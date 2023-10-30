Prince Harry ‘elevated’ to African Parks’ Board of Directors after his presidency

There have been moments where I’ve worried about Prince Harry’s patronage of African Parks. Would the Windsors find some way to “take away” Harry’s position with African Parks? I worried for no reason though. Harry has served as president of African Parks since December 2017, and one of his most recent visits on behalf of African Parks was leading an American congressional delegation through a multi-country tour of conservation efforts in 2022. Now Harry is getting a promotion with the NGO. From African Parks:
Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex is a humanitarian, military veteran, mental wellness advocate, and environmentalist.
The Duke has dedicated his life’s work to advancing causes that he is passionate about, and that bring about permanent change for people and places. For over two decades, he has taken a deep personal interest in frontline conservation projects across Africa that work to protect the region’s natural resources and wildlife, for the benefit of local communities.
In July 2016, Prince Harry first joined African Parks in Malawi, where he served as part of the expert team that helped implement the first phase of the 500 Elephants project, one of the largest and most significant elephant translocations in conservation history.
Over the years, Prince Harry has remained closely involved in supporting the organisation’s mission of protecting Africa’s national parks for its people, and advancing wildlife conservation in Africa and around the world. Most recently, in August 2022, Prince Harry co-hosted a group of US officials, conservationists, and philanthropists as they toured protected wildlife and nature preserves under African Parks’ Management in Zambia, Mozambique and Rwanda.
In 2023, after serving six years as President, he was elevated to an officially appointed member of the Board of Directors, the governing body of the organisation.
[From African Parks]
Wow, this is so cool. One of the tabloid stories I believed from a few months ago was that Harry plans to do some kind of Netflix docuseries about conservation efforts in Africa, perhaps tied to his existing work with African Parks and other charities. I would love that, and I wonder if this Board of Directors position will make it even easier. Anyway, it’s nice to remember that Harry’s brother rage-shrieked “Africa is MINE!” and Harry just ignored that bald dumbass.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
-
-
145545, Prince Harry meets Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu at the office of The Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation on day three of his tour in Cape Town , South Africa. South Africa – Monday November 30, 2015. UK, FRANCE, AUS, NZ, CHINA, HONG KONG, TAIWAN, SPAIN & ITALY OUT Photograph: Â© i-Images, PacificCoastNews. Los Angeles Office: +1 310.822.0419 sales@pacificcoastnews.com FEE MUST BE AGREED PRIOR TO USAGE,Image: 532071606, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: i-Images, PacificCoastNews / Avalon
-
-
145602, Prince Harry seen at the South African Wildlife College in the Kruger National Park on day five of his tour of Lesotho and South Africa. South Africa – Wednesday December 2, 2015. South Africa. UK, FRANCE, AUS, NZ, CHINA, HONG KONG, TAIWAN, SPAIN & ITALY OUT Photograph: Â© i-Images, PacificCoastNews. Los Angeles Office: +1 310.822.0419 sales@pacificcoastnews.com FEE MUST BE AGREED PRIOR TO USAGE,Image: 532077372, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: i-Images, PacificCoastNews / Avalon
-
-
145602, Prince Harry seen at the South African Wildlife College in the Kruger National Park on day five of his tour of Lesotho and South Africa. South Africa – Wednesday December 2, 2015. South Africa. UK, FRANCE, AUS, NZ, CHINA, HONG KONG, TAIWAN, SPAIN & ITALY OUT Photograph: Â© i-Images, PacificCoastNews. Los Angeles Office: +1 310.822.0419 sales@pacificcoastnews.com FEE MUST BE AGREED PRIOR TO USAGE,Image: 532077383, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: i-Images, PacificCoastNews / Avalon
-
-
145602, Prince Harry seen at the South African Wildlife College in the Kruger National Park on day five of his tour of Lesotho and South Africa. South Africa – Wednesday December 2, 2015. South Africa. UK, FRANCE, AUS, NZ, CHINA, HONG KONG, TAIWAN, SPAIN & ITALY OUT Photograph: Â© i-Images, PacificCoastNews. Los Angeles Office: +1 310.822.0419 sales@pacificcoastnews.com FEE MUST BE AGREED PRIOR TO USAGE,Image: 532077428, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: i-Images, PacificCoastNews / Avalon
-
-
145602, Prince Harry seen at the South African Wildlife College in the Kruger National Park on day five of his tour of Lesotho and South Africa. South Africa – Wednesday December 2, 2015. South Africa. UK, FRANCE, AUS, NZ, CHINA, HONG KONG, TAIWAN, SPAIN & ITALY OUT Photograph: Â© i-Images, PacificCoastNews. Los Angeles Office: +1 310.822.0419 sales@pacificcoastnews.com FEE MUST BE AGREED PRIOR TO USAGE,Image: 532077431, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: i-Images, PacificCoastNews / Avalon
-
-
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on day one of a tour of Africa the listed Nyanga township, to see the Justice Desk initiative,Image: 537900421, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
The Duke of Sussex delivers a speech in front of the Diana Tree in Huambo, Angola, on day five of the royal tour of Africa. The Duke is visiting the minefield where his late mother, the Princess of Wales, was photographed in 1997, which is now a busy street with schools, shops and houses.,Image: 538259128, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
23-09-2019 Africa Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry on the 1st day of the visit to South Africa.
