their affair and then proceeded to sell stories and then continued to try to extend her 15 minutes of fame.
When I watched the documentary, it came across as a very painful time for the couple, and no one was ever denying anything. But they aren’t required to go into detail for viewers’ sake. I felt it was addressed sufficiently and tastefully by a couple who have a family and made it through.
Fisher Stevens, the director of the documentary, gave an interview when it first came out discussing why he went about it the way he did as far as how he filmed the documentary. He said that Victoria was easy, but that David is a very private man who isn’t comfortable talking about painful times in the past. So it took a lot of hours filming David and getting him to reflect on many painful parts of his life, like all the hate he received, and open up even to the extent he did. That’s why he finally talked David into letting him show him beekeeping and how OCD he is around the house, to try to show people all sides of David. I really liked those included parts. He said that David resisted at first but then finally acquiesced.
That’s why Fisher inserted himself into the documentary talking to David. It’s why he filmed David watching back old footage, putting his mind back in that time period, and then talking about whatever clip he was watching. It worked better in drawing him out.
David nor Rebecca were victims. They had a consensual affair. He betrayed his wife. She was phony to Victoria, whom she dealt with and also worked for, and admitted Victoria was very nice, all the while hooking up with her husband. Victoria was the only victim in that mess.
Shameless seeker of another 15 minutes of fame. That’s my take.