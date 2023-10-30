The Daily Beast & the NY Post both did straight summaries of Byline’s Sussexit report

One of the biggest royal stories of October was Byline Times’ exclusive reporting around the 2020 Sussexit, with lots of details about what was going on behind-the-scenes. Dan Wootton was paying Prince William’s press secretary Christian Jones and Jones’s partner to leak Sussex information, and when Harry named Jones in some pre-lawsuit legal papers, the palace freaked out because their whole rotten operation would be exposed. Byline’s sources confirmed the palace mindset, which is that the Sussexes’ finances and security had to be cut off as a way to “bring them to heel” back in the UK. I don’t believe Byline has anywhere close to the full story of what went down, but Byline is on the right track.
What was also interesting was watching the British and American media mostly ignore Byline’s reporting. You might say “hey, this is old news” or “no one cares about the royals!” But the same outlets which carry any and every half-assed negative rumor about the Sussexes were suddenly silent as the grave. From what I’ve seen, ITV is still the only British outlet to cover Byline’s reporting and ITV added their own reporting and timeline (which didn’t make any sense, but hey, at least they tried).
Then, over the weekend, two American outlets covered Byline’s report. The Daily Beast’s Royalist column did just a straight summary of Byline’s cover story in their weekly round-up of royal news. Then the NY Post did the same – a straight-forward summary, without contacting dumbf–k “royal experts” to chime in or soften the reporting. I find that coverage especially weird from the Post, which is owned by the Murdoch family, same as The Sun. The Sun was the outlet which broke the Sussexit story, with Wootton’s exclusive reporting, and Harry is still suing the Sun. The Sun also paid Prince William a seven-figure settlement that same year, 2020.
Mail columnist Richard Eden’s tweet doesn’t count as “covering” the Byline story, but it did show the British derangers’ desperation to change the subject.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, foreground centre, sits with Prince William, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles, front row, Prince Andrew, background right, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London, Monday, March 11, 2019.
Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II from foreground are seated at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London, Monday, March 11, 2019.
Her Majesty The Queen, Head of the Commonwealth, accompanied by The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry a and Ms. Meghan Markle, The Duke of York, The Princess Royal, The Countess of Wessex, The Duchess of Gloucester and Princess Alexandra will attend the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day.
Her Majesty The Queen, Head of the Commonwealth, accompanied by The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry a and Ms. Meghan Markle, The Duke of York, The Princess Royal, The Countess of Wessex, The Duchess of Gloucester and Princess Alexandra will attend the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day. Pic Shows Megan Markle attending the service
Their Royals Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Prince Harry and his Fiancee Megan Markle
Their Royals Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Prince Harry and his Fiancee Megan Markle
Upon conclusion of the Commonwealth Service, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle will meet school children in the Dean’s yard before attending a Reception.
The Duchess of Sussex talks with Prince Charles at the Westminster Abbey Commonwealth day service.
The Duke and duchess of Cambridge stand with the duke and Duchess of Sussex at Westminster Abbey for a Commonwealth day service.
Yes Byline is on the right track but they need to reveal why Peg is being (and in turn his tabloid bedmates) so protected. I’m glad it is being reported on and not being softened but the why of it needs to be revealed.
The legal issue with UK is that you have the right to an undefamed name (google The Defamation Act 2013). Defamation is taken very seriously and has destroyed people who didn’t take it seriously. The laws are built to exactly protect people like Peg, Jimmy Saville, Boris Johnson, Prince Phillip/Andrew/etall etcetc. You have to have all the witnesses ready and prepared to testify without fearing they will be unalived, or destroyed financially and socially. Which is very difficult when a machine like The Firm is poised to go after you with bottomless purses and media behind them.
This is the reason it has taken so long for Russel Brand to be brought down. I am sure the people of Byline had much much more information they could not print without them putting their newspaper in jeopardy.
Problem is.. when you are so shallow, void, vapid, narcissistic, lacking any positive qualities like Peg and Charlie.. things leak more and more. The Republic movement is actually quite strong right now here in the UK, especially with 50s and under and as the old guard dies out more resentment is going to build against the monarchy. I don’t think it will happen in my lifetime, given how embroiled politicians are and how feudal the socioeconomic system still sadly is, but I take great pleasure in knowing they are angry and bitter every single day of their lives.
Thanks for the clarification, Olivia. This explains a lot.
Thank you Olivia I did not know that the laws were protecting the vile.
Certainly didn’t keep them from defaming H&M.
This is a start. Like we said last week most of us already figured the part about the security being used to try to bring harry back, but to see it written out plainly is still something new, and to see it being tied to William’s private secretary receiving money from the Sun?? Also something new for most people.
