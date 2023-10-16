‘Global’ Prince William ‘realizes you have got to have America on side’

Prince William has been “focused” on “winning” America for a few years now. He keeps showing up uninvited and uninspired, like he expects to get a rock star reception simply because of his title. This has led to some hilariously janky Britsplaining of American culture, as royal commentators struggle to explain why dull, ashy, awkward William would ever appeal to Americans. “Americans love that William is dutiful! They love Earthshot! They can’t get enough of eggplant emojis!” Now, following his New York trip, William has convinced himself that Americans truly want more of him, and his office is clearly telling royal reporters “William plans to be spending A LOT of time in America now.” Which is why we get sh-t like this:
Prince William is letting himself be more relaxed and “open” with the public when out and about on official duties, a royal commentator noted. The Prince of Wales has taken on an increasing number of duties since succeeding his father the King in the new role – and part of his strategy includes winning over the American public.
Mail on Sunday Assistant Editor Kate Mansey argued the new approach follows William’s realisation that “you have got to have America on side” in the aftermath of Prince Harry’s multiple blows to the Royal Family’s image over the past three years. Mansey suggested the Prince and Princess of Wales “will be maintaining that [aura] of ‘majesty’ – why they are separate and why they are different, whilst also being ‘of the people, for the people’,” as part of their new approach.
She added: “They know very well what they do well. This is the authentic couple that we have been waiting to see for years. Like William letting slip he went for a run in Central Park one morning. Obviously, people will draw that comparison with the paparazzi chase with Meghan and Harry in New York. This is really interesting to see, that William is allowing himself to be more open.”
Speaking to True Royalty’s The Royal Beat, Mansey also welcomed reports suggesting that William and Kate are now seeking to trademark their Royal Foundation in the United States. She noted philanthropy remains a key area where they could reap considerable approval and win over support across the Pond.
She added: “The issue of philanthropy is so developed in America… it’s more part of the setup of how American communities and businesses work. So you do have to have a foothold in America if you are starting a big global initiative. I think Prince William realises you have got to have America on side. He is very serious about the fact that his role is global. He is on the world stage, and he is going to make the most of it.”
And the King is expected to invest in William and Kate’s popularity by urging them to travel abroad more extensively, according to a source. They told OK! magazine: “The King is very aware of the role the younger members of the Royal Family play in spreading the word to a wider and younger audience. Media and audience tests demonstrate the success of William and Kate’s engagement with the younger generation through social media and public appearances. So it’s important that they continue this success into 2024 and beyond.”
“I think Prince William realises you have got to have America on side” and “So you do have to have a foothold in America if you are starting a big global initiative.” So this man was in his 40s before he realized that the monarchy’s relevance is directly tied to American tourism money, American philanthropy and American media? They’re saying it like it’s a good thing, that William has finally gotten this key part of the British monarchy’s relevancy formula. Too bad William didn’t realize this when he was smearing his American sister-in-law as “too American” and “a soap opera actress” and “a sociopath.” Too bad William only developed an interest in all things American as soon as Harry and Meghan escaped. And it’s really too bad that William only gives a sh-t about America now, to the exclusion of Commonwealth countries and everywhere else.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
The United States’ existence hinges on the rejection of monarchy.
And we’ve beaten them in 2 wars to prove it. Weren’t the boos they got at the Celtics game loud enough?
Yeah William, when in New York, wears waders to the Hudson River to go clam chasing while Harry, while in New York, wears his business suit and meets important people and holds Healthy Minds summits. I like that William is keeping America to side, LOL.🤣🤣🤣.
Can I make a suggestion dear prince William? Why not try and stay in your country and try to “make it” there? At least that’s what Harry is doing!! Harry is staying right here in his adopted country and trying to “make it” here, he not trying to clout chase? Aaahh, William, William, the one most obsessed with aubergine🍆🍆emojis, the most ever booed prince of the realms, at 41 years old he has no idea what to do with his time? He is the Prince of Wales, FFSs, like its so sad!!!
Exactly right!
i can’t wait for the announcement that Eggplant Willie and KKKhate have been pulling a Will&Jada on us for do many years
Why does it sound like he’s going to get his tenth house in the us ?
