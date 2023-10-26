King Charles put the Sussexes in mortal danger in 2020 ‘to bring them to heel’

Byline Times’ exclusive cover story is all about the connections between Dan Wootton, the Windsors, Kensington Palace and the Sussexit. Wootton worked at the Sun in 2019-2020 when he apparently struck some kind of deal with Kensington Palace, and Wootton began bribing Prince William’s private secretary Christian Jones and Jones’s partner for information about the Sussexes. The Christian Jones stuff is insanely complicated, but Byline seems to have extensive sourcing and evidence to back up their reporting. Jones ended up leaving his position as William’s private secretary in January 2021, a year after he likely leaked the Sussexit exclusive to Wootton. Going back to 2020, Harry already had a good idea about who was leaking from his brother’s office as Harry was preparing to remove his wife and son out of the country. Harry believed that he had negotiated a deal with the Windsors at the Sandringham Summit – a year to cool off and figure out their next moves, with royal protection and £700K in funding from Harry’s father. Then, just a few months into that “year-long breather,” Charles cut off the funding and removed the Sussexes’ royal protection, all over Harry’s refusal to back down off the leaks in Kensington Palace. Some highlights from one “well-placed source with knowledge of the matter” who spoke to Byline:
“They threatened the removal of the funding to try and protect the royal household from a potential courtroom scandal with Jones and Wootton very publicly at the centre. The actual removal of the funding weeks later was about control, and designed to force Harry and Meghan to come back to the senior royal family in the UK where their security would be assured.
“The greater truth is that Harry and Meghan make better headlines than the King and Camilla or William and Kate. The idea of them still being in public service but abroad and out of the control of the institution and dominating the media narrative just couldn’t happen. Senior members of the family wanted them back after the transition period and were ready to continue playing dirty to make this happen. They never thought the trial period would work and tried everything to make it fail, starting with the removal of security and then signing off on a 12-month assault by the UK press on Harry and Meghan and everyone in their orbit.”
“As far as the institution of the monarchy went, the Sussexes had either to be safely in the tent in Britain or cast away and castigated as comprehensively as possible in order to reduce the threat of them eclipsing the rest of the family. It’s no surprise they have endured such a degrading time from such a willing British media, when the same just isn’t true elsewhere in the world.”
“[Harry suing tabloids & newspapers] was deemed highly undesirable by the offices of Prince Charles and Prince William because there was always lots of horse-trading going on with the editors and their correspondents to ensure favourable coverage and protection when scandals broke,” the source continued. “No one wanted that stuff to end up in a courtroom. Harry and Meghan were expendable, but the heirs and their wives were not. It sent a chill through Clarence House [for the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall] and Kensington Palace [for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge]. But the Sussexes – particularly Harry – were very keen to get to the bottom of it all. He wanted to know how their private information kept being spun into negative headlines in the biggest newspapers.
“A view was quickly taken within the royal households that everything needed to be brought under control. The removal of the transition funding, which Prince Charles knew was his son’s only lifeline to keeping safe, was considered a very effective way of trying to bring Harry and Meghan to heel in the UK. But it didn’t work.”
[From Byline Times]
While Byline and their sources insist that the objective was bringing both Harry and Meghan “to heel” back in the UK by putting them and their son in mortal danger, I’ve never believed that anyone in the institution wanted Meghan “back” whatsoever. Pre-Sussexit, the institution’s objective was to force Meghan (and only Meghan) out by any means necessary. They wanted to force a divorce or (worse yet) force Meghan to unalive herself. When it was clear that Harry would do anything to protect his wife and son, including flee the country, the objective was (in my opinion) the same: to create a situation where a broke, divorced/widower Harry crawled back to the UK, begging for help. I also think that Charles and William both would have rather seen Harry dead than thriving in America. That’s also clear from their actions. Anyway, thank god for Tyler Perry.
Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, foreground centre, sits with Prince William, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles, front row, Prince Andrew, background right, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London, Monday, March 11, 2019.
Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II from foreground are seated at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London, Monday, March 11, 2019.
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, is seen during the Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering at Buckingham Palace on December 03, 2019 in London, England.
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit Canada House in London as they return to their Royal duties.
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit Canada House in London as they return to their Royal duties.
Pictured: Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 7 JANUARY 2020
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Meghan, Duchess of Sussex accompanied by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attends The Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London, England.
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall.
Pictured: Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex – Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 7 MARCH 2020
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Members of the royal family and politicians are pictured arriving at Westminster Abbey for the Commonwealth Day Service.
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the annual Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 9 MARCH 2020
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince Harry And Meghan Markle (the Duke and Duchess of Sussex) Attended Their Last Official Event As Working Royals
09-03-2020
Recall that Harry believes they were successful in un-aliving someone. Remember Megan’s pregnancy loss. Sorry to be so macabre.
You are 100% right. Thank God for Tyler Perry, indeed!
I think Harry must think “So this is what my mother went through” a hundred times a day. Considering he and Tyler Perry have said there is much more Harry could have told but didn’t, it’s a miracle they got away. It’s like there’s an evil dark cloud surrounding the BRF that started decades ago and keeps doubling down.
@shawna
Yes you are absolutely right!!!
William and Kate are to blame for the death of the unborn baby!! Just because they leaked these terrible allegations about Meghan being bullied, Meghan was so stressed that she lost her child!
That’s so evil, it’s really hard to believe!!
How can they sleep well for just one night! And even worse, they just carry on doing exactly that. As if they want Meghan to be next…
Because they are evil and don’t think it wrong to unalive people who are an inconvenience to them. Anyone not in line to rule is expendable. All the people they “reign” over are expendable. They (PeggySue especially) want to rule the world and consider us all expendable. It’s demonic.
Kate plays a very minor role in all this. At the end of the day, its Charles and William, both Harry’s father and brother respectively, that were alright with and signed off on Harry and his family being killed. To Charles and William, Harry and his little family are expendable. I don’t think that they have stopped at all, wanting to have Harry and Meghan (together with Archie, LiliDi and Doria) dead. That car chase in NYC was arranged by the BRF, they wanted to make sure Harry and his family died in a similar car crash like his mother princess Diana.
I am so glad Tyler Perry is Lili’s godfather. I absolutely believe that if anything ever happened to Harry & Meghan, Tyler will protect both of those children – because the RF would demand custody of them – and Tyler will not let that happen. He knows they are not safe in that toxic cesspool
I am sure they have a will drafted by the best lawyer in California to protect those children if something were to happen to H&M. I’m sure Doria would get them, but I would not be surprised if someone like Tyler Perry is named in the will as a guardian; I feel like he would take the godfather role seriously like that. they would not take a chance that those babies would go back to the BRF.
They were “ready to continue playing dirty”. So an admission that they were ALWAYS “playing dirty”. I don’t think the article stresses enough about the danger Charles was willing to put his son, DIL and grandson in. (That grandchild that he supposedly wants to “cuddle”)
This is why that doting grandfather narrative is trying to push pisses me off greatly. Every time is read about how according to sources he misses his American grandkids i feel like putting my head through a wall.
I hope he NEVER meets Archie and Lili.
Fret not. No one with a functioning brain buys the doting grandpa narrative. A&L have 2 of the worst grandfathers in the world and Chuckles is even fouler than Thomas.
But A&L also had/have 2 of the most amazing grandmothers
They did all these horrible things, intentionally endangering multiple people, just to keep their jobs.
