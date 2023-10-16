Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce stepped out at the Waverly Inn on Sunday night

Before the snake fam even got the chance to process Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s surprise Saturday night outing, Traylor was out again on Sunday night. They hit up the Waverly Inn after Travis attended his brother’s game (the Eagles, Jason Kelce’s team, lost). Taylor’s outfit here isn’t my favorite thing ever, but it’s also got a ‘90s vibe which I sort of appreciate.
There’s a lot of gossip reporting about Traylor’s two nights in New York. Reportedly, they were making out in the middle of the SNL afterparty for hours. They also looked “in love” and like they weren’t even paying attention to anyone else (except Ice Spice).
“Taylor and Travis looked very comfortable and happy together. They were kissing openly and weren’t shy with their PDA. When Taylor first arrived, she spent time with Ice Spice and Ice Spice’s friends,” the source says.
Another source adds that the pair appeared to be the “real deal,” and that they didn’t hold back when it came to being affectionate.
“They were holding hands throughout the night, whispering into each other’s ear, and they even exchanged some kisses,” says the source, who added it wasn’t like they were making out, just sweet moments like “he’d kiss her on her head.”
The source added that Kelce was also protective of Swift. “At one point, he actually told her security guard that he could step aside, like he’d take it from here,” the source says.
[From ET]
I’ve already seen some videos where it looks like Travis is having a hard time negotiating Taylor’s security, especially when they’re getting in and out of cars. I think it’s great that he’s protective of her and he thinks he’s got it covered, but Taylor needs to sit down with him and tell him that he needs to let her security do their jobs and there’s a reason why she has such a big security detail. Still, it’s also possible that Travis knows what makes a good photo, and he didn’t want Taylor’s security guys in the frame!
Meanwhile, The Eras Tour film shattered the box office this weekend, raking in $95-$97 million in North America. The Traylor outings also work as promotion!
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
New York, NY – Lovebirds Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all smiles while exiting The Waverly Inn in New York City. The hot new couple attracted the attention of a small group of 'Swifties' who were so very excited to catch a glimpse of their favorite pop star!

Pictured: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2023
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY – Lovebirds Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all smiles while exiting The Waverly Inn in New York City. The hot new couple attracted the attention of a small group of ‘Swifties’ who were so very excited to catch a glimpse of their favorite pop star!
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY – Lovebirds Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all smiles while exiting The Waverly Inn in New York City. The hot new couple attracted the attention of a small group of ‘Swifties’ who were so very excited to catch a glimpse of their favorite pop star!
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY – Lovebirds Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all smiles while exiting The Waverly Inn in New York City. The hot new couple attracted the attention of a small group of ‘Swifties’ who were so very excited to catch a glimpse of their favorite pop star!
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY – Lovebirds Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all smiles while exiting The Waverly Inn in New York City. The hot new couple attracted the attention of a small group of ‘Swifties’ who were so very excited to catch a glimpse of their favorite pop star!
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Um, the Jets won. Philly lost their first game. No more undefeated NFL teams left, if anyone cares.
I care. I really wanted the Jets to lose.
The Jets really needed that win. They have to let people know that they don’t need Aaron Rodgers to win.
Yes they do look cute together but the Eagles did not win the Jets won unfortunately 😞. I think that when she’s with him he will protect her which is cute too.
Jason’s team actually lost in a huge upset to the Jets. Boo.
I would’ve thought having Travis help you in and out of cars is a good move from a security point of view, as it means her bodyguards’ hands are free and they’re not distracted by concierge duties.
Taylor should also get used to being with a dude who’s 6’5″, has laser-point reflexes and physically tramples over people for a living. He’s not going to cover his face and scurry off before her like Joe Alwyn.
Yeah, this guy is not going to run off for cover for sure. I love this for her.
In the past I rarely clicked on a Swift story, but now I do for hot Travis. I love this outfit too! The side effect is that I hate her bangs so much. Her whole hairstyle here looks like she just took off her swim cap.
Also really enjoying the vibe he brings. He’s the first guy she’s dated with grown-up man energy. Hope they are both having a lot of fun.
yeah, he’s a huge dude who’s used to getting hit by other huge dudes. while she def still needs her security, I’d say she probably feels safer alone with him than any other guy she’s dated. I know I would.
plus I just love that she can wear high heels and is still looking up at him haha.
