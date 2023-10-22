The Mail got a copy of the ‘malicious’ & laminated anti-Middleton posters

The Daily Mail had a follow-up on the reporting around the Curious Case of the Malicious Bucklebury Posters. Last weekend, the Sun, Mail and Telegraph all had stories about someone hanging posters all over the village of Bucklebury, home to Carole and Michael Middleton and their son James too. The posters were directly related to the collapse of the Middletons’ business, Party Pieces, in May and June of this year. Party Pieces basically went bankrupt and the name was sold off to businessman James Sinclair, but the sale meant that Sinclair didn’t have to take on any of Party Pieces’ debt. Which means that Carole racked up nearly $3 million in loans and unpaid bills and none of those people will ever get paid. She screwed over dozens of local businesses, British craftspeople, banks and the government (she got a pandemic loan which will never be repaid). For weeks, a mysterious avenger has been hanging posters all around Bucklebury, calling out the Middletons for their fraud. Now the Mail has a photo of the poster (which is laminated) and the Mail spoke to a lot of people in the village for this amazing piece: “Bucklebury’s first family are under attack over their collapsed firm’s unpaid bills… so who IS the poison poster prowler stalking the Middletons’ idyllic village?”
The idyllic village of Bucklebury: Alas, in what appears to be a sinister and mysterious new chapter in the parish annals, these villages – along with nearby Yattendon – have recently been plagued by a malicious poster campaign targeting the future King’s well-heeled in-laws. Referencing the collapse earlier this year of the Middletons’ business, Party Pieces, and demanding the couple pay back those left in debt, dozens of A4 laminated posters have been stapled to trees, church noticeboards and lampposts by someone creeping around in the dead of night.
The posters are everywhere: Positioned to attract maximum attention, they have appeared close to shops, churches, the entrance to a village cricket ground and right outside Yattendon village hall where, every Wednesday evening, locals queue for freshly-cooked fish and chips from the visiting Go Fish mobile van. Outraged residents – who, for the most part, are protective of their royally-connected neighbours – have not seen the individual responsible, and have certainly been doing their best to rip down the offending posters as fast as they appear. They have been joined by none other than a furious James Middleton himself who, the Mail has learnt, dashed into Yattendon Village Stores and Post Office earlier this month after one was seen stuck to the sycamore tree outside. ‘He was not happy and wanted to know if we had seen any more. He wanted them taken down,’ says 57-year-old Teri Muggeridge, assistant manager at the store which is situated six miles from Bucklebury and three miles from James’s Stanford Dingley home.
This is asinine: Postmaster Eugene Smit adds: ‘There were lots of these posters all over the area and I removed every single one. I am not going to tolerate this in our village. The family have been here for years. They are great citizens. This just doesn’t wash.’
The Mail spoke to Bucklebury residents: ‘I don’t know how anybody could do something so cruel,’ says an elderly lady living near the cricket pitch in Yattendon, which serves as a community hub for several outlying villages and appears to have been at the centre of the poster campaign. Whoever is behind it, whispers another villager, must know that Yattendon is a favourite spot for the Middletons. James and his parents are regular customers at the well-stocked village store. And long before her daughter married into the Royal Family, Carole Middleton was an occasional visitor to Adam and Eve Hair in the village square. The Prince and Princess of Wales have also been seen tootling around the area where word on the street is that they are partial, now and then, to a delicious pub lunch at The Old Boot in Stanford Dingley.
The poster: While parts of the text cannot be repeated for legal reasons, the wording calls for ‘justice for creditors’ and makes the claim that ‘Party Pieces Holdings Ltd owes its creditors £2.5 million including £831,435 to HMRC and Government loan’ adding, ‘Yes folks, that’s taxpayer money’. Clearly referring to the shock collapse, four months ago, of the Middletons’ mail order party supplies company, whoever penned the unpleasant poster clearly believes that the couple – who have no personal responsibility for the debts because of the structure of their company – should ‘cough up’ anyway.
Posters even appeared at the local church: Perhaps most ominous of all was the succession of posters that appeared on the noticeboard of St Peter and St Paul church, founded in the 15th century by Sir John Norreys, Master of the Wardrobe to Henry VI. Eagle-eyed churchwarden, 74-year-old Ann Wheeler, swiftly deduced that the culprit was striking at night when everyone was asleep. ‘Our key holder locked up at 11pm on Saturday and when she came to open up at 8am on Sunday there was one of these posters on the church noticeboard,’ she says. ‘It was clearly targeted to be seen by churchgoers. She took it straight down, of course, but the next week the same thing happened and the week after that.’
Someone with a grudge: Mrs Wheeler alerted the rector who contacted the Church of England’s Oxford diocese, which oversees the parish. ‘We did not want something like this displayed near the church,’ adds Mrs Wheeler. ‘The language was not pleasant. It sounded like an ex-employee or someone owed money. Certainly someone with a grudge.’
While the Mail only published the comments from people who are outraged on the Middletons’ behalf, I wonder if there are people in Bucklebury who think the posters are a good thing, or people who simply think the Middletons are a–holes and frauds. No one like that was quoted in the Mail, but the Mail certainly loves to stir the pot. “Whoever penned the unpleasant poster clearly believes that the couple – who have no personal responsibility for the debts because of the structure of their company – should ‘cough up’ anyway…” You might even be led to believe that the Middletons are in hiding because they also know how sleazy and crass they look, defrauding businesses, vendors and locals out of millions.
Oh finally someone got a photo of those Bucklebury fliers about the broke ass Middleton family pic.twitter.com/GfdUKdHKUp
— Kaiser@Celebitchy (@KaiseratCB) October 20, 2023
If they are being posted in the same areas over and over, someone could easily find the culprit. Is the Mail sure the villagers are so “out-raged”?
Excellent point. If done over and over all over the village, surely, someone somewhere would have a street cam/store front cam featuring the ‘poison poster prowler’.
Maybe it’s prince William, lol. After all, no one noticed him jogging in Central Park in NYC. 😆
Maybe it’s an underground community effort? Everyone pretends to be outraged and tears down the posters when the Middletons are around. Then they keep their copy and do their part by reposting it in the same spot before dawn. I don’t believe they are beloved members of the community, especially if they’re willing to cheat on one of their own.
yeah, that’s true. Isn’t cctv EVERYWHERE in britain?
I hope they are never caught, unless they want to be. It’s just so wrong that the middletons aren’t on a payment plan. Kate could drum up some business for the vendors in exchange for forgiving the debts. Anything! That’s a lot of money to ask these vendors to write-off.
Agree. Unless, if it’s like some commented below, the DM created this story and put up the posters. That would be a little funny. Those small business owners deserve to be paid back.
Kate would get CRUCIFIED (rightfully so) for even attempting that when she lives off of taxpayers. It would be shameful no matter how she went about it.
So far the Middleton’s strategy is to pretend like they did nothing wrong and oh how sad it is that such a great company couldn’t survive the pandemic! If Kate tried to repay anything, their hand washing of the debts would go down the drain.
In response to Equality, since the DF has published the poster for the rest of the world, it should now be pretty easy to find out who is behind them. And of course, this is a nicely back-handed way of being “shocked” at how the first family is being treated while helping the poster of signs out. And paying attention to the bankruptcy.
Why doesn’t Bill and Kathy pay the tab for them? They have the money.
Why are they called the first family. Very peculiar and inappropriate
Maybe they’re considered the most important family in the town because of their royal connections.
There’s really no such thing in England. I think this is the DF writing for an American audience for some weird reason.
I wouldn’t put it past the dailyfail to be paying someone to do this just to make a story!
This was my first thought as well. Not only that, but the whole thing sounds like an ad for the shops in the village! Come get your delicious pub dinner (only £15.50!) at The Old Boot! Every place is mentioned by name. It’s like something the chamber of commerce would put out 😂
Seriously, SussexWatcher, it reads exactly like something a chamber of commerce would put out! I’m shocked they didn’t list the exact hours for the fish & chips food truck, along with GPS coordinates to where it is usually parked.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😈😈
This story is a double-edged sword. While purportedly a kinder take on the Middletons, it certainly gives voice to the financial misdeeds again. I don’t know why the couple doesn’t mortgage their house and pay off at least the local businesses. Of course, there are probably legal reasons they should not, but something should be done to make them whole.
That note seems fake to me. Like the mail did this themselves just so they could write a “poor middleton family” article.
It’s strange to me that they just now have a picture of these posters.
I can see this – putting up these posters is a way for the press to keep talking about the bankruptcy etc under guise of the covering the posters.
Surely the Middletons would rather everyone forget about the business entirely.
I hadn’t even thought of the possibility that the tabs are behind the whole poster campaign. The use of adjectives like”sinister” and “ominous” is weirdly over the top.
Except the actual poster is neither sinister nor ominous. I agree with Harper below, that it’s probably one of the companies that got stiffed, which would also explain the lack of color & etc. (it’s more costly to print in color, takes some imagination to create more than just text).
The plain, text-only with real phone numbers to report the Middleton’s grift strikes me as coming from one of the stiffed companies. I think the tabs have more resources at their fingertips and would at least include some graphics on these posters.
Could there also be other small businesses in Bucklebury (and newly identified Yattendon) that were stiffed by the Middletons too, and the poster-hanger knows it? For example, the estate owner who rented CarolE her barn office space was stiffed and he’s a local. Obviously, the stiffed companies don’t have any options left other than to rally fellow victims and encourage reporting CarolE to whatever agency in order to embarrass her into coughing up some cash to make this all go away.
Sucks for her but at the same time, CarolE’s lie that Meghan made Kate cry reached all these little people in Bucklebury and Yattendon too. She had plenty of time and opportunities to rectify that but let it stand. Karma has a pretty creative way of evening things out, doesn’t she?
I love this this article, on its face, is all about how wrong this is…..while telling us every location, the wording, the time the posters are going up, etc. the DM definitely wants us to know allllllll about this 😂😂
For sure. Also it’s hilarious that these posters are laminated to survive the rain. And whoever is putting them up is persistent by ohtitng them up again after removal.
I suspect there are people who don’t mind the posters, but they probably don’t want to identify themselves because I suspect Carole would respond to that.
I wonder how many people they had to talk to in order to glean the few who were ‘outraged’. Everybody in Bucklebury loves the Middletons? I remember when the DF used to print articles about how jealous everyone was, how they kept moving into bigger houses, and how Carole lorded it over everyone.
There was a story early on of a dressmaker resulting to serve kate and Carole anymore because of their grand airs and being so difficult. I doubt they got any nicer once she finally secured the ring.
Also, when Kate visits Buckleberry they reserve an ambulance and other first responder vehicles to be nearby for “security” reasons. The locals can’t love all that hassle.
The dress-maker story I read was about Pippa who had ordered a dress be made for her then refused to pay when she decided she didn’t want it. Maybe there are two dress maker stories.
Hmmm….I’m not putting it past the press to be the ones behind this. It seems very organized. Considering the Middletons played a part in the smearing of Meghan, this is what they deserved. I think the press really want to go after William and Kate but they can’t so the Middletons are ones getting it in the neck instead.
Mark my words, this is how it will go down:
Now that there is no access to the Sussexes, KP has to feed the press something. They came for the Middletons first. Now they are slowly coming for Kate. It’s just a drip, drip now, but they will turn it up eventually. William is throwing Kate and her family under the bus. Which is easy because there is PLENTY of dirt on them to spill.
Will and Kate will at minimum, separate, if not divorce. He will strong arm Kate and the Middletons to not fight back and keep their mouths shut, in exchange for financially supporting Kate until the end of her days. Because the Middleton’s are broke and Kate has absolutely no money to her name (unless she’s the one behind all the missing Crown jewels 😜 ).
He’s gonna live the bachelor Prince/Sexy single Dad lifestyle for a while because that makes good copy for the press. Then he will either find an American or someone with strong ties to America, so he can compete with Harry and spend half his time in the US.
This sounds like a pretty solid theory to me!
You forgot ” The Sussexes will be blamed for ruining W&K’s marriage” but I otherwise agree with your theory, Snuffles.
I wish people here wouldn’t keep perpetuating that nonsensical story about the Sussexes’ involved in the Cambridge marriage from overseas no less. The BM does enough of that themselves without our adding more gas to the fire.
As Meryl Streep and Jada Pinkett Smith have shown us, couples can be separated for years without it being public knowledge. It’s pretty obvious kate and William are separated and it’s a matter of when the British press decides they won’t keep it quiet anymore. The separate arrivals to Wimbledon or the commonwealth games could not have made it any clearer.
I agree with the rest of your theory though.
@nic
Maybe since such big stars like Meryl, Will and Jada have announced their separation, maybe William will feel emboldened to announce his. They’ve given him the blueprint.
He’s already on the hook for paying Kitty’s way for the rest of her life, whether they divorce or not.
Willnot is going to have to sweeten the pot, my guess is by paying down the debts Carole owes.
@snuffles 100% I agree with your theory. It seems like they already drafted a plan and strategy. And we’re just seeing it go through the first phases. Btw.. Harry was in Austin today for F1. The reception and interest he’s getting in the US – they know HM are getting more influential here and they don’t like it.
Btw.. I can agree also, she’ll be American. IMO that’s how they can try to compete with HM here in the US as it will make W more relatable. Might even split the country into 2 factions/teams. The founding fathers are prob rolling in their graves at this moment.
Omg, it’s like the setup for an episode of Midsomer Murders. The village shop, the local church, mysterious poison pen posters…
I can hear the foxes now! 🤣
Is that what those weird noises were in every episode???? I’ve never lived in fox country, so I had no idea!
Some of those noises are loons—they sound terrifying at night…
I feel so much better for not being the only one who couldn’t identify the animal noises!
That’s fantastic. All they need is a village fete and they’re all set….Midsomer Murders is great…
Nah, given the time of year I call a harvest festival.
And, yep—the MM writers won’t have to change a thing…though it needs moar grisly deaths…🤣🤣🤣 Winter ahoy!!
Oh, the grisly deaths come next. And with each death the reveal of all sorts of long-held and slimy secrets – clandestine sexcapades, blackmail, drug trafficking, cult-worshipping…
🤣🤣🤣…and then the Wicker Man pops up…🤣😈😳🤣
Thought I should drop this here…😈🤣😈🤣 https://crimereads.com/your-guide-to-not-getting-murdered-in-a-quaint-english-village/
❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
First of all calling them Britain’s “First family” is hilarious considering Carol used her status as “mother of the future queen” to get loans….Secondly where are the million articles calling them frauds and grifters?
Calling them “Britain’s first family” is very American. The uk doesn’t have a first family, they have the royals. I bet the articles calling them grifters are coming. The press seems to be slowly working up to calling them outright frauds. The BM can’t just go on a massive smear campaign like they did to Meg, with the Middletons they have to slowly build a case. The press has been covering for them for so long, they must now work their way up to bringing them down.
It says *‘Bucklebury’s first family’* so the richest family in the village, not in Britain as a whole. It’s a fairly common way of referring to the occupants of the local Manor House in a small British village
@Talia thanks for the info.
Isn’t Waddesden Manor in Buckleberry? Wouldn’t that make the de Rothschilds the first family?
No, Waddensden Manor is 50 miles away near Aylesbury (in Buckinghamshire). Bucklebury is in West Berkshire
I am loathe to admit it, but I do respect one thing about UK tabloids; their dedication to excellent alliteration.
I don’t care who the culprit is I just love that they did it. They even laminated them so the rain wouldn’t blur out the whole message lol. I believe there are more villagers who are laughing than complaining about it. The frauds deserve more than some laminated posters that’s for sure.
I live in a small British village. Trust me when I say AALLL the locals know who did it. The fact that no-one is talking actually shows that, far from being on the Middletons’ side, they are on the side of the creditors.
@TheHench: this is good to know. The poster told no lies.
Thanks interesting, thanks for this.
Bet those villagers know a hell of a lotmore than the rest of us about the giant dope plantation.
This is the least of the consequences Carole should face for telling vendors she would personally ensure they would get paid while working on a bankruptcy sale that would screw them over and going deeper in debt. Imagine the horror of facing mild embarrassment seeing your name on a poster when getting groceries or in the tabloids. Absolute grifters.
I’m sure she was betting on Duchy of Cornwall money, after all it all happened once Willie was PoW… only the money has not been forth coming – either Chuckles tied it up so tightly Willie-boy can’t access it for these types of things, or Willie-boy is sick of bailing out the Middleton-Grifters.
And not only being embarrassed in town-but everywhere online where the masses can read about how they stiffed people. Tut tut-such a shame.
And this is article #2 by the Fail about the posters. That means there was no irate phone call from KP after article #1 showed up demanding it be taken down in exchange for a made-up story on Meghan. Plus it reveals previously unknown details about where CarolE shops and dines. That’s what the royals do when you are on the outs with them–let the press and the paps know where you can be found.
This looks like a totally inept stunt by the Fail and/or the Middletons themselves to drum up some sympathy, but they were much too heavy-handed. The “outraged” postman, with his assurances that he snatched away every last one of those horrid fliers, thankyouverymuch, sounds laughably scripted and performative. The quote from the scandalized, elderly, busybody church lady reads like a desperate attempt to get someone of unimpeachable respectability on record. Come on, dial it back a bit, guys!
Right? I cannot believe people are so outraged on their behalf
The “grifters as victims” narrative is quite original, I gotta admit.
Agreed. Why did the local diocese get involved? Just take the poster down.
It’s like going back in time, where the church was the center of everything in the English countryside, at least according to books. Do they ring the vicar every time someone has a problem?
Fingerprints?
I’m sure whoever took the time to do this wore gloves. It’s all very Five Go Sleuthing.
Thank you @seaflower for a trip down memory lane. I was a great Enid Blyton fan and devoured the Famous Five and the Adventurous Four. When I was younger I loved the magic far away tree especially the one day where the tree had jam tarts all over it. Made me smile to think of those books.
This is like the start to a Midsummer Murders episode
Lol, I posted the same thing further up.
Parts of the message have been blurred out – why? Would this have been Twitter?
Odd. There is no Harry in that Christening photo (while Kate’s siblings are there).
Harry wasn’t in the country at the time of the christening. He was in Botswana.
I believe the christening happened after Harry left for a three month tour of Africa that summer.
Harry was in Africa where he was spending three months with conservation projects.
Oh, Harry, doing the absolute most! He has always been the better brother.
Has Willnot ever gone anywhere and dedicated himself to working for a charity for any length of time? No, a gap year doesn’t count.
They could have timed the christening for before Harry left or after he returned. Instead they did it deliberately when he was gone. W&K wanted her christening THAT weekend. Closest to Diana’s birthday in Diana’s childhood church. With a public PR parade and pre-selected W&K-friendly pap area.
Note the firstborn had a private event in London, but W&K just had to do a big public affair for Diana’s First Granddaughter. So obvious. Their son freaked out. He kept crying, trying to get away from his parents and to his uniform-clan nanny who is his main source of comfort. What a sh!tshow.
Yes, this was the one time they had Nanny Maria wear the Norland uniform in public while kate trotted in her heels with the pram. It remains bizarre that none of that effort was made for the eldest or the youngest, another boy but only for the girl.
Christenings are planned around the Queen and her schedule.
Louis’ christening wasn’t planned around QE’s schedule and she wasn’t at Archie’s christening either.
I wouldn’t doubt that Carole feels that these business’s should feel honored to be screwed over by her. I mean, she IS the mother in law to the future king!
I’m glad the Middletons are going through this. They are grifters and social climbers. They deserve it.
Do smaller local papers exist? I’d love to get the story from a few more people in the town, particularly the ones who aren’t performative outrage actor who happen to love the Midds.
If you take out taxpayer money it’s less than 2 million pounds owed! That says something about the middletons and their finances. They are really broke. Because it would be better for them to pay off the SMALLFOLK and owe the crown.
I get the feeling that the middletons ran Party Pieces with the sole focus on pay. Each month they had a certain figure in mind and no matter what they collected it. They should’ve used the govt loan money to pay off creditors and then sold. They just had to buy a new house. Maybe George will eventually cover grands debts.
The Covid loan was about 800k and so the Middletons could not even be bothered to provide some compensation for the business they screwed over.
“They should mortgage the house and pay off the creditors “; is this code for urging someone to go digging for proof of actual ownership? The DM might not like the look of doing their own snooping into property records, but would love it if someone else would? Wild guess?
If William put up a lot of his own money to fix up that house, if he were smart, he would have done it in exchange for taking over the deed. It wouldn’t surprise me if William actually is the owner.
“Parts of the text cannot be repeated for legal reasons…” Lol, they must have really had their asses handed to them by Meghan’s lawsuit. If the poster contains profanity, I can see why the church leaders would be upset but are the other villagers really upset or secretly wanting to buy the culprit(s) a drink? Anyway, I doubt the Midds can be shamed into paying their debts as they appear to have no shame. I hope the dastardly disruptors continue their mischievous misdeeds for the foreseeable future…
I see what you did there with that last sentence, @Chantal. Kudos kid.
Well done! 👏
Unless the culprit owns their own printer and laminating machine, I would think some copy-store worker *somewhere* knows *something* LOL
If it’s one of the people who are owed money, it’s likely to be one of the local business owners, many of whom will have printers and laminators.
Ooh good point. I hope there’s a whole network of them that banded together to make this happen 🙂
If the culprits are ever caught, I can see their names getting made public in the BM, followed by their receiving many online messages from trolls and maybe even death threats.
So all the villagers are sooo outraged that they immediately tear down the posters, and yet everyone’s seen the posters anyway? Why didn’t James just setup a GoPro or something the minute the posters first went up to catch the culprit in the act? I guess in the idyllic village of Bucklebury they lock up churches at night but draw the line at CCTV?
The whole thing is just so farcical, from start to finish. I mean, The Old Boot?!
Wait, do bucklebury is actually a real place? I always thought it was a made up name mocking the Middletons middle class social climber country manor pretentiousness.
It sounds like a location in “Keeping Up Appearances”.
It’s pronounced “Boo-QEUL-berry”.
How Beaucoup posh
I was beyond thrilled when it was announced they were living in Buckleberry. I thought it was a town made up by that master of storytellers, J.R.R. Tolkien. To find out that there actually is a Buckleberry was kind of awesome. No ferries, though.
LOL I was eating raspberries when I wrote Buckleberry, instead of Bucklebury.
I’ll bet there’s room for a pony.
These “posters” definitely aren’t designed to catch the attention of random passers-by in Bucklebury. Very few people are going to stop and read a small piece of paper full of small text. If you were actually trying to get the attention of the people in the village, even if for some reason you didn’t have any paper bigger than A4, you would maybe put “PAY YOUR DEBTS” in big letters with a picture of the Middletons, and that’s it. As they are, these “posters” are definitely designed for the newspapers.
Exactly! Too much text, no illustrations. My local neighborhood lost dog, lost cat posters are more eye-catching.
Camilla, the mistress strikes again! Carole is too attractive in her eyes. I am Billy Boy agrees. He wants to eliminate the commoners.
*I am sure Billy Boy agrees.
I love that they took the time and expense to laminate the flyer!
“But, it’s laminated!”
My first thought exactly! 😀
The Middletons, in their let’s pretend we’re aristos, thought they could get away with not paying their bills. This is a reminder that middle class people are expected to pay their bills.
The Middletons do deserve to take a bit of heat on this. In particular because they stiffed a number of small businesses who could ill afford to write off what they were owed – when it’s clear the Middletons haven’t had to compromise their extremely lavish lifestyle one bit, and could easily have paid off those particular debts. (I’m still not sure where the money comes from, certainly not from selling that party tat, but that’s another story I guess). But they just couldn’t care less.
And I bet there is a LOT of gossip about them going around that village, and it’s won’t all be forgiving.
‘First family’ indeed.
Why are Captain Boomf and Pippatips in the family christening photo?
I think the aunts and uncles of the baby are typically included – eg harry and Meghan were in Louis’. I can’t remember why Harry wasn’t in charlotte’s. Overseas, but I think he was out of the service by then.
“Captain Boomf and Pippatips” just sent me… 😂😂😂
I’m just waiting for the British press to figure out some way to blame this all on Harry and Meghan in 3…2…1….
Kudos to the poison poster prowler. Hopefully Carole will be too embarrassed to show her face in public.
‘Folks’ with an apostrophe after the k??? My God, I might be on team Middleton now!!!
The sloppy copy editing does lean toward the side of ‘the DF did this themselves’.
That’s it? With all the fuss the DF was making I expected worse. This reads as though it’s just copied & pasted from one of the earlier DF articles on the bankruptcy, poor grammar, punctuation, spelling, and all.
And if you’re going to take the trouble to laminate–and seriously, think about that, if these villages are truly papered over with these things–how about making it more eye-catching? Put some color on it, some photos or clip-art at the very least. Make it like a wanted poster with Carole’s face front & center.
Scratch that re: the wanted poster. Veers too close to what MAGAts are doing. Apologies.
I was hoping for these posters to be a little more creative. Someone needs to make a 18th century style caricature of Carole trampling over the peasants.
Tin foil tiara: I think the Fail wants to stick it to William for lack of Sussex private business to use for content by reminding everyone that he has trashy in-laws like Harry. William, according to the Times, has the press focus on Thomas Markle to use to smear Meghan. It’s embarrassing for the Middletons because their mess has certainly gotten back to the aristos. They always thought Kate’s kin are social climbers and these stories confirm the future queen comes from a family of grifters; and perhaps the joining of these families has cheapen the Crown and should not been allowed. The aristos have done dirt but they wouldn’t let it spill out into the streets. The TPTB read this and see it as the Middletons have fallen out of favor with the BRF -and possibly Kate is on the way out- and not worth further association.
#TeamCreditors.
I’m positively pro-poison-poster-posters.
I just checked out the comments on the DM-while there are some who say it’s nbd, on the whole people are critical of the grifting. Like they realize what they did was legal, it’s certainly unethical.
If the people who made the posters ever read this, they should consider having some ready for display at the church where the Christmas Carol concert is being held. That way there will be a larger media attendance and someone will surely mention the posters if they are spotted there as well.
Sooo, how long before this plot shows up on Midsomer Murders? 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Curious how the posters are appearing now, five months down the line. Makes me wonder if the Middletons have perhaps been observed slipping away somewhere exotic.
Whatever, they’re tainting the monarchy.