Fire the f’ing monarchy.
They’ve forgotten they too are just pathetic, jealous, heartless humans, and definitely not the gods they play at being.
This isn’t coming from the palaces or the rota, this is Byline. I wish all UK citizens would read this, but most probably won’t. The RF and rota are either going to be completely silent about this or go completely unhinged and call it lies and accuse Harry and Megan in particular of all kinds of BS. I haven read more the Kaisers exerpt, maybe it’s more about their security risk there? Or hopefully a follow up article on the topic?
@Couch Potato … It’s my understanding, but I could be wrong, that Byline intends to do a multi-day row out of this story much like they did with the Dan Wootton story. And we know how much detail they put into that story.
I’ve been wondering this week why we’re suddenly getting the ‘Kate Won’t Hold Out an Olive Branch to Harry for Christmas,’ ‘Warm William is Just Like his Mother’, and ‘Charles Won’t be Able to Cuddle Grandchildren this Christmas Because of the Sussexes’ narrative.
I just checked. They’re doubling down on the Family Guy story, with the New York Post coming hard with them being mocked by Family Guy and how the Sussexes could have a Hollywood Split like Will and Jada. None of the British, or U.S., media is reporting on this yet.
@Yvette I hope you’re right about this being a multi-day reveal!
It’s insane! A king, a head of state, has been revealed to go back on an agreement with his son to get control over him, and the press just ignores it! They rather go on with the lies about seperation and a few seconds of H&M in a cartoon few people watch. They could really make headlines, but a NY paper, an american paper choses this? Journalism seems to be a forgotten profession.
The NYP is a Rupert Murdoch paper if I’m not mistaken.
I don’t really go for the conspiracy theories. My thinking is more along the lines of the great Watergate film, All the President’s Men, “ Forget the myths the media’s created about the [royal family]. The truth is, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand.”
Funny you say that, I thought about All the President’s Men yesterday when the story first came out.
@Concern Fae
There are lots of stupid criminals in the world, but when they manage to kill someone, that person is just as dead as when the smartest criminals in the world kill people.
So whats your point?
Not just playing dirty, but explicitly “signing off on a 12-month assault by the UK press on Harry and Meghan and everyone in their orbit.” So, all of that – the rota, the royal experts, the tabloids, the TV talking heads, the YouTube channels, the Twitter accounts, the bots, the derangers – all of that aimed at H&M and their supporters. And now, what is this monster Charles has created going to do?
Like Frankenstein, turn on its creator.
I have actually always thought different. I DONT believe they thought Harry was such a simpleton that he was going to just toss Meghan away. They begrudgingly would have ‘accepted’ them both crawling back. From there they would have used psychological warfare to contain Meghan. But i dont think they thought Harry would come just back alone like a simp. They TRULY underestimated the Man that is Harry. They deserve whatever is coming.
They likely hoped that Meghan would leave Harry, that she would somehow blame him for how the family and press treated her. But I do agree that they would have accepted her back if they had to but they would have made her life miserable. And Harry and Meghan both knew that. To stay nothing of how their children would have been treated. At the end of the day, kaisers right. They would have been happy with them dead. You can’t take away security and not see that as one of the possibilities.
Harry said that. Harry said they always knew Meghan would leave, the pressure was just too great. But they didn’t anticipate Harry leaving with her.
I love it when that clip resurfaces on social media, Campbell. It really says everything anyone needs to know about the situation.
@nubia I feel if Harry had come back Meg would divorce him. She will never EVER ever ever step foot on salt island endless its layover to another country. I feel this way because she is a mother now and I would chose my kids over my husband crusty family any day of the week. I think once she felt supported, free and safe after feeling the opposite for so long nothing would drag her back their under their thumb. just my .02. It was done the moment she step food in the USA.
It’s what we all assumed and talked about, but wow is it shocking to read it all laid out like this. I don’t think Chuckles wanted them back at all. I think he wanted them all dead – hence pulling the funding AND leaking their location. I can just imagine that sick fcuk sitting back and imagining himself playing another grieving mourner, like he did at Diana’s funeral, and getting fawning press over it. I truly believe he would have loved this outcome so he could play sad dad victim. I definitely believe he had some sort of hand in Diana’s death and also that the NYC car chase was an attempt on the lives of Harry, Meghan, and Doria.
It’s utterly disgusting. I am so glad Meghan hasn’t stepped foot back in that country. I hope she and Harry never return.
And, yes, thank you, Tyler Perry for helping to protect this family.
You can just hear him spinning this into Diana 2.0 “Oh if only he would have listened to me and not rejected the security I offered they would still be alive”
She spent 90 minutes at Heathrow Airport on her way to the Invictus Games.
I wholeheartedly agree that 2020 was the first attempt on their life and the car chase this year was the second.
@sussexwatcher, I felt the same. We connected the dots and figured all this out, but it’s still so so shocking to read it plainly written in a news outlet. The ruthless brutality of this “family” is chilling. As is the calculation that H&M were expendable but the heirs and their wives were not.
When you see the heirarchy laid out like this then it’s obvious that of course they are racist, of course they are sexist, of course they are the ultimate upholders of blood superiority.
The writer R.S. Locke wrote brilliantly about this a few years ago. She teased out what was the subtext to RF actions and media coverage back then. It’s unnerving to see that it was really just text, out there out loud plain as day. Meghan the black woman could not be allowed to eclipse those with royal birthright, could not be allowed to shatter the myth of special blood.
I feel exactly the same way. I’m not sure why it is so shocking to see in black and white what we have been talking about for years on CB, but I was stunned when the roll-out of this article hit social media last night.
I really wonder how derangers are going to justify any of this. It’s right in front of them, and they can’t seriously be dumb enough to think this was all to protect an employee, because they all watched Angela Kelly be neutered by Chuck the second QEII was dead.
I remember some openly questioned why Charles as the divorced husband would go with Diana’s sisters to bring back Diana’s body from France. And to top it all off a little over a year after diana died penny released Charles victim or villain which trashed Diana. Penny reported she got cooperation from a d c.
Cooperation from Charles and camilla
Penny Junor was one of the malicious liars who attacked Diana relentlessly in order to be a royal sycophant. She has been a malicious lying bitch since the 1980’s. She has treated Harry the same way she treated Diana, all in service to Chuck and his whore. She will gaslight and say anything to hurt Harry & Meghan. She is evil, and she has been evil for decades.
This isn’t shocking news to me because WE all knew this. But to see it confirmed and backed up and in print is…wow. The cracks are getting bigger and bigger now.
Yes. And, might I add kudos to the commentariat here, who can read between the bylines, pun intended, and discern a more accurate accounting of the truth than the British press and Royal Rota has ever printed.
Yes, for most of us on here, this all makes total sense because we figured that’s what was going on.
I think they pulled the security assuming Harry would come crawling back (with Meghan – they might have preferred he come back alone, but I think they knew it would be with M) because they figured Harry would not put his family at risk by living without security. And that was/is true – he won’t. But they weren’t expecting Tyler Perry.
Yup. Never in a million years would I have ever imagined a story centered around one of Diana’s sons not only having to flee for his life, but to have Tyler Perry be the one to come to the rescue. It’s mind-blowing when you really sit and think about how life-altering his help was to H&M. Things could have gone so many other ways had he not stepped up. He’s like a fairy godfather and an angel from heaven all in one. Tyler Perry was the ace up the sleeve that completely changed the game. I have the utmost respect for him as a human being. What a good man he is.
