There’s a second Bucklebury poster campaign criticizing Carole Middleton

You guys, there’s a SECOND poster campaign in Bucklebury, England. The first poster campaign was done by an as-yet-unknown hooligan. The person runs around at night, hanging laminated posters around the Bucklebury village, slamming Carole Middleton for defrauding people when Party Pieces collapsed back in May and June. The new poster campaign is being done by a woman who put her own photo on her posters – her name is Molly and she apparently worked at one of the companies which got ripped off by PP and she lost her job when Party Pieces left vendors and small businesses on the hook for millions in credit they gave to Carole.
The Princess of Wales’s parents have been targeted by another cruel poster campaign — featuring an OnlyFans model. The signs have gone up in Carole and Michael Middleton’s home village of Bucklebury in Berkshire. The young woman on the posters bizarrely claims the Middletons are to blame for her ending up posing on the adult site.
The Sun on Sunday reported earlier this month about the first hateful poster blitz. But this second wave — featuring a model called Molly — appears to involve a far greater number of signs. Scores of posters were found across a three-mile radius of the couple’s village. One was stuck to a sign for Bucklebury Farm, owned by Kate’s sister Pippa Middleton, 40, and her husband James Matthews, 48. Prince George has been seen at the farm’s family-friendly petting zoo.
An email sharing photos of the posters was also sent to hundreds of people from an anonymous address. The pictures showed Molly in a pink bra and had a note claiming she started her OnlyFans after being let go by a company which was left out of pocket when the Middletons’ Party Pieces firm went bust.
Some have called on the couple — who set up the business at their home in 1987 — to pay the debts themselves. Pals claim Carole was trying to make sure creditors were paid.
Speaking to The Sun last night, Molly, 23, said she had asked friends to put up the posters on her behalf on Wednesday night. She refused to name the company which allegedly let her go — and denied it was all a publicity stunt. Molly said: “The point needs to be made that if you don’t pay your creditors, it doesn’t just affect one person, it affects all employees of the company. Hence why I say I was made redundant because of this. It’s not part of a promo, but as you can see by the photo, it would be a great publicity stunt for me. Don’t you think I deserve something back after being made redundant? I think I do.”
Asked about claims the Middletons are being unfairly targeted, she said: “Do you think being unfairly treated is not paying millions owed or being made redundant? I think I was the one that was wronged and others.”
She said she started her OnlyFans in January just as a side job, claiming she then ended up doing it full-time after she was made redundant from her admin role in April. Molly added: “I was told it was due to their company. After seeing the first posters online, I then wanted to vent my frustration and let everyone know how I feel. I’m sure many others do too. I understand how this looks to the public and how the public feels about OnlyFans creators, but I was at rock bottom.”
Molly’s note, posted across the village, read: “This is what I’ve turned to!! The company I used to work at has now let me go. This is because: PARTY PIECES HOLDINGS LTD have not paid their creditors!”
The posters were taken down almost immediately by furious locals, who have valued the Middletons as their neighbours for decades. Villager Sharon Fry, 49, told The Sun: “There were posters everywhere — all across the farm gates and even at the church. It’s not right for a semi-nude model to be plastered all over our lovely village.”
At first I was like “this woman worked at Party Pieces?” But no, she worked for one of the small businesses which extended credit to Carole because she is the mother of the future queen. Carole then sold Party Pieces through an insolvency process by which the new owner, James Sinclair, wasn’t on the hook for Party Pieces’ massive debt. So, not only did Party Pieces let all of their employees go, the businesses they defrauded had to let people go too. Anyway, I love it. I’m glad Molly is mad about it and she knows where to direct her ire. I hope she makes a lot of money on OnlyFans.
These businesses are small enough that the employees would know that their redundancy is because Party Pieces screwed them over.
The Middletons deserve shaming for this. Just because something might be legal doesn’t mean it is ethical. And Molly is just trying to make a living.
During the financial crisis/crash of 2008, a lot of property developers in Ireland went bust. Because their debts were so big (too big to fail), the government took them under a programme called NAMA. Which basically meant the Irish people had to pay it off through our taxes.
What really burned is that smaller businesses – let’s say the painters and electricians, the plumbers etc – got caught for sums of numbers like 20k or 50k. Money they were owed by the property developers. And because they couldn’t repay the banks – and the government wasn’t stepping in to help them – so many of them went under. They lost their businesses, some of them lost their homes. And I just find it really, really difficult to stomach when small business owners are thrown to the wolves like this and it is *beyond* my comprehension that neither William nor James Matthews stepped in. Just from an ethical standpoint to make sure those people were okay.
This is also what happened in the U.S. with the big, too big to fail banks. They played with monopoly money and the taxpayers bailed them out.
@Iris Imagine the PR optics if William stepped up and said he was paying the PP debt because he doesn’t want small businesses to suffer. That one small act of doling out what amounts to pocket change for him would obliterate the current headlines and buy him a huge amount of goodwill.
William didn’t step into help, because william doesn’t even want to be married to kate. And this is his way if getting back at momster. She has said and done alot of things towards the RF through the last 20 years, and william is just letting her have it. She never should’ve borrowed on the name of ‘Mother of the future Queen’ among many other things. And william is kore than happy to let her go belly up. If he’s currently willing to say that Diana was paranoid and rhe RF wasn’t out to get her, he’s more than willing to let anyone who trashes the name of the RF, or name drops the royal family to get favors and then not repay those, to be trashed and humiliated.
Only fans sucks. Their creators earn next to nothing. Even the top 10% it’s pretty questionable.
Hopefully two different posters shaming the Middletons (if they have any shame) is the trickle that becomes a FLOOD. Power to the people 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻
Won’t put it past Carole to set this up to manipulate her in laws into covering the debts. I can see her convincing her two social climbing daughters to speak to their husbands because posters like this are unbecoming and bad for their reputation. Let’s see if William “ puts head on Carole’s lap” wales will budge
Those debts could have been paid off ages ago by someone, but they clearly haven’t. That’s what intrigues me about this mess.
@GreenGirl. I agree that someone (Peg) could have paid them off. I believe the Middletons have things on Peg. I also believe that they know that Peg will do to them what he has done to the Sussexes and they are less able to handle that if they were to spill secrets.
LOLz all day at this – you reap what you sow. That whole family spent years doing sh!t like this to others but now the shoe is on the other foot there is outrage.
Exactly. And if karma has her way, Uncle Gary’s comeuppance should be happening soon too . . .
How is it cruel when the posters are only telling the truth. I don’t believe angry villagers took down the posters I believe Carole was out there tearing them down. I can just picture her out there crying and yelling why ? Why don’t you like me? My daughter married a prince. I should not be held accountable. Oh the humanity!!
I cannot make up my mind as to whether CarolE is Barbra Streisanding herself here, or if The Sun is trying to support Molly’s Only Fans account.
Whether this is what it looks like at face value or something else I LOVE it for them. For all the Sun’s pearl clutching and faux-outrage they are diligently telling anyone who will listen all about this.
Lol I love this for them. They don’t get to pretend that their greedy actions haven’t harmed others. Good for this young lady speaking up and defending herself. But she really shouldn’t have had to and i hope her OnlyFans account and or her speaking up doesn’t affect her future employment prospects.
I hope the other companies affected also start speaking up and maybe each company can take turns putting posters up in Bucklebury until they get their money. C-Rex and Willy Nilly needs to step up and do damage control bc I don’t think stories like this are going away.
Carole thought being Wills’ MIL and George’s grandmother would buy her immunity. Guess that ain’t the case. – and I too love this for them. She is not one of them and never will be – or they would have cleaned up this mess when they were able to do so and not have this negative PR.
