“Speaker Johnson believes abortions are hurting Social Security” links

Here's the new Speaker of the House arguing that if women were forced to give birth there would be more “able-bodied workers" and the @GOP wouldn't cut Social Security.
Mike Johnson wants to criminalize abortions with prison sentences. pic.twitter.com/N5EFggVgBZ
— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 25, 2023
My friend had to travel from one red state to a blue one* when she found out her baby was going to be born with massive birth defects so I’m not sure how banning abortion helps to create more “able-bodied workers” which is, ya know, an ableist term and also a disgusting way to view human beings. These f*cking christofascist capitalists think that the working class exists merely to further enrich the wealthy and they don’t even bother to hide it. It’s so dehumanizing; so gross. I hate this man and that entire abysmal party.
*I just had to edit that to make it more vague because in certain states, they have vowed to prosecute women who cross state lines to receive an abortion. This is just the most depressing TL smdh….
I’m ready to split the nation on abortion. Those who insist on regulating our bodies….can leave.
Definitely, I want secession but *also* affordable housing so we can accommodate blue voters who want to leave their red states. No one left behind.
My husband is from Alabama, and for years I’ve made jokes about secession whenever his home state does something, well, Alabama-ish. But lately, it has become less jokey every time I say it.
It’s a whistle to get people to talk about abortion + social security instead of taxing the rich.
Because simply raising the cap on the SS wage base (currently only $160,200) takes money out of *their* overstuffed pockets and the pockets of their uber rich masters. Sure it’s only 6.2%, which is nothing to the super wealthy, especially considering some of them were born into a pile of cash and aren’t paying SS tax on that.
Much “easier” for them to treat woman who aren’t them like disposable brood mares, and use their bodies to produce more babies (with absolutely zero social or financial support for that ).
“These f*cking christofascist capitalists think that the working class exists merely to further enrich the wealthy and they don’t even bother to hide it. It’s so dehumanizing; so gross.”
Yes!!!
I think someone pointed out this morning, maybe in twitter that this is how slavery worked, bred Black people like animals because they had to get more workers.
On another, note, where the U.S. now re women’s autonomy is a function of voting, the consequences of voting/not voting.
What do they think is going to happen to all of those mothers and babies when the OBGYNs cant safely practice there?
Here’s hoping his Speakership enjoys Truss-level head-of-lettuce longevity.
Amen to that
That Speaker Fucker wants to force pregnancies in order to have labors in the workforce. Just like they did during slavery. He’s fucking evil.
Bruce Greenwood is an actor who has been around for years and I don’t appreciate him enough. He does really good work.
Up until a couple of years ago I did not watch a single Christmas movie but a few have really lifted my spirits during this bleak time. I’m certainly down for a Brandy and Heather Graham Christmas movie.
I need a big tote for everyday but a small one for going out ya know?
Well, GOP is actively working to weaken/eliminate child labor laws so this seems about right in their game plan.
girl_ninja, that’s what I believe, too. The lower that the unemployment rate is, the fewer workers that are looking for jobs. Wages will have to go up to hire and retain them. The higher the unemployment rates is, the more workers that are looking for jobs. Wages stay stagnante (or go down). It doesn’t take a genius to figure out what they want.
DaveW, you are so right–weakening child labor laws plays into their plans.
Yup.
I have loved Bruce Greenwood ever since he was Christopher Pike in Star Trek. I am here for HIM.
He was so good in Star Trek and he and Chris Pine had great father son chemistry. They should do another film together.
He’s so SO good in Usher, and by all reports I’ve ever heard a lovely, lovely man (well, he is Canadian! 😉) So an upgrade all around!
I love Bruce Greenwood, he doesn’t get enough credit for work and is a very underrated actor – he was so good in the Fall of the House of Usher. He and Chris Pine have great on screen chemistry and yeah they should do more movies together (he also has one of those voices where he could ready the phone book to me and I’d pay attention). I had forgotten they fired Langella for inappropriate behaviour towards an actress I think.
He was wonderful in Below, a very good WWII/haunted submarine thriller (and one of my Halloween favorites). His role was kinda a forerunner for Roderick Usher. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Below_(film)
I love his voice in Fall of the House of Usher – does he read for audiobooks? I’d listen to him reading the phone book.
