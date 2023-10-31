Bond: Prince William & Kate are ‘too busy’ to spend time with European royals

In June, the Prince and Princess of Wales went to Jordan to attend Crown Prince Hussein’s wedding. The Jordanian wedding was very well-attended by European royals, and many of the attendees were “heirs” and their spouses. Will and Kate weren’t treated like they were special or more important than the other royals in attendance, which might explain why William looked so miserable. William and Kate have historically avoided those kind of royal social events in other countries, so it was notable that they even agreed to go to Jordan in the first place. Then, just a few weeks ago, Denmark’s Prince Christian turned 18 and his grandmother threw him a huge party which was well-attended by European royals. There was even an official photo of Christian with all of the young future European queens. No one knows if the Danes even invited any of the Windsors, but it sounds like William and Kate would never have gone, even if they were invited. Several royal commentators suggested that W&K should actually try to be friendlier. But here comes Jennie Bond to insist that Will & Kate should continue to disrespect European royals.
The European royals all attended British events like the Coronation and the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. However, the Prince and Princess of Wales did not attend Prince Christian’s birthday celebrations which attracted some criticism. According to a royal commentator, attending the celebrations would have “given the wrong impression” and the couple did the right thing by staying in the UK.
Jennie Bond said: “Most people have had experiences of trying to get a big family reunion off the ground. We are all so busy that it can seem impossible. So I don’t see anything strange in our Royal Family struggling to find time to meet up with their European cousins.”
Bond also told OK! about the negative optics of attending a royal ball during a cost-of-living crisis. She added: “I’m not sure it would give the right impression to have a bunch of royals jetting off to Europe to join in lavish celebrations for someone’s birthday. We are still in the middle of a cost of living crisis and I think our royals do much better to spend their time on the campaigns that mean so much to them at home. I would much rather see William and Kate in their casual working clothes, visiting a charity or talking about mental health rather than dressed up to the nines at a ball somewhere in Europe.”
The same weekend as Christian’s birthday, Kate and William flew separately to France to watch two rugby matches and then did absolutely f–k all after that for two weeks. Kate even missed a very important Rugby World Cup semifinal, where her patronage (England rugby) was playing (England lost). Don’t say that W&K were too busy – they are never too busy, they haven’t been seen in two weeks, they disappeared for two months over the summer and they’re just mean and lazy. Too mean and lazy to show respect to other royal houses. It reminds me of how Charles demanded that all of the royal houses show up to his fakakta coronation – who will show up for Peg’s coronation, besides his Tory handlers and the Cholmondeleys?
They don’t want to make the wrong impression yet William has that needless trip to nyc . Kate and William have 5 lavish homes and William takes helicopters all the time.
They are radioactive. If I was a european royal I wouldn’t want to be seen in public with them because they cause so much divide, and I wouldn’t want any narrative to possibly be spun being officially seen with them, because to me, clearly the world is team Harry. The EU royals must hate them with all they’ve done to little brother n wifey
Since Queen Margrethe recently stripped four of her grandchildren of their royal titles, I very much doubt she is “Team Harry.”
They clearly feel snubbed, but why would a couple in their 40’s be invited to an 18yo’s b-day party? Lady Louise is the only Windsor age-appropriate for the event and she has he horses and studies to focus on.
Some global statesman PWT is
“I would much rather see William and Kate in their casual working clothes, visiting a charity or talking about mental health rather than dressed up to the nines at a ball somewhere in Europe.”
Oh, would you, Jennie? Maybe pass the word on to whoever manages their social calendars, because right now, they don’t do that shit, either. But I think I speak for most people when I say I’d rather just not see or hear them at all. They have nothing to say that we haven’t heard more eloquently, and with more action to back it up, from Harry and Meghan several months earlier.
Spot on, Miranda. I don’t see them making a huge impact on any of their charities, and on the rare occasions when either of them does show up, it’s only for a short time and always empty-handed. With the cost of living affecting everyone everywhere, a contribution to those causes they apparently support would no doubt be greatly appreciated. Instead, K&W turn it into a photo op for themselves.
Off topic, but Kate’s face in the second photograph looks very strange. Her teeth are clenched and she appears to have been crying. I don’t think things are going well in Windsorland.
Good pick up re the glassy eyes and clenched teeth. Do we know the date the photo was taken?
That’s from when she was in Denmark a few years ago. That’s part of the same event with the other pictures in this post, where she looks like absolute hell, in the cream sweater and green jacket. You can tell that one was touched up even slightly and the others……weren’t.
Hopefully the monarchy will be abolished so the European royals wouldn’t have to attend William’s coronation.
If he has a coronation, are we taking bets on all the women wearing tiaras or only Khate?
Kate, Charlotte. And you know Carole and Pippa will worm their way into tiaras too.
@Kittenmom IF she gets that far I can’t see her sharing the limelight with anyone. She is absolutely the woman who will be jealous of her daughter.
The real answer is that the other European royals don’t lavish them with gifts and money.
