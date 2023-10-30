James Sinclair: The Middletons ‘haven’t got the kind of the money people think they have’

As we’ve described for months, Carole and Michael Middleton have been in hiding since the collapse of Party Pieces in the late spring. Party Pieces had been badly mismanaged for years, although I genuinely believe that PP was never as financially successful as the Middletons claimed in their heyday. Following PP’s collapse into insolvency, vendor after vendor came out to speak about how Carole Middleton personally screwed them over, that she was on the phone with them, begging for extensions and promising to pay PP’s bills eventually. Credit was always extended because, hey, she’s the mother of the future queen. Carole was also the face of the company, and she even went to New Jersey to showcase PP’s “expansion” into the American market. Then PP was sold for pennies on the dollar to James Sinclair, and now Sinclair has been trying to push a false narrative about how PP’s collapse wasn’t Carole’s fault and there’s no reason why she should ever pay off the £2.6 million in debt. Sinclair previously gave an interview to the Telegraph a few weeks ago, and now he’s been trotted out to give another interview to the Sun. Some highlights:
Party Pieces’ collapse: With such royal links it was a shock in June this year when the company went into administration with £2.6m debts, leaving suppliers unpaid and the 30 plus workforce in fear of their futures. The company was bought for £180,000 by entrepreneur James Sinclair and continues trading. James stepped in to save the brand because he recognised its legacy. Under the terms of a deal known as a pre-pack administration however, James was not liable for the debts that had already been incurred.
New company boss, James, a former kids entertainer, tells Fabulous: “Carole has a huge emotional attachment to the business, even now. She spent three decades building it, literally from the kitchen table up and the whole family was involved. She built into a very successful business. It was a wrench for her to see it start to fail. It’s no secret that she’s part of a family that is busier than most and she wanted to retire. She sold half of the company to investors, a new team came in, and she stepped away from the business.”
James says that even though Party Pieces struggled during the pandemic, it was still in a healthy position when Carole stepped away but believes, however well intended, that the new management team overstretched and spent too much money.
“In November last year they asked Carole to come back in and she tried to steady the ship. She was like a lifeboat and a force of personality, but it was too late. In my view all she was guilty of was trying to retire. Everyone thinks she came out of it with a big fat cheque but quite the opposite is true, she came out of it with nothing. People expect her or her family to foot the bill, but they haven’t got the kind of the money people think they have.”
For his investment James got around seven lorry loads of stock, the brand, some of the staff, the website and the infrastructure.
James says that Carole desperately tried to avoid creditors being place out of pocket but in the end that wasn’t possible. “She wanted the business to be successful after I bought it because there were staff there who she cared about and she wanted to make sure their jobs were secure,” says James, who ensured staff were relocated from Berkshire to the new offices in Essex. When you start a business from scratch and run it for 30 years, you care, you want it to carry on. It’s very much like a baby. It’s part of who you are, part of your brain and your imagination, and you don’t want it just to end. None of the family did because they all worked there. It would have been a crying shame.”
Well well – “Everyone thinks she came out of it with a big fat cheque but quite the opposite is true, she came out of it with nothing. People expect her or her family to foot the bill, but they haven’t got the kind of the money people think they have.” A fate worse than death for the Middletons – Clever Carole isn’t so clever after all, and after “selling” half of PP, she didn’t make any money? And she’s broke as hell now, too broke to pay off the £2.6 million? The answer for a reasonable person would be “selling that giant manor house, paying off the debt and downsizing.” But Queen Carole wants all of the trappings, even if she never earned any of it. Where IS dodgy Uncle Gary anyway? And whatever happened to that pot farm adjacent to the Middletons’ property?
Note by CB: Get the Top 10 stories about the Middletons’ shady finances when you sign up for our mailing list! I only send one email a day on weekdays after lunch.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Party Pieces’ IG.
Ouch, I can’t tell if he’s trying to help Carole or hurt her here. He pretty much comes out and says they’ve been presenting a false image in public regarding their wealth.
I think he’s legitimately trying to help, but doesn’t realize Carole would rather poke her own eyes out with a smoldering fire poker than have the public know they’re poor.
It’s a bit of both – he’s speaking out to distance himself and his own business from the fall out, he’s protecting his assets. That bit about them not having the kind of money people think (or in this case that Carole wanted people to think) the had was a snide remark – he’s basically confirming that they are bankrupt personally as well as selling a bankrupt business. For all her wailing about paying her creditors they were never going to do that even if they had the money to do so – they were always going to get that debt written off.
That family were funded by Uncle Gary for years, then they got William to help them buy their big mansion, they then scammed the tax payer for ‘security’ upgrades to the property, raided the royal furniture storage and have grasped at every freebie they could get their hands on. They used their royal connections for years – from manipulating small business owners to demanding freebies from designers, they did it all and got away with it.
