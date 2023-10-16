Prince Harry & Meghan traveled to Canouan for vacation after their NYC trip

You know a place is ritzy as hell when a peasant like me has never even heard of it. So it is with Canouan, a “tiny island” in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Why are we concerned about Canouan? Because the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen on the island, on vacation. They apparently flew down to the “billionaire’s playground” after their trip to New York. The Mail’s exclusive says that Archie and Lili were not with them?
Strolling hand-in-hand along the paved promenade next to a sun-splashed marina, they could be any young couple enjoying a Caribbean vacation. But this romantic pair is the Duke and Duchess of Sussex who, DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal, have jetted to the tiny island of Canouan in St Vincent and the Grenadines following a week spent promoting mental health projects in New York.
A photo taken by a passer-by on Friday shows the pair leaving a gourmet food store inside the Sandy Lane Yacht Club and Marina in Glossy Bay. Meghan, 42, is wearing a simple ivory maxi-dress and a ribboned Panama hat while husband Harry, 39, is casual in navy shorts and a white t-shirt and flip flops. The pair were without children Archie, 4, and two-year-old Lilibet, and were ‘affectionate’ with each other according to the onlooker.
The source told DailyMail.com: ‘They looked happy. As Harry walked out of the shop, he slightly bumped into one of the barrels [outside] and they both giggled and Meghan reached for his hand. They just looked very happy to be having a holiday together.’
Meghan and Harry had been shopping at Faye – an upmarket grocery store that bills itself as offering an ‘exclusive selection of fresh seasonal organic products, from vegetables to cheeses, sweets, seafood and exclusive meat cuts’ imported from France. After browsing the shelves, the couple enjoyed a stroll along the bougainvillea-festooned promenade before boarding a luxury tender that whisked them away towards Canouan’s north shore.
The tiny Caribbean island is just three miles wide but has a reputation for being the place where ‘billionaires go to escape millionaires’ due to its gorgeous sandy beaches and a handful of upscale resorts. Options include the glamorous Canouan Estate Resort and Villas, the Mandarin Oriental, and the Soho Beach House Canouan.
Rooms at the Mandarin Oriental start at $837 and rise to more than $9000-a-night for the property’s lavish four-bedroom villa while the Soho Beach House is a relative snip at $1,200 for its most luxurious room, although members like Meghan get a discount and pay $1,020 per night. Meghan has long been associated with the Soho House properties due to her long-standing friendship with Markus Anderson, the lifestyle club chain’s Chief Membership Officer.
You know what this is? It’s bait! The Sussexes are baiting William and Kate to go on a Caribbean holiday to “copy” the Sussexes. No, I jest – Will and Kate don’t need to be baited by the Sussexes to take a vacation. What’s funny, though, is that it’s been a while since Kate or the Middletons have gone down to Mustique out-of-season, and now the Middletons are too broke-ass to ever take another vacation. Anyway, I’m glad the Sussexes got a little holiday. There’s part of me which wonders if the Sussexes enjoyed having some time away from the kids during the Invictus Games, and they decided to just have a quiet little vacation, just the two of them. Of course, we don’t know – and I love that we don’t know. I love that Harry and Meghan are actually able to move around and surprise the British media.
EXCLUSIVE: Harry and Meghan are seen strolling hand-in-hand on a romantic holiday on uber posh Canouan Island in the Grenadines https://t.co/iEy2cqMsCP pic.twitter.com/VPBOsHyXwM
— Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) October 14, 2023
Harry and Meghan are on holiday in Canouan – an island that makes up St Vincent and the Grenadines in the Caribbean.
This is going to make some people so mad 🤭 pic.twitter.com/6bmCqebfAJ
— Lorraine King (@lorrainemking) October 14, 2023
My girl Meg and her Panama hat. I love to see them happy and relaxed. I love how Harry and Meghan take care of themselves and their sweet little family.
I just love them and am glad they’re happy.
Anyone else hearing the rage scream from across the pond with Peggington & wiggington trying to locate the island on a map?
lol they’re still looking for it. Pacific ou Atlantic side lol
I’m just happy they’re off for couple’s time. The games we’re the height of their year and this is their cherry on the sundae. Good for them. The down side is that salt island’s going to be expecting and looking up where they might go after every invictus games…
^^ After the Invictus Games, H&M traveled to Portugal to visit Eugenie & Jack. I would imagine they returned home to California thereafter, and prepped for the Archewell conference in New York, which they had been organizing for over a year. That was a very emotional, heavy-duty undertaking. Thus, it’s nice to see them taking time to chill out on vacation.
The Sussexes have proven that they can move around without detection. They were extremely low-key during their courtship. We would hear about trips they took (e.g., to see the Northern lights; to purchase a Christmas tree; their exclusive nighttime visit to London’s Natural History Museum, in March 2017; after their marriage, a post first baby stay at a luxury inn, etc.), yet we rarely, if ever, saw any photos.
We would never have known about this trip, except for the passerby getting this snap. So, I’m quite sure there are numerous other places they have visited over the years which we know nothing about. In fact, we still don’t know where H&M went for their honeymoon. It was somewhere in the Mediteranean or the Caribbean, is all we can surmise. This is further proof of how they keep a tight ship. Even the people who wait on them at these locales, tend to keep their lips sealed. None of the parents and others involved in the recent Archewell event spilled anything beforehand!
But, but they are broke and on the verge of divorce. Just because the children weren’t strolling through town with them doesn’t mean they weren’t there. The DM really has no way of knowing anything about them.
They use little digs to rile up their fan fiction base. The “billionaire/millionaire” line, the absence of the babies, etc. And we’re they really in NY for the week? Seems like typical, loosely goosey DM math. Like Wills was at the UN…
On this occasion, DF is apparently quoting phrasing used by the passerby? or by some other source who described the type of uber wealthy tourists who often visit this little known getaway island in the Caribbean. I saw this same phrasing used in a post on Instagram, which shared the photo posted by the passerby.
Also note the use of ‘people like Meghan’ getting discounts at that one place. Gawd, they’re awful those writers.
I’d never heard of the place either, so had a fun few minutes looking it up online & dreaming of all that beautiful blue & sand & sunshine. But–this particular place, where they were photographed? It looks so sterile. It’s all so new & tidy & devoid of any life other than Harry & Meghan. It’s weird. It’s like everybody left town. Me, I like some history to a place; this looks like a Disney set. But that’s me.
^^ Meghan does have a long-standing connection to Soho House, and a very close relationship with Markus Anderson. But yeah, the plebian rota rats intend the so-called discount reference as some kind of comforting dig for jealous haters. The dig is completely laughable. It’s trying to give some hope for the haters and the lowly ‘millionaires’ I guess. 🤣😆
When they take the children they will imo be of course extra careful of keeping them away.from cameras.
I’m happy they’re having a lovely vacation. But I also have to wonder at the “passer-by” who caught the photo and immediately called the DM with all the details.
The “passer-by” sounds like they own that grocery store, lol.
No doubt. There are no other people on that street in that direction, how could anybody just pass by? I’m rather surprised we didn’t get the contents of their shopping basket. Couldn’t have been much, as Meg is just carrying a small tote.
There is always going to be someone.. As for the kids they have no clue if they brought them or not. For all anyone knows the kids were spending the nyc week with Doria and Ashley on that island and the Harry and Meghan joined them for the end of the holiday. I like my version of “speculation about people I know nothing about” much better than the fails.
Same. That plus the little story about them giggling? If no one has ever even heard of this island, they could be on vacation here without photos immediately showing up if they wanted to.
So who has never heard of this island? Many celebs (George & Amal, Leo DiCaprio, SI swimsuit models) have been spotted there.
I never have 🤷♀️
@Eurydice, I’m not sure the passerby ‘called’ DF. I believe the passerby (or indeed, the shop owner) posted the photo with a description of the encounter, right? This photo first appeared on Instagram or Twitter, no? Afterward, the photo-taker/ passerby and the small shop would have been inundated with calls from the tabloids. Thus, it’s most likely DF who pounced on the photo-taker, not vice versa.
“ where billionaires go to escape millionaires” they are insane. It’s a lovely island where reg people also live. My grandmother side is from St. Vincent ( French side). Anyhow, love how relaxed they look and I bet they enjoyed themselves in such a gem of an island.
@Cel2495, the clueless daily fail is mistaking Canouan for Mustique. They have no idea about the Grenadines.
^^ Exactly! 💯 🎯
It’s so laughable how the multitude of smears and attacks against the Sussexes have been exhausted by rota and tabloids. That doesn’t mean the vile perpetrators have completely stopped piling on and inventing nonsense for clicks. However, the well has run dry, while the lovely, caring, service driven, elegant, hard-working, glamorous, courageous Sussexes just keep on WINNING! 🤩✊🏽 #ServiceIsUniversal
Good for them! I think with Invictus which they were 24/7 and then NYC they probably needed some time to themselves just the two of them. What’s with the “ a place where billionaires get away from millionaires “ comment? Guess it’s just the tabloids being jealous.
The pictures of the island look AMAZING –out of my price range given that I didn’t hit the powerball
Note to self: buy lottery ticket. 😉
Love their incognito trips. I hope this is just one of many and they’re secretly traveling the world.