Mike Johnson is freaking horrible – he also believes that mass shootings are a result of “no fault” divorce becoming legal and teaching evolution in schools. What is happening in the US? They bans books and drag shows. They ban women from making choices over their own bodies and people of colour from voting. They deliberately foment hatred against immigrants, separate little children from their parents and throw them in pens with the barest minimum of sanitation and food. They ban LGBTQ+ people from being athletes and marrying. What’s next? Taking the vote away from women?
But the US does not ban assault rifles that kill thousands of innocent people including children, as the latest mass shooting in Maine attests.
Maine has a reckless permitless carry law–no permit required, no background check required, no licensing required, no waiting period, no assualt weapon restrictions…conceal carry allowed and on and on.
And Maine has long bragged about their low gun violence relative to their lax gun laws even as they export six times as many crime guns as they import. In other words. Maine has remained safe IN SPITE OF their terribly lax gun laws not BECAUSE OF them. They’ve stayed safe because of the strict gun laws in surrounding NE states, even as they seek to make our states less safe.
I almost LOL’d when my MIL said “we need to find out how this mentally ill person could have a gun!!” Ummmmm…same reason why this could happen in Iowa, where she lives. The state allows it. I’m so sorry for the victims and a state that is so dear to my heart but this was almost an inevitability, given Maine’s laws and this man’s history of mental illness. He practically forecasted it to people who should have intervened more seriously and gotten this man the help he clearly needs. Cuz Lord knows they can’t legally take away his firearm….*eyeroll*
As a Mainer that lives 20 minutes from where the shooting happened and who has friends directly affected, your tone f!cking sucks and your comment comes off as victim blaming. My town and every single person I know votes blue. We are not “seeking to make” other states less safe. Most of the people that vote against gun restrictions here so do because of hunting, not that that makes it any better, but you act like Mainers are intentionally voting that way to mess up whatever state you come from that we don’t actually care about. Yes there are MAGA people here like anywhere else, but overall this is a wonderful state full of wonderful people who didn’t deserve this. So you can take your incredibly tone deaf comment back to whatever state you come from (my money is on NJ or Mass) and leave us to grieve while you try to learn to read a room. And I hope no one else affected by this sees your comment.
TS – I didn’t read it as victim blaming. More like state shaming. Gun laws need to be set at a national level. The experimentation with leaving this to the states to decide is a failure. It doesn’t help when one state is lax and another one isn’t.
I am sorry for what your state is experiencing. It shouldn’t happen anywhere and the fact that nothing ever changes afterward is depressing.
I am cool with using guns for hunting for food but I don’t see how an AR-15 can be used for that. Seems like you would blow your food source to bits.
I have close family and friends in Maine and they’re right with me on how problematic Maine’s lax laws are, even if you aren’t. In fact, most of my comment comes from a conversation that I had with one of my dearest friends who lives in Portland. She’s been enraged about the lax gun laws since the permitless carry law passed in 2015. Never once did I blame the victims, but I blame a state government who cares more about enshrining gun liberties than it does about keeping their citizens safe. And I stand by what I said that numerous experts have predicted this since the permitless law passed almost a decade ago. All you have to do is look at the history of gun violence in red states to see that Maine has been lucky until now. It’s not to say that mass shootings won’t and can’t happen anywhere, but why make it easy?
This is the article my friend sent me last year: https://www.mainepublic.org/news/2022-06-02/without-stronger-gun-laws-a-researcher-says-maine-is-lucky-its-had-no-major-shootings
Thanks, HuffNPuff. Look, I get that emotions are very understandably running high right now. What happened in Lewiston is nothing short of horrific. And I get the urge to say “too soon” as people are still shocked and mourning. But the problem is that there’s never a “right” time to talk about gun control and if we don’t talk about it right after the tragedy occurs, the discussion never happens. And I promise you that conversations about the 2015 reckless permitless carry law will be on every single news channel covering this tragedy because everyone wants to know WHY a mentally ill person who has a history of threatening to shoot places up was allowed to LEGALLY own a gun.
And the lax gun laws in Maine are why. That’s the sad fucking truth even if we don’t want to recognize it.