There was an interview where they said Anne always knew Meghan wouldn’t last. It makes me think they were all giving each other knowing glances from the first day Harry introduced her to the family.
Diana got the same treatment even at the very beginning.
Apart from the finer details like the actual sum of money, this news was out and inferred…..
Especially the role of the media, NONE of them expected Harry to take on the media as he did, with that much success…..
Harry was just taken for grant as per the course…….
He excelled beyond their wildest nightmares….
I agree with you 💯 Kaiser.
It amuses me to no end that the one to save the Sussex family was MADEA.
It’s almost the plot of one of her movies. Madea’s Witness Protection
https://youtu.be/PSBsZ0z6sWk?si=TW31Ucrk_V1V8OI8
They need to do a part two we’re Doria is Madea’s cousin and she calls her to help Harry and Meghan escape the royal plantation.
I cant stand it when people make light of Tyler Perry (not Madea!!!)and what he did for the Sussexes. Fair enough you are probably joking but these jokes would not occur if the person that came to the rescue was lets say Jerry Seinfeld. Its crass! Tyler Perry did a selfless act and should be respected for it without any chuckles attached to it. The Royal family threw their own members to the wolves and this wonderful man picked up the pieces.
I don’t think she was making light of the situation.
Dude, it was a joke! I know Tyler Perry is an amazing man.
Thank you @Nubia. Tyler Perry literally saved their lives. Harry’s own family didn’t care if they perished unless they came back to be the scapegoats. Tyler has my utmost respect as a person. And Madea is what helped give Tyler the wherewithal to help the Sussexes and many others.
Awww, she’s just making an appreciative joke, not dumping on anyone.
I’ve never seen a Madea movie, so I ordered it just now!!!
Tyler Perry came to their rescue because his Mother loved Diana. He said that after Diana’s NY trip and stops in Harlem that Diana could do no wrong in his Mother’s book. Tyler Perry is a hero indeed, a man who honored his Mother in the most amazing way. He is a much better father to H & M and grandfather to A & L than Charles could ever be.
It seems Tyler Perry has shown more caring to Harry, Meghan and the children than his own family.
It brings tears to my eyes. They would have destroyed Harry’s spirit. I shutter to think who he would be now with Charles as King and Peg with Duchy money. Harry has guardian angels sending him a woman that only loves him but would stand and fight by him through the collapse of his entire life as he knew it in the UK. Harrys is so strong too. It would be shattering for anyone but love seems to have prevailed and thank god Lili wouldn’t exist had they gotten their way.
I would like to nominate Tyler Perry for Sainthood. He was a lifeline for the Sussex’s at a time when Harry’s own father and brother and, perhaps, grandmother would have preferred him broken (or dead) then out from under their control.
We can praise Tyler Perry for coming to their rescue—it was generous and heroic. But Tyler Perry is not a saint. He takes credit for everything his writers write, literally. He has been notoriously anti-union and is kind of the reason why the WGA had to go on strike—because the studios adopted his practices. So let’s just keep our heads and remain in reality about things. If the man has changed his ways and become less greedy and exploitative of labor, then let him prove it. In the same breath, he was wonderful to H&M. Truly a lifesaver in that instance.
Thanks for your reply, I don’t know much about Tyler outside of what he did to help the Sussex’s, so thanks for filling in the gaps. My call for his elevation to Sainthood, rested solely on what he did for Meghan, Harry and Archie.
@thatsnotokay
So the largest and youngest movie studio in the history of the US, which so happens to be owned by a black man, is responsible for CAUSING all the other white-owned, legacy studios to exploit workers. Got it.
GTFOH
Yeah, everything is the Black man’s fault, kinda like everything is Meghan’s fault. SMDH.
@Kingston +10000.
@ThatsNotOkay From what I’ve seen/heard Tyler has been criticized by others for insisting on doing most of the writing on his shows himself. I’ve never heard of him stealing other writer’s work. I’m no superfan but I’m not going to knock the only African-American man in U.S. history to own his own studio, produce many Black shows and employ a lot of people that Hollywood wouldn’t. And he regularly gives back to the Black community. Also, when Paramount was desperate to offload BET (Black Entertainment Television), BET+, and VH1 and two Black men made offers (TP and Byron Allen who also owns The Weather Channel), Paramount increased the asking price by $1Billion (to $3Billion total). I’m glad both men walked away from that bs but that says everything. Hollywood hasn’t changed and TPTB still control who gets what power and how much. So I don’t think it’s fair to blame that strike on him when studios getting the lions share of everything has been the standard operating procedure in Hollywood for decades. He is literally a kid on the block in terms of owning a studio.
@thatsnotokay, I would love to see your source for all of this info re Tyler Perry. Or is it your opinion? Because I’ve never seen anything about him taking credit for his writer’s work. He does most of the writing himself.
And his work has been rightly criticized for how terribly it portrays Black women(often in a deeply punitive way).
He did an amazing thing for Harry and Meghan, saving their lives and supporting him but let’s not pretend he hasn’t been getting criticism from Black people for years. People are complex.
I think it also puts the paparazzi chase in NY into perspective. Harry was going to testify in court the next month. The Palace and the press didn’t want Harry to testify and sent the paparazzi after them. Furthermore the Royal Family still believes that if they could get Harry back that it would put an end to his lawsuits.
Those lawsuits scare the press and the BRF more than I thought
HARD AGREE.
Does anyone know if there is a possibility that the evidence would lead to a point where Harry’s lawyers asked William to take the stand? That’s the only thing I can think of that William would be so ferociously against that they would take such severe measures with Harry.
Surely the pit of vipers that is the monarch and future heirs figured out a way they can never be openly questioned in an English courthouse, long ago. This sounds right up Henry VIII’s alley, not to mention the current crop, which are soul sucking wastes of space.
@Christine: monarch, yes; heirs, probably not. OTOH, if Charles were to, say, die, before William had to take the stand…
@Amy Bee – I firmly believe there were more than “just” the paparazzi chasing them in NYC that night.
Yes, they wanted to scare him by showing him they can get him in front of anyone, in any city at any time and nothing will stop them. I also think they wanted pictures of him either yelling, angry or something to drown the media before the trial about how crazy, violent and dramatic he is.
Wow, this is totally Shakespearian. What a cess pool of jealousy, greed, hatred, revenge, cowardice. And, in this panicked attempt to save itself, the RF will end up destroying itself.
Shakespearean is the perfect term. A nest of vipers, that family.
Oh, it’s very Shakespearean.
I’m also reminded of the relationship between Charles II, his brother and heir James II, and Charles’ more popular and illegitimate son, James Scott, the Duke of Monmouth. Monmouth was everything his uncle was not — popular, charming, a war hero, and a Protestant — and it became a problem for Charles that his illegitimate son was more popular than his brother, and Monmouth was effectively exiled to the Continent to avoid assassins. But he also wasn’t welcome on the Continent because his cousin-in-law and rival, William of Orange (later William III, of William and Mary fame) saw Monmouth as a potential rival to his own designs on the English throne.
Unlike Monmouth, I don’t think Harry’s going to raise an army of English farmers and Scots and attempt to seize the crown from William after Charles kicks it. California’s too nice.
I suppose when you’re part of a 1,000 year old institution whose answer to problems is stabbing them in the back, you’ll fall back on the tried and true – but, in the 21st century, the court assassins are the press.