Visiting a workshop that teaches children about their rights, self-awareness and safety and provides self-defence classes and female empowerment training to young girls in the community in Cape Town.
.
Uh oh someone on salt isle’s head must be exploding. Mr. Africa is mine will have to find something to do there other than tell Africans how many children they should have. Glad Harry’s work is continuing and a documentary from him on this subject would be nice.
This young man has significant roles on three continents. I am very proud of how he continuously follows his passions which will ultimately lead to the world being just a little bit better. As he has mentioned on several occasions, Africa is to him like a second home. And he shows this by his work there.
Africa isn’t Willy Nilly’s and neither is the US so he’d better start accepting that and concentrate on the UK. Meanwhile I’m being blinded by the incandescence emanating from across the pond! Oh well! Congrats and well done Prince Harry!
I wonder if the African Parks org was under pressure by the BRF to stop working with Harry (and then they’d assign Pegs as patron?). But African Parks said, nope, we’re going to give him an official position with the organization that cannot be revoked by the bitter and jealous Leftover Royals.
In any case, it’s clear the organization values Harry’s work and the light he can shine on the conservation work they’re doing and want to keep him involved at a high level. I’m happy for Harry and am pretty sure I can hear incandescent raging all the across the Atlantic, “Africa is MINE!”
Why would they? African Parks is not a royal patronage.
Harry had an official position with the organization. By accepting a board position he is explicitly agreeing to fundraise. That’s how board positions work.
Congratulations to Prince Harry. He does the work, he isn’t for photo up, super intelligent guy. Well deserved promotion, Meghan husband, Diana son, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet papa.
African Parks was never a royal patronage so there was no way for the Royal Family to take it away from him. But his position as a working royal meant that he could only be involved as President which now seems like it was a made up role. It’s good to see him become a full fleged member of the board of directors as it shows that he is now free to do whatever he wants. As for the rumored documentary I will wait for Netflix to announce it before believing that story.
Wonderful recognition for Harry’s sincere efforts for seven years! I’m happy for him and the organization.
Cue the “Harry steals attention from KFC’s Kenya trip” in 3.2.1… 🙄
Prince Harry lives in California with his wife Meghan and their two children Prince Archie and Princes Lilibet.
I like the living in California part, I’m not saying they’re petty dropping the announcement just before Chucky lands on the African Continent.
“ Anyway, it’s nice to remember that Harry’s brother rage-shrieked “Africa is MINE!” and Harry just ignored that bald dumbass.”
*chef’s kiss*
Also I love that this has happened right before Chuckles visits Kenya. Different countries but it’s the same continent and it’s right before a visit that you KNOW is not going to be the warm, fuzzy welcome Harry would get.
Good for Harry. These are the kinds of moves that show the organizations he works with value him and his involvement. He’s not just a figurehead.
I respect that this is a pro-Sussex space-one that I’ve relied on to follow them since 2018 though and I know that a vibrant community of people has been here much longer before the Sussexes came to be). But we have to be willing to ask difficult questions, even of the nice, well-intentioned folks we like because intent and outcomes are separate. Harry is a monarchist. He made that clear in Spare. He’s still got a colonialism framework when it comes to the continent of Africa. These conservation orgs are neocolonial projects.
I looked at the website’s list of the boards. Former colonial powers. More African participants at the lower level of management.
Their website says the org exercises “complete responsibility” over conservation efforts “in cooperation” with local governments. That means AP is in charge and African governments play a supporting role. What gives them the right to do this? A lot of their partners have ties to colonial exploitation that has caused environmental damage in the first place. These conservation organizations are problematic. There are valid critiques of their agendas and impact.
I agree with you @OnThisDay. Sadly unless there’s a change in approach to how some of these organisations work, it is just colonialism all over again. Harry has shown great capacity to learn and adapt based on the experiences that he has gone through. I’m hoping something similar happens in the area of conservation. It can’t always be that African resources are protected by others. This can never be true.
Thank you, OnThisDay and Mrazi, for saying what I was thinking but wasn’t sure I should say.
Congrats to Prince Harry!