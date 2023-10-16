Carole & Michael Middleton are being ‘targeted in a malicious poster campaign’

Soon after the coronation, the Middletons’ family business, Party Pieces, went bankrupt. Party Pieces had apparently been struggling financially for years, barely propped up by “new investors” throwing good money after bad into what sounded like a poorly managed company built on lies. For months, Party Pieces had been scamming small businesses and the company even secured millions in government and bank loans. The whole house of cards collapsed in early June, with PP basically going into a posh version of bankruptcy and being sold for about £220K. Carole and Michael Middleton owed creditors £2.6 million, none of which will ever be repaid. Those creditors were stunned and they spoke out to the Mail, the Times, the Telegraph. Story after story of how Carole had personally guaranteed that she would pay the debts, only to walk away and run back to her £5 million manor home in Bucklebury. She hasn’t been seen in months. Well, funny story – someone put posters up around Bucklebury, posters which called out the Middletons for their fraud.
Kate Middleton’s parents have been targeted in a malicious poster campaign over the collapse of the family’s party business, it was reported last night. Messages were posted on lampposts and trees around the couple’s home village of Bucklebury in Berkshire, where they have lived for several decades.
Kate’s brother, James, 36, who lives nearby with his pregnant French wife Alizee, 33, was said to have been enraged by the posters, and was reportedly seen tearing them down.
Suppliers have been left out of pocket by the closure of Party Pieces, which was sold by Kate’s mother Carole, 68, and father Michael, 74, shortly before it went bust earlier this year. The creditors have been calling on the couple to pay the outstanding sums out of their own pockets.
A source told The Sun on Sunday at the shock felt by villagers over the attacks targeted at the couple. ‘It’s unfair to do this in their home village, just yards from where they live,’ they added.
Party Pieces folded in the summer with £2.6 million of debts. The firm was started by the Middletons in 1987, selling decorations and party paraphernalia for children’s events from catalogues. Its business model was transformed by the internet revolution of the 1990s, which allowed the Party Pieces website to begin selling products to customers at home and abroad.
The company’s soaring profits are said to have helped the couple put their three children through the prestigious Marlborough College, where fees are £42,000 per year, as well as paid for their £5 million seven-bedroom Georgian manor house in Bucklebury. But the firm was badly hit by the pandemic, when children’s parties had to be cancelled, and then the cost-of-living crisis caused the business to slump further.
In June, after 36 years in business, Party Pieces went under, just a fortnight after it had emerged that the company had been sold to a Scottish businessman named James Sinclair, having collapsed into administration. Former British Airways stewardess Carole was said by a friend at the time to be ‘desperately sad’ at the company’s fate.
Other friends said that she was trying to make sure creditors were paid. However, suppliers have since criticised the couple, claiming invoices were left unpaid before the firm went bust. An administrator’s report revealed creditors were unlikely to be repaid cash they were owed.
[From The Daily Mail]
“It’s unfair to do this in their home village, just yards from where they live” – okay, Carole. What about all of the people you ripped off? What about the small businesses who took you at your word that they would get paid by the future queen’s mother, which is why you were extended credit in the first place? All of those years of hustling, lying and scamming, all to throw her daughters in the paths of royalty and wealthy men, and then when her house of cards collapsed, no one helped her. Like, where is Terribly Moderately Wealthy James Matthews? Where is Prince William’s inherited wealth? Her sons-in-law left Carole twisting in the wind. And it’s amazing, honestly. As for the posters… who put them up? Do you think some shady media people put them up to create a story? Or is some sh-t really going down in Bucklebury and this is just the tip of the iceberg?
