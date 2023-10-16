Princess Kate wore a white Zara blazer to the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal

When the Princess of Wales went to a Rugby World Cup match in France last month, I could have sworn that the photos had been Yassified. That was the weekend of September 9-10, aka the opening weekend of the Invictus Games. The Daily Beast claimed, hilariously, that Kate’s Yassified photos “torpedoed” the Invictus Games. When really, the Invictus Games still has the British media deeply shaken. They still haven’t recovered, and the Dusseldorf games really shifted something. But I digress. My point is that Kate went to another Rugby World Cup match on Sunday and they didn’t Yassify her photos.
Kate wore white again to support Team England (whose colors are white and red). Her blazer is a repeat – a piece from Zara which costs £30. It looks… cheap. Kate had better luck than her husband and son, who watched as Argentina defeated Wales on Saturday. England defeated Fiji on Sunday and Kate was apparently pleased with the win. She was not joined by her husband or any of her children – instead, she sat with Bill Beaumont, the chairperson of World Rugby and Rob Bryers, President of the Rugby Football Union. England will now play South Africa in the semifinal this upcoming Saturday (Oct. 21). Will Kate fly out again to support England?
Kate also visited England’s locker room after the match. William brought George to the Welsh team’s locker room after Wales’s loss on Saturday too. Reportedly, Will and George’s visit was extremely awkward. Kate’s visit looked awkward too.
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Photos courtesy of Getty, Backgrid.
-
-
Marseille, FRANCE – Catherine, Princess of Wales, attends the England-Fiji quarter-final, Rugby World Cup 2023, at the Stade Vélodrome in Marseille. Alongside her are Bill Beaumont and Rob Briers.
Pictured: Kate Middleton
BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Marseille, FRANCE – Catherine (Kate) Middleton, Princess of Wales, attends the England-Fiji quarter-final, Rugby World Cup 2023, at the Stade Vélodrome in Marseille. Alongside her are Bill Beaumont and Rob Briers.
Pictured: Kate Middleton
BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Marseille, FRANCE – Catherine (Kate) Middleton, Princess of Wales, attends the England-Fiji quarter-final, Rugby World Cup 2023, at the Stade Vélodrome in Marseille. Alongside her are Bill Beaumont and Rob Briers.
Pictured: Kate Middleton
BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Marseille, FRANCE – Catherine (Kate) Middleton, Princess of Wales, attends the England-Fiji quarter-final, Rugby World Cup 2023, at the Stade Vélodrome in Marseille. Alongside her are Bill Beaumont and Rob Briers.
Pictured: Kate Middleton
BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
She looks fine and acted fine.
Agreed. She looks alright. I’m sure whatever she did or didn’t do would be torn apart though. I’m no mega fan of hers but this look is inoffensive and her conduct is exactly what the occasion called for.
She’s seems ok to me, too.
I like the blazer but I would get rid of the gold buttons.
Maybe she was sober?
So Wales are out? How is that better luck. lol
She’s saying Kate had better luck with England (they won) than will did with Wales (they lost).
Yes, looks incredibly cheap. Still don’t understand why the Brits dress so fuddy duddy for sporting events. Whatever poster the other day said rural bank branch manger was so accurate.
One of the buttons looks like it’s dangling and about to fall off. For me, that’s what makes it look cheap and poorly made.
Exactly! This is why when I buy a new blazer from Zara or Mango, I always take a needle with a thread on every single button I can see! Common sense people!
Somebody mentioned recently that she’s been dressing in pants and blazers because her wardrobe budget has been cut, and I think they were onto something! This blazer does look cheap. She’s been wearing a lot of low- to mid-priced brands recently and a lot less bespoke McQueen coat dresses.
She needs a good hair trim. Still.
You mean a shorter wig?
🤪
That white blazer with that specific texture and the hair is just such a Meghan copy Kate move.
A cheap knock off, but exactly what I thought too. I believe M wore one to the previous Invictus.
Those shoulder pads are something else! Tip for Kate: remove the hanger first before putting a jacket on.
Everything with her and Peg is awkward. Good for England winning their match and on to Africa. Her going to Africa to watch next match well 1. She wouldn’t go. 2. They wouldn’t let her go because she doesn’t behave well on these trips (remember Jamaica). No they sure didn’t do anything to her photos.
France is hosting the World Cup (very sad that they’re out – what an amazing game though) so the next game is at the Stade de France. I think the Springboks will kick our arses.
@Pip. Thank you Pip I read that so wrong!!! I’m going to blame this on it’s Monday morning. I can’t blame not having coffee yet because I don’t drink coffee lol.
What more can be said about how bad her hair is? I could say more but I’m going to pass today.
Two of the players are Black and she is doing her best not to be repulsed by them being in her ‘presence’.
I think the blazer is okay but the hair…..it looks like the wig has gone a few days without a blowout. She couldn’t get a fresh blow out for this??