It does sound like he’s going to need a home here, so that he can be a global statesman in America. This should be embarrassing for the monarchy and the British government. The future king of the UK is trying to live out his American dream in NYC, while doing fuckall for his own country. Pegs is never this excited about anything having to do with the UK. To me it sounds like he’s about to start a whole new life in the US and leave the UK behind. Sounds familiar.
All I can say is, William, stay out of California. We don’t want him here. Of course, he’s already in the state of cluelessness.
America be like “I don’t know her”
😂💯
Aren’t they supposed to be ‘of the people, for the people’ who are actually under the monarch’s rule? This makes it seem like they see the US as W&K’s Saudi Arabia and they will fly over for big bags of cash. Does that really endear them to people?
Are these people for fcking real? They really think that comparing his “jog in the park” to a car chase reminiscent of the one that killed his mother is a good look?
America knows which royals are worth their weight and which ones are rubbish. Willy Wanker should focus on the Commonwealth countries, else there won’t be any Commonwealth left by the time he takes the throne.
That line was nuts! William goes for a jog in Central Park and they think anyone will naturally start thinking about a car/pap chase?! No. Sometimes a jog is just a jog. Also, it’s New York. There are a lot of famous people there, not to mention a lot of busy, distracted people. If I’m in the park in NYC and I see a tall, bald guy with a clenched jaw running along, I might think for about half a second that the guy bears a passing resemblance to Prince William. Then my mind is on something else entirely.
William is never going to take the crown. The English people hate Charles and Camilla. And they despise William. The only people propping them up are the wealthy over there now. And the reporters whose only source of income is reporting on the monarchy. But the worse their economy gets. The more there will be a call to get rid of them. And if they honestly think they are going to just go away with all those castles and jewels they better think again. There just might be an homage to the Russian revolution.
Also “let slip” that he went for a jog. My eyes rolled so hard I hurt myself.
See, if Harry hadn’t moved to America, I don’t think William would care about getting America onside. His creepy obsession with his brother is pathological.
100%
Such a weird look. Do any other European royals give a fuck about their popularity outside of their own country?
Some do, others only go the the US for specific events and don’t care about popularity.
Years ago Mary and Fred of Denmark hired two Aussie PR companies to try to boost their US profile. Honest to God, they made a website for one of their short trips to NYC named ‘FredandMaryinNewYork(dot)com’ or some nonsense.
Felipe and Letizia go to the US every couple of years to interact with the Spanish diaspora. One of the groups Letizia works with for bilingual education is based in the US iirc. Didn’t Felipe address the UN?
Maxima works with microfinance for the UN so she shows up in NYC sometimes.
Daniel and Victoria went a few times related to promoting Swedish business. Not promoting themselves, promoting Swedish business.
The three Scandi royal families go to NYC to support the Scandinavian culture group there.
The Luxes have been to Wisconsin a couple times to visit the Lux diaspora. Something like 1 in 5 people left Lux and settled in the US during economic hard times in Lux.
Exactly, @Jais!
Can we start a rumor that H&M are leaving America and moving elsewhere? I’d love to see how fast W drops his interest in America and shifts focus to wherever he thinks H&M’s new home will be.
Oooh! We can say H&M are moving to the moon. Yes. Let’s do that. Bye, William!
@Jais -This has ALWAYS BEEN THE ISSUE & WHY WandK did not want H to marry SIL – because with SIL in the picture , the accolades from the US would ALWAYS BE DIVIDED . On one hand they want access to the US & the undiluted adulation but on the other hand they do not want someone like SIL in the family -racially & intellectually. Hence the reason at trying to drive SIL out, along with smearing and destroying her that she ends up totally useless – a living dead. Well times are different and MM has refused to be silenced. Since their plan hasn’t clearly worked, they are now resorting to their current tactics.
The RF DOES need the US given US’s place in the world as the pre eminent country in the world. Without the US affirmation , then what U have is a diminished RF since they would not have that platform to blow up the RF propaganda. Had TOB / RF had a different orientation, he would have realised this and welcomed SIL. They probably thought they could roughshod SIL and get away with it but hadn’t bargained for H’s response and more importantly that times have shifted – the idea of a “M” is on a downward slide.
It would take a true heart of sincerity on Wand K’s part to acknowledge their wrongs and then perhaps get H& wife back on track, treat them nicely with respect & then put in the work.. Only then perhaps can Wand start to gain popularity in the US.
