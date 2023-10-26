Byline: King Charles withdrew £700K in funding from the Sussexes in 2020

Well this is certainly explosive. To be fair, we’ve known or theorized about big chunks of Byline Times’ big new exclusive, but it’s legitimately shocking to see everything laid out with a timeline, plus details we’ve never heard before. Byline’s new cover story is “Exploding ‘Megxit’: How Dan Wootton and a Cash-for-Leaks Scandal Split the Monarchy.” Byline lays out the facts, including Dan Wootton paying Prince William’s press secretary Christian Jones and his partner for information about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and baby Archie. When the bribery scheme was uncovered by both The Sun (Wootton’s then-employer) and Prince Harry, all hell broke loose. In 2020, Harry was ready to sue the Sun and name Christian Jones and Wootton’s accomplices. That’s when then-Prince Charles and the whole royal institution made a big gamble: cut off the Sussexes as a way to force them to come crawling back to the UK, humbled and broke. From Byline’s teaser:
King Charles “pushed” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex into commercial deals in the US by withdrawing £700,000 funding for a trial year in Canada over a royal cash-for-leaks scandal sparked by journalist Dan Wootton, Byline Times can reveal. The financial sanction stemmed from a refusal to remove from legal papers the name of a Kensington Palace aide whose partner was receiving money from the then Sun newspaper executive editor, allegedly for stories about ‘Megxit’ and Prince Archie.
It resulted in the collapse of the ‘Sandringham Agreement’ struck under the late Queen in January 2020 to give Prince Harry and Meghan Markle an opportunity to escape the royal press rota in the UK and continue in public service from North America.
Prince Harry and Meghan were forced out of the Sandringham Agreement to continue in public service from Canada when his father pulled the plug on funding. It followed news that a partner of a key aide to Prince William received £4,000 from The Sun allegedly for stories about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex when Wootton was executive editor.
The payments [from The Sun] came to light in anonymous whistle-blower emails claiming to be from admin workers within the Murdoch newspaper publishing empire. They told how the payments had provoked panic at The Sun and claimed senior executives quietly brushed the matter under the carpet. The payments allegedly related to stories about Archie’s nannying and godparent arrangements and Wootton’s January 2020 breaking story about so-called ‘Megxit’.
The Metropolitan Police looked into the alleged leaking but could not go to a judge for a warrant to search royal staff property without knowing the identity of the whistle-blowers. Two internal royal investigations followed – one involving Simon Case, who is today the embattled head of the civil service facing questions over the Government’s response to the pandemic. The palace investigations cleared the aide after he denied being the source of the Archie and Megxit information and told Case that neither he nor his partner were friends with Wootton, although he admitted to knowing the journalist. Byline Times has uncovered new photographic evidence of Wootton, the aide and the aide’s partner at a lavish private birthday party Wootton threw for his close friends in a £1,675-a-night hotel suite.
Prince Harry sent formal ‘letters before action’ detailing the claims about Wootton and the palace to News UK. Sir Clive Alderton – today King Charles and Queen Camilla’s right-hand man – and the former Lord Chamberlain Lord Peel put pressure on Harry to alter the legal papers. When the aide’s name was not removed from the legal letters, the Sussexes were cut adrift financially and left unable to protect themselves despite having a security threat level equal to the monarch.
The royal household had thought the threat of exposure would force Harry and Meghan to return to the UK, where their profile could be controlled preventing them from eclipsing the future King. But it drove a wedge through the Royal Family and set in train events leading to Prince Harry’s book Spare, a string of high-profile commercial media deals, and ongoing bad blood in the British monarchy.
The most damning information, to me, is the stuff about Charles deciding to withdraw from the “one-year breather” Sandringham deal, which would have had the Sussexes with royal protection and funding so that they could figure things out. We’ve heard variations on why that deal fell apart and when. The idea that the inciting incident was “Harry refusing to back down about naming William’s private secretary as a leaker” is as good a theory as anything else. I suspect that was only one part of why the “deal” fell apart in a matter of two months.
One thing that I absolutely, 100% believe is “The royal household had thought the threat of exposure would force Harry and Meghan to return to the UK, where their profile could be controlled preventing them from eclipsing the future King.” I’ve said that for years, that the Windsors believed that throwing the Sussexes to the wolves and putting them in mortal danger would somehow convince Harry to divorce Meghan and come crawling back to the UK. The Windsors have been reeling for four years that their stupid plot failed so spectacularly.
One question I still have, to this day, is about the intimacy of William’s involvement in all of these schemes. It’s clear that the Rose Hanbury story – which broke around March/April 2019 – sent William spinning and he was actively looking to make any deal he could to protect his own reputation. But for years now, I’ve just been left with the impression that William is no mastermind, he’s an empty suit and the Tories’ useful idiot. It would not surprise me at all if William was truly too stupid to understand most of what was happening with his Tory handlers. Which isn’t to say that William bears no responsibility – he’s a villain, absolutely, and his ignorance, laziness and childishness led to all of this. He was too stupid to hire responsible staff, and instead he gave free rein to his senior staff/Tory handlers to simply “manage” the burying of the Rose Hanbury story by any means necessary.
This is dynamite but wil it be covered by the BBC and newspapers or will they all have a vested interest in burying this story for fear of RF/ Tory Government?
The British press won’t cover this until it comes out in the court case.
If then.
Hurray earthsht is coming!!!!!!! Welcome Eggplant
The BM will breathlessly cover how family guy made fun of the Sussexes with some truly hilarious comedy(sarcasm). But this? Likely nothing. Now, if it was the reverse and Harry was accused of these things, it would be everywhere. It’s wild.
@Jais I agree that it is crickets with the initial coverage, but it’s guaranteed that EVERYONE in the media is lapping it up. And despite the ridiculously slow roll, Byline can take credit for the Wooten take down; he’s currently nowhere in the media landscape. I think it’s too soon to tell where this latest expose will go and who it will take down.
1- H&M had a threat level equal to the Queen.
2- H&M had their security pulled suddenly.
3- H&M had their funding pulled – ie they couldn’t secure their own security.
4- H&M’s location was leaked.
That is and was a world wide open invitation for assassination of H&M& baby A by Harry’s father and his brother.
It’s there in black and white. And I really hope that Harry knew this before it came out.
The unsung hero in this story is Tyler Perry.
@MoxyLady007 and bluhare: Spot on. It really seems as though KCIII (and by extension, Camilla & William) actively plotted to have H&M and Baby A removed permanently. This is completely disgusting and beyond the pale. And I totally agree with you, bluehare: Tyler Perry (literally) saved their lives and is a true hero in this story.
This is huge!! I mean a lot of us who read this site and others were already aware of most of this, but the fact that someone like Byline is doing this is so big! I want to share this a million times over so everyone can read it and see what a disgrace Charles and William are the whole lot of them are! Is this Karma finally coming for them? Oh I sure hope so!
With a family like that, who needs enemies? I hope Karma will cast her hand widely over Chuckles, his mistress, Eggplant and Can’t. Having said that, it will be difficult for the heir and spares to learn (and deal with the aftermath) of these incredibly horrible things their grandparents and parents have willfully done to other members of the family. Sadly, I see only Charlotte coming out of it mostly unscathed.
Guys, this is a lot. And that’s because Byline is confirming things we knew or suspected, while adding details that weren’t mentioned by Harry, in Spare. There is so much going on, and so much that has gone down the pike. The reason Harry didn’t mention certain details in Spare is, in part, because of the court cases ongoing.
There are so many reflections I have, but the main takeaway for me is that we are in the midst of history happening, just as we have been over the past six years since the Sussexes’ royal wedding. Much time will be needed for the dust to settle, in order for complete and substantive assessments to be made.
In the interim, a huge shout-out to CB and @Kaiser for keeping it real. And many deserved kudos to Sussex Squaddies everywhere 🫡, with big props to the original Sussex Squad Podcast with Tina & Michelle, who figured out so much in real time, and inspired all the other very important SS podcasts out there, doing yeoman work of documenting the truth.
A thought that occurred to me: Harry mentioned several repugnant insects in Spare, without calling them out by name. We have previously guessed that Simon Case, is the Fly; and Edward Young, is the Bee. Is Sir Clive Alderton, the Wasp? 🤔 🪰🐝 🐜
The tf is rotten to the core and they attract rotten employees to do their bidding! I don’t know how H even went to that coronation! Meghan is done done done with them! How can anyone respect those people?
At the same time, let’s think about how smart Diana was for leaving Harry a big part of her assets.
She must have guessed something all those decades back.
She did. She said the institution would protect 🥚 so she had to cover Harry.
I read she asked her dad about money for Harry and his future, and He died 1992. So she cared long before. Maybe because she was close to Fergie and Andrew.
Well well well… we all thought the truth would come out. How awful for H&M to find out the family would rather protect an employee than themselves. I have zero time for Charles, Cam, Will and Kate, but now I am below zero… despicable individuals. This may be buried by the BBC… but I assume it will come out in some of the Court cases which are outstanding?
Holly smoks! This isnt anything we did not know or suspect but to see it in print by another site is a really good feeling.
I remember feeling the same warmth seeing Hollywood POC royalty to stand up as one for the Sussexes in 2020 and ever since then. I think this is just as big as knowing that blood royalty is real trash
I’m usually 100% with you @kaiser, but I have to disagree with you on one thing:
I’m completely convinced that William actively let his stuff leak things about the Sussexes. It’s often portrayed as if it’s just his stuff that leaks, but that it doesn’t actively come from Willi+Kate. Yes, they’re both stupid as hell, but I think they’re so evil and jealous that they’re actively behind all the leaks.
