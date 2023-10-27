There’s a second Bucklebury poster campaign criticizing Carole Middleton

You guys, there’s a SECOND poster campaign in Bucklebury, England. The first poster campaign was done by an as-yet-unknown hooligan. The person runs around at night, hanging laminated posters around the Bucklebury village, slamming Carole Middleton for defrauding people when Party Pieces collapsed back in May and June. The new poster campaign is being done by a woman who put her own photo on her posters – her name is Molly and she apparently worked at one of the companies which got ripped off by PP and she lost her job when Party Pieces left vendors and small businesses on the hook for millions in credit they gave to Carole.

The Princess of Wales’s parents have been targeted by another cruel poster campaign — featuring an OnlyFans model. The signs have gone up in Carole and Michael Middleton’s home village of Bucklebury in Berkshire. The young woman on the posters bizarrely claims the Middletons are to blame for her ending up posing on the adult site.

The Sun on Sunday reported earlier this month about the first hateful poster blitz. But this second wave — featuring a model called Molly — appears to involve a far greater number of signs. Scores of posters were found across a three-mile radius of the couple’s village. One was stuck to a sign for ­Bucklebury Farm, owned by Kate’s sister Pippa Middleton, 40, and her ­husband James Matthews, 48. Prince George has been seen at the farm’s family-friendly petting zoo.

An email sharing photos of the posters was also sent to hundreds of people from an anonymous address. The pictures showed Molly in a pink bra and had a note claiming she started her OnlyFans after being let go by a company which was left out of pocket when the Middletons’ Party Pieces firm went bust.

Some have called on the couple — who set up the business at their home in 1987 — to pay the debts themselves. Pals claim Carole was trying to make sure creditors were paid.

Speaking to The Sun last night, Molly, 23, said she had asked friends to put up the posters on her behalf on Wednesday night. She refused to name the company which allegedly let her go — and denied it was all a publicity stunt. Molly said: “The point needs to be made that if you don’t pay your creditors, it doesn’t just affect one person, it affects all employees of the company. Hence why I say I was made redundant because of this. It’s not part of a promo, but as you can see by the photo, it would be a great publicity stunt for me. Don’t you think I deserve something back after being made redundant? I think I do.”

Asked about claims the Middletons are being unfairly ­targeted, she said: “Do you think being unfairly treated is not paying millions owed or being made ­redundant? I think I was the one that was wronged and others.”

She said she started her OnlyFans in January just as a side job, claiming she then ended up doing it full-time after she was made redundant from her admin role in April. Molly added: “I was told it was due to their company. After seeing the first posters online, I then wanted to vent my frustration and let everyone know how I feel. I’m sure many others do too. I understand how this looks to the public and how the public feels about OnlyFans creators, but I was at rock bottom.”

Molly’s note, posted across the village, read: “This is what I’ve turned to!! The company I used to work at has now let me go. This is because: PARTY PIECES HOLDINGS LTD have not paid their creditors!”

The posters were taken down almost immediately by furious locals, who have valued the Middletons as their neighbours for decades. Villager Sharon Fry, 49, told The Sun: “There were posters everywhere — all across the farm gates and even at the church. It’s not right for a semi-nude model to be plastered all over our lovely village.”