As an aside , had H married anyone else ie an English Rose, they might not have been any issues as H would not have been able to leave- the English Rose would not want to bring shame and disgrace to her family not to talk of the hounding her family would have received . H was able to get awy with leaving beaucse of MM
Let’s get real here, shall we? First of all, Meghan has a name, its Meghan DoS or Meghan Markle, her name is NOT WanK SIL or Harry’s wife or even “the wife” and some like to call her.
Secondly, the notion that “….. WanK’s part ………and then perhaps get H& wife back on track” is simply preposterous. WanK have absolutely NO power to “put Harry and Meghan back on track”, none.
And I’m cackling at “William should put the Harry ‘n wife back on track and treat them nice then gain popularity in the US”, LOL, is this for real?
And you really got to stop blaming Meghan for Harry leaving, this is just absurd. Harry was going to leave that family either way, he said so many, many times and many, many, years before he even met Meghan. Harry is on record saying, while he was in Afghanistan, that the only time he is happy is when he is away from that country and that family, period. Meghan did not make Harry leave, this “Megxit” $hit has got to stop right here, Harry is a man with his own agency. You folks have drunk the “Harry is dumb” coolaid for far too long your perceptions are so twisted. Even if Harry had married a English rose, he would have left, he was very unhappy way, way before he met Meghan. What are you even talking about?
Why doesn’t he focus on the Duchy business and learning to speak Welsh?
Why are they talking about America? Shouldn’t William priority right now be the Middle East as a great statesman whose life mission is to bring peace to that region.
And while he’s at it, could he please fix the homelessness problem in Britain and heal Broken Britain.
So much on his to-do list, so little time.
Look, haven’t we Americans suffered enough? We had Trump for four years and he’s threatening to come back, Covid is rising and so are all the antivaxxers who didn’t learn the first time, and they’re bringing RFK Jr along with them. We have the short end of the stick. Do we really deserve more William and Kate!? I’m pleading with the Universe for a break.
Come on: we have all that plus Brexit, Johnson, Truss AND lousy weather. You can keep him!
You’re welcome 🙂
Liz ” I couldn’t outlast a head of lettuce” Truss was just visiting Ted Cruz in Texas. And here I thought Texas didn’t want foreigners trickling in. Pretty pathetic if the most hated politician in the senate is the best you can do here.
Nowhere does he ever explain why the British monarchy needs America on its side. The only thing I see here is that William, yet again, wants something Harry has. And yes, philanthropy is well developed in the US, but for causes people care about, not to raise money to benefit the richest people on the planet. US billionaires are pledging half their wealth to charities – let’s see the RF do that.
And I have to laugh at Charles encouraging W&K to travel and “spread the word.” What word? “Look at us, we’re wonderful”? What in the world is he talking about?
I have 2 working theories on his obsession with America. The first is his mistress and future second wife lives here so he needs a reason to be here often. The second is sort of related, he’s trying to get the US press on his side so when he does divorce his first wife, (he thinks) the press here – who are not under his super injunctions and can’t be bullied like the RRs – will go easy on him and not report his cheating and other dirty deeds (specifically the thing that would turn our stomachs if we knew).
We’ll see soon. I feel like his house of cards will be falling down any day now.
I don’t know about an American mistress – a booty call once a year doesn’t seem like devotion. Maybe she’s super secretly traveling to the UK?
As for the US press, I’ll just go by what happened with Charles – lots of sordid details were revealed and reported, but Charles still married Camilla and still became king. Unless the monarchy collapses or William turns out to be a serial killer, nothing will prevent him from becoming the next king. Kate is the one who will fade away
I think this obsession with the USA is ridiculous.
He is not a singer trying to ‘make it in America’.
It’s also very unstateman like in my opinion.
He’s very much not a statesman though.
This is just I need America to like me better than Harry. If he wishes to make even more of a fool of himself than he should continue down this path of nonsensical bull💩. America made it clear they didn’t even know who he was when he came here and those that showed up at the fire house thought it was his brother who would be visiting but ok Peg keep believing the yes men you hired who tell you that this is working just fine for you.
