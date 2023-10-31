Gary Goldsmith is allegedly planning a tell-all book about…the Sussexes??

For months now, I’ve been wondering why Gary Goldsmith hasn’t been trotted out to explain why Carole Middleton’s business went bankrupt and why he can’t withdraw some money to pay off Party Pieces’ extensive debt. Gary is Carole’s brother and uncle to the Princess of Wales. Gary used to regularly give interviews to the Daily Mail, and he was usually tasked with “hitting back” at Prince Harry and Meghan. It was just in January of this year that Gary was at it again, smearing the Sussexes in the wake of Prince Harry’s Spare. The Mail truly paid him to put his name on the tabloid’s most unhinged smear jobs for several years during the Sussexit. Some have theorized that Gary bankrolled the Middletons for years, that he was the one propping up Party Pieces and he was the one financing the Great Wait (Kate’s eleven-year wait for Big Blue). That looks even more likely now that the Middletons’ house of cards has collapsed and people are openly acknowledging that the Middletons have been broke-ass for a while.

A Royal Family insider has said that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are worried about a forthcoming ‘bombshell’ memoir by the Princess of Wales’ uncle. Gary Goldsmith – the younger brother of Kate’s mother, Carole Middleton – is preparing to reveal “private family details”, and will use this as an opportunity to give the Middleton family “a voice” in the midst of accusations and criticism levelled at the House of Windsor by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The source said Gary aims to “set the record straight” in the form of a “comeback” account almost a year since the release of the Sussexes’ explosive tell-all Netflix docuseries and Prince Harry ’s book Spare, both of which dropped several bombshells about the Royal Family. They said: “When Harry was originally compiling his book, his publisher was confident William wouldn’t comment, because it wouldn’t be fitting for a future King to do so. Harry wouldn’t have anticipated such a comeback from Kate’s family. He and Meghan won’t like it one bit and will be dreading the book’s release.” Gary, 58, first spoke about penning his memoir back in 2013, and while he initially stressed he wouldn’t reveal secrets that might embarrass his royal niece or her husband, both 41, it appears he has since decided against that stance. According to OK, the source added: “Gary has been talking to the press a lot lately and his comments seem to have gone down well with some people, especially his criticism of Harry and Meghan. He did originally plan to focus the book on himself and his journey to becoming a millionaire, but he will now add in some private family details.” Although it is likely there will be some shock revelations released, Gary, who has made a £30 million fortune through his IT recruitment business, will have Carole and Kate look over the manuscript before it gets passed on to the publisher. They explained: “Gary is still very close to both Carole and Kate. He won’t want to do anything that will embarrass them, but it could be a good way of putting a Middleton voice out there to set the record straight over some of the things Harry wrote about in Spare.” And it won’t just be Harry who is caught off balance by Gary’s memoir, with the source claiming Meghan, 42, is likely to be just as blindsided. They said: “Meghan won’t be expecting Kate’s family to get back at her. She’s very aware that the royals ‘never complain, never explain’ as the saying goes.”

[From The Daily Mirror]

My theory is that Gary isn’t “writing” anything, and some Mail hack is planning to ghost-write some ghastly smear job and Gary has agreed to put his name on it. My theory is that Gary is probably pretty broke too, considering we haven’t heard anything about him riding to Carole’s rescue. The absolute state of the Middletons these days – bankrupt business, broke as hell, Moneybags Gary can’t help, two different poster campaigns in Bucklebury, neither of the wealthy sons-in-law will step in, and the community is pissed off because Carole basically defrauded dozens of local businesses. What I’ve never understood about the Uncle Gary issue is… every time he “opens his mouth,” it makes the Middletons look absolutely unhinged. It’s not the Sussexes who should be worried, it’s Kate and William who should be worried that Kate’s domestic abuser uncle is going to make everyone look tacky, crass and low-class.