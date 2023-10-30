The ‘targeted hate campaign’ against the Middletons will lead to increased security

Carole and Michael Middleton haven’t been seen at any public events since their business collapsed in late May and early June. Party Pieces fell deeply in debt, owing creditors, banks and local businesses over £2.6 million. Carole and Michael Middleton have refused to pay Party Pieces’ debts, and so they’ve spent the past five months hiding out in their £5 million manor home in Bucklebury. Which is probably why two different “malicious poster campaigns” have sprung up in the village. Someone has gone around, posting laminated fliers all around town, criticizing the Middletons for not paying their debts. Then last week, a second poster campaign began – a woman named Molly has posted fliers all over the village, saying that because Party Pieces screwed over so many local vendors, she was fired and had to turn to Only Fans to make money. Throughout this saga, we’ve been told repeatedly that villagers think the poster campaigns are awful. Now the Sun claims that Bucklebury might invest in some additional security to stop people from hanging up fliers about the con artist Middletons.
Villagers are seeking volunteers to boost security and help net poster pests targeting the Princess of Wales’s parents. More helpers are wanted to take part in Neighbourhood Watch schemes.
Several positions are up for grabs in the West Berkshire village of Bucklebury — home to Kate’s parents Carole and Michael Middleton and her sister Pippa’s farm.
An ad in next month’s edition of the parish magazine says: “We are looking for more people to set up or fill Neighbourhood Watch schemes.”
It lists the streets with vacant positions.
One local said: “We need to catch whoever is doing this. While posters on trees may seem harmless, falling victim to a targeted hate campaign must feel intimidating for the Middletons.”
The Sun told yesterday how scores of posters of a scantily clad OnlyFans model were pinned to trees and telegraph poles. The Middletons have faced a malicious campaign since their Party Pieces business went under this summer with £2.6million in debts. The OnlyFans model, named Molly, 23, claimed she asked pals to put up the posters. She said she turned to stripping online after allegedly being let go by a company she claims was left out of pocket when Party Pieces went bust.
“Falling victim to a targeted hate campaign must feel intimidating for the Middletons…” This is not a “targeted hate campaign.” It’s a form of nonviolent activism against two local, civilian bigwigs who screwed over local businesses and left a trail of financial destruction in their wake. A “targeted hate campaign” was what Carole Middleton orchestrated against the Duchess of Sussex in 2018 and 2019. Much of that hate campaign came from the Windsors, of course, but Carole was running her own operation out of Bucklebury too, which makes this even more pointed. Carole’s reputation has collapsed alongside her financial house of cards. Everything about Kate’s shady origin story is in question. Carole can’t come back from any of this, no matter how many dumb “neighborhood watch” groups are put together. What are they going to do if they catch the people hanging the fliers?
The tables are turning. I have my popcorn ready!
There are quite a few news-worthy stories out now exposing people for who they really are. The Middletons will not be the exception. We are now in the truth-telling era.
Instead of paying for increased security… pay off their creditors and the threats of hanging posters will most likely end. Common sense.
This is a good point but I don’t think the extra security is being paid. It looks like they’re all volunteers.
they’re not even paying for the increased security though! The town is asking for volunteers!
If there is any security paid, we need to know who is footing the bill, if they are – why not pay your debt like you said @TheRobinson instead of paying for security and if cash ends up being public, let’s see how they explain the expense!!! The audacity! I hope no commoner peasant volonteers will sign up for this BS – seriously???
Agreed this is not a hate Champaign this is a pay your debts you lousy royal cult adjacent grifters. A hate Champaign is what was done to Meg. I bet the villagers have better things to do than look out for people putting up posters demanding money be returned to them.
More free labor for the Middletons, got it.
“An ad in next month’s edition of the parish magazine says: “We are looking for more people to set up or fill Neighbourhood Watch schemes.””
The parish magazine ad makes it sound like a certain type of person has issues with the posters.
I wonder if the next time we see the Middletons in public it will be at Kate’s Christmas Carole thing? That’s gonna be interesting. Imagine if posters ended up there?
Oh the poor targeted Middletons, someone is putting up posters stating……facts. Poor Carole!!!
And they’re asking for volunteers, not even paying additional security, lol.
Unless they’re channeling the plot for Hot Fuzz.
It really does seem like this is Hot Fuzz, Part 2.
or maybe the groundwork for an episode of Midsomer Murders…..the neighborhood watch gets too big for its britches, they form a mob and kill the person they suspect of putting up the posters only to find its someone trying to take the posters down…..Barnaby comes in to save the day….
😁Which Barnaby?
@ML I can’t help it, my heart lies with Tom, lol.
If they were damaging town property when putting up the posters I could see the issue, but the content of the posters is the truth. That’s why the police aren’t involved either because it’s not a crime to put posters complaining about a business that got out of paying its debts.
Good point, Nic. I can’t tell if the village is upset more by the damage (however slight) to property and the village’s reputation OR if it’s out of loyalty to the Middletons. Would they circle the wagons if this campaign happened to a random other family in the area?
I am really interested in how the family is perceived in the village.
Saving my sympathy for those struggling because of the Middletons lies and greediness. I hope billboards pop up soon, what the Middletons have done is heartless.
This sounds like a made up story plus the Sun is probably the ones behind the “targeted campaign”.
It’s not made up and its delicious
William is sanctioning these articles. He’s punishing the Middletons for being duped into marrying a woman from a duplicitous background. The family has fallen out of royal favor.
Yeah – the fact that these story is NOT going away is very telling in itself. They have lost royal favour, esp from William. He is neither protecting them or his own wife.
The knives really came out for them after the Jordanian royal wedding – there is footage on SM of Ma, Pippa and her husband mugging it up at one of the evening receptions. They were spotted in the live broadcast a few times. People tried to make out that the Mids were friends with the Jordanian RF because they once lived in Jordan but the reality is that they were there through James Matthews who IS a family friend of the Jordanians as they reportedly holiday regularly at his family’s resort in St Barts. I think it was James who got Ma her plus one and not the Wails.
I’m loving it – karma
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, this episode of Midsomer Murders is shaping up to be GREAT. I’m also getting Vicar of Dibley vibes thinking about Parish Council meetings.
What are the volunteers gonna do? Dress in black & skulk around all night? This is hilarious. I hope the poster prowler ups his or her game and rents a billboard so everyone will see Carole’s shame.
Well done Molly!
It’s funny how the Middleton conman family gets security for stealing money, while the son and family of the king doesn’t. Getting sick of all these double standards!
The nerve of these disgusting people Carol Middleton is not a victim of a hate campaign it is absurdity. Meghan continues to this day to be a victim of hate campaign Carol Middleton helped bully harass torment Meghan . This is a truth campaign this is karma coming for the Middleton for years they build themselves up as self made millionaires Carol used her status as the future king grandmother to get freebies and take advantage of every day actually hard working people.
Now maybe they know how Meghan feels, the hypocritical social-climbing a-holes. Zero sympathy. CarolE was frothing at the mouth to let Tominey know that “Meghan made Kate cry.” These people are so sickenly evil and tone-deaf.
I’m sorry, but I find all of this to be completely hilarious. The chickens have truly come home to roost, Carole, now it’s time to pay the price! What I really want to know is where are her rich son-in-law’s? Not a peep from either of them? Surely you’d think Willy would come dashing in to at least provide some much needed ‘security’ for the grandparents of his children, right? I find his silence in particular to be extremely telling. He’s had enough of their grifting ways, just like he’s had enough of his erratic Meghan-obsessive wife.