Oh no! Prince George has visited the petting zoo. But he wasn’t there when the posters went up, idiots. This is getting good. This is the third time The Fail has covered the posters. Guess the Notting Hill empty baby carriage pap stroll did zilch for MaMidds’ good will.
WHAAA??!! EMPTY baby carriage? I saw pix of the pap stroll with the baby carriage. But its confirmed to have been empty???!! What hv I missed? LOL
@Kingston I’m just assuming it was empty. Because why actually take a very newborn child out if the pap will only photograph from the front? I think CarolE wanted the world to see how good Alizee looks post-partum, as part of the Middleton brand is being thin.
“Pals claim Carole was trying to make sure creditors were paid.” Do you know how that happens? By actually PAYING them. So gauche, Carole.
I read that line and my eyes rolled so hard they hurt. Seriously Carole, GET OUT YOUR CHECKBOOK and do the right thing! So gross when the super-rich claim zero responsibility/feign ignorance for the finance damage they thoughtlessly do to others.
Villagers should be saving these flyers as royal keepsakes. Better than a mug with Camilla on it! Eventually, someone can rename the local pub as The Pink Bra to commemorate its royal history.
That’s hilarious. I would visit The Pink Bra and toast Molly for her bravery.
LOL! We should keep the annual convention of CB commenters in the Pink Bra, and invite Molly.
I wish someone who lives in Bucklebury would chime in here and let us know if these articles even semi-represent the townsfolks’ feelings.
Meanwhile “It’s not right for a semi-nude model to be plastered all over our lovely village” – Who even talks like that??
I’m laughing at the outrage of semi-nude pictures marring their lovey village. Well, technically, isn’t that Carole’s fault? If only she’d pay her debts, there never would have been semi-nude photos plastered all over their lovely village.
Exactly! If Carole the deadbeat would pay her debts, all the ladies of their lovely village could remain fully clothed.
“It’s not right for a semi-nude model to be plastered all over our lovely village.” I agree. Next time she should be fully nude. Go big or go home!
Next time it could be a photo of Kate’s bum, easily accessed from the internets.
Pay what you owe, Carole.
Molly is already better at PR than most of the royal adjacents. Love it for her.
Also this is so small British village coded, having lived in one before, it’s hilarious. Pearl clutching little britain locals and all.
This episode of Midsomer Murders is really coming on nicely!
SarahCS–Enough for a three-parter that could also bring back previous Detective-Sergeants. 😉
From what I’ve read, Sinclair took on 12 employees from Party Pieces as part of the deal. I don’t know if they were all the employees or if they’re still employed, but they weren’t dropped.
Having said that – Go Molly!!
So… (DS) Winter is still coming, one presumes? 🤣🤣 I hope Midsomer Murders, Vera, and Beyond Paradise go to town on this plotline. 😈
Carole, you shameless deadbeat, pay the vendors their money. The villagers think you’re vulgar.
Maybe Carole can get an OnlyFans to pay off the debt.
I hope Molly GETS RICH off this. Keep using the Middleton name to promote your biz, honey. Keep using these grifters and ride that train to Money Town.
This Buckleberry sideshow is just delicious. Might I suggest that anyone else stiffed by the Middletons try to find out their favorite restaurant in town and get a job in the kitchen there. That would afford some creative revenge.
The way I would over salt their food…
I just love that the posters are laminated
First of all, the Middletons are locals so pretty sure if anyone’s furious it’s someone in their camp. Uncle Gary? Also, I totally have the scene from Sex and the City in my mind when Samantha hangs up posters after she catches Richard cheating. A police officer stops her and Samantha explains what happened and the officer goes, “carry on, ma’am!” And then she let’s them all fly through the air. Guarantee there are people who support this. Go Molly!!!
I don’t feel remotely sorry for the Middleton’s in this so whatever. Giving the neighbors something to talk about. Can these people who are owed money take them to small claims court? Do they have anything like that over there? These small businesses should all get together and drop one big lawsuit on them.