When the Princess of Wales went to a Rugby World Cup match in France last month, I could have sworn that the photos had been Yassified. That was the weekend of September 9-10, aka the opening weekend of the Invictus Games. The Daily Beast claimed, hilariously, that Kate’s Yassified photos “torpedoed” the Invictus Games. When really, the Invictus Games still has the British media deeply shaken. They still haven’t recovered, and the Dusseldorf games really shifted something. But I digress. My point is that Kate went to another Rugby World Cup match on Sunday and they didn’t Yassify her photos.

Kate wore white again to support Team England (whose colors are white and red). Her blazer is a repeat – a piece from Zara which costs £30. It looks… cheap. Kate had better luck than her husband and son, who watched as Argentina defeated Wales on Saturday. England defeated Fiji on Sunday and Kate was apparently pleased with the win. She was not joined by her husband or any of her children – instead, she sat with Bill Beaumont, the chairperson of World Rugby and Rob Bryers, President of the Rugby Football Union. England will now play South Africa in the semifinal this upcoming Saturday (Oct. 21). Will Kate fly out again to support England?

Kate also visited England’s locker room after the match. William brought George to the Welsh team’s locker room after Wales’s loss on Saturday too. Reportedly, Will and George’s visit was extremely awkward. Kate’s visit looked awkward too.