That Mansey woman is trying to make some coins from her article. She doesn’t even believe this bullshit that she’s typing. Like most RR’s, they are there to blow smoke up the Windsor’s ass. The last time Will was here, he was left with eggs on his face. How embarrassing it was for him to have the Mayor cancel on him and for everyone on the internet to make fun of him for wading in shitty water and not getting an invite to sit at the adult table and engage with the World leaders at the UN Summit.
Finally, a few royal reporters admitted it was a Bust and called it a “damp Squip”. They know that the reminding royals suck, but they have to pay their bills.
No, America does not need to fund Peg’s vanity projects. Nobody knows who he is, even. Ronald McDonald is more popular than Pegs could ever dream of being.
If it weren’t for this site, I’d never have known about William’s movements in America. Even if I didn’t pay attention to the gossip, I just don’t see how the average America cares about this. Now I do think the conservative elements in the media do care about William as more of an anti-woke counterpoint to Harry and Meghan but all that means is that William is a useful tool in America, that’s all.
Even conservatives don’t care that much about the RF. Some talking heads trying to be current might bring up H&M because of their name recognition, but there are no battles to be won in the US by fighting Harry and Meghan. Just as there are no battles to be won by embracing W&K. The only use for the RF is as content for the gossip sites and Will can give them plenty of that by just staying home and getting a divorce.
I struggle to try to keep an open mind, but I have to say the years of this family bashing Meghan for being American really stay with me. being so open about it in all of their media and then this guy wanting to court Americans at the same time is a lot.
they’ve just gone so publicly rabid with their hatred of Americans. We all get that their work ethos is different and I’m sure Americans can be annoying in that sense but if you want America on your side, probably should have kept that stuff to themselves.
And tell Camilla to stop making fun of our president, as if she’s got anything on Dr. Jill.
@WithTheAmerican – it’s for people like you whose perception of WandK is now negative that they had wanted to destroy the marriage & then make SIL look bad as if it’s her fault. Had H not married his wife , then the affection that the US had for Diana their mother would to a greater extent be transferred to WandK as the future heir and to a lesser extent to H. However given what has transpired, that pool of affection is now been shared more than it would have been because SIL is American & being one of yours, you would naturally gravitate towards your own.
TOB’s obsession would still be rabid even if H married an English Rose given the belief that nobody should be more popular than the king of which TOB would be some day . The difference with the English Rose is that she would have understood & would have submitted to the rules. Even if she rebelled, all of that would have been contained with the UK and would not have had any impact on TOB’s appeal in the US or if it did then it probably would not have as much as it now the case with SIL.
Also H would not have been able to step back as he has as the English Rose would not have had the boldness to follow through wit h the plan. Her parents standing in society would completely be obliterated and would therefore not follow through with it. This would also explain why English Roses who want their freedom would rather not marry into the RF in the first place.
I admit, the britsplaining of US culture makes me laugh. The part where she’s talking about maintaining the “majesty” and being a little “separate” and “different” but also “of the people” – the vast majority of Americans, even the more royalist among us, don’t believe in a monarchy. We don’t believe that someone is better because of their birth status.
I don’t think the British press realizes how strong the American dream still is today. we LOVE self-made millionaires because it makes us all think “hey that could be me.” We love stories of companies starting in a garage or Papa John selling his camaro or whatever to start selling pizzas (I mean he’s a shit person, but Americans do eat that shit pizza in truckloads, LOL.) There is nothing about a hereditary monarchy that is obtainable for a person who isn’t born into it. Okay yes you can marry into it but we see how they treat the married-ins, and you’re still not of “royal blood.” Phrases like “blood princesses” are just not something that is part of our culture.
There is nothing about William that is aspirational because there is nothing that William has earned. Harry has worked for things in his life, Harry has earned things, Harry’s status as a prince is a quirk in terms of his appeal, its not his whole appeal. William seems to think that he can waltz into NYC, wave his arms around and go ‘I am the prince of wales!” and people will clamor to meet him. Nah, we’d rather meet Jose Andres.
Yes, in a way, Harry is part of that American dream – an immigrant whose home country is no longer hospitable for some reason or another and who finds the opportunity to make a new life in the US. Of course, a prince and rich and a celebrity, but still the same storyline.
