The ‘Friends’ cast issued a joint statement for Matthew Perry’s passing

Matthew Perry passed away at his home on Saturday. TMZ reportedly paid off a police source to break the news before Perry’s family was informed of his passing. Hellish. Perry’s family came to the scene quickly and the family made some heartbreaking statements. It felt like everyone was waiting for Perry’s Friends costars to speak out, and they waited until they all agreed on a joint statement. They kept it simple. I’m sure they’re all devastated.

The Friends cast is mourning one of their own. Two days after Matthew Perry’s sudden death, his fellow castmates from the hit television series — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer — spoke out in a joint statement, exclusively obtained by PEOPLE.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” their statement reads. “There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

“In time we will say more, as and when we are able,” the statement continues. “For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

The message is then signed by Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc and Schwimmer.

Series co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane were joined by executive producer Kevin Bright in issuing a joint statement on Sunday.

“We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew’s passing,” they wrote. “It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives. He was a brilliant talent.” Reflecting on Perry’s breakout performance, they noted, “It’s a cliche to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew’s case, there are no truer words. From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us.”

Kaufman, Crane and Bright’s statement continued, “We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment — not just to his work, but in life as well. He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart. We send all of our love to his family and friends. This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken.”