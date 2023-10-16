Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce stepped out at the Waverly Inn on Sunday night

Before the snake fam even got the chance to process Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s surprise Saturday night outing, Traylor was out again on Sunday night. They hit up the Waverly Inn after Travis attended his brother’s game (the Eagles, Jason Kelce’s team, lost). Taylor’s outfit here isn’t my favorite thing ever, but it’s also got a ‘90s vibe which I sort of appreciate.

There’s a lot of gossip reporting about Traylor’s two nights in New York. Reportedly, they were making out in the middle of the SNL afterparty for hours. They also looked “in love” and like they weren’t even paying attention to anyone else (except Ice Spice).

“Taylor and Travis looked very comfortable and happy together. They were kissing openly and weren’t shy with their PDA. When Taylor first arrived, she spent time with Ice Spice and Ice Spice’s friends,” the source says. Another source adds that the pair appeared to be the “real deal,” and that they didn’t hold back when it came to being affectionate. “They were holding hands throughout the night, whispering into each other’s ear, and they even exchanged some kisses,” says the source, who added it wasn’t like they were making out, just sweet moments like “he’d kiss her on her head.” The source added that Kelce was also protective of Swift. “At one point, he actually told her security guard that he could step aside, like he’d take it from here,” the source says.

[From ET]

I’ve already seen some videos where it looks like Travis is having a hard time negotiating Taylor’s security, especially when they’re getting in and out of cars. I think it’s great that he’s protective of her and he thinks he’s got it covered, but Taylor needs to sit down with him and tell him that he needs to let her security do their jobs and there’s a reason why she has such a big security detail. Still, it’s also possible that Travis knows what makes a good photo, and he didn’t want Taylor’s security guys in the frame!

Meanwhile, The Eras Tour film shattered the box office this weekend, raking in $95-$97 million in North America. The Traylor outings also work as promotion!

Note by CB: Get the Top 8 stories about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s new relationship when you sign up for our mailing list! I only send one email a day on weekdays.