William is part of the group that gets along just fine in the home country – the right class, demographics, politics, education, expectations. If he weren’t a prince he’d blend right in with all the others.
I had the same thought: if W&K think remaining “majestic” and “separate and different” is a good idea, they fundamentally misunderstand our culture here. We despise people who are born into privilege (see: the whole nepo baby conversation) and we despise class barriers.
William of course doesn’t understand history or how the current Americans are either descendants of the revolutionaries or immigrants who came to the States for a better life because they believe that a better life can be obtained based on hard work and not who you married.
The Loyalists went to Canada after the war and even in canada, the desire for monarchy now is not high. It is inertia more than anything. And Quebec in particular seems to be avoided by them when they visit.
It also helps to not trash your American sister in law if you want to be viewed positively by them.
OMG he is just so grotesque. The epitome of getting the face you deserve! Get some frickin chapstick, for god’s sake! Stop looking at people like you hate them and are about to unhinge your second jaw and bite their face off.
And also, no, no and no. Go away, Penis With Teeth. As evidenced by you and your Gopher-haired bewigged first wife being booed in Boston and you being completely ignored (repeatedly) in New York, it’s obvious we don’t want you here.
Does your second wife live in the US? Is that why you’re trying to normalize your appearances here? We started a revolution to show you how much we don’t want you here so just go harass some unlucky folks in the UK and save us all from your gross, bullying, obsessedwithmybrother self. Shoo.
I cannot unsee Jar-Jar Binks.
I’m dying. You said “Shoo”! LOLOL 😂🤣😂🤣
Will is like that guy who can’t take no for an answer. Leave us alone Will!
Simply pathetic, isn’t it?
A quote from Sister Sister, “ Go home Roger!” Lol
He’ll only “make the most of it” in terms of benefiting himself. He’s not fit for the role he was born to and he’s failed to rise to the occasion.
If Wills isn’t snarling ferally like a shark, his facial expressions seem to reflect either smelly farts or distaste at forced interactions with his “lessors” which in his micro-brain includes everyone but HIMSELF and blood royals. He is the epitome of unpleasantness and lack of charisma.
This is going to blow up in Peggy’s face. You can’t roll up in here, take bags of cash and think the occasional photo op and pretending to be keen is going to cut it. These Americans are going to want a return on their investment. And British honors and titles won’t mean shit to them.
That’s the thing. Americans want actual tangible results for their investments. Even the billionaires.
Why the hell doesn’t he go to China? Billionaires everywhere and I bet many of them would find it amusing to take photos with him.
“will be maintaining that [aura] of ‘majesty’ – why they are separate and why they are different…”
Oh my god, just f–k the f–k off. You need muck boots just to read this horseshit. The whole point of America is that we decided many, many years ago that the British monarchy is NOT special. We don’t care whose inbred balls you swam out of.
Yes, we Americans don’t tug at our forelocks at people who consider themselves to be our betters. That went out with the American revolution. And if William and Kate come swanning over here expecting us to be bowled over by their so-called majesty, oh boy, they’ll have a rude American awakening. Stay home, Willie, and take care of your own messes and stop chasing your brother and his wife.
Americans do tend to “worship” our favorite celebrities. But we also hold them to standards. Some of them probably quite horrible and probably terrible for the mental health of the celebrity people we “love”.
But we also respect their work. And their hustle. And their tenacity. Hearing that they tried for years and years before “making it” or that they are close to their families, that they raise money for people experiencing homelessness, stand up and protest against pipelines or for union rights, care about climate change, get their vaccines, promote voting and being a part of the solution to the problems facing us all….
America tossed their sorry asses over 240 years ago. Now, William has decided they’ve got to have us “onside”? Has any nation, after decolonizing itself, decided they want back in? This whole narrative is serious delusion.
I think William is confusing “America” with People magazine. Countdown to a rude awakening — especially if they slip outside their carefully curated “new approach “. I’m just waiting for the moment when an adorable school kid asks one of them about Meghan, Harry, and “Spare”.