They wanted to protect the private secretary, not because he was more important to him than his brother, they wanted to protect themselves because they themselves were behind the leaks.
Hard agree Sam. They wouldn’t have pulled Harry’s security and funding unless the link between William’s secretary and W&K wasn’t massive and hugely harmful.
Well they might have. They needed an excuse to pull it and this would have been an easy loyalty test – narcissists really love those – to see where Harry stood and if he was the same scapegoat who just took what was told to him as the truth and went where he was sent.
oh def agree. Any leaking that was happening from Christian Jones or his partner or Jason Knauf or Simon Case or whoever – it was all done with the approval or permission of William and Kate.
RRs have openly said that nothing would be leaked by KP staff without their Principal’s permission. So, yes, William directly authorised the leaks. People would have been fired otherwise.
Yes @The Hench. I believe it was Duncan Larcombe who straight out said that and the other RR’s in that video looked (imo) uncomfortable. The leakers had the full support of the then Cambridges, now Prince/Princess of Wails. p.s. I know it’s technically Wales.
I don’t think it was about protecting an employee, but rather the institution. It’s all about the institution.
Sam:
I agree too – they don’t have to be that smart to be effectively conniving and evil. Khate managed to drop a huge stress bomb on Meghan during late wedding preparations, brings flowers and a note but then turns it into an ongoing scandal in the public forum where Meghan is the “villain” and can’t for the life of her scrape that off her shoe. They inspire and enable their minions to carry this stuff out – in my opinion it’s by their order and active involvement.
this is why i think harry is completely done with his fam. knowing all this crap that happened after the fact…yea he’s through. all these stories of charles and will saying he needs to extend the olive branch is just them trying to bait him. i don’t think he asked to stay at the palace, i don’t think he’ll ask for property, and i don’t think he’ll ever reach out first. and while he may say he’s in a good place and moving on…as a virgo too, i know he remembers. he’s not truly over it. i really think he should just tell them to f it, relinquish his title and live as normal citizens with no ties to that horrible institution.
Yeah. I think he is completely done with them – the personal betrayals are just too big and these people won’t even admit that they did wrong. He’ll probably attend his father’s funeral when the time comes (unless William is too vindictive and vicious about it). But I doubt he’ll ever interact with them again.
Good heavens I hope Harry doesn’t go to Chuck’s funeral. He’d be stuck there for the whole never ending mourning period like with Betty. Having Willy ban him would be best.
Well, we know Meghan and the kids will not go. Never any children’s pics for the vultures.
Harry and Meghan being done has people scared because they’ve reached a level of unbothered that is scaring the press and palace.
I love this for them.
Good. I hope Chuckie, Cam and Will are shaking in their boots and the gutter press along with them. What an evil family! Just think what the history books will make of all this in the future.
after offering up their titles and the brf refusing to take them, i think h is keeping it out of spite. he’ll always be prince harry but if they don’t want him to be the duke of sussex, at this point, they’ll need to take it.
^^ I doubt Harry is ‘keeping’ the Sussex title out of spite. H&M are not spiteful. They have survived and thrived with grace and courage throughout enormous betrayals, vicious attacks, and relentless gaslighting. Harry continues to bear his Sussex title with pride because his beloved grandmother honored him with it, and because he is a blood-born Windsor royal, despite the firm’s toxic dysfunctions and horrific abuses.
Harry’s titles have absolutely NOTHING to do with Charles and William, nor with Camilla or Kate. The title(s) was given to him by his beloved grandmother QEII, it’s a gift from her to him and he holds all these titles dearly because they meant so much to his grandmother (and mean so much to him in the same vein), and she gave them to him out of love. He is not going to relinquish anything to satisfy anyone. He is a prince of the realm, regardless of whether his relatives are shit itself, he is still prince Henry of the UK. And he shall forever remain Prince Henry the Duke of Sussex because first and foremost he is Charles’s son, but most importantly because QEII his grandmother loved him so and gave him these titles.
I believe back in 2019 he offered to give them back because Charles and William had turned them into some sort of cudgel to beat him with, but once they refused to take them back, he isn’t giving them up now.
He loved his grandmother and grandfather.
He talked about them lovingly, phoning & facetiming them.
When she invited them to the Jubilee they turned up for her.
She met Archie & Lili.
I think Charles&William had been pulling the strings behind the scenes for a lot longer then people realized.
And got jealous when Harry&Meghan named their daughter after the queen.
Proceeded to throw a hissy fit.
Actually they are contstantly jealous, of H&M and of each other.
Only the queen was above all that.
why do ppl sidestep the fact that QEII did nothing but sit there stoically while her son and grandson yelled and bullied her other grandson? harry said as much in his interviews and books. sure she gave him titles and a cottage to live on (seems pretty effing standard for that crew of aristocrats to be gifted this and the bare min), but when he needed her the most she just sat there. a beloved grandmother wouldn’t do this to a beloved grandson…let her son just cut vital security bc he’s mad. this is another reflection of the toxicity of that institution…of always putting crown over anything else and it started with QEII
There’s a good chance that the Queen was not in her right mind for years, no matter what the royals said. maybe she sat there because she was in the throes of dementia or aphasia.
Yeah, well, she gave him Frogmore Cottage too.
@Inga, I think they are insanely jealous about LiIi D’s name. I think every time they hear it, it burns WK viciously because they didn’t think of it first, and because it’s a connection to the queen their daughter doesn’t have. I think Lili’s name is perfect for her for a lot of reasons, but pissing KW off forever over it ranks near the top of my reasons.
Oh, they thought of it, Charlotte is Charlotte Elizabeth Diana. Willnot just didn’t care enough about QEII or Diana to make it her primary name. They are all still salty that Harry and Meghan used Lilibet for Lili’s first name.
@Rosie …. Exactly, everyone needs to stop giving Betty a pass. She was more than happy to let everyone else do the dirty work as long as nothing disrupted their perverted idea of an “institution”. Pretty much this entire family belongs in an institution for long term comprehensive therapy. Let’s also not forget who her BFFs were, the likes of Angela Levin and Susan Hussey. Her favorite son is a sexual predator! Where was her concern about the reputation of the “institution” when handing him millions to settle a lawsuit. If they cared as much about the institution as they claim they would have distanced themselves from him.
I suspect TQ’s power had been decreasing once Philip retired and Charles/Andrew dumped her private secretary Geidt and replaced him with Young. And AK was around; she was a confidant, but there was reason to believe her loyalty was flexible, and she’d be kissing up to whoever she thought would be of most benefit to herself if TQ was losing power. I wonder if Harry didn’t realize until that summit how completely Charles was succeeding in undermining TQ’s power. Remember that quick, secret visit by H&M just before Invictus/The Hague, and the interview when Harry said, they wanted to make sure TQ had the right people around her?
Re: the summit, very likely TQ had been kept in the dark about many things going on, if not completely lied to by Young, who we know for sure lied to Harry. I’m not convinced TQ had dementia or the like, but she was elderly, she was probably sick and in pain – and maybe she too was realizing the vipers around her. But also, she was a woman who always avoided unpleasantness, and the yelling especially by Will must have been disturbing and distasteful.
What’s interesting to me is the Jubilee. At that point in time it’s hard to imagine anyone but TQ wanting to arrange for H&M to make the entrance the way they did into the church. I’m really curious how that came about, because I’m not convinced TQ had the power by then to make that happen by herself.
@rosie
I agree with Ianne here, I think at this point his grandmother was likely so ill/in pain she was probably literally being propped up. The special treatment at the jubbly was her way to telling H&M she loved and appreciated them and at this point, this is all she was capable of? Because, what stood out to me at the ‘summit’ was not that she ‘just sat there’ it was the utter disrespect of tob for his grandmother and queen.
Remember too, they were probably manipulating her, got rid of her trusted secretary? Were controlling access to her, making it difficult for H to see her. Even after they left, that comment from H about making sure she had the right people around her? They were not taking proper care of her in her last days. And that making cammy ‘queen consort’, manipulated, ‘we’ll take care of randy andy if you let her be ‘queen con’.
I agree with @Taytanish’s comments, as I mentioned similar thoughts in a prior post.
@Sportie, Angela Levin was never a BFF of Queen Elizabeth II. Maybe you meant to say Angela Kelly. In any case, QE-II had many faults, but at the very least she respected Meghan, and she dearly loved Harry. She was a product of a different generation. She was raised to be dutiful, and to always put the institution above everything and everyone. She was never fully in charge of the firm’s decisionmaking, and in her 90s, she had ceded what little power and influence she had to weak, spineless Chuck.
How much QE-II actually knew about every detail of what went on BTS, is uncertain. She was ill, and she was lied to and manipulated by courtiers. Plus, her memory and cognitive sharpness may have been fast receding. Elderly people sleep a lot in their 90s.
More importantly, it was QE-II who made it clear in a press release that the Sussexes were “much beloved family members.” At least, to her and to Philip (we know that is how Eugenie & Jack feel as well; plus Harry still has a genial relationship with his Aunt Anne). The Queen also made sure that H&M were invited to her Jubbly, and that they were protected, and honored with a guided procession down the aisle of St. Patrick’s Cathedral, for the Thanksgiving Celebration service.
again with the titles. do you think he should change his name too?
the olive branch stuff is just isht stirring by the media. nobody thinks anything like that is going to happen. if keen peacemaker Kate has failed to establish a rapprochement, why would slagging Harry off in the press work?
