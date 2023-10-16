‘Global’ Prince William ‘realizes you have got to have America on side’

Prince William has been “focused” on “winning” America for a few years now. He keeps showing up uninvited and uninspired, like he expects to get a rock star reception simply because of his title. This has led to some hilariously janky Britsplaining of American culture, as royal commentators struggle to explain why dull, ashy, awkward William would ever appeal to Americans. “Americans love that William is dutiful! They love Earthshot! They can’t get enough of eggplant emojis!” Now, following his New York trip, William has convinced himself that Americans truly want more of him, and his office is clearly telling royal reporters “William plans to be spending A LOT of time in America now.” Which is why we get sh-t like this:

Prince William is letting himself be more relaxed and “open” with the public when out and about on official duties, a royal commentator noted. The Prince of Wales has taken on an increasing number of duties since succeeding his father the King in the new role – and part of his strategy includes winning over the American public.

Mail on Sunday Assistant Editor Kate Mansey argued the new approach follows William’s realisation that “you have got to have America on side” in the aftermath of Prince Harry’s multiple blows to the Royal Family’s image over the past three years. Mansey suggested the Prince and Princess of Wales “will be maintaining that [aura] of ‘majesty’ – why they are separate and why they are different, whilst also being ‘of the people, for the people’,” as part of their new approach.

She added: “They know very well what they do well. This is the authentic couple that we have been waiting to see for years. Like William letting slip he went for a run in Central Park one morning. Obviously, people will draw that comparison with the paparazzi chase with Meghan and Harry in New York. This is really interesting to see, that William is allowing himself to be more open.”

Speaking to True Royalty’s The Royal Beat, Mansey also welcomed reports suggesting that William and Kate are now seeking to trademark their Royal Foundation in the United States. She noted philanthropy remains a key area where they could reap considerable approval and win over support across the Pond.

She added: “The issue of philanthropy is so developed in America… it’s more part of the setup of how American communities and businesses work. So you do have to have a foothold in America if you are starting a big global initiative. I think Prince William realises you have got to have America on side. He is very serious about the fact that his role is global. He is on the world stage, and he is going to make the most of it.”

And the King is expected to invest in William and Kate’s popularity by urging them to travel abroad more extensively, according to a source. They told OK! magazine: “The King is very aware of the role the younger members of the Royal Family play in spreading the word to a wider and younger audience. Media and audience tests demonstrate the success of William and Kate’s engagement with the younger generation through social media and public appearances. So it’s important that they continue this success into 2024 and beyond.”