Weird, he didn’t give a damn about America until both of his obsessions relocated here after he ran them out of the UK. She may be being blocked from these America trips, but at least Katie girl is putting her wiglet to work in Britain.
i know right. this obsession with america is all william and his fixations. he is the only one that gives a crap about this in the BRF. he refuses to give it a rest. he chased the sussexes away from the uk, and now is trying to invade their space and lives on the other side of the world. if he could, he would’ve bought a home in montecito by now.
his obssesion with meghan especially is beyond the pale. he has made his “relationship” to her more then it ever is or was in his mind and bullied her to be important in her life. he is giving kate a run for her money in the stalking department.
@zebz – SPOT ON
No!
He is goingt to be the head of state. Imagine another (elected) head of state claiming he needs the US to start a global initiative. Imagine another head of state coming to another country and starting an initiative without partnering with the gouventment of this state first?
Thats terrible diplomacy. His only job outside the UK is state visits and shaking hands. Maybe start a joined international initiative with other heads of stated (if asked).
The highest art would be trying to negotiate peace treaties as a honest broker between enemy states (but thats way too far over his head).
He might appear to be a dump celebrity trying to make it in the US, but he will have an official fuction and I think its embarrasing behaviour for the future head of state and the US gouventment is more than polite to tolerate him.
This writer is really unhinged making giant leaps to draw crazy conclusions like this one: “Like William letting slip he went for a run in Central Park one morning. Obviously, people will draw that comparison with the paparazzi chase with Meghan and Harry in New York.” This being an apparent example of Willy being more “open” to the common people whilst keeping his “aura” of majesty? Well I be darned.
American money, American philanthropy and American media.
This is it.
Particularly the US money and media.
More like
“American money,”
“American money” redirected from “American philanthropy” to royal pet projects, and
“American media”, but controlled and throttled.
Haven’t we suffer enough?! What have we done to deserve this limp 🍆 ? Please stay over there and focus on eradicating homelessness, food and housing insecurity in the UK, learn Welch for Pete’s sake and leave us the heck alone. We have enough problems as it is to deal with this nonsense.
Perspective, folks! Let’s apply a bit of perspective to this wet dream.
First of all, whose wet dream is this, i:e this sudden desire to shamelessly start courting America out loud?
I’ll remind you. Do u recall who holds the RF puppet strings? Hint: it’s the same folks who used to bleat that H&M neeeeeeeeeed the monarchy and titles to succeed in america; the same ones that bleat that H&M neeeeeeeed to show their kids more in order to be popular; the same ones who order WanK to bring out their kids on demand; etc etc etc.
WanK know who their puppetmasters are and so do we. Said puppetmasters hv been bleating at H&M, trying to get their attention. To no avail.
So they’ve now resorted to goading the cowardly, manipulable bully, who only asks “how high” when his masters tell him to jump.
Getting bully to focus on America is their way of justifying their continued voyeurism on the Sussexes.
William needs a history lesson. The United States dumped these people starting in 1776. May the 15 remaining countries who keep them in their ‘jobs’ follow that example.
Get over it, Bill, and move on.
I still remember when these same people were saying that William and Kate’s focus was the Commonwealth and the UK and that they had no interest in being global or in the US. How things have changed? William and his advisors are stupid.
Yeah, I don’t think Americans care about the “majesty” of the Wales.
If TOB really wants to win over America, he’ll have to do a full court press – morning shows where he answers personal questions without reservations, late night shows where he shows he is game and not too stuffy, or straight up poking fun at himself at Saturday night live or the like. I cannot imagine him acquitting himself well in any of these venues, can you?
I cannot imagine this stiff 💩 being able to be casual, relaxed or affable in any setting.
I know I’ve said it before. But the man doesn’t have any friends. Any. Neither does his wife. Yes probably because he’s abusive and has isolated her but she’s also a terrible human being. Not that that seems to be a negative trait in their circles – more of a pre requisite.
But besides the Jason goon he hired and the people he does “clubbing” with – just thinking of rich people past times – he’s not golfing or playing polo or shooting or hunting or having house parties with anyone who wants to share what a great fun guy he is with the media. Now he’s a crack up. Etc. it’s all from these stale “sources” who sound like they haven’t seen the sun or the outside world since the 1950’s.
I have to force myself to click on a story that has William’s face on it. He’s just so relentlessly DULL.
He’s got an entire Commonwealth to be concerned about and not a former colony that flat out rejected the Crown.
In my mid 20s- my family was together for Christmas. It was the 90s and my dad had a great plaid green shirt on. And i said – spontaneously- i like your shirt. May i have it?