Note by CB: Get the Top 10 stories about the Middletons’ shady finances when you sign up for our mailing list! I only send one email a day on weekdays after lunch.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
166648, The Duchess of Cambridge and Carole Middleton attends the opening day of Royal Ascot in Berkshire. Ascot , United Kingdom – Tuesday June 20, 2017. UK, FRANCE, AUS, NZ, CHINA, HONG KONG, TAIWAN, SPAIN & ITALY OUT Photograph: © Stephen Lock, i-Images, PacificCoastNews. Los Angeles Office (PCN): +1 310.822.0419 UK Office (Avalon): +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 sales@pacificcoastnews.com FEE MUST BE AGREED PRIOR TO USAGE
-
-
Carole Middleton Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse – Ladies Day, Day 3 Berkshire, England – 21.06.12,Image: 308735318, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Wenn / Avalon
-
-
Carole Middleton attending the wedding of her daughter Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark’s Church, Englefield, Berkshire, UK. 20/05/2017.,Image: 513165692, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS- Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
62362, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – Tuesday June 7 2011. Matching Middletons! Pippa Middleton and Carole Middleton step out in matching nude shoes! The mother daughter duo were out with Pippa’s father Michael Middleton at Harry’s Bar in Mayfair. ***NORTH AMERICAN USE ONLY*** Photograph: Â©Optic Photos, PacificCoastNews.com **FEE MUST BE AGREED PRIOR TO USAGE** **E-TABLET/IPAD & MOBILE PHONE APP PUBLISHING REQUIRES ADDITIONAL FEES** UK OFFICE:+44 131 557 7760/7761 US OFFICE:1 310 261 9676,Image: 525175204, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: Optic Photos / Avalon
-
-
167256, Carole Middleton, the mother of the Duchess of Cambridge and Pippa Middleton, spectates from the Royal box on day four of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships. London, United Kingdom – Thursday July 6, 2017. UK, FRANCE, AUS, NZ, CHINA, HONG KONG, TAIWAN, SPAIN & ITALY OUT Photograph: Ã?Â© Stephen Lock/i-Images, PacificCoastNews. Los Angeles Office (PCN): +1 310.822.0419 UK Office (Avalon): +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 sales@pacificcoastnews.com FEE MUST BE AGREED PRIOR TO USAGE,Image: 533038972, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: i-Images, PacificCoastNews / Avalon
-
-
Carole Middleton
The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen, Service, West Door, Westminster Abbey, London, UK – 19 Sep 2022,Image: 724158734, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: James Veysey/Shutterstock / Avalon
-
-
Michael and Carole Middleton arriving at Westminster Abbey, central London, ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.,Image: 774175111, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Milligan / Avalon
-
-
Carole Middleton arriving at Westminster Abbey, central London, ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.,Image: 774175184, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Milligan / Avalon
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20180711-Celebrities at Wimbledon – Day 10
-PICTURED: Carole Middleton, Micheal Middleton
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
-VN_Wimbledon_Arrivals_906-5.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Carole Middleton, Micheal Middleton
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 11 Jul 2018
Credit: INSTARimages.com
**North America Rights Only**
I loved all the Fail commenters suggesting the Middletons sell their house to pay off the debts.
Seeing all this has made the papers without the palace censoring makes me think Pegs is behind or ok with this. Because if the divorce/separation happens the Middletons can’t pull of the “poor, innocent victims” when this story is around.
Interesting how a lot of comments on the Fail were negative towards the Midds.
Also Interesting: the frequent comments that the Midds shouldn’t be responsible since they sold the business. There was a shocking amount of : why doesn’t the new owner pay the debts? He bought the company knowing what it owed, shouldn’t the debt go along?
I’m pretty sure the deal was not structured this way, but it’s clear this is the new Middleton defense.
yup I noticed those as well. Bots or actual fans?
Yes, the company was sold without its debts – someone’s on the hook, but not the new owner.
You are correct,@eurydice. If we over here know that the company was purchased without it’s debts, how is it that the DM commentators are not aware? Comment after comment screaming how the Middletons are not responsible because the new owners are the ones who should pay.
@Libra – I guess it shows that the DM posters don’t bother to read the DM (or any other British publication). The general terms of the bankruptcy and sale were in most of the articles. How else would we know about them?
Pegs is clearly on board with his in-laws being called out this way – previously the press would not have dared go after them this way (I think at least one pap has said this).
Carole has clearly lost whatever hold she had over Peggy and whatever leverage she thinks she has is now gone – she and her family have been outed as the lying grifters everyone knew them to be.
There will be a divorce announcement and she (Catty) will be crucified by the press.
Never mind the son-in-laws bailing them out, what has happened to the vulgar millionaire uncle who paid for the Middleton children’s educations, flats, and propped up Party Pieces? Why has he been suspiciously absent throughout the failing company and bankruptcy fiasco??
No sympathy whatsoever for the Middleton family, my sympathy lies with the small businesses they cheated and drove into insolvency. Put up MORE posters, humiliate the Middletons into selling up, releasing capital and PAYING THEIR DEBTS!!
LMAO. I was really hoping to see photos of the posters! I can picture Camzilla, with a cig hanging out of her mouth, on the phone asking “is it done?”. James better watch out or it’ll be Boomf posters next.