William and Charles need to apologize. they don’t want to and are not going to. so the rest of it can play out in court. we been known that the leaks were coming from staffers working for William and Charles. that’s been the press strategy for years. the difference here is that the Byline articles are well researched. and all they’re doing is proving what Harry has been saying. but it’s been obvious to anyone actually paying attention.
I also saw an article saying that the Rose affair is “far from over.” looks like the pigeons are coming home to roost. love this for them.
I hope the pigeons all have diarrhea
@CatMum … I’m not sure I agree that the titles aren’t going anywhere. The same was said re housing and they sure found a slick way of taking Frogmore away from H&M while still allowing Andrew to keep Royal Lodge. I don’t for a minute believe there was ever any intention of making Andrew leave, this was concocted to take Frogmore away. Give them time and they will find a way to justify taking Harry and his families titles away without taking anyone else’s. They don’t care what people think, they only care that they can spin it for their sycophants.
The reason why they aren’t taking the titles is it calls into question the entire idea of monarchy. You can’t believe in a monarchy unless you buy their line about being ordained by God. The entire house of cards starts to fall down if those three words are tossed as utter bullshit.
Harry was born into the family that God ordained, was God wrong? Or is the entire concept truly a boot on the neck to keep people in their place, and absolutely nothing more than keeping the aristocracy above every single other person?
Same reason why Pedo still has his dukedom and medals, and was prancing around in coronation robes at Chuck’s hat party.
A house can be taken away without calling into question the entire institution of the British monarchy.
god. how much crap does this fam want to put H and M through. i agree…they’re both so so done. Totally understand why meghan will not set foot on salt island again. i wouldn’t. they’ve made it very very clear she’s not welcomed at all and despised.
as for the titles. i think so too. he will always be prince harry as that’s his name. but the other titles are just a constant reminder of their ties to that horrid institution. even if they were given by his grandmother and grandfather, they’re gone and the monarchy is just run by two sad angry men. i would love for them to say we will just be Prince Harry and Meghan, two individuals with no ties to that blood institution who are paving a path of our own for us and our kids. don’t count on us ever doing sh*t for this farce of an institution again. EVERYONE is ROYAL as Kelly said, and those with these “titles” are not deserving.
the titles are not going anywhere. because it would start a whole debate about Andrew and others who are far from exemplary possibly losing theirs as well.
being “just” Prince Harry is still a tie to the institution, and he’s had that one since birth. so that doesn’t even make sense! why does it even matter? I actually like that they have them. it underlines that they are who they are and yet, they’re paving their own path anyway.
Harry is still just one heli crash away from becoming the FFK himself and then Archie would be next in line. I certainly don’t wish that on Harry nor Archie, Lili, and Meghan, but imagine the consternation if it happened. the 8 people behind all the twitter smears and rotten Dan would probably all have aneurisms.
“they should give up their titles” has always been a deranger talking point and tbh I don’t see why anyone else cares about it.
you’re right that there will be a domino effect if they lose their titles. would love to see andrew lose his royal title. personally, i think they can make just as impactful of a statement to say we don’t want the duke/dutchess, earl, marquis or whatever titles they have. I will always be a “prince”, but the other titles I’ve been “gifted” just bc i’m white and privileged we will relinquish to become a private citizen with my wife Meghan Markle bc we have realized how toxic the institution is. Style and brand themselves as Harry and Meghan, the couple that shook up the monarchy, gave it up, and left.
I remember an article from a few years ago that said something like QEII had begged the Cambridges to stop taking helicopters everywhere, or at least not have Willnot traveling with George.
It really is true, CatMum, Harry is one helicopter crash away from being the next king. I hope it doesn’t keep him awake at night, that must be a horrifying scenario for him.
^^ That may be what you want @Emilie, but I seriously doubt that Harry will ever be fulfilling your preferred scenario of relinquishing his royal titles. He once privately offered to give up the Sussex dukedom, and he was refused. That ship has sailed. ⛴️⚓️
My personal opinion. Harry wants a relationship with his family. But he doesn’t want a relationship with the monarchy. Let me see if I can explain. Yes Charles and William have done a lot of bad things to Harry. But because of Meghan. Harry see’s that the way he was raised wasn’t normal. Harry wants a family that get together for the holidays. Not like at Sandringham. But at home around the tree. Watching the kids opening packages and laughing. He wants a father that he can leave his children with and know their grandad will play with them. And not leave them with a nanny. I think Harry wants a family. Not an institution. But an institution is all he ever gets from Charles and William.
I’m not so sure. Does he have hope, sure. Does he think it will happen, nope. I think by now he’s seen how the sausage is made, as has, his father/brother and their spouses and he knows that his father/brother and their spouses are not only okay with how the sausage is made, they are actively providing the ingredients for the sausage making. He’s also seen disfunction in Meghan’s family and how she’s set clear boundaries with her father/sister. Spare and Harry & Meghan doc shows us that he’s also set those boundaries and I’m confident that he’s sticking by them. Anything we read/hear in the media is spin and propaganda coming from the BRF and their invisible contract with the British media.
I think Harry hopes to have a relationship with all of his cousins, probably even Zara, despite her wretch of a husband, but I can’t imagine that ship hasn’t sailed and sunk with his father and brother. They have done much more than one truly unforgivable thing.
@Robert Phillips: “My personal opinion. Harry wants a relationship with his family. But he doesn’t want a relationship with the monarchy.”
Those are Harry’s words from one of the promo interviews he did for Spare. He said, “I want a family, NOT an institution.” Period. No explanation and interpretation by any of us is needed.
@tye
I’m not sure what ‘ gets over’ really means, what it looks like, not sure one ‘gets over’ betrayals like this but don’t forget H is in therapy, he’s learned to manage this. I do agree he remembers (recall his comment about reading TOB’s text messages to him). I think b/c he is so happy and fulfilled and with therapy, remembering does not hurt anymore. He has said he only feels compassion for them, that is taking back one’s power. There are few things worse than being pitied, and that’s where he is with that lot, aka, ‘that family’.
A very eloquent response. Whenever I read someone saying ‘they/he’ should just relinquish their titles, my eyeballs roll. They offered to do that! That’s how Harry knew the confidential mailing he sent to his POS father was shared. Madame Duchess, Madame Duchess, Madame Duchess.
I somehow doubt that all of this is *just* because of some 🌹 bushes.
Yes, sure, the popularity thing is major, but methinks there is so much more that the press could uncover if they had gone digging. Think of all the other Wootton revelations. And how quiet it’s been since.
The press has something huge. The staff know this. Christian Jones, Simon Case, Jason Knauf, all working with the press against the Sussexes. In exchange for silence? For what? This isn’t just an affair.
There will be a time when the BRF can no longer give the press what they want…
My conspiracy theory is that he is gay or bi and desperately trying to cover it up. That or there’s some criminal activity going on with the Royal Foundation. Like, they’ve been stealing from charities or something. Then there is the fact that he’s jealous of both harry and meghan and that he seems fixated on meg. All make for a very toxic cocktail that allowed a toxic work environment
I can’t decide if the press has something huge or if the press just has a lot of little things. Like if the press knows about his affairs, his temper, any times he’s assaulted….well, anyone….shady dealings at the royal foundation, etc. It may be the kind of thing where each individual story wouldn’t be a dealbreaker but if everything comes out then William’s PR image is toast.
And if it is one thing that’s big – it could be as simple as William and Kate being essentially divorced in all but name.
But, if Wootton did have something huge he was holding over William’s head – why was he paying for the stories? the threat of what he could be writing about William should have been enough.
Either compromised by a foreign power (The Russian lawyer affair rumours/honeypot) or Pegs has followed Uncle Andrew’s example. A simple affair will be spun to blame Kate, financial scandal is common to these people and quickly forgotten (Charles and his Harrod’s bags of cash) so something big is being brushed under the rug but the rug is almost touching the ceiling at this point.
Didn’t someone say that the press knows something about William that would make the public’s eyes bleed?
Or something like that? It’s early here.
@MoxyLady007 — All I can recall is Harry saying in the Oprah interview ‘If you knew what I know, you’d do what I’m doing,’ and a few other shady comments about William. But I’m sure there’s plenty the press is holding back a lot of salacious stuff about him that would be shocking.
Agreed.
JD – 💯 There is no way (in my opinion) that the family would go this far for just an employee. Unless that employee knows something earth shattering about his boss, Pegs. And an affair – especially in that family – isn’t earth shattering. Honestly neither is being bi or gay, in this day and age.
Knowing what we know about Dan W the blackmailer, it has to be photographic or video evidence of something much more shocking about Peg. And I always come back to what some reporter(?) said about, if we knew about whatever is being hidden about Pegs, it would turn our stomachs. That HAS to be more than an affair with either a woman or a man/men.
So something that would turn stomachs. Child molestation? Murder? Torture?
I wouldn’t rule out them having issues with someone being bi or gay, at least openly and especially the heir to the throne. Not everyone is as open minded on this issue, especially with the conservative circles that support the monarchy.
Although it isn’t discussed anymore, before Edward was married there were a ton of insinuations that he favoured men and that was in the 90s but he ended up getting married.
They likely don’t care on an individual and private level, but for this to be public would still be viewed as something. Just look at how Meghan openly saying she was a feminist was still viewed as a shocking thing and that is a nothing burger and 50 years after second wave feminism was popularized.
I doubt there is one nuclear bomb of a story. It’s a bunch of little bombs because these people are shady 24/7. It’s because the heirs must be protected at all costs and everyone else is expendable. It’s because the Sussexes were eclipsing the heirs and that was an existential threat.