And he said yes, and i’m sure later washed and hung it up and gave it to me.
2 days later my sister said to my dad- hey i like your shirt. Can i have it?
And he laughed and said no. Because it was obvious she didn’t actually want it- she just wanted it because i had gotten something- and while, when we were kids, my mother bent over backwards to make sure we got the same/equal things- we were now in our mid/late 20s (she’s older) – and he just thought it was ridiculous.
He died when i was 29. I’m 51, I still have that shirt.
When i think of william- i think of this. He is only interested in having things that Harry has, getting things that Harry got.
He is a grown man with a family of his own and a batsh*t family legacy wherein he has already inherited immense wealth and will eventually obtain OBSCENE wealth.
And what he really seems to want- is to be more successful at any thing harry is already successful at.
GROW UP!
“They know very well what they do well. This is the authentic couple that we have been waiting to see for years. Like William letting slip he went for a run in Central Park one morning. Obviously, people will draw that comparison with the paparazzi chase with Meghan and Harry in New York. This is really interesting to see, that William is allowing himself to be more open.”
LMAO!!! What a weird way to acknowledge that the heir to the British throne is a none MFing factor to the majority of Americans, lol.
Nobody cared about Wills in CP because nobody cares about Wills in America. He isn’t our Prince and he looks like an inauthentic, mean-spirited, elitist a-hole. Kate isn’t any better either. William’s new found obsession with all things America is clearly an H&M obsession. Only the toxic British press pretends not to see that.
I have so many thoughts on this.
The ego on this Creep. You are not a global statesman! You are, sadly, the future king of a few countries. America is not one of them. America does not need OR want you. I hope that this leads to your downfall because not only will most Americans reject you, but if you keep focusing on America and ignore your countries and commonwealth then that will likely start pissing off more of those citizens- you know, the citizens that pay for your @ss and who can vote for their independence from your stupid toxic family.
Also, I don’t think WanK have ever studied as hard in their life except for now – when they created a school for themselves called “Harry and Meghan University ” and have decided to become honor roll students in that curriculum. I swear to god I totally see them having full fledged lessons on Harry and Meghan wardrobe, comportment, interests, gestures, etc… the probably also have a Harry and Meghan’s Favorite things list of objects they too need to obtain.
Would not be surprised if they have a full time PI watching HandM
I have never seen two people of such elevated stature constantly showing their issues to the world like these two.
This ridiculous, petulant fool is going to be the king of 14 countries and, possibly, the Head of the Commonwealth yet his prime focus is on smearing his brother and sister-in-law and a one-sided PR battle. He is enabled by Charles, the institution and a client media. I know why the media do it but not Charles or the institution because, ultimately, it’s damaging the monarchy with his lack of attention toward those other countries.
Maybe he’s interested in America, not just to stalk Harry, but because it doesn’t seem like Charles wants to send them on too many royal trips. Except for Rugby matches , they haven’t really done anything on behalf of the crown recently. Strictly UK only day trips. They’re sending Sofiesta and Edward’s, and even the Gloucesters on short state trips abroad. Also, this tells me that he’s a bit bored with Earthshot. That trip is next month and there is no hype or build up. Instead they’re talking about some nonexistent run in Central Park and comparing it to a car chase.
Ohwell above said “American money, American philanthropy and American media.”
I think that’s part of it. The problem Wont has is that Americans are not going to give money to you and then never know how it is used. We NEVER hear whether WanK get money for the Royal Foundation, and if they do, how is it spent?
Another problem Wont has is that he won’t allow American media around him. The only way he would is if he controlled what questions they could ask. American media isn’t going to agree with that. Well, there are a few tabloids which might let him do that, but who will read that? Not the masses.
I think we’ve all said at least one time in the past that the bm were doing a real number on the UK and how it’s perceived globally now. They have gone so hard on the fact that Meghan is black AND that she’s American. I believe we all know how American’s are perceived in the UK (I’m not talking about everyone in the UK.)
Here’s the thing: you simply cannot look down your nose at us, and then expect us to be ‘won’ over. Guess what? One of the ways that Americans are different? We’re more direct. I assure you that you do NOT want to try that crap here. You’ll get more than boos.