For sure! Plus Cowmilla is no doubt in her tatty smelly slip and bra.
What an image of Cowmilla! 🤣 I can see it perfectly.
Not gonna lie, I clicked on the daily fail’s link hoping we would have at least an example of these posters.
I clicked on hoping to see that too, but I really wanted a picture of James ripping down those posters.
@Jazz Hands I cackled at your comment. Q-Rex is so grimy. I pictured her slipping her grandkids fifty pounds to whip up the posters on their ipads. Or maybe the same source who photoshopped the Cambridge kids’ Mother’s Day letters to Granny Diana?
Yeah! Where’s the shot of the posters! James middleton went around the village and took em all off? I hope the people are going to put them back up.
it wouldn’t shock me at all to learn that Party Pieces was always mostly a front for something shady and probably criminal, and when that went away for one reason or another, the business on it’s own collapsed. Because seriously- mail order, cheap ass, party store supplies? How is that a viable business model, let alone one that would make enough profit to support the Middletons lifestyle?
a front for Uncle Gary’s shady ways….
I’m with you. I’ve always wondered if it was a front for laundering money. There’s no way that little company could find such a lavish lifestyle.
There were mutterings of something a bit odd going on at the time of the engagement. If you look at the company next to its competitors in the same industry, the numbers put about seemed odd then compared to the lifestyle they were leading.
At the time of the wedding, the Telegraph did an investigative piece. Summing up, there is no way PP made the kind of money that was being claimed. The inheritance was gone before the kids started school, Keen and Pip went on sports scholarships. The Midds were living off Uncle Gary and every royal-associated freebie they could get.
Definitely. There is no way they could have been living the way they’ve been on just Party Pieces. I’m sure the only way it gets exposed fully is if Will and Kate did split up. (Which I know so many of you think is imminent-but I don’t see it. He doesn’t want a divorce because of the bad pr-and she’ll put up with him no matter how much he humiliates her.)
I think if it were a front for a drug operation, it would be swimming in money, not bankrupt.
I can see Party Pieces existing in the 80s and 90s, before Amazon was out there. But there is no way they would be that successful once Amazon went global. They were selling cheap junk that didn’t have a brand like Martha Stewart and could be found at any local dollar store. Similar to how Avon used to be huge as a mail order business and now I am not even sure if they exist.
It is more than likely that their downfall was accelerated once the GDPR made the sale of customer lists to third parties illegal. That became effective in 2018.
Hahaha! Good , they should keep it up…maybe shame her into paying her debts.
Please stop shamming me for being a fraud! Ok Carole maybe you would rather these posters of your shitty business practices would be plastered all over England instead of just your home village where you live? Now that you have pointed it out the tabloids are talking about it. Too bad so sad Carole cry more.
Or would she rather that the posters be outside her daughters’ various residences, or near their grandchildren’s schools? Things could get a lot worse than having the posters in their village. I guess this is what happens when you literally steal from people to fund your “I’m practically royal-adjacent lifestyle”. I’ll save my pity for the people and businesses that they shafted.
“malicious poster campaign”? I personally find malicious the way the Middletons avoided to pay those suppliers and their debts, in general, while they are having a rather luxurious lifestyle!!! And James was engaged? Really, James? Imagine how the people who won’t get their money feel… and hello to Carol, as the source from the village
Exactly. Typical gaslighting monsters. They are truly disgusting, leaving small businesses in the lurch while they keep their ill-gotten gains and complain when it is pointed out. To me, what they are doing is stealing and they should be prosecuted for it.
You do know that all the points you showed. Make them a perfect match for the Royal family. They are all grifters who only take and never give back.
This is why businesses incorporate- to limit personal liability if the business goes under. We may not like Carole but she’s not doing anything every other business owner wouldn’t do.
I don’t doubt it. Economically, you’re right, but ethically? No way! They got credit because of their relationship with the royals, shouldn’t they have honored their suppliers?
Yes and no. If Carole was using her royal relations as a guarantee to pay debts, the companies may have extended credit even if the business was already in red and owing funds. (Like the local balloon vendor who apparently lost almost a year’s revenue because of monies owed by Party Pieces). Under US law, there could be ways to collect from her personally. Of course, I don’t know how that would work in the English courts.