Thanks to you and @Ncki for correcting my spelling – I didn’t notice until the edit time had passed.
And supposedly Monmouth had proof his parents were married.
@Tessa Yes, and we’ll never know. I don’t think it’s impossible — Charles II was impetuous enough to marry Lucy Scott on a whim — though I do think it was unlikely.
Had Monmouth’s rebellion been successful — perhaps if Marlborough had declined to fight his old friend Monmouth — whatever proof Monmouth had would have been considered good enough for Parliament. Or, if Monmouth had the good sense to sit tight for three years on the Continent and out of William’s reach, it might’ve been Monmouth invited by Parliament to challenge James instead of William. And again, his proof, authentic or spurious, would have been accepted.
Allyn–what I find utterly nuts about this whole thing is that the RF and BM really, truly, sincerely believe that Harry is going to establish a Cali. royal court–and overthrow them. They can’t conceive of anyone not wanting to play as dirty as historically they have–or not wanting “Empire” power. Their thinking hasn’t really progressed past the Middle Ages.
We were right. This is what everyone here has said, because it was clear to anyone paying attention. I’m glad Byline has the sources to back this up.
It’s still grotesque how expendable Charles and William think of Harry and his family. They would rather they were killed by a deranged person in their beds in the middle of the night, than where they are now – free from control and thriving.
Someone in the palace definitely had something to do with Diana’s death. I never would’ve believed it before all this.
I’m with you, @lucy. I snickered for years over the Paris car chase conspirators and called it an obvious random car accident. Not so fast. The reality of what the monarchy will do to be in control is truly frightening and now I see Dianas’ death in a more sinister light.
Me too. 😔
Yes to all this. I never believed the Diana conspiracies but I’m rethinking that now.
Also regarding Charles, he signed off on the yanking of security and the media campaign of harassment. He used his money and power to try and control his son, and then threatened Harry’s safety when that didn’t work. It’s time to call him what he is: an abuser.
I think it seems clear at this point that if Diana didnt have RPOs, it wasnt entirely her choice (maybe she was the one who refused them, but I think the situation was designed so she refused, you know?) and I wonder if that was with the intent to bring her to heel (“we’ll give you RPOs that you can trust if you stop dating publicly, if you stop doing XYZ” etc) or if it was with the intent of killing her.
Agree that not having RPO’s wasn’t entirely her choice. In regards to the idea of bringing her to heel, I wonder if the Paris paparazzi chase was possibly intended just to scare her and bring her to heel but went horribly wrong. Then, the cover-up. Or it was intended to do exactly what it did, idk. The nyc pap chase was clearly intended to scare the Sussexes. So it’s not unlikely that they hadn’t done that before.
@Becks1 re: Diana – iirc, at the time the thought was that Charles could not marry Camilla in the Church while Charles’ first wife remained alive. C & C wanted that legitimacy; I believe this was what led to the conspiracy to murder Diana.
One thing that’s been on my mind since this broke: this wasn’t the first threat against Harry’s life. We know that this last, as reported by Byline, was the result of palace intrigues trying to keep Harry from going to court.
But what about his first tour in Afghanistan? He had to come home before he completed his tour because (conveniently) Australian press leaked his location and put Harry and other soldiers in danger for their lives. I think having the AUS press do it was a deliberate obfuscation tactic, to make it seem less “close to home” in origin. Only people in the chain of command, and members of the Privy Council, ie his own family, would have known Harry’s true location.
This was before he even *met* Meghan; so it begs the question: why were they trying to dispose of Harry even then?
Totally agree @Lucy. Diana had a premonition and left letter to that effect. I don’t think Charles was capable of pulling it off by himself, but there is no doubt in my mind that the “Institution” engineered Diana’s death at his request so that Charles would be able to marry Camilla, remain as head of the Church, etc.
Yep. I spent 25 years thinking there was NO way the RF had anything to do w Diana’s death, but now I can see how sick and twisted they are. What a nightmare.
Charles was divorced. He could marry Camilla, were he to wish it.
@bisynaptic, Charles could have legally remarried, but getting married within the Church of England with a living previous spouse would have been extremely difficult — at least at the time, complicated by the fact that Charles would eventually be expected to be Defender of the Faith once he became King. Diana’s death cleared the way for his C of E marriage to Camilla. So, yeah, he could have done it, but the reactions to doing so — when most divorced people could not — would likely have been highly problematic for both Charles and Queen Elizabeth.
Note that Princess Anne remarried in the Church of Scotland not the C of E because of similar concerns.
I think it was Prince Phillip, Charles and Cam influencing Charles. That he can never re-marry if Diana is alive. They felt Diana was going to set up a rival court just like H&M did and with a man of color at that. Very weird how history replayed but with a different ending.
Hell is going to be extra hot when chuck and wank and their wives get there
I’m of the belief that there is something about Peg that is so bad that they are willing to cover at all cost including the lives of Harry and Meg to not reveal whatever it is about Peg. I believe Dan knows what it is as well as others in the tabloids. They needed to keep Harry under their control but he got out. I believe Harry knows.
I’m convinced it’s a giant Bouillabaisse of affairs, drugs, possible out of wedlock children, and maybe even some other ick stuff. Those rumors of dogging and pegging didn’t just appear out of thin air. I think William has a huge walk-in closet of skeletons because he’s been doing whatever the heck he wants for decades now with nobody stopping him.
Yes, this is exactly where I am – although kudos for labelling it a giant Bouillabaisse. There have been breadcrumbs laid for years by the media alleging differing shenanigans, including but not limited to:
Various affairs including Rose and school mummies
Rumours of an illegitimate child
Chat about dogging parties down in Norfolk with Wills as a key participant
Talk of him being ‘very effeminate” in private
The whole ‘he likes pegging’ stories
Rumours of Foundation funds misappropriation
His raging tempers
Actually being described by a ‘senior royal source’ as “everyone knows William is a complete sh!t”
Lies to cover up his non-attendance as a S&R helicopter pilot
Overall appalling laziness
Separation from his wife
Constant helicopter and private jet flights from the ‘eco-warrior’
Deliberately smearing and lying about his brother and SIL to the press to cover up all of the above.
The fear that the RF have is always about losing power. If all the above came out that would be enough for the public to turn on him. If the levy breaks, as it has with Wootton, I think the drips would turn into a torrent.
Might I add, my mind always goes to the dead woman found in Kensington Gardens. Why hasn’t the rota/other news outlets written more about her? Unless she unalived herself, they would normally be all over the case.
Couch Potato I’m glad you mentioned the dead woman at KP. The way the media skirted around that story and the story of the blonde woman in the car with him has always made me suspicious if his incandescent nature might have gone too far with a woman he might have brought home with him one night. I’m not certain, but I feel like there was another woman in the same area of KP who also died suspiciously?
One of the smear stories that is regularly spread about Harry is beating sex workers, which I suspect is one of those instances of taking a story about William and changing the name. I would believe it of William and some of his friends.
It’s his sexuality.
This is not a cheating scandal or a divorce.
Maybe the rural rival was not about Rose but instead her husband and Peg.
@Susan Collins – well, that would be interesting. She’s landed gentry, but David’s family is a big deal and he was Lord Great Chamberlain to QEII for 32 years – plus, he’s at least 20 years older than William.
Well. There have been rumors about David Rocksavage so…
@MF. Yes there have been rumors about David. Something along the lines of spending lots of time in France with his lover I believe.