My guess is they are going to go on vacation for the next two weeks so they had at to attend the matches this weekend because she won’t be at the semi-finals and maybe not even the finals if England goes.
Aah Pip, both our teams are out, I guess I’ll have to get behind the All Blacks now lol
Girl looks rough.
She must not have the children this weekend I guess. They always seem to miss such obvious easy ways to have good press.
Easy to go as a family, but of course they can’t. The loathe each other.
Wont be long now before we start to see the affects of their dysfunction in the children.
I have seen people with long brown hair but manage to make it look full but sleek at the same time (Demi Moore,Catherine Zeta,Kyle from housewives). She clearly wants a lot of hair but the execution is a fail. Her hairdresser should give those ladies a call.
Fair point but IMO those examples are a different hair type than Kate. I’ve always thought her celebrity hair idol had to be Jennifer Love Hewitt in the Ghost Whisperer, another brunette whose team somehow didn’t get the concept of wig blending or subtlety. If you haven’t seen it check it out, especially in the later seasons it’s a perfect match.
I do have to say here though she’s looking rather deflated, like she shoved this wig in her purse after her last engagement and forgot to dig it out until moments ago.
Is it me or does it seem awkward that she’s in the locker room touching mens?
No it’s not just you ,I thought it was pretty gross .
Acting like a teenage cheerleader, she is just craving mens attention ,it’s kind of pathetic..
Girlllllll, look at that hair in the second last pic with the rugby player ! Any wig doubters still out there? Her head looks 1/3 bigger at the back lolllll.
I still think it’s extremely weird that they didn’t just go to both games as a pair? I get they’re patrons for different teams but it just seems odd how siloed their roles are considering they’re a) “married” and b) each attending on consecutive nights anyway.
Are we at like 1:5 for joint to singular appearances? Cmon now folks.
Yes! Like if her hair is real in that photo then her skull would be shaped like the Predator.
In the header bleacher pic there’s actually someone emoting! A guy behind her is engaged and enjoying himself. That’s different from previous pix of Willy and George’s game shots and earlier WandK sporting events. Everyone is still buttoned up in assistant manager garb but what you going to do when those self important prigs showing up?
Curiously, Hello! called out Keen’s “awkward fashion faux pas” for duplicating Lady Hilary Beaumont’s white bouclé blazer. (LHB is wife of “rugby legend Sir Bill Beaumont CBE”). It’s not an exact match, and I thought Hello! is generally more sympathetic to the Windsors.
Footnote: Zara is a problematic brand (stealing designs, contributing to the climate crisis through fast fashion, etc), and not just because Keen is wearing it. Melania Trump infamously wore the Zara jacket emblazoned with “I really don’t care, do you?” at a center for asylum seekers she visited while DJT was in office.
She also had a new Chanel bag.
Why didn’t Peg & Keen attend both matches together? It looks like they’re being kept apart on purpose because they don’t get along. Poor George.
That struck me, too. Why wouldn’t they enjoy both matches by attending as a family? Perfect PR for them to be seen together, right? Easy. Seems ridiculous to me that they went separately. Does he hate her that much? The optics are just bad.
The DM reported she visited the men’s changing room. If the tables were turned wouldn’t William be criticized for walking into the women’s changing room? It implies a state of undress exists, no?
Well, the ones pictured are still in their attire. Surely it was scheduled ahead so they would know not to strip.
She just looks so… weird. It’s like some kind of “13 going on 30” thing where she’s a child who suddenly found herself trapped in an adult body and is trying to figure out how to act like a grownup, and ends up looking like some kind of cruise ship employee who didn’t brush her hair.
“cruise ship employee who didn’t brush her hair,” oof that’s a deadly accurate read! 100% to all of this, nailed it @FancyPants.
wow she touched a Black person that must have been so scary for her glad she survived
The second “hardest thing” she’s ever done
Her outfit is fine, I don’t usually love her too long pants that swallow her shoes but it’s fine for the rugby match. Her hair looks thinner here than usual, did she get rid of her extensions? Or just the way it’s styled?
There are photos of her and William in the exact same pose, looking person in the eye, left hand on shoulder, right hand in a handshake. It looks like they practised and seen side to side looks unnatural
Oh dear! KKKhate had to touch a Black man. Hope the poor sausage is okay.
She is ‘off work’ for the next couple of weeks. i am sure she will survive. LOL.
I’m noticing the prominent placement of Big Blue. Or more likely a cheaper copy as being unconcerned with it (I’m sure it alive and malevolent) and being careless with its value says a lot.
That picture of Kate shaking the hand of one of the players with one hand and her other hand on his should looks terribly posed. I feel uncomfortable looking at it. It also feels a bit patronizing to me. I think Kate looks good in the white jacket and black trousers. It’s pretty standard.