And when businesses get caught doing something underhanded, the blame goes to the top. The fraud didn’t occur on the new owner’s watch, it was the Middletons who took those loans and hosed the small businesses they worked with. This is entirely on them and they are being treated like any other shady CEO.
That is true but she went on record as saying that they will pay the suppliers – they also owe a sh!t load of money to HMRC.
When they sold the business the new owner refused to pick up the debt – not sure how they can write that debt off. Any UK based accountants that can explain that?
Other business owners, ones who don’t have royal connections, would be fully investigated and forced to pay their debts. Those company books would have been ripped open and the company structure changed denied based on the debts.
The business has always been a front, one that has been failing and flailing for years. A few years ago the Midds made the unethical decision to switch up the business structure – to protect their personal assets in the face of the massive business debt. They continued to lie about the debts and string along supplies for those years.
Legally CarolE may be in the clear but morally and ethically she lied. IIRC, there were businesses that continued to extend her credit when she was already in the hole and not paying, only because she personally spoke to them and guaranteed repayment. She owes them, still, IMO. She could mortgage something to make those personal guarantees whole. If posters in downtown Bucklebury are the worst karma CarolE endures then she should consider herself lucky.
But even incorporation comes with limits, e.g., there are limits as to how much you can suck out of a business and under what guise. But sure, since so many businesses do crappy things and leave their workers and suppliers in the lurch, so should they apparently. I think the bigger problem is that this business in no way supported that lifestyle and there doesn’t seem to be a move to investigate exactly how they suddenly became as wealthy as they did.
Legal, possibly. Moral and ethical, hell no. And there are actually plenty of businesses that do far better than the bare minimum of what the law allows.
If we’re allowed to judge Andrew for being a pedo, even though he was never criminally convicted for many many reasons, we are certainly allowed to judge the Mid’s ghastly conduct in business.
Sadly, this is true. The administrator sold the business to (presumably) the highest bidder and the proceeds get shared among the creditors. After that, it’s not the Middleton’s problem any more. It’s not the new owner’s problem or the problem of anyone associated with the Middletons. The creditors, including the UK taxpayers, will be on the hook for having made a bad loan. Someone could make an issue about the company having been fraudulently overvalued when the loans were made, or maybe someone could come up with proof that Carole guaranteed the RF or someone else would back the loans – but we haven’t heard anything about that.
Pass the popcorn. I’m happy to see Carole get dragged publicly.
“Malicious poster campaign” or simple reporting facts?
I HATE the way business people are allowed to protect personal assets while screwing over other people with their debts.
So the Middleton estate is secure, yet the suppliers who they ripped off might lose THEIR homes as a result of Ma Middleton’s greed and dishonesty. How on earth is that fair?? Why should other people pay the price for their failure?
I think it says a LOT that neither son-in-law, both worth millions, stepped forward to pay off the debts. 2.6 million isn’t that much for William with Cornwall money to just make this go away.
For that matter, Charles could have very easily made this go away to spare the Middletons – grandparents of the future king – this shame. Again, it says a LOT that he didn’t.
Maybe Kate shouldn’t have crashed the flower show😂 Gonna guess Charles had already decided not to help at that point. Maybe he feels like it’s William’s problem and he should deal with it. And William is refusing to help.
Didn’t William buy them that house? Clearing the debt would save him the embarrassment of being associated with it, so it is very telling that he hasn’t.
Probably didn’t appreciate his name being used that way. But also, we see how Charles and William treat Harry, so this is in no way surprising. Maybe if it was before Harry met Meg and the whole thing went down, but now? That marriage and any obligation they felt is long gone.
I hate it for the people losing their businesses, but that’s what you get for relying on two selfish men as you “insurance”.
Never mind helping out the Middletons; paying back the small companies to save the “peasants'” companies and homes would look better for PW or KC.
That isn’t how Duchy funding works.
Even Charles made an effort to make his hiring of Camilla’s sister appear above board. He wasn’t having the Duchy write her huge personal checks. He had the Duchy hire her company to decorate and redecorate Highgrove, Clarence House, Birkhall, whatever.
Charles hates Carol(E) and the rest of the Midds. He will make no effort to help them and he sure and hell isn’t handing over any of his personal inheritance to pay off their debts. He’s too busy spending money keeping Andrew under control and silenced.
William could pretend he’s hiring Carol(E)’s company to organize events for his charities. He chooses not to, nor does it seem Kate is allowed to pull that sh!t either. I do think she’s trying to hire her sister to be a paid consultant/staffer for her struggle EY foundation.
Terribly Moderately Wealthy James Matthews isn’t even as terribly moderately wealthy as they like to pretend.
In the cases of William, James, and Kate? I doubt any of them thinks the Midds have done anything unethical or criminal. They won’t pay off the debts because they think the peasant business don’t deserve it.
I mean, that’s pretty much my point. 🤷♀️🤷♀️
Lol, show us the posters you Daily Mail cowards!
Now I’m picturing James coming home from a dog walk angrily clutching a handful of posters to show Alizee who just gives a gallic shrug and says “but your parents, they are crooks, non?”
This is a William or James Matthews problem. Charles should be excluded from this narrative. I don’t know many in-laws who would pay off the debts that the other in laws created. Even if Charles is the king, he shouldn’t be expected to dig them out of this hole, especially when the Middletons used their royal adjacency to scam these people in the first place. The fact that W&JM let them twist in the wind is more telling.
But it’s not the Middletons who are “twisting”. They landed on their feet. If PW or KC bailed out the small companies they could do it in such a way that it made the Mids look even worse.
Charles helps his in laws and step children and step grandchildren. He is not obligated to help the middletons.
Eh, I think you’re right for us normies, and I’m not saying that Charles is obligated to of course, but I do think if he or his courtiers had a brain cell between them they would have quietly made this go away.
The same would go for any celebrity/politician/person with a pr rep. It’s a no-brainer that anyone concerned about Carole’s reputation and good standing (or at the very least how it makes THEM look by association) simply wouldn’t allow this to happen in the first place, but if it has then you’d mitigate the fallout and coverage as much as possible. Instead, this continues to escalate for Carole while everyone not only lets it happen, but also lets it be covered (or can no longer stop it). IDK, it’s not normal for them, something is definitely up.
@Equality you’re right that the Midds are necessarily twisting, as in losing their homes or something. However, this is a very embarrassing thing to happen to them. Going bankrupt and then have posters in your neighborhood laughing about it probably means more to them than anything. They only care about appearances.
@Sunday I think if anyone looks terrible, it’s William. They’re his in-laws, it’s his wife. He should be the one paying off their debts. I personally don’t think Charles looks bad in this situation. He’s a man who kicked out his own grandchildren from their family home. Why would he give anything to his sons, wife’s, parents?
@JT please don’t misunderstand – I’m not saying that Carole’s actions make Charles look bad. I was just saying that Charles should be considered differently than a typical in-law, and that because of his unique position it’s notable that Charles didn’t, or couldn’t, make this go away. A monarch with the backing of a Firm and the mother of the future queen consort / grandmother of the future king is being papered in the streets as a result of shady business dealings the total cost of which Charles could cover with the change in his davenport? That doesn’t make him look bad persay, but it is notable. For Charles, I’m considering it more of a professional hazard rather than a personal obligation, if that makes sense.
For Will, it’s 100% personal obligation, so I completely agree that if anyone besides Carole looks terrible it’s him. You simply don’t allow someone you care about (or someone a loved one cares about) to be intentionally, publicly, repeatedly humiliated if you have the power to stop it. We already knew Charles hated the Middletons so it’s not about that for him. I agree that Will’s actions are more interesting – did he fall into a (warranted) smear campaign against the Middletons or did he cause it? Or is he just powerless to stop it because he didn’t have the cash to pay off the debts at the time and now doesn’t have the clout to shut down the media because they’ll only shut up about one thing and he’d rather they keep his secrets than Carole’s? Hmm.
Why isn’t Uncle Gary giving Carole the money to pay off the debts?
Uncle Gary seems to have gone into hiding. Normally he’d be popping up to tell us how wonderful Kate is and how Harry and Meghan are “wrong-uns”. Maybe some of his money went down the Middleton too.
Gary, Ma Midds, William, James Matthews don’t think the peasants deserve payment. They don’t think the Midds have done anything wrong. Paying off the debts would be acknowledging the unethical, cheating, disgusting behavior or the Midds.
It could very well be the tabloids who did this for a story. I suspect the Middletons haven’t been living up to their side of the bargain. Under normal circumstances I’d have empathy for them but they were part of the spare campaign against Meghan. This is Karma.
Karma. I remember after Meghan joined the family, there were suddenly articles popping up online comparing who had more money, Meghan or Kate. I think they were estimating Meghan was worth around $5 million. They were also estimating much more for Kate, and included her parents’ wealth she was going to inherit. If she has all this money, why can’t she step in and help her parents. It’s because she never really worked and never amassed anything of her own. These lies always come back to haunt.