^^ For sure they are. We would never have known about this visit either, except for the photo-taker, who took the photo of them from behind, and at a distance. The close-up version was zoomed in. Most people who see H&M at different public locations, or who wait on them at various venues, actually preserve their privacy. 👌🏽
#ThereAreNoLeaksInMontecito
You can actually stay on Canouan quite reasonably: we spent a few nights there when we were on Grenada recently (it’s a short ferry/flight away). It’s obviously got a few glitzy places but also plenty of down-to-earth cottages & “normal” places to stay. It’s lovely. But then most islands in the Caribbean are lovely. My happy place 🙂
Oh, it’s my happy place, too! I recently interviewed for a job on St Croix. Didn’t get it, but I had some lovely days dreaming & planning.
Thank goodness terribly, moderately wealthy James Matthews’ parents own a hotel on a Caribbean island! I’m sure that Carole and Michael will always be welcome at Eden Roc. Or not.
For some reason, whenever I see a back shot of them, the sing-songsy verse that always comes to mind is “and the cup ran away with the spoon.” 😂
I can see them as a couple in their 80s pretty much walking down the street together this way 🙂
In my mind I can see them together in their 90s like Jimmy and Rosalynn.
The Dailyfail might have sat on this photo claiming it was last Friday, but I think if they did go, it before they came to NYC, when you look at Meghan’s décolletage in last Tuesday picture, it is an even tan.
I know she lives in Cali, but when she wore that green dress, her tan was not even.
Sure, we don’t know exactly when H&M were on this trip. But, I don’t think the photo appeared in the DF first. Didn’t it recently surface on social media first? And then, the DF glommed onto it?
The island looks beautiful! Sandy beaches sounds good right about now here in Michigan. Glad to see the Sussexes out having fun!
Sounds like a wonderful getaway. I had to google the island as well 🤣🤣
Good for them.
Bahaha some whole industry is seeing red that there haven’t been happy handholding pictures of the other couple since their honeymoon. Instead they get two people barely holding together who can only provide awkward and strained pics of unwanted, groping “love taps” and seething, annoyed “festive glances.” Flinches and grimaces and flaring nostrils, oh my.
As for Harry and Meghan, I hope they’re relaxed and happy and all loved up under the Caribbean sun.
That’s my home home. I took the kids there this summer for 6 weeks and we spent a day in Canouan. My grandmother was born there. My fav grenadines island is Bequia though. St Vincent is magical…. Unspoilt.
Wow-that sounds amazing!
Lovely!
Glad to see them enjoying their vacation, they can afford it and can take as many vacations as they want as far I’m concerned. We know they work hard.
I don’t love Meghan’s sundress and this is going to sound stupid, but the shapes on it remind me of my eye floaters lol. I’ve had floaters since I was a toddler (people don’t seem to believe me but I’ve had them for as long as I can remember) and now that I’ve gotten older, I have so many. The disjointed shapes on Meghan’s dress look uncannily like a lot of my eye floaters. I’ve learned to live with them as I’ve had them my whole life but I don’t like seeing visual reminders of them.
When I was a kid I thought I had extraordinary eyesight because I could see the amoeba and/or paramecium on my eyeballs! I was just learning about those in science class; learned about ‘floaters’ somewhat later. 😉
I learned about floaters somewhat early on, I had to start wearing glasses somewhere around 4th grade. But when I was a bit younger, I finally asked my mom what the weird shapes were floating in my field of vision. And she was able to tell me what they were and I knew I wasn’t crazy for seeing them. The other kids didn’t know what they were when I talked about them as a kid so I was quiet about them for a long time. But now that I’m older, other people know what they are and it’s nice to know I’m not the only one who has them. 🙂
Just because they were photographed together doesn’t automatically mean they travelled without the children. For all anyone knows, the children could have been back at their hotel with Doria or their nanny.
The BM is mad because it failed to get shots of the kids. It’s why it uses Toxic Tom in their stories about being blocked from seeing Archie and Lili. Bad non royal Grandpa is their only chance to get pictures.
Does anyone else think it’s weird that there are no other people milling around, and Harry and Meghan seem to have the whole place to themselves? Or can people just be scrubbed from photos nowadays?
Not just you. That was the first thing I noticed. No people anywhere. No evidence of people in the pic. No bikes or people coming in and out of buildings or sitting outside by that lovely fountain having a cup of coffee. It reminds me of a back lot set of New Orleans that I saw at Universal Studios. It’s puzzling.
I was thinking one of the Disney hotel properties. It’s so weirdly pristine & devoid of life other than H&M.