I think the fact that she let him take for a spin in his old school convertible shows that she trusts him and she was definitely leaning into him at points, she is getting used to having a big, protective boyfriend who is used to dodging other big men for a living.
Traylor seems unbalanced to me- it’s too easy for the eye to just read it as Taylor. Travlor looks like a pharmaceutical though and Tayvis is equally bad. They have broken celeb couple portmanteaus (hooray!).
Tayvis makes sense to me!
I have heard “Swelce” being used as the moniker of choice, which has a certain ring to it.
Look how happy and chill Travis looks in the top photo! He’s not stressed at all, probably knowing he could knee-cap anyone who got too close.
I love T&T or TnT, but most people seem to be gravitating towards a more traditional portmanteau like Swelce and Tayvis
Yeah, I corrected it, jeez, the Eagles lost. I don’t watch football, never claimed to be a football fan!
Just a small matter of getting the facts right. NBD
They look cute together. Bonus: She can wear heels and he’s still taller!
Massive sky high platform heels, no less
They are cute as hell together & I love this for her. You just know Trav is laying it down. I also like that he was the one that pursued her and they’re both able & good at dealing with massive amounts of success & publicity.
+1
I have never been invested in Taylor’s relationships or that of any athletes… but these two are somehow incredibly hot.
Taylor and joe aylwin was so freakin incredibly boring boring boring, her and the toxic music guy was so so so wrong for her, so it just makes it so easy for us to absolutely love travis, and these 2 together, and we want it so much for taylor that she finds her forever love.
The fact that he seems so into her and isn’t bothered by her greater fame and fortune is a good sign. Insecure men often can’t handle being with successful women. He seems very secure and confident.
I’m kinda shocked how much I’m enjoying these two together. He looks sooooo happy and both seem to be very comfortable with each other.
In the best possible way, Travis seems like the complete opposite of every other guy she’s ever been with. I really like this for her.
Completely.
I’m a teacher who is starting a week off of fall break and just coming up for air (I may need to switch careers at this point😓) so I’m all wide-eyes going “wait! What happened to toxic music guy? When did this happen? What is going on with this assertive, protective guy? How did she find him?” Yes, he seems to be the complete opposite of ALL the guys she’s ever dated. This guy could be the one she’s been looking for or at the very least the one who leads her to him and helps her realize what she was doing/looking for in the past wasn’t working for her. This is the most interested I’ve ever been in her romantic affairs.
About to do a juggle of report card grades, comments and a deep dive into the articles here on this relationship!
Maybe Taylor is about to have her own personal “You Belong With Me” moment, with her as the guy and Travis (or whoever) as the narrator….
“waiting for the day when you wake up and find that what you’re looking for has been here the whole time!”
sorry I couldn’t resist…..
@KC, the first I heard of this dude was him talking in a podcast interview about attending Taylor’s concert and being disappointed he couldn’t meet her meet her to give her a friendship bracelet he’d made with his phone number on it. I suspect she sent a lil DM after that and it’s been going on the last 2-3 months although it’s only been public the last few weeks.
Dirty Matty ended after a couple of months whenever his band left to tour Europe. After a few more nonsense stunts from him, the band has since announced they’re going on a break!
They look like a couple of teenagers that were caught by their parents (in this case paparazzi), happy and a tiny bit smug. I love it!
Why is every move they make is being reported? It’s ridiculous. I really don’t get why people are so obsessed.
It’s because the whole world is a dumpster fire at the moment. This is the ONE nice thing that’s happening and we want to enjoy it!
I didn’t really think it was worth that much attention until I saw a tweet that was like “I feel like Gen Z is getting their Posh and Becks moment and I’m happy for them” to which I died laughing and am now all in lol.
Ok, that’s funny. Maybe instead of a full portmanteau, they should be like Posh and Becks. So Tay and Trav.
Ugh, I’ve seen that “this generation’s Beckhams” comment posted everywhere. Someone certainly thinks they’ve come up with a zinger, but it’s a poor comparison.