So apparently the new speaker not only read Freakonomics, he believed it wholeheartedly. SMDH
America already has over 350 million people, what is he worried about? There are plenty of workers, but is there enough affordable housing for these workers? What about the women who are forced to give birth to babies with horrible birth defects? Those babies will grow up needing a lot of medical care and probably won’t be able to participate in the slave labor he is talking about. I can’t believe anyone thinks this way, and worse, would say it out loud proudly. I guess they’ll have to build more orphanages for all the unwanted babies that are going to be born. So stupid. I wonder how many of these morons have ever adopted a child? I mean you want to create this problem, you better be part of the solution.
This guy is just unbelievable, it’s creepy that no one heard of him before yesterday.
So you are telling me this new Speaker is yet another Republican obsessed with “gay sex” and “gr**mers” and and “protecting” kids?…Sigh…somebody check his hard drive. 🙄
The “able bodied” workers line is…yikes. There are a rather large number of people who want to have children not to love them but to burden them, aren’t there? Paints a picture.
Gen X guys who have such issues with women and LGBT are usually self hating people who can’t accept they are further on the gay spectrum than they want to admit because their religion told them they were sinners for their feelings.
Guys who are confident with their own sexuality do not get this obsessed over others like this.
I am excluding boomers because they would have been raised during a time that being gay was condemned across society. But this guy is 51 and would have grown up in an era where being gay is ok, except for the religious bigots.
Those Gen X guys are what makes my generation look bad and why many wants to forget about.
He’s only 51? Wow, evil ages a person.
My sister has a friend who is concerned about who will take care of her in her old age, but then thought you know, that’s a real crappy reason to have kids. So she didn’t. (Plus even if you do, there are no guarantees your children will take care of you anyway!)
“Traditional” cultures are based on this idea. Japan and, increasingly, China, are discovering its limitations.
HE refused to yield huh . . . ?
Gosh, where is that marching band . . .
Yesterday is the most recent day the music died. Talk about SAD. periodt.
And now, in the country’s house, we are gonna be wasting more resources on criminalizing women and their supporters, ones who’ve worked to make their own best choices under extreme circumstances . . .
Bc we need more of the ‘surplus population’ . . .
Rather than assessing, diagnosing and treating the problems where they actually exist?
I know I am not alone when I say that hope and pray this morning that the people of Maine (and beyond) can get some assistance and answers and peace, stat. Even as an American Nobody, I am pretty darn sure our collective problems are not about our own national rights regarding legalized abortion, Mr. Newfangled Speaker. I’m thinking it’s not parade day for the folks in America’s 23rd state, our neighbors who’re mourning the terrible losses they’ve suffered just in the last 24 hours.
But what do I know? Nada mucho fam
Ooh sorry about the silly 🧼 soap boxing 🥊 vent rant speech 🗣️ in the comments faves, but ya know how it goes when bitches britches 👖 be burning 🔥 and it’s nowhere near time to cackle in the kitchen.
If we can keep it. 🤞 🙏
It’s pretty rich for a Southern Republican to complain about the cost of government programs in the first place. They entire region is one giant “welfare queen” (to use one of their own pejoratives).
There is a total disconnect in the south. A huge percentage of people on social security or disability that somehow believe other people receiving the same benefits are the problem. The Maga indoctrination is real and terrifying. TN is currently refusing to expand medicaid funding even though the federal government is giving them the funds to do so. The lack of compassion and common sense is horrifying. The country is headed towards disaster if the Maga crowd isn’t removed from power. The Maga crowd thrives on chaos and have no idea how to actually govern.
For real. I’ve seen people make disparaging comments about people on welfare on social media, only to be behind them in the store where they’re cashing their WIC checks. (WIC is a great program.)
Rep Johnson says that abortions are hurting Social Security and yet at the same time, like Paul Ryan, Johnson wants to completely dismantle both Social Security and Medicare/Medicaid. He also wants to ban birth control and ban women from leaving a state to seek an abortion in another state. He is the face of Gilead!
Which a lot of MAGAs also depend on social security and Medicare/Medicaid.
I just can’t with politics right now (hoping for change to come with the elections next month), so I’ll just say that Josh O`Conner is absolutely adorable!
Forty years in the future we will have a large percentage of a generation of kids who were born out of resentment to parents forced to give birth to them. They grew up in foster care, who were abused and neglected and treated like crap, and living in a country with unfettered access to AK weaponry.
How is nobody seeing the writing on the wall???