“Happy Monday, here are photos of silver fox Chris Pine” links

Chris Pine attended the Wags & Walks benefit gala this weekend and not enough people are talking about these photos!! [People]
What do we think of Troye Sivan’s new music video? [OMG Blog]
Trying to unpack all of the Cyrus family drama. [LaineyGossip]
Was Saturday Night Live really bad this weekend? I didn’t watch it. [Pajiba]
Shailene Woodley showed up to a premiere. [Go Fug Yourself]
Tom Hardy no longer does it for me, how about you? [Just Jared]
A reminder: submit your scary stories!! [Jezebel]
Sienna Miller wore a high-fashion poncho. [RCFA]
Gronk has some football analysis. [Egotastic]
America truly has a sign for everything. [Buzzfeed]
One NHL player is still going to use Pride tape. [Towleroad]
Madonna’s back, bitches. [Socialite Life]
Tom Hardy NEVER did it for me.
Ditto
Thank you, Kaiser. Any day with a Chris Pine picture is a good day.
We started SNL last night. It was okay. I didn’t realize Pete Davidson’s dad died on 9/11. His opening monologue was very good. somber, but good.
His dad was a fireman, died in the line of duty on 911
I had no idea! my husband knew, because he referenced his dad dying in a terrorist attack and I was like, “what?” and he told me. How very sad, and he was so young too.
I’m certainly happy for Madonna that she’s sprung back so well from her life-threatening illness, but it’s still really hard to see how much she’s done to herself trying to beat the hands of time. I think a more graceful aging could have gone a long way to help remove some of the stigma around it.
ITA with all of this, but I also can’t imagine the pressure of being someone whose felt your power is predominantly in your sexuality. I mean, she’s a talented musician, but in her heyday she was revered for her looks, and it seems like she really struggles to hold onto that feeling. She would have been a stunning woman of any age without the work, though.
Chris looks sooooo goodT.
Troye Sivan’s new music video tells a lovely story of becoming anything/one for THAT person even if it’s for a night of passion. Troye is really talented and that song is fabulous.
Sienna Miller like Chris Evans pulled a younger one to start a family with. Oli Green is 26 to her 41.
I think Madonna having her female dancers topless is madening. And I think she’s using their bodies to distract from her low energy dancing.
Chris Pine and shelter dogs, two things guaranteed to make my heart melt.
Chris Pine could be cast as Wolverine.
On another note, I always love what he’s wearing. Stylish guy
One of the last Chris’ standing is not married yet.
Halle Berry was seen out with her baby bump and man. It’s too cute. The Little Mermaid is having her own little mermaid
I think you mean Halle Bailey. LOL
I do love some Chris Pine pics although since watching him in All the Old Knives (which did not turn out to be the movie I was expecting AT ALL) I’m reminded of that film every time I see him and it’s upsetting!
SNL wasn’t awful but it was pretty mediocre. Pete was fine. The “I’m Just Pete” sketch was hilarious and his monologue was decent if you don’t hate his standup. The writing is still pretty bad but not as terrible as last season.
Buzzfeed’s ‘America has a sign for everything’ had me hysterically laughing 😆 . I had to show my husband lolZ..
I was rolling too!
The “worth the money” was my favorite. That is going to catch on, it’s a genius idea.
“Honk if shit is rolling off” was a throwback to my childhood, where people just say what they mean, and I love it.
I save the links post for when I am cooking dinner, because I know I will always find something that will make me laugh, at the end of the day!
What’s the word for a stunning, sexy older woman? Men get Silver Fox. What’s our word again?