Lol, when I saw the headline I thought it was about online posters, not old-school paper paste-ups. This sounds like the locals are angry.
LOLz all day – clearly there is a supplier who is PISSED that they aren’t getting their money from the Mids even though they PROMISED they would pay them. Did anyone really think they would actually pay them – nope. They are broke or have stashed money from the loans etc.. into an off shore account for their personal use. Either way they have been exposed as lying grifters.
As for Jamsey being ‘enraged’ he should remember the little people he stiffed when Boompf went Bumpf!!
Using and then stiffing people is the Middleton way, The fact that NO ONE stepped in to help them says everything – they are done and is why they have not been seen in public since the coronation weekend (before the story broke).
Throwing her family under the bus is part of the divorce roll out – we are already seeing them revving that bus for Catty.
1. I kinda like ma midds style. I tend to like her outfits.
2. Her and her husband stole money. Bottom line. She was personally guaranteeing payments. And who wouldn’t lend to her? Kate could just make some charities use “party pieces” at events. I would’ve lent to her until….
My red flag that the middletons aren’t liked was harry didn’t use them at all for his wedding. Even Beatrice didn’t use them. I guess that should’ve been a red flag for suppliers. Like don’t be to generous with the credit.
3. William still not trying to help. William could make pippa husband pay it. They all have collected said “to he’ll with them”. Even James wife isn’t helping.
4. When does husband James and alize realize this isn’t worth it. Nephew george doesn’t look like he will be king. So they married middletons only to be embarrassed. I doubt William will be able to help with jail and whatnot. Ha. What’s the point of being on the middleton hook.
Sell your f-cking house that you could not afford through your own efforts. Then pay the vendors that you f-cking stiffed. You f-cking grifters.
Am I wrong thinking that Carole was a catalyst to the hate campaign against Meghan and now that everybody regrets it because they realized they lost the game, they turn it against her? And by they I mean all of them – Royals, In-laws, Family (all but James) and the press.
It is more than likely that Carole went to Camilla Tominey with the false crying story which started the smear campaign against Meghan in earnest. Tominey confirmed she trusted her source on that story, so it had to be Kate or Carole.
And let us not forget how Carole was silent for years until she decided to give her first interview in late 2018 and include shady remarks about Meghan.
Wow, this story is just piling on the humiliation – I mean, POSTERS put up around town? James tearing them down in the street?? That’s an insane scene published about the future queen’s brother. Guess Carole/James no longer fall under the invisible contract with the fail? Hmm.
If this isn’t just a daily-fail-fever-dream-hit-piece and this is actually happening, I NEED TO SEE THAT POSTER, lol. Do we have boots on the ground in Bucklebury? Maybe James left some scrapes up somewhere! lolol
Finally, it occurs to me that if this IS real, then whoever is behind it may very well keep going. Where did I put that popcorn….
Such a laugh this morning! Sounds like the MiddMob are facing a little bit of karma in their local village…how UNFAIR!!!!! (sarc)! They could turn this into a Midsomer Murders episode! Maybe another Wagatha Christie should be on the case to find the mysterious poster poster?
Who does Carole and Mike think should have been targeted? They were the ones who mismanaged THEIR company. Where were the posters supposed to have been put up? Monticeto? How can the posters be malicious when they’re reminding people of the truth? The woman is strutting around in her multi-million pound mansion while her creditors still haven’t been paid. Malicious (imho) is when a deliberate untruth is told to the MSM about a Meghan making Kate cry and absolutely nothing is done to rectify the story. Carole and her family are not the victims here, they knew what they were doing. They’re just unhappy that people are not going to let their deceit get swept under the carpet.
Weird that no one got a pic of the poster or a snap of James tearing them down.
Why do they need a seven-bedroom Georgian manor house anyway? To accommodate the FFK when he visits? Because we know the FK isn’t stopping around for tea and toast anymore.
I must admit that ‘couples’ under occupying large houses does annoy me. I guess they have ‘full time staff’. I’m Carole’s age and happily live in a retirement community. She pushed too hard and fell. Being likeable and honest would have helped her ‘rise’.
They are the UK Drumpfs. Waiting for them to concoct some type of fundraising dinner LOL.
Meanwhile, put Uncle Gary’s face on a milk carton.