“Speaker Johnson believes abortions are hurting Social Security” links

More horror stories about the new Speaker of the House Mike Johnson. [Jezebel]

Remember when The Fall of the House of Usher producers fired Frank Langella and then hired Bruce Greenwood and reshot everything? [Pajiba]

Josh O’Connor looked super-cute in Rome. [JustJared]

I also like Priyanka Chopra’s brand-partnership with Marshall’s. [LaineyGossip]

Eva Longoria did an oversized “menswear” look. [RCFA]

I’m so happy to work from home. [Buzzfeed]

Do you love cute little bags? I prefer a giant tote. [GFY]

Brandy made a Netflix Christmas movie. [Egotastic]

I’ll say something nice about Ed Sheeran – that’s a cute sweater. [Seriously OMG]

Here's the new Speaker of the House arguing that if women were forced to give birth there would be more “able-bodied workers" and the @GOP wouldn't cut Social Security.

Mike Johnson wants to criminalize abortions with prison sentences. pic.twitter.com/N5EFggVgBZ

— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 25, 2023