Prince Harry & Meghan traveled to Canouan for vacation after their NYC trip

You know a place is ritzy as hell when a peasant like me has never even heard of it. So it is with Canouan, a “tiny island” in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Why are we concerned about Canouan? Because the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen on the island, on vacation. They apparently flew down to the “billionaire’s playground” after their trip to New York. The Mail’s exclusive says that Archie and Lili were not with them?

Strolling hand-in-hand along the paved promenade next to a sun-splashed marina, they could be any young couple enjoying a Caribbean vacation. But this romantic pair is the Duke and Duchess of Sussex who, DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal, have jetted to the tiny island of Canouan in St Vincent and the Grenadines following a week spent promoting mental health projects in New York. A photo taken by a passer-by on Friday shows the pair leaving a gourmet food store inside the Sandy Lane Yacht Club and Marina in Glossy Bay. Meghan, 42, is wearing a simple ivory maxi-dress and a ribboned Panama hat while husband Harry, 39, is casual in navy shorts and a white t-shirt and flip flops. The pair were without children Archie, 4, and two-year-old Lilibet, and were ‘affectionate’ with each other according to the onlooker. The source told DailyMail.com: ‘They looked happy. As Harry walked out of the shop, he slightly bumped into one of the barrels [outside] and they both giggled and Meghan reached for his hand. They just looked very happy to be having a holiday together.’ Meghan and Harry had been shopping at Faye – an upmarket grocery store that bills itself as offering an ‘exclusive selection of fresh seasonal organic products, from vegetables to cheeses, sweets, seafood and exclusive meat cuts’ imported from France. After browsing the shelves, the couple enjoyed a stroll along the bougainvillea-festooned promenade before boarding a luxury tender that whisked them away towards Canouan’s north shore. The tiny Caribbean island is just three miles wide but has a reputation for being the place where ‘billionaires go to escape millionaires’ due to its gorgeous sandy beaches and a handful of upscale resorts. Options include the glamorous Canouan Estate Resort and Villas, the Mandarin Oriental, and the Soho Beach House Canouan. Rooms at the Mandarin Oriental start at $837 and rise to more than $9000-a-night for the property’s lavish four-bedroom villa while the Soho Beach House is a relative snip at $1,200 for its most luxurious room, although members like Meghan get a discount and pay $1,020 per night. Meghan has long been associated with the Soho House properties due to her long-standing friendship with Markus Anderson, the lifestyle club chain’s Chief Membership Officer.

[From The Daily Mail]

You know what this is? It’s bait! The Sussexes are baiting William and Kate to go on a Caribbean holiday to “copy” the Sussexes. No, I jest – Will and Kate don’t need to be baited by the Sussexes to take a vacation. What’s funny, though, is that it’s been a while since Kate or the Middletons have gone down to Mustique out-of-season, and now the Middletons are too broke-ass to ever take another vacation. Anyway, I’m glad the Sussexes got a little holiday. There’s part of me which wonders if the Sussexes enjoyed having some time away from the kids during the Invictus Games, and they decided to just have a quiet little vacation, just the two of them. Of course, we don’t know – and I love that we don’t know. I love that Harry and Meghan are actually able to move around and surprise the British media.

Harry and Meghan are on holiday in Canouan – an island that makes up St Vincent and the Grenadines in the Caribbean.