They are not broke and will have money stashed off shore and am convinced Carole was going to relaunch herself as some sort of ‘influencer’ or ‘celebrity’ mouthpiece to make some money but that’s now dead in the water. The Middleton name is mud and these stories just keep reminding us of their grift.
So, you mean to tell me Kate Middleton, Pippa Middleton and their parents all put together can’t come up with 2.4 million to pay off these poor little businesses that they swindled? This man is on crack if he thinks what he says makes the Middletonedeafs look any better than they did when they were first outed as con artists scammers. They need to sell that goddamn “manor” and pay people their hard earned money that you stole from them. Otherwise, they’all need to quit whining (through 3rd parties of course) about how malicious those posters that are demanding they pay up are hurtful to them. They’re a bunch of thieving conniving, hideous scammers of a family.
Did Pippa have anything to do with the business for her husband to take on their debt? They have their children to consider the future for. Kate has no money and not enough influence with Will or Charles to get it from them.
This is Carole’s way of saying,”stop putting up posters criticizing us- we don’t have your money!” Sinclair is helping her out. But i doubt this is accurate. The whole business collapse was structured to protect the Midds’ personal assets, so they have them. They ain’t broke.
“She’s part of a family that is busier than most”? How so exactly?
Grifting takes a lot of time.
Well, it does take a lot of effort to come up with multiple business ideas and completely fuck them up (runs in the family, apparently). And maintaining the Meghan lookbook is quite a feat.
Yeah, that was a silly and even insulting statement. The Middletons, and especially their daughters, have lots of help at home. Nannies, cooks, cleaners. How is Carole so busy? Please.
Kate Is stuck at Adelaide cottage and no room for a live in nanny – she and Willie wanted the Royal Lodge so they could live in splendour in separate wings from each other! Wilie has discarded her and her free loading family
Planning and planting stories in the press, responding to stories they don’t like in the press….
They’re busy pulling the posters which expose their grift.
Getting to and from Mustique is not easy. Plus there are a lot of other vacations they are busy with that no one knows about, or so CarolE bragged recently, like The Isles of Scilly. Dealing with debtors is for peasants.
“People expect her or her family to foot the bill, but they haven’t got the kind of the money people think they have.”
Except for we know very well that the Middleton’s son- in-law recently came into duchy money! So at least some of the family could make these creditors whole if they wanted to, they just… don’t want to. Ditto selling Middleton Manor – rumoured to also have been paid for by William. Something is fishy here.
Carole knows willies dirty secrets and no doubt blackmailed him into buying them a big house!
Didn’t the Middletons also have a London flat that Kate, Pippa and then James lived? They could sell it and pay off their creditors.
That flat was sold a few years ago. I suspect the money they got for it was given to James to buy his house in Buckleberry.
I thought his wife was from a rich family herself and her family bought them their home?
The flat was sold after Parliament passed the Criminal Finances Act in 2017. One provision of the Act allows the police or other investigatory authorities to seek an Unexplained Wealth Order (UWO) and investigate situations where it appears property has been acquired by someone who does not appear to have sufficient financial assets. People who buy London properties for cash has been a particular focus. The law allows for property to be confiscated if the owner cannot show how they obtained the money.
The Middletons sold the flat in 2018 , making a reported 1.2 million profit.
A major aim of this legislation is to combat criminal activity involving money laundering.
Except they sold the flat in 2019 for less than the asking price and made less than £600,000 in profits.
The myth has been busted. Kate’s parents were never millionaires and they always lived above their means.
Yep – Pippa’s wedding was comp’d and I remember Party Pieces having a big sale on to get money, money which paid for Pippa’s ‘royal’ wedding. Lets not forget that there were several press releases from KP about Pippa’s wedding and then there was the ‘Will Meghan attend’ drama, all stirred by the Middletons to drum up interest and freebies for Pippa.
Pippa married the son of a millionaire though so didn’t her paedo father in law help out ?
Too bad so sad for Carole. This article really isn’t helping her it is pointing out that she has no money if we believe the story that it went down hill after she sold part to investors. She should sell her mansion and pay back what and who she owes. She doesn’t need such a large space.
The Middletons have been living above their means for years.
Three lazy children and not one can support themselves, they were raised to marry and depend on their spouses.
James ran so many businesses into the ground, Pippa had opportunity after opportunity and failed, regarding the other daughter, where to start, “can you taste it, by smelling it”
No more loans for you, Carole. You’re in the gutter. But don’t worry, Keen can show you where the nearest food bank is.
😂😂 karma has come for the deceitful Middletons!