They seem really comfortable with each other and that is so important in a relationship. I’ll say that from the photos that I saw of Travis and Kayla he seemed as protective of her as well. I don’t know why it ended but, that’s what I saw.
Dammit, I love a protective guy. As long as it’s in a genuinely caring and respectful way, of course. I worry that admitting that could make me sound like a bad feminist, but f–k it. You can be an independent, assertive woman but still appreciate the reassurance that you don’t necessarily HAVE to be that way at all times, you know?
As a Swiftie, I really hope Taylor’s working on some songs right now, because I want some loved-up new material from her!
The world is not safe for women, whether they are feminists or not, and I don’t think it makes you un-feminist to appreciate guys who recognize that and look out for their partners.
That doesn’t make you a bad feminist. Like Kate said, the world isn’t safe for women. And Taylor has had stalkers and can’t step out in public without people being overwhelmed by a scrum of reporters. Yes, she has bodyguards; but having her partner be tall, protective and physically able to muscle away anybody who gets too close is probably quite reassuring.
Anyone else see the AITA about the adult man at the Eras movie complaining to management about the little girls in the theater being too rowdy? And the internet told this grown ass adult man to mind his own because he was in their space? Loved it. Swifty culture is growing on me (if not the music itself).
I haven’t, but I’m looking that one up! The theater where we watched the film was very chill, but we were at an early showing on Friday. I wish it had been more little girl rowdy, but we had fun nonetheless.
I just have an intuitive uneasy feeling about these two. He appears completely smitten and she is, well, not so much, for lack of better word choice. This will fizzle out when she goes out of the country on the next tour leg. Her absence will be a good excuse to have a quiet quit.
@libra I hope you’re not right because I love them together. I’m hoping she’s done enough work/therapy to realise that love doesn’t have to mean drama. I know for years (until I was 33, actually?!) I kept going for men who weren’t emotionally available. I had such low self esteem that I automatically thought that any guy who was interested in me must be a loser. It took me a minute before I decided I actually wanted someone kind, who loved me unconditionally.
I hope taylor is there. I really think these two are a match made in heaven
Sadly, I have that vibe too. He pursued her, he’s smitten, and she’s enjoying the ride, but realistically, she’s experiencing outer-stratospheric success right now, and I don’t think her romance light is on. It’s a shame because he seems like a really solid guy who can handle a much more famous partner. Let’s not pretend that’s easy to find.
That’s the narrative another gossip blogger is pushing. They will done by the time she starts her European leg.
I hope they stick it out with her touring and his Football schedule. They seem so easy and comfortable together.
I am rooting for them!
I Hope not. I think they’ll still be in a honeymoon stage when she goes back on tour and distance sometimes makes the heart grow fonder.
Anyways Taylor knows how to read a room and is definitely enjoying being seen as being wooed and sees how popular this coupling is. At the very least she’ll hang on a while for that. But I do think she’s into him.
Aw, I hope not. I agree he seems more smitten than she does, but she has shown up to three of his games so it’s not like she isn’t putting in any effort. Maybe she’ll think she can quietly quit him while she’s gone, only to find herself really missing him? All of the fame and excitement of touring is great, but it’s nice to have some stability too. He seems rock solid to me!
He IS rock solid, and his family is, too.
I know I keep joking that Jason is the superior Kelce brother (I’m an Eagles fan, so yesterday’s game was brutal). But both Kelce brothers are adorable. They love each other, they love their mom, they are good human beings.
I hope this relationship sticks. It’s so fun.
I thought this too but I saw a video of Taylor and Blake during the KC vs NYJ game. She and Blake were giddy as f!ck. The way she holds onto him in that SNL/Nobu pap video tells me she’s into him too. But we shall see.
💯 agree about their body language, she’s really into this. It doesn’t hurt that he could flatten every one of her exes with little effort.
Not sure I would judge her vibe off of pap photos – she always looks stressed in them, particularly at night (I have to imagine the strobe light effect is rather intense). Her vibe watching him at the games is deeply gleeful and very focused on him.
This whole thing feels like a romance novel and I’m so here for it! I’ve never been interested in the dynamics of a Taylor relationship before this one but you can feel the chemistry from the videos on Twitter.