Say it again
“It’s because the heirs must be protected at all costs and everyone else is expendable.”
It could be a little nothing, like using Rogaine, but something the heir is sensitive about. The Holy Royal Heir cannot be seen in a bad light.
Yes but @becks1 brought up a beautiful point earlier. If Dan has this much dirt on William, why make a payment for stories about the sussexes? The threat of exposing everything peg wants to hide should be enough to get the access he wants. We are close to getting to the bottom of it but there are still some lose ends here.
Don’t forget the dead girl found on Sandringham grounds.
https://www.thedailybeast.com/body-at-queens-sandringham-estate-identified-as-alisa-dmitrijeva
I always figured incandescent was involved with that.
They really really hate it when you bring that up. I’ve done it a number of times either to have it met with complete silence – which is weird for this site – or to be met with a bot storm of that’s not the story, it’s nothing salacious, he wasn’t even there that night (like we ever know where he is) and a million other things such as think of her poor family and stop bringing this up
And look. Deathly silent. For the moment. But when I think of something unforgivable to the public – it’s snuff films.
But then again Kate killed a Story that she has Botox so who knows what these false idols believe to be “monarchy ending”.
The chilling part to me is this quote:
“The condition of her remains was such that despite numerous tests—on samples from the tooth, femur, and muscle of the calf—pathologists were not initially able to establish a useable DNA profile. On Sunday afternoon a positive comparison was made on a detail from her palm with records held. Bone samples that were made into a powder for more accurate analysis finally produced a DNA match.”
So I’ll just say the main reason why I don’t think William had anything to do with that is that I don’t believe a royal coverup would be that sloppy. Yes, it was hard to make a DNA match – but if you’re a royal who killed a woman, you’re just going to leave the body……on your grandmother’s estate? I mean William is stupid but that’s like another level of stupid. I feel like he would call someone who would make the body disappear entirely. Or at least be found…..NOT on royal property.
Holy hell.
I haven’t read that article in a while and must have repressed some of the more Jack the Ripper like details.
That poor woman.
William may not be that stupid.
But he might get off on his ability to do things without consequences and the extent to which he is protected.
Also it doesn’t have to be William. But the fact that this happened and it’s been so deeply buried … it makes one wonder.
I wouldn’t put anything past Incandescent. Anyone who treated his brother like he did all of his life. Especially, telling H at Eton “i don’t know you here.”
And also the woman that I believe was never identified found floating in the water in Kensington Gardens. A woman was missing and the police initially called that woman’s family and told them they found her deceased. A few days later, the “missing woman” came home. That family had to call the police and tell them it wasn’t her. The police (almost certain) have never updated the story after the autopsy (if it even was done). They told the public they didnt believe there was foul play???!! How can they even say that when a woman was found FLOATING in water DECEASED, autopsy results not even completed and the woman originally misidentified and then never identified. This to me is also extremely suspicious that nothing else is even said about this deceased woman or who she even is… And then a 2nd woman is found MURDERED on the Sandringham estate.
I believe the Rose bush is the catalyst but I don’t think Rose is the reason why. I fully believe the rumors of William being gay or bisexual and the affair was/is with her husband, David. William is so terrified of that becoming public knowledge he is willing to do whatever it takes to protect that secret.
So if Dan Wootten knows and is threatening him with an outing then William is willing to throw someone under the bus (especially Harry and Meghan) to keep Dan happy and quiet.
The truly sad thing is if William was outed as gay/bisexual it would be a titillating bit of gossip for a week or two and then it would blow over. So all of this drama and backstabbery is not even needed. William is breaking the royal family apart over a nothingburger.
It would be a huge story only because he has built his image on “perfect family.” People would put all the puzzle pieces together–oh, THATS what Harry wouldn’t talk about, THATS why they needed a scapegoat. Willnot was supposed to be the antidote for all the distasteful “I wanna be your tampon” cheating scandals. Also the conservative royalists have a lining of propriety that I believe is a millimeter thick. Scratch them and you’ll see a raving pack of rabid MAGAs. They can’t lose Tory support bc theat’s all they’ve got.
Thank god, @Bluenails Betty, it is as obvious as the nose on one’s face that William is gay or bi, and I have no problem with that lifestyle choice, but the RF and all their minions from hell surely do. I’ve been uncomfortable bringing it up but it’s so obvious. The first time I read about pegging, I knew, and then the supporting behaviours began piling up over time.
All the tell tale signs are there and he doesn’t know how to handle that and neither does that moron he’s married to. She knows his proclivities but doesn’t care as long as she gets to be queen.Her first clue should have been his refusal to commit to her over 10 years for heaven’s sake. He is, in many ways, pathetic but his inability to cope is indicative to that unfortunate tendency of British royalty’s refusal to accept the facts that BR has a long history of gays and their wives who accept such things.
Now that such things are coming out, and it is going to be a long time coming, and the end will not be pretty, yeah well.pretty tragic. Such a sad family.
Good on you, H&M for getting the hell out of that shtstorm.
@PATRICIA let’s please not call being gay a lifestyle choice. You’re born the way you’re born. It’s very diminishing, even for the dastardly PWT.
I’ve always believed the straw was the cookbook. That H & M were told that the proceeds would not be going to the Grenfell victims, but the foundation to pay the salaries of the very people who were, to put it lightly, so awful to Meghan. Also, where’s Meghan’s wedding jewellery. I’m sure she got tons.
But H&M made sure that did not happen, would not happen, even after they were gone. I think that book continues to make money to keep that kitchen open. Robber barons that lot.
THis is a vile, toxic family.
Charles did this, to his son, daughter in law and BABY grandson, in order to force them back. So they could control them. I really fear Meghan wouldn’t have survived.
So glad they left, thank god for Tyler Perry for stepping up.
I hope Charles never gets to meet his grandkids. He doesn’t deserve to.
I wish this piece would call Charles’ actions for what it is: Abuse!! Financial abuse. He is an abusive man – he has abused his staff, his first wife and his youngest son. What a despicable, cowardly little man.
But he doesn’t care… all he wants is Camilla and the throne… and he has those now. To my mind not for long, he really doesn’t look well. Be careful what you wish for.
@Inge Tyler Perry stepped in as a real father figure for all of them when he had nothing to gain from it – I cannot imagine the depth of love they all feel for him. You don’t get to choose your childhood family, but someday Charles may live to regret that you can choose your adult family, and it’s often not the same people.
The best bit is he seems to want nothing in return except the joy of being involved with the family and the pleasure I am sure he gets spending time with the little ones.
@LRB, ++, the relationship between Tyler Perry & the Sussexes is not one of quid pro quo. It’s a relationship involving open hearts. Tyler Perry was/is a godsend
Maybe it’s silly and a sign that I’m way too invested in the story, but I genuinely tear up a little bit when I think of what Tyler Perry did for the Sussexes. To step up like that for people he didn’t even really know (had they ever actually met in person before Meghan called him up to ask for help? I can’t remember) was just incredible.
I tear up as well.
IF I remember correctly Tyler had sent Meghan a letter, also mentioning to contact him if needed, she did and he stepped up.
It is amazing. He told her if she ever needed anything to call him. And she did when she didn’t know who could help them and he stepped up big time and literally saved their lives.
They called it the Freedom Flight and it really was.
It was also moving how Tyler Perry spoke about his mom and her love for Diana. And then later, he’s literally saving Diana’s grandchildren.
I believe Megan told the story. That she had received a note – either attached to flowers or a wedding present – saying if you need me, call. With his cell phone number.
I don’t know how she managed to keep it with them deleting her phone constantly. Y’all remember thay?
But she called him – he was truly her Hail Mary, her Obi wan Kenobi (ie her only hope) and she didn’t even know if he meant lke – if you ever need help with a fundraiser.
But she called him. And he listened and he immediately got the gravity of the situation, what they were up against and the levels of abuse they were experiencing.
And he didn’t say – it’s a family matter, I don’t feel comfortable etc.
He said – tell me what you need. And he did it. Without a moments hesitation.
Tyler Perry’s name makes my heart warm and fuzzy and happy because of the man he has shown himself to be. I’m so so glad he had the foresight to know they would need help. I’m so glad she called him.
People like Tyler Perry existing in this world make me believe in mankind.
It makes me weepy too. He didn’t know them at all, not even a little bit, and he protected them in a way few people could, expecting nothing in return. It’s incredible, truly remarkable.
Thank you, Tyler Perry.
@Miranda
You’re not the only one! I definitely think I’m way too invested in their journey but its mostly because I HATE injustice, I hate unfairness, I hate vindictiveness, gratuitous lying (who’s not okay with a little non-melanin-ed lie to get out of a boring dinner situation?)
Anyway, warms the cockles of my cold, cold heart that TP is godparent, ’cause you know he’ll go Madea on anyone who even thinks about messing with her.
TP’s note to Meghan also shows his prescience; he KNEW she would need him or someone like him.
It really is so disgusting and abusive. King Chuckles is a despicable human being and a shit father. I feel like it all comes back to him not wanting to be outshined by Harry and Meghan. What a tiny, pathetic person. I hope this all comes crashing down on his and Peg’s (and their complicit wives’) heads.
It actually all started long before… Charlie didn’t want to be outshined by Diana… he thought he had chosen a ‘little girl’ who would do what she was told. She turned out to be one of the most amazing women of her generation. He couldn’t cope. Harry is so like Diana and Charlie hates it. Meghan could have done for the institution what Diana started… but the institution had to protect boring lazy future future queen. Jealousy, racism, mysogeny… but mostly jealousy.
