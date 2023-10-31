The ‘Friends’ cast issued a joint statement for Matthew Perry’s passing

Matthew Perry passed away at his home on Saturday. TMZ reportedly paid off a police source to break the news before Perry’s family was informed of his passing. Hellish. Perry’s family came to the scene quickly and the family made some heartbreaking statements. It felt like everyone was waiting for Perry’s Friends costars to speak out, and they waited until they all agreed on a joint statement. They kept it simple. I’m sure they’re all devastated.
The Friends cast is mourning one of their own. Two days after Matthew Perry’s sudden death, his fellow castmates from the hit television series — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer — spoke out in a joint statement, exclusively obtained by PEOPLE.
“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” their statement reads. “There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”
“In time we will say more, as and when we are able,” the statement continues. “For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”
The message is then signed by Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc and Schwimmer.
Series co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane were joined by executive producer Kevin Bright in issuing a joint statement on Sunday.
“We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew’s passing,” they wrote. “It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives. He was a brilliant talent.” Reflecting on Perry’s breakout performance, they noted, “It’s a cliche to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew’s case, there are no truer words. From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us.”
Kaufman, Crane and Bright’s statement continued, “We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment — not just to his work, but in life as well. He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart. We send all of our love to his family and friends. This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken.”
Calling him “Matty” broke my heart a little bit – that was his nickname with the Friends cast. I hope they’re all talking and supporting each other at this time. While I knew Perry was well-liked within Hollywood, I’ve been surprised by just how many celebrities have been mourning him as a longtime friend. Salma Hayek also posted a statement (they worked together on Fools Rush In) and Gwyneth Paltrow revealed in her statement that they hooked up in their 20s.
And with this Weve lost The First of our Friends. This happened way sooner that I ever hoped it would.
He was also the one I recognized most when the show first aired. I was like who’s the cute, funny guy who has been on these other sitcoms that have not made it. He was definitely talented and his life struggles made him get what is important ab life over fame/money. I was very taken by his honesty in his memoir. I encourage others to read it. I was rooting for him and still root for him wherever he is now in the universe. And God he was funny, what timing.
The Matty name made me sad too, as I’ve heard Matt refer to Jen as Jenny before. I can’t imagine how devastated they are. I’m personally much more upset about it than I expected to be, but it really feels like hearing about an old friend who died. 🙁
I am much more upset it than I thought I would be too. This is the first celebrity death in a while that feels very personal to me.
Yes, it feels very personal. Friends started when I was a sophomore in high school, and it carried me all through my high school, college, and young adult years. I hardly knew anyone who didn’t watch it. I was talking to someone about this yesterday–that sometimes I forget how many fewer options of things to watch there used to be. Before streaming services came along, what was on tv was what you got, and I think that’s something that younger people will never fully comprehend. Audiences had fewer options, therefore most of us were watching the same things and discussing them and analyzing them. I remember vividly moments like when Ross said Rachel’s name instead of Emily’s and when Chandler and Monica slept together. Friends was literally part of the zeitgeist of the 90’s and of my personal younger years, and it’s most definitely hitting me hard.
Personal is a good way to describe it.
I was just starting college when the show started, I feel like it was with me through college and the beginning of adulthood beyond.
I’m glad they issued a joint statement, it’s the best way to do it. They must all be so devastated, they really bonded over that crazy experience and loved each other.
@Lucy – I was a junior in college and had just moved into my first apartment when the show began. I feel the same way you do about it. I remember the finale so clearly as marking those ten years of my life.
I am glad the cast made a joint statement, which reinforces everything we’ve felt about their union over the years.
MP of all of them seems to have touched a chord with so many people, even days later people are on twitter (refuse to call it the other name) talking about what an impact his personal struggles and his portrayal of Chandler had on them
I was surprised and pretty underwhelmed by the friends’ post — I don’t think it met the moment. If that had been the statement in the first few hours, yes. But Kaufman and Crane’s, and Paltrow’s seem more fitting to me. Maybe it’s because it was 5 of them and they couldn’t agree. IDK, but it seemed lacking. You put something out 24 hrs later it ought to be a piece of art or at least something that centers on him not you and your loss. “As and when we are able?” Pffft.
With all due respect, you shouldn’t judge grief. Paltrow probably hasn’t seen him in decades. His costars were his family. I couldn’t speak about my ex boyfriend’s death for months after he died, and he HATED me. I’m sure they will release another statement once the shock has worn off a bit.
Just like many people I was waiting for their statement. It’s probably morbid curiosity. I don’t really understand what you expected, though. They owe us nothing. They lost a friend who was actually like family. They don’t need to perform anything for us. Even if it’s been a few days. So what? People EXPECTED them to say something so they did. But I wouldn’t want to be put in a position where I HAVE to say something publicly after losing a loved one and living up to people’s very subjective expectations.
That’s really judgy
They just all lost a good friend and basically said they are too upset at his death to elaborate. It’s like sticking a mic in the face of someone who just lost a loved one. In the moment what exactly would you demand the 5 of them say, together, to meet your standards?
The cast of friends don’t owe us shit. His family don’t owe us shit. Let them be in their grief
It’s very weird to me the way people expect performative grief from celebrities. They did it with Angus Clouds costars earlier this summer, and I remember them doing it with Naya Rivera and the Glee cast too. Like if people that actually knew them don’t wail and rend their clothes in public they weren’t actually good friends or they don’t really miss them? It’s bizarre because we don’t actually know these people, they do. It’s gross to expect them to perform for us at a time like this. We shouldn’t try to judge whether people who are all strangers to us are being sufficiently supportive it’s not our place.
I beg to differ.
I think you wanted a PR statement.
But we got an honest one.
They are hurting, they don’t have words to say how much.
To me it felt united, heartfelt, and brief – I’m assuming they were under pressure to make a statement, everyone has been weirdly clamoring for it, and this was simple and got the job done.
It’s a weird thing that we expect celebrities to make statements like this in the height of their shock and grief. Maybe we should just let people be.
MP was the best part of every show and movie he was in. He seemed like a sensitive soul. His death is profoundly sad and sadly, not completely shocking. Hopefully the good things he did to help other addicts will be his legacy.
You said this perfectly. I could not agree more
I don’t know if he said it in his book or promoting his book that if he died people would find it shocking but not surprising. Everyone knows that excessive drug and alcohol use takes its toll on the body. It’s still very sad.
If this story is about the entire Friends cast then why use a photo without Lisa Kudrow? Is she not part of Friends? Too lazy to use the right picture.
Of all the celebrity deaths lately, Matthew Perry was the one that shocked me. I’m genuinely sad he’s gone. Chandler shaped so many of us, and it seemed like MP was finally getting past his demons. I was in a store last night and saw a coffee mug- Chandler & Monica & Joey & Ross & Rachael & Phoebe, and it took a lot for me to put it back on the shelf.