In case anyone needs a reminder, the Middleton’s purchased the Buckleberry mansion AFTER Kate got married. They previously had a much more normal home. Which to me, means the Queen probably bought it for them as a suitable dwelling for the grandparents of the future king. They probably aren’t allowed to sell it, that would be so gauche.
So the Middleton’s got a manor house, Pippa ended up on a huge estate, and Kate ended up in a cottage with just three bedrooms, hahaha! Was it worth it girl?
Kate also ended up with a mansion in London, a mansion in Norfolk, and a cottage in Scotland, along with all the clothes, jewels, cars, helicopters, vacations, and servants. And I don’t believe for a minute they actually live in a four bedroom cottage on the Windsor estate. Ever seen them photographed there?
Well we’ll see what Kate ends up with, but yes, I believe she’s living in Adelaide. why would she be photographed there? It’s not like the paps can sit outside the cottage to get a picture of her coming or going.
So are you saying Kate is a lying con artist like her mother? What’s that old saying about apples and trees? That whole family is a bunch of fakes. Maybe Pippa and her husband are really as wealthy as they claim but who knows. As for whether Kate thinks it was worth it, my guess is she probably stopped asking herself that years ago to preserve her sanity. I don’t know if its working.
There have been questions about the Middletons finances for many years. Until she was 13 Kate lived in a four bedroomed ‘semi’ which was being bought on a mortgage. The house was one half of what was originally a large detached farmhouse in Briarfield. The family moved to a larger detached manor house and also bought a sizeable piece land adjacent to the property. They paid in full with no extension of mortgage. This was the house Kate lived in from 13 until she married. The Middletons’ current home is ‘Bucklebury Manor’ a much larger home with extensive grounds.
According to an investigation by the Telegraph in 2010 the Middletons’ profit income from Party Pieces would be around £130,000 a year. A comfortable enough income at the time but nowhere near what they would need to support a lifestyle which included sending three children to an expensive school, continuing to support them in adult life, taking family holidays in Mustique and buying a London flat for cash.
I cannot feel bad for them, especially Carole. She sold the image and was the image. Where she went she had that smug look on her face and used connections and was seen out and about. All she cared about was herself. And the fact that she tried to get a foothold on US market proves that she didn’t really care about fixing the issue before trying to expand. Party Pieces went to pieces.
And if this was back in the 1940s and 1960s when things could be kept hush hush she may have gotten bailed out. But Wills isn’t about to throw her a monetary life line since the backlash would be brutal. And he will not jeopardize his money making duchy for Carole.
I would hope there are significant safeguards in place to prevent Willyboy from helping the Midds with Duchy money, even if he wanted.
Tin foil tiara theory: I wonder if Wills gave the Midds money (from his Diana inheritance maybe?) to prop up their business and one of the things that’s caused the unmistakable problems between him and Kate is that he found out they wasted his money. That would explain a lot.
The ownership issue is irrelevant, as far as I’m concerned, because in the end it was Carole who begged for credit and promised repayment, trading on her daughter’s status, and screwing over the vendors she did business with.
Yes, THAT’S the point. If the business had just gone under that would be one thing but Carole herself contacted suppliers and used her name and her daughter’s position to persuade them to trade when, without this, they probably would not have done. She made them personal assurances that turned out to be a load of lies. This is why people are angry.
These people purchased a diamond tiara for Katherine’s sister Pipa.
I have questions bc he can’t be serious! What multimillionaire purchases a bankrupt company and continuously praises and throws pity parties for the previous owner? How is this beneficial to his reputation in the business community? Is he being financially rewarding for simping for Carol? And how is he so overly familiar with the Middletons’ PERSONAL finances? Funny how its radio silence when it comes to Michael and Uncle G.
Dude, you sound like a fool bc no one is buying this bs. Carole successfully pimped out her lazy offspring, and all of them have wealthy spouses now – with one being future king – so there’s no non selfish reason for her and Mike to keep refusing to pay those creditors. Try again.
Maybe Carole can start working at Pippa’s petting zoo or James’ dog food company. Work that Middleton magic there!
The only reason this new story is coming out is the Middletons’ social standing has taken a massive hit. They are William’s trash in-laws, the British Markles. They are using the media to try to get William to pay off the debts because any attempted relaunches will be hampered if they aren’t.
She really is Gloaty McGloatface in that first pic. Before it all came crashing down.
I believe that William is indeed financially helping them, not by paying off their debts but by gifting them support money. They have no source of income and can’t sell the mansion because it is not in their name. It is simply face saving for the monarchy to keep them afloat. It is to protect George and his future reputation, having bankrupt and destitute grandparents is not a good look. Look for Carole to be appointed on the board of directors somewhere with a hefty salary. Connections, of course.