Wow! It is even worse than I thought! No wonder Harry is so clearly done with William. And he must be done with Charles after the eviction from Frogmore Cottage.
Simon case is a nasty nasty piece of work – and I’ve read that there are several complaints against him for bullying and creating a toxic work environment in the Civil Service. People cited him specifically in their exit interviews! Considering that he was William’s Private Secretary during the time that the Sussexes were at KP, I think it is extremely likely that toxic work environment there was due to him (with Meghan as a convenient scapegoat).
So I believe Simon case was supposed to finally be questioned about his role in party gate this week but very conveniently just took an indefinite amount of time off for health reasons.
Wasn’t Simon Case scheduled to testify about something?
But he got a medical condition.
The best thing Harry and Meghan did was leave and they need to continue what they’re doing and live their lives. The press and palace have a toxic and poisonous relationship and removing themselves from the eco system has damaged that relationship. That’s why they’re turning on each other. That’s why the press is becoming antsy and jaded with the leftover royals. Royal experts and grifters are losing money. Spare and the documentary did an amazing job curbing the nonsense as well. Charles and William are trapped and that’s their karma. Choosing the media over your family hasn’t worked out well and it will be their downfall because all the press care about is their bottom dollar.
I agree with all of this, Brit. And the recent attempts to rewrite history as the Sussexes just up and left the family in the lurch because they are selfish and not dutiful are blown to smithereens for anyone who has already forgotten how the exit went down.
No wonder the RF and RM are still in panic mode/denial about getting Harry back. From what I can tell, one of The Firm’s dirtiest big secrets is that the entire institution stands or falls on the spares. If they can’t be scapegoated (or there are no convenient rebels), the other royal entities start eating each other alive.
The timeline and specifics of this “teaser” episode are confusing. I hope the articles that are behind the paywall make things clearer.
I think KC3 will prevent Byline Times from any further publication immediately with some kind of injunction.
The first article (behind the paywall) is out, already.
Lady D – there is also a print version being released for sale today, so it’s out there.
Also: is it just me, or are there are a disproportionate number of gay men hanging about the palace?
Huh? Disproportionate amount of gay men? So there can only be a proportionate number of gay:straight men?
Prince Philip agreed with you.
I remember reading about this in books/articles from the 70s and 80s. Basically palace staff were provided housing. It was incredibly prestigious work and provided cover for why you were socializing with your coworkers and couldn’t talk about a lot of things with your friends and family. Basically the deference showed to keeping the secrets of the royal family helped provide cover for closeted men.
Also, because palace staff were expected to be able to drop everything to follow the RF on their travels, being single was a plus. It also meant that the cheapskate Windsors didn’t have to pay a salary that would support a family. Single men with provided housing didn’t need high wages. (Of course Chuck is screwing this up by taking away the housing and/or charging market rate for it. Without increasing wages to cover the lost housing allotment of course.)
@bisynaptic I agree with you about Byline’s murky writing. I don’t know what it is, but I have to read the paragraphs multiple times to make sure I’m following. Maybe they are avoiding inflammatory descriptive words for legal reasons or to appear as more serious journalists? Still, clarity is a hallmark of good writing.
I guess they don’t want to say The Scumbag William threw a temper tantrum about his staff being named in Harry’s lawsuit against the Sun. Simon Case (The Fly) lied when he said that Christian Jones, his lover and Wooten didn’t know each other…here’s proof of them partying together a month before. Chuck and Cams know that when the Sun lawsuit goes to trial, William’s name will be dragged into it or he could be called to testify. Byline is reporting a story of treachery and a few choice words wouldn’t hurt and would actually help their readers.
British libel laws are incredibly restrictive on the press. I’m sure they are only saying what they have on the record sources for. Anyone who writes a story like this has lots of information that they “know,” but can’t include because they only have a single source.
It could have been clearer but as this is the first article in the investigation- I’m hopeful they will get more info and more sources will come forward. I hope this article gains traction and turns into an avalanche.
Also the libel laws are wild in the UK. But knowing that and printing what they did – that says a lot.
I would LOVE for major news organizations to cover this, but they won’t. They love to cover gossip on H&M but not a story that has proof and makes the RF look awful and racist. None of this was shocking but it was so sad to read. They really put H&M through it .
I don’t think they are going to have a choice. Social media being what it is, this is already all around the world. Silence is, once again, proving all of Meghan and Harry’s points.
This has just further convinced me that the Royal Family pulled Diana’s security and that Harry didn’t ask for a place to stay when he went to the UK last month.
Exactly. Harry may have emotional feelings for his father but he does not trust Charles at all. There is no way Harry would ask to stay on royal property.
The depth of the royal household’s involvement in putting this family’s like in danger while allowing them to be fed to the wolves to save the reputation of their enterprise and heir is mind numbing. It is absolutely stunning how evil those folks are because of their need to save a dying institution and to control the Sussexes light. I am convinced Harry’s mother was looking out for him from the grave. Meghan saved this mans life with her connections that she had built from clean living and a lifetime of hustling to make it in America. Harry’s birth family disgusts me. They are a very dangerous group of grifting shells.
And they don’t like Meghan because of what she represents. Harry will always eat because we Americans hustle and work hard for ours. They probably have a lot more money than we think they do. They’ve been gone for four years and they’re still successful. That makes people on stale island scared.
Tyler Perry gave M a gift before her wedding with a note mentioning that if M ever needs anything to let him know. It was like he had a future intuition. That was really touching and pivotal to help them pave their life here in the US.(I’m always a firm believer that things happen for a reason and they had guardian angels looking down at them).
The non-stop bullying while both HM are living here in the US. That’s something they didn’t realize esp Meghan is a US citizen.
As I mentioned before, I also won’t be surprised if there’s some way up in the totem pole who are on HMs side after all the abuse they’ve been through.
@Maxine Branch, for sure! 💯 🎯 As Harry has said, in Spare, and in interviews, he feels his mother guiding and protecting him, Meghan, Archie, and Lili. There has always been fate and something spiritual involved in H&M’s love story. Harry first laid eyes on Meghan on his friend’s Snapchat, on July 1, 2016, Diana’s 55th birthday. That’s not a coincidence.
@AC, Tyler Perry also said that he wrote to Meghan because he felt for her pain of going through the anguish of her father’s betrayal in the lead-up to her wedding day. Tyler said he identified with the sad experience of family betrayal.
Tyler Perry is not new to caring about others. He is true to providing assistance to people in need, including to seniors in his Atlanta hometown. For his many caring and humane acts of generosity and compassion, Tyler was honored with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, at the 2021 Oscar ceremony.
I suspect there was bad blood, and that Harry had good suspicions on who was doing what before the “spring 2020” timeline in the article when Nick Davies got the anonymous emails and passed them on to police and Harry’s lawyers.
The chickens are coming home to roost and the eggs they are delivering are of a diabolical hateful evil klan willing to cover for their tabloid bed mates at the expense of their families lives. Absolutely disgusting but not surprising.
The financial abuse laid out in plain sight is breath taking.
It’s not only financial abuse. He couldn’t fork out personal money to protect his own child. By pulling their security abruptly he and W chose the option that H and his family could be harmed or killed. They were ok with this! How is that family? I could never forgive or forget.
That’s the part that stuns me the most. The Met is complicit with Buckingham Palace in making sure PRINCE HARRY absolutely cannot properly protect his WIFE AND CHILDREN in the U.K. They won’t even let him pay out of pocket, and I really hope he and Meghan have taken that off the table at this point.
Not one more Saltine should profit off of Harry and Meghan.
@Christing — and the secretive organization RAVEC has, as a member, none other than Sir Edward Young (now Lord Young) who was KFC’s private secretary at the time, and the person Harry went to (the Wasp) to convey his request to the Met/RAVEC that he would be willing to repay the Met for appropriate RPO protection. Young deliberately never relayed that information to his colleagues because he hates Harry and Meghan.
We have surmised that Edward Young is the Bee, @Jaded, and Simon Case, is the Fly. It has been previously speculated that the Wasp is Jason Knauf, but that hateful stinger might indeed be Sir Clive Alderton!
The RF is lucky Harry didn’t write more in his book – he could have said SO. MUCH. MORE. and didn’t. I would be so filled with resentment and pain – it’s miraculous that Harry and Meg have just kept their heads up and moved forward, and it makes sense when Harry talks about the safety of their sweet family unit. Charles lost all rights a long time ago to say anything about loving Harry. I cannot imagine any scenario where I put my son in knowing danger, much less because I needed to be “greater”. Charles is seriously broken.
Harry and Meghan have so much more integrity in their pinkies than all the left overs combined!
All of that extra material can be used at some point if needed. ☺️
@nutella toast
Charles said as much……
but I am happy that Harry has moved beyond resentment, it does one
no good holding on to pain.
Vindication for Kaiser and the CB community! The theory that Charles pulled security to force them back is one of the most sinister deductions this site has drawn from Sussexit, but now it’s corroborated.
What’s really shocking is tying Charles’s actions *directly* to something William needed (to keep himself, via his aides, out of the story), not just William’s general jealousy.
Protect the line of succession, which as far as they are concerned are C, W, G. Everyone else is only useful as chum to be thrown at the hungry sharks.
If those in the line of succession just lead a decent life there would be no need for all this protection.
Now that the story is out Harry can write a whole book on the Sandringham summit. The events leading to and post summit.
I doubt that Harry is planning to revisit writing about the Sandringham Summit. He had his say on that whole episode, in Spare, and he’s moved on.