@Susan Collins I’ve said the same here before:-) I suspect it’s David or both of them.
I can’t see David being interested in dull Wills. Don’t forget that the Rose rumor was substantiated by her own brother. And then there are legitimate questions why a few years ago The Fail wrote an article about the latest newborn of Rose’s sister Marina, and used the odd headline of Another Royal Baby (or something like that). Willy may have a very interesting second family or two that would blow to smithereens the Wales’ perfect image.
There is still the possibility that it’s both of them. I have even wondered if it’s a swingers thing happening and they all swap partners at random. Kate seems just as comfortable around Rose and David as Will is.
I have had this thought for years now. His sexuality is definitely what would have him and those around him, scared getting out into the public sphere. His grandfather’s friends are said to have remarked that Harry is a man’s man whilst William is, shall we say, strange.
Yup. Harry kn ows. Now we know why William was scared to death of Spare.
I’m just not sure if I believe Harry knows the entire extent of it. Because is Harry the kind of person to keep quiet (if it’s as others are speculating) about sexual assault and potentially murder (the hushed up death of the woman on palace/castle grounds)? I don’t think he’d want to be complicit in covering up that large of a crime or even being an accessory after the fact! So my feeling is that he might have some suspicions or fears of what Pegs has done, but doesn’t know for sure.
Could it possibly have something to do with his three children?
@Susan Collins – I’ve always suspected this as well. I believe Peg has been involved in something (or several things) that goes way beyond marital affairs. I’m talking sinister, criminal activity.
@Scooby Gang. I agree!! Why such a desperate need to keep Harry in UK just to do royalty duties? It is way more and Harry knows what it is and they are even willing to unalive him like his mother.
My theory is that it could be physical and/or sexual violence. We know Peg has a violent streak, and the whole thing with Andrew has made me wonder what other crimes they’ve buried.
My guess is that his rage got the better of him one night and he really beat the hell out of someone, possibly killing or disabling them. That and the astoundingly low IQ, borderline clinically so.
Also if you got back and see how Kate looked and looks now and I don’t mean the natural aging process that we all go through. I mean the light, joy and any sign of life being sucked out of her. I do believe that both William and Charles have done criminal things that would sicken the public. This is why “they are trapped” if they had any real dirt on Harry it would be out right now. I always wondered what William is actually filling his time with because its not family time.
Agree with this. It’s not just extramarital affairs with women either, because Chuck had that scandal and survived it.
My hunch has always been illness. I don’t know if it’s a mental health thing or a physical health issue, but that would be my guess. That would explain the secrets and his light workload, and it would also explain why Harry was the face of the RF for so long.
I think Gabby has it, astoundingly low IQ, and/or mental illness. I still go back to Royal Foibles – he was correct about Kate vs Rose press shenanigans, and I think literally every other thing he got from palace sources was projection. And one of his big things about “Harry” (actually Will projection) was that he was dumb, had a mental illness where he had to be in really structured environments or he basically had mad king George’s problems. It’s clearly not Harry that has those issues, so who else would it be?
William suffered a serious head injury when he was about 10 years old. He was playing golf when he was struck on the head by a fellow pupil and landed him in hospital for 2 nights. I wonder what damage was caused to his brain. He is clearly not operating with a full deck of cards!
I don’t think you can get a liscense to fly a helicopter with a borderline IQ
I wonder if it’s just the affairs, tbh. Many of them. The monarchy barely survived Charles’s philandering. W was apparently given pointed instructions that he needed to present a solid marriage and never divorce bc his father had done so much damage. But, he off and philandered and to have another “fairytale” marriage turn out to be a lie would be the coup de Grace to the monarchy, the royal rota and all the press/industry they generate. It would be so ugly people would tune out. There could be more—but I’m convinced it’s Willy’s affairs.
This is massive!
I’m now starting understand William’s US strategy. It’s not only about his one-sided competition with Harry but also the Palace’s belief that William and Kate can bolster popularity for the Royal Family in the US.
I think the strategy is to get the US media in that “invisible contract” as well, to eventually turn US press against H&M.
Right now the US press isn’t locked into a symbiotic relationship like the UK press. There is still even-handed coverage of Sussex books, shows, Invictus, etc. US press treats Sussex fairly and coverage reflects their star power and success.
The US press isn’t above horse trading however. Remember the hot mic that caught the blonde news lady (the one who had an affair – I’m going to lose this comment if I open another tab to Google her name) saying they knew about Prince Andrew and Epstein years ago and were going to run a story but the RF found out and forced them to bury it by saying they would retaliate by killing access to RF (and presumably more).
So Peggington wants to develop his US media contacts. That’s what this is about. It’s not about UN and oyster farms… It’s about secret meetings with press people. So eventually he can stay home as usual while the press does all the work (as usual) to bash H&M and make him look good for breathing.
Not sure the US press will want RF access in turn for Sussex bashing since it’s a crap trade. Sussex sell. But who knows what else is on offer…
That was Amy Robach formerly of ABC News and she was frustrated they wouldn’t really open up the Andrew story because the news organization was threatened with being denied future access to W&K. Who are just SO newsworthy, right?
Yes, it will be interesting to see if the current monarchy can offer anything to the US press. Apart from blockbuster occasions like weddings, funerals and coronations, does it matter to the US media if they don’t have access to the RF? Will’s last two visits got practically no coverage.
I think their efforts in the US are to try to undermine Harry and Meghan, who seem to terrify Billy. Not sure what the scandal(s) are but it must be big that they would be willing to go to the links they have so far.
Charles had already unalived Diana. He had no hesitations about doing the same to Diana’s son and grandson. As far as Meghan is concerned, Charles views her as a Black peasant, not a family member, so whatever happens to Meghan is of no consequence to him, just as long as Harry is back in the royal fold…or dead. It would be preferable to see Meghan dead, along with her problematic children, thereby purifying the LOS.
100% on all counts, @Beverley.
We are in the Truth-Telling Era.
The more I read stories such as this, the more it’s becoming possible that Diana didn’t just die from a car accident. There is truly something sinister behind closed doors. And these are the people at the top of Britain’s food chain.
I’m trying to remember the timeline. In spare, at Phillip’s funeral, Harry discussed with William suspicions about a member of his household and how Scotland Yard was investigating. But that was after they’d already been cut off. So was Harry unaware at the time of the funeral that one of the reasons he’d been financially cut off was due to naming Christian Jones? While William was in that conversation fully aware that his father had cut-off security bc of Christin Jones and saying yes he had his own suspicions and would look into it?? He would have been lying to Harry in that moment right?
This is exactly what I was wondering, is this the first time H is hearing WHY they got cut off so quickly?
@Jais, it wasn’t during funeral, but when they met up to discuss H&M being part-time. After all the discussion & Harry finding out the copy machine was working in offices, he joined Willy outside. There, Harry told him about the leaking employee.
Ohhh okay, thank you @sevenblue! I was getting that twisted. Okay, that makes sense. So that discussion was during the sandringham summit. At that summit, it was decided they would get 700,000 and security for a year. And Harry discussed Christian Jones with William. And a few months later, they were cut-off. Hmm, like @pinniped and poodle, I am still wondering when Harry knew or realized that one of the reasons he was cut-off was bc of Jones.