Its probably been cropped or images of people removed. They pretty much can do anything with photos. That way there are no issues regarding consent to publish. However if this section of town is for the super wealthy, maybe it wouldn’t be that crowded.
I also thought it was weird. That and they’re only showing the back of this couple… I never heard of this island although now the people posting on this thread have convinced me that it’s real, I was thinking maybe some kind of AI created this image after someone asked it to create an image of a couple that looks like H & M, from the back, walking through a deserted town.
One thing I loved about their documentary was seeing more of her casual style when she traveled. I bought the madewell hat, but sadly it doesn’t look the same on me.
I’m always so curious about the local economy and lifestyle in places like this. The ultra exclusive tiny islands with lavish resorts for billionaires that most people have never heard of- the people who live and work in such places to make the billionaire getaway actually function- where do they live and shop? Is everything super overpriced or is there some working class enclave with normal stuff that manages to stay out of sight on such a tiny slip of land? Or is it old school and they live in staff quarters on the resorts?
I’ve lived in similar places throughout my career. The people who make it all work have to commute, sometimes great distances. And everything is overpriced on these tiny islands because it has to come from elsewhere, for the most part. It’s getting flown in or barged in.
Plum what a great question. I have experienced each and I can’t answer for Canouan specifically as I’ve never been but here’s what I can say
I live near Aspen and the people who work for the tourism industry all have their own area of town including lower middle class/working class suburbs and stores.
Charleston, SC, where I grew up is a wildly popular tourist destination. Even before it was named #1 by Travel and Leisure its first year, April through October was packed with tourists. Definitely enough suburbs and all manner of income brackets for locals there whether they work tourism or otherwise.
Our vacation in Fiji was on a remote island where the staff rotated every week. They stayed on island then swapped out on the boat on Saturday with the relief crew. Only the concierge came on the boat daily from his home on a larger island about 30 minutes away.
When we traveled to Italy this summer we stayed in Venice for a bit and I spoke with a man on the high speed train who told me nobody who is from Venice and works there lives in the lagoon anymore. They all live in Mestre where Marco Polo Airport is, and they commute to their tourism/hospitality jobs daily. We stayed a night in Mestre and it’s exactly what you’d expect: somewhat suburban, some urban, some farmland and some industrial. We even saw a gas station and a few schools on the bus route to the hotel. Cars etc. not allowed on the island, there is a highway to commute but they park at the train station.
Hope they’re having an amazing trip. Lately they’ve been popping up in these unexpected places and here for it. Was in a southern Caribbean islands ( not Grenadines) this summer and it’s so incredibly beautiful. The speculation about where their kids are is mostly about not being able to get pictures of them. Weren’t they griping about Meghan taking care of her kids as a weak excuse for showing up to InvictusGames a few days after the start? Until recently, they’ve been very close to home so hope they’re enjoying their romantic getaway to recharge.
I love that they had a little get away 💕
I don’t know why the media is asking where the children are…many people take a romantic holiday without the children now and then.
The media wants photos of the Sussex kids for the clicks. They are desperate for those clicks.
And maybe to examine their skin color and write up articles about how the Wales children are better than they are.
While I appreciate the thought that maybe the kids were there and just being protected from paps more or less, why not also consider the possibility that parents can take a trip without their kids? I adore my children, and while I do prefer to travel with them, my husband and I took a 10 day trip to Fiji and left them in CA with their grandparents. We talked once a day on FaceTime and sent photos and texts when possible. While we did say we wished they’d come along, parents of all incomes deserve a kid free break if that’s what they want. I hate how these rags will take anything and make it into a judgment on Harry and Meghan. Boring.
is there a square inch on this planet where the daily mail doesn’t have spies? lmao
I love that they were browsing in a nice grocery store — that’s one of my favorite vacation activities when I’m someplace new. That and lazing on a beach LOL.
This is a royal couple who actually deserves a vacation. I’m sure both the IG and the mental health events were fulfilling but draining.
@Caribbean … I came here to say exactly this. The couple in the picture could be anyone. This is a ‘Daily Mail exclusive’, so unless I see their faces, I don’t believe it. Can’t believe so many people instantly believed it.
No one else on the street and they just ‘happened’ to walk past a random local/tourist who instantly recognize them as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, though the couple are wearing hats and sunglasses, and then the person thought: “Where, oh where shall I send this surprise sighting info? Why of course! I’ll contact the Daily Mail in England!”
I call shade.
Did anyone else notice it was the Meghan connection that probably got them there. You know Meghan the lowly actress who no one is supposed to care about. You know the Meghan who was a millionaire before she ever met Harry. I wonder if Kate has any connections that can get her and William things like this?