So the fact that its additional getting coverage in Daily Beast and NY Post is a good start IMO, all things considered.
And Eden’s tweet is so stupid.
Eden like the rest of the rota eats saw ByLines take down Dan Wooton and they’re afraid they’re next.
Rupert Murdoch had a weirdly intense love life this year, and we got rumors about his physical and mental health because of it. Then Lachlan, his son, acquired more power in the Murdoch empire. We’ve also learned in the past year that Harry understands a bit where Lachlan’s (estranged?) brother, James, comes from. Is this why the NY Post is actually reporting what happened with Byline? Or is this a springboard (RM’s tactic in the past) to use the NY Post article as a source for something bonkers and evil in the UK?
Emily Andrews also had a cryptic tweet about being the Sun royal reporter at the time. There’s no doubt she left the Sun because of Wootton. The British press may not be talking about the Bylines piece but they are very much aware of it.
Maybe to make themselves look better or share the blame by implicating the royals and their employees in all the stories?
Thr Post is covering it to make it look like this was all down to Wootton and not that the Royal Family has a deal with the British press to protect the heirs and to smear Harry and Meghan.
I suspect it’s a shot across Willie and Chuckles bow – we know where the skeletons are buried, and our US arm isn’t afraid to run it.
@seaflower: I guess you can dream but I think this is about self preservation rather than any shot at Charles and William. I have no faith in any part of the Murdoch press. The Post hasn’t been exactly kind to Harry and Meghan and I have no doubt they hired photographers that were involved in the paparazzi chase.
ByLines is not done here. It’s going to drip drip drip like it did on Dan Wooton that led to his ouster from GB News and the Fail and a criminal investigation. I think the US media is not jumping on this because they were quick to repeat the BM talking points. They have egg on their faces thanks to BylinesTimes.
I thought this was part one of three parts to this story? I thought more was coming out later. I could be wrong though bc I think it also said this was a three year long investigation. We’ll see.
Has anyone read the details behind the paywall? Thought maybe there’d be more details.
I bought the issue, and yes, Part 1 is quite detailed.
I truly hope that someday someone will out Richard Eden’s dirty laundry and take him down so hard we never have to see or hear from him again.
I noticed the last few days there have been no negative stories about Harry and Meghan popping up on my news feed .
No stories about them at all .
I thought to myself maybe just maybe some people are starting to feel a little bit of heat happening and stepping back a bit .
But then tomorrow there might be heaps of snarky little lying stories , who knows .
I just can’t wait to see all the dominoes come crashing down on top of each other .
I’ve always felt like there’s a Boris Johnson angle to the Sussexes leaving. I wouldn’t be surprised if the British govt was actually a major player in the breakdown. At the very least, I’m sure that government benefitted from hiding behind a few royal scandals.
Perhaps through William’s close relationship with the Tories?
Boris Johnson had a lot more pressing issues to tackle at the time. Come on people.
I wasn’t suggesting anything direct. More of the part of the bigger story about where William’s loyalty lies and how it relates to what the Tories are doing to England right now (decimating social safety net).
Given what we know about his inability to deal with anything serious it would not surprise me at all if he saw them as a handy distraction – bread and circuses. He only cares about himself, if the monarchy collapsing had a benefit to him he’d be all over it.
Lol @edens quote. Let’s talk about Harry and Meghan’s plane use instead. What an obvious hack.
I’ve always felt like there’s a Boris Johnson angle to the Sussexes leaving:
That wouldn’t surprise me, I guest we will find out soon enough. Word on the apps streets are saying GB news has offered him a job. I’m not sure if it’s as a co-host or if he will just be writing articles under the GB news umbrella as a journalist or both. Boris is a good example of how the privileged white males are never punished under the law in the 🇬🇧.
I’m just looking forward to find out what Will is so desperate to cover up that he would basically sacrifice his own brother.
One of the things I thought was strange about this story last week is the lack of reporting from the US! That has been somewhat of a pattern where Sussex stories are covered in America and then the British media can cover the coverage. It’s a way to get around the injunctions, sort of “laundering” the story, and I would not be surprised to see more American outlets following.
William just WHAT are you hiding, and how is your great love fest for America shaping up 😂😂see, in the US, they don’t give a stuff who you are or who you are trying to control /smear /iradicate, they will always look at WHY and that my fiend is where you, your tame paps like Wooton, Eden, et Al, including your father will all fall down. You have pushed, and have had your people push, to far to hard and now the question people want answered is WHY?