You’re welcome! I remember it because it was so sad to me in the hindsight that when Harry told Willy about the leaking employee and making a police report about it, Harry thought Willy was hearing him first time and understood his issue finally. But, I think, Willy was listening to him because he wanted to know how much Harry figured out. Willy’s employee wasn’t doing anything Willy didn’t know. So sad Harry didn’t see it at that time and thought his older brother was finally listening to him.
I remember in the Oprah interview Harry implying that his father cut him off because he jumped the gun and moved away, back to Canada and then to the US? I think Charles thought the Sussexes wouldn’t move to the US so quickly and would come back to the UK. Presumably so the Firm could “persuade” them to reconsider stepping back. I know he said Charles cut him off and then stopped taking his calls.
Harry didn’t give away a lot in Oprah interview because it was a warning shot. He said something like he wanted them to “call back the dogs”. When their answer to it was bullying investigation, there was no reason for him to hold back anymore. So, he got the book deal and probably started the talks about documentary. Also, I remember from Spare, Charles stopped taking his calls after taking back their security. When he called his father, he didn’t answer it and Willy texted him back that there is nothing to do.
Wow, it really is sad when put in this context. Might need to re-read that section in spare. As for William texting back there’s nothing to do…there was nothing to do in William’s eyes bc it was either Harry or him at that point.
@MsIam
ChuckyDaSTINKINGturd cut off H&M’s annual stipend after Tyler rescued them and they were living in Tyler’s house. They were there for 6 weeks before the shidtmedia & the RF found out (prolly with the help of MI-6.) [See Chapter 81 of Spare]. It was then, while they were trying to figure out how much house & how much security they could afford, that word came that ChuckyDaSTINKINGturd had cut their stipend.
This cutting of the stipend must have occurred in May, 2020 (i:e 6 weeks after living at Tyler’s where they began living as at the end of March) because just after learning that chucky had cut their stipend, they learned that M was pregnant and by the time they moved into their new house on July 1, M lost their baby.
And remember, the cutting of the stipend came AFTER chucky had already removed their security just before Covid while they were in Canada. H tried calling chucky to ask him about the removal of their security but the coward wouldnt take H’s calls. Then Bully was tasked with calling H to sus out if they’d been sufficiently triggered into returning with their tails between their legs but realized that H wasnt budging.
PS: Ive read Spare 2wice and listened to H reading it about eleventy-hundred times. 🙂
@MsIam, I don’t think Harry mentioned the exact financials in the O interview. He did mention security being pulled in March 2020. In Spare, Harry discussed how 6 weeks after being at Tyler’s place, media knew where they were. Shitstorm. They were brainstorming on their budget and security dollars and, then, BAD DAD CHUCK cut Harry’s financials. The current head of the CoE, King of the UK, pulled the security and financing from his most popular son that actively served in the British military and, okay whatever. We all know the truth. H&M were lambasted for being too good?
Those demons completely underestimated the love Harry has for his wife. As far as Harry is concerned, they are a package deal. Now with children, there is no backing down from him and I do believe he will walk to the ends of the earth seeking justice for the wrongs he knows about. I also agree with Kaiser those folks see Meghan as expendable along with their children. What has got those folks on their knees is the success this couple has and their survival skills. Also, anyone encountering them are awed by how gracious and kind they are. Harry and Meghan will always do well and the best thing for them both is to continue to distance themselves from Harry’s birth family. Meghan hustles and I am pretty sure she has explained to Harry the value of the many connection he has cultivated over his years as a public servant. These are two good people who have survived a tsunami of hate and mistreatment and hopefully will continue to use this to ensure they and their children remain safe.
They are surprised because none of them have ever felt the same kind of love. William and Charles both live at the center of their own universes. Their worlds revolve around them completely. The idea of taking a stand for someone else is totally alien. They are both the epitome of “everything’s okay because I’m fine.” They believe that other people were put on this earth to oblige them. A man risking everything for the love of his wife? A man thinking about the happiness of someone besides himself? Doesn’t compute.
Just WOW! Now the abuse (emotional, mental, financial) has been put in plain sight. Nothing anti-royalists didn’t know but some folks need everything spelled out I guess. Well, here ya go!
I hope it’s ALL blown wide open, there are nefarious connections between BRF with social media companies too as well as the traditional media…
What made the difference was a phalanx of ordinary people who liked H&M becoming the Squad to push against the online smears and an ecosystem of media, tech and political elites that the BM and BRF were entirely ignorant of bringing aid to the Sussexes.
That’s a beautiful part of a harrowing and ugly story that still needs sunlight’s glare upon it. All this malfeasance needs to be exposed.
This is my 1776.
Gold star comment!!
I feel like this is confirmation of what many of us came to believe about the goings-on in that family, and Charles’s and William’s motivations in doing the things they’ve done. Charles pulling security because a lawsuit naming one of William’s staff would look bad. And William launching that “bullying” probe against Meghan because he thought they were going to spill certain beans to Oprah, when in fact, they spilled different beans that were far worse, lol!
So many great points made not only in the article but in the comments too. It’s kind of a weird feeling having things that were speculations being confirmed.
I agree with those who believe that the Palace didn’t think Harry would come back alone and that was fine because they’d use Meghan and her work ethic while treating her and Harry like the help. Or worse when we consider the lengths they go to protect the higher up staffers.
I also don’t think they had a stance on the Sussex family’s alive status. It was a spin-able situation whatever happened. They would have learned from the disastrous response the Queen et al had after Diana. Yeah, Charles definitely would have made that work.
I don’t think the H&M and Doris were necessarily in any physical danger during the car chase situation in NYC but it was supposed to be scary, it was most definitely supposed to be triggering and it was supposed to be a shot across the bow. But once again they underestimated the response from Team Sussex.
Anyway, that’s enough… except I also think thank god for Tyler Perry, a quite extraordinary human.
Dan Rotten has something on William. Tin foil tiara: William’s sexuality. If he’s outed it could question the paternity of George, Charlotte and Louis. True gay men can father children but homosexuality ruins the Royals’ image of family and they don’t want those questions raised.
Those questions have been raised. About Prince Philip, Princess Marg husband it was in the crown too, Charles, William but its mostly that they are into both sexes. I don’t actually feel it would ruin it. I think their is something much more sinister about it. Remember Charles was buddy buddy with many pedophiles. Prince Philips caretaker when his parents split his uncle that was murdered also a pedo. I also think they are specifically hiding something about William and this is why he needs to be managed so much.
I know the British press cares about money above all but the fact that they have been knowingly spreading lies about the Sussexes — particularly Meg—for 6 years? I don’t understand. They don’t feel any shame or remorse about any of this? And don’t get me started on Harry’s birth family. I hope they never know peace.
Thank god for Tyler Perry. This story is going to stay for another thousand years in history and Prince Charles and future King William the eggplant will always be known as the petty King and prince brother who bullied their son/only brother because he had too much charm and a smart black woman as wife.
No wonder why willie the eggplant is muzzling his own mother’s interview, it’s because she’s right, she’s telling the truth and william is doing the same thing to harry all along
KCIII is head of the church. A church which places great importance on family! I don’t understand why the altar doesn’t burst into flames every time this sham of a father walks into a holy building. How many fathers would allow their own flesh and blood to be damned on the lies of a nobody? Then when the son decides enough is enough the father puts the son and his family in mortal danger.
Say what you want about QEII but, I cannot see a situation where she would put any of her children (including KCIII) through what Harry has. I was always cynical as to why QEII gave H&M their own procession at the Jubilee but, now I understand she was telling the world H&M were part of her family. QEII understood the importance of family but, somewhere along the line her eldest son decided it was only important when it suited his agenda.