It was not just CB making that deduction @Shawna. Kudos to @Kaiser and CB for staying abreast and keeping us informed. But plenty of Squaddies, who closely follow the royal mess, smelled out Chuck’s dirty tactics in real time. I knew that Chuck and the firm’s nefarious and erroneous reasoning was that removing Harry’s security would force him to return to the UK. I understood this before @Kaiser mentioned it, and well before Tyler Perry openly discussed it in the H&M Netflix documentary.
I’m here and waiting for all the rest that is hidden below this tip of the iceberg. Clown charlie is really a sht father and a sht grandfather and a sht jusband – we got those right.
Thank you so much @STILLDOUCHESOFCAMBRIDGE for calling KClll a “jusband”. 🤣🤣😂😆😁. I realize it was a spelling error but it suits him because he is the jockey husband that chose to ride Whorsilla aka Camilla his wife into the sunset by showering her with oats, carrots and gin to keep the relationship going all these many years.
W is just like his father and only thinks of himself. He would throw anyone (even his kids) under the bus for positive coverage. The difference is C had a strong father who kept him largely under control until he was too frail to ( even though C shot himself over with the Horse and how he treated Diana). W doesn’t have a strong father, and never had a full time strong parental figure once the divorce happened ( he was already singled out by the Queen Mum as special, and his temper made him hard to control). He goes to whoever flatters him (hence Tory useful stooge) and throws tantrums to get his own way to everyone else detriment.
Explosive, but not shocking in the least to those of us who have been paying attention. What a vile, petty, abusive, and utterly STUPID family.
Knowing all of this for a fact only increases my respect and admiration for Harry. It’s so difficult for most people to cut ties with family under normal circumstances, and it must be especially harrowing when your family is essentially a death cult. I’m so proud of Harry for taking the initiative to get his wife and son out of there when he did, and for telling the whole world the truth about his awful family and not backing down since. It’s no wonder they seemingly can’t comprehend why he and Meghan haven’t come crawling back, and why they won’t stop trying to bait them. H&M have INTEGRITY, something the rest of them know nothing about.
Another thing that plays into this is having the blinders pulled from your eyes. Harry said Meg would have the family she never had growing up. He believed that and was optimistic. They were on a high for months through the oceanic tour. But when you see the manipulations and dishonesty and selfishness then you lose trust. Some people can’t put those blinders back on and that was Harry. He started to see things differently and connect the dots. All the actions through the sandringham summit through to Canada and the freedom flight, he saw the selfishness of his family and couldn’t trust them ever again. Some family dynamics will bind family members together to avoid further trauma. But others it drives them apart if people refuse to play along with the lies. Each blow to Harry drove him further away. He can never trust them again
Just occurred to me that Harry’s ghostwriter might have a TON of info that didn’t go into the book for legal or precautionary reasons. He said that Harry really wanted to spill and needed to be gently pulled back… His reason for editing it was to make the story stronger, like making the book more literary/evocative. But …He’s known for a ghostwriting technique that’s like therapeutic sessions and they zoomed 40+ times, hung out…
My point is that I hope that ghostwriter has his notes behind some unhackable firewalls. The RF must be very twitchy knowing that secrets are out there.
@Lurker — there’s some 400+ pages that didn’t make it into Harry’s book so you know what’s in those 400 pages is really incendiary. I hope Chuck and Peg are squirming in their beds every night frightened that Harry will decide to publish another book that will blow everything up.
Has anyone been able to find the full Byline article? I thought it was supposed to drop today but I can’t find it. Any help would be appreciated 😃
I paid ￡3.60 (x ~1.2 exchange rate) to get November pdf online. https://bylinetimes.com/
I just purchased the pdf as well and took a speed read through it. I will read it in more depth later. The issue is worth the purchase price and I had been debating whether I should take out a full digital subscription to support independent journalism. The articles in this issue have convinced me that I will subscribe to support their work.
Per Byline Times yesterday you can also get hardcopies retail in UK: “We’re launched Byline Times into 600 WH Smith stores, Waitrose and 1500 Newsagents. Help keep us in the shops and buy one today!”
When another royal reporter writes that Charles loves Harry don’t believe it.
the new piece of evidence here is that the leaked stories were directly connected to Charles pulling their funding and security – as in, Harry wasn’t backing down over naming Christian Jones and his partner in legal filings, so Charles pulled the money and security. We always said that Charles pulling the security seemed cold, but now this is an added layer and explains why it was so shocking to H&M – the agreement was for them to have security for that first year.
remember when Wootton left the Sun, and there was that piece of info – I can’t remember if it was a story or a just a headline on social media – about how there was a certain accounting code used for his stories on the royals that meant a source was being paid. (something like that.) So that’s been pretty well known for years now but the press and the royals have just covered it up.
So now we know that someone was being paid, that someone was the partner of Christian Jones, William’s private secretary, and Charles punished H&M to try to keep that from coming out.
Also, can we take a minute to appreciate simon case’s bang up investigation here? He asked Jones and his partner if they were the ones behind this, they said “no, we barely know him!” and he said oh okay and moved on and said the story was a lie? Like, tell me you don’t want to actually investigate something without telling me.
I remember watching the Oprah interview with my mom and when Harry says they cut him off, I gasped and said to my mom, they tried to force them back. It really shows the dangerous lengths they will go to when they feel they’re losing control. Pulling sussex security and money while knowing the threats against them. Their location being leaked. Evil evil. They really could have been harmed. And Simon Case was more than ready to investigate “bullying complaints” against Meghan but Jones just has to say no it wasn’t me and it’s all good. KP was rotten.
Christian Jones was being protected because of a senior royal, likely William. They have gotten rid of staff coming back from mat leave for shady reasons so there’s no way they would be this extreme to cover for Jones and his partner unless someone more important was involved.
💯💯 Christian jones wasn’t doing what he was doing without the approval of higher-ups (ahem William.)
But why the payments then? If William was okay with Jones leaking about the Sussexes in exchange for Wootton sitting quiet on stories about William, why were Jones and his partner being paid?
Why were they being paid? Greed. To give PW deniability. They thought they deserved more pay than the cheap-skate palace provided.
It could be that Jones saw a way to make $ from his position and took a little something to supplement his palace salary, or it could be that Wooten and the Sun saw these payments as a kind of extra layer of security for themselves.
After all, if KP decided to stop leaking about Harry (or, more likely, the well went dry because the Sussexes got wise to who was leaking about them), now Wooten can continue to demand more dirt because he has all of the receipts of William’s secretary leaking. So the payments themselves could be a form of blackmail, keeping KP more and more entangled.
But Charles being directly involved in pressuring the Sussexes is a new detail, and it will be interesting to see what he does next. My bet is he will try his best to insulate William by getting all of these Tory lackeys to confess that they alone leaked info and, if that’s not enough, pin it on Kate and the Middletons.
4000 doesn’t seem like that much so I’m also inclined to think, petty greed. But also, remember that Christian Jones, who had been the comms secretary (he was hired in late 2018), was Will’s private secretary for less than a year, starting in March 2020 when Case left. Jones then left to become a partner at a private equity firm, a position I’m sure he earned because of his qualifications and background (sarcasm). I didn’t remember, but this People article also says he had just been “named as one of the royal aides who could be called to give evidence in Meghan’s ongoing lawsuit against publishers Associated Newspapers.” He was out of the way quickly with a real incentive to keep his mouth shut about everything that went on.
https://people.com/royals/prince-william-private-secretary-quits-christian-jones/#:~:text=Prince%20William%27s%20private%20secretary,despite%20leaving%20his%20official%20position.
I agree, equality, the 4.000 is a paltry amount, that only serves to give plausible deniability to Willnot, and at that, you really have to be buying what that family is selling.
Think about how much people get for photos of Harry and Meghan. No way leaked stories, no matter how made up, only get 4,000, for a senior aid to the Wails.
Funny how just a few days ago, Simon Case announced he was taking a few weeks leave from his cabinet job for “a private medical matter.” I can’t remember if Byline said they contacted Case for a comment, but if so, Case knew the story was dropping and that may have triggered his “medical condition”. Coupled with all the hot water Case has been in over the covid parties, I wonder if he decided it was time to hang out on a private beach somewhere until it blows over.
The Covid parties are still being investigated?
That’s wild. Three years plus later. Everyone knows that they threw parties. Ans didn’t care about Covid. Hell William probably caught Covid at one of those parties.
Can someone help me with what else there is to investigate?
I’m American and our politicians do horrific criminal things all the time and it just goes nowhere cuz there is no accountability.
@MoxyLady007 there is a public inquiry into the handling of the pandemic. I’ve added a link to a basic bbc overview
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/explainers-57085964
The lady running it seems to be doing a good job. The aim is to find out what when wrong and what could be improved for the next pandemic. It has been uncovering a surprising amount. There have been some missing Whatsapp messages, but there seems to be enough mobiles to cover what went on… the missing ones are Boris Johnsons and Rishi Sunaks…interesting. I think other people kept their messagesto protect themselves.
offers insight on what happened to Diana too. because it is the same playbook – from the pulling of security to the NYC car chase. like I have been saying since 1997! they have Diana’s blood on their hands and it’s becoming increasingly obvious.
I can’t get over the fact that they were operating on such a relatively low budget! That would be barely enough to cover security costs. That’s why Harry was shopping at the British version of TJ Maxx! And then thinking of all the articles written (even here!) criticizing Meghan for how much her clothes cost and how she wasn’t patronizing British designers…how awful. She was spending her own money and probably not getting discounts. Madame Duchess can wear whatever the fuck she wants!
This is abuse as someone said, and removing the security/money, it could be called mental & physical abuse. None this is what an loving father or brother would do to someone they confuse to love.
The Sussex Squad figured all this out years ago,it’s still nice to see it all laid out for documentation and the world to see. The part I’ve always been curious about ,was how much of that 4 million living expense that the rota rats claimed Charles divide between W&H. Yet it was recorded the end of each year never specifically making it clear how it was divided. I knew it was W getting the majority and my suspicions have been proving correct. H meant nothing to his father or his brother. In Spare he wrote he was nothing more than body parts for Willie, actually his father to. The rota rats like to say all H do is whine while living like a
prince, which was also a lie. In Spare H laid out exactly how he lived behind those palace grounds, which wasn’t any different than the servants, he was given none of the royal perks, but a majority of the royal engagements. Willie better be glad H wasn’t greedy like uncle Andrew. The truth is H wasn’t loved by his father or brother he was they “re property to do with as they pleased. H&M couldn’t have survived as a family on the salary Charles was given H as an married man with a family. Regardless of what the rota or royalist spew. H has nothing to go back to, unless he wants to continue his life of servitude to the kings for barely a living wage. Charles threw H away the day Diana passed. H is still alive because of a higher power. Meeting Meghan was an blessing and as he said in Spare, she gave him the reason to want to live again.
Connecting Jones and his partner with the sudden removal of security and funding is another puzzle piece in all the crap that went down. There’s much more to come and considering how many cases Harry has going on against the press, I expect things to come out slowly but surely if he doesn’t back down (which I don’t think he will).
We knew what kind of trash father Chuck is so he cannot sink lower in my estimation. I still think there hasn’t been enough focus on William and how he’s up to his eyeballs in this crap. You know the tabloids are dying to talk about it, so I hope Byline Times can start putting the pressure on him too.
Harry and Meghan were very lucky to have friends like Tyler Perry. They are also incredibly strong and determined and I wish them the best after they’ve left that family on their rearview mirror.
Wow, a security threat level equal to the monarch, and Chuck pulled it. The drab four needs to be protested and booed wherever they go, the dangerous bullies.
It really shows how little Chuckles knows of Harry’s character and motivation, that he thought this would work.
Charles thought Harry was weak like him and would come back.
Yes, protested and boo’ed. Are you ready, Kenya? Are you ready, Singapore? You’re on deck.
New thought popped up: the reason why the “stripped of security and funding” timeline was never made fully clear in the Oprah interview, Spare, or the Netflix documentary: it’s tied up in legal action. There have been ambiguities around this timeline, and now we know why, even though giving more details in these accounts would have added credibility to the Sussex’s account.
Yup, this explains so much about the conversations around their security being pulled – its all tied up in these lawsuits/legal actions.
I wonder if this expose preemptively blows up whatever strategy KP had planned for the upcoming Sun lawsuit. KP probably thought they were safe until the trial started as Harry had kept these details secret in lieu of the litigation. Now the Windsors’ dirty deeds are revealed right before EarthShot and they have to scramble for a new distraction. Look for the Duke of Mexico to be hospitalized again STAT.
@Harper At this point, the Duke of Mexico (love that name!) would need to have a “fatal” heart attack and then suddenly rise again from the dead… in full view of DM cameras of course.
All things worked out together for the Sussexes good. Now they OWN their house/ houses and are no longer dependent on Charles, imagine if the kids had grown up and they had to depend on William for school fees and for other expenses?
Also it’s almost 4 years now. Everyone from the press / royals need to move on.
@Em, this is more than owning their OWN house/houses. Endangering a family’s life is not an issue to simply move on from. You’re correct that it is almost 4 years, but you somehow forgot that the character assassination of Harry and Meghan by a portion of the BM, and the Royal Houses have not stopped.
@Em
“Also it’s almost 4 years now. Everyone from the press / royals need to move on.”
I’m sure that’s what the Royal Family would like. I think most of us would like to see some small measure of accountability or karma.
@Em — as long as the BRF continues to leak sh*t against the Sussexes to the press, and as long as the various trials are going on, this isn’t a book you can just shut and move on from. The press is like a cancer that just keeps metastasizing, and Harry and Meghan are their bread and butter. This isn’t a quick skirmish, it will be years before the legal issues are settled, and will probably involve some more shocking revelations coming out from the Sussexes about the complicity between the BRF and the gutter tabloids. That’s why Wootton has conveniently disappeared, but he can’t hide forever.
There’s a lot of details we don’t know (&maybe never will) but wow. SS and my fellow celebitches called it from a broad stroke perspective. Yeah, Charles and the rest absolutely thought they could force H&M to stay through financial abuse. But knowing why C pulled it…..He chose the heir over the spare. I’m sure in his mind since “mummy” had her person who leaked and schemed, he has his own person, william should be allowed his own person too. And charles didn’t care that this person was sacrificing H and his family on W’s behalf because Charles’ person had plenty of experience sacrificing H on charles’. They do not see H as a person but as a device to further their own agenda, their own image. They still don’t see him and likely never will. That’s hard to reconcile so I’ll continue to give grace.
God bless Tyler Perry. They didn’t see him coming. He quite literally saved the Sussex family’s live after the BRF declared to the world that the hunt for them was on.
God bless Diana for the money she left H. That allowed him to quickly put down roots and get started building their new life. I wish she knew she had a hand in creating the life for her son that he’d always wanted.
As unprofessional as Spotify turned out to be, them, along with Netflix was a godsend for the Sussexes. That gave them what they needed to truly be done. That’s why the press and the BRF is so pissed about to till this day.
It is sickening and William has turned out like his father although he still plays the Diana card. William the statesman spin is a joke. Charles is so cold blooded.
Charles is very cold blooded but someone said a long time ago that since charles did not love, and probably downright hated Diana, he does not like (or love) her children. I believe that to be true. Charles only deals with W because he’s the heir. Charles is operating from a position to protect the monarchy, not a father choosing one son over the other.
As for W……I can only hope that the guilt, frustration and paranoia over what he’s done is eating him alive.
Personally, I hope Willie remains frustrated and furious for the rest of his days. I hope Harry is on his mind 24-7 every day of his life. I hope he compares his every action to his brother and realizes that he’s coming off second best and always will. Every one of Willie’s schemes to put Harry in his place for the past 4 years has failed. Everything he has tried to copy and proclaim the best, has fizzled out and faded away, just like his hair. I’m waiting for a military stunt from him to prove he can outdo Invictus.
Just as an aside, I wonder if anything makes William happy these days?
Thank god for Tyler Perry is right. The very idea that Charles and William were sitting over there in the UK, knowing they’ve pulled the money and security and just waiting for Harry to come back. And waiting. And waiting. I hope they were feeling truly sick as every day passed and he still didn’t return. I really wonder how they found out about them staying at Tyler Perry’s. That must have been a fun day for them😂
No wonder William couldn’t eat for a week before the publication of “Spare.” He probably thought Harry would put this all in the book. I’ll wager this little episode was somewhere in the missing 400 pages.
None of this is a shock but, it’s still a bit of a surprising to see it all confirmed in ‘black and white. I agree with other posters who believe there is more to all this than ‘just’ an affair. William has a huge secret and is being heavily protected by the establishment. Maybe, his secret was also hinted at in the missing 400 pages. Either way I’ll wager there are plenty of ‘cushions’ being thrown at their latest holiday destination.
As for KCIII. I honestly have no words except to say I hope this article means it’s the last we hear about him wanting a ‘cuddle’ with his grandchildren. To deliberately allow his grandchild to be put in such a dangerous situation is absolutely disgusting.
I would say H’s lawyers said don’t release too much before the case is complete. This will all be saved for book 2 or re-release with updates of Spare.
If Harry writes Spare II: The Reckoning I will buy it in every format and buy extras to hand out to everyone I know.
So now all the derangers can shut up permanently with claiming that Charles bought H&M’s house for them. This makes H&M seem even more brave. Good for Harry to not back down and to take down the rotten system. What some of these UK derangers need to consider is that these sneaky, dishonest, lying cheating people are all hand-in-hand with their government.
I bet Omid knows a thing or two about this whole mess. Isn’t his book coming out soon? I need to preorder immediately.
This. I think Omid’s book will thoroughly expose the sick system between The Firm and the press.
Many are asking why KP, Charles, William, whomever would go to such lengths to “protect” the partner of a royal aide. I don’t believe they would. Charles and William are arrogant, elitist, SOBs. If this was solely about some aide and his partner, I don’t think they would care.
Charles, Will, Kate, the whole institution is made up of puppets and puppet masters. Make no mistake, the Royal Family *are* the puppets. This is not to absolve them of wrongdoing, but to condemn them. They are greedy and evil. Willingly submitting to the whims of their puppets masters in order to keep their ill gotten gains and security.
I honestly don’t know if Harry and Meghan have a smoking gun or are even aware of it, if they do. The real, real is that once Harry showed that he was no longer interested in playing the role of puppet, he became a loose canon. Hence all the noise and nonsense that persists till this day. After all even monarchs are disposable, once their replacements are born. What does the life of a spare matter (Meghan’s even less).
Agreed. Alllllllll of this is to protect William’s dirty secrets.
They were not protecting a royal aide/private secretary to William. This was all done to protect the Cambridges. Flat Out. The payoffs to Callum Stephens haven’t been denied. All Wootton said was he didn’t do anything illegal. That family is awful.
No one here or the Sussex Squad is surprised. Also, the paparazzi chase in NYC was a setup to scare Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan. I look forward to the day when the truth of that day is revealed.
I thought about this last night after the Byline article came out and 100% agree. The fact that it’s dead silent, something is also going on behind the scenes.
That was all media… to get an image of an upset Harry to falsely claim that the marriage is in trouble.
They did not expect it to backfire, as some in the public referred to Princess’s Diana’s untimely death…
Charles and company are very poor poker players. Never try a bluff when the other side holds a stronger hand and will call your bluff.
There is no doubt in my mind that this same playbook had been used for Princess Diana. All the lies being leaked about her during her marriage, it wasn’t just Camilla doing it. They used first Diana, then Harry and his family as sacrificial lamb. When they left, the firm gave full permission to the tabloids to destroy them. I am happy that the journalism isn’t totally dead over there.
“That’s when then-Prince Charles and the whole royal institution made a big gamble: cut off the Sussexes as a way to force them to come crawling back to the UK, humbled and broke.”
Thank God for Tyler Perry and Meghan’s humility in reaching out to him. My God what evil man Charles. Pure evil.
^^ For sure @Girl Ninja. However, my take is that it wasn’t humility which had Meg reaching out to Tyler Perry, it was desperation. We can’t know precise details, of course, but it’s my belief that M&H were reaching out to all of their very close friends, seeking advice about what they might be able to do, and figuring out who might be able to quickly help them. Meg likely recalled Tyler’s caring note to her, and called him for last resort counsel and whatever resources he might be able to extend.
Let’s not forget that M&H have a variety of contacts and wealthy, well-connected friends. The issue was that the Canadian border was closing soon, they would soon have zero security, and they were seriously low on financial resources. Despite having good friends with money, their situation was extremely dire, as a direct result of the pandemic which surely limited the help they could immediately garner from their dearest friends and relatives.
Even when Meg called Tyler, she wasn’t exactly sure what specific help he could extend. By providence, and their lucky stars, Tyler was not only able to lend an ear and wise counsel to calm M&H and to help steady their resolve, he was very crucially able to offer the immediate assistance they needed, in three categories: 1) a private plane to fly out of Canada before the borders closed; 2) much needed top-notch security; 3) a mansion to stay in indefinitely, complete with discreet, housekeeping helpers, conveniently located in the Los Angeles area — Meghan’s old stomping grounds.
Thus, they were able to quickly and discreetly relocate to Meg’s familiar territory, very close to her Mom, Doria. This enabled them to catch their breaths, and to strategize with Meg’s associates whom she wisely, and out of necessity, had retained: her L.A.-based personal attorney and tax attorneys; her p.r. firm; and her business managers (she still had to pay U.S. taxes, and she still received royalties from her past acting work). The p.r. firm Meg has since parted with. But at the time, all of these entities, added to the assistance Tyler provided, were frigging crucial.
I said it in a post earlier this year, that I thought Harry had said in the docuseries there was a deal in place for him and Meghan to be half in and half out, and then when William forged his signature about not pushing Harry out, Harry said we’re leaving. That would jibe with this version of events—that there was a Sandringham deal for them to remain half in, but when Harry started going after the press and wouldn’t remove William’s employee’s name, all hell broke loose—probably in the form of a William rage in which he demanded Charles renege on the deal and pull their funding. And then let the British press harassment run amok.
^^ I don’t think we know the exact gist of every detail, or the exact chronology of events. I recall that Harry said in Spare, regarding the Sandringham Summit, that five options were offered, but he only mentioned two extremes: 1) stay all the way in; and 5) be thrown adrift, all the way out.
I don’t recall Harry specifying in Spare, exactly which option they took at the time. There were three other options on the table Harry discreetly decided not to publicly describe. Readers and observers naturally assumed that the ‘all the way out (escape)’ option is the one they took. However, with this new information from Byline, it appears that there was a middle option decided upon, which effectively blew up in March 2020, at the same time that all hell broke loose with the pandemic.
I suspect these details are what Kevin Maguire was referring to when he said years ago that if the public knew more they would understand why Harry and Meghan left when they did. And that it was related to the family far more than the media.
I had forgotten about this entirely. You have the memory of an elephant!
Perhaps….
William is like any other tory : a mean idiot.
See I am petty as F . So if I were in Harry shoes , and knowing what the rest of the world is now finding out. I would be calling up my publisher and saying hit print on those other 400 pages . Burn B Burn .
My belief is the split happened because Harry was supposed to sacrifice himself (and his family) for the monarchy (Liz/Charles/William) in every way.
And while he was young and single that may have been acceptable.
But when he married and had a family…his priorities shifted to his family.
And Charles/William tested his loyalty and were SHOCKED that he didn’t back down.
The problem began when the queen promoted Harry and Meghan, the Commonwealth Trust was her special patronage, and she was thrilled after the Oceania tour…..
The mistake was she made it known, William was engorged with rage and remained so even as the Queen tried to speak sensibly to him about said situation.
This was subsequently relayed to Wooten, while he was at the Fail ….
^^ My take is different. Harry was already closely associated with the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust. That organization was created in 2016, at the Queen’s behest by Sir Christopher Geidt, with Prince Harry’s assistance. Why? My take is that Harry wanted to leave the royal family circa 2015 – 2016, and make his career in the military, where he had found sustenance, acceptance, and a modicum of normality. But the toxic cult’s unrelenting death grip, would not allow Harry this escape option.
Harry talked it all out with his grandmother. We have previously heard that Harry did not leave the firm earlier, out of love and respect for QE-II. He most likely let her know that he needed something meaningful to do where he could have the most impact. Then, Geidt came up with the Commonwealth Trust idea, and Harry helped with getting it organized. Thus, keeping Harry within the firm, was the driving force behind the creation of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust.
Thus, after his marriage, making Harry and his spouse titular heads of the group, was the next logical step. I believe Willy was always raging over anything and everything Harry had. But, in my estimation, the Queen additionally giving Harry the honorary title of Commonwealth Youth Ambassador, was the trigger which sent Willy into a further rage-filled fit of pique. “NO! NO! NO! You have Meg. You got to wear a beard and military dress downs on your wedding day! Africa and Commonwealth Youth Ambassador belong to ME, ME, ME!” 🤬🤯🤪
I don’t think he’ll ever speak to them again. He named his terms for interacting with them and they haven’t been met, he’d done. I think Eugenie is taking her cues from Harry and that’s why she’s moved herself to Portugal and her husband seems to understand that being dependent on the family is a trap. He has created multiple revenue streams for them. I don’t think Harry thinks about them, I don’t think he asks to stay with them, I don’t think he asks to see them. I think they’re always stunned that he shows up and they have no clue, then they hastily put some stupid story together that makes it look like they’re still “in charge” . I like that Harry and Meghan go about their business and never speak of them , the opposite of love isn’t hate, it’s indifference.
PS- I would bet money that the idea to pull their funding came from William as some kind ego filled power trip that ruthlessly backfired on him, fueling his anger that his little brother bested him . Again.
That picture of Dan
I found this line particularly chilling: “the payments allegedly related to stories about Archie’s nannying and godparent arrangements.”
It’s especially chilling in light of the fire in Archie’s nursery in South Africa, which was confirmed by South African authorities. As The Independent later reported, “British security traveling with the couple recommended they not make the incident public.” Why did the Brits want to keep this a secret?
@QuiteContrary And wasn’t there a story/rumor about a nanny fired in the middle of the night, after H&M found her in Archie’s room doing something? The details have never been made public, as far as I know, but in conjunction with the fire and that line, the implications are staggering.
there have been a few comments from reporters about it, I think Omid indicated he knew what had happened and said something like “i would have fired her too.”
@LynnInTX, the nanny with them in SA was a different nanny that was fired in the middle of the night not long after Archie was born. I’ll admit, I’m a bit unclear what you are saying. It’s important to note-2 different nannies. Th Sussexes love the nanny that was with them in South Africa and carried Archie with her.
@Agreatreckoning I wasn’t meaning to imply I thought they were the same nanny! I just meant that having a nanny fired in the middle of the night after doing something to Archie (in England), then having a fire in his nursery during a royal tour when they weren’t there (only saved because of a different nanny), the secrecy to the public surrounding both incidents, and then having payments for stories related to Archie’s nannies… it heavily implies the the royal family (and/or press) was either actively trying to harm Archie, or okay with harm being done to him, and the press and/or royal family either knew or encouraged it.
And then Archie got a nanny that rocked – took care of him AND his parents.
Just came to say, Doria is a god damn saint. You know she knew of the shenanigans and still showed up with grace and kindness. She is a better person than I.
She did that for love of her daughter….
eclipse season is not messing around.
I still have to read the full article but this is genuinely awful and they to this day will blithely expose the Sussexes to danger without a second thought. They really are a horrid, cowardly institution and Chuck and Will are not worthy of their positions. The UK press will try to distort this and blame the Sussexes and focus on the money. They were going to target their child and they’re trying to do it once again. It really was worse than we thought, forget reconciliation. How can you reconcile with someone who wants your wife and children dead, and want you brought to heel and irrelevant? Also remember that while this article focuses on the Sussexes, there is nothing to indicate they cooperated or consented to it, and they’ll be the ones bearing the brunt of the fallout from it. They may even be tired of this constantly dragging on them as they try to move forward. The truth should absolutely come out but they’re the ones who are attacked for it. Wishing them well and hope they’re well supported and protected as all this sordid nastiness unfurls. Imagine this sleazy catfishing tabloid scumbag Wooten getting his dirty fingerprints all over the monarchy because they couldn’t stand newlyweds getting a little shine. Just pathetic