Because the European royals treat them as just another royal couple nothing else. They are accustomed to the gutter British press fawning over them and believe this nonsense they spout. I think all of this royal mess is nothing more than mess whether European or British. All of these royal houses are living off of generational stolen wealth.
Pegs wants the world (and especially his European cousins) to know that he’s the bestest, most important of all the fancy hat posers. If you won’t treat him more special, he’s not gonna come play.
I still think it’s because the European royals are so much better looking.
Undoubtedly
@Brassy Rebel, not to mention harder-working, more educated, more accomplished, better at “soft diplomacy”, etc.
All the european royals are glamorous, well educated and multilingual. Hard for will and kate to throw their weight around with them. Also the knowledge that Peggy does the bidding of brexiteers won’t leave him very popular with europeans
LOL they’re not too busy and everyone knows it.
they didnt have issues jetting off for the Jordanian royal wedding, wearing diamonds and tiaras etc. So its not like W&K are afraid of dressing up in stolen jewels during a cost of living crisis.
If they were SO BUSY with charity work, then Bond’s argument would make more sense. But they’re so incredibly lazy and my guess is at this point the RRs are super over it. they WANT W&K to attend things like the Danish reception (if they were even invited.) It would give them more to talk about. But instead, they get to talk about……how Kate is going to be the Keenest Queen that Ever Keened Queened someday.
There really has been quite a lot of talk about their non-attendance at a party that is long over. It is clear that the royal commentariat is not pleased about it. And I think some are a bit embarrassed about it since they try so hard to explain their non-attendance away.
I can’t decide if they just weren’t invited (just because this seems to have been more of a birthday party for an 18 year old and less a big royal gathering), or if they were invited and just blew it off and didn’t even offer an explanation.
Either way, I feel like the RRs are embarrassed on their behalf – embarrassed if they weren’t invited, and embarrassed if they just didn’t go.
I heard one of the rr say themselves that the European royals think of the windsors as dumpy frumpy middleclass people. They are dull and uneducated. Kind of feels like the windsors are the white trash royals.
This is not the flex they think it is. They keep drawing attention to the fact that the Lamebridges are disengaged from the other royal families in Europe.
Oh please. Jennie Bond doesn’t want to see the Wails mumble & sneer at the peasants. She would rather write about fancy balls & Keen’s clothes, I bet.
Nice try with this. The lazy leftovers don’t know what busy is. They were doing a photo op in France to cover for not going to Australia to see the women’s team.
And both visiting separately too. I think the ‘busy’ angle is laughable considering these two dullards don’t do anything! The only thing they’re busy at is living separate lives, whilst trying to keep up the pretence of still being a married couple. No wonder they are so woefully exhausted! *tiny violin*
I think this is more of the strategy they use about H&M: “you’re not snubbing us; we’re snubbing you.”. Bet there was no invitation.
Looking at that group photo, it would be extremely obvious that Will is so much less attractive than the European royals.
She’s just doing her job, cleaning up after the Wails Fails.
I don’t think I would cultivate a relationship with a family who does what these people have done to a family member, I imagine that inviting the BRF is also inviting their media in and no one sane would welcome that toxicity.
Didn’t then Duchess Kate make a solo trip to Denmark last year, walking in front of CPMary then posing with CP Mary and the queen? You mean they didn’t find her hogging the limelight endearing? I think Kate is to blame for this snub because she would love to polish up her tiara and go to a ball if she got the invite.
And she was late for her meeting with QM.
No one wants to be mistreated by these miserable pair of people
Yes! Keen leaves a sour taste in people’s mouths wherever she goes, just like her immature husband. They are not popular in the slightest.
Wrong. The public wouldn’t mind seeing W&K looking royal at a royal event. Where the “cost of living” argument comes in is the constant helicopter rides, the excessive number of homes, the international trips solely to embiggen Willam, the long vacations…
It’s like Brexit. Remember, most of the media that supports the BRF were also in favor of Brexit. The European royalty is basically saying, “How’d that work out for ya?” as they party together.
The European royals are probably wary of the British royals and the clown show they are becoming. The Brits are increasingly associated with right wing causes, the world knows that the King wished he were a tampon up Horsilla’s hoo-haa. The Invictus Games (and Harry and Megan’s silence after they said their piece) shows the public is on the side of the Sussexes, and the royals keep defining themselves as “Against the Sussexes.” That’s their only core message. The Brtish royals have become the toxic Qanon aunt and uncle you don’t invite to Thanksgiving because they will spoin the event for everybody.
Couldn’t have said it better myself. The British royals are the toxic right wing trailer trash royals now. Qe2 cultivated relationships with European royals considering them extended family. Charles and William are to arrogant and entitled. And expect to get special treatment. Toxic.
Classic British exceptionalism. Same attitude that made Britain vote for Brexit. The British royals think that they are the best royals, somehow superior to the other European royals.
I do hope someone is saving all these ‘William and Kate are just soooooo busy’ articles for when the annual engagement numbers come out at the end of the year.