QEII stood by Andrew and did everything she possibly could to keep his non-sweaty arse out of prison. He was her son and she stood by him. Harry has done absolutely nothing wrong and his father everything in his power to publicly insult and undermine him. As for TOB goodness knows what kind of family values he’ll instil into the church when he becomes king.
I am in full agreement with your comments Laura! It is an utter travesty that Charles is the head of the Church of England. I won’t even call him a King because he has absolutely no redeeming qualities. The more information that comes out about what Charles, William, Camilla, Kate, Royal family staff and media have done to Harry and Meghan, the better. The Church of England has to accept Charles as the Head, but having an evil, immoral person as the head does makes any pronouncements the Church makes meaningless. Ditto for when William succeeds his father.
It seems that at all turns, the RF tried to prevent Harry from marrying M
1stly they may have thought that with enough time, they would be able to use the BM to desuade M from marrying H. The fight b/w PoW and H was a way of PoW warning Harry that his intention to marry M would not work . When it seems H would not agree/ slow on the uptake, PoW lashed out in anger at H’s
I also think that they allowed the marriage to proceed as they did not want to upset Harry but fully intended to destroy the union any which way and absolve themselves of the blame. What they didn’t figure was that H would leave with his wife.
There is a lot more H knows of and hasn’t said – He did say that there were somethings he couldn’t say that if said his brother & father would never forgive him.
I wonder if what would have happened if he remained and married an English Rose? I think the treatment / attacks would still be same ( howbeit not as vicious) but the lady would be in a similar situation as Cant who would not be able to say anything for fear of reprisal or being cut off. She & Harry would have had to suffer in silence
As has been pointed out already, the Church of England was created by Henry VIII so that he could divorce Catherine of Aragon and marry Anne Boleyn whom he later beheaded. The Church of England at the beginning was the the Roman Catholic church by another name. No one would disagree that both institutions have a problem with corruption and general ungodliness. Having the monarch be the head of the church no longer makes any political, social, or even moral sense since obviously the monarch cannot be expected to be an example of even human decency. The first job of a monarch is to wield and hold power, however that power looks like and whether direct or indirect. Clearly that power struggle is still going on in the British monarchy. Other monarchies seem to have come to terms with their place in the twenty-first century.
Agreed, thank god for Tyler Perry.
The phrasing used is interesting. They wanted Harry to heel, come back to the UK with the tail between his legs, stay silent unless they allowed it, locked away unless they let him out.
@Inge…”heel” “tail between his legs” “let him out”
These are words used when speaking about dogs.
The term dog-whistles relate to racism
You’re so right. The phrasing used IS interesting. It’s beyond interesting. It’s disgusting and shameful.
They’ve used more terms in this vein: “muzzle” “leash”… It goes on. Designed to de-humanize.
What an ugly, ugly man. Total garbage.
Those dingy snaggly teeth of Charles! Ugh! I will never understand why with all of the financial resources at their disposal, the Royal family seems to shun decent dental care and orthodontia? Or are nice teeth deplored as an “American thing”. At least Diana saw to it that Incandescent and Harry had decent, straight teeth.
This just totally breaks my heart and I really hope that Harry doesn’t give into going back, taking his kids and just completely trusting them again, even if they apologize. As for what they have on Willy, I have a guess, but I won’t say it.
Their children Meghan and Harry’s. If charles forbids the mother of the children to go it is so vile.
Tyler Perry stated plainly what Charles did to Meghan and Harry: “To use the institution to try and do all the things a batterer would do, like ‘We’re gonna cut off the money. We’re not gonna leave you security. We’re gonna do all those things to make you comply and come back,’” he said.
I’m glad Byline is following the trail. And I hope seeing his suspicions confirmed in print inspires Harry to drop the other 400 pages of “Spare.” Charles and the British royals are disgusting and dangerous and this ought to be revealed to the world, once and for all.
It might be Harry’s safest bet to lay it all out. To tell us exactly what he meant when he said, when discussing his need to protect his family (in light of what happened to his mom), “If anybody else knew what I knew.”
Soon after Diana died, I was suspicious and got on all the chat rooms which were investigating all the leads and talking about who might be responsible. There has been a lot of damage control since then, but what was coming out in the early days was pretty damning. I have been a believer since then, but wondered how far up the chain the plans went. Let’s just say I think Harry is well aware of the lengths he needs to go to in order to keep his family safe.
I’m sure he never dreamt his own brother could be party to anything this vile, but his eyes are now opened. Willie did him a favor by making such a hash out of it with his personal secretary and said secretary’s partner getting involved. The wiser course would have been to stay under the radar and let Clarence House (now BP I guess) be in charge of the skunkworks. But I suppose Willie couldn’t trust his own secrets wouldn’t be served up by his dear Papa, so he needed to be directly involved. But it’s stunning to think that they thought Harry would never figure out they were serving them up to the press?
I agree that Willie is quite vulnerable, and I doubt it’s mere sexuality, because that particular storm has been weathered very well by KCIII, to the point that no one even remembers it much at this point. (Affair with his male valet/secretary, anyone?) So it could be something truly awful that W needs to hide.
This is also the first I’ve heard about the woman in Kensington Gardens.
I think Harry really thought hew as protecting the monarchy (William eventually) people had written off Charles a while ago because he “ripped on the vine” no one care anymore. I think QE2 did that on purpose. Anyhow what I mean is that he knew after a while and for a long time that William didn’t have the same loyalty to him that he had for William. He said it in the Spare, he ignored him, didn’t ask him to be his best man, didn’t invite him to dinner or to come over. It was all a lie for the press. Meg changed all that and that is why William hated her. If you cant use your “jester” then what is the point of Harry. They weren’t close and Meg without knowing it brought this into light. Harry no longer would be tossed under the bus and much less Meg and Archie. William I feel was genuinely shocked that Harry really did love Meg. I think Harry still loved his brother but William transactional loved Harry but he was aware that he was on his own and why he preferred Africa, travel, the army anything but being in the UK. I love that Meg showed him the vastness of love. He had only had fake sugar coated nothing for small periods of time.
This article needs to be on every front page entertainment media outlet. What the Windsors miscalculated is Meghan and Harry’s own connections outside of the BRF and how people who aren’t British would sympathize with the Sussexes and wouldn’t buy what the British press was selling. Black Hollywood is a small world and while everyone may not be friends, everyone knows each other or of each other if they’ve never met. So of course Tyler Perry lent the Sussexes his plane (the flight from Canada to the US?), his house, and his security while Harry and Meghan figured out what to do next.
I also can’t believe that Charles yanked their security right as COVID was closing in on everyone. I don’t think the timing was on purpose, because I think it happened just before the WHO announced COVID19 was a serious pandemic. We saw the Windsors doing in person events just days before quarantine rules went into effect worldwide, so I don’t think Charles was even thinking of COVID since nobody realized at the time we’d all be stuck at home for over a year. But Harry and Meghan could easily have gotten stuck in Canada before the border closed had they not left in time, in the house they were renting, with their location leaked for the paparazzi press to harass and stalk during the lockdown. That’s also a part of the story that isn’t focused on enough.
Charles and William are sadistic low self-esteem abusers who desperately needed the family scapegoat to not escape and thrive outside of their control.
