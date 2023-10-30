The Daily Beast & the NY Post both did straight summaries of Byline’s Sussexit report

One of the biggest royal stories of October was Byline Times’ exclusive reporting around the 2020 Sussexit, with lots of details about what was going on behind-the-scenes. Dan Wootton was paying Prince William’s press secretary Christian Jones and Jones’s partner to leak Sussex information, and when Harry named Jones in some pre-lawsuit legal papers, the palace freaked out because their whole rotten operation would be exposed. Byline’s sources confirmed the palace mindset, which is that the Sussexes’ finances and security had to be cut off as a way to “bring them to heel” back in the UK. I don’t believe Byline has anywhere close to the full story of what went down, but Byline is on the right track.

What was also interesting was watching the British and American media mostly ignore Byline’s reporting. You might say “hey, this is old news” or “no one cares about the royals!” But the same outlets which carry any and every half-assed negative rumor about the Sussexes were suddenly silent as the grave. From what I’ve seen, ITV is still the only British outlet to cover Byline’s reporting and ITV added their own reporting and timeline (which didn’t make any sense, but hey, at least they tried).

Then, over the weekend, two American outlets covered Byline’s report. The Daily Beast’s Royalist column did just a straight summary of Byline’s cover story in their weekly round-up of royal news. Then the NY Post did the same – a straight-forward summary, without contacting dumbf–k “royal experts” to chime in or soften the reporting. I find that coverage especially weird from the Post, which is owned by the Murdoch family, same as The Sun. The Sun was the outlet which broke the Sussexit story, with Wootton’s exclusive reporting, and Harry is still suing the Sun. The Sun also paid Prince William a seven-figure settlement that same year, 2020.

Mail columnist Richard Eden’s tweet doesn’t count as “covering” the Byline story, but it did show the British derangers’ desperation to change the subject.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

28 Responses to “The Daily Beast & the NY Post both did straight summaries of Byline’s Sussexit report”

  1. Susan Collins says:
    October 30, 2023 at 9:25 am

    Yes Byline is on the right track but they need to reveal why Peg is being (and in turn his tabloid bedmates) so protected. I’m glad it is being reported on and not being softened but the why of it needs to be revealed.

    Reply
    • Olivia says:
      October 30, 2023 at 9:56 am

      The legal issue with UK is that you have the right to an undefamed name (google The Defamation Act 2013). Defamation is taken very seriously and has destroyed people who didn’t take it seriously. The laws are built to exactly protect people like Peg, Jimmy Saville, Boris Johnson, Prince Phillip/Andrew/etall etcetc. You have to have all the witnesses ready and prepared to testify without fearing they will be unalived, or destroyed financially and socially. Which is very difficult when a machine like The Firm is poised to go after you with bottomless purses and media behind them.
      This is the reason it has taken so long for Russel Brand to be brought down. I am sure the people of Byline had much much more information they could not print without them putting their newspaper in jeopardy.
      Problem is.. when you are so shallow, void, vapid, narcissistic, lacking any positive qualities like Peg and Charlie.. things leak more and more. The Republic movement is actually quite strong right now here in the UK, especially with 50s and under and as the old guard dies out more resentment is going to build against the monarchy. I don’t think it will happen in my lifetime, given how embroiled politicians are and how feudal the socioeconomic system still sadly is, but I take great pleasure in knowing they are angry and bitter every single day of their lives.

      Reply
  2. Becks1 says:
    October 30, 2023 at 9:28 am

    This is a start. Like we said last week most of us already figured the part about the security being used to try to bring harry back, but to see it written out plainly is still something new, and to see it being tied to William’s private secretary receiving money from the Sun?? Also something new for most people.

    So the fact that its additional getting coverage in Daily Beast and NY Post is a good start IMO, all things considered.

    And Eden’s tweet is so stupid.

    Reply
    • aquarius64 says:
      October 30, 2023 at 9:37 am

      Eden like the rest of the rota eats saw ByLines take down Dan Wooton and they’re afraid they’re next.

      Reply
    • ML says:
      October 30, 2023 at 9:55 am

      Rupert Murdoch had a weirdly intense love life this year, and we got rumors about his physical and mental health because of it. Then Lachlan, his son, acquired more power in the Murdoch empire. We’ve also learned in the past year that Harry understands a bit where Lachlan’s (estranged?) brother, James, comes from. Is this why the NY Post is actually reporting what happened with Byline? Or is this a springboard (RM’s tactic in the past) to use the NY Post article as a source for something bonkers and evil in the UK?

      Reply
  3. Amy Bee says:
    October 30, 2023 at 9:31 am

    Emily Andrews also had a cryptic tweet about being the Sun royal reporter at the time. There’s no doubt she left the Sun because of Wootton. The British press may not be talking about the Bylines piece but they are very much aware of it.

    Reply
  4. equality says:
    October 30, 2023 at 9:31 am

    Maybe to make themselves look better or share the blame by implicating the royals and their employees in all the stories?