Of course they went scorched earth with financial abuse and coercive controls schemes to protect their fragile fragile egos.
Look at how Donald Trump reacts to indictments and when people remind him he’s not a billionaire.
British monarchy will not crumble. What we are witnessing is the institution moving into Catholic Church mode after it was revealed their purpose was to protect ped0philes and rapists. Existing but with diminished influence, reverence and respect.
Britons need to fight the coercive control and abuse being inflicted on them by British media. May Byline Times, Media Reform UK and Hacked Off be at the forefront of that fight.
I’ve followed the RF since the 1950’s and through all the scandals I never thought I’d be more repulsed than watching them tear Diana down. But this Harry and Meghan tear down is so very sordid. Like so many, I thought they were a beautiful representation of a new, more modern, diverse Monarchy. How naive I’ve been. My wish is that H&M build a long, healthy prosperous dynasty in California and never return to the UK. I know I’ll never visit and spend my tourist dollars there again. I have lost all respect for the RF.
I’m with you, I thought the Diana years were rock bottom. No, they saved the truly awful torture for Meghan.
I used to visit England regularly for art, theater, and other cultural events as well as work stuff. I have ceased to do so since that country spat all over an amazingly talented Black American woman, rained down harm on her head, and drove her and her loving husband to gtfo to save their own lives and the lives of their child(ren). Plus, since Brexit, England’s standing in the art world has sunk precipitously. The National Gallery endorsed bin Salman’s fake Leonardo as the real thing, while the Louvre refused. That tells you everything you need to know about the English art scene these days. I’m taking my dollars elsewhere — Latin America, Asia, and many parts of Europe, as well as much of the U.S., have a lot of fantastic cultural activity and energy right now.
I’m Canadian but I have always felt that under the skin, I’m British. Always wanted to go there, but it’s been ruined. Between the treatment of the Sussex’s, their treatment of bi-racial women and finding out that always those beautiful jewels and crowns I’ve always wanted just to be in the presence of, were all stolen at great pain to their country of origin, it no longer appeals to me. I’m in love with the history of the country, but find no joy in modern day England or the dry, dusty, and highly expensive useless royal family.
I will be doing a stopover at Heathrow in December. It’s a big family trip. When my husband and his brother were planning it, he asked if I wanted to spend a day in London. I said absolutely not. I have nothing against the British people and I enjoy a lot of English actors and shows. But I’m not giving them my tourist money.
@Dianne Marrs I fell for the same spell too and now I want the monarchies abolished in all corners of the world forever.
There is so much this couple went through that we’ll never know. I remember from that Cut interview that Meghan said she was still healing , then they went through that horrible experience at the funeral shortly thereafter. Notice lately how they’re asking to see their children again? It’s so they can target them and threaten the Sussexes using them. I think when people expect the Sussexes to say more or go scorched earth, some of that restraint is self preservation and not wanting to be put through another ringer. We can blame the tabloids or that nasty sad little man, who outlived his usefulness, but it all leads back to Charles and William. This is dystopian, like being under a surveillance state.
I hope we never see those kids’ faces. I mean it. I hope Archie and Lili are able to grow up well outside the greedy, cannibalistic reach of the British media. Maybe when they’re adults, they will choose to be public figures. But I hope their parents keep them out of the spotlight till then, just to starve the British press. (Ofc, it is their decision whether and how much to show their children, and if they do decide to show their faces during their childhoods, they will have thought through the pros and cons and will do so for good reason.)
This is how you handle a country that’s gone rogue – not your own family! So they wanted them to come back, be under their thumbs, have their own narratives squashed, allow Chuckles and Won’t to create their narratives for them instead to cover their own scandals and here you go. Here’s $700K. That should cover it, right?
I think the worst part is watching the BRF looking like pity us. “We’re the real victims in all of this. They said mean things about us. So what if they are true! They were mean. Boohoohoo.”
I can’t get over KC whining that the truth was exposed in Spare. He doesn’t deny that these things happened just that they were ‘exposed’. The Head of the Church of England, the King admitting he’s up to no good. The mantra has always been ‘individuals don’t matter, it’s The Monarchy which has to survive’. Ugh.
Reading this, the Mexican saying came to mind: “They wanted to bury us, but they didn’t know that we are seeds.”
At the heart of it is that Harry was never supposed to leave and become his own man. That is why their hate is so feral against Meghan, even though it was Harry’s choice to leave. Meghan, at that point, was still willing to stay and may things work.
As for Tyler Perry, this is what some folks don’t understand. A lot Black folks rocked for Diana. The RF dogged her and had a hand in her death–be intentional or by the way they stokes the media frenzy against her. And most African Americans know what it is like to be the only Black person in a white space.
Anyway, the RF and BM wanted Meghan at 50% of herself; they wanted Harry the scapegoat but charming workhouse. All they got was dust. Lololol It’s what they deserve.
I could go on but this comment is long enough.
Hero Tyler Perry 💕
Charles cannot bring anything to heel as he is hopeless according to his late mother. The narrative of Charles saying Harry has to apologise to reconcile is another sad media attempt to get some power show for him, The King, which they know does not exist except in deluded Royal Fans minds as all the power is in Harry and Meghan’s court. Harry said, “No apology, no reconciliation” Finsh.
Maybe its the weather (its dull and rainy here, which always makes me blue), maybe I’m upset about other life/world stuff. But this is just painfully, profoundly sad.
I do agree with @kaiser they only wanted H back. I mean W made it clear during his physical assault( in Spare) that he wanted them to divorce. I think many of us have always thought Ws affair with R is true(which would then confirm WK are struggling with their marriage).
I think they really(really) underestimated that HM were going to thrive successfully in the US. And imo they definitely underestimated the support they got while away from the UK and living here in the US.(they also forget she’s a US citizen and lives in California now, which gave a bit more visibility how they were bullied non-stop even though they had left the UK).
Tyler Perry’s gift and note that he gave to M during her wedding-which he said to call him whenever she needs anything – that was God sent. It’s like he had a future intuition and it was very pivotal to their path to leave everything behind and start their life here.
How about changing “bring them to heal” to “burying them in their graves”? Only a psychotic, violent father would do this to his son and family. No doubts ever remained in my mind that Charles was fully psychologically and politically able to kill ex-wife Princess Diana. Once a murderer, always a murderer.
The secrets must be many. Charles and co have shown that they would rather protect married in trash than the youngest son of the king and his wife. No matter how much money is lavished on K and her family, and how much of her history is erased “you cannot make a silk purse out of a sows ear”. It is more than jealousy, trying to attach K’s low life history to M, and inferring that Harry is stupid and a drug addict has become relentless. With all the disgusting things that are thrown at them, Meghan and Harry have behaved graciously and continued on with their lives. They are to be admired, the stress would be unimaginable. If the bm are to be believed, they have revealed brf as nothing more than narcissistic sadists. The ugliness and hate emanating from them and all their employees will go down in history as shameful, inhumane and the destruction of british royalty. To try to use two defenceless children in their hate campaign is beyond disgusting. I would never release photos .
I’m enraged for them. This is horrifying- his own father and brother. they are being watched over, there is no question.
#AbolishTheMonarchy
Say it again.
Why have enemies when you have a family full of snakes?
My god, what truly awful despicable people. I wish for H & M the most successful and wonderful life, and for Karma to hit back on Chuck, Bulliam and everyone who had a hand in this.
Amen.
So let it be.