    Reply
    • Amy Bee says:
      October 30, 2023 at 9:34 am

      Thr Post is covering it to make it look like this was all down to Wootton and not that the Royal Family has a deal with the British press to protect the heirs and to smear Harry and Meghan.

      Reply
    • seaflower says:
      October 30, 2023 at 9:43 am

      I suspect it’s a shot across Willie and Chuckles bow – we know where the skeletons are buried, and our US arm isn’t afraid to run it.

      Reply
      • Amy Bee says:
        October 30, 2023 at 10:17 am

        @seaflower: I guess you can dream but I think this is about self preservation rather than any shot at Charles and William. I have no faith in any part of the Murdoch press. The Post hasn’t been exactly kind to Harry and Meghan and I have no doubt they hired photographers that were involved in the paparazzi chase.

  5. aquarius64 says:
    October 30, 2023 at 9:33 am

    ByLines is not done here. It’s going to drip drip drip like it did on Dan Wooton that led to his ouster from GB News and the Fail and a criminal investigation. I think the US media is not jumping on this because they were quick to repeat the BM talking points. They have egg on their faces thanks to BylinesTimes.

    Reply
  6. Steph says:
    October 30, 2023 at 9:35 am

    I thought this was part one of three parts to this story? I thought more was coming out later. I could be wrong though bc I think it also said this was a three year long investigation. We’ll see.
    Has anyone read the details behind the paywall? Thought maybe there’d be more details.

    Reply
  7. BlueNailsBetty says:
    October 30, 2023 at 9:39 am

    I truly hope that someday someone will out Richard Eden’s dirty laundry and take him down so hard we never have to see or hear from him again.

    Reply
  8. Cassie says:
    October 30, 2023 at 9:41 am

    I noticed the last few days there have been no negative stories about Harry and Meghan popping up on my news feed .
    No stories about them at all .
    I thought to myself maybe just maybe some people are starting to feel a little bit of heat happening and stepping back a bit .
    But then tomorrow there might be heaps of snarky little lying stories , who knows .

    I just can’t wait to see all the dominoes come crashing down on top of each other .

    Reply
  9. Daisy says:
    October 30, 2023 at 9:59 am

    I’ve always felt like there’s a Boris Johnson angle to the Sussexes leaving. I wouldn’t be surprised if the British govt was actually a major player in the breakdown. At the very least, I’m sure that government benefitted from hiding behind a few royal scandals.

    Reply
    • Shawna says:
      October 30, 2023 at 10:14 am

      Perhaps through William’s close relationship with the Tories?

      Reply
    • Amy Bee says:
      October 30, 2023 at 10:19 am

      Boris Johnson had a lot more pressing issues to tackle at the time. Come on people.

      Reply
      • Shawna says:
        October 30, 2023 at 10:42 am

        I wasn’t suggesting anything direct. More of the part of the bigger story about where William’s loyalty lies and how it relates to what the Tories are doing to England right now (decimating social safety net).

      • SarahCS says:
        October 30, 2023 at 10:47 am

        Given what we know about his inability to deal with anything serious it would not surprise me at all if he saw them as a handy distraction – bread and circuses. He only cares about himself, if the monarchy collapsing had a benefit to him he’d be all over it.

  10. Jais says:
    October 30, 2023 at 10:09 am

    Lol @edens quote. Let’s talk about Harry and Meghan’s plane use instead. What an obvious hack.

    Reply
  11. SweetPeas says:
    October 30, 2023 at 10:12 am

    I’ve always felt like there’s a Boris Johnson angle to the Sussexes leaving:

    That wouldn’t surprise me, I guest we will find out soon enough. Word on the apps streets are saying GB news has offered him a job. I’m not sure if it’s as a co-host or if he will just be writing articles under the GB news umbrella as a journalist or both. Boris is a good example of how the privileged white males are never punished under the law in the 🇬🇧.

    Reply
  12. girl_ninja says:
    October 30, 2023 at 10:12 am

    I’m just looking forward to find out what Will is so desperate to cover up that he would basically sacrifice his own brother.

    Reply
  13. Jay says:
    October 30, 2023 at 10:19 am

    One of the things I thought was strange about this story last week is the lack of reporting from the US! That has been somewhat of a pattern where Sussex stories are covered in America and then the British media can cover the coverage. It’s a way to get around the injunctions, sort of “laundering” the story, and I would not be surprised to see more American outlets following.

    Reply
  14. Mary Pester says:
    October 30, 2023 at 11:09 am

    William just WHAT are you hiding, and how is your great love fest for America shaping up 😂😂see, in the US, they don’t give a stuff who you are or who you are trying to control /smear /iradicate, they will always look at WHY and that my fiend is where you, your tame paps like Wooton, Eden, et Al, including your father will all fall down. You have pushed, and have had your people push, to far to hard